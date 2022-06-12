RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 12

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 12

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
June 12, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
  • Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
  • Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics
  • Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Teaira McCowanFDALSEA330021.066.4
Jessica ShepardFMININD580032.385.6
Damiris DantasFMININD420021.45.1
Tina CharlesFPHO@WAS770036.064.7
Kayla McBrideGMININD600027.574.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Damiris DantasFMININD390021.885.6
Teaira McCowanFDALSEA400020.735.2
Jessica ShepardFMININD850032.583.8
Tina CharlesFPHO@WAS1010036.443.6
Satou SaballyFDALSEA780028.083.6

Chicago Sky (-6.5) at New York Liberty

Injury Report - Sky vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Astou Ndour-FallCRestOFS5/1/2023
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
DiDi RichardsGHamstringOUT6/16/2022
Jocelyn WilloughbyFQuadricepsOUT7/3/2022
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/2/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Liberty

Chicago

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Candace ParkerF1229.313.18.34.60.91.11.54.24.810.81.92.3
Emma MeessemanC1228.712.25.82.72.10.80.31.45.19.11.72
Courtney VanderslootG1227.210.44.171.10.60.72.33.89.22.32.8
Azura StevensF1120.810.44.00.50.30.90.93.24.49.10.71.1
Rebekah GardnerG1122.99.73.21.11.60.50.51.43.76.61.82.4
Kahleah CopperG829.812.65.42.10.300.934.911.522.5
Dana EvansG1217.17.71.32.40.50.31.332.56.21.41.6
Allie QuigleyG1025.38.12.62.40.50.40.93.52.57.52.22.4
Ruthy HebardF1110.43.11.80.50.20.1001.320.50.7
Sparkle TaylorG212.55.5100000.52.530.50.5
Anneli MaleyF41121.80.80.80.30.50.80.81.500
Li YueruC45.51.51.500.50.3000.51.30.50.5
Kaela DavisG11001100000100
Julie AllemandG1702000000200
Tina KrajisnikC22.50010.500000.500

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG1331.616.85.75.110.32.26.15.812.72.83.2
Natasha HowardF1330.514.96.61.91.51.21.23.86.112.81.52.2
Han XuC1018.410.750.50.710.61.34.17.51.92.2
Stefanie DolsonC1322.56.94.51.80.60.80.51.82.55.51.51.7
Rebecca AllenF925.79.73.91.70.80.91.44.83.291.82
Sami WhitcombG1326.26.32.83.70.60.21.55.42.16.80.60.8
Michaela OnyenwereF1315.25.120.20.50.20.51.61.43.71.82.2
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.53.85.513.30.81.3
Crystal DangerfieldG826.13.93.83.50.600.32.61.45.50.91.3
Jocelyn WilloughbyG419.56.82.80.510.50.82.32.85.50.51.5
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.70.70.8
Marine JohannesG124112600354700
Lorela CubajF89.60.52.40.500.3000.31.300
DiDi RichardsG1420000000022

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Chicago and New York both operate at a slower pace, but Chicago is more efficient offensively and defensively.

Candace Parker leads the Sky on a nightly basis and is averaging 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Courtney Vandersloot hasn't to scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, but she has dished out at least five assists in all but one game this season. Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in seven straight games but failed to in her last outing against the Sun, so she could be in store for a bounce-back performance. Emma Meesseman is coming off a monster performance in her last game (26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals) and is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season. After starting the season hot, Azura Stevens has averaged just 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. 

The Liberty's offensive success begins with Sabrina Ionescu, who's averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists over her last five games. Natasha Howard has been excellent over her last eight appearances, notching 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Rebecca Allen will be available after leaving New York's last contest due to a facial injury. The forward is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes over the last seven games, so her presence will be a big boost for the Liberty. Stefanie Dolson, Sami Whitcomb and Crystal Dangerfield continue to have solid roles but have yet to provide standout production on a consistent basis.

Seattle Storm (-4.5) at Dallas Wings

Injury Report - Storm vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

The Storm have no injuries to report.

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Marina MabreyGCovid-19OUT6/15/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Wings

