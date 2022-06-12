WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 12

WNBA Schedule Today
- Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
- Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Teaira McCowan
|F
|DAL
|SEA
|3300
|21.06
|6.4
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|MIN
|IND
|5800
|32.38
|5.6
|Damiris Dantas
|F
|MIN
|IND
|4200
|21.4
|5.1
|Tina Charles
|F
|PHO
|@WAS
|7700
|36.06
|4.7
|Kayla McBride
|G
|MIN
|IND
|6000
|27.57
|4.6
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Damiris Dantas
|F
|MIN
|IND
|3900
|21.88
|5.6
|Teaira McCowan
|F
|DAL
|SEA
|4000
|20.73
|5.2
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|MIN
|IND
|8500
|32.58
|3.8
|Tina Charles
|F
|PHO
|@WAS
|10100
|36.44
|3.6
|Satou Sabally
|F
|DAL
|SEA
|7800
|28.08
|3.6
Chicago Sky (-6.5) at New York Liberty
Injury Report - Sky vs. Liberty
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DiDi Richards
|G
|Hamstring
|OUT
|6/16/2022
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|F
|Quadriceps
|OUT
|7/3/2022
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/2/2022
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
|Kylee Shook
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Liberty
Chicago
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Candace Parker
|F
|12
|29.3
|13.1
|8.3
|4.6
|0.9
|1.1
|1.5
|4.2
|4.8
|10.8
|1.9
|2.3
|Emma Meesseman
|C
|12
|28.7
|12.2
|5.8
|2.7
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|1.4
|5.1
|9.1
|1.7
|2
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|12
|27.2
|10.4
|4.1
|7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.7
|2.3
|3.8
|9.2
|2.3
|2.8
|Azura Stevens
|F
|11
|20.8
|10.4
|4.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.9
|0.9
|3.2
|4.4
|9.1
|0.7
|1.1
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|11
|22.9
|9.7
|3.2
|1.1
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|1.4
|3.7
|6.6
|1.8
|2.4
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|8
|29.8
|12.6
|5.4
|2.1
|0.3
|0
|0.9
|3
|4.9
|11.5
|2
|2.5
|Dana Evans
|G
|12
|17.1
|7.7
|1.3
|2.4
|0.5
|0.3
|1.3
|3
|2.5
|6.2
|1.4
|1.6
|Allie Quigley
|G
|10
|25.3
|8.1
|2.6
|2.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.9
|3.5
|2.5
|7.5
|2.2
|2.4
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|11
|10.4
|3.1
|1.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0
|0
|1.3
|2
|0.5
|0.7
|Sparkle Taylor
|G
|2
|12.5
|5.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2.5
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|Anneli Maley
|F
|4
|11
|2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0
|0
|Li Yueru
|C
|4
|5.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Julie Allemand
|G
|1
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Tina Krajisnik
|C
|2
|2.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
New York
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|13
|31.6
|16.8
|5.7
|5.1
|1
|0.3
|2.2
|6.1
|5.8
|12.7
|2.8
|3.2
|Natasha Howard
|F
|13
|30.5
|14.9
|6.6
|1.9
|1.5
|1.2
|1.2
|3.8
|6.1
|12.8
|1.5
|2.2
|Han Xu
|C
|10
|18.4
|10.7
|5
|0.5
|0.7
|1
|0.6
|1.3
|4.1
|7.5
|1.9
|2.2
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|13
|22.5
|6.9
|4.5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.5
|1.8
|2.5
|5.5
|1.5
|1.7
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|9
|25.7
|9.7
|3.9
|1.7
|0.8
|0.9
|1.4
|4.8
|3.2
|9
|1.8
|2
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|13
|26.2
|6.3
|2.8
|3.7
|0.6
|0.2
|1.5
|5.4
|2.1
|6.8
|0.6
|0.8
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|13
|15.2
|5.1
|2
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.5
|1.6
|1.4
|3.7
|1.8
|2.2
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|4
|34
|13.3
|3.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|3.8
|5.5
|13.3
|0.8
|1.3
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|8
|26.1
|3.9
|3.8
|3.5
|0.6
|0
|0.3
|2.6
|1.4
|5.5
|0.9
|1.3
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|G
|4
|19.5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.8
|2.3
|2.8
|5.5
|0.5
|1.5
|Asia Durr
|G
|10
|7
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|0.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.8
|Marine Johannes
|G
|1
|24
|11
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4
|7
|0
|0
|Lorela Cubaj
|F
|8
|9.6
|0.5
|2.4
|0.5
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0
|0
|DiDi Richards
|G
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Chicago and New York both operate at a slower pace, but Chicago is more efficient offensively and defensively.
