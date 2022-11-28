Backfield Breakdown: Week 12 Running Back Usage & Week 13 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 12 was mostly low-scoring, but there were major exceptions in Philadelphia and Seattle, where we saw a pair of shootouts driven by powerful running games. Josh Jacobs led the Raiders to victory with 303 total yards and a walk-off, 86-yard touchdown, and a few hours later the Eagles defeated Green Bay on the strength of 363 yards and three TDs on the ground (in a shootout that saw Green Bay's vaunted RB duo combined for 187 total yards and two TDs, no less).

Elsewhere, the big story of the week for RBs was some timeshare backs getting more playing time with their backfield mates inactive, e.g., Jeff Wilson, Rachaad White, Michael Carter. Then there was Samaje Perine, who had a better day than all of them (especially Carter) filling in for a concussed Joe Mixon.

While Mixon may return for Week 13, fantasy managers who relied on Perine should be able to find help on waivers again after a rough slate for injuries (including Carter and Travis Etienne). We'll discuss all those guys and all the other injured backs in the team-by-team breakdowns below, analyzing fantasy implications, but first up are the stat leaderboards, injury report and a look-ahead to Week 13 waivers/adds/drops.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 12 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Shares shown below only include games the player was active for (with his current team).

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 12 Injury Report

Inactives

Leonard Fournette (hip)

Raheem Mostert (knee)

Joe Mixon (concussion)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

In-Game Injuries

Damien Harris injured his thigh in the third quarter and missed the fourth quarter.

Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Michael Carter sprained his ankle and missed the second half.

Elijah Mitchell suffered another MCL injury.

Rex Burkhead suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Bolden suffered a calf injury in the first half and didn't play in the second half.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 12

2022

Red Zone

Week 12

2022

Week 13 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Week 13 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Chris Evans

Nyheim Hines

Trestan Ebner

Justice Hill

Giovani Bernard

Sony Michel

Caleb Huntley & Avery Williams

Bench'em

D'Andre Swift

Cam Akers

Kenyan Drake

Week 12 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (28) at Lions (25) Bills (28) atLions (25)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Devin Singletary 60 77.9% 71.9% 14 48.3% 43.7% 1 2.6% 10.1% 9 80 1 2 James Cook 14 18.2% 16.8% 2 6.9% 16.2% 5 12.8% 4.5% 3.8 18 0 3 Nyheim Hines 4 5.2% 13.4% 1 3.4% 1.4% 0 0.0% 1.9% 0.3 3 0

Singletary topped 70 percent snap share for a sixth straight game and finished with 14-72-0 and a catch for eight yards. During the six-game stretch he's averaged 14.0 carries for 63.5 yards and 0.5 TDs plus 2.2 catches for 13.5 yards (12.9 PPR points).

and finished with 14-72-0 and a catch for eight yards. Cook tied a season high with five targets but caught only two for 14 yards. Singletary still got more pass snaps, but there's no question Cook is a focus when he's on the field. In four games since the Hines/Moss trade, Cook has seen 33 looks (carries/targets) on 57 snaps (Hines has only five looks on 24 snaps).



Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Jamaal Williams 30 42.9% 42.6% 18 64.3% 57.1% 0 0.0% 3.4% 10.6 66 3 2 D'Andre Swift 23 32.9% 40.6% 5 17.9% 21.5% 8 22.9% 13.8% 10.3 43 1 3 Justin Jackson 18 25.7% 15.2% 4 14.3% 9.4% 2 5.7% 2.6% 2.9 19 0

Williams scored another goal-line TD en route to a typical stat line (18-66-1 with no targets). Williams has more rushing TDs (13) than targets (12) this year. Last week I wrote about Williams' inevitable regression in my Start/Sit column, mostly because he's been lucky with how often the Lions have found themselves close to the goal line (rather than scoring TDs from further away). Anyway, it didn't happen this week, but I stand by my point.

Swift's eight targets were a season high, and the nine touches were his most since Week 8. However, Swift played only 34% of snaps, not much different from 31% in both of the previous two games . Swift nearly scored three times on one second-quarter drive. First he had an eight-yard TD overturned, then a drop/overthrow on first down, tackled a the 1 on third down and a TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on fourth down. Swift did score a two-point conversion later on.



