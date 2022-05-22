NL FAAB Factor: Weekly Waiver Wire

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), includes a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Graham Ashcraft, Reds: Connor Overton, who has been brilliant, was scratched from his Sunday start due to back soreness with Ashcroft getting called up to replace him. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Ashcroft has posted a 2.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in seven starts and 32.2 innings at Triple-A Louisville this year. Ashcroft has posted solid numbers the last two season in the minors and could remain in the rotation if Overton, who would have been profiled again if he wasn't sidelined, lands on the injured list. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Daniel Castano/Cody Poteet, Marlins: Castano was recalled this week from the minors in case he was needed to start but it was Poteet who moved into the starting rotation from the bullpen to fill in for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm). Poteet gave up only one hit and one walk while striking out four in 4.2 scoreless innings Wednesday. That effort might have earned Poteet at least one more start, though he threw 2.1 innings Saturday, with Castano available for long relief if needed. Edward Cabrera and Max Meyer looked to be lined up for a promotion, but Cabrera was rocked in his last start while Meyer landed on the injured list with nerve irritation. As a result, Poteet could stick in the rotation a bit longer than originally thoughts. Castano - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Poteet - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Jakob Junis, Giants: Junis, who struggled his five years in Kansas City, has found new life out by the Bay. He has not gone less than five innings in any of his five starts, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.01 WHIP along with a 20:4 K:BB in 26.2 innings. With Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) getting placed on the 60-day injured list, Junis, who has bounced between Triple-A Sacramento and the majors has an even better chance of sticking in the rotation over the next month. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore, profiled three weeks ago, gets another mention as he was promoted to make his major league debut in a start Saturday. In line for the win, Liberatore was unable to make out of the fifth inning, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Acquired from the Rays for Randy Arozarena, Liberatore has been up-and-down this season at Triple-A Memphis, mixing four stellar outings, including three of his last four, with three subpar ones. He has a 3.83 ERA, 46:12 K:BB and 1.20 WHIP in 40 innings. He had a 4.04 ERA and 1.25 WHIP last year in Memphis, but finished strong, logging a 2.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB in 57.1 innings in his final 10 starts. In addition to Liberatore's low-90s fastball and plus slider, he also throws a curveball and a changeup, both of which have above-average potential. He is ready for promotion, which could happen later this season, depending on his consistency and need in St. Louis. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)

Mike Minor, Reds: Minor made his fourth rehab start Friday but could join the team after that. After starting a rehab assignment in mid-April, Minor experienced renewed shoulder soreness following an appearance for Double-A Chattanooga, Minor was shut down for a bit, but returned four starts ago. In his first three outings, Minor allowed eight runs in seven frames, maxing out at three innings in his second appearance. Minor will be on a pitch count initially when he returns until he gets stretched out. With an ERA higher than five the last two seasons and a propensity for giving up the long ball, temper your expectations. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (spec return bid)

