Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 12 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Week 11 was a tough one for injuries, featuring four early exits this past Sunday by running backs that were started in a lot of fantasy leagues. None of the injuries looks like a season-ender, fortunately. We'll start there, before moving on to discussion of messy backfields, upcoming waiver options and the usual stat tables:
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Aaron Jones (knee / week-to-week)
Kenneth Walker (oblique / week-to-week)
De'Von Achane (knee / day-to-day)
D'Onta Foreman (ankle / day-to-day)
Emanuel Wilson (shoulder / day-to-day)
Missed Week 11
Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)
Kyren Williams (ankle - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)
Antonio Gibson (toe / day-to-day)
Emari Demercado (toe)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Keaton Mitchell - 37% snaps / nine of 25 RB touches (36%)
Miles Sanders - 46% snaps / 12 of 24 RB touches (50%)
Khalil Herbert - 44% snaps / 18 of 30 RB touches (60%) / Foreman injury
James Conner - 69% snaps / 55% routes / 16 of 18 RB touches (89%)
Jaylen Warren - 9-129-1 rushing (but only 44% of snaps, 29% route share)
Devin Singletary - 85% snaps / 22-112-1 rushing / 24 of 26 RB touches (92%)
Brian Robinson - 78% snaps / 24 touches for 131 yards / Gibson inactive (toe)
Raheem Mostert - 78% snaps with Achane exiting early
Zach Charbonnet - 84% snaps / 21 of 28 RB touches (75%) / Walker injury
AJ Dillon - 100% snaps after halftime with Jones/Wilson injured.
Ty Chandler - 30% snaps / 14 touches for 110 yards
Ty Johnson - 20% snaps / six touches for 58 yards and a TD
Trending Down 📉
Chuba Hubbard - 49% snaps / 12 of 24 RB touches (50%)
Najee Harris - 13 touches for 36 yards (on 58% snap share)
Dameon Pierce (ankle) - Singletary surging / three straight missed games
Latavius Murray - 34% snaps / 10 touches for 35 yards
Justice Hill - 22% snaps / two of 25 RB touches (8%)
Darrell Henderson - 37% snaps / 13 of 31 RB opportunities (42%) / Kyren returning
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.
Messy Backfields
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
The Ravens' backfield may finally be taking shape, with Keaton Mitchell displacing Justice Hill while Gus Edwards' role remains mostly unchanged. The usage swings may be pretty big week to week, but it makes sense to limit Hill to obvious passing situations, garbage time and special teams in an effort to get the more explosive Mitchell some carries/targets. The question now is if Mitchell can make good on the opportunities and chip away at some of Edwards' role as well before the fantasy playoffs arrive.
The Panthers went back to a 50/50 split in terms of both snaps and carries, after moving to the former (but not latter) the week before). Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard took 12 touches apiece, both had similarly mediocre outings and now appear to be in a fairly even timeshare.
The Bears rotated D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert (first game back from IR) and Roschon Johnson, but Foreman entered the game questionable with an ankle injury and aggravated it early in the third quarter. Foreman missed most of the second half, allowing Herbert to get 53% of snaps and 13 opportunities after the break (Johnson had 42% snap share, five carries, no targets). Foreman had played 43% of snaps to Herbert's 32%, FWIW. So this is probably a three-way split if/when everyone is healthy, though Herbert might now have a couple weeks to build a case as the lead guy without Foreman around.
On the Brink
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
Jaylen Warren actually took a slightly smaller share of Pittsburgh's backfield work compared to last week, but his 74-yard TD run highlighted a big day with about four times as many yards as Najee Harris. The argument for Warren getting more work and Harris less keeps getting stronger.
Miami is confusing because we didn't get to see the split between Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, who left after three snaps with an injury to the same knee that just put him on IR for four games (five weeks). Mostert ended up taking 78% of snaps, with Salvon Ahmed subbing in mostly on pass downs. Early reports suggest the injury isn't serious, but caution would make sense given that it's the same knee as before and Miami is on a short week heading into Friday's matchup with the Jets. We could see both Ahmed and Jeff Wilson (or even Chris Brooks) involved, and splits from past weeks suggest Mostert probably won't get three-fourths of the snaps again.
Last but not least, Kyren Williams is tentatively expected to return Week 12 after missing the minimum of four games on IR. But he won't automatically get back to an every-down role, and even if he does it might take a few weeks to come to fruition. Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson both could have roles, with this past Sunday's usage hinting more toward Freeman. There's no question the Rams prefer Williams over their other backs for blocking/receiving, but I won't be shocked if his ground workload is modest this weekend.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.