Giants (20) at Cowboys (28) Giants (20) atCowboys (28)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Saquon Barkley 47 73.4% 81.7% 11 52.4% 62.7% 6 20.7% 15.8% 15.2 52 1 2 Matt Breida 18 28.1% 20.4% 2 9.5% 9.5% 1 3.4% 3.4% 2.5 15 0 3 Gary Brightwell 11 17.2% 4.3% 5 23.8% 2.5% 2 6.9% 0.7% 6.9 49 0

Barkley finished with a season-low 73% snap share, held to 11-39-1 and 4-13-0.

Brightwell had season highs for snaps, carries and targets , taking seven touches for 49 yards while Matt Breida got only three touches for 15 yards despite playing more snaps (28%). Breida got 25% of the snaps in one-back sets to Brightwell's 8%. The role growth for Brightwell came in two-back sets with Saquon also on the field, i.e., it's possible Breida would still be the main one to benefit if Barkley missed time.... a committee seems most likely though.

, taking seven touches for 49 yards while Matt Breida got only three touches for 15 yards despite playing more snaps (28%).

The #Giants pick up 26 yards on back-to-back Gary Brightwell runs out of 21 Personnel Love the fake HB-Pitch to Barkley w/ wingback Pwr/Gap handoff to field side on 2nd clip Barkley acted as a decoy on both runs...and Brightwell showed good vision and one-cut ability pic.twitter.com/zhamwEiwyd — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 25, 2022

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Tony Pollard 44 58.7% 53.6% 18 46.2% 40.6% 2 6.9% 9.9% 8.1 61 0 2 Ezekiel Elliott 38 50.7% 55.9% 16 41.0% 50.9% 1 3.4% 9.8% 16.5 95 0

Elliott played 51% of snaps, up from 29% four days earlier, but still less than what he handled early in the year (58-67 percent each game Weeks 1-6). Zeke finished with 16-92-1 and a catch for three yards.

(58-67 percent each game Weeks 1-6). Pollard was held to 18-60-0 and two catches for one yards, playing 59% of snaps after 54% the week before. That's a larger share than he handled any game Weeks 1-6, and essentially amounted to a 50/50 timeshare with Elliott , who had the better afternoon.



Patriots (26) at Vikings (33) Patriots (26) atVikings (33)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 R. Stevenson 45 81.8% 68.4% 7 53.8% 50.7% 10 28.6% 18.5% 20.2 112 0 2 Damien Harris 11 20.0% 32.5% 5 38.5% 34.6% 0 0.0% 7.1% 1.6 16 0

Rhamondre Stevenson played 82% of snaps , his third largest share of the year and fifth time above 70% in the past six games. The 10 targets were a season high, and this was Stevenson's sixth consecutive game with at least five targets . The seven carries, however, were a season low. He finished with 7-36-0 and 9-76-0.

, his third largest share of the year and fifth time above 70% in the past six games. Damien Harris played 11 snaps before exiting with a thigh injury in the third quarter . He took five carries for 16 yards, and was the only RB besides Stevenson to play a snap on offense. If Harris misses time, the Patriots will either turn to Pierre Strong (who played special teams the past few weeks) or J.J. Taylor (currently on the practice squad) for what likely would be a not-that-large role behind workhorse Stevenson. Before the fourth quarter, Stevenson played 74% of snaps and Harris got 28%, with the former taking six carries to the latter's five.

.

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Dalvin Cook 58 85.3% 72.9% 22 81.5% 69.3% 5 13.5% 9.8% 9.6 56 2 2 Alexander Mattison 10 14.7% 26.0% 3 11.1% 17.5% 0 0.0% 3.5% 1.1 11 0

The Patriots shut down Cook, who played 86% of snaps and got a season-high 22 carries but gained only 42 yards (plus four catches for 14 yards on five targets). Cook is averaging 91 total yards per game, his first time below triple digits since 2018 . His 2.4 catches per game are a career low, and he's getting his fewest carries per game (16.2) since 2018, but his 73% snap share in active games is actually a career high... and he hasn't missed any games. In other words, he's been on the field a little more but sees the ball on a lower percentage of his snaps in a more WR-focused offense.