Candace Parker leads the Sky on a nightly basis and is averaging 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Courtney Vandersloot hasn't to scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, but she has dished out at least five assists in all but one game this season. Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in seven straight games but failed to in her last outing against the Sun, so she could be in store for a bounce-back performance. Emma Meesseman is coming off a monster performance in her last game (26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals) and is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season. After starting the season hot, Azura Stevens has averaged just 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.
The Liberty's offensive success begins with Sabrina Ionescu, who's averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists over her last five games. Natasha Howard has been excellent over her last eight appearances, notching 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Rebecca Allen will be available after leaving New York's last contest due to a facial injury. The forward is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes over the last seven games, so her presence will be a big boost for the Liberty. Stefanie Dolson, Sami Whitcomb and Crystal Dangerfield continue to have solid roles but have yet to provide standout production on a consistent basis.
Seattle Storm (-4.5) at Dallas Wings
Injury Report - Storm vs. Wings
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
The Storm have no injuries to report.
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|Covid-19
|OUT
|6/15/2022
|Bella Alarie
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Wings
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|12
|30.6
|18.3
|2.9
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|2.3
|6.5
|6.3
|15.2
|3.3
|3.8
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|10
|30.9
|21.4
|7.4
|2.6
|2.5
|0.9
|2
|5.7
|7.4
|16.6
|4.6
|5.4
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|9
|29
|12.1
|6.9
|1.6
|1.2
|3
|0.3
|1.2
|5.2
|10.2
|1.3
|2.3
|Sue Bird
|G
|9
|27.2
|8.1
|1.8
|6.6
|1.2
|0.3
|2.1
|5.7
|2.7
|7.9
|0.7
|0.7
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|12
|16.2
|5.2
|4.3
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|2.5
|5.1
|0.1
|0.3
|Gabby Williams
|F
|12
|25.3
|5
|4.5
|2.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.5
|2.1
|2.2
|6.7
|0.2
|0.3
|Briann January
|G
|12
|20.3
|4.6
|1.3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|2.5
|1.6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.9
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|10
|14.8
|4.9
|1.2
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.7
|1.9
|1.6
|4.4
|1
|1
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|10
|19
|4.7
|4.3
|1.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.9
|3
|1.7
|4.8
|0.4
|0.6
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|9
|8.1
|2.8
|2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|1
|1.9
|0.6
|0.7
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|18
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|4
|11.3
|2
|2
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.8
|0
|0.3
|Kiana Williams
|G
|3
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|G
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dallas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|12
|31.5
|18.8
|2.9
|3.5
|1.1
|0.1
|2.8
|8.5
|6.5
|17.3
|3
|3.6
|Allisha Gray
|G
|12
|32.2
|14.4
|5.5
|1.8
|1
|1.2
|2
|4.7
|4.8
|10.8
|2.9
|3.4
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|11
|24.5
|13.3
|3.4
|3.2
|0.9
|0.1
|2.1
|4.9
|5
|10.5
|1.2
|2.1
|Isabelle Harrison
|C
|12
|24.2
|10.5
|6
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|3.8
|8.7
|2.8
|3.4
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|12
|28.7
|6.9
|7.7
|1.6
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|2.3
|2.2
|5.7
|1.8
|2.2
|Satou Sabally
|F
|7
|23
|11.4
|5.6
|2.1
|0.3
|0.3
|1.1
|4.6
|3.6
|9.7
|3.1
|3.4
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|11
|16.4
|4.5
|1
|3.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|1.4
|1.8
|4.7
|0.4
|0.5
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|9
|8.7
|3.7
|2.7
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.4
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|Awak Kuier
|F
|11
|10.3
|2.5
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.4
|1
|2.1
|0.4
|0.5
|Veronica Burton
|G
|12
|12.1
|0.9
|1.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|1
|0.2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Charli Collier
|C
|8
|3.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1.3
|0.1
|0.3
|Jasmine Dickey
|G
|7
|3.4
|0.6
|1
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Seattle and Dallas both operate at a slower pace, but the Storm are more efficient defensively, while the Wings are more efficient offensively.