David Peterson/Trevor Williams, Mets: With Max Scherzer (oblique) out 6-8 weeks, joining Tylor Megill (biceps) and Jacob deGrom (shoulder) on the sidelines, the Mets' starting rotation have taken material hits. Filling the breach, in at least the near term, will be Peterson and Williams. Peterson, who made 10 appearances (nine starts) in 2020 and 15 starts in 2021, will be called up this week to take Scherzer's spot in the rotation. He has made four appearances (three starts) for the parent team this season, posting a 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with his last outing coming on May 7. Peterson made back-to-back solid starts in the minors preceding his promotion and should see several outings in the majors due to the injuries. Williams, better served to being a swingman or spot starter, made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches in four scoreless frames, and took the mound again Saturday in one of the doubleheader games on three days' rest. He allowed four runs on three hits and 52 pitches in four innings. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to the Mets staff, though is less of a viable fantasy option than Peterson. starter. Peterson - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Williams - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Quintana, Pirates: Quintana had been brilliant his last four starts until Saturday's outing. In 23 innings, Quintana had allowed just three runs on 13 hits and six walks — four in one start — with 22 punchouts. Three of those starts have come in the pitcher-friendly confines of PNC Park, where he has surrendered just one run in 18 innings with 19 strikeouts. Saturday, though, pitching ay home, he allowed five runs, two earned, on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. After bottoming out with the Angels and Giants last season, posting a 6.43 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 29 games (10 starts), Quintana signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Pirates last November. Maybe he is just a streamer for home outings, especially against weak opponents, but it's hard to completely ignore his fine starts, though he needs to reduce his walks to maintain some semblance of success. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Joe Ross/Stephen Strasburg, Nationals: Ross and Strasburg, each working their way back from injuries, threw three simulated innings, 43 pitches, at the Nationals' extended spring training complex Thursday. Ross has been out since undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow in early March while Strasburg is making his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. Both pitchers will still need to build up to a starter's workload and likely are at least a month away from returning, but each took a positive step forward Friday. Ross - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid); Strasburg - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Nabil Crismatt, Padres: Crismatt tossed 81 innings in 45 appearances last season for the Padres, filling a role as a long reliever. After a solid spring training, Crismatt broke camp with San Diego and has been one of the team's best relievers this season, posting a 1.31 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 20.2 innings. After walking eight batters in his first 11.2 frames, Crismatt has issued just one free pass over of his last five appearances. His value is mainly in single leagues, but he can help in deeper formats due to his ability to rack up strikeouts. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Tucker Davidson, Braves: Davidson got the nod Tuesday to make what might be a spot start replacing Tyler Matzek (shoulder) on the active roster. He allowed three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five scoreless innings. After making the big club out of spring training as the club's fifth starter, Davidson was pummeled for five earned runs in 2.2 innings when he was needed for a long-relief appearance April 11 against the Nationals. He was then optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he's proceeded to make regular starts while turning in a 4.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings. His future role is unclear, but as of now, he looks to be the Braves' fifth starter and will fill that role Monday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies: Dominguez tossed another scoreless inning Friday and has now held the opposition scoreless in nine of his last 10 outings and owns a 2.45 ERA and 30.5 percent strikeout rate this year. Closer Corey Knebel hasn't been fully convincing this season, as his strikeout rate has dropped to 21.2 percent and he's blown a pair of saves, but his job still appears safe enough for now due to his 3.38 ERA. If he falters, Dominguez could take over the role, though he isn't necessarily ahead of Brad Hand, Jeurys Familia or Jose Alvarado, all of whom have closer experience and have been used in high-leverage spots this season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (saves spec)

Colin Holderman, Mets: Holderman, one of the surprises of spring training for the Mets, has shown that performance was no fluke by posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through his first three MLB innings after strong numbers at Triple-A Syracuse. In the minors, Holderman notched a 2.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings to earn the promotion. Holderman's ability to work longer stints — three of his nine appearances for Syracuse were two innings, including his final two before his promotion — could prove vital as manager Buck Showalter patches together his staff with several pitchers sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Brandon Hughes, Cubs: Hughes, a 16th-round pick out of Michigan State in 2017, was promoted and made his major league debut this week. He earned the callup by not allowing a run while striking out 22 and holding opponents to an .091 average through 16.2 innings at Iowa. Hughes has tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in his two outings for the Cubs, working in low-leverage situations. But if he continues to have success, Hughes could move up the pecking order in the team's pen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Evan Phillips, Dodgers: Bullpens are fungible and every year someone comes out of the woodwork to contribute. This year, for L.A., it's Phillips, who slightly came on the scene during the NLCS last year. Phillips hasn't given up a run in any of his last six outings and has been unscored upon in 13 of his 15 overall appearances this season. He has posted a 2.93 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB with four holds in 15.1 innings this season. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Spencer Strider, Braves: Strider has moved into a prominent role in the Braves' bullpen. He has a dominant 37.6 percent strikeout rate through 21.2 innings this season with a 2.49 ERA — 1.38 FIP — and 1.07 WHIP. Kenley Jansen is locked in as the closer while Will Smith is secure as second in line. But Strider, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is showing he can be trusted in high-leverage roles and rack up holds this season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Yan Gomes, Cubs: Gomes signed a two-year deal with the Cubs this offseason. He's not going to supplant Willson Contreras, a free agent after the season. as the team's top catcher anytime soon, but as was the case Monday, both players can be in the lineup at the same time, with one at DH. Gomes caught Monday with Contreras as the DH. If this arrangement becomes more permanent, Gomes should see his fantasy value increase, as he'll be playing a bit more regularly than a typical backup catcher. In addition, Contreras is dealing with hamstring tightness, which might limit his ability to catch. But keep in mind, Chicago will get back Jason Heyward and Clint Frazier soon, creating more options and mouths to feed for at-bats 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Tyler Heineman, Pirates: Heineman, sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, was claimed by the Pirates on Monday. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman joined the big-league club to back up Michael Perez behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Michael Papierski, Giants: Papierski, traded from the Astros to the Giants last weekend, joined San Francisco's big-league roster after Curt Casali (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list. He should serve mainly as a backup catcher to Joey Bart during his time on the active roster. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Brian Serven, Rockies: Serven earned his first promotion to the majors Tuesday after turning in a .912 OPS and 16:15 BB:K with five home runs and 11 runs driven in across 96 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque this season. He is serving as the Rockies' No. 2 catcher behind Elias Diaz after Colorado demoted Dom Nunez to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Serven made the most of his second start Saturday, blasting a pair of two-run home runs against the Mets. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