In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Zach Charbonnet - 45%
Ty Chandler - 44%
Tyjae Spears - 39%
Ezekiel Elliott - 30%
Kenneth Gainwell - 27%
Roschon Johnson - 20%
Patrick Taylor - 0%
(Not so sure about the "heavy dose" part, but it does seem likely that Taylor works as Green Bay's No. 2 back for at least the next week or two... just like earlier this season when Aaron Jones missed time with a hamstring injury).
Bench Stashes
Drop Candidates
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Run Rate
|Ru Sn
|Pa Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT%
|Games
|1
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|54.7
|52.1%
|328
|34.5%
|113
|215
|53.7%
|58
|1
|6
|2
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|51.6
|59.2%
|413
|49.9%
|206
|207
|47.4%
|65
|1
|8
|3
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|50.7
|77.8%
|507
|44.4%
|225
|282
|73.5%
|72
|1
|10
|4
|TB
|Rachaad White
|48.4
|78.2%
|484
|37.2%
|180
|304
|82.4%
|98
|1
|10
|5
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|48.3
|80.4%
|483
|47.0%
|227
|256
|85.7%
|66
|1
|10
|6
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|47.0
|49.8%
|329
|38.0%
|125
|204
|40.3%
|48
|1
|7
|7
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|46.4
|71.4%
|464
|40.5%
|188
|276
|68.3%
|71
|1
|10
|8
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|45.5
|77.8%
|501
|47.3%
|237
|264
|35.0%
|36
|1
|11
|9
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|45.2
|76.9%
|452
|39.6%
|179
|273
|30.1%
|25
|1
|10
|10
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|43.9
|66.4%
|439
|38.0%
|167
|272
|88.6%
|101
|1
|10
|11
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|42.3
|46.8%
|296
|41.6%
|123
|173
|40.6%
|43
|1
|7
|12
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|41.1
|63.9%
|452
|38.9%
|176
|276
|41.9%
|49
|1
|11
|13
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|40.9
|61.0%
|409
|47.9%
|196
|213
|38.0%
|41
|1
|10
|14
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|40.2
|66.2%
|402
|37.3%
|150
|252
|71.0%
|76
|1
|10
|15
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|38.0
|45.6%
|304
|37.2%
|113
|191
|45.9%
|51
|1
|8
|16
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|37.1
|60.1%
|371
|45.3%
|168
|203
|49.5%
|45
|1
|10
|17
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|36.9
|54.5%
|369
|43.6%
|161
|208
|80.0%
|92
|1
|10
|18
|IND
|Zack Moss
|36.8
|51.6%
|331
|47.7%
|158
|173
|48.6%
|51
|1
|9
|19
|ARI
|James Conner
|36.7
|40.1%
|257
|52.1%
|134
|123
|13.9%
|16
|1
|7
|20
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|36.6
|56.6%
|366
|46.7%
|171
|195
|5.1%
|5
|1
|10
|21
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|35.2
|29.9%
|211
|50.7%
|107
|104
|27.4%
|32
|1
|6
|22
|DET
|David Montgomery
|35.0
|36.7%
|245
|51.8%
|127
|118
|30.6%
|34
|1
|7
|23
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|34.9
|53.3%
|384
|41.7%
|160
|224
|17.2%
|20
|1
|11
|24
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|34.7
|56.4%
|347
|41.5%
|144
|203
|48.6%
|52
|1
|10
|25
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|34.5
|32.2%
|207
|44.4%
|92
|115
|32.4%
|34
|1
|6
|26
|BUF
|James Cook
|34.4
|55.5%
|378
|42.9%
|162
|216
|35.9%
|33
|1
|11
|27
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|33.5
|52.7%
|335
|37.0%
|124
|211
|65.3%
|77
|1
|10
|28
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|32.8
|54.6%
|328
|51.2%
|168
|160
|14.0%
|14
|1
|10
|29
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|32.4
