Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 11

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Bengals (20) at Ravens (34)
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 90% / 12 - 7%
59 Plays — 36 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 19-of-31 for 169 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|66%
|14
|39%
|5
|-6
|5-31-1
|16-69-0
|10.4%
|-3.7%
|2
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|29%
|10
|28%
|2-20-0
|1.9%
|-1.2%
|3
|RB
|Chris Evans
|2%
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Irv Smith
|39%
|11
|31%
|1
|-1
|0-0-0
|5.7%
|3.8%
|5
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|36%
|16
|44%
|4
|33
|4-49-0
|6.0%
|5.2%
|6
|TE
|Drew Sample
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Bengals (20) at Ravens (34)
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 90% / 12 - 7%
59 Plays — 36 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 19-of-31 for 169 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|66%
|14
|39%
|5
|-6
|5-31-1
|16-69-0
|10.4%
|-3.7%
|2
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|29%
|10
|28%
|2-20-0
|1.9%
|-1.2%
|3
|RB
|Chris Evans
|2%
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Irv Smith
|39%
|11
|31%
|1
|-1
|0-0-0
|5.7%
|3.8%
|5
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|36%
|16
|44%
|4
|33
|4-49-0
|6.0%
|5.2%
|6
|TE
|Drew Sample
|29%
|7
|19%
|2
|8
|2-19-0
|3.6%
|0.3%
|7
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|7%
|1
|3%
|1.4%
|0.5%
|8
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|98%
|35
|97%
|7
|86
|2-12-1
|29.0%
|38.8%
|9
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|95%
|35
|97%
|5
|36
|3-36-0
|6.0%
|9.5%
|10
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|90%
|32
|89%
|6
|33
|3-22-0
|18.3%
|19.3%
|11
|WR
|Shed Jackson
|8%
|2
|6%
|1
|29
|0-0-0
|0.3%
|1.2%
- QB Joe Burrow tore ligaments in his wrist late in the second quarter. A short TD pass to RB Joe Mixon was Burrow's final play of the season.
- Jake Browning completed eight of 14 passes for 68 yards and a garbage-time TD to WR Ja'Marr Chase (Chase's second catch of the game, and first from Browning). The 27-year-old QB was sacked three times in the second half, making his second NFL appearance (after throwing one pass attempt in the season opener).
- TEs Irv Smith, Tenner Hudson and Drew Sample were in a timeshare again, each playing less than 40 percent of snaps.
- Hudson looked most promising as a pass catcher again, running the most routes (44%) and drawing the most targets (four of CIN's seven TE targets).
- Hudson also led the team in receiving yards (49)
- WR Trenton Irwin played 95% of snaps, less than only Chase (98%) and slightly more than Tyler Boyd (90%).
- Chase and Irwin missed out on just one route apiece. Irwin is at 90% route share the past two weeks with Tee Higgins (hamstring) inactive.
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 15% / 21 - 23%
60 Plays — 29 DBs — 10.2 aDOT — 16-of-26 for 264 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|42%
|10
|34%
|2
|4
|2-8-0
|12-62-2
|3.3%
|0.4%
|2
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|37%
|7
|24%
|1
|0
|1-8-0
|8-33-0
|1.7%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Justice Hill
|22%
|8
|28%
|1
|2
|1-6-0
|1-1-0
|5.6%
|-0.8%
|4
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|73%
|26
|90%
|2
|10
|0-0-0
|4.0%
|2.7%
|5
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|18%
|2
|7%
|1
|3
|1-13-0
|0.7%
|0.5%
|6
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|12%
|3
|10%
|2
|16
|2-23-0
|20.3%
|18.6%
|7
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|38%
|2
|7%
|1.7%
|0.7%
|8
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|98%
|28
|97%
|4
|29
|3-43-0
|1-7-0
|23.9%
|23.7%
|9
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|82%
|23
|79%
|2
|55
|1-10-1
|10.3%
|17.2%
|10
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|37%
|14
|48%
|1
|7
|1-37-1
|8.6%
|12.6%
|11
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|33%
|14
|48%
|7
|155
|4-116-0
|14.0%
|20.6%
- TE Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending leg injury on a catch deep in Bengals territory on the opening drive.
- Isaiah Likely finished with only two targets and no catches on 73% of snaps. Likely got 71% of snaps back in Week 1 when Andrews was inactive and caught his lone target for a four-yard gain.
- Likely put up 4-42-0 on 19 snaps Week 9 against Seattle but otherwise has only five catches for 47 yards between his other 10 games this year.
- No. 3 TE Charlie Kolar hasn't played much even when Andrews has been absent, taking 18% of snaps Thursday after 22% in the season opener.
- Isaiah Likely finished with only two targets and no catches on 73% of snaps. Likely got 71% of snaps back in Week 1 when Andrews was inactive and caught his lone target for a four-yard gain.
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) went to the injury tent at one point in the first half and was limping around after a few different plays, but he ended up taking all the snaps and remained active as a runner throughout (even when the Ravens were up 2-3 scores in the fourth quarter).
- RB Keaton Mitchell played a season-high 37% of snaps, not far behind Gus Edwards (42%), though Gus the Bus had a much better fantasy day thanks mostly to a pair of TDs.
- Edwards got 14 of the 25 RB opportunities, with Mitchell taking nine and Justice Hill only two.
- Hill mostly played in obvious passing situations; he got his lone carry with the Ravens up by 14 and deep in Cincinnati territory with under seven minutes remaining.
- Edwards took the team's final four carries, including a short TD.
- Mitchell lost five yards on his first two carries but did better after that, including a 21-yard scamper.
- Edwards got 14 of the 25 RB opportunities, with Mitchell taking nine and Justice Hill only two.
- WR Odell Beckham had a season-high 116 yards on a season-high-tying seven targets en route to his third straight game with double-digit PPR points after failing to hit that mark in each of his first six games with the Ravens.
- Beckham's snap shares actually dropped the past two weeks to 33% and 33%, down from the 41-57 percent range he handled each appearance between Weeks 2 and 9.
- Beckham hurt his shoulder at the end of a 51-yard, run-and-catch late in the fourth quarter.
- WR Rashod Bateman took on a season-high snap share for the second straight week, getting 82% on Thursday after 74% four days earlier against Cleveland.
- Bateman has seen just six targets in the two-game stretch with more playing time, though one was a TD on Thursday — his first score since Sept. 2022.
- WR Zay Flowers had a 69-yard TD on a screen pass called back by a weak holding call against Beckham.
- Ball don't lie. Nelson Agholor scored a 37-yard, catch-and-run TD from a deflected pass later on that same drive.
- Agholor had the same number of routes as Beckham (14 - 48%) and got a couple more snaps.
- Ball don't lie. Nelson Agholor scored a 37-yard, catch-and-run TD from a deflected pass later on that same drive.