Bears (10) at Jets (31) Bears (10) atJets (31)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 David Montgomery 39 68.4% 65.3% 14 48.3% 36.7% 4 16.7% 11.2% 14.3 113 0 2 Darrynton Evans 18 31.6% 2.7% 9 31.0% 2.1% 1 4.2% 0.4% 7.7 67 0 3 Trestan Ebner 1 1.8% 8.8% 0 0.0% 5.6% 0 0.0% 2.1% 0 0 0

Evans replaced Ebner as the No. 2 back , after Ebner took six carries for only eight yards the week before. Evans finished with 10 touches for 67 yards, though he played only 23% of snaps before the fourth quarter of this blowout.

, after Ebner took six carries for only eight yards the week before. Montgomery played 78% of snaps before the fourth quarter and finished with 14-79-0 rushing and 3-34-0 receiving. Montgomery took 80% of snaps the week before in the first game since Khalil Herbert's hip injury, putting up 17-67-1 and 3-54-0 in a loss to Atlanta. The workload without Herbert around checks out, though Montgomery still isn't an explosive runner.

and finished with 14-79-0 rushing and 3-34-0 receiving.

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Zonovan Knight 30 46.9% - 14 43.8% - 3 10.7% - 13.3 103 0 2 Michael Carter 19 29.7% 51.1% 6 18.8% 35.4% 2 7.1% 10.3% 5.6 36 0 3 Ty Johnson 15 23.4% 11.4% 5 15.6% 5.0% 2 7.1% 2.6% 14.8 78 0

James Robinson was a healthy scratch, and Michael Carter left with an ankle sprain after only two snaps in the second half .

. Knight took 64% of snaps in the second half , compared to 29% for Johnson, en route to 14-69-0 rushing and 3-34-0 receiving. Knight is an undrafted rookie out of NC State who had solid numbers in timeshares throughout his three-year college career, including leading the team in rushing as a true freshman. He had some Day 2 buzz at one point, and was discussed as a possible Day 3 pick leading up to the draft this past spring (a 4.58 40 at the combine didn't help)

, compared to 29% for Johnson, en route to 14-69-0 rushing and 3-34-0 receiving. Johnson finished with 5-62-1 and 1-16-0 on two targets. The Jets mostly have used him as a passing-down back over the years, when they use him at all, but he made his mark in this one with a 32-yard TD run.

Knight also got more work than Johnson in the first half , playing 33% of snaps and taking five touches for 31 yards. Carter played 47% in the first half and took seven touches for 32 yards. He'll be a shaky start even if he doesn't miss much time with the ankle injury, as the Jets don't appear eager to give him a large workload. Johnson got 19% in the first half, with no carries and one catch.

, playing 33% of snaps and taking five touches for 31 yards. Knight played 75% of early down snaps after halftime, with Johnson getting only four (17%).

#Jets injury update: Michael Carter (RB) is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Robert Saleh said he'll have more information on Wednesday. He has a chance to play on Sunday against the #Vikings — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 28, 2022

Broncos (10) at Panthers (23) Broncos (10) atPanthers (23)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Latavius Murray 49 81.7% 47.40% 13 68.4% 50.3% 1 3.1% 7.2% 10.8 98 0 2 Marlon Mack 6 10.0% - 2 10.5% - 1 3.1% - 2.2 12 0 3 Devine Ozigbo 4 6.7% - 0 0.0% - 1 3.1% - 1.3 3 0

Murray played 81% of snaps , up from his previous season high of 50% the week before (in Melvin Gordon's final game with Denver). Murray finished with 13-92-0 and a catch for six yards. Not much else went right for Denver's offense.

, up from his previous season high of 50% the week before (in Melvin Gordon's final game with Denver). Ozigbo didn't play until the fourth quarter of this blowout. Before the final quarter, Murray played 85% of snaps and Mack got 15%, with the latter handling 11 of the 13 RB carries and each seeing one target.

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 D'Onta Foreman 35 52.2% 55.0% 24 52.2% 59.7% 0 0.0% 5.3% 11.3 113 1 2 Chuba Hubbard 29 43.3% 36.1% 17 37.0% 25.5% 0 0.0% 7.1% 6.5 65 0 3 Raheem Blackshear 3 4.5% 14.1% 0 0.0% 7.9% 2 11.8% 6.0% 0.1 11 0

Hubbard got double-digit carries for the first time this year, taking 17 totes for 65 yards. Both backs were active through the fourth quarter. They both saw at least five snaps and multiple carries in every quarter .