|54.9%
|324
|42.3%
|137
|187
|24.1%
|28
|1
|10
|30
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|32.3
|49.5%
|323
|41.2%
|133
|190
|37.7%
|43
|1
|10
|31
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|32.1
|54.5%
|321
|49.2%
|158
|163
|14.2%
|15
|1
|10
|32
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|31.4
|33.7%
|220
|58.2%
|128
|92
|4.4%
|5
|1
|7
|33
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|31.2
|55.6%
|312
|58.7%
|183
|129
|3.2%
|3
|1
|10
|34
|LA
|Darrell Henderson
|30.0
|19.0%
|120
|43.3%
|52
|68
|21.3%
|23
|1
|4
|35
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|29.4
|41.7%
|265
|35.5%
|94
|171
|29.7%
|35
|1
|9
|36
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|29.3
|40.6%
|293
|15.4%
|45
|248
|79.3%
|92
|1
|10
|37
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|29.3
|29.0%
|205
|60.5%
|124
|81
|7.7%
|9
|1
|7
|38
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|29.1
|51.9%
|291
|29.2%
|85
|206
|94.7%
|89
|1
|10
|39
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|28.6
|45.7%
|315
|58.7%
|185
|130
|32.7%
|36
|1
|11
|40
|LA
|Royce Freeman
|28.3
|17.9%
|113
|48.7%
|55
|58
|18.5%
|20
|1
|4
|41
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|28.0
|44.2%
|280
|38.9%
|109
|171
|54.7%
|58
|1
|10
|42
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|27.1
|46.0%
|271
|38.7%
|105
|166
|84.9%
|90
|1
|10
|43
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|26.9
|30.6%
|188
|44.1%
|83
|105
|28.0%
|30
|1
|7
|44
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|26.6
|39.8%
|239
|26.8%
|64
|175
|53.0%
|53
|1
|9
|45
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|26.4
|41.7%
|238
|60.1%
|143
|95
|9.6%
|9
|1
|9
|46
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|26.3
|32.8%
|210
|32.9%
|69
|141
|54.8%
|63
|1
|8
|47
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|26.2
|35.2%
|236
|44.5%
|105
|131
|56.5%
|61
|1
|9
|48
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|25.1
|36.4%
|251
|40.6%
|102
|149
|50.0%
|55
|1
|10
|49
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|23.7
|21.5%
|142
|47.2%
|67
|75
|25.2%
|30
|1
|6
|50
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|23.6
|35.7%
|236
|61.9%
|146
|90
|15.8%
|18
|1
|10
|51
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|22.8
|37.6%
|228
|44.3%
|101
|127
|35.5%
|38
|1
|10
|52
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|22.3
|26.3%
|178
|55.6%
|99
|79
|8.7%
|10
|1
|8
|53
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|21.3
|37.3%
|213
|25.8%
|55
|158
|68.1%
|64
|1
|10
|54
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|21.1
|34.1%
|232
|38.4%
|89
|143
|53.3%
|49
|1
|11
|55
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|20.4
|26.1%
|184
|37.5%
|69
|115
|43.6%
|51
|1
|9
|56
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|20.4
|16.5%
|102
|43.1%
|44
|58
|11.0%
|10
|1
|5
|57
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|19.5
|30.1%
|195
|20.5%
|40
|155
|94.9%
|94
|1
|10
|58
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|19.5
|30.7%
|214
|36.0%
|77
|137
|44.5%
|61
|1
|11
|59
|MIN
|Darrynton Evans
|17.0
|12.0%
|85
|49.4%
|42
|43
|14.5%
|17
|1
|5
|60
|CHI
|Patrick Taylor
|17.0
|11.1%
|68
|25.0%
|17
|51
|20.6%
|22
|1
|4
|61
|GB
|Salvon Ahmed
|16.4
|21.2%
|131
|27.5%
|36
|95
|33.0%
|30
|1
|8
|62
|NYG
|Keaontay Ingram
|15.1
|16.5%
|106
|44.3%
|47
|59
|7.0%
|8
|1
|7
|63
|ARI
|Michael Carter
|14.8
|22.5%
|133
|15.0%
|20
|113
|63.8%
|74
|1
|9
|64
|NYG
|Rico Dowdle
|13.7
|21.1%
|137
|54.7%
|75
|62
|18.3%
