Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

Just two weeks ago, the Reds had too many interesting young players to cram into their infield. Now, they might be a player short. Noelvi Marte 's 80-game PED suspension was the first big blow, though the team could have moved players around to cover for his absence without too many issues. Now, however, Matt McLain will be unavailable for the start of the season and possibly much longer due to a shoulder problem which could require surgery. This comes on the back of an oblique issue which ended his 2023 season early and persisted into the start of camp this spring, so it will be hard to trust his health even if he receives good news from doctors in the coming days.

The regular season may have already begun, but Opening Day is still a week away for 28 of the league's 30 teams. Many of the league's job battles have been resolved — some thanks to free agents finally finding landing spots — but many remain unresolved. This article features updates on five of the most fantasy-relevant battles in the National League, plus a quick look at everything else going on in the senior circuit.

Note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 3/1

Cincinnati Reds

Infield/Designated Hitter: Elly De La Cruz (23), Matt McLain (76), Spencer Steer (98), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (136), Jeimer Candelario (199), Jonathan India (266), Noelvi Marte (407)

Those two absences make the Reds' infield situation very straightforward. There's no longer any real competition for De La Cruz, so as long as he keeps the strikeouts to a palatable level this season, he'll be in the lineup virtually everyday, playing shortstop and likely batting second . The team could stick with its plan to keep Steer in the outfield, which would mean Encarnacion-Strand at first, India at second and Candelario at third most games, with the DH spot rotation between whoever needs a rest. Alternatively, Steer could move back into the infield, likely playing third with Candelario at first and Encarnacion-Strand as the DH.

Miami Marlins

Second/Third/Fourth/Fifth starter: Eury Perez (123), Braxton Garrett (262), A.J. Puk (278), Trevor Rogers (323), Edward Cabrera (357), Max Meyer (490), Ryan Weathers (570), Bryan Hoeing (undrafted), Yonny Chirinos (undrafted), Devin Smeltzer (undrafted)

The Marlins have plenty of rotation depth, but a trio of spring injuries will test that depth right away, with every spot after Opening Day starter Jesus Luzardo in question. Most worrisome is the situation surrounding 20-year-old phenom Perez, who's dealing with elbow soreness. The severity of the issue is not yet clear, but his availability for Opening Day is in serious doubt, and a brief trip to the injured list could turn out to be a best-case scenario. Garrett seems to be free of the shoulder soreness that plagued him early in camp and has advanced to live batting practice, but he isn't going to be ramped up by the start of the regular season. Likewise, Cabrera is throwing again after being diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in mid-March, but he also doesn't seem to have enough time to be ready by Opening Day.

Those injuries seemingly mean that Rogers and Puk are locks for the initial starting five, with at least one of them likely to stick around long-term. Rogers owns a 3.12 ERA and a 10:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings this spring, while Puk's conversion from a reliever back into a starter couldn't be going much better, as he has a 1.32 ERA and a 23:4 K:BB in 13.2 frames. The injuries have also taken Weathers from an afterthought to someone more likely than not to be in the Opening Day rotation. He owns a 5.88 ERA over parts of three major-league seasons but has a 3.00 ERA and 21:4 K:BB in 18 innings this spring and is still just 24 years old.

For the fifth and final spot, the Marlins could turn to Meyer, an exciting prospect who debuted in 2022 but made just two starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He's likely to feature at some point this season, and the injuries could accelerate that timeline, but he's also already been sent down and was used exclusively in relief this spring. None of the other candidates have much going for them. Hoeing owns a career 6.48 ERA in 83.1 innings as a swingman and has also exclusively pitched in relief this spring. That could mean the job instead goes to Smeltzer or non-roster invitee Chirinos, both of whom have made one start this spring and have starting experience at the big-league level.

Milwaukee Brewers

Center Field/Right Field: Jackson Chourio (123), Sal Frelick (282), Garrett Mitchell (464), Joey Wiemer (702)

Chourio's pre-debut extension back in November didn't come with a guaranteed Opening Day roster spot, but it certainly came with an implied one. He hasn't crushed the ball this spring, posting a .661 OPS in 14 games, but that was evidently all the Brewers needed to see, as the team announced Monday that he'd made the Opening Day roster . Presumably, he won't be there to sit on the bench, so the other members of the competition will be left to battle for starts elsewhere. Mitchell and Wiemer will fight for time in right field, with Frelick lined up to move into the dirt and become the team's primary third baseman. Chourio's lukewarm spring, his age (20) and his lack of experience at Triple-A (just six games) mean that we can't take it for granted that he'll still be in the majors two months from now if he has a particularly poor April, but the extension means any demotion will be for performance reasons, not financial ones.

Chicago Cubs

Closer: Adbert Alzolay (154), Hector Neris (520), Julian Merryweather (666), Mark Leiter (745)

Alzolay led the Cubs with 22 saves last season, but his ability to be a true closer this season depends on whether or not manager Craig Counsell ever names one. So far, he's declined to do so , saying instead that his relievers' role was, "to get outs." While Alzolay may still be the guy who gets the most important outs most frequently, it's now difficult to draft him as if he has the chance to earn 30-plus saves. It also means no one else in this group is likely to surpass Alzolay and become a genuine closer at any point either, though all of them become much more interesting in deep leagues with the knowledge that they could earn the occasional save if they happen to find themselves pitching in the ninth. For what it's worth, Alzolay is doing everything he can this spring to prove he's the Cubs' best reliever, with a 7:1 K:BB and just three hits allowed across seven scoreless innings. Unfortunately, his manager's comments matter more for his fantasy value than his Cactus League numbers ever could. Counsell did leave open the possibility that his bullpen could "evolve," and Alzolay is the likeliest to close should it evolve in the direction of a traditional closer, but for now it looks like a committee is in order.