Foreman finished with 24-113-0 and no targets, unable to punch in his goal-line attempt.

unable to punch in his goal-line attempt. Foreman played 67% of snaps on first down, 57% on second down and 17% on third down. Hubbard: 30%, 44%, 67%. Blackshear got two of his three snaps on third down.



Ravens (27) at Jaguars (28) Ravens (27) atJaguars (28)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Gus Edwards 36 50.7% 35.5% 16 45.7% 38.4% 1 3.3% 2.5% 9.2 52 1 2 Kenyan Drake 18 25.4% 37.7% 2 5.7% 25.1% 1 3.3% 5.2% 0.2 2 0 3 Justice Hill 14 19.7% 25.2% 1 2.9% 11.8% 0 0.0% 2.6% 0.3 3 0

Edwards returned from a hamstring injury and handled the lead role , but he had a rough day apart from a goal-line TD, averaging only 3.3 YPC (16 carries for 52 yards) and losing a fumble in the fourth quarter. Drake dropped to 25% of snaps and three looks, while Hill got some playing time on passing downs.

, but he had a rough day apart from a goal-line TD, averaging only 3.3 YPC (16 carries for 52 yards) and losing a fumble in the fourth quarter. Edwards has just two targets (both incomplete) in three games, but his rushing lines have been 16-66-0, 11-65-0 and 16-52-1... a functional RB2... at least for standard scoring. The 51% snap share Sunday was easily his best yet, up from 36% and 21% in his other two games (Weeks 7-8, with the second involving an early exit due to the hammy).



Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 JaMycal Hasty 48 77.4% 15.9% 12 60.0% 8.5% 5 13.5% 4.0% 20.5 95 2 2 Snoop Conner 10 16.1% 1.6% 3 15.0% 1.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1.1 11 0 3 Travis Etienne 5 8.1% 55.9% 2 10.0% 45.1% 0 0.0% 8.4% 0.3 3 0

Etienne injured his foot in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game . He did watch from the sideline, and said he expects to play Week 13 at Detroit.

. Hasty took 81% of snaps after the first quarter en route to 12-28-0 and 5-67-1 . Conner got 19% and finished with three carries for 11 yards. Hasty wasn't just targeted on dump-offs either; he got a couple looks downfield, including his TD.

.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said RB Travis Etienne was cleared to return to the game yesterday with his foot injury but he decided to hold him out not to risk it. They were planning to do more tests but Etienne said he was fine and team thought so too. Good news. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 28, 2022

Asked Travis Etienne how his foot is feeling. He said "we'll be straight for next week" — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 27, 2022

Buccaneers (17) at Browns (23) Buccaneers (17) atBrowns (23)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Rachaad White 62 89.9% 37.3% 14 70.0% 30.0% 9 21.4% 7.5% 19.9 109 0 2 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 9 13.0% 2.2% 4 20.0% 3.2% 0 0.0% 0.4% 1.5 15 0

White played 90% of snaps with Leonard Fournette (hip) inactive , making his second NFL start after he got his first (Week 10 vs. SEA) before a Week 11 bye. White finished with 14-64-0 and 9-45-0. He had one 35-yard run, but otherwise it was mostly just a lot of volume without Fournette did manage limited practice participation last week, and he has an extra day to get ready with the Bucs playing on Monday in Week 13.

, making his second NFL start after he got his first (Week 10 vs. SEA) before a Week 11 bye. Giovani Bernard came off IR and was technically active for the first time since Week 3, but he didn't play any snaps.

Source: #Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his ankle injury. The knee is fine. Considering how it looked, a pretty good outcome for the standout O-lineman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Nick Chubb 47 59.5% 53.9% 26 76.5% 57.1% 1 2.8% 6.6% 20.2 132 2 2 Kareem Hunt 32 40.5% 45.5% 5 14.7% 26.6% 2 5.6% 8.0% 3.1 21 0

The split wasn't too different from usual, but the Browns did wisely use Chubb more in crunch time... 64% of snaps between Q4 and OT, with a 14-1 carry advantage over Hunt in that stretch. Chubb finished with 26-116-1 and a catch for 16 yards. Chubb now has an 11-6 advantage over Hunt in goal-line looks this year , and a 200-93 edge in carries (Hunt does lead in targets, but only 28-23). Hunt can be dropped in some shallow leagues over the bye. He's still arguably the most valuable handcuff, but that doesn't really matter when you're desperate for a win, the Browns are on bye and Chubb is healthy heading into that bye.

in that stretch.