Stock ⬆️: WR Zay Flowers & Odell Beckham + TE Isaiah Likely / QB Jake Browning
Stock ⬇️: WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd & Tee Higgins / RB Justice Hill
Bengals Injuries 🚑: QB Joe Burrow (wrist) + CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad)
Injuries 🚑: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) + TE Mark Andrews (leg) + WR Odell Beckham (shoulder)
Cowboys (33) at Panthers (10)
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 21%
68 Plays — 41 DBs — 6.2 aDOT — 27-of-41 for 204 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|65%
|24
|59%
|5
|-10
|4-19-0
|12-61-1
|11.4%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|26%
|5
|12%
|2
|-7
|2--3-0
|8-23-0
|2.8%
|-0.9%
|3
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|74%
|34
|83%
|5
|18
|3-32-0
|15.6%
|11.3%
|4
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|32%
|8
|20%
|2
|21
|2-23-1
|3.1%
|2.6%
|5
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|24%
|4
|10%
|0.6%
|0.2%
|6
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|12%
|1
|2%
|0.9%
|-0.1%
|7
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|81%
|36
|88%
|9
|74
|6-38-1
|1-7-0
|27.0%
|35.4%
|8
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|75%
|34
|83%
|4
|41
|3-42-0
|11.9%
|18.6%
|9
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|40%
|16
|39%
|5
|36
|2-12-0
|7.1%
|10.4%
|10
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|35%
|19
|46%
|5
|41
|3-31-0
|12.8%
|17.8%
|11
|WR
|Jalen Brooks
|21%
|6
|15%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|12
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|16%
|8
|20%
|3
|34
|2-10-0
|1-13-0
|3.4%
|3.9%
- RB Tony Pollard took 78% of snaps before the fourth quarter and finished with his most rushing yards (61) since Week 3 and first TD since Week 1.
- RB Rico Dowdle got seven of his 10 opportunities in the fourth quarter, playing 70% of snaps.
- Pre-Q4 snap shares: Lamb (92%), Ferguson (87%), Cooks (85%), Gallup (44%), Tolbert (37%).
- WRs Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert are still sharing the No. 3 role, with Cooks closer to an every-down player (but dipping to four targets after a huge Week 10).
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 22%
59 Plays — 36 DBs — 6.9 aDOT — 16-of-19 for 123 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 7 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|49%
|12
|33%
|2
|-7
|2-8-0
|10-57-0
|7.8%
|-1.8%
|2
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|46%
|11
|31%
|1
|1
|1-2-0
|11-50-0
|9.2%
|-0.9%
|3
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|3%
|2
|6%
|1.4%
|0.2%
|4
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|76%
|24
|67%
|3
|14
|1-4-1
|4.3%
|3.2%
|5
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|27%
|4
|11%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|6
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|19%
|8
|22%
|1
|19
|1-20-0
|2.0%
|2.7%
|7
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|95%
|34
|94%
|6
|73
|1-6-0
|14.7%
|21.7%
|8
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|90%
|35
|97%
|11
|85
|8-74-0
|28.0%
|29.5%
|9
|WR
|DJ Chark
|75%
|29
|81%
|9.8%
|20.6%
|10
|WR
|Mike Strachan
|14%
|4
|11%
|0.6%
|2.5%
|11
|WR
|Laviska Shenault
|5%
|3
|8%
|2
|-6
|2-9-0
|2.3%
|-1.3%
- RB Miles Sanders moved back into a 50/50 split with Chuba Hubbard, taking 46% of snaps and 50% of the RB opportunities (12 of 24). Sanders had one more carry, Hubbard one more target.
- Both RBs played at least 31% of snaps in each quarter.
- TE Tommy Tremble handled season highs for snap and route share with Hayden Hurst (concussion) inactive for the first time. Tremble was targeted three times, with his lone catch being a TD. He has three TDs on 12 receptions this year.
- WR DJ Chark returned from a one-week absence due to an elbow injury and wasn't targeted once on 29 routes.
- WR Terrace Marshall was a healthy scratch
- WR Jonathan Mingo went 1-for-6 in an every-down role and is now at 4.2 YPT for the season.
Stock ⬆️: RB Miles Sanders
Stock ⬇️: RB Chuba Hubbard + WR Terrace Marshall
Titans (14) at Jaguars (34)
Titans Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 18%
38 Plays — 19 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 13-of-17 for 158 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|63%
|9
|47%
|2
|-8
|1-6-0
|10-38-0
|8.6%
|-3.2%
|2
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|45%
|6
|32%
|2
|-4
|2-12-0
|4-14-0
|13.3%
|-0.2%
|3
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|45%
|7
|37%
|2
|10
|1-7-0
|4.3%
|4.2%
|4
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|42%
|8
|42%
|2
|23
|1-6-0
|15.4%
|12.1%
|5
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|37%
|4
|21%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|6
|TE
|Kevin Rader
|8%
|1
|5%
|7
|WR
|Chris Moore
|74%
|14
|74%
|1
|47
|1-49-0
|1-38-0
|5.7%
|12.0%
|8
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|63%
|15
|79%
|5
|59
|4-59-1
|27.6%
|41.7%
|9
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|55%
|8
|42%
|1
|4
|1-7-0
|11.1%
|13.8%
|10
|WR
|Kyle Philips
|26%
|6
|32%
|1
|-4
|1-10-0
|6.1%
|5.3%
- The Jaguars dominated possession with all but one of their drives lasting at least six plays.
- The Titans essentially had just seven drives, plus two kneel-downs at the end of each half.
- Of the seven real drives, the first five yielded zero points (three 3-and-outs) and the last two both spanned five plays and 75 yards for touchdowns.
- WR DeAndre Hopkins had a 43-yard TD at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead to 27-7. He didn't do much else but was the only Titan with more than two targets.
- WR Chris Moore was the only Titan besides Hopkins to run more than nine routes (or 50%).
- Rookie TE Josh Whyle took more work from Chigoziem Okonkwo, who finished with season lows for snap and route share.
- DT Jeffery Simmons caught the second TD pass, because why not bring out the sneaky stuff when you're down by 27 in the final five minutes?
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - % / 12 - %
69 Plays — 33 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 24-of-32 for 262 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|65%
|17
|52%
|3
|-9
|3-7-0
|14-52-0
|12.7%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|25%
|8
|24%
|1
|8
|1-34-0
|7-20-0
|1.8%
|0.2%
|3
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|14%
|9-21-0
|1.2%
|-0.2%
|4
|TE
|Evan Engram
|62%
|27
|82%
|6
|71
|4-29-0
|22.4%
|12.6%
|5
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|41%
|3
|9%
|2
|4
|2-21-0
|2.1%
|0.5%
|6
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|39%
|4
|12%
|2.1%
|2.1%
|7
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|80%
|28
|85%
|9
|122
|7-103-2
|1-18-0
|21.1%
|38.2%
|8
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|75%
|29
|88%
|6
|81
|3-48-0
|23.3%
|30.6%
|9
|WR
|Zay Jones
|62%
|25
|76%
|4
|16
|4-20-0
|6.6%
|10.1%
|10
|WR
|Tim Jones
|20%
|4
|12%
|2.4%
|1.9%
- RB Travis Etienne played 75% of snaps before the fourth quarter.