Atlanta Braves

Left Field: Jarred Kelenic (236), Adam Duvall (583)

The plan seemed to be for Kelenic to be Atlanta's everyday left fielder when he was acquired in a trade with Seattle back in early December, but the team has since changed course, adding Duvall as a free agent in mid-March. The plan is for the pair to platoon , with Kelenic on the larger side of the arrangement. Whether that was always the plan or if Kelenic's awful spring (in which he's hit .111/.184/.111 in 49 trips to the plate) created a sense of urgency is unclear. The move dings Kelenic's value and also means that Duvall — who's averaged 33 homers per 600 plate appearances over the course of his career — lands in a situation where he won't play enough to post big power numbers. It also has potential ramifications elsewhere, as it means Marcell Ozuna probably won't make much more than the two starts he made in left field last season. With Ozuna set to remain an everyday designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud may not have the opportunity to be anything more than a typical backup catcher behind Sean Murphy.

Quick Hit Updates

NL East: Reynaldo Lopez has won Atlanta's fifth starter job, at least to open the season, with both Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver sent down. Lopez has spent most of the last several seasons in the bullpen and last topped 100 innings in 2019, so he isn't expected to spend the entire year in the rotation…The Marlins signed Tim Anderson to be their starting shortstop, pushing Jon Berti into the utility role he's best suited for…What looked like one open spot in the Mets' rotation became two with Kodai Senga battling a shoulder strain which will keep him out for quite a while, as he's yet to resume throwing. Adrian Houser and Tylor Megill will get the two spots…The Phillies are still leaning towards Johan Rojas as their starting center fielder despite his poor numbers this spring, with the team attributing his results to some ongoing swing adjustments. He's yet to officially win a job, though, so the possibility remains that he could open in the minors with Brandon Marsh sliding to center field and Whit Merrifield winning a starting role in left…The Nationals signed Eddie Rosario to be their primary left fielder, meaning Joey Gallo will be their first baseman and Joey Meneses will be their designated hitter in most games. James Wood has impressed in camp but still seems likely to open the year in the minors, while Jesse Winker is merely fighting for a roster spot…Carter Kieboom was optioned, leaving Nick Senzel and Ildemaro Vargas as the remaining options for the hot corner in Washington…Kyle Finnegan is dealing with back tightness, which could keep the door open for Hunter Harvey to start pushing for saves right away.

NL Central: The Cubs sent Pete Crow-Armstrong to the minors, meaning Cody Bellinger should primarily play center field, leaving first base open for Michael Busch…Over at third base, the Cubs haven't named a starter and don't plan on doing so even at the start of the regular season, so Christopher Morel may continue to bounce around the diamond…Jordan Wicks is favored to win the Cubs' fifth starter job, with Javier Assad expected to head to the bullpen and Hayden Wesneski bound for the minors…TJ Friedl will miss multiple months with a fractured wrist, leaving Will Benson and Jake Fraley with plenty of playing time in the Reds' outfield early on…Nick Lodolo (tibia) is behind schedule and will open the season on the injured list, though he could debut as soon as April 10. Andrew Abbott and Nick Martinez will both open the season in the rotation, provided the latter gets over a minor rib issue, though one could lose his spot once Lodolo returns…Sal Frelick hasn't played an inning in the infield since high school but appears poised to open the year as the Brewers' primary third baseman, having learned the position this spring. He could fill the large side of a platoon, possibly with Joey Ortiz…Colin Rea has won a rotation spot in Milwaukee, while Wade Miley (shoulder) is making progress. That leaves DL Hall, Aaron Ashby, Jakob Junis and Joe Ross fighting for two spots…Yasmani Grandal has been slowed significantly this spring due to plantar fasciitis, so Henry Davis could be the Pirates' Opening Day catcher…The Pirates' rotation battle remains undecided, but Paul Skenes has been sent down while Jared Jones seems to have pitched his way into becoming a favorite…Tommy Edman (wrist) will open the season open the season on the injured list. Victor Scott, who stole 94 bases in the minors last year but has yet to play above Double-A, is pushing for an Opening Day start in center but has yet to officially win the job.

NL West: Ryne Nelson has outpitched Tommy Henry this spring, but both pitchers could open the year in the Arizona rotation if Eduardo Rodriguez's lat tightness sends him to the injured list…The Rockies' situation in right field remains somewhat murky, with Sean Bouchard's delayed start to camp due to an oblique issue possibly making him less of a favorite to start than he originally appeared to be. Hunter Goodman was sent down, but Charlie Blackmon could end up playing in the field more than expected…Gavin Stone has won the Dodgers' fifth starter job, with Michael Grove serving a long-relief role…Jackson Merrill has made the Padres roster and started both games of the Seoul Series against the Dodgers in center field. Jurickson Profar was in left in both games…What looked like a battle for two rotation spots in San Diego is now a battle for one after the team acquired Dylan Cease. Jhony Brito and knuckleballer Matt Waldron have made the strongest cases for the final job…Robert Suarez earned the Padres' save in Korea and seems to be the team's closer. Yuki Matsui and Wandy Peralta are in setup roles, while Woo-suk Go was sent to the minors…The Giants solved one of their two rotation questions by signing Blake Snell, and the other could be solved if Keaton Winn is ready to go by Opening Day. He's returned from elbow soreness but has only made one spring appearance.