Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 12 Waivers Preview

Jerry Donabedian
November 21, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 11 was a tough one for injuries, featuring four early exits this past Sunday by running backs that were started in a lot of fantasy leagues. None of the injuries looks like a season-ender, fortunately. We'll start there, before moving on to discussion of messy backfields, upcoming waiver options and the usual stat tables:

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Aaron Jones (knee / week-to-week)

Kenneth Walker (oblique / week-to-week)

De'Von Achane (knee / day-to-day)

D'Onta Foreman (ankle / day-to-day)

Emanuel Wilson (shoulder / day-to-day)

    

Missed Week 11

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Kyren Williams (ankle - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)

Antonio Gibson (toe / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe)

      

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Keaton Mitchell - 37% snaps / nine of 25 RB touches (36%)

Miles Sanders - 46% snaps / 12 of 24 RB touches (50%)

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Carolina Panthers
  3. Chicago Bears

The Ravens' backfield may finally be taking shape, with Keaton Mitchell displacing Justice Hill while Gus Edwards' role remains mostly unchanged. The usage swings may be pretty big week to week, but it makes sense to limit Hill to obvious passing situations, garbage time and special teams in an effort to get the more explosive Mitchell some carries/targets. The question now is if Mitchell can make good on the opportunities and chip away at some of Edwards' role as well before the fantasy playoffs arrive.

The Panthers went back to a 50/50 split in terms of both snaps and carries, after moving to the former (but not latter) the week before). Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard took 12 touches apiece, both had similarly mediocre outings and now appear to be in a fairly even timeshare.

The Bears rotated D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert (first game back from IR) and Roschon Johnson, but Foreman entered the game questionable with an ankle injury and aggravated it early in the third quarter. Foreman missed most of the second half, allowing Herbert to get 53% of snaps and 13 opportunities after the break (Johnson had 42% snap share, five carries, no targets). Foreman had played 43% of snaps to Herbert's 32%, FWIW. So this is probably a three-way split if/when everyone is healthy, though Herbert might now have a couple weeks to build a case as the lead guy without Foreman around.

       

On the Brink

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Los Angeles Rams

Jaylen Warren actually took a slightly smaller share of Pittsburgh's backfield work compared to last week, but his 74-yard TD run highlighted a big day with about four times as many yards as Najee Harris. The argument for Warren getting more work and Harris less keeps getting stronger.

Miami is confusing because we didn't get to see the split between Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, who left after three snaps with an injury to the same knee that just put him on IR for four games (five weeks). Mostert ended up taking 78% of snaps, with Salvon Ahmed subbing in mostly on pass downs. Early reports suggest the injury isn't serious, but caution would make sense given that it's the same knee as before and Miami is on a short week heading into Friday's matchup with the Jets. We could see both Ahmed and Jeff Wilson (or even Chris Brooks) involved, and splits from past weeks suggest Mostert probably won't get three-fourths of the snaps again.

Last but not least, Kyren Williams is tentatively expected to return Week 12 after missing the minimum of four games on IR. But he won't automatically get back to an every-down role, and even if he does it might take a few weeks to come to fruition. Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson both could have roles, with this past Sunday's usage hinting more toward Freeman. There's no question the Rams prefer Williams over their other backs for blocking/receiving, but I won't be shocked if his ground workload is modest this weekend.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zach Charbonnet - 45%

Ty Chandler - 44%

Tyjae Spears - 39%

Ezekiel Elliott - 30%

Kenneth Gainwell - 27%

Roschon Johnson - 20%

Patrick Taylor - 0%

(Not so sure about the "heavy dose" part, but it does seem likely that Taylor works as Green Bay's No. 2 back for at least the next week or two... just like earlier this season when Aaron Jones missed time with a hamstring injury).

   

Bench Stashes

Elijah Mitchell

Rico Dowdle

Jaleel McLaughlin

Kendre Miller

Emari Demercado

Zamir White

     

Drop Candidates

Darrell Henderson

Jerick McKinnon

Justice Hill

Jamaal Williams

Leonard Fournette

       

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsRun RateRu SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Games
1LAKyren Williams54.752.1%32834.5%11321553.7%5816
2NYGSaquon Barkley51.659.2%41349.9%20620747.4%6518
3JAXTravis Etienne50.777.8%50744.4%22528273.5%72110
4TBRachaad White48.478.2%48437.2%18030482.4%98110
5SFChristian McCaffrey48.380.4%48347.0%22725685.7%66110
6NOAlvin Kamara47.049.8%32938.0%12520440.3%4817
7DALTony Pollard46.471.4%46440.5%18827668.3%71110
8LVJosh Jacobs45.577.8%50147.3%23726435.0%36111
9CINJoe Mixon45.276.9%45239.6%17927330.1%25110
10ATLBijan Robinson43.966.4%43938.0%16727288.6%101110
11LACAustin Ekeler42.346.8%29641.6%12317340.6%4317
12MINAlexander Mattison41.163.9%45238.9%17627641.9%49111
13PHID'Andre Swift40.961.0%40947.9%19621338.0%41110
14NERhamondre Stevenson40.266.2%40237.3%15025271.0%76110
15DETJahmyr Gibbs38.045.6%30437.2%11319145.9%5118
16MIARaheem Mostert37.160.1%37145.3%16820349.5%45110
17CLEJerome Ford36.954.5%36943.6%16120880.0%92110
18INDZack Moss36.851.6%33147.7%15817348.6%5119
19ARIJames Conner36.740.1%25752.1%13412313.9%1617
20KCIsiah Pacheco36.656.6%36646.7%1711955.1%5110
21CHIKhalil Herbert35.229.9%21150.7%10710427.4%3216
22DETDavid Montgomery35.036.7%24551.8%12711830.6%3417
23WASBrian Robinson34.953.3%38441.7%16022417.2%20111
24GBAJ Dillon34.756.4%34741.5%14420348.6%52110
25INDJonathan Taylor34.532.2%20744.4%9211532.4%3416
26BUFJames Cook34.455.5%37842.9%16221635.9%33111
27CARChuba Hubbard33.552.7%33537.0%12421165.3%77110
28SEAKenneth Walker32.854.6%32851.2%16816014.0%14110
29NYJBreece Hall32.454.9%32442.3%13718724.1%28110
30HOUDevin Singletary32.349.5%32341.2%13319037.7%43110
31PITNajee Harris32.154.5%32149.2%15816314.2%15110
32HOUDameon Pierce31.433.7%22058.2%128924.4%517
33TENDerrick Henry31.255.6%31258.7%1831293.2%3110
34LADarrell Henderson30.019.0%12043.3%526821.3%2314
35CARMiles Sanders29.441.7%26535.5%9417129.7%3519
36WASAntonio Gibson29.340.6%29315.4%4524879.3%92110
37CHID'Onta Foreman29.329.0%20560.5%124817.7%917
38TENTyjae Spears29.151.9%29129.2%8520694.7%89110
39BALGus Edwards28.645.7%31558.7%18513032.7%36111
40LARoyce Freeman28.317.9%11348.7%555818.5%2014
41LACJoshua Kelley28.044.2%28038.9%10917154.7%58110
42PITJaylen Warren27.146.0%27138.7%10516684.9%90110
43GBAaron Jones26.930.6%18844.1%8310528.0%3017
44SEAZach Charbonnet26.639.8%23926.8%6417553.0%5319
45DENJavonte Williams26.441.7%23860.1%143959.6%919
46ARIEmari Demercado26.332.8%21032.9%6914154.8%6318
47PHIKenneth Gainwell26.235.2%23644.5%10513156.5%6119
48BALJustice Hill25.136.4%25140.6%10214950.0%55110
49NOJamaal Williams23.721.5%14247.2%677525.2%3016
50ATLTyler Allgeier23.635.7%23661.9%1469015.8%18110
51NEEzekiel Elliott22.837.6%22844.3%10112735.5%38110
52CLEKareem Hunt22.326.3%17855.6%99798.7%1018
53DENSamaje Perine21.337.3%21325.8%5515868.1%64110
54BUFLatavius Murray21.134.1%23238.4%8914353.3%49111
55CHIRoschon Johnson20.426.1%18437.5%6911543.6%5119
56MIADe'Von Achane20.416.5%10243.1%445811.0%1015
57KCJerick McKinnon19.530.1%19520.5%4015594.9%94110
58NYGMatt Breida19.530.7%21436.0%7713744.5%61111
59MINDarrynton Evans17.012.0%8549.4%424314.5%1715
60CHIPatrick Taylor17.011.1%6825.0%175120.6%2214
61GBSalvon Ahmed16.421.2%13127.5%369533.0%3018
62NYGKeaontay Ingram15.116.5%10644.3%47597.0%817
63ARIMichael Carter14.822.5%13315.0%2011363.8%7419
64NYGRico Dowdle13.721.1%13754.7%756218.3%19110
65ARICraig Reynolds13.318.0%12046.7%566423.4%2619
66LVDalvin Cook12.621.4%12643.7%55719.5%11110
67NYJKendre Miller12.313.0%8643.0%37499.2%1117
68MINTy Chandler12.011.9%8447.6%40447.7%917
69MINKeaton Mitchell12.07.0%4862.5%30184.5%514
70INDJeff Wilson12.05.8%3630.6%11256.6%613
71BALTrayveon Williams11.920.2%11926.9%328759.0%49110
72MIACordarrelle Patterson11.412.1%8041.3%334716.7%1917
73CINPierre Strong11.411.8%8050.0%40408.7%1017
74ATLElijah Mitchell11.313.1%7962.0%49305.2%417
75SFJaleel McLaughlin10.919.1%10943.1%476212.8%12110
76CHIKe'Shawn Vaughn10.88.7%5455.6%30246.7%815
77DENMike Boone10.714.7%9611.5%118550.9%5819
78TBDeuce Vaughn10.48.0%5251.9%272510.6%1115
79HOUTank Bigsby10.315.8%10355.3%574614.3%14110
80NYJAmeer Abdullah9.516.3%1056.7%79865.0%67111
81NOChase Edmonds9.39.0%5637.5%213510.1%1216
82MIAClyde Edwards-Helaire9.313.0%8448.8%41430.0%019

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1NYGSaquon Barkley19.149.5%1536511725.74.252.771.48
2LVJosh Jacobs18.276.3%20066151219.33.312.161.15
3SFChristian McCaffrey17.457.4%1748259827.14.742.712.03
4JAXTravis Etienne17.460.0%1746707248.63.852.261.59
5DETDavid Montgomery16.939.7%1185778167.94.892.762.13
6LARKyren Williams16.237.2%974566336.74.703.401.30
7TENDerrick Henry15.865.6%1586634919.84.202.391.80
8HOUDameon Pierce15.639.9%10932711110.73.001.281.72
9CINJoe Mixon15.373.2%1536054726.33.952.511.44
10SEAKenneth Walker14.963.4%14961361213.84.112.921.19
11NOAlvin Kamara14.937.5%1043882917.13.732.711.02
12INDZack Moss14.846.5%1336175437.34.642.711.92
13DALTony Pollard14.750.9%1475903209.04.012.381.63
14PHID'Andre Swift14.746.4%14769041215.04.693.371.33
15LACAustin Ekeler14.639.2%1023964621.03.882.101.78
16KCIsiah Pacheco14.355.9%14361431610.54.293.061.24
17INDJonathan Taylor14.229.7%853232128.43.801.742.06
18TBRachaad White14.156.9%14145941314.03.262.071.18
19ARIJames Conner14.033.8%984992129.05.093.491.60
20CLEJerome Ford13.639.7%13656331312.24.142.561.58
21DENJavonte Williams13.649.4%1224730916.13.882.101.78
22MINAlexander Mattison13.555.4%1485420443.33.662.121.54
23CHID'Onta Foreman13.126.4%923814812.64.142.911.23
24MIARaheem Mostert13.151.4%13169111169.45.273.371.90
25PITNajee Harris12.850.0%1284993226.73.902.021.88
26NERhamondre Stevenson12.651.4%12648231213.23.831.911.91
27WASBrian Robinson12.560.0%13855851511.04.042.671.38
28ATLBijan Robinson12.540.2%12561221212.84.903.151.74
29ATLTyler Allgeier12.540.2%12540231211.43.221.351.86
30BUFJames Cook12.546.9%1376881627.35.022.702.32
31DETJahmyr Gibbs12.333.0%985125159.05.223.002.22
32BALGus Edwards12.137.5%13356410720.34.242.681.56
33NYJBreece Hall11.754.2%11754421212.34.652.602.05
34GBAJ Dillon11.746.4%1174051719.03.461.771.69
35LARDarrell Henderson11.517.6%461122156.02.430.981.46
36HOUDevin Singletary11.441.8%1144712525.24.132.731.40
37CHIKhalil Herbert11.219.3%673070711.34.582.362.22
38CARChuba Hubbard10.444.3%1044081139.83.922.371.56
39CLEKareem Hunt10.323.9%822646245.53.222.181.04
40GREAaron Jones9.426.2%66245299.43.712.591.12
41CARMiles Sanders9.134.9%822741812.93.341.831.51
42NEWEzekiel Elliott8.635.1%863312426.03.852.521.33
43LOSJoshua Kelley8.532.7%853522517.64.142.281.86
44PITJaylen Warren8.031.3%804933205.76.163.792.38
45MIADe'Von Achane7.815.3%39461568.211.826.924.90
46NEWJamaal Williams7.516.2%451310225.52.911.801.11
47LOSRoyce Freeman7.119.2%50215168.34.302.341.96
48MINCam Akers6.314.2%381381412.33.632.241.39
49ARIEmari Demercado6.116.9%491951230.53.982.781.20
50PHIKenneth Gainwell6.117.4%551762417.83.202.201.00
51BALJustice Hill6.117.2%612593107.74.252.921.33
52CHIDarrynton Evans6.08.6%301051312.33.503.000.50
53SEAZach Charbonnet5.922.6%532610418.04.923.281.64
54BUFLatavius Murray5.520.9%612503237.04.102.381.72
55DALRico Dowdle5.519.0%552351416.04.272.511.76
56NYJDalvin Cook4.922.7%49160069.83.271.941.33
57CHIRoschon Johnson4.912.6%441971415.84.483.021.45
58SFElijah Mitchell4.911.2%34970218.52.851.591.26
59TENTyjae Spears4.819.9%482481107.65.172.632.54
60DENJaleel McLaughlin4.518.2%452771321.36.163.532.62
61ARIKeaontay Ingram4.412.1%35740313.02.111.340.77
62NYGMatt Breida4.415.5%481191230.52.481.381.10
63DETCraig Reynolds4.113.8%411791146.04.372.541.83
64NOKendre Miller4.010.1%28830218.52.961.641.32
65BALKeaton Mitchell4.05.6%20205200.010.255.804.45
66TBKe'Shawn Vaughn4.09.7%2442046.51.750.751.00
67KCClyde Edwards-Helaire3.913.7%35129166.83.692.830.86
68BUFDamien Harris3.87.9%23941212.54.092.481.61
69DALDeuce Vaughn3.57.3%21380127.01.811.140.67
70JACTank Bigsby3.512.1%3580257.22.291.291.00
71CLEPierre Strong3.510.2%351531138.04.373.201.17
72MINTy Chandler3.012.4%331601221.04.853.451.39
73WASAntonio Gibson3.013.0%30137078.64.572.671.90
74TBChase Edmonds3.07.3%18370123.02.061.280.78
75DENSamaje Perine2.911.7%291180415.34.071.902.17
76GBPatrick Taylor2.84.4%1131035.32.820.822.00
77MIASalvon Ahmed2.88.6%2261149.52.771.731.05
78WASChris Rodriguez2.28.7%201040210.55.204.051.15
79SFJordan Mason2.16.9%21117200.05.573.811.76

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  Tg/GmTgtRt/GmRtsTPRRPa SnRt/PSRecYdsTDDrop
1NOAlvin Kamara8.05624.317032.9%20483.3%5030511
2DETJahmyr Gibbs5.54422.117724.9%19192.7%3725902
3LACAustin Ekeler5.43822.015424.7%17389.0%2425413
4SFChristian McCaffrey5.25222.222223.4%25686.7%4336450
5NYGSaquon Barkley4.63720.516422.6%20779.2%2716240
6NERhamondre Stevenson4.54519.719722.8%25278.2%3222905
7TBRachaad White4.44424.824817.7%30481.6%4135410
8ATLBijan Robinson4.34323.223218.5%27285.3%2920825
9GBAaron Jones4.33013.69531.6%10590.5%1916913
10JAXTravis Etienne4.24221.221219.8%28275.2%3228211
11PITJaylen Warren4.24212.512533.6%16675.3%3423402
12LVJosh Jacobs4.24618.220023.0%26475.8%3126503
13NYJBreece Hall4.04015.715725.5%18784.0%3129625
14LAKyren Williams4.02425.715415.6%21571.6%1310511
15DALTony Pollard3.93921.621618.1%27678.3%3320901
16CINJoe Mixon3.83822.122117.2%27381.0%3118812
17PHID'Andre Swift3.83817.417421.8%21381.7%3319711
18TENTyjae Spears3.73714.514525.5%20670.4%2817802
19DENSamaje Perine3.63612.312329.3%15877.8%3232601
20CARMiles Sanders3.63215.714122.7%17182.5%2112002
21WASAntonio Gibson3.53520.820816.8%24883.9%3026921
22CHIKhalil Herbert3.52114.88923.6%10485.6%128911
23LADarrell Henderson3.51412.85127.5%6875.0%1010301
24MINAlexander Mattison3.53818.820718.4%27675.0%2516335
25CLEJerome Ford3.43417.417419.5%20883.7%2314925
26INDJonathan Taylor3.21917.210318.4%11589.6%1613711
27DENJavonte Williams3.1288.67736.4%9581.1%2312520
28WASBrian Robinson3.03317.018717.6%22483.5%2731432
29BUFJames Cook2.93217.319016.8%21688.0%2725121
30KCIsiah Pacheco2.92917.117117.0%19587.7%2516210
31GBSalvon Ahmed2.92311.08826.1%9592.6%168711
32CARChuba Hubbard2.72715.615617.3%21173.9%2311800
33PITNajee Harris2.72713.013020.8%16379.8%1911602
34MIARaheem Mostert2.62617.917914.5%20388.2%2015820
35KCJerick McKinnon2.62612.512520.8%15580.6%1915532
36SEAZach Charbonnet2.62314.913417.2%17576.6%199200
37CHIRoschon Johnson2.62310.39324.7%11580.9%199101
38CHIPatrick Taylor2.51010.54223.8%5182.4%52801
39TENDerrick Henry2.42410.710722.4%12982.9%2016700
40NEEzekiel Elliott2.4249.99924.2%12778.0%1810800
41MIADe'Von Achane2.41211.45721.1%5898.3%107120
42MINDarrynton Evans2.4126.23138.7%4372.1%74901
43INDJeff Wilson2.378.02429.2%2596.0%65001
44SEAKenneth Walker2.32312.112119.0%16075.6%1717311
45INDZack Moss2.22015.213714.6%17379.2%1612311
46ARIMichael Carter2.22010.09022.2%11379.6%156801
47PHIKenneth Gainwell2.11912.010817.6%13182.4%167800
48GBAJ Dillon2.12116.016013.1%20378.8%1614601
49SFJaleel McLaughlin2.1215.75736.8%6291.9%198320
50ARIEmari Demercado2.01613.911114.4%14178.7%126401
51ARIJames Conner1.91313.19214.1%12374.8%103100
52CHID'Onta Foreman1.9139.46619.7%8181.5%95511
53DETDavid Montgomery1.71211.98314.5%11870.3%88800
54HOUDameon Pierce1.71211.37915.2%9285.9%98401
55BALJustice Hill1.71711.911914.3%14979.9%167300
56ATLTyler Allgeier1.7177.07024.3%9077.8%128301
57HOUDevin Singletary1.51515.81589.5%19083.2%125901
58CLEKareem Hunt1.5128.36618.2%7983.5%95901
59NYGMatt Breida1.5169.910914.7%13779.6%136400
60NYJAmeer Abdullah1.5166.97621.1%9877.6%118300
61NYJKendre Miller1.4105.94124.4%4983.7%911101
62MINTy Chandler1.4104.73330.3%4475.0%98000
63BUFLatavius Murray1.41510.511513.0%14380.4%138001
64LVDalvin Cook1.3135.45424.1%7176.1%104701
65MINKeaton Mitchell1.353.81533.3%1883.3%44500
66TBDeuce Vaughn1.264.22128.6%2584.0%63000
67NOJamaal Williams1.278.35014.0%7566.7%62400
68NYGRico Dowdle1.0104.64621.7%6274.2%95410
69DENMike Boone1.097.97112.7%8583.5%74001
70NOChase Edmonds1.064.82920.7%3582.9%52400
71CHIKe'Shawn Vaughn1.054.02025.0%2483.3%2201
72BALGus Edwards0.9109.110010.0%13076.9%911900
73MIAClyde Edwards-Helaire0.874.33917.9%4390.7%63601
74MIACordarrelle Patterson0.756.44511.1%4795.7%52300
75ATLElijah Mitchell0.753.42420.8%3080.0%3201
76BALTrayveon Williams0.775.95911.9%8767.8%5900
77LACJoshua Kelley0.6611.11115.4%17164.9%31101
78NYGKeaontay Ingram0.646.9488.3%5981.4%42600
79CINPierre Strong0.644.33013.3%4075.0%33800
80ARICraig Reynolds0.656.0549.3%6484.4%54700
81HOUTank Bigsby0.443.53511.4%4676.1%1600
82LARoyce Freeman0.319.8392.6%5867.2%0000

       