- Tank Bigsby got all nine of his carries in the fourth quarter (garbage time).
- WR Calvin Ridley exploded for 121 total yards and two TDs, breaking out of his slump in Zay Jones' first game back from a prolonged absence.
- Ridley has three games with triple-digit yardage, six with 40 or fewer yards and just one week in between 40 and 100 (83 in Week 9).
- Overall he's now averaging 4.2 catches for 57.4 yards on 7.0 targets
- 60% catch rate, 8.2 YPT, 13.7 YPR, 12.6 aDOT
- Jones got 62% of snaps and 76% of routes. Don't be surprised if he misses more time this year, be it due to the knee injury or in relation to a recent DV violence.
- WR Christian Kirk led the team with 29 routes (88%), his playing time unaffected by Jones' return to the lineup.
- QB Trevor Lawrence had a 5-17-2 rushing line, scoring from nine and five yards out.
Stock ⬆️: WR Calvin Ridley
Stock ⬇️: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo
Titans Injuries 🚑: OT Chris Hubbard (elbow) + DB K'Von Wallace (concussion) + S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder)
Giants (31) at Commanders (19)
Giants Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 9%
54 Plays — 35 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 18-of-26 for 246 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 9 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|91%
|28
|80%
|5
|49
|4-57-2
|14-83-0
|12.0%
|1.8%
|2
|RB
|Matt Breida
|11%
|3
|9%
|1
|0
|0-0-0
|3--1-0
|5.2%
|-0.1%
|3
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|93%
|28
|80%
|3
|23
|3-38-0
|4.5%
|2.8%
|4
|TE
|Lawrence Cager
|13%
|4
|11%
|1.3%
|0.8%
|5
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|67%
|28
|80%
|4
|19
|3-35-0
|1-2-0
|13.0%
|7.1%
|6
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|52%
|22
|63%
|2
|39
|1-7-0
|7.1%
|24.6%
|7
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|52%
|22
|63%
|5
|57
|4-82-1
|16.2%
|27.8%
|8
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|46%
|13
|37%
|3
|40
|1-5-0
|4.2%
|5.5%
|9
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|44%
|12
|34%
|3
|14
|2-22-0
|7.8%
|7.8%
|10
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|20%
|4
|11%
|8.4%
|4.0%
- Tommy DeVito had one of the strangest QB stat lines I've ever seen, with a 137.7 passer rating but nine sacks.
- The Giants really leaned on the rookie QB, surprisingly, with Saquon Barkley taking only seven carries before the fourth quarter (then getting seven more and his second receiving TD of the day in the fourth).
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson tied TE Daniel Bellinger for the team lead in routes (28 - 80%).
- The two combined for six catches and 73 yards on seven targets.
- WR Darius Slayton was the star of the receiving corps with 4-82-1 receiving, but then he left early with an arm injury and missed the entire second half.
- Slayton took 85% of snaps before halftime, with Robinson at 73%, Jalin Hyatt at 61%, Isaiah Hodgins at 33% and Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell both at 21%.
- After halftime, the snap shares went: Shepard (86%), Hodgins (59%), Robinson (59%), Hyatt (41%), Campbell (18%).
- Shepard and Hodgins played more with Slayton out, while Hyatt actually played less after the injury.
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 23%
77 Plays — 49 DBs — 6.2 aDOT — 31-of-45 for 255 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|78%
|32
|65%
|9
|-6
|7-58-0
|17-73-0
|8.0%
|-1.1%
|2
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|21%
|9
|18%
|1
|-4
|1-5-0
|6-43-0
|0.2%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Derrick Gore
|3%
|2-23-0
|4
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|70%
|37
|76%
|8
|70
|5-58-0
|14.0%
|12.4%
|5
|TE
|John Bates
|57%
|21
|43%
|2
|10
|2-15-0
|4.6%
|3.8%
|6
|TE
|Cole Turner
|14%
|7
|14%
|1
|3
|1-7-0
|3.1%
|3.3%
|7
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|83%
|40
|82%
|7
|84
|5-43-0
|20.7%
|29.7%
|8
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|79%
|37
|76%
|4
|48
|3-23-1
|15.2%
|20.5%
|9
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|29%
|15
|31%
|2
|-1
|2-12-0
|4.3%
|4.1%
|10
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|25%
|12
|24%
|3
|45
|1-7-0
|4.8%
|10.4%
|11
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|25%
|14
|29%
|3
|7
|3-22-0
|3.9%
|6.7%
|12
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|17%
|7
|14%
|2
|7
|1-5-0
|12.3%
|10.5%
- RB Brian Robinson played a season-high 78% of snaps with Antonio Gibson (toe) inactive for the first time all year, taking 17 of the 25 RB carries plus nine of the 10 targets.
- Chris Rodriguez took over some of Robinson's normal role while Robinson took ALL of Gibson's typical role.
- Rodriguez was doing well off the bench until he lost a fumble on the final play of the third quarter. He did get three of 25 snaps in the fourth quarter, but no more touches after the fumble.
- WR Jahan Dotson made his way back to the end zone for a third time in four weeks but didn't do much else. His target share is down to 15.2% for the season, which is actually lower than TE Logan Thomas' share if we remove the game Thomas missed.
- Dotson and Terry McLaurin both saw fewer targets than Robinson and Thomas.
Stock ⬆️: RB Brian Robinson / WR Sterling Shepard
Giants Injuries 🚑: WR Darius Slayton (arm)
Commanders Injuries 🚑: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow) + DE Efe Obada (broken leg) + S Percy Butler (back)
Bears (26) at Lions (31)
Bears Personnel: 11 - 51% / 12 - 21% / 21 - 18%
71 Plays — 25 DBs — 12.0 aDOT — 16-of-23 for 169 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|44%
|9
|36%
|3
|16
|2-6-0
|16-35-0
|6.8%
|0.6%
|2
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|32%
|5
|20%
|6-30-0
|7.4%
|-1.1%
|3
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|24%
|9
|36%
|6-14-1
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|79%
|16
|64%
|4
|16
|3-20-0
|19.6%
|14.9%
|5
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|39%
|4
|16%
|1
|6
|0-0-0
|1.0%
|0.3%
|6
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|21%
|3
|12%
|1.3%
|0.2%
|7
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|17%
|5
|20%
|2.9%
|1.9%
|8
|WR
|DJ Moore
|99%
|25
|100%
|9
|146
|7-96-1
|25.7%
|43.9%
|9
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|59%
|20
|80%
|1
|15
|1-24-0
|12.5%
|18.3%
|10
|WR
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|42%
|10
|40%
|2
|18
|2-19-0
|1.6%
|1.6%
|11
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|37%
|8
|32%
|2
|47
|1-4-0
|6.4%
|10.9%
- RB D'Onta Foreman played 43% of snaps in the first half, taking five carries for one yard and a TD.