Bengals (20) at Titans (16) Bengals (20) atTitans (16)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Samaje Perine 56 80.0% 35.9% 17 60.7% 19.3% 7 19.4% 8.2% 19.3 93 0 2 Trayveon Williams 14 20.0% 2.9% 2 7.1% 1.5% 1 2.8% 0.5% 5.2 42 0 3 Chris Evans 4 5.7% 2.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.7% 0 0 0

Perine took 80% of snaps with Joe Mixon (concussion) out, putting up 17-58-1 and 4-35-0 on seven targets (a.k.a. the standard 2022 Mixon stat line). Evans barely played; Williams was the No. 2 back.

on seven targets (a.k.a. the standard 2022 Mixon stat line).

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Derrick Henry 32 56.1% 65.0% 17 81.0% 76.0% 3 8.8% 9.9% 14.7 117 0 2 Dontrell Hilliard 21 36.8% 26.3% 2 9.5% 6.5% 3 8.8% 9.2% 4.9 19 0 3 Hassan Haskins 6 10.5% 10.6% 0 0.0% 3.1% 0 0.0% 1.1% 0 0 0

The Titans leaned on their passing game more for a second straight week, and Henry was shut down to the tune of 17-38-0 rushing. He partially salvaged his fantasy day with a 69-yard gain on a screen pass, but he fumbled at the end and gave his TD to Treylon Burks. Henry had 28-87-1 and 2-45-0 the week before, so it's relative when I say the Titans leaned on their passing game more. They've definitely been more balanced early in games the past couple weeks, but two weeks ago they won easily and shifted more to the run in the second half. Not so much in this one, as it stayed close throughout and Ryan Tannehill finished with his second most passes (345) and second most passing yards (291) of the season.

Nine of Hilliard's 21 snaps came in the two-minute drill at the end of the first half. Henry played 68% of snaps otherwise.

Falcons (13) at Commanders (19) Falcons (13) atCommanders (19)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 C. Patterson 33 57.9% 50.3% 11 37.9% 38.3% 5 20.8% 8.5% 10.1 71 2 2 Tyler Allgeier 22 38.6% 42.9% 11 37.9% 31.0% 0 0.0% 3.8% 5.4 54 0 3 Avery Williams 7 12.3% 14.4% 0 0.0% 3.6% 0 0.0% 3.4% 0 0 0 4 Caleb Huntley 3 5.3% 15.7% 1 3.4% 18.2% 1 4.2% 0.8% 2.3 13 0

Patterson returned to his September role in terms of snaps, with 58% being his most since Week 3 and an uptick from 49% the week before. However, Patterson and Allgeier each got 11 carries , and had similar numbers (11-52-0 for C-Patt, 11-54-0 for the rookie).

and an uptick from 49% the week before.

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Brian Robinson 30 48.4% 26.4% 18 48.6% 34.5% 3 13.6% 1.8% 20.5 125 0 2 Antonio Gibson 26 41.9% 46.7% 9 24.3% 35.6% 3 13.6% 12.2% 8.4 54 0 3 Jonathan Williams 5 8.1% 1.7% 4 10.8% 2.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2.2 22 0

Robinson took 48% of snaps, his second largest share yet and up from 34% the week before . The rookie also had career highs for rushing yards (105), targets (three) and receiving yards (20), plus he scored his first receiving TD (third TD overall in eight games).

. Robinson got twice as many carries and the same number of targets as Gibson , who finished with 9-32-0 and 3-22-0, after putting up 18-72-0 and 3-31-0 the week before. Robinson played 31% of snaps in the first half and 61% in the second half. The nine carries and 42% snap share were GIbson's worst marks since Week 8. Just one week earlier he had season highs for carries, rushing yards and snap share. Frustrating, for both Gibson and Robinson managers.

, who finished with 9-32-0 and 3-22-0, after putting up 18-72-0 and 3-31-0 the week before.