|19
|1
|10
|65
|ARI
|Craig Reynolds
|13.3
|18.0%
|120
|46.7%
|56
|64
|23.4%
|26
|1
|9
|66
|LV
|Dalvin Cook
|12.6
|21.4%
|126
|43.7%
|55
|71
|9.5%
|11
|1
|10
|67
|NYJ
|Kendre Miller
|12.3
|13.0%
|86
|43.0%
|37
|49
|9.2%
|11
|1
|7
|68
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|12.0
|11.9%
|84
|47.6%
|40
|44
|7.7%
|9
|1
|7
|69
|MIN
|Keaton Mitchell
|12.0
|7.0%
|48
|62.5%
|30
|18
|4.5%
|5
|1
|4
|70
|IND
|Jeff Wilson
|12.0
|5.8%
|36
|30.6%
|11
|25
|6.6%
|6
|1
|3
|71
|BAL
|Trayveon Williams
|11.9
|20.2%
|119
|26.9%
|32
|87
|59.0%
|49
|1
|10
|72
|MIA
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|11.4
|12.1%
|80
|41.3%
|33
|47
|16.7%
|19
|1
|7
|73
|CIN
|Pierre Strong
|11.4
|11.8%
|80
|50.0%
|40
|40
|8.7%
|10
|1
|7
|74
|ATL
|Elijah Mitchell
|11.3
|13.1%
|79
|62.0%
|49
|30
|5.2%
|4
|1
|7
|75
|SF
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10.9
|19.1%
|109
|43.1%
|47
|62
|12.8%
|12
|1
|10
|76
|CHI
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|10.8
|8.7%
|54
|55.6%
|30
|24
|6.7%
|8
|1
|5
|77
|DEN
|Mike Boone
|10.7
|14.7%
|96
|11.5%
|11
|85
|50.9%
|58
|1
|9
|78
|TB
|Deuce Vaughn
|10.4
|8.0%
|52
|51.9%
|27
|25
|10.6%
|11
|1
|5
|79
|HOU
|Tank Bigsby
|10.3
|15.8%
|103
|55.3%
|57
|46
|14.3%
|14
|1
|10
|80
|NYJ
|Ameer Abdullah
|9.5
|16.3%
|105
|6.7%
|7
|98
|65.0%
|67
|1
|11
|81
|NO
|Chase Edmonds
|9.3
|9.0%
|56
|37.5%
|21
|35
|10.1%
|12
|1
|6
|82
|MIA
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|9.3
|13.0%
|84
|48.8%
|41
|43
|0.0%
|0
|1
|9
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
|Car/Gm
|Car Sh
|Car
|Ru Yd
|Ru TD
|BT
|T/BT
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|1
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|19.1
|49.5%
|153
|651
|1
|7
|25.7
|4.25
|2.77
|1.48
|2
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|18.2
|76.3%
|200
|661
|5
|12
|19.3
|3.31
|2.16
|1.15
|3
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.4
|57.4%
|174
|825
|9
|8
|27.1
|4.74
|2.71
|2.03
|4
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|17.4
|60.0%
|174
|670
|7
|24
|8.6
|3.85
|2.26
|1.59
|5
|DET
|David Montgomery
|16.9
|39.7%
|118
|577
|8
|16
|7.9
|4.89
|2.76
|2.13
|6
|LAR
|Kyren Williams
|16.2
|37.2%
|97
|456
|6
|3
|36.7
|4.70
|3.40
|1.30
|7
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|15.8
|65.6%
|158
|663
|4
|9
|19.8
|4.20
|2.39
|1.80
|8
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|15.6
|39.9%
|109
|327
|1
|11
|10.7
|3.00
|1.28
|1.72
|9
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|15.3
|73.2%
|153
|605
|4
|7
|26.3
|3.95
|2.51
|1.44
|10
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|14.9
|63.4%
|149
|613
|6
|12
|13.8
|4.11
|2.92
|1.19
|11
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|14.9
|37.5%
|104
|388
|2
|9
|17.1
|3.73
|2.71
|1.02
|12
|IND
|Zack Moss
|14.8
|46.5%
|133
|617
|5
|4
|37.3
|4.64
|2.71
|1.92
|13
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|14.7
|50.9%
|147
|590
|3
|20
|9.0
|4.01
|2.38
|1.63
|14
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|14.7
|46.4%
|147
|690
|4
|12
|15.0
|4.69
|3.37
|1.33
|15
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|14.6
|39.2%
|102
|396
|4
|6
|21.0
|3.88
|2.10
|1.78
|16
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.3
|55.9%
|143
|614
|3
|16
|10.5
|4.29
|3.06
|1.24
|17
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|14.2
|29.7%
|85
|323
|2
|12
|8.4
|3.80
|1.74
|2.06
|18
|TB
|Rachaad White
|14.1
|56.9%
|141
|459
|4
|13
|14.0
|3.26
|2.07
|1.18
|19
|ARI
|James Conner
|14.0
|33.8%
|98
|499
|2
|12
|9.0
|5.09
|3.49