It'll be a tall task for Dallas to slow down Seattle's offense, which is led by Breanna Stewart's stellar play. The former MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game, but she's also had help from Jewell Loyd, who has scored in double figures in all but one game this season – including five performances with at least 20 points. After Stewart and Loyd, Seattle's production becomes a bit sporadic. Sue Bird has scored in double figures just three times this year, but she's dished out at least six assists in all but one game. When available, Ezi Magbegor has produced well and has averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks across her last seven appearances. Gabby Williams has yet to score in double figures this season, but she dished out a season-high nine assists in her last outing and has finished with at least five points and five rebounds three times.
Marina Mabrey landed in health and safety protocols Friday, which forced Tyasha Harris to enter the starting lineup. Harris played well and dished out six assists but scored just four points and failed to match Mabrey's offensive output. Arike Ogunbowale continues to star as Dallas' go-to offensive weapon and has averaged 20.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals over her last eight appearances. Allisha Gray has been consistent, scoring in double figures in all but one game and is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Isabelle Harrison has been sporadic, notching over 15 points five times but six or fewer six times. With Mabrey sidelined, Satou Sabally will have to step her game up to another level. The forward has scored in double figures in five of her last seven games and has registered two double-doubles during that stretch, including an all-around performance during her first meeting against Seattle.
Phoenix Mercury at Washinton Mystics (-7.5)
Injury Report - Mercury vs. Mystics
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|6/17/2022
|Sophie Cunningham
|F
|Elbow
|OUT
|6/29/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Back
|GTD
|6/12/2022
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Mystics
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|12
|30.3
|16.1
|2.6
|4.3
|0.4
|0.5
|2.7
|8.1
|4.7
|12.1
|4.1
|4.6
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|10
|34
|18.4
|3.9
|4.4
|1.5
|0.7
|1.5
|4.7
|6.8
|15
|3.3
|3.8
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|11
|29.2
|14.6
|3.2
|2.5
|1
|0.5
|0.8
|3.5
|5.5
|13.9
|2.9
|3.8
|Tina Charles
|C
|10
|32.2
|15.6
|7.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.7
|1.3
|3.7
|5.8
|14
|2.7
|3.1
|Shey Peddy
|G
|10
|22.9
|8.4
|2.3
|2.8
|1.4
|0.3
|1.1
|3.2
|3
|6.2
|1.3
|1.3
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|9
|22.4
|7.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|3.7
|2.2
|5.3
|1.6
|1.7
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|12
|10.5
|4.3
|2.4
|0.6
|0
|0.3
|0.4
|0.8
|1.8
|2.8
|0.4
|0.7
|Brianna Turner
|F
|11
|33.1
|4.7
|7.7
|2.4
|1.3
|1.1
|0
|0
|2
|3.6
|0.7
|1.5
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|7
|6.3
|1.4
|1.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.4
|1
|0.6
|1.1
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|1
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jennie Simms
|F
|1
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Thomas
|F
|8
|7.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.9
|0.1
|1.1
|0
|0
Washington
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|14
|30.1
|15.5
|3.4
|2.4
|1.4
|0.1
|1.9
|4.8
|5.5
|11.9
|2.6
|3.2
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|9
|26.3
|15.8
|6.1
|2.1
|0.6
|1.1
|1.6
|4
|6
|12.7
|2.2
|2.7
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|12
|30.7
|10.8
|3.7
|6.9
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|4.3
|3.7
|10
|2.2
|2.4
|Shakira Austin
|C
|14
|20.4
|8.4
|6.1
|0.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0
|0
|3.5
|5.8
|1.4
|1.9
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|14
|18.6
|6.9
|4.4