Texans (15) at Dolphins (30) Texans (15) atDolphins (30)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Dameon Pierce 32 55.2% 63.7% 5 35.7% 75.9% 6 15.8% 10.0% 4.6 16 0 2 Dare Ogunbowale 17 29.3% 5.9% 4 28.6% 2.1% 2 5.3% 3.3% 9 20 1 3 Rex Burkhead 11 19.0% 31.3% 0 0.0% 10.1% 2 5.3% 10.2% 1.5 5 0

Pierce had his worst game yet for a second straight week, again finishing with less than 10 rushing yards and less than 20 total yards . The rookie played 76% of snaps in the first half, but only 39% in the second half with Houston trying to climb out of a 30-0 hole. The Texans face Cleveland's soft run defense Week 13, but in a game where the Browns are favored by more than a TD, i.e., game script is still a concern even if Pierce is more likely to have success early on. He should rebound in the coming weeks, at least some, but may just be an RB2/3 from here on out if the Texans continue to be the worst team in the NFL (rather than just an ordinary level of stinkiness).

. Burkhead entered concussion protocol in the third quarter, and Ogunbowale ended up taking 49% of Houston's second-half snaps and scoring a three-yard rushing TD (20 yards on six looks)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Jeff Wilson 46 60.5% 58.0% 13 50.0% 47.6% 3 7.9% 11.0% 12.2 52 2 2 Myles Gaskin 26 34.2% 5.5% 6 23.1% 3.8% 1 2.6% 1.6% 3.1 21 0

Raiders (40) at Seahawks (34) Raiders (40) atSeahawks (34)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Josh Jacobs 61 79.2% 74.0% 33 82.5% 82.4% 7 19.4% 12.5% 48.3 303 0 2 Ameer Abdullah 14 18.2% 14.5% 3 7.5% 1.1% 3 8.3% 6.0% 14.5 55 0 3 Zamir White 3 3.9% 3.9% 2 5.0% 3.8% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2.8 28 0

Jacobs was already having the best week of any running back in the NFL before his 86-yard TD in overtime. Jacobs now leads the league in rushing yards (1,159), rushing yards per game (105.4) and scrimmage yards (1,484). He's caught three or more passes in eight of his last nine games, and has just one outing in that stretch with less than 87 total yards.

Brandon Bolden got hurt and left the game after playing 11 snaps on special teams. He didn't play on offense, and has taken only eight snaps total on offense over the past six games, with Abdullah handling long down and distance while Jacobs takes nearly everything else.

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Kenneth Walker 46 70.8% 53.6% 14 60.9% 50.0% 1 2.7% 7.2% 16.9 39 0 2 Travis Homer 13 20.0% 14.4% 2 8.7% 3.3% 3 8.1% 3.2% 13.3 53 0 3 DeeJay Dallas 9 13.8% 13.5% 1 4.3% 5.2% 2 5.4% 2.0% 3.5 15 0

Walker played 71% of snaps, which was actually his lowest share since Week 6 and second lowest since the Rashaad Penny injury. Walker finished with 14-26-2 and one catch for 13 yards. The previous week he ran for only 10-17-0 but salvaged his fantasy day with a 6-55-0 receiving line. This time, he lost more of the passing-down work to Homer and Dallas, using rushing TDs instead to produce a solid fantasy score out of a subpar real-life game (Walker lost 13 yards on one carry and had a botched exchange with QB Geno Smith that led to a lost fumble... charged to the QB, fortunately for Walker's managers).



Chargers (25) at Cardinals (24) Chargers (25) atCardinals (24)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Austin Ekeler 45 69.2% 64.1% 5 38.5% 51.2% 15 31.9% 21.7% 25 80 1 2 Joshua Kelley 14 21.5% 14.0% 2 15.4% 10.0% 3 6.4% 2.9% 4 20 0 3 Isaiah Spiller 8 12.3% 15.5% 2 15.4% 18.4% 1 2.1% 1.5% 1.5 5 0

Kelley returned from IR and was the No. 2 back ahead of Spiller , while Sony Michel was a healthy scratch.