FIRST BASE

Keston Hiura, Brewers: Hiura was called back up to the majors this past week with Willy Adames (ankle) landing on the 10-day injured list. He spent the first month of the season on the major-league roster, but was demoted after hitting .216 with two homers, five runs, five RBIs and a stolen base. After going 8-for-19 with three homers, 10 RBIs and three runs in his last five games at Triple-A Nashville, Hiura received another chance and has made the most of it. There is no guarantee he sticks when Adames returns, but if he continues to hit, manager Craig Counsell will find a place for him. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Darin Ruf, Giants: Ruf has found his game after a sluggish April during which the 35-year-old batted .177. In May, Ruf is batting .347/.476/.592 in 49 at-bats with three home runs and 12 walks compared to only 11 strikeouts. Most of Ruf's at-bats come versus southpaws, but he has seen consistent playing time against righties due to injuries in San Francisco, adding to his short-term value. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Frank Schwindel, Cubs: Schwindel, who looked to have lost the first base job to Alfonso Rivas, has gotten hot at the plate to at least recapture a share of the role. He is 11-for-40 with a home run and six runs driven in his last 10 games. As Rivas has cooled, he may land back on the bench, but if he does keep a share of the role, Schwindel could see time at DH over Rafael Ortega. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Christian Walker, Diamondbacks: Walker is hitting just .201 but has wielded a power bat lately. He homered in three consecutive games recently and has gone deep in four of his last seven games. Walker's homer binge gives him 10 in 41 games, vaulting him to the team lead in the category. He finished 2021 with the same number of home runs over 115 games but did hit 29 taters in his first full season in 2019. Even though Arizona is in rebuild mode, Walker should remain in the starting lineup. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

David Bote, Cubs: Bote began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. After undergoing left shoulder surgery this offseason. Bote is finally ready to start games in the minors. Bote likely will use the full 20-day rehab window and fill a back-up infield role when activated. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Michael Chavis, Pirates: Chavis continues to rake for the Pirates. His hot May has upped his batting average near .300 with a slugging average above .500 on the year. On the downside is his 27:4 K:BB, which doesn't bode well for future success. With Pittsburgh in rebuild move, Chavis should remain in the lineup daily at either first, second or third base, providing a little bit of power and runs driven in. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: Gorman, profile three weeks ago, gets another mention as he got the call to The Show on Thursday. Drafted in the first round in 2018, Gorman is adapting to second base with Nolan Arenado expected to man third base for years to come in St. Louis. Gorman earned the call up, batting .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBIs and three stolen bases in 34 games albeit with a 40 percent K rate. That K rate is what makes projecting his future difficult, since he brings substantive power with a healthy amount of risk due to his inability to make consistent contact. Paul DeJong was sent to the minors recently, opening the door for Gorman, who will play second base with Tommy Edman moving from to shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team NL: $28 (upped call up bid).