|2.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|2
|2.8
|7.1
|0.7
|1.3
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|G
|13
|22.2
|6.4
|2.3
|1.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0.4
|2
|2.2
|6.6
|1.5
|1.5
|Tianna Hawkins
|F
|11
|16.1
|6.9
|2.8
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.6
|2.6
|2.6
|5.6
|1
|1
|Kennedy Burke
|G
|10
|17.5
|7
|2.6
|0.7
|1.5
|0.3
|1
|2.5
|2.7
|5.9
|0.6
|1.1
|Alysha Clark
|F
|7
|21.7
|8.4
|3.7
|2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|2.4
|3.4
|6
|1
|1.1
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|9
|17.3
|6.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.6
|1.3
|0
|0
|2.9
|6.2
|0.8
|1.4
|Rui Machida
|G
|14
|16.5
|2.6
|1.8
|3.4
|0.4
|0
|0.4
|1.4
|1.1
|3.2
|0.1
|0.1
|Katie Benzan
|G
|3
|9
|6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.7
|3
|1
|1.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|3
|6.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Phoenix likes to play fast, while Washington is last in the league in pace. The Mystics have been one of the more well-rounded teams, but the Mercury have leaned heavily on their offense.
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles continue to shine, as they are all averaging over 14.0 points per game this season. Shey Peddy and Brianna Turner have both provided solid secondary contributions, but the Mercury's depth took a hit with Sophie Cunningham unavailable for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder injury. In Cunningham's absence, it's possible the likes of Sam Thomas, Jennie Simms and/or Karlie Samuelson see bigger roles, but what's more likely is Peddy and Turner playing increased minutes.
Ariel Atkins continues to put up solid scoring numbers (15.5 per game) but lacks well-rounded contributions, while Natasha Cloud has been racking up assists (6.9 per game) despite inefficient shooting (36.7 percent from the field). Elena Delle Donne is expected to return to action after missing two of the past three games. When available, the former MVP has been dominant, averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Her return likely means lesser roles for Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams, but Shakira Austin has been a solid producer regardless of the Delle Donne's availability, posting 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over her last 10 appearances.
Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx (-1.5)
Injury Report - Fever vs. Lynx
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Emily Engstler
|F
|Ribs
|GTD
|6/12/2022
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Minnesota
|Kayla McBride
|G
|Foot
|GTD
|6/12/2022
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Hamstring
|OUT
|7/31/2022
2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Lynx
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|15
|33.1
|19
|1.7
|3.9
|0.9
|0.2
|2.3
|5.7
|6.6
|15.1
|3.5
|3.9
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|15
|27.7
|11.2
|3.6
|2.7
|1.2
|0.1
|1.6
|5
|3.9
|11
|1.9
|2.3
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|11
|29.5
|13
|7.7
|1.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.9
|2.8
|5.3
|12.6
|1.5
|3
|Queen Egbo
|C
|15
|23.9
|6.9
|6.9
|1.2
|1.1
|1.3
|0
|0
|2.7
|6.8
|1.5
|2.1
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|15
|17.4
|6.7
|1.7
|2.7
|0.7
|0.1
|1
|2.1
|2.4
|6.1
|0.9
|1.2
|Emily Engstler
|F
|15
|20.6
|6.4
|6.7
|1.6
|0.9
|1.2
|0.3
|1.7
|2.9
|7.6
|0.2
|0.6
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|12
|24.4
|7.9
|3.5
|3.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.3
|1.2
|2.8
|6.5
|2
|2.3
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|14
|13.6
|5.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.7
|1.8
|4.1
|1.4
|1.8
|Alanna Smith
|F
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.8
|1.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Alaina Coates
|C
|8
|9.4
|3.5
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|1.9
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|3
|16.3
|6
|1