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jewell LoydG1230.618.32.93.61.20.22.36.56.315.23.33.8
Breanna StewartF1030.921.47.42.62.50.925.77.416.64.65.4
Ezi MagbegorC92912.16.91.61.230.31.25.210.21.32.3
Sue BirdG927.28.11.86.61.20.32.15.72.77.90.70.7
Jantel LavenderC1216.25.24.31.30.20.10.10.82.55.10.10.3
Gabby WilliamsF1225.354.52.61.40.90.52.12.26.70.20.3
Briann JanuaryG1220.34.61.32.80.80.40.82.51.64.30.70.9
Epiphanny PrinceG1014.84.91.21.80.90.10.71.91.64.411
Stephanie TalbotG10194.74.31.20.70.40.931.74.80.40.6
Reshanda GrayF98.12.820.10.200.20.311.90.60.7
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC411.3220.3000011.800.3
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG1231.518.82.93.51.10.12.88.56.517.333.6
Allisha GrayG1232.214.45.51.811.224.74.810.82.93.4
Marina MabreyG1124.513.33.43.20.90.12.14.9510.51.22.1
Isabelle HarrisonC1224.210.561.71.30.30.20.23.88.72.83.4
Kayla ThorntonF1228.76.97.71.60.80.30.82.32.25.71.82.2
Satou SaballyF72311.45.62.10.30.31.14.63.69.73.13.4
Tyasha HarrisG1116.44.513.50.70.20.51.41.84.70.40.5
Teaira McCowanC98.73.72.70.400001.42.60.81.1
Awak KuierF1110.32.51.70.40.30.80.10.412.10.40.5
Veronica BurtonG1212.10.91.41.20.70.20.110.21.50.50.5
Charli CollierC83.61.10.5000000.51.30.10.3
Jasmine DickeyG73.40.610.10.1000.10.10.90.30.3
Moriah JeffersonG1400000000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Seattle and Dallas both operate at a slower pace, but the Storm are more efficient defensively, while the Wings are more efficient offensively. 

It'll be a tall task for Dallas to slow down Seattle's offense, which is led by Breanna Stewart's stellar play. The former MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game, but she's also had help from Jewell Loyd, who has scored in double figures in all but one game this season – including five performances with at least 20 points. After Stewart and Loyd, Seattle's production becomes a bit sporadic. Sue Bird has scored in double figures just three times this year, but she's dished out at least six assists in all but one game. When available, Ezi Magbegor has produced well and has averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks across her last seven appearances. Gabby Williams has yet to score in double figures this season, but she dished out a season-high nine assists in her last outing and has finished with at least five points and five rebounds three times. 

Marina Mabrey landed in health and safety protocols Friday, which forced Tyasha Harris to enter the starting lineup. Harris played well and dished out six assists but scored just four points and failed to match Mabrey's offensive output. Arike Ogunbowale continues to star as Dallas' go-to offensive weapon and has averaged 20.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals over her last eight appearances. Allisha Gray has been consistent, scoring in double figures in all but one game and is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Isabelle Harrison has been sporadic, notching over 15 points five times but six or fewer six times. With Mabrey sidelined, Satou Sabally will have to step her game up to another level. The forward has scored in double figures in five of her last seven games and has registered two double-doubles during that stretch, including an all-around performance during her first meeting against Seattle.

Phoenix Mercury at Washinton Mystics (-7.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT6/17/2022
Sophie CunninghamFElbowOUT6/29/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/2/2022

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elena Delle DonneFBackGTD6/12/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Mystics

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Diana TaurasiG1230.316.12.64.30.40.52.78.14.712.14.14.6
Skylar Diggins-SmithG103418.43.94.41.50.71.54.76.8153.33.8
Diamond DeShieldsG1129.214.63.22.510.50.83.55.513.92.93.8
Tina CharlesC1032.215.67.62.10.90.71.33.75.8142.73.1
Shey PeddyG1022.98.42.32.81.40.31.13.236.21.31.3
Sophie CunninghamG922.47.43.81.10.70.21.43.72.25.31.61.7
Megan GustafsonF1210.54.32.40.600.30.40.81.82.80.40.7
Brianna TurnerF1133.14.77.72.41.31.10023.60.71.5
Kristine AnigweF76.31.41.40.30.10.3000.410.61.1
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112
Jennie SimmsF11224100011200
Sam ThomasF87.30.30.40.40.30.300.90.11.100

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG1430.115.53.42.41.40.11.94.85.511.92.63.2
Elena Delle DonneF926.315.86.12.10.61.11.64612.72.22.7
Natasha CloudG1230.710.83.76.91.10.21.34.33.7102.22.4
Shakira AustinC1420.48.46.10.70.70.9003.55.81.41.9
Myisha Hines-AllenF1418.66.94.42.30.60.20.622.87.10.71.3
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG1322.26.42.31.51.20.20.422.26.61.51.5
Tianna HawkinsF1116.16.92.81.20.70.10.62.62.65.611
Kennedy BurkeG1017.572.60.71.50.312.52.75.90.61.1
Alysha ClarkF721.78.43.720.30.10.62.43.4611.1
Elizabeth WilliamsF917.36.64.70.60.61.3002.96.20.81.4
Rui MachidaG1416.52.61.83.40.400.41.41.13.20.10.1
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Phoenix likes to play fast, while Washington is last in the league in pace. The Mystics have been one of the more well-rounded teams, but the Mercury have leaned heavily on their offense.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles continue to shine, as they are all averaging over 14.0 points per game this season. Shey Peddy and Brianna Turner have both provided solid secondary contributions, but the Mercury's depth took a hit with Sophie Cunningham unavailable for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder injury. In Cunningham's absence, it's possible the likes of Sam Thomas, Jennie Simms and/or Karlie Samuelson see bigger roles, but what's more likely is Peddy and Turner playing increased minutes.