|1.60
|20
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|13.6
|39.7%
|136
|563
|3
|13
|12.2
|4.14
|2.56
|1.58
|21
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|13.6
|49.4%
|122
|473
|0
|9
|16.1
|3.88
|2.10
|1.78
|22
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|13.5
|55.4%
|148
|542
|0
|4
|43.3
|3.66
|2.12
|1.54
|23
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|13.1
|26.4%
|92
|381
|4
|8
|12.6
|4.14
|2.91
|1.23
|24
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|13.1
|51.4%
|131
|691
|11
|16
|9.4
|5.27
|3.37
|1.90
|25
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|12.8
|50.0%
|128
|499
|3
|22
|6.7
|3.90
|2.02
|1.88
|26
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|12.6
|51.4%
|126
|482
|3
|12
|13.2
|3.83
|1.91
|1.91
|27
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|12.5
|60.0%
|138
|558
|5
|15
|11.0
|4.04
|2.67
|1.38
|28
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|12.5
|40.2%
|125
|612
|2
|12
|12.8
|4.90
|3.15
|1.74
|29
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|12.5
|40.2%
|125
|402
|3
|12
|11.4
|3.22
|1.35
|1.86
|30
|BUF
|James Cook
|12.5
|46.9%
|137
|688
|1
|6
|27.3
|5.02
|2.70
|2.32
|31
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|12.3
|33.0%
|98
|512
|5
|15
|9.0
|5.22
|3.00
|2.22
|32
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|12.1
|37.5%
|133
|564
|10
|7
|20.3
|4.24
|2.68
|1.56
|33
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|11.7
|54.2%
|117
|544
|2
|12
|12.3
|4.65
|2.60
|2.05
|34
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|11.7
|46.4%
|117
|405
|1
|7
|19.0
|3.46
|1.77
|1.69
|35
|LAR
|Darrell Henderson
|11.5
|17.6%
|46
|112
|2
|1
|56.0
|2.43
|0.98
|1.46
|36
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|11.4
|41.8%
|114
|471
|2
|5
|25.2
|4.13
|2.73
|1.40
|37
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|11.2
|19.3%
|67
|307
|0
|7
|11.3
|4.58
|2.36
|2.22
|38
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|10.4
|44.3%
|104
|408
|1
|13
|9.8
|3.92
|2.37
|1.56
|39
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|10.3
|23.9%
|82
|264
|6
|2
|45.5
|3.22
|2.18
|1.04
|40
|GRE
|Aaron Jones
|9.4
|26.2%
|66
|245
|2
|9
|9.4
|3.71
|2.59
|1.12
|41
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|9.1
|34.9%
|82
|274
|1
|8
|12.9
|3.34
|1.83
|1.51
|42
|NEW
|Ezekiel Elliott
|8.6
|35.1%
|86
|331
|2
|4
|26.0
|3.85
|2.52
|1.33
|43
|LOS
|Joshua Kelley
|8.5
|32.7%
|85
|352
|2
|5
|17.6
|4.14
|2.28
|1.86
|44
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|8.0
|31.3%
|80
|493
|3
|20
|5.7
|6.16
|3.79
|2.38
|45
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|7.8
|15.3%
|39
|461
|5
|6
|8.2
|11.82
|6.92
|4.90
|46
|NEW
|Jamaal Williams
|7.5
|16.2%
|45
|131
|0
|2
|25.5
|2.91
|1.80
|1.11
|47
|LOS
|Royce Freeman
|7.1
|19.2%
|50
|215
|1
|6
|8.3
|4.30
|2.34
|1.96
|48
|MIN
|Cam Akers
|6.3
|14.2%
|38
|138
|1
|4
|12.3
|3.63
|2.24
|1.39
|49
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|6.1
|16.9%
|49
|195
|1
|2
|30.5
|3.98
|2.78
|1.20
|50
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|6.1
|17.4%
|55
|176
|2
|4
|17.8
|3.20
|2.20
|1.00
|51
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|6.1
|17.2%
|61
|259
|3
|10
|7.7
|4.25
|2.92
|1.33
|52
|CHI
|Darrynton Evans
|6.0
|8.6%
|30
|105
|1
|3
|12.3
|3.50
|3.00
|0.50
|53
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|5.9
|22.6%
|53
|261
|0
|4
|18.0
|4.92
|3.28
|1.64
|54
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|5.5
|20.9%
|61
|250
|3
|2
|37.0
|4.10
|2.38
|1.72
|55