|3.3
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Bria Hartley
|G
|4
|9.8
|4.3
|0.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0
|0.5
|0.8
|1.5
|3.5
|0.8
|1
|Lexie Hull
|G
|12
|6.8
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|1.3
|0.5
|2.6
|0.3
|0.3
|Emma Cannon
|F
|2
|8.5
|3.5
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|2
|0.5
|1
Minnesota
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|12
|32.2
|16.5
|10.3
|1
|1.5
|1.2
|0
|0
|6.8
|10.7
|2.8
|4.5
|Aerial Powers
|F
|13
|25.7
|12.9
|4.2
|2.4
|1.1
|0.6
|0.8
|2.8
|4.1
|12.1
|4
|5.1
|Kayla McBride
|G
|9
|30.3
|13.9
|2.9
|1.7
|1.1
|0
|1.9
|4.9
|4.2
|11.4
|3.6
|4
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|13
|29.8
|8.5
|8.2
|3.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|1.2
|3
|6.9
|2.2
|3.1
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|7
|29.7
|12.9
|2.3
|5.1
|1.4
|0.3
|1.3
|2.6
|4.1
|9.7
|3.3
|3.9
|Rachel Banham
|G
|13
|16.2
|5.7
|1.2
|2.5
|0.2
|0.1
|1
|3.2
|1.9
|5.5
|0.8
|1
|Nina Milic
|C
|13
|11.5
|5.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.7
|2
|4.2
|1.2
|1.5
|Bridget Carleton
|G
|13
|19.2
|4.2
|2.8
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|2
|1.5
|3.8
|0.5
|0.6
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|10
|14.3
|3.2
|1.6
|1.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.2
|1.4
|1.2
|3.9
|0.6
|0.9
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|4
|22
|6.3
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|1.8
|Odyssey Sims
|G
|2
|27
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|2
|3.5
|11.5
|2
|4.5
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|2
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|4
|3
|3
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|1
|21
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|11
|1
|1
|Natalie Achonwa
|F
|2
|10.5
|2.5
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|2
|Kamiah Smalls
|G
|3
|11.3
|1.3
|1.7
|2
|1.3
|0
|0
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Elissa Cunane
|C
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|Rennia Davis
|G
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Sjerven
|C
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Indiana is No. 1 in pace, but they lack efficiency on offense and defense, while Minnesota is a more well-rounded team.
Kelsey Mitchell leads the way for the Fever and has finished with at least 20 points nine times this season and is averaging 19.0 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Destanni Henderson and Danielle Robinson have both been more sporadic producers. Victoria Vivians has scored in double figures in nine of her last 12 appearances, but she's shooting just 36.2 percent from the field during that stretch. Emily Engstler sustained a rib injury Friday and is questionable for Sunday's contest. Engstler has been one of the team's better rebounders, so her availability could shake up Indiana's frontcourt rotations. Despite scoring in double figures just five times this season, Queen Egbo's been a solid contributor due to her strong production in the rebound and block departments.
Kayla McBride has scored in double figures in seven of eight games to start her season, but she was held to just two points in 21 minutes during her last outing due to a foot injury. However, Minnesota did get Moriah Jefferson back Friday from a three-game absence due to a quad injury, so if McBride is sidelined, Jefferson will likely absorb the majority of the missing minutes. Rachel Banham and Bridget Carleton are also both candidates for increased roles if McBride misses time, but they've yet to provide standout production this season. With team-MVP Sylvia Fowles (knee) also out, Jessica Shepard, Elissa Cunane and Damiris Dantas may see increased roles as well. Aerial Powers has been very consistent as of late, averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last eight games, but she may be asked to step her game up to another level if both McBride and Fowles are ruled out for Sunday's contest.