- Foreman injured his ankle and played only two snaps after halftime.
- Before halftime, Khalil Hebert got only 32% of snaps but one more opportunity (six) than Foreman, while Roschon Johnson took 24% of snaps and just one opportunity.
- In the second half, Herbert took 53% of snaps and 13 opportunities (for 31 yards).
- Johnson took 42% and five opportunities (all carries).
- It was Herbert's first game back from IR after a five-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain.
- QB Justin Fields ran 18 times for 104 yards.
- WR Darnell Mooney dipped to 59% snap share but still got 80% of routes.
- Mooney played just 32% of the two-wide snaps, splitting with Equanimeous St. Brown (36%) and Tyler Scott (32%).
Lions Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 8%
59 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 23-of-35 for 236 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|56%
|21
|57%
|6
|11
|6-59-0
|8-36-1
|13.0%
|1.3%
|2
|RB
|David Montgomery
|41%
|9
|24%
|2
|7
|2-22-0
|12-76-1
|3.5%
|-0.4%
|3
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|3%
|1
|3%
|1.5%
|-0.6%
|4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|86%
|33
|89%
|5
|30
|3-18-0
|20.4%
|20.2%
|5
|TE
|Brock Wright
|36%
|7
|19%
|2.9%
|1.1%
|6
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|95%
|36
|97%
|11
|60
|8-77-1
|28.9%
|31.3%
|7
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|73%
|27
|73%
|2
|22
|1-11-0
|10.9%
|19.4%
|8
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|69%
|25
|68%
|3
|86
|2-44-1
|5.9%
|14.0%
|9
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|20%
|11
|30%
|2
|10
|1-5-0
|8.6%
|9.6%
|10
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|3%
|2
|5%
|1
|11
|0-0-0
|0.3%
|0.5%
- RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery again managed to both get it done for fantasy managers, and again with the rookie playing more snaps, though Monty retook the carry lead after Gibbs surprisingly had a 17-12 advantage the previous week.
- Both got 14 opportunities and finished with 95-98 total yards and a TD.
- WR Jameson Williams saw a snap/route share increase for the second straight game, and in this one he rewarded the coaches with a fourth-quarter TD from 32 yards out.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones took two snaps in his Lions debut, meanwhile.
- The 69% snap share for Williams is easily a career high, after 52% the week prior. The problem is that he's still not drawing targets, apart from occasional deep throws. Still, it's something to work with, and a sign the Lions may be willing to tolerate growing pains.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jameson Williams
Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle) + WR Darnell Mooney
Bears Injuries 🚑: RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle) + C Lucas Patrick (back)
Steelers (10) at Browns (13)
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 86% / 12 - 9%
57 Plays — 31 DBs — 6.1 aDOT — 15-of-28 for 106 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Najee Harris
|58%
|12
|39%
|2
|-5
|1-1-0
|12-35-0
|9.1%
|0.2%
|2
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|44%
|9
|29%
|3
|-15
|3-16-0
|9-129-1
|14.1%
|-3.7%
|3
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|54%
|11
|35%
|1
|-4
|1-7-0
|4.7%
|3.6%
|4
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|46%
|8
|26%
|1
|2
|1-8-0
|2.0%
|0.3%
|5
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|14%
|3
|10%
|8.7%
|7.0%
|6
|WR
|George Pickens
|91%
|31
|100%
|6
|70
|4-38-0
|1--1-0
|22.8%
|40.9%
|7
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|86%
|31
|100%
|8
|83
|2-16-0
|15.8%
|25.4%
|8
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|77%
|23
|74%
|4
|23
|3-20-0
|11.4%
|11.6%
|9
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|18%
|6
|19%
|8.7%
|13.8%
- RB Jaylen Warren dipped back to his normal snap share in the 40s after playing a career-high 52% last week.
- Warren again outproduced Najee Harris, who got a few more snaps, carries and even routes. Warren had a 74-yard rushing TD, plus 71 yards from his other 11 touches.
- TE Pat Freiermuth was limited to 54% of snaps and 35% of routes in his first game back from injured reserve (hamstring).
- WR Diontae Johnson led the team in targets outright for a third time in five games since returning from IR. He also tied for the lead once, Week 10, when five different Steelers had exactly four targets.
Browns Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 15%
73 Plays — 44 DBs — 3.3 aDOT — 24-of-43 for 165 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|51%
|17
|39%
|5
|-8
|2-8-0
|12-31-1
|10.2%
|1.3%
|2
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|42%
|15
|34%
|3
|-9
|3-1-0
|12-36-0
|3.6%
|-1.0%
|3
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|4%
|2
|5%
|1
|-7
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|1.2%
|-0.6%
|4
|TE
|David Njoku
|90%
|35
|80%
|15
|49
|7-56-0
|20.7%
|9.5%
|5
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|32%
|6
|14%
|2.7%
|1.3%
|6
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|19%
|8
|18%
|3.3%
|1.5%
|7
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|89%
|41
|93%
|8
|53
|4-34-0
|24.0%
|42.5%
|8
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|89%
|36
|82%
|2
|8
|1-2-0
|1-8-0
|2.7%
|4.3%
|9
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|70%
|36
|82%
|7
|50
|6-60-0
|19.2%
|20.3%
- RB Kareem Hunt played 15 of 16 snaps in the fourth quarter, after only 31% over the first three quarters.
- Hunt got five of his 15 opportunities in Q4. The increased playing time partially seems to have just been a product of most of the snaps being either long-down-and-distance or hurry-up drill. There was no report of Ford being injured or benched.
- RB Jerome Ford played 61% of snaps before the final quarter, 51% overall.
- WR Cedric Tillman played a vast majority of snaps for the third straight week, but his total lock of production suggests Marquise Goodwin (concussion) should get some of that work once he's healthy.
- The Browns had five three-and-outs on 12 drives. The Steelers had four on 11 drives (not counting their two one-play drives at the end of both halves).