Luis Guillorme, Mets: Guillorme doesn't start daily and is still more well known for his defense, but he has been extremely productive when in the lineup. After going 3-for-4 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Guillorme is batting .371/.421/.514 in 35 at-bats in May. Unless the Mets suffer injuries on the infield. Guillorme will be limited to spot duty, but his hot month shows he has value in single leagues. this season. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

Jake Hager/Yonny Hernandez, Diamondbacks: Hager and Hernandez were each promoted from Triple-A Reno this week. Hager was promoted to give Ketel Marte a breather while after Hernandez was called up for his second stint with the team with Cooper Hummel landing on the IL due to COVID. Either Hager or Hernandez likely will head back down when Hummel returns, but Josh Rojas left Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch, so one, likely Hernandez, could remain around if Rojas is sidelined. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Tommy La Stella, Giants: La Stella, limited throughout spring training while making his return from left Achilles surgery in October, completed a nine-game a rehab stint at Triple-A Sacramento and was activated this week. Now active, La Stella projects to start at second base against right-handed pitchers when deemed fully healthy, though Thairo Estrada has filled in nicely at second base while La Stella was out. In addition, look for La Stella to start some at DH. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

THIRD BASE

Mike Brosseau/Jace Peterson, Brewers: With Willy Adames landing on the 10-day list with a sprained ankle, Brosseau and Peterson each get a bump in value. Peterson likely will work as the primary third baseman while Luis Urias covers shortstop for Adames providing a modicum of value across the board. Brosseau, traded to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay this offseason, will continue to fill in all over the infield, seeing an uptick in playing time with Adames out. Brosseau - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Peterson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

SHORTSTOP

Jose Barrero, Reds: Barrero, who underwent surgery March 28 to repair the hook of his hamate bone in his left hand, reported to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment Friday. He could have had the chance to push for a starting role to open the season, but the injury scuttled those hopes. Kyle Farmer has been starting in Barrero's absence, but after a good start, he has slumped substantially. Once Barrero is ready to return, he should step in as the starting shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Kevin Newman, Pirates: Newman, sidelined since April 26 with a strained left groin, began a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Best known for his defense, Newman was expected to miss 3-5 weeks. Once he has finished his rehab stint and activated from the 10-day injured list, Newman should settle back in as the Pirates' everyday shortstop, leaving Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo to battle Josh VanMeter for playing time at second base. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Clint Frazier, Cubs: Frazier, out after undergoing an appendectomy late this spring, reported to Triple-A Iowa to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. He saw his chance for substantive playing time take a hit with the team's addition of Seiya Suzuki. After he finishes his minor-league stint and is activated, Frazier will pick up some at-bats as a reserve outfielder and at designated hitter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Luis Gonzalez/Austin Slater, Giants: Gonzalez was called back up Friday with LaMonte Wade landing on the injured list again due to left knee irritation. Sent down Monday, Gonzalez hit .349 with two homers, three doubles, 15 RBIs, 11 runs and three stolen bases over 21 major-league games this year before his demotion. Slater will see an uptick of playing time, but look for Gonzalez, a lefty hitter, to see most of his action against righties with Slater, who bats from the right side, filling the smaller end of the platoon playing versus southpaws. Gonzalez - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Slater - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: McCarthy opened the season on the Arizona roster as a backup outfielder, appearing in 13 games prior to his late-April demotion. He hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate prior to him landing at Triple-A Reno. McCarthy has recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad and gets a second chance with the team. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Mickey Moniak, Phillies: Moniak, who broke his hand just before the start of the regular season, costing a spot on the Opening day roster, began a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Thursday. Odubel Herrera has returned from the oblique injury that sent him to the injured list to start the year, so there's no guarantee Moniak immediately returns to the big leagues. But with Bryce Harper dealing with a sprained UCL and locked in at DH, Moniak could see time at all three outfield spots after he completes his rehab stint, which should finish at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Christopher Morel, Cubs: Morel, called from Double-A Tennessee this week to provide some outfield depth with Jason Heyward hitting the COVID-19 injured list, is making the case to stick even when Hayward returns. He has gotten off to a fast start, as he now has two home runs, three RBIs and a 1.1145 OPS through five games (four starts). Morel, who posted a .937 OPS in 123 plate appearances at Tennessee, is seeing most of his initial opportunities as a short-side platoon option in center field alongside the lefty-hitting Rafael Ortega with Heyward sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6