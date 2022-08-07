WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 7

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx

at Chicago Sky (-3.5) Connecticut Sunat Chicago Sky(-3.5)

Injury Report - Sun vs. Sky

Connecticut

Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Bria Hartley G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sun vs. Sky

Connecticut

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Connecticut and Chicago tipoff 1 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5.

Alyssa Thomas continues to provide superb all-around production and has averaged 13.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals over her last nine appearances. Jonquel Jones is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, but she's playing just 22.0 minutes per game since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Regardless of her status in the starting lineup, Brionna Jones continues to provide consistent production on a nightly basis. Over her last 11 games (four starts), she's posted 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds across 25.7 minutes per game. DeWanna Bonner has also been solid since the All-Star break, notching 14.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across her last 10 appearances. Courtney Williams continues to lead the backcourt, scoring in double figures in six consecutive contests, while Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington have shown flashes of strong play but remain inconsistent overall.

Courtney Vandersloot (14.5 points and 9.0 assists per game) and Allie Quigley (15.3 points) have both picked up their play over Chicago's last four contests. However, Kahleah Copper continues to lead the Sky (18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists) since the All-Star break, especially since Candace Parker has missed games/been limited due to an illness over the last two weeks. During Parker's illness, Azura Stevens has also stepped into a larger role, posting11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across her last five appearances (two starts). Emma Meesseman has been a consistent force at center and has averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds across her last 11 games.



at Washington Mystics (-10.5) Los Angeles Sparksat Washington Mystics(-10.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mystics

Los Angeles

Washington

Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Mystics

Los Angeles

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Los Angeles and Washington tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.

Chiney Ogwumike has missed back-to-back games due to a facial injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, while Kristi Toliver (calf) remains out for a fourth straight game. In Toliver's absence, Brittney Sykes has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over her last four appearances. However, the rest of the Sparks' backcourt regulars (Lexie Brown, Jordin Canada and Chennedy Carter) have remained inconsistent since the All-Star break. After sitting out the first game of the second half, Nneka Ogwumike has been on a tear, posting 18.8 points (52.3 percent shooting), 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals across her last nine games. Katie Lou Samuelson has struggled recently, scoring just 7.8 points on 28.8 percent shooting over her last eight contests, but she still averaged 30.9 minutes per game during that stretch.

Elena Delle Donne will return to action Sunday following a one-game absence due to rest. Over her last eight appearances, she's averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.4 minutes per game. Her return will likely mean lesser roles for Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams. In the backcourt, Natasha Cloud has averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 assists across her last five appearances, while Ariel Atkins has posted 14.1 points per game over her last 21 appearances – though she did snap her 20-game, double-digit scoring streak Friday. At center, Shakira Austin has stepped up recently, posting 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over her last five contests.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm (-2.5)

Injury Report - Aces vs. Storm

Las Vegas

None

Seattle

Stephanie Talbot F Ankle GTD 8/7/2022 Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Storm

Las Vegas

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas and Seattle tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the four-game slate.

Las Vegas continues to be led by its core-four (Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson). Plum has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, including three 20-plus point performances. Gray has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games, including a season-high 28 points Thursday. Young is in the midst of an eight-game double-digit scoring streak, and Wilson has averaged 20.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks since the All-Star break (10 games). Looking for production outside of those four will be a risky proposition, but the most likely candidates would be Riquna Williams and Dearica Hamby – though both have struggled mightily recently.

Stephanie Talbot is considered probable due to an ankle injury, but her status shouldn't impact DFS, as she's averaged just 5.2 points in 16.6 minutes per game since July 1. Sue Bird has scored in double figures in three of her last four games after not reaching that plateau in her previous eight appearances. Jewell Loyd has scored in double figures in 10 of her last 11 contests and has averaged 15.5 points during that stretch. In the frontcourt, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles continue to lead the way. Stewart is coming off a season-high 33 points and has averaged 22.7 points on 51.1 percent shooting since the All-Star break (nine games). Charles has drawn six straight starts for Seattle and has averaged 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds during that stretch, though she has been limited offensively in the Storms' last two games.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx (-4.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Lynx

Atlanta

Minnesota

Aerial Powers F Knee GTD 8/7/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 8/10/2022 Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 8/10/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Lynx

Atlanta

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Minnesota tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 163.5.

Atlanta continues to deal with a bevy of injuries, but that's simply forced rookie phenom Rhyne Howard into increased production. Over her last seven games, Howard has averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.0 minutes. Aari McDonald has also scored in double figures in three straight games, while Maya Caldwell has scored in double figures off the bench in back-to-back games. In the frontcourt, Cheyenne Parker has been a solid contributor recently, posting 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over her last six appearances, while Naz Hillmon has posted 6.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over her last eight games.

Since July 1, Aerial Powers has averaged 16.1 points in 27.7 minutes per game, but Minnesota's most consistent contributor is dealing with a left knee injury and is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup. Sylvia Fowles has averaged 13.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over her last four appearances, but she's averaged just 22.8 minutes during that stretch. Nikolina Milic finished Wednesday's game with 13 points and six rebounds in just 15 minutes of action, but her production has remained sporadic since being reinserted into Minnesota's rotation. In the backcourt Kayla McBride, Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham continue taking turns as the top producer, which makes it difficult to trust any of them in a DFS lineup.