Stock ⬆️: RB Jaylen Warren
Stock ⬇️: RB Najee Harris
Steelers Injuries 🚑: S Elijah Riley (ankle)
Browns Injuries 🚑: LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) + S Rodney McLeod (biceps)
Chargers (20) at Packers (23)
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 18%
62 Plays — 38 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 21-of-36 for 260 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|71%
|27
|71%
|3
|4
|2-6-0
|10-64-0
|10.9%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|29%
|8
|21%
|6-13-0
|1.7%
|0.6%
|3
|TE
|Donald Parham
|73%
|26
|68%
|6
|64
|4-57-0
|8.3%
|8.4%
|4
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|34%
|11
|29%
|3
|38
|1-51-1
|2.9%
|4.3%
|5
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|18%
|0
|0%
|6
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|94%
|38
|100%
|16
|157
|10-116-1
|32.3%
|38.5%
|7
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|85%
|34
|89%
|6
|89
|2-21-0
|9.7%
|15.4%
|8
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|79%
|33
|87%
|1
|9
|1-12-0
|0.3%
|0.3%
|9
|WR
|Derius Davis
|11%
|4
|11%
|1
|-5
|1--3-0
|3.4%
|-1.2%
- WR Alex Erickson was targeted just once on 33 routes, stepping in for Jalen Guyton (who suffered a groin injury during practice Friday).
- WR Quentin Johnston tied for second on the team in routes and handled 89% route share, but he also committed one of the worst drops of the season, messing up what would've been a 40-plus-yard gain on the final drive.
- TE Donald Parham handled season highs for snap share (73%) and route share (68%) en route to 5-57-0 on six targets.
- TE Stone Smartt had a surprise big play, however, scoring a TD from 51 yards out on one of his 11 routes.
- (Gerald Everett was inactive due to a chest injury.)
Packers Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 30%
71 Plays — 43 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 27-of-40 for 322 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|72%
|27
|63%
|4
|-3
|4-32-0
|14-29-0
|6.4%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|21%
|8
|19%
|2
|-8
|1-3-0
|4-14-0
|9.1%
|-1.7%
|3
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|8%
|3
|7%
|2
|2
|1-9-0
|3-12-0
|1.5%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|63%
|29
|67%
|6
|29
|4-28-0
|13.6%
|10.7%
|5
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|42%
|14
|33%
|2
|4
|2-32-0
|2.1%
|0.7%
|6
|TE
|Ben Sims
|23%
|5
|12%
|0.6%
|0.0%
|7
|WR
|Christian Watson
|79%
|35
|81%
|4
|64
|2-21-1
|1-1-0
|11.2%
|20.9%
|8
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|69%
|32
|74%
|6
|87
|5-53-1
|19.7%
|27.2%
|9
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|69%
|33
|77%
|6
|33
|4-46-0
|3-46-1
|15.5%
|19.7%
|10
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|32%
|15
|35%
|5
|65
|3-91-0
|9.7%
|12.1%
|11
|WR
|Malik Heath
|20%
|3
|7%
|1
|1
|1-7-0
|1.8%
|2.1%
- RB Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury and missed the second half.
- RB AJ Dillon played all 32 snaps after halftime; the Packers didn't have much choice with No. 3 RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) also exiting early.
- WR Christian Watson scored a TD, but was just fourth among the team's WRs in targets with Dontayvion Wicks having a big game out of nowhere (3-91-0 on five targets, 15 routes).
- Wicks was still a distant No. 4 in terms of routes run, and it was a good day for Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs as well.
- Reed still doesn't play in two-wide sets but is always on the field in 11 personnel (50 of 50 this past Sunday), whereas Watson and Doubs sometimes sub out in 11 for Wicks (or even Malik Heath).
- Reed had two carries for 19 yards before Sunday, then had three for 46 and a TD in one game (while also tying for the team lead in targets).
- In five games since a Week 6 bye, Reed has caught 19 of 24 targets for 253 yards and two TDs, plus 4-67-1 rushing.
- He's averaging 3.2 catches for 46.3 yards on 5.1 targets per game overall, with four TDs in 10 contests (plus the fifth rushing TD).
- TE Luke Musgrave lost a few more snaps than usual but not routes (67%), and he tied for the team lead with six targets (matching Doubs and Reed).
Stock ⬆️: RB AJ Dillon + WR Jayden Reed / TE Donald Parham
Stock ⬇️: WR Christian Watson
Chargers Injuries 🚑: OLB Joey Bosa (foot) + ILB Tanner Muse (knee)
Packers Injuries 🚑: RB Aaron Jones (knee) + WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) + LB De'Vondre Campbell (stinger) + RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) + TE Josiah Deguara (hip)
Raiders (13) at Dolphins (20)
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 24%
59 Plays — 43 DBs — 10.3 aDOT — 24-of-41 for 271 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|76%
|22
|51%
|1
|-2
|1-12-0
|14-39-0
|13.4%
|2.1%
|2
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|24%
|13
|30%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|4.7%
|1.4%
|3
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|80%
|31
|72%
|5
|18
|4-46-0
|8.4%
|6.9%
|4
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|47%
|12
|28%
|1
|13
|0-0-0
|4.7%
|2.3%
|5
|WR
|Davante Adams
|98%
|43
|100%
|13
|181
|7-82-1
|32.3%
|44.4%
|6
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|81%
|37
|86%
|5
|61
|4-49-0
|20.1%
|25.7%
|7
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|44%
|20
|47%
|5
|13
|5-42-0
|7.3%
|4.9%
|8
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|41%
|17
|40%
|7
|122
|2-36-0
|1--6-0
|4.9%
|11.4%
- TE Michael Mayer got 72% route share and put up 4-46-0 on five targets.
- WRs Hunter Renfrow and Tre Tucker split the No. 3 role and surprisingly combined for 12 targets. It was Renfrow's best game in a long time (5-42-0).
- WR Davante Adams was held in check after a huge first quarter with 50-plus yards and a TD.
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 32% / 12 - 3% / 21 - 56%
68 Plays — 40 DBs — 7.5 aDOT — 28-of-39 for 324 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|78%
|23
|58%
|2
|-7
|1-7-0
|22-86-0
|7.7%
|-0.4%
|2
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|29%
|12
|30%
|3
|-1
|3-24-1
|3-6-0
|6.8%
|0.5%
|3
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|4%
|2
|5%
|1
|-5
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|3.6%
|-0.9%
|4
|TE
|Julian Hill
|68%
|18
|45%
|1
|6
|1-10-0
|1.2%
|0.7%
|5
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|50%
|14
|35%
|4
|1
|3-16-0
|3.0%
|1.1%
|6
|TE
|Tyler Kroft
|29%
|12
|30%
|7
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|82%
|35
|88%
|8
|84
|4-55-0
|19.8%
|24.9%
|8
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|65%
|23
|58%
|4
|37
|3-23-0
|5.6%
|9.3%
|9
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|57%
|28
|70%
|11
|119
|10-146-1
|32.0%
|44.4%
|10
|WR
|River Cracraft
|31%
|13
|33%
|2.4%
|3.0%
|11
|WR
|Robbie Chosen
|6%
|4
|10%
|2
|36
|2-39-0
|1.2%
|3.6%
- RB De'Von Achane hurt his knee again after three snaps (two touches for five yards).
- RB Raheem Mostert finished with season-high 78% snap share, taking 22 of the 26 RB carries and 58% of the routes (but only two of the six targets.
