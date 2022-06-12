WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 12

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Teaira McCowan F DAL SEA 3300 21.06 6.4 Jessica Shepard F MIN IND 5800 32.38 5.6 Damiris Dantas F MIN IND 4200 21.4 5.1 Tina Charles F PHO @WAS 7700 36.06 4.7 Kayla McBride G MIN IND 6000 27.57 4.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Damiris Dantas F MIN IND 3900 21.88 5.6 Teaira McCowan F DAL SEA 4000 20.73 5.2 Jessica Shepard F MIN IND 8500 32.58 3.8 Tina Charles F PHO @WAS 10100 36.44 3.6 Satou Sabally F DAL SEA 7800 28.08 3.6

at New York Liberty Chicago Sky (-6.5)at New York Liberty

Injury Report - Sky vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

New York

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Liberty

Chicago

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Chicago and New York both operate at a slower pace, but Chicago is more efficient offensively and defensively.

Candace Parker leads the Sky on a nightly basis and is averaging 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Courtney Vandersloot hasn't to scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, but she has dished out at least five assists in all but one game this season. Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in seven straight games but failed to in her last outing against the Sun, so she could be in store for a bounce-back performance. Emma Meesseman is coming off a monster performance in her last game (26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals) and is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season. After starting the season hot, Azura Stevens has averaged just 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.

The Liberty's offensive success begins with Sabrina Ionescu, who's averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists over her last five games. Natasha Howard has been excellent over her last eight appearances, notching 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Rebecca Allen will be available after leaving New York's last contest due to a facial injury. The forward is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes over the last seven games, so her presence will be a big boost for the Liberty. Stefanie Dolson, Sami Whitcomb and Crystal Dangerfield continue to have solid roles but have yet to provide standout production on a consistent basis.

Seattle Storm (-4.5) at Dallas Wings

Injury Report - Storm vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

The Storm have no injuries to report.

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marina Mabrey G Covid-19 OUT 6/15/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Wings

Seattle

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Seattle and Dallas both operate at a slower pace, but the Storm are more efficient defensively, while the Wings are more efficient offensively.

It'll be a tall task for Dallas to slow down Seattle's offense, which is led by Breanna Stewart's stellar play. The former MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game, but she's also had help from Jewell Loyd, who has scored in double figures in all but one game this season – including five performances with at least 20 points. After Stewart and Loyd, Seattle's production becomes a bit sporadic. Sue Bird has scored in double figures just three times this year, but she's dished out at least six assists in all but one game. When available, Ezi Magbegor has produced well and has averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks across her last seven appearances. Gabby Williams has yet to score in double figures this season, but she dished out a season-high nine assists in her last outing and has finished with at least five points and five rebounds three times.

Marina Mabrey landed in health and safety protocols Friday, which forced Tyasha Harris to enter the starting lineup. Harris played well and dished out six assists but scored just four points and failed to match Mabrey's offensive output. Arike Ogunbowale continues to star as Dallas' go-to offensive weapon and has averaged 20.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals over her last eight appearances. Allisha Gray has been consistent, scoring in double figures in all but one game and is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Isabelle Harrison has been sporadic, notching over 15 points five times but six or fewer six times. With Mabrey sidelined, Satou Sabally will have to step her game up to another level. The forward has scored in double figures in five of her last seven games and has registered two double-doubles during that stretch, including an all-around performance during her first meeting against Seattle.

Phoenix Mercury at Washinton Mystics (-7.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 6/17/2022 Sophie Cunningham F Elbow OUT 6/29/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Back GTD 6/12/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Mystics

Phoenix

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Phoenix likes to play fast, while Washington is last in the league in pace. The Mystics have been one of the more well-rounded teams, but the Mercury have leaned heavily on their offense.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles continue to shine, as they are all averaging over 14.0 points per game this season. Shey Peddy and Brianna Turner have both provided solid secondary contributions, but the Mercury's depth took a hit with Sophie Cunningham unavailable for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder injury. In Cunningham's absence, it's possible the likes of Sam Thomas, Jennie Simms and/or Karlie Samuelson see bigger roles, but what's more likely is Peddy and Turner playing increased minutes.

Ariel Atkins continues to put up solid scoring numbers (15.5 per game) but lacks well-rounded contributions, while Natasha Cloud has been racking up assists (6.9 per game) despite inefficient shooting (36.7 percent from the field). Elena Delle Donne is expected to return to action after missing two of the past three games. When available, the former MVP has been dominant, averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Her return likely means lesser roles for Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams, but Shakira Austin has been a solid producer regardless of the Delle Donne's availability, posting 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over her last 10 appearances.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx (-1.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Emily Engstler F Ribs GTD 6/12/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Minnesota

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Lynx

Indiana

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana is No. 1 in pace, but they lack efficiency on offense and defense, while Minnesota is a more well-rounded team.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the way for the Fever and has finished with at least 20 points nine times this season and is averaging 19.0 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Destanni Henderson and Danielle Robinson have both been more sporadic producers. Victoria Vivians has scored in double figures in nine of her last 12 appearances, but she's shooting just 36.2 percent from the field during that stretch. Emily Engstler sustained a rib injury Friday and is questionable for Sunday's contest. Engstler has been one of the team's better rebounders, so her availability could shake up Indiana's frontcourt rotations. Despite scoring in double figures just five times this season, Queen Egbo's been a solid contributor due to her strong production in the rebound and block departments.

Kayla McBride has scored in double figures in seven of eight games to start her season, but she was held to just two points in 21 minutes during her last outing due to a foot injury. However, Minnesota did get Moriah Jefferson back Friday from a three-game absence due to a quad injury, so if McBride is sidelined, Jefferson will likely absorb the majority of the missing minutes. Rachel Banham and Bridget Carleton are also both candidates for increased roles if McBride misses time, but they've yet to provide standout production this season. With team-MVP Sylvia Fowles (knee) also out, Jessica Shepard, Elissa Cunane and Damiris Dantas may see increased roles as well. Aerial Powers has been very consistent as of late, averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last eight games, but she may be asked to step her game up to another level if both McBride and Fowles are ruled out for Sunday's contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.