, while Sony Michel was a healthy scratch. Ekeler played 69% of snaps and saw three times as many targets as carries, continuing his statistical oddity of a season. He finished with 5-20-0 rushing and 11-60-1 receiving, and now has only 30 more carries than targets for the year (128-98). Ekeler is RB1 in PPR leagues with 255.1 points (23.2 per game), slightly ahead of Jacobs (242.4, 22.0) Ekeler is fourth in standard scoring, averaging 15.9, behind Jacobs (18.4), Henry (17.9) and Chubb (17.4)



Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 James Conner 63 96.9% 60.9% 25 73.5% 50.6% 3 11.1% 10.2% 21 140 0 2 Keaontay Ingram 6 9.2% 6.8% 2 5.9% 6.6% 0 0.0% 0.4% 0.5 5 0 3 Corey Clement 1 1.5% - 0 0.0% - 1 3.7% - 1.8 8 0

Conner topped 90% snap share for a second time in the past three weeks (and it likely would be 3 for 3 if the Cardinals hadn't been crushed by the Niners in Week 11 and ended up resting starters). Conner finished with 25-120-0 and 3-20-1, nearly doubling his previous season high of 69 rushing yards from a couple weeks prior.

(and it likely would be 3 for 3 if the Cardinals hadn't been crushed by the Niners in Week 11 and ended up resting starters). Conner averaged 20 carries for 77 yards and 1.0 TD in the final three games before Arizona's Week 13 bye, plus 2.7 catches for 16.3 yards and 0.33 TDs on 3.7 targets, playing at least 55 snaps in each contest.

Rams (10) at Chiefs (20) Rams (10) atChiefs (20)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Kyren Williams 39 70.9% 50.0% 11 39.3% 24.4% 3 12.5% 9.1% 9 60 0 2 Cam Akers 16 29.1% 25.5% 8 28.6% 33.7% 0 0.0% 1.6% 3.7 37 0

Williams took 71% of snaps, more than twice as many as Akers , and finished with three more carries, three more targets and a 60-37 advantage in total yards. Akers did average a respectable 4.6 YPC, however, while Williams managed only 3.2 YPC (11 carries for 35 yards. In three games since returning from IR, the rookie has taken 19 carries for 80 yards and seven catches for 63 yards (eight targets), playing 50% of snaps . Over the same stretch, Akers has 28 carries for 120 yards and one target (incomplete) on 28% of snaps.

, and finished with three more carries, three more targets and a 60-37 advantage in total yards. Reminder: Darrell Henderson was waived last week and plays for Jacksonville now (he was a healthy scratch this past Sunday).

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Isiah Pacheco 39 51.3% 25.4% 22 73.3% 35.9% 1 2.7% 1.0% 15.6 86 5 2 Jerick McKinnon 26 34.2% 44.1% 0 0.0% 14.4% 6 16.2% 9.6% 5.6 26 0 3 Ronald Jones 11 14.5% 1.4% 4 13.3% 1.5% 1 2.7% 0.2% 4.4 34 0

Pacheco took a season-high 22 carries for 69 yards and a TD , adding 17 yards on what was only his fourth target of the season. The rookie's 39 snaps were a season high, and his 51% snap share was his second largest (56% in Week 10 vs. JAX).

, adding 17 yards on what was only his fourth target of the season. Pacheco's three largest snap shares (56, 40, 51%) and three top carry totals (16, 15, 22) have come within the past three games . He has only one target and one TD (both Sunday) in the three-game stretch, but is averaging 17.7 carries for 86 yards. Pacheco got five carries inside the 5-yard line Sunday, after just two all season previously. He scored on the first of the five carries, from three yards out, but then went 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter.

. Jones made his season debut, playing 15% of snaps in the first half (two touches) and 14% in the second half. He finished with five touches for 34 yards.

playing 15% of snaps in the first half (two touches) and 14% in the second half. He finished with five touches for 34 yards. McKinnon drew six targets, his third most in a game this season (with all three of those coming in the past four weeks). He didn't take a single carry for the first time all season, however, and RoJo might be the main beneficiary if Pacheco were to suffer an injury (before Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets healthy... or maybe even after).

Saints (0) at 49ers (13) Saints (0) at49ers (13)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Alvin Kamara 38 66.7% 72.0% 7 31.8% 51.8% 7 23.3% 20.6% 7 50 0 2 Mark Ingram 17 29.8% 32.3% 4 18.2% 25.7% 1 3.3% 4.4% 1 10 1 3 Dwayne Washington 1 1.8% 5.5% 0 0.0% 3.7% 0 0.0% 0.3% 0 0 0

Ingram returned from an MCL sprain and played 3-to-6 snaps in each quarter, taking four carries for 10 yards plus an incomplete target.

and played 3-to-6 snaps in each quarter, taking four carries for 10 yards plus an incomplete target. Kamara lost two fumbles , one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. San Francisco also held him to 7-13-0 rushing and 6-37-0 receiving... Kamara's fourth game in a row with less than 100 total yards and no TD*. He's been unlucky to lose the ball on each of his four fumbles this year, but it's also quite bad to fumble four times on 180 touches. Kamara didn't fumble at all last year, and just once the year before. He did fumble four times in 2019, but that was his only season with more than one until now.

, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. San Francisco also held him to 7-13-0 rushing and 6-37-0 receiving... Taysom Hill took six carries for 13 yards, after nine for 52 the week before.

*To be fair, the game before his four-game slump was a behemoth... 18-62-1 rushing and 9-96-2 receiving against Las Vegas**

**Those are his only three TDs of the season

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Christian McCaffrey 44 62.9% 58.5% 11 37.9% 40.8% 6 16.2% 18.1% 8.9 49 0 2 Elijah Mitchell 15 21.4% 9.9% 7 24.1% 12.9% 2 5.4% 1.2% 6.3 43 0 3 Jordan Mason 9 12.9% 3.1% 5 17.2% 3.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2.5 25 0

Mitchell suffered his second MCL sprain of the season in the third quarter . It's not the same knee as the first one. With Mitchell hurt, Mason took 32% of snaps in the second half and gained 25 yards on five carries. McCaffrey played 54% of snaps post-halftime and took five carries for 19 yards.

. It's not the same knee as the first one. McCaffrey got all six of his targets in the first half, and finished with only 11-32-0 rushing and 4-17- receiving... 8.9 PPR points. In four starts with San Francisco he's averaged 12.5 carries for 50.8 yards and 0.5 TDs plus 5.8 catches for 44.5 yards and 0.25 TDs (with a fourth TD on a pass). Solid numbers, but not quite early-first-round stuff, and he's reached 20 PPR points just once, with an awful lot of his production coming in that win over the Rams in Week 8. Since that win, McCaffrey has scored only one TD in three games (all wins) while averaging 10.7 carries for 36.3 yards and 5.0 catches for 41.0 yards on 6.3 targets.



Kyle Shanahan said #49ers RB Elijah Mitchell likely suffered a sprained MCL. On different knee (and not as severe) as sprained MCL he suffered in Week 1. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 28, 2022

Packers (33) at Eagles (40) Packers (33) atEagles (40)

Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Aaron Jones 35 71.4% 62.8% 12 57.1% 51.2% 4 16.0% 13.5% 18.9 99 0 2 AJ Dillon 21 42.9% 47.8% 8 38.1% 41.3% 4 16.0% 7.7% 17.8 88 0

Dillon scored his first TD since Week 1 and finished with his most receiving yards (24) and total yards (88) since the season opener. Still, he played only 43% of snaps and had only 11 touches, relying on rushing efficiency (8-64-1) above all else. Jones still had the much more valuable role.

Jones finished at 12-43-0 and 3-56-1. He oddly has four games with 110 or more rushing yards, seven with less than 50 and just one in between. But the receiving involvement has allowed for reasonably consistent fantasy production all the same.



Snaps Sn% W12 Sn% SZN Carr CS W12 CS SZN Tgt TS W12 TS SZN PPR Yards GLL 1 Miles Sanders 43 53.8% 60.1% 21 42.9% 46.8% 3 12.0% 6.0% 31 160 1 2 Kenneth Gainwell 27 33.8% 26.8% 8 16.3% 10.1% 1 4.0% 5.0% 11.6 46 2 3 Boston Scott 10 12.5% 12.0% 3 6.1% 8.2% 0 0.0% 1.0% 2.4 24 0

Sanders ran for a season-high 143 yards, and matched season highs for targets (three), catches (three) and TDs (two). He finished at 21-143-2 and 3-17-0, even with Jalen Hurts taking 17 rushes for a career-high 157 yards.

Hurts is second in the NFL in carries inside the 5-yard line and carries inside the 10-yard line. Still, Sanders ranks t-17th and t-6th, respectively, in those same stats. He might only get about 30% of those high-value attempts... but Philly has a ton of 'em to go around (and in a way that feels much more sustainable than Detroit's goal-line volume, re: Jamaal Williams).