- TE Julian Hill mostly filled in for Durham Smythe, who was inactive due to an ankle injury.
- WR Cedrick Wilson went up to 65% snap and 58% route shares with WR Braxton Berrios inactive due to a hamstring injury.
Stock ⬆️: RB Raheem Mostert
Stock ⬇️: RB De'Von Achane (knee)
Raiders Injuries 🚑: S Marcus Epps (neck)
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: RB De'Von Achane (knee)
Cardinals (16) at Texans (21)
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 28% / 13 - 12%
58 Plays — 33 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 20-of-30 for 214 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Conner
|69%
|18
|55%
|3
|-5
|2-1-0
|14-62-0
|3.9%
|-0.9%
|2
|RB
|Tony Jones
|26%
|10
|30%
|1
|0
|1-11-0
|1-10-0
|1.6%
|0.0%
|3
|TE
|Trey McBride
|100%
|32
|97%
|7
|48
|5-43-0
|16.6%
|15.1%
|4
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|38%
|8
|24%
|2
|11
|2-15-0
|2.4%
|1.1%
|5
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|16%
|3
|9%
|2
|5
|1-2-0
|1.2%
|0.9%
|6
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|95%
|33
|100%
|5
|87
|2-18-0
|1--6-0
|25.5%
|38.7%
|7
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|78%
|28
|85%
|8
|50
|6-76-0
|3.0%
|3.5%
|8
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|74%
|26
|79%
|1
|45
|1-48-1
|2-6-0
|12.5%
|6.8%
- RB James Conner got 69% of snaps and 17 of the 19 RB opportunities.
- TE Trey McBride played every single snap and caught five of seven targets for 43 yards.
- TE Zach Ertz (leg) is eligible to return from IR for Week 12. Not sure if that matters a ton for McBride at this point.... but it might?
- WR Rondale Moore caught a deep pass for a 48-yard TD in the first quarter... but then wasn't targeted the rest of the game.
- WR Greg Dortch got 78% of snaps, 85% of routes and put up 6-76-0 on a team-high eight targets filling in for Michael Wilson (shoulder).
- Dortch is tiny, and he was demoted to the bottom of the depth chart despite his contributions last season. But he does seem to draw targets when he plays a lot.
- WR Marquise Brown hasn't benefited from Kyler Murray's return yet.
Texans Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 15% / 21 - 18% / 20 - 10%
67 Plays — 42 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 28-of-38 for 338 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|85%
|29
|69%
|2
|-4
|2-6-0
|22-112-1
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|2
|RB
|Mike Boone
|13%
|6
|14%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|1-0-0
|2.7%
|0.2%
|3
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|85%
|34
|81%
|3
|33
|2-32-1
|17.6%
|15.4%
|4
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|31%
|9
|21%
|1-0-0
|1.2%
|0.3%
|5
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|22%
|4
|10%
|1.5%
|0.9%
|6
|WR
|Nico Collins
|76%
|34
|81%
|11
|99
|7-65-0
|19.0%
|23.2%
|7
|WR
|Tank Dell
|76%
|34
|81%
|10
|162
|8-149-1
|19.9%
|30.0%
|8
|WR
|Robert Woods
|75%
|34
|81%
|8
|84
|5-44-0
|16.1%
|17.1%
|9
|WR
|John Metchie
|22%
|6
|14%
|1
|5
|1-12-0
|3.3%
|2.8%
|10
|WR
|Steven Sims
|3%
|2
|5%
|2
|-1
|2-25-0
|0.6%
|0.0%
- RB Devin Singletary made it back-to-back weeks with triple-digit rushing yards, something Dameon Pierce (ankle) hasn't even come close to doing this season.
- Pierce did manage one limited practice last week but I'm not counting on him getting a ton of work once he's cleared to play.
- Despite a dud in his first start, Singletary has averaged 21.7 carries for 96.0 yards and 1.7 catches for 5.7 yards in three games without Pierce, playing at least 75% of snaps in each contest.
- Mike Boone still only plays in obvious passing situations, more or less.
- WRs Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Robert Woods each ran 34 routes (81%) and saw eight or more targets.
- Dell had by far the biggest day, and he's now topped 25 PPR points three times this season.
- Dell has three straight games with at least 10 targets, 69 total yards and a TD.
- Collins took on his full workload after missing the previous game due to a calf injury, while Noah Brown (knee) was inactive for this one. TBD if Brown simply replaces Woods upon returning or chips away at multiple players' snap/route shares.
Stock ⬆️: RB Devin Singletary + WR Tank Dell
Stock ⬇️: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle)
Cardinals Injuries 🚑: LB Kyzir White (elbow) + CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) + DT Leki Fotu (hand)
Seahawks (14) at Rams (17)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 19% / 13 - 11%
63 Plays — 42 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 24-of-40 for 236 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|84%
|26
|62%
|6
|-19
|6-22-0
|15-47-0
|7.1%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|11%
|4
|10%
|1
|-2
|1-10-0
|1-4-0
|1.9%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|11%
|1
|2%
|1
|-6
|1--2-0
|4-18-0
|7.1%
|-1.1%
|4
|TE
|Noah Fant
|63%
|24
|57%
|2
|8
|1-4-0
|6.8%
|5.8%
|5
|TE
|Will Dissly
|40%
|9
|21%
|3
|7
|1-9-0
|3.7%
|1.0%
|6
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|33%
|8
|19%
|5.9%
|5.5%
|7
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|73%
|35
|83%
|9
|159
|5-94-1
|22.0%
|39.3%
|8
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|67%
|32
|76%
|6
|112
|3-40-0
|16.7%
|12.3%
|9
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|57%
|29
|69%
|7
|65
|5-51-0
|22.9%
|32.5%
|10
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|38%
|10
|24%
|2
|1
|1-8-0
|5.3%
|5.4%
|11
|WR
|Dee Eskridge
|19%
|6
|14%
|1
|16
|0-0-0
|0.3%
|0.6%
- QB Drew Lock played three drives in the second half after Geno Smith suffered an elbow injury (in the third quarter).
- Smith then returned for the final drive, which ended with a 55-yard miss by kicker Jason Myers.
- RB Kenneth Walker suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game, allowing Zach Charbonnet to play 92% of snaps after the opening quarter.
- Charbonnet took 21 touches for only 69 yards, with DeeJay Dallas taking two touches for 14 yards (on 13% of snaps post-Q1).
- WR Tyler Lockett played less than usual after not practicing at all throughout the week due to a lingering hamstring problem. He was at 69% route share, with No. 4 WR Jake Bobo getting 24% and No. 5 Dee Eskridge taking 14%.
- Lockett still hasn't missed a game in a month since being listed with the injury, but another limited workload is possible come Thanksgiving against the Niners (especially if he misses practice again).
- TE Noah Fant surged to 63% snap share and 57% route share, after months of splitting work pretty evenly with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.
- Fant was targeted just twice.
