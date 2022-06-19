WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 19

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

(-2.0) at New York Liberty Seattle Storm(-2.0) at New York Liberty

Injury Report - Storm vs. Liberty

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 6/29/2022

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game on Sunday's slate isn't expected to be a particularly high-scoring affair, as both teams rank among the worst of the league in pace while failing to generate much offensive efficiency.

Breanna Stewart has been the most dominant player for the Storm this season, generating consistent production in the scoring and rebound columns. Although she's posted just one double-double this season, she's averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.4 minutes per game in 2022. She's gotten help on the scoreboard from Jewell Loyd, who has been a consistent scoring threat in Seattle's backcourt. Loyd has cooled off slightly over the last two games, averaging 11.0 points while shooting 30.8 percent from the floor during that time. The Liberty are tied for allowing the lowest field-goal percentage of any team on Sunday's slate, but Loyd will attempt to bounce back against New York. After a career in which she became one of the best players in the history of the league, Sue Bird announced Thursday that this season will be her last. In spite of her dominance throughout her career, she's been a somewhat unreliable DFS contributor and has averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 assists in 27.2 minutes per game over her last five appearances.

In spite of the Liberty's slow pace, the team has won three of the last four games due to stellar play from Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Howard. Ionescu had a relatively slow start to the season, as she was held to single-digit scoring totals in four of her first eight appearances in 2022. However, she's scored 20-plus points in five of her seven appearances since the start of June and posted her second career triple-double last Sunday. Since the start of June, she's averaged 22.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. Howard has also been a leading contributor for New York, averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game over her last 10 appearances. Han Xu has been a proficient scorer despite coming off the bench, and she's scored in double figures in each of the last four games.

Connecticut Sun (-3.0) at Washington Mystics

Injury Report - Sun vs. Mystics

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tianna Hawkins F Ankle GTD 6/19/2022 Myisha Hines-Allen F Illness GTD 6/19/2022 Shakira Austin C Illness GTD 6/19/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun rank second in the league in offensive efficiency, but they'll have to attempt to drive the pace of the game against the Mystics, who have the slowest pace of any team in the WNBA.

DeWanna Bonner has been the strongest scorer for Connecticut this season, and she's scored in double figures in nine of her last 10 appearances. She's averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.9 minutes per game during that time and is coming off a double-double against the Storm on Friday. Jonquel Jones has also been a consistent threat for double-doubles this season and has averaged 17.7 points and 9.6 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game over her last seven appearances. Brionna Jones has come off the bench in all but three of her appearances this season but has had plenty of playing time. She's scored at least 18 points in five of the last six matchups and has averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.5 minutes per game during that time. Alyssa Thomas posted five consecutive double-doubles between late May and early June but has cooled off slightly recently, averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances.

Natasha Cloud has led the Mystics in playing time this year and has been consistently productive at dishing out assists. However, she's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of the last six matchups and has averaged 8.8 points, 7.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game during that time. Ariel Atkins has been a consistent contributor on the scoreboard this season but has struggled to generate much production in other categories recently. She's scored in double figures in five consecutive games and has averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.2 minutes per game during that time. Although Elena Delle Donne is slated to return Sunday after missing Washington's last game due to rest, the Mystics' injury report filled up ahead of Sunday's matchup, as Tianna Hawkins, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin are all listed as questionable. If any of those frontcourt contributors are unable to suit up Sunday, Alysha Clark and Elizabeth Williams should see increased run.

Chicago Sky (-7.0) at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Sky vs. Fever

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker C Knee GTD 6/19/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Khayla Pointer G Not Injury Related GTD 6/19/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sky and Fever has the potential to be an offensive showcase, since Chicago's efficient offense will face the Fever's fast-paced attack.

Kahleah Copper has been one of the Sky's top contributors this season, as she's scored in double figures in all but one of her appearances. She posted her first double-double of the season during Friday's win over Atlanta and is now averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game. Chicago's offensive distribution Sunday will depend heavily on the status of Candace Parker, who was a late addition to the injury report for Friday's game against the Dream due to a knee issue and was ultimately unable to suit up. She's listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Azura Stevens and Ruthy Hebard should see an uptick in playing time once again, while Emma Meesseman should also be in line for additional production. Meesseman played a season-high 38 minutes during Friday's win over Atlanta and posted her second consecutive double-double. The team also relies heavily on Courtney Vandersloot for assists, while Rebekah Gardner has some scoring upside off the bench.