Ariel Atkins continues to put up solid scoring numbers (15.5 per game) but lacks well-rounded contributions, while Natasha Cloud has been racking up assists (6.9 per game) despite inefficient shooting (36.7 percent from the field). Elena Delle Donne is expected to return to action after missing two of the past three games. When available, the former MVP has been dominant, averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Her return likely means lesser roles for Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams, but Shakira Austin has been a solid producer regardless of the Delle Donne's availability, posting 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over her last 10 appearances.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx (-1.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Emily EngstlerFRibsGTD6/12/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Minnesota

Kayla McBrideGFootGTD6/12/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/1/2022
Sylvia FowlesCUndisclosedOUT7/1/2022
Natalie AchonwaCHamstringOUT7/31/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Lynx

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG1533.1191.73.90.90.22.35.76.615.13.53.9
Victoria ViviansG1527.711.23.62.71.20.11.653.9111.92.3
NaLyssa SmithF1129.5137.71.50.60.40.92.85.312.61.53
Queen EgboC1523.96.96.91.21.11.3002.76.81.52.1
Destanni HendersonG1517.46.71.72.70.70.112.12.46.10.91.2
Emily EngstlerF1520.66.46.71.60.91.20.31.72.97.60.20.6
Danielle RobinsonG1224.47.93.53.80.80.20.31.22.86.522.3
Tiffany MitchellG1413.65.41.40.80.60.10.40.71.84.11.41.8
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.72.81.64.70.60.8
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.4000.91.41.81.9
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Bria HartleyG49.84.30.81.30.300.50.81.53.50.81
Lexie HullG126.81.40.90.30.200.21.30.52.60.30.3
Emma CannonF28.53.510.500001.520.51

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sylvia FowlesC1232.216.510.311.51.2006.810.72.84.5
Aerial PowersF1325.712.94.22.41.10.60.82.84.112.145.1
Kayla McBrideG930.313.92.91.71.101.94.94.211.43.64
Jessica ShepardF1329.88.58.23.20.40.20.31.236.92.23.1
Moriah JeffersonG729.712.92.35.11.40.31.32.64.19.73.33.9
Rachel BanhamG1316.25.71.22.50.20.113.21.95.50.81
Nina MilicC1311.55.52.50.80.40.40.20.724.21.21.5
Bridget CarletonG1319.24.22.81.20.60.20.521.53.80.50.6
Evina WestbrookG1014.33.21.61.90.40.50.21.41.23.90.60.9
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Damiris DantasC121910002731111
Natalie AchonwaF210.52.510.5000011.50.52
Kamiah SmallsG311.31.31.721.3001.30.72.700
Elissa CunaneC33.30.71.700000.30.30.700
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana is No. 1 in pace, but they lack efficiency on offense and defense, while Minnesota is a more well-rounded team. 

Kelsey Mitchell leads the way for the Fever and has finished with at least 20 points nine times this season and is averaging 19.0 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Destanni Henderson and Danielle Robinson have both been more sporadic producers. Victoria Vivians has scored in double figures in nine of her last 12 appearances, but she's shooting just 36.2 percent from the field during that stretch. Emily Engstler sustained a rib injury Friday and is questionable for Sunday's contest. Engstler has been one of the team's better rebounders, so her availability could shake up Indiana's frontcourt rotations. Despite scoring in double figures just five times this season, Queen Egbo's been a solid contributor due to her strong production in the rebound and block departments.

Kayla McBride has scored in double figures in seven of eight games to start her season, but she was held to just two points in 21 minutes during her last outing due to a foot injury. However, Minnesota did get Moriah Jefferson back Friday from a  three-game absence due to a quad injury, so if McBride is sidelined, Jefferson will likely absorb the majority of the missing minutes. Rachel Banham and Bridget Carleton are also both candidates for increased roles if McBride misses time, but they've yet to provide standout production this season. With team-MVP Sylvia Fowles (knee) also out, Jessica Shepard, Elissa Cunane and Damiris Dantas may see increased roles as well. Aerial Powers has been very consistent as of late, averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last eight games, but she may be asked to step her game up to another level if both McBride and Fowles are ruled out for Sunday's contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 10
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 10
WNBA Weekly Primer: Risers, Fallers, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Weekly Primer: Risers, Fallers, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA Top Shot: How To Get Started and Play Flash Challenges
WNBA Top Shot: How To Get Started and Play Flash Challenges
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday