Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 12 Waivers Preview

Dolphins' RB De'Von Achane, who re-injured the same knee Sunday that landed him on injured reserve for four games, still is gathering information on his injury but HC Mike McDaniel implied it wasn't serious. Asked if Achane could play Friday vs. the Jets, McDaniel said: "There's…

Seahawks' HC Pete Carroll told reporters that the team does not consider RB Kenneth Walker III to be an injured-reserve candidate at this time, but Seattle also needs to learn more about his injury before figuring out how long he will be sidelined.

Week 11 was a tough one for injuries, featuring four early exits this past Sunday by running backs that were started in a lot of fantasy leagues. None of the injuries looks like a season-ender, fortunately. We'll start there, before moving on to discussion of messy backfields, upcoming waiver options and the usual stat tables:

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Aaron Jones (knee / week-to-week)

Kenneth Walker (oblique / week-to-week)

De'Von Achane (knee / day-to-day)

D'Onta Foreman (ankle / day-to-day)

Emanuel Wilson (shoulder / day-to-day)

Missed Week 11

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Kyren Williams (ankle - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)

Antonio Gibson (toe / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe)

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Keaton Mitchell - 37% snaps / nine of 25 RB touches (36%)

Miles Sanders - 46% snaps / 12 of 24 RB touches (50%)

Khalil Herbert - 44% snaps / 18 of 30 RB touches (60%) / Foreman injury

James Conner - 69% snaps / 55% routes / 16 of 18 RB touches (89%)

Jaylen Warren - 9-129-1 rushing (but only 44% of snaps, 29% route share)

Devin Singletary - 85% snaps / 22-112-1 rushing / 24 of 26 RB touches (92%)

Brian Robinson - 78% snaps / 24 touches for 131 yards / Gibson inactive (toe)

Raheem Mostert - 78% snaps with Achane exiting early

Zach Charbonnet - 84% snaps / 21 of 28 RB touches (75%) / Walker injury

AJ Dillon - 100% snaps after halftime with Jones/Wilson injured.

Ty Chandler - 30% snaps / 14 touches for 110 yards

Ty Johnson - 20% snaps / six touches for 58 yards and a TD

Such a much more decisive version of AJ Dillon over this last month. Gets the ball, turns up field, and goes. Looks a lot more elusive as a result. — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) November 19, 2023

Trending Down 📉

Chuba Hubbard - 49% snaps / 12 of 24 RB touches (50%)

Najee Harris - 13 touches for 36 yards (on 58% snap share)

Dameon Pierce (ankle) - Singletary surging / three straight missed games

Latavius Murray - 34% snaps / 10 touches for 35 yards

Justice Hill - 22% snaps / two of 25 RB touches (8%)

Darrell Henderson - 37% snaps / 13 of 31 RB opportunities (42%) / Kyren returning

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears

The Ravens' backfield may finally be taking shape, with Keaton Mitchell displacing Justice Hill while Gus Edwards' role remains mostly unchanged. The usage swings may be pretty big week to week, but it makes sense to limit Hill to obvious passing situations, garbage time and special teams in an effort to get the more explosive Mitchell some carries/targets. The question now is if Mitchell can make good on the opportunities and chip away at some of Edwards' role as well before the fantasy playoffs arrive.

The Panthers went back to a 50/50 split in terms of both snaps and carries, after moving to the former (but not latter) the week before). Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard took 12 touches apiece, both had similarly mediocre outings and now appear to be in a fairly even timeshare.

The Bears rotated D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert (first game back from IR) and Roschon Johnson, but Foreman entered the game questionable with an ankle injury and aggravated it early in the third quarter. Foreman missed most of the second half, allowing Herbert to get 53% of snaps and 13 opportunities after the break (Johnson had 42% snap share, five carries, no targets). Foreman had played 43% of snaps to Herbert's 32%, FWIW. So this is probably a three-way split if/when everyone is healthy, though Herbert might now have a couple weeks to build a case as the lead guy without Foreman around.

On the Brink

Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams

Jaylen Warren actually took a slightly smaller share of Pittsburgh's backfield work compared to last week, but his 74-yard TD run highlighted a big day with about four times as many yards as Najee Harris. The argument for Warren getting more work and Harris less keeps getting stronger.

Miami is confusing because we didn't get to see the split between Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, who left after three snaps with an injury to the same knee that just put him on IR for four games (five weeks). Mostert ended up taking 78% of snaps, with Salvon Ahmed subbing in mostly on pass downs. Early reports suggest the injury isn't serious, but caution would make sense given that it's the same knee as before and Miami is on a short week heading into Friday's matchup with the Jets. We could see both Ahmed and Jeff Wilson (or even Chris Brooks) involved, and splits from past weeks suggest Mostert probably won't get three-fourths of the snaps again.

Last but not least, Kyren Williams is tentatively expected to return Week 12 after missing the minimum of four games on IR. But he won't automatically get back to an every-down role, and even if he does it might take a few weeks to come to fruition. Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson both could have roles, with this past Sunday's usage hinting more toward Freeman. There's no question the Rams prefer Williams over their other backs for blocking/receiving, but I won't be shocked if his ground workload is modest this weekend.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zach Charbonnet - 45%

Ty Chandler - 44%

Tyjae Spears - 39%

Ezekiel Elliott - 30%

Kenneth Gainwell - 27%

Roschon Johnson - 20%

Patrick Taylor - 0%

Patrick Taylor is here to stay, at least for 3 weeks. Since he was signed from another practice squad the Packers must count Taylor on their 53 man roster for 3 weeks (and pay him), even if they choose to cut him beforehand. We can expect a heavy dose of Taylor coming up. https://t.co/P0rARHa4SL — Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) November 21, 2023

(Not so sure about the "heavy dose" part, but it does seem likely that Taylor works as Green Bay's No. 2 back for at least the next week or two... just like earlier this season when Aaron Jones missed time with a hamstring injury).

Bench Stashes

Elijah Mitchell

Rico Dowdle

Jaleel McLaughlin

Kendre Miller

Emari Demercado

Zamir White

Drop Candidates

Darrell Henderson

Jerick McKinnon

Justice Hill

Jamaal Williams

Leonard Fournette