Rams Personnel: 11 - 95% / 12 - 5%
59 Plays — 32 DBs — 5.6 aDOT — 17-of-31 for 190 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|61%
|12
|38%
|17-73-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Darrell Henderson
|37%
|11
|34%
|7
|4
|4-28-0
|6-1-1
|4.2%
|-0.6%
|3
|RB
|Zach Evans
|2%
|1-0-0
|4
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|98%
|21
|66%
|3
|18
|1-17-0
|13.9%
|11.3%
|5
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|88%
|28
|88%
|3
|35
|1-17-0
|17.3%
|23.6%
|6
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|86%
|28
|88%
|7
|68
|5-70-1
|1-7-0
|31.2%
|33.7%
|7
|WR
|Austin Trammell
|71%
|19
|59%
|6
|22
|3-23-0
|2.1%
|1.0%
|8
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|24%
|8
|25%
|1
|5
|1-11-0
|13.9%
|17.9%
|9
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|15%
|3
|9%
|1.8%
|1.9%
|10
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|10%
|4
|13%
|2
|13
|2-24-0
|0.9%
|0.7%
- RB Royce Freeman took 61% of snaps and 17 of the 24 RB carries, but anyone that took my advice to start Darrell Henderson ended up lucking out thanks to a goal-line TD and seven targets on 11 routes (Henderson had one rushing yard).
- RB Kyren Williams (ankle) is eligible to return from IR for Week 12.
- WR Cooper Kupp injured his ankle in the second quarter and didn't play in the second half.
- Kupp's injury doesn't sound too serious. He wanted to return and stayed on the sideline with a helmet, and Ian Rapoport suggests it's a lower-ankle sprain.
- WR Austin Trammell replaced Kupp. Trammell is a 25-year-old who went undrafted in 2021 and mostly has played special teams for the Rams this year.
- QB Matthew Stafford didn't have any setbacks with his wrist injury, benefitting from a Week 10 bye.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zach Charbonnet
Stock ⬇️: RB Darrell Henderson
Seahawks Injuries 🚑: RB Kenneth Walker (oblique) + QB Geno Smith (elbow)
Rams Injuries 🚑: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle)
Buccaneers (14) at 49ers (27)
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 18%
67 Plays — 49 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 29-of-45 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|81%
|28
|57%
|7
|-9
|6-28-0
|9-30-1
|13.0%
|-1.4%
|2
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|21%
|8
|16%
|1
|-6
|1-11-0
|4-8-0
|1.8%
|-0.7%
|3
|TE
|Cade Otton
|96%
|39
|80%
|5
|36
|4-49-0
|13.6%
|10.1%
|4
|TE
|Payne Durham
|18%
|6
|12%
|2
|10
|2-13-0
|1.5%
|1.3%
|5
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|12%
|2
|4%
|0.9%
|1.6%
|6
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|84%
|40
|82%
|7
|39
|6-39-0
|22.2%
|23.0%
|7
|WR
|Mike Evans
|79%
|39
|80%
|12
|187
|5-43-1
|24.3%
|41.4%
|8
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|72%
|38
|78%
|6
|47
|4-22-0
|1-6-0
|11.2%
|14.1%
|9
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|22%
|11
|22%
|1
|14
|0-0-0
|1-17-0
|6.2%
|5.5%
|10
|WR
|Rakim Jarrett
|16%
|8
|16%
|2
|45
|1-41-0
|2.7%
|5.1%
- WR Rakim Jarrett had a 41-yard reception but was only the No. 5 WR in terms of routes, with Trey Palmer again running about the same number as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
- Evans saw a few deep looks but only had success on shorter targets, needing his seventh TD of the year to post a decent fantasy score. He has nearly as many receiving TDs (seven) as every other Buc combined (eight).
- RB Rachaad White topped 15 PPR points for a fifth straight game.
- Four of his five TDs have come the past three weeks.
- The Bucs defense lost three veteran starters to injuries - LB Lavonte David and CBs Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.
- Davis and Dean both have missed considerable time already this season.
49ers Personnel: 11 - 32% / 12 - 22% / 22 - 15%
59 Plays — 29 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 21-of-25 for 333 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|88%
|24
|83%
|5
|9
|5-25-1
|21-78-0
|19.5%
|2.2%
|2
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|12%
|0
|0%
|4-24-0
|1.9%
|-0.8%
|3
|TE
|George Kittle
|97%
|27
|93%
|9
|58
|8-89-1
|21.0%
|24.4%
|4
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|42%
|8
|28%
|3.4%
|1.9%
|5
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|37%
|4
|14%
|6
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|88%
|27
|93%
|6
|86
|5-156-1
|22.8%
|41.0%
|7
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|86%
|28
|97%
|4
|40
|3-63-0
|1--1-0
|15.0%
|14.0%
|8
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|32%
|16
|55%
|1
|13
|0-0-0
|9.0%
|11.3%
- McCaffrey, Kittle, Aiyuk and Samuel each topped 85% snap share, and only Deebo didn't have a huge fantasy game.
- RB Elijah Mitchell got all four of his carries on San Francisco's third drive of the game (early-to-mid-second-quarter).
- Apart from that drive and two kneel-downs at the very end, RB Christian McCaffrey missed just one snap.
Stock ⬆️: RB Rachaad White
Bucs Injuries 🚑: LB Lavonte David (groin), CB Carlton Davis (hip), CB Jamel Dean (foot)
49ers Injuries 🚑: S Talanoa Hufanga (knee - likely ACL tear)
Jets (6) at Bills (34)
Jets Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 4%
54 Plays — 36 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 15-of-30 for 132 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Breece Hall
|62%
|17
|49%
|6
|2
|5-50-1
|10-23-0
|12.7%
|-0.4%
|2
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|23%
|6
|17%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|2-13-0
|4.1%
|-1.1%
|3
|RB
|Israel Abanikanda
|19%
|9
|26%
|2
|0
|1-5-0
|1-11-0
|0.6%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|68%
|19
|54%
|3
|17
|2-18-0
|14.3%
|13.3%
|5
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|42%
|14
|40%
|4
|30
|3-25-0
|3.2%
|3.0%
|6
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|94%
|34
|97%
|8
|91
|2-9-0
|32.7%
|48.4%
|7
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|83%
|31
|89%
|2
|13
|1-7-0
|2.9%
|4.2%
|8
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|64%
|21
|60%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|13.0%
|21.0%
|9
|WR
|Jason Brownlee
|32%
|13
|37%
- QB Tim Boyle replaced Zach Wilson in the second half but didn't fare any better, completing seven of 14 passes for 33 yards (with an interception and a sack).
- Wilson completed seven of 15 for 81 yards, with one TD, one INT and five sacks (plus four carries for 15 yards).
- RB Breece Hall posted a strong fantasy score, thanks to his receiving production. That's become a theme, as more than half his rushing yards came in two games (Weeks 1, 5).