The Fever rely heavily on their starters as opposed to involving bench players, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the way in the scoring column. She's scored 20-plus points in six of the last nine games and averaged 20.3 points and 3.4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. NaLyssa Smith has been dominant on the boards recently, hauling in 14 rebounds in each of the last two games. However, she's been slightly more inconsistent on the scoreboard than she was earlier in the year. She's been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of the last six matchups and averaged 12.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game during that time. Victoria Vivians has been particularly productive recently, scoring in double figures in each of the last three games despite shooting just 31.8 percent from the floor during that time. The Sky allow plenty of field-goal attempts, so there should be plenty of offensive production to go around Sunday.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings (-4.0)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Wings

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/1/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Knee OUT 6/21/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sparks and Wings is one of two games on Sunday's slate in which both teams are expected to top 80 points, and both teams rank in the top half of the league in offensive efficiency.

The Sparks' top contributor this season has been Nneka Ogwumike, who has topped 15 points in each of the last six games and has averaged 20.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game during that time. She's gotten help in the frontcourt from Liz Cambage, who scored in double figures in each of her first 11 appearances of the season but has been limited to just 14 points over the last two matchups. However, she's shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and will attempt to bounce back against the Wings, who allow the second-highest field-goal percentage of any team on Sunday's slate. Kristi Toliver has been cleared to make her season debut Sunday, which should shake up the team's backcourt usage. Brittney Sykes, Jordin Canada, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter have all been solid contributors for most of the season, but Toliver's return makes any guard for Los Angeles a risky DFS play Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale has been on a tear for the Wings lately, topping 20 points in four of the last five games despite shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor during that time. She's averaging just 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds this season, but her scoring ability alone makes her a solid DFS option. Allisha Gray leads the team in playing time this season, but her DFS upside has been somewhat limited in recent matchups. Marina Mabrey recently missed two games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but she's averaged 16.0 points per game over her two appearances since returning to the court. Dallas will be playing without Satou Sabally once again while she deals with knee soreness. Isabelle Harrison and Teaira McCowan were the primary beneficiaries for playing time during Friday's win over Phoenix, while Kayla Thornton should also have a chance to see additional run in the frontcourt.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces (-15.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Aces

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sylvia Fowles C Undisclosed OUT 7/1/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022 Natalie Achonwa C Hamstring OUT 7/31/2022

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot OUT 6/29/2022

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game on Sunday's slate is expected to be the least competitive, as the efficient Aces are heavy favorites at home against the Lynx, who have struggled to generate consistent production this year.

The Lynx have had to alter their frontcourt plans recently, as Sylvia Fowles is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Damiris Dantas has entered the starting lineup in each of the last three games but has struggled to generate much fantasy production so far. Nina Milic saw increased production following Fowles' injury, and Milic drew her first start of the season Tuesday while Jessica Shepard shifted to the bench. However, Milic's DFS salary has risen steadily over the last few games, making her a somewhat risky play given how much inconsistency she's shown. In the backcourt, Moriah Jefferson returned to the court June 10 and has averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game over three appearances since then. Kayla McBride also returned to action Tuesday following a one-game absence, and she had one of her best performances of the season, totaling 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes against Seattle.

The Aces have thrived under new coach Becky Hammon this year, and they got star player Jackie Young back Wednesday following a two-game absence. Young shot just 25 percent from the floor Sunday and had limited production, but she's averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.5 minutes per game this year and has a good opportunity to bounce back Sunday. Kelsey Plum remained dominant in spite of Young's return and has now topped 20 points in three of the last four matchups while also averaging 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during that time. A'ja Wilson has the highest DFS salary of any player on the team and has posted three double-doubles over the last seven games. During that time, she's averaged 21.6 points and 9.4 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game. Dearica Hamby has a slightly lower salary but has had plenty of success recently, as she's averaged 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game over her last six appearances.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Hamby has been a reliable contributor regardless of the final score this season and will have plenty of chances to remain productive against the Lynx after posting her fifth double-double of the season Wednesday against Dallas.

Milic has been especially productive over the last several games and has the potential to provide mid-tier value once again Sunday, even though the Lynx are heavy underdogs in Las Vegas.

McCowan has been quite inconsistent over the last three games, but her DFS salary remains low, making her a high-upside play on Sunday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.