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|5.5
|19.0%
|55
|235
|1
|4
|16.0
|4.27
|2.51
|1.76
|56
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|4.9
|22.7%
|49
|160
|0
|6
|9.8
|3.27
|1.94
|1.33
|57
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|4.9
|12.6%
|44
|197
|1
|4
|15.8
|4.48
|3.02
|1.45
|58
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|4.9
|11.2%
|34
|97
|0
|2
|18.5
|2.85
|1.59
|1.26
|59
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|4.8
|19.9%
|48
|248
|1
|10
|7.6
|5.17
|2.63
|2.54
|60
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|4.5
|18.2%
|45
|277
|1
|3
|21.3
|6.16
|3.53
|2.62
|61
|ARI
|Keaontay Ingram
|4.4
|12.1%
|35
|74
|0
|3
|13.0
|2.11
|1.34
|0.77
|62
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|4.4
|15.5%
|48
|119
|1
|2
|30.5
|2.48
|1.38
|1.10
|63
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|4.1
|13.8%
|41
|179
|1
|1
|46.0
|4.37
|2.54
|1.83
|64
|NO
|Kendre Miller
|4.0
|10.1%
|28
|83
|0
|2
|18.5
|2.96
|1.64
|1.32
|65
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|4.0
|5.6%
|20
|205
|2
|0
|0.0
|10.25
|5.80
|4.45
|66
|TB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|4.0
|9.7%
|24
|42
|0
|4
|6.5
|1.75
|0.75
|1.00
|67
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|3.9
|13.7%
|35
|129
|1
|6
|6.8
|3.69
|2.83
|0.86
|68
|BUF
|Damien Harris
|3.8
|7.9%
|23
|94
|1
|2
|12.5
|4.09
|2.48
|1.61
|69
|DAL
|Deuce Vaughn
|3.5
|7.3%
|21
|38
|0
|1
|27.0
|1.81
|1.14
|0.67
|70
|JAC
|Tank Bigsby
|3.5
|12.1%
|35
|80
|2
|5
|7.2
|2.29
|1.29
|1.00
|71
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|3.5
|10.2%
|35
|153
|1
|1
|38.0
|4.37
|3.20
|1.17
|72
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|3.0
|12.4%
|33
|160
|1
|2
|21.0
|4.85
|3.45
|1.39
|73
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|3.0
|13.0%
|30
|137
|0
|7
|8.6
|4.57
|2.67
|1.90
|74
|TB
|Chase Edmonds
|3.0
|7.3%
|18
|37
|0
|1
|23.0
|2.06
|1.28
|0.78
|75
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|2.9
|11.7%
|29
|118
|0
|4
|15.3
|4.07
|1.90
|2.17
|76
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|2.8
|4.4%
|11
|31
|0
|3
|5.3
|2.82
|0.82
|2.00
|77
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.8
|8.6%
|22
|61
|1
|4
|9.5
|2.77
|1.73
|1.05
|78
|WAS
|Chris Rodriguez
|2.2
|8.7%
|20
|104
|0
|2
|10.5
|5.20
|4.05
|1.15
|79
|SF
|Jordan Mason
|2.1
|6.9%
|21
|117
|2
|0
|0.0
|5.57
|3.81
|1.76
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tg/Gm
|Tgt
|Rt/Gm
|Rts
|TPRR
|Pa Sn
|Rt/PS
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|1
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|8.0
|56
|24.3
|170
|32.9%
|204
|83.3%
|50
|305
|1
|1
|2
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|5.5
|44
|22.1
|177
|24.9%
|191
|92.7%
|37
|259
|0
|2
|3
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|5.4
|38
|22.0
|154
|24.7%
|173
|89.0%
|24
|254
|1
|3
|4
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|5.2
|52
|22.2
|222
|23.4%
|256
|86.7%
|43
|364
|5
|0
|5
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|4.6
|37
|20.5
|164
|22.6%
|207
|79.2%
|27
|162
|4
|0
|6
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|4.5
|45
|19.7
|197
|22.8%
|252
|78.2%
|32
|229
|0
|5
|7
|TB
|Rachaad White
|4.4
|44
|24.8
|248
|17.7%
|304
|81.6%
|41
|354
|1
|0
|8
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|4.3
|43
|23.2
|232
|18.5%
|272
|85.3%
|29
|208
|2
|5
|9
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|4.3
|30
|13.6
|95
|31.6%
|105
|90.5%
|19
|169
|1
|3
|10
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|4.2
|42
|21.2
|212
|19.8%
|282
|75.2%
|32
|282
|1
|1
|11
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|4.2
|42
|12.5
|125
|33.6%
|166
|75.3%
|34
|234
|0
|2
|12
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|4.2
|46
|18.2
|200
|23.0%
|264
|75.8%
|31
|265
|0
|3
|13
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|4.0
|40
|15.7
|157
|25.5%
|187
|84.0%
|31
|296
|2
|5
|14
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|4.0
|24
|25.7
|154
|15.6%
|215
|71.6%
|13
|105
|1
|1
|15
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|3.9
|39
|21.6
|216
|18.1%
|276
|78.3%
|33
|209
|0
|1
|16
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|3.8
|38
|22.1
|221
|17.2%
|273
|81.0%
|31
|188
|1
|2
|17
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|3.8
|38
|17.4
|174
|21.8%
|213
|81.7%
|33
|197
|1
|1
|18
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|3.7
|37
|14.5
|145
|25.5%
|206
|70.4%
|28
|178
|0
|2
|19
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|3.6
|36
|12.3
|123
|29.3%
|158
|77.8%
|32
|326
|0
|1
|20
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|3.6
|32
|15.7
|141
|22.7%
|171
|82.5%
|21
|120
|0
|2
|21
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|3.5
|35
|20.8
|208
|16.8%
|248
|83.9%
|30
|269
|2
|1
|22
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|3.5
|21
|14.8
|89
|23.6%
|104
|85.6%
|12
|89
|1
|1
|23
|LA
|Darrell Henderson
|3.5
|14
|12.8
|51
|27.5%
|68
|75.0%
|10
|103
|0
|1
|24
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|3.5
|38
|18.8
|207
|18.4%
|276
|75.0%
|25
|163
|3
|5
|25
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|3.4
|34
|17.4
|174
|19.5%
|208
|83.7%
|23
|149
|2
|5
|26
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|3.2
|19
|17.2
|103
|18.4%
|115
|89.6%
|16
|137
|1
|1
|27
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|3.1
|28
|8.6
|77
|36.4%
|95
|81.1%
|23
|125
|2
|0
|28
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|3.0
|33
|17.0
|187
|17.6%
|224
|83.5%
|27
|314
|3
|2
|29
|BUF
|James Cook
|2.9
|32
|17.3
|190
|16.8%
|216
|88.0%
|27
|251
|2
|1
|30
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|2.9
|29
|17.1
|171
|17.0%
|195
|87.7%
|25
|162
|1
|0
|31
|GB
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.9
|23
|11.0
|88
|26.1%
|95
|92.6%
|16
|87
|1
|1
|32
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|2.7
|27
|15.6
|156
|17.3%
|211
|73.9%
|23
|118
|0
|0
|33
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|2.7
|27
|13.0
|130
|20.8%
|163
|79.8%
|19
|116
|0
|2
|34
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|2.6
|26
|17.9
|179
|14.5%
|203
|88.2%
|20
|158
|2
|0
|35
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|2.6
|26
|12.5
|125
|20.8%
|155
|80.6%
|19
|155
|3
|2
|36
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|2.6
|23
|14.9
|134
|17.2%
|175
|76.6%
|19
|92
|0
|0
|37
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|2.6
|23
|10.3
|93
|24.7%
|115
|80.9%
|19
|91
|0
|1
|38
|CHI
|Patrick Taylor
|2.5
|10
|10.5
|42
|23.8%
|51
|82.4%
|5
|28
|0
|1
|39
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|2.4
|24
|10.7
|107
|22.4%
|129
|82.9%
|20
|167
|0
|0
|40
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|2.4
|24
|9.9
|99
|24.2%
|127
|78.0%
|18
|108
|0
|0
|41
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|2.4
|12
|11.4
|57
|21.1%
|58
|98.3%
|10
|71
|2
|0
|42
|MIN
|Darrynton Evans
|2.4
|12
|6.2
|31
|38.7%
|43
|72.1%
|7
|49
|0
|1
|43
|IND
|Jeff Wilson
|2.3
|7
|8.0
|24
|29.2%
|25
|96.0%
|6
|50
|0
|1
|44
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|2.3
|23
|12.1
|121
|19.0%
|160
|75.6%
|17
|173
|1
|1
|45
|IND
|Zack Moss
|2.2
|20
|15.2
|137
|14.6%
|173
|79.2%
|16
|123
|1
|1
|46
|ARI
|Michael Carter
|2.2
|20
|10.0
|90
|22.2%
|113
|79.6%
|15
|68
|0
|1
|47
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.1
|19
|12.0
|108
|17.6%
|131
|82.4%
|16
|78
|0
|0
|48
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|2.1
|21
|16.0
|160
|13.1%
|203
|78.8%
|16
|146
|0
|1
|49
|SF
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|2.1
|21
|5.7
|57
|36.8%
|62
|91.9%
|19
|83
|2
|0
|50
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|2.0
|16
|13.9
|111
|14.4%
|141
|78.7%
|12
|64
|0
|1
|51
|ARI
|James Conner
|1.9
|13
|13.1
|92
|14.1%
|123
|74.8%
|10
|31
|0
|0
|52
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|1.9
|13
|9.4
|66
|19.7%
|81
|81.5%
|9
|55
|1
|1
|53
|DET
|David Montgomery
|1.7
|12
|11.9
|83
|14.5%
|118
|70.3%
|8
|88
|0
|0
|54
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|1.7
|12
|11.3
|79
|15.2%
|92
|85.9%
|9
|84
|0
|1
|55
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|1.7
|17
|11.9
|119
|14.3%
|149
|79.9%
|16
|73
|0
|0
|56
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|1.7
|17
|7.0
|70
|24.3%
|90
|77.8%
|12
|83
|0
|1
|57
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|1.5
|15
|15.8
|158
|9.5%
|190
|83.2%
|12
|59
|0
|1
|58
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|1.5
|12
|8.3
|66
|18.2%
|79
|83.5%
|9
|59
|0
|1
|59
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|1.5
|16
|9.9
|109
|14.7%
|137
|79.6%
|13
|64
|0
|0
|60
|NYJ
|Ameer Abdullah
|1.5
|16
|6.9
|76
|21.1%
|98
|77.6%
|11
|83
|0
|0
|61
|NYJ
|Kendre Miller
|1.4
|10
|5.9
|41
|24.4%
|49
|83.7%
|9
|111
|0
|1
|62
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|1.4
|10
|4.7
|33
|30.3%
|44
|75.0%
|9
|80
|0
|0
|63
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|1.4
|15
|10.5
|115
|13.0%
|143
|80.4%
|13
|80
|0
|1
|64
|LV
|Dalvin Cook
|1.3
|13
|5.4
|54
|24.1%
|71
|76.1%
|10
|47
|0
|1
|65
|MIN
|Keaton Mitchell
|1.3
|5
|3.8
|15
|33.3%
|18
|83.3%
|4
|45
|0
|0
|66
|TB
|Deuce Vaughn
|1.2
|6
|4.2
|21
|28.6%
|25
|84.0%
|6
|30
|0
|0
|67
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|1.2
|7
|8.3
|50
|14.0%
|75
|66.7%
|6
|24
|0
|0
|68
|NYG
|Rico Dowdle
|1.0
|10
|4.6
|46
|21.7%
|62
|74.2%
|9
|54
|1
|0
|69
|DEN
|Mike Boone
|1.0
|9
|7.9
|71
|12.7%
|85
|83.5%
|7
|40
|0
|1
|70
|NO
|Chase Edmonds
|1.0
|6
|4.8
|29
|20.7%
|35
|82.9%
|5
|24
|0
|0
|71
|CHI
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|1.0
|5
|4.0
|20
|25.0%
|24
|83.3%
|2
|2
|0
|1
|72
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|0.9
|10
|9.1
|100
|10.0%
|130
|76.9%
|9
|119
|0
|0
|73
|MIA
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|0.8
|7
|4.3
|39
|17.9%
|43
|90.7%
|6
|36
|0
|1
|74
|MIA
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|0.7
|5
|6.4
|45
|11.1%
|47
|95.7%
|5
|23
|0
|0
|75
|ATL
|Elijah Mitchell
|0.7
|5
|3.4
|24
|20.8%
|30
|80.0%
|3
|2
|0
|1
|76
|BAL
|Trayveon Williams
|0.7
|7
|5.9
|59
|11.9%
|87
|67.8%
|5
|9
|0
|0
|77
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|0.6
|6
|11.1
|111
|5.4%
|171
|64.9%
|3
|11
|0
|1
|78
|NYG
|Keaontay Ingram
|0.6
|4
|6.9
|48
|8.3%
|59
|81.4%
|4
|26
|0
|0
|79
|CIN
|Pierre Strong
|0.6
|4
|4.3
|30
|13.3%
|40
|75.0%
|3
|38
|0
|0
|80
|ARI
|Craig Reynolds
|0.6
|5
|6.0
|54
|9.3%
|64
|84.4%
|5
|47
|0
|0
|81
|HOU
|Tank Bigsby
|0.4
|4
|3.5
|35
|11.4%
|46
|76.1%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|82
|LA
|Royce Freeman
|0.3
|1
|9.8
|39
|2.6%
|58
|67.2%
|0
|0
|0
|0