- Hall has fallen shy of 4.3 YPC in five straight games, averaging 12.6 carries for 31.4 yards (2.5 YPC) and 4.6 catches for 47.4 yards (one rush TD, two rec TD) over the five-game stretch.
- TE Jeremy Ruckert improved to 42% snap and 40% route share, though at the expense of C.J. Uzomah more so than Tyler Conklin (68% snaps, 54% routes was similar to his recent numbers / season averages).
Bills Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 8%
71 Plays — 33 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 20-of-32 for 275 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Cook
|45%
|11
|33%
|4
|1
|3-29-1
|17-73-0
|8.9%
|1.2%
|2
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|34%
|10
|30%
|0
|10-35-0
|4.2%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|20%
|7
|21%
|3
|2
|3-47-1
|3-11-0
|0.8%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|66%
|24
|73%
|7
|42
|6-46-0
|15.8%
|9.0%
|5
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|39%
|6
|18%
|2
|18
|1-11-0
|0.8%
|1.1%
|6
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|87%
|33
|100%
|15.3%
|25.9%
|7
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|80%
|30
|91%
|8
|32
|4-27-0
|30.6%
|38.3%
|8
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|72%
|24
|73%
|4
|56
|3-115-1
|6.9%
|8.4%
|9
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|20%
|10
|30%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|1--2-0
|5.3%
|6.4%
- RB Ty Johnson took six touches for 58 yards and a TD on 20% of snaps, including 20% before the fourth quarter, while Latavius Murray dipped to four touches and 28% snap share before the fourth quarter.
- Murray then took six carries in the final quarter, at which point the Bills had a huge lead.
- Johnson played just one snap on third down. Murray got seven of the 13 third-down snaps.
- RB James Cook took 20 touches for 102 yards and a TD but played only 45% of snaps and ran routes on 33% of Josh Allen's dropbacks.
- Cook has back-to-back games slightly below 50% snap share, after topping that mark in seven of his first nine appearances this year. His season number is 55% share.
- WR Khalil Shakir tied for third on the team in routes and targets but exploded for 3-115-1 behind an impressive 81-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.
- TE Dalton Kincaid scored double-digit PPR points for a fifth straight game, though he barely got there this time after four weeks in a row at 15-plus.
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) is eligible to return this week. Once Knox returns, it'll presumably be bad news for Kincaid and/or Shakir. Both have played well in recent weeks... arguably better than WR Gabe Davis.
- Buffalo's secondary took a beating in the win, losing two of the top three CBs to concussion protocol and third safety Taylor Rapp to a neck injury.
Stock ⬆️: QB Tim Boyle / RB Ty Johnson
Stock ⬇️: RB Latavius Murray + RB Leonard Fournette / QB Zach Wilson
Jets Injuries 🚑: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle) + S Tony Adams (hand)
Bills Injuries 🚑: CB Dane Jackson (head) + CB Taron Johnson (concussion) + S Taylor Rapp (neck)
Vikings (20) at Broncos (21)
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 23%
70 Plays — 34 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 20-of-32 for 221 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|65%
|19
|56%
|2
|-10
|1--1-0
|18-81-0
|9.3%
|1.2%
|2
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|30%
|5
|15%
|4
|3
|4-37-0
|10-73-0
|2.5%
|-0.4%
|3
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|13%
|3
|9%
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|71%
|29
|85%
|7
|69
|4-55-0
|25.5%
|24.5%
|5
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|45%
|7
|21%
|4
|28
|4-47-1
|4.5%
|1.9%
|6
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|17%
|1
|3%
|1.3%
|-0.2%
|7
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|96%
|34
|100%
|2
|26
|1-7-0
|12.8%
|16.0%
|8
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|94%
|33
|97%
|6
|82
|3-44-0
|18.0%
|29.3%
|9
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|61%
|26
|76%
|4
|17
|3-32-0
|7.8%
|8.1%
- Jalen Nailor played only a handful of snaps with K.J. Osborn back from concussion protocol.
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) missed a sixth straight game.
- No. 2 TE Josh Oliver had his first big receiving day for the Vikings, but his snap/route shares were about the same as usual.
- RB Alexander Mattison got 65% of snaps and 20 of the 34 RB opportunities, but Ty Chandler was more efficient with his chances in taking 14 touches for 110 yards.
- Ok, it was 13 touches for 79 yards if we don't count the 31-yard gain on a fake punt.
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 23% / 21 - 13%
52 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 27-of-35 for 259 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|46%
|7
|19%
|2
|-2
|2-16-0
|11-37-0
|10.3%
|-2.6%
|2
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|38%
|13
|35%
|7
|3
|7-60-0
|1-7-0
|13.2%
|0.2%
|3
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|15%
|7
|19%
|5
|-28
|5-14-0
|1-1-0
|7.7%
|-5.1%
|4
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|79%
|27
|73%
|2
|24
|2-33-0
|8.1%
|8.0%
|5
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|31%
|2
|5%
|1.5%
|1.0%
|6
|TE
|Nate Adkins
|15%
|6
|16%
|1.8%
|-0.3%
|7
|FB
|Michael Burton
|15%
|0
|0%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|8
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|79%
|33
|89%
|5
|77
|4-66-1
|22.7%
|35.7%
|9
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|75%
|35
|95%
|7
|65
|5-58-0
|18.3%
|32.2%
|10
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|56%
|25
|68%
|3
|38
|2-12-0
|6.6%
|16.2%
|11
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|33%
|6
|16%
|1
|24
|0-0-0
|2.6%
|4.1%
- WR Courtland Sutton scored again, this time a game-winner.
- RB Javonte Williams lost a lot of snaps compared to previous weeks with the Broncos throwing more, but Williams still got 11 of the 13 RB carries.
- Williams got only 19% route share, however, and two of the 14 RB targets.
- Samaje Perine had five touches for 47 yards on the game-winning drive, with all five touches coming in a span of seven plays.
- Williams had an unsuccessful two-point try after the Sutton TD.
- Not too worried about this from a Javonte standpoint. The reduced shares are partially a product of Denver not having a ton of snaps that weren't in hurry-up mode, and partially a product of Denver trying to pass more to attack the Vikings' defensive weaknesses.
- WR Marvin Mims was the clear No. 3 WR in terms of snaps for a second straight week, though he saw just three targets on 25 routes.
Stock ⬆️: RB Ty Chandler
Stock ⬇️: WR Jordan Addison
Vikings Injuries 🚑: DL Dean Lowry (pectoral)
Eagles () at Chiefs ()
Eagles Personnel: 11 - % / 12 - %
Plays — DBs — aDOT — -of- for yards — TD, INT, sacks
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - % / 12 - %
Plays — DBs — aDOT — -of- for yards — TD, INT, sacks
Stock ⬆️:
Stock ⬇️:
Injuries 🚑:
Injuries 🚑: