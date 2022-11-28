Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: Week 12 Running Back Usage & Week 13 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 28, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 12 was mostly low-scoring, but there were major exceptions in Philadelphia and Seattle, where we saw a pair of shootouts driven by powerful running games. Josh Jacobs led the Raiders to victory with 303 total yards and a walk-off, 86-yard touchdown, and a few hours later the Eagles defeated Green Bay on the strength of 363 yards and three TDs on the ground (in a shootout that saw Green Bay's vaunted RB duo combined for 187 total yards and two TDs, no less).

Elsewhere, the big story of the week for RBs was some timeshare backs getting more playing time with their backfield mates inactive, e.g., Jeff Wilson, Rachaad White, Michael Carter. Then there was Samaje Perine, who had a better day than all of them (especially Carter) filling in for a concussed Joe Mixon.

While Mixon may return for Week 13, fantasy managers who relied on Perine should be able to find help on waivers again after a rough slate for injuries (including Carter and Travis Etienne). We'll discuss all those guys and all the other injured backs in the team-by-team breakdowns below, analyzing fantasy implications, but first up are the stat leaderboards, injury report and a look-ahead to Week 13 waivers/adds/drops.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 12 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Shares shown below only include games the player was active for (with his current team). 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNSn ΔCarrCS W12CS SZNCS ΔTgtTS W12TS SZNTgt Δ
1James Conner6396.9%60.9%36.0%2573.5%50.6%22.9%311.1%10.2%0.9%
2Rachaad White6289.9%37.3%52.6%1470.0%30.0%40.0%921.4%7.5%13.9%
3Dalvin Cook5885.3%72.9%12.4%2281.5%69.3%12.2%513.5%9.8%3.7%
4R. Stevenson4581.8%68.4%13.4%753.8%50.7%3.1%1028.6%18.5%10.1%
5L. Murray4981.7%47.4%34.3%1368.4%50.3%18.1%13.1%7.2%-4.1%
6Samaje Perine5680.0%35.9%44.1%1760.7%19.3%41.4%719.4%8.2%11.2%
7Josh Jacobs6179.2%74.0%5.2%3382.5%82.4%0.1%719.4%12.5%6.9%
8Devin Singletary6077.9%71.9%6.0%1448.3%43.7%4.6%12.6%10.1%-7.5%
9JaMycal Hasty4877.4%15.9%61.5%1260.0%8.5%51.5%513.5%4.0%9.5%
10Saquon Barkley4773.4%81.7%-8.3%1152.4%62.7%-10.3%620.7%15.8%4.9%
11Aaron Jones3571.4%62.8%8.6%1257.1%51.2%5.9%416.0%13.5%2.5%
12Kyren Williams3970.9%50.0%20.9%1139.3%24.4%14.9%312.5%9.1%3.4%
13Kenneth Walker4670.8%53.6%17.2%1460.9%50.0%10.9%12.7%7.2%-4.5%
14Austin Ekeler4569.2%64.1%5.1%538.5%51.2%-12.7%1531.9%21.7%10.2%
15D. Montgomery3968.4%65.3%3.1%1448.3%36.7%11.6%416.7%11.2%5.5%
16Alvin Kamara3866.7%72.0%-5.3%731.8%51.8%-20.0%723.3%20.6%2.7%
17C. McCaffrey4462.9%58.5%4.4%1137.9%40.8%-2.9%616.2%18.1%-1.9%
18Jeff Wilson4660.5%58.0%2.5%1350.0%47.6%2.4%37.9%11.0%-3.1%
19Nick Chubb4759.5%53.9%5.6%2676.5%57.1%19.4%12.8%6.6%-3.8%
20Tony Pollard4458.7%53.6%5.1%1846.2%40.6%5.6%26.9%9.9%-3.0%
21C. Patterson3357.9%50.3%7.6%1137.9%38.3%-0.4%520.8%8.5%12.3%
22Derrick Henry3256.1%65.0%-8.9%1781.0%76.0%5.0%38.8%9.9%-1.1%
23Dameon Pierce3255.2%63.7%-8.5%535.7%75.9%-40.2%615.8%10.0%5.8%
24Miles Sanders4353.8%60.1%-6.3%2142.9%46.8%-3.9%312.0%6.0%6.0%
25D. Foreman3552.2%55.0%-2.8%2452.2%59.7%-7.5%00.0%5.3%-5.3%
26Isiah Pacheco3951.3%25.4%25.9%2273.3%35.9%37.4%12.7%1.0%1.7%
27Ezekiel Elliott3850.7%55.9%-5.2%1641.0%50.9%-9.9%13.4%9.8%-6.4%
28Gus Edwards3650.7%35.5%15.2%1645.7%38.4%7.3%13.3%2.5%0.8%
29Brian Robinson3048.4%36.1%12.3%1848.6%42.9%5.9%313.6%2.7%10.8%
30Zonovan Knight3046.9% 46.9%1443.8% 43.8%310.7% 10.7%
31Chuba Hubbard2943.3%36.1%7.2%1737.0%25.5%11.5%00.0%7.1%-7.1%
32AJ Dillon2142.9%47.8%-4.9%838.1%41.3%-3.2%416.0%7.7%8.3%
33Jamaal Williams3042.9%42.6%0.3%1864.3%57.1%7.2%00.0%3.4%-3.4%
34Antonio Gibson2641.9%46.7%-4.8%924.3%35.6%-11.3%313.6%12.2%1.4%
35Kareem Hunt3240.5%45.5%-5.0%514.7%26.6%-11.9%25.6%8.0%-2.4%
36Tyler Allgeier2238.6%42.9%-4.3%1137.9%31.0%6.9%00.0%3.8%-3.8%
37D. Hilliard2136.8%26.3%10.5%29.5%6.5%3.0%38.8%9.2%-0.4%
38Jerick McKinnon2634.2%44.1%-9.9%00.0%14.4%-14.4%616.2%9.6%6.6%
39Myles Gaskin2634.2%5.5%28.7%623.1%3.8%19.3%12.6%1.6%1.0%
40K. Gainwell2733.8%26.8%7.0%816.3%10.1%6.2%14.0%5.0%-1.0%
41D'Andre Swift2332.9%40.6%-7.7%517.9%21.5%-3.6%822.9%13.8%9.1%
42D. Evans1831.6%2.7%28.9%931.0%2.1%28.9%14.2%0.4%3.8%
43Mark Ingram1729.8%32.3%-2.5%418.2%25.7%-7.5%13.3%4.4%-1.1%
44Michael Carter1929.7%51.1%-21.4%618.8%35.4%-16.6%27.1%10.3%-3.2%
45D. Ogunbowale1729.3%5.9%23.4%428.6%2.1%26.5%25.3%3.3%2.0%
46Cam Akers1629.1%25.5%3.6%828.6%33.7%-5.1%00.0%1.6%-1.6%
47Matt Breida1828.1%20.4%7.7%29.5%9.5%0.0%13.4%3.4%0.0%
48Justin Jackson1825.7%15.2%10.5%414.3%9.4%4.9%25.7%2.6%3.1%
49Kenyan Drake1825.4%37.7%-12.3%25.7%25.1%-19.4%13.3%5.2%-1.9%
50Ty Johnson1523.4%11.4%12.0%515.6%5.0%10.6%27.1%2.6%4.5%
51Joshua Kelley1421.5%14.0%7.5%215.4%10.0%5.4%36.4%2.9%3.5%
52Elijah Mitchell1521.4%26.1%-4.7%724.1%29.6%-5.5%25.4%3.3%2.1%
53Damien Harris1120.0%32.5%-12.5%538.5%34.6%3.9%00.0%7.1%-7.1%
54Travis Homer1320.0%14.4%5.6%28.7%3.3%5.4%38.1%3.2%4.9%
55T. Williams1420.0%2.9%17.1%27.1%1.5%5.6%12.8%0.5%2.3%
56Rex Burkhead1119.0%31.3%-12.3%00.0%10.1%-10.1%25.3%10.2%-4.9%
57James Cook1418.2%16.8%1.4%26.9%16.2%-9.3%512.8%4.5%8.3%
58Ameer Abdullah1418.2%14.5%3.7%37.5%1.1%6.4%38.3%6.0%2.3%
59Gary Brightwell1117.2%4.3%12.9%523.8%2.5%21.3%26.9%0.7%6.2%
60Snoop Conner1016.1%1.6%14.5%315.0%1.0%14.0%00.0%0.0%0.0%
61Alex Mattison1014.7%26.0%-11.3%311.1%17.5%-6.4%00.0%3.5%-3.5%
62Ronald Jones1114.5%1.4%13.1%413.3%1.5%11.8%12.7%0.2%2.5%
63K. Vaughn913.0%2.2%10.8%420.0%3.2%16.8%00.0%0.4%-0.4%
64Jordan Mason912.9%3.1%9.8%517.2%3.2%14.0%00.0%0.0%0.0%
65Isaiah Spiller812.3%15.5%-3.2%215.4%18.4%-3.0%12.1%1.5%0.6%
66Travis Etienne58.1%55.9%-47.8%210.0%45.1%-35.1%00.0%8.4%-8.4%
67Caleb Huntley35.3%15.7%-10.4%13.4%18.2%-14.8%14.2%0.8%3.4%
68Jonathan Taylor  75.9%   74.4%   11.4% 
69Najee Harris  69.8%   57.6%   10.0% 
70L. Fournette  67.6%   59.5%   12.1% 
71Joe Mixon  67.0%   64.2%   14.4% 
72Raheem Mostert  56.7%   50.2%   7.5% 
73J.K. Dobbins  40.5%   31.5%   5.3% 
74Khalil Herbert  37.6%   30.0%   3.5% 
75CEH  32.0%   29.6%   6.1% 
76Jaylen Warren  29.5%   14.8%   5.1% 
77Deon Jackson  21.4%   15.7%   5.4% 

Week 12 Injury Report

Inactives

Leonard Fournette (hip)

Raheem Mostert (knee)

Joe Mixon (concussion)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

    

In-Game Injuries

Damien Harris injured his thigh in the third quarter and missed the fourth quarter.

Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Michael Carter sprained his ankle and missed the second half.

Elijah Mitchell suffered another MCL injury.      

Rex Burkhead suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Bolden suffered a calf injury in the first half and didn't play in the second half.

    

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 12

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Rush AttRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Isiah Pacheco55.6%5100.0%510.0%00
2Jamaal Williams71.4%5100.0%310.0%00
3Nick Chubb100.0%2100.0%210.0%00
4Jeff Wilson Jr.100.0%5100.0%210.0%00
5JaMycal Hasty100.0%4100.0%200.0%00
6Dalvin Cook100.0%3100.0%200.0%00
7Dare Ogunbowale100.0%1100.0%110.0%00
8Gus Edwards66.7%2100.0%110.0%00
9Kenneth Gainwell50.0%250.0%210.0%00
10Devin Singletary100.0%350.0%100.0%00
11Cordarrelle Patterson80.0%450.0%1050.0%10
12D'Onta Foreman66.7%250.0%100.0%00
13Saquon Barkley50.0%250.0%110.0%00
14Miles Sanders50.0%225.0%110.0%00
15Austin Ekeler100.0%20.0%0050.0%11
16Tony Pollard100.0%20.0%000.0%00
17Latavius Murray100.0%20.0%000.0%00
18Ameer Abdullah100.0%10.0%000.0%00
19Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%20.0%000.0%00
20David Montgomery100.0%20.0%000.0%00
21Rachaad White100.0%10.0%000.0%00
22James Conner100.0%10.0%000.0%00
23Alvin Kamara75.0%30.0%000.0%00
24Christian McCaffrey60.0%30.0%000.0%00
25Ezekiel Elliott50.0%10.0%000.0%00
26Jerick McKinnon44.4%40.0%000.0%00
27Elijah Mitchell40.0%20.0%000.0%00
28D'Andre Swift28.6%20.0%0033.3%10

      

2022

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Rush AttRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Kenneth Walker III88.9%8100.0%420.0%00
2Josh Jacobs86.4%19100.0%730.0%00
3Jamaal Williams68.0%3484.6%22100.0%00
4AJ Dillon66.7%1080.0%410.0%00
5Leonard Fournette75.0%2176.9%10318.2%22
6Derrick Henry88.9%1673.3%11833.3%10
7Joe Mixon94.9%3768.2%15513.3%20
8Jonathan Taylor81.5%2266.7%829.1%10
9Dameon Pierce81.3%1363.6%7225.0%11
10Nick Chubb75.0%2461.1%1160.0%00
11Antonio Gibson61.5%1660.0%930.0%00
12Rhamondre Stevenson76.0%1960.0%9212.5%11
13Dalvin Cook81.1%3058.8%1046.7%10
14Melvin Gordon40.0%1057.1%820.0%00
15Ezekiel Elliott56.5%1357.1%850.0%00
16Najee Harris90.5%1953.8%7216.7%11
17Saquon Barkley71.9%2352.4%1160.0%00
18Breece Hall60.9%1450.0%720.0%00
19Devin Singletary91.4%3250.0%8312.5%21
20D'Onta Foreman50.0%744.4%420.0%00
21Travis Etienne51.3%2040.0%837.7%10
22Austin Ekeler76.0%1937.5%3218.8%33
23Isiah Pacheco17.4%836.8%720.0%00
24James Conner43.8%1436.8%738.3%10
25Tony Pollard60.9%1435.7%510.0%00
26Cordarrelle Patterson46.7%1433.3%5310.0%10
27Malcolm Brown28.0%733.3%300.0%00
28Darrell Henderson52.0%1333.3%320.0%00
29Khalil Herbert33.3%1133.3%820.0%00
30Miles Sanders48.7%1930.0%950.0%00
31Raheem Mostert42.3%1130.0%310.0%00
32Alvin Kamara64.7%1128.6%210.0%00
33Michael Carter52.2%1228.6%420.0%00
34Kareem Hunt28.1%927.8%5210.0%11
35Brian Robinson23.1%626.7%420.0%00
36Jeff Wilson40.0%1426.1%610.0%00
37James Robinson41.0%1625.0%507.7%11
38Sony Michel16.0%425.0%200.0%00
39Rachaad White25.0%723.1%310.0%00
40Cam Akers12.0%322.2%200.0%00
41Raheem Blackshear21.4%322.2%210.0%00
42Christian McCaffrey25.7%921.7%520.0%00
43Latavius Murray20.0%521.4%330.0%00
44Kenyan Drake29.0%921.4%327.1%11
45J.K. Dobbins16.1%521.4%317.1%11
46Clyde Edwards-Helaire30.4%1421.1%4218.2%43
47Caleb Huntley23.3%720.0%310.0%00
48Jeff Wilson 26.9%720.0%210.0%00
49Chase Edmonds26.9%720.0%227.7%10
50Damien Harris20.0%520.0%3312.5%10
51Aaron Jones33.3%520.0%1020.0%21
52Tyler Allgeier26.7%820.0%310.0%00
53David Montgomery57.6%1916.7%420.0%00
54Jerick McKinnon54.3%2515.8%304.5%10
55Eno Benjamin21.9%715.8%310.0%00
56Javonte Williams40.0%1014.3%2020.0%20
57Mike Davis29.0%914.3%200.0%00
58Gus Edwards12.9%414.3%220.0%00
59Latavius Murray11.8%214.3%110.0%00
60Mark Ingram11.8%214.3%1112.5%10
61Kenneth Gainwell25.6%1013.3%4311.1%10
62Zander Horvath40.0%1012.5%1012.5%22
63Joshua Kelley4.0%112.5%110.0%00
64Alexander Mattison18.9%711.8%200.0%00
65D'Andre Swift18.0%911.5%315.0%10

    

Red Zone

Week 12

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Rush AttRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Nick Chubb42.9%3100.0%310.0%00
2Jeff Wilson 100.0%14100.0%410.0%00
3Kenneth Walker 100.0%10100.0%420.0%00
4Dare Ogunbowale66.7%4100.0%210.0%00
5Zonovan Knight50.0%2100.0%100.0%00
6Derrick Henry44.4%4100.0%300.0%00
7Dalvin Cook100.0%16100.0%7014.3%10
8Rachaad White100.0%6100.0%1020.0%10
9David Montgomery100.0%7100.0%300.0%00
10Cam Akers50.0%2100.0%100.0%00
11Aaron Jones66.7%4100.0%300.0%00
12Isiah Pacheco55.2%1685.7%1210.0%00
13JaMycal Hasty83.3%1080.0%4014.3%10
14James Conner100.0%666.7%2033.3%11
15Josh Jacobs70.0%766.7%4025.0%10
16D'Onta Foreman69.2%966.7%600.0%00
17Jamaal Williams44.4%866.7%610.0%00
18Latavius Murray90.9%1066.7%200.0%00
19Devin Singletary100.0%1060.0%300.0%00
20Cordarrelle Patterson75.0%660.0%3050.0%10
21Gus Edwards55.0%1150.0%610.0%00
22Antonio Gibson50.0%350.0%100.0%00
23Jonathan Williams16.7%150.0%100.0%00
24Saquon Barkley50.0%350.0%110.0%00
25Austin Ekeler72.7%850.0%1044.4%41
26Kenneth Gainwell38.5%542.9%310.0%00
27Samaje Perine87.5%742.9%310.0%00
28Christian McCaffrey58.3%740.0%200.0%00
29Elijah Mitchell41.7%540.0%200.0%00
30Ezekiel Elliott50.0%433.3%1120.0%10
31Tony Pollard62.5%533.3%100.0%00
32Rhamondre Stevenson77.8%733.3%100.0%00
33Alvin Kamara81.8%933.3%1016.7%10
34Damien Harris22.2%233.3%100.0%00
35Miles Sanders30.8%428.6%220.0%00
36Chuba Hubbard23.1%322.2%200.0%00
37D'Andre Swift38.9%722.2%2037.5%30
38Tyler Allgeier25.0%220.0%100.0%00
39Ameer Abdullah30.0%316.7%1025.0%11
40Jerick McKinnon41.4%120.0%0020.0%20
41Dontrell Hilliard44.4%40.0%0016.7%10
42Kyle Juszczyk33.3%40.0%0016.7%10
43AJ Dillon50.0%30.0%0033.3%10
44Brian Robinson33.3%20.0%0025.0%11
45Kareem Hunt57.1%40.0%0033.3%10
46Trayveon Williams37.5%30.0%000.0%00
47Mark Ingram18.2%20.0%0016.7%10
48Kyren Williams50.0%20.0%000.0%00

     

2022

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Rush AttRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs67.8%5986.7%2676.1%30
2Derrick Henry63.4%5280.6%2997.7%30
3Dameon Pierce62.4%5378.8%2624.9%21
4Kenneth Walker71.3%6776.7%3372.5%10
5Jamaal Williams49.2%6069.6%39121.9%10
6Jonathan Taylor63.6%5666.7%2225.1%20
7Austin Ekeler75.0%8464.9%24526.2%175
8Dalvin Cook78.3%9462.5%25410.4%71
9Najee Harris74.0%5459.4%19310.0%32
10Leonard Fournette69.4%7555.9%1938.2%53
11Aaron Jones48.8%4054.8%1728.3%42
12Joe Mixon77.4%8954.5%30617.6%92
13Rhamondre Stevenson75.9%6651.2%22316.1%51
14Saquon Barkley71.6%6350.0%2764.5%10
15Nick Chubb51.3%5850.0%3090.0%00
16Melvin Gordon37.0%2748.3%1425.4%20
17D'Onta Foreman38.0%2747.6%2044.3%10
18Devin Singletary75.2%9147.3%26312.7%71
19Antonio Gibson58.3%6044.2%23312.8%52
20Travis Etienne49.6%6242.6%2647.5%40
21Alvin Kamara67.8%6141.9%13115.7%81
22Tony Pollard56.8%4640.0%1449.5%40
23AJ Dillon56.1%4638.7%1216.3%30
24Raheem Mostert44.1%4537.5%1527.8%41
25Ezekiel Elliott43.2%3537.1%1372.4%10
26Isiah Pacheco20.8%3336.8%2120.0%00
27Michael Carter55.9%5236.4%16313.5%50
28David Montgomery63.6%7034.2%2533.3%10
29Breece Hall39.8%3734.1%15213.5%51
30James Conner49.1%5633.3%1947.7%41
31Miles Sanders48.8%6032.9%2680.0%00
32Cam Akers22.4%1932.1%912.1%10
33Darrell Henderson44.7%3832.1%934.3%20
34Kareem Hunt44.2%5031.7%19213.6%61
35Brian Robinson24.3%2526.9%1422.6%11
36Khalil Herbert30.0%3326.0%1940.0%00
37Cordarrelle Patterson40.0%4625.3%1956.5%20
38Tyler Allgeier31.3%3625.3%1910.0%00
39Caleb Huntley23.5%2725.3%1910.0%00
40Latavius Murray21.9%1624.1%730.0%00
41Kenyan Drake41.0%5023.3%1425.9%31
42Jeff Wilson27.5%2822.5%913.9%21
43Jerick McKinnon53.5%8521.1%12010.1%81
44Damien Harris19.5%1720.9%9316.1%50
45Rachaad White31.5%3420.6%718.2%50
46Christian McCaffrey29.9%3219.0%1126.8%31
47D'Andre Swift29.5%3617.9%10313.5%71
48Alexander Mattison21.7%2617.5%727.5%51
49Elijah Mitchell17.8%1917.2%1002.3%10
50Clyde Edwards-Helaire25.2%4015.8%937.6%63
51Jaylen Warren27.4%2015.6%503.3%10
52Gus Edwards12.3%1515.0%930.0%00
53Malcolm Brown15.3%1314.3%400.0%00
54Javonte Williams30.1%2213.8%4016.2%60
55Sony Michel11.6%1313.5%500.0%00
56Joshua Kelley13.4%1513.5%511.5%10
57Samaje Perine21.7%2512.7%717.8%43
58Chase Edmonds24.5%2512.5%527.8%41
59Deon Jackson21.6%1912.1%415.1%20
60J.K. Dobbins11.5%1411.7%712.0%11
61Rashaad Penny19.1%1811.6%502.5%10
62Kenneth Gainwell30.9%3811.4%948.3%30
63Matt Breida26.1%2311.1%610.0%00
64James Cook18.2%2210.9%607.3%40
65Keaontay Ingram9.6%1110.5%611.9%10
66Mark Ingram22.2%209.7%317.8%40
67Chuba Hubbard11.3%89.5%410.0%00
68Nyheim Hines19.3%179.1%3110.3%40
69Trestan Ebner6.4%78.2%600.0%00
70JaMycal Hasty12.8%168.2%501.9%10
71Boston Scott18.7%237.6%610.0%00
72Darrel Williams16.7%197.0%411.9%10
73Tevin Coleman6.5%76.9%412.3%11
74Justin Jackson12.3%155.4%305.8%31
75Ameer Abdullah14.9%133.3%108.2%41

    

Week 13 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Kyren Williams - 36% rostered
  2. Zonovan Knight - 1% 
  3. JaMycal Hasty - 3%
  4. Jerick McKinnon - 38% 
  5. Ty Johnson - 1%
  6. Snoop Conner - 0%
  7. Kenneth Gainwell - 13%
  8. Jordan Mason - 0%
  9. Travis Homer - 1%
  10. Joshua Kelley - 4%
  11. Dare Ogunbowale - 0%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. James Cook - 25%
  2. Alexander Mattison - 35%
  3. Ronald Jones - 3%
  4. Deon Jackson -11%
  5. Zamir White - 3%
  6. Matt Breida - 1%
  7. Keaontay Ingram - 2%
  8. Mark Ingram - 7%
  9. Darrynton Evans - 0%
  10. Marlon Mack - 9% 
  11. Isaiah Spiller - 4% 
  12. Gary Brightwell - 0% 
  13. Justin Jackson - 1% 
  14. Ke'Shawn Vaughn - 0%
  15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle) - 49% 
  16. Khalil Herbert (IR - hip) - 41%
  17. Myles Gaskin - 0%

     

Week 13 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Chris Evans

Nyheim Hines

Trestan Ebner

Justice Hill

Giovani Bernard

Sony Michel

Caleb Huntley & Avery Williams

   

Bench'em

D'Andre Swift

Cam Akers

Kenyan Drake

       

Week 12 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (28) at Lions (25) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Devin Singletary6077.9%71.9%1448.3%43.7%12.6%10.1%9801
2James Cook1418.2%16.8%26.9%16.2%512.8%4.5%3.8180
3Nyheim Hines45.2%13.4%13.4%1.4%00.0%1.9%0.330
  • Singletary topped 70 percent snap share for a sixth straight game and finished with 14-72-0 and a catch for eight yards.
    • During the six-game stretch he's averaged 14.0 carries for 63.5 yards and 0.5 TDs plus 2.2 catches for 13.5 yards (12.9 PPR points).
  • Cook tied a season high with five targets but caught only two for 14 yards. Singletary still got more pass snaps, but there's no question Cook is a focus when he's on the field.
    • In four games since the Hines/Moss trade, Cook has seen 33 looks (carries/targets) on 57 snaps (Hines has only five looks on 24 snaps).

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Jamaal Williams3042.9%42.6%1864.3%57.1%00.0%3.4%10.6663
2D'Andre Swift2332.9%40.6%517.9%21.5%822.9%13.8%10.3431
3Justin Jackson1825.7%15.2%414.3%9.4%25.7%2.6%2.9190
  • Williams scored another goal-line TD en route to a typical stat line (18-66-1 with no targets).
    • Williams has more rushing TDs (13) than targets (12) this year. 
    • Last week I wrote about Williams' inevitable regression in my Start/Sit column, mostly because he's been lucky with how often the Lions have found themselves close to the goal line (rather than scoring TDs from further away). Anyway, it didn't happen this week, but I stand by my point.
  • Swift's eight targets were a season high, and the nine touches were his most since Week 8.
    • However, Swift played only 34% of snaps, not much different from 31% in both of the previous two games.
    • Swift nearly scored three times on one second-quarter drive. First he had an eight-yard TD overturned, then a drop/overthrow on first down, tackled a the 1 on third down and a TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on fourth down.
      • Swift did score a two-point conversion later on.

         

Giants (20) at Cowboys (28) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Saquon Barkley4773.4%81.7%1152.4%62.7%620.7%15.8%15.2521
2Matt Breida1828.1%20.4%29.5%9.5%13.4%3.4%2.5150
3Gary Brightwell1117.2%4.3%523.8%2.5%26.9%0.7%6.9490
  • Barkley finished with a season-low 73% snap share, held to 11-39-1 and 4-13-0.
  • Brightwell had season highs for snaps, carries and targets, taking seven touches for 49 yards while Matt Breida got only three touches for 15 yards despite playing more snaps (28%).
    • Breida got 25% of the snaps in one-back sets to Brightwell's 8%. The role growth for Brightwell came in two-back sets with Saquon also on the field, i.e., it's possible Breida would still be the main one to benefit if Barkley missed time.... a committee seems most likely though.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Tony Pollard4458.7%53.6%1846.2%40.6%26.9%9.9%8.1610
2Ezekiel Elliott3850.7%55.9%1641.0%50.9%13.4%9.8%16.5950
  • Elliott played 51% of snaps, up from 29% four days earlier, but still less than what he handled early in the year (58-67 percent each game Weeks 1-6).
    • Zeke finished with 16-92-1 and a catch for three yards.
  • Pollard was held to 18-60-0 and two catches for one yards, playing 59% of snaps after 54% the week before.
    • That's a larger share than he handled any game Weeks 1-6, and essentially amounted to a 50/50 timeshare with Elliott, who had the better afternoon.

         

Patriots (26) at Vikings (33) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1R. Stevenson4581.8%68.4%753.8%50.7%1028.6%18.5%20.21120
2Damien Harris1120.0%32.5%538.5%34.6%00.0%7.1%1.6160
  • Rhamondre Stevenson played 82% of snaps, his third largest share of the year and fifth time above 70% in the past six games.
    • The 10 targets were a season high, and this was Stevenson's sixth consecutive game with at least five targets.
    • The seven carries, however, were a season low. He finished with 7-36-0 and 9-76-0.
  • Damien Harris played 11 snaps before exiting with a thigh injury in the third quarter.
    • He took five carries for 16 yards, and was the only RB besides Stevenson to play a snap on offense.
    • If Harris misses time, the Patriots will either turn to Pierre Strong (who played special teams the past few weeks) or J.J. Taylor (currently on the practice squad) for what likely would be a not-that-large role behind workhorse Stevenson.
    • Before the fourth quarter, Stevenson played 74% of snaps and Harris got 28%, with the former taking six carries to the latter's five.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Dalvin Cook5885.3%72.9%2281.5%69.3%513.5%9.8%9.6562
2Alexander Mattison1014.7%26.0%311.1%17.5%00.0%3.5%1.1110
  • The Patriots shut down Cook, who played 86% of snaps and got a season-high 22 carries but gained only 42 yards (plus four catches for 14 yards on five targets).
    • Cook is averaging 91 total yards per game, his first time below triple digits since 2018.
    • His 2.4 catches per game are a career low, and he's getting his fewest carries per game (16.2) since 2018, but his 73% snap share in active games is actually a career high... and he hasn't missed any games.
      • In other words, he's been on the field a little more but sees the ball on a lower percentage of his snaps in a more WR-focused offense. 

         

Bears (10) at Jets (31) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1David Montgomery3968.4%65.3%1448.3%36.7%416.7%11.2%14.31130
2Darrynton Evans1831.6%2.7%931.0%2.1%14.2%0.4%7.7670
3Trestan Ebner11.8%8.8%00.0%5.6%00.0%2.1%000
  • Evans replaced Ebner as the No. 2 back, after Ebner took six carries for only eight yards the week before.
    • Evans finished with 10 touches for 67 yards, though he played only 23% of snaps before the fourth quarter of this blowout.
  • Montgomery played 78% of snaps before the fourth quarter and finished with 14-79-0 rushing and 3-34-0 receiving.
    • Montgomery took 80% of snaps the week before in the first game since Khalil Herbert's hip injury, putting up 17-67-1 and 3-54-0 in a loss to Atlanta. The workload without Herbert around checks out, though Montgomery still isn't an explosive runner.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Zonovan Knight3046.9%-1443.8%-310.7%-13.31030
2Michael Carter1929.7%51.1%618.8%35.4%27.1%10.3%5.6360
3Ty Johnson1523.4%11.4%515.6%5.0%27.1%2.6%14.8780
  • James Robinson was a healthy scratch, and Michael Carter left with an ankle sprain after only two snaps in the second half.
  • Knight took 64% of snaps in the second half, compared to 29% for Johnson, en route to 14-69-0 rushing and 3-34-0 receiving.
    • Knight is an undrafted rookie out of NC State who had solid numbers in timeshares throughout his three-year college career, including leading the team in rushing as a true freshman. He had some Day 2 buzz at one point, and was discussed as a possible Day 3 pick leading up to the draft this past spring (a 4.58 40 at the combine didn't help)
  • Johnson finished with 5-62-1 and 1-16-0 on two targets. The Jets mostly have used him as a passing-down back over the years, when they use him at all, but he made his mark in this one with a 32-yard TD run.
  • Knight also got more work than Johnson in the first half, playing 33% of snaps and taking five touches for 31 yards.
    • Carter played 47% in the first half and took seven touches for 32 yards. He'll be a shaky start even if he doesn't miss much time with the ankle injury, as the Jets don't appear eager to give him a large workload.
    • Johnson got 19% in the first half, with no carries and one catch.
  • Knight played 75% of early down snaps after halftime, with Johnson getting only four (17%).

    

Broncos (10) at Panthers (23) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Latavius Murray4981.7%47.40%1368.4%50.3%13.1%7.2%10.8980
2Marlon Mack610.0%-210.5%-13.1%-2.2120
3Devine Ozigbo46.7%-00.0%-13.1%-1.330
  • Murray played 81% of snaps, up from his previous season high of 50% the week before (in Melvin Gordon's final game with Denver).
    • Murray finished with 13-92-0 and a catch for six yards. Not much else went right for Denver's offense.
  • Ozigbo didn't play until the fourth quarter of this blowout. Before the final quarter, Murray played 85% of snaps and Mack got 15%, with the latter handling 11 of the 13 RB carries and each seeing one target.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1D'Onta Foreman3552.2%55.0%2452.2%59.7%00.0%5.3%11.31131
2Chuba Hubbard2943.3%36.1%1737.0%25.5%00.0%7.1%6.5650
3Raheem Blackshear34.5%14.1%00.0%7.9%211.8%6.0%0.1110
  • Hubbard got double-digit carries for the first time this year, taking 17 totes for 65 yards.
    • Both backs were active through the fourth quarter. 
    • They both saw at least five snaps and multiple carries in every quarter.
  • Foreman finished with 24-113-0 and no targets, unable to punch in his goal-line attempt.
  • Foreman played 67% of snaps on first down, 57% on second down and 17% on third down.
    • Hubbard: 30%, 44%, 67%.
    • Blackshear got two of his three snaps on third down.

         

Ravens (27) at Jaguars (28) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Gus Edwards3650.7%35.5%1645.7%38.4%13.3%2.5%9.2521
2Kenyan Drake1825.4%37.7%25.7%25.1%13.3%5.2%0.220
3Justice Hill1419.7%25.2%12.9%11.8%00.0%2.6%0.330
  • Edwards returned from a hamstring injury and handled the lead role, but he had a rough day apart from a goal-line TD, averaging only 3.3 YPC (16 carries for 52 yards) and losing a fumble in the fourth quarter.
    • Drake dropped to 25% of snaps and three looks, while Hill got some playing time on passing downs.
  • Edwards has just two targets (both incomplete) in three games, but his rushing lines have been 16-66-0, 11-65-0 and 16-52-1... a functional RB2... at least for standard scoring.
    • The 51% snap share Sunday was easily his best yet, up from 36% and 21% in his other two games (Weeks 7-8, with the second involving an early exit due to the hammy).

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1JaMycal Hasty4877.4%15.9%1260.0%8.5%513.5%4.0%20.5952
2Snoop Conner1016.1%1.6%315.0%1.0%00.0%0.0%1.1110
3Travis Etienne58.1%55.9%210.0%45.1%00.0%8.4%0.330
  • Etienne injured his foot in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
    • He did watch from the sideline, and said he expects to play Week 13 at Detroit.
  • Hasty took 81% of snaps after the first quarter en route to 12-28-0 and 5-67-1.
    • Conner got 19% and finished with three carries for 11 yards.
    • Hasty wasn't just targeted on dump-offs either; he got a couple looks downfield, including his TD.

         

Buccaneers (17) at Browns (23) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Rachaad White6289.9%37.3%1470.0%30.0%921.4%7.5%19.91090
2Ke'Shawn Vaughn913.0%2.2%420.0%3.2%00.0%0.4%1.5150
  • White played 90% of snaps with Leonard Fournette (hip) inactive, making his second NFL start after he got his first (Week 10 vs. SEA) before a Week 11 bye.
    • White finished with 14-64-0 and 9-45-0. He had one 35-yard run, but otherwise it was mostly just a lot of volume without 
    • Fournette did manage limited practice participation last week, and he has an extra day to get ready with the Bucs playing on Monday in Week 13.
  • Giovani Bernard came off IR and was technically active for the first time since Week 3, but he didn't play any snaps.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Nick Chubb4759.5%53.9%2676.5%57.1%12.8%6.6%20.21322
2Kareem Hunt3240.5%45.5%514.7%26.6%25.6%8.0%3.1210
  • The split wasn't too different from usual, but the Browns did wisely use Chubb more in crunch time... 64% of snaps between Q4 and OT, with a 14-1 carry advantage over Hunt in that stretch.
    • Chubb finished with 26-116-1 and a catch for 16 yards.
    • Chubb now has an 11-6 advantage over Hunt in goal-line looks this year, and a 200-93 edge in carries (Hunt does lead in targets, but only 28-23).
      • Hunt can be dropped in some shallow leagues over the bye. He's still arguably the most valuable handcuff, but that doesn't really matter when you're desperate for a win, the Browns are on bye and Chubb is healthy heading into that bye.

         

Bengals (20) at Titans (16) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Samaje Perine5680.0%35.9%1760.7%19.3%719.4%8.2%19.3930
2Trayveon Williams1420.0%2.9%27.1%1.5%12.8%0.5%5.2420
3Chris Evans45.7%2.1%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.7%000
  • Perine took 80% of snaps with Joe Mixon (concussion) out, putting up 17-58-1 and 4-35-0 on seven targets (a.k.a. the standard 2022 Mixon stat line).
    • Evans barely played; Williams was the No. 2 back.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Derrick Henry3256.1%65.0%1781.0%76.0%38.8%9.9%14.71170
2Dontrell Hilliard2136.8%26.3%29.5%6.5%38.8%9.2%4.9190
3Hassan Haskins610.5%10.6%00.0%3.1%00.0%1.1%000
  • The Titans leaned on their passing game more for a second straight week, and Henry was shut down to the tune of 17-38-0 rushing.
    • He partially salvaged his fantasy day with a 69-yard gain on a screen pass, but he fumbled at the end and gave his TD to Treylon Burks.
    • Henry had 28-87-1 and 2-45-0 the week before, so it's relative when I say the Titans leaned on their passing game more. They've definitely been more balanced early in games the past couple weeks, but two weeks ago they won easily and shifted more to the run in the second half. Not so much in this one, as it stayed close throughout and Ryan Tannehill finished with his second most passes (345) and second most passing yards (291) of the season.
  • Nine of Hilliard's 21 snaps came in the two-minute drill at the end of the first half. Henry played 68% of snaps otherwise.

    

Falcons (13) at Commanders (19) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1C. Patterson3357.9%50.3%1137.9%38.3%520.8%8.5%10.1712
2Tyler Allgeier2238.6%42.9%1137.9%31.0%00.0%3.8%5.4540
3Avery Williams712.3%14.4%00.0%3.6%00.0%3.4%000
4Caleb Huntley35.3%15.7%13.4%18.2%14.2%0.8%2.3130
  • Patterson returned to his September role in terms of snaps, with 58% being his most since Week 3 and an uptick from 49% the week before.
    • However, Patterson and Allgeier each got 11 carries, and had similar numbers (11-52-0 for C-Patt, 11-54-0 for the rookie).

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Brian Robinson3048.4%26.4%1848.6%34.5%313.6%1.8%20.51250
2Antonio Gibson2641.9%46.7%924.3%35.6%313.6%12.2%8.4540
3Jonathan Williams58.1%1.7%410.8%2.7%00.0%0.0%2.2220
  • Robinson took 48% of snaps, his second largest share yet and up from 34% the week before.
    • The rookie also had career highs for rushing yards (105), targets (three) and receiving yards (20), plus he scored his first receiving TD (third TD overall in eight games).
  • Robinson got twice as many carries and the same number of targets as Gibson, who finished with 9-32-0 and 3-22-0, after putting up 18-72-0 and 3-31-0 the week before.
    • Robinson played 31% of snaps in the first half and 61% in the second half.
      • The nine carries and 42% snap share were GIbson's worst marks since Week 8. Just one week earlier he had season highs for carries, rushing yards and snap share. Frustrating, for both Gibson and Robinson managers.

         

Texans (15) at Dolphins (30) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Dameon Pierce3255.2%63.7%535.7%75.9%615.8%10.0%4.6160
2Dare Ogunbowale1729.3%5.9%428.6%2.1%25.3%3.3%9201
3Rex Burkhead1119.0%31.3%00.0%10.1%25.3%10.2%1.550
  • Pierce had his worst game yet for a second straight week, again finishing with less than 10 rushing yards and less than 20 total yards.
    • The rookie played 76% of snaps in the first half, but only 39% in the second half with Houston trying to climb out of a 30-0 hole.
    • The Texans face Cleveland's soft run defense Week 13, but in a game where the Browns are favored by more than a TD, i.e., game script is still a concern even if Pierce is more likely to have success early on. He should rebound in the coming weeks, at least some, but may just be an RB2/3 from here on out if the Texans continue to be the worst team in the NFL (rather than just an ordinary level of stinkiness).
  • Burkhead entered concussion protocol in the third quarter, and Ogunbowale ended up taking 49% of Houston's second-half snaps and scoring a three-yard rushing TD (20 yards on six looks)

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Jeff Wilson4660.5%58.0%1350.0%47.6%37.9%11.0%12.2522
2Myles Gaskin2634.2%5.5%623.1%3.8%12.6%1.6%3.1210
  •  

         

Raiders (40) at Seahawks (34) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Josh Jacobs6179.2%74.0%3382.5%82.4%719.4%12.5%48.33030
2Ameer Abdullah1418.2%14.5%37.5%1.1%38.3%6.0%14.5550
3Zamir White33.9%3.9%25.0%3.8%00.0%0.0%2.8280
  • Jacobs was already having the best week of any running back in the NFL before his 86-yard TD in overtime. 
    • Jacobs now leads the league in rushing yards (1,159), rushing yards per game (105.4) and scrimmage yards (1,484).
    • He's caught three or more passes in eight of his last nine games, and has just one outing in that stretch with less than 87 total yards.
  • Brandon Bolden got hurt and left the game after playing 11 snaps on special teams. He didn't play on offense, and has taken only eight snaps total on offense over the past six games, with Abdullah handling long down and distance while Jacobs takes nearly everything else.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Kenneth Walker4670.8%53.6%1460.9%50.0%12.7%7.2%16.9390
2Travis Homer1320.0%14.4%28.7%3.3%38.1%3.2%13.3530
3DeeJay Dallas913.8%13.5%14.3%5.2%25.4%2.0%3.5150
  • Walker played 71% of snaps, which was actually his lowest share since Week 6 and second lowest since the Rashaad Penny injury.
    • Walker finished with 14-26-2 and one catch for 13 yards. The previous week he ran for only 10-17-0 but salvaged his fantasy day with a 6-55-0 receiving line. This time, he lost more of the passing-down work to Homer and Dallas, using rushing TDs instead to produce a solid fantasy score out of a subpar real-life game (Walker lost 13 yards on one carry and had a botched exchange with QB Geno Smith that led to a lost fumble... charged to the QB, fortunately for Walker's managers).

         

Chargers (25) at Cardinals (24) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Austin Ekeler4569.2%64.1%538.5%51.2%1531.9%21.7%25801
2Joshua Kelley1421.5%14.0%215.4%10.0%36.4%2.9%4200
3Isaiah Spiller812.3%15.5%215.4%18.4%12.1%1.5%1.550
  • Kelley returned from IR and was the No. 2 back ahead of Spiller, while Sony Michel was a healthy scratch.
  • Ekeler played 69% of snaps and saw three times as many targets as carries, continuing his statistical oddity of a season.
    • He finished with 5-20-0 rushing and 11-60-1 receiving, and now has only 30 more carries than targets for the year (128-98).
    • Ekeler is RB1 in PPR leagues with 255.1 points (23.2 per game), slightly ahead of Jacobs (242.4, 22.0)
      • Ekeler is fourth in standard scoring, averaging 15.9, behind Jacobs (18.4), Henry (17.9) and Chubb (17.4)

   

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1James Conner6396.9%60.9%2573.5%50.6%311.1%10.2%211400
2Keaontay Ingram69.2%6.8%25.9%6.6%00.0%0.4%0.550
3Corey Clement11.5%-00.0%-13.7%-1.880
  • Conner topped 90% snap share for a second time in the past three weeks (and it likely would be 3 for 3 if the Cardinals hadn't been crushed by the Niners in Week 11 and ended up resting starters).
    • Conner finished with 25-120-0 and 3-20-1, nearly doubling his previous season high of 69 rushing yards from a couple weeks prior.
  • Conner averaged 20 carries for 77 yards and 1.0 TD in the final three games before Arizona's Week 13 bye, plus 2.7 catches for 16.3 yards and 0.33 TDs on 3.7 targets, playing at least 55 snaps in each contest.

    

Rams (10) at Chiefs (20) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Kyren Williams3970.9%50.0%1139.3%24.4%312.5%9.1%9600
2Cam Akers1629.1%25.5%828.6%33.7%00.0%1.6%3.7370
  • Williams took 71% of snaps, more than twice as many as Akers, and finished with three more carries, three more targets and a 60-37 advantage in total yards.
    • Akers did average a respectable 4.6 YPC, however, while Williams managed only 3.2 YPC (11 carries for 35 yards.
    • In three games since returning from IR, the rookie has taken 19 carries for 80 yards and seven catches for 63 yards (eight targets), playing 50% of snaps .
      • Over the same stretch, Akers has 28 carries for 120 yards and one target (incomplete) on 28% of snaps.
  • Reminder: Darrell Henderson was waived last week and plays for Jacksonville now (he was a healthy scratch this past Sunday).

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Isiah Pacheco3951.3%25.4%2273.3%35.9%12.7%1.0%15.6865
2Jerick McKinnon2634.2%44.1%00.0%14.4%616.2%9.6%5.6260
3Ronald Jones1114.5%1.4%413.3%1.5%12.7%0.2%4.4340
  • Pacheco took a season-high 22 carries for 69 yards and a TD, adding 17 yards on what was only his fourth target of the season.
    • The rookie's 39 snaps were a season high, and his 51% snap share was his second largest (56% in Week 10 vs. JAX).
  • Pacheco's three largest snap shares (56, 40, 51%) and three top carry totals (16, 15, 22) have come within the past three games.
    • He has only one target and one TD (both Sunday) in the three-game stretch, but is averaging 17.7 carries for 86 yards.
    • Pacheco got five carries inside the 5-yard line Sunday, after just two all season previously. He scored on the first of the five carries, from three yards out, but then went 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter.
  • Jones made his season debut, playing 15% of snaps in the first half (two touches) and 14% in the second half. He finished with five touches for 34 yards.
  • McKinnon drew six targets, his third most in a game this season (with all three of those coming in the past four weeks). He didn't take a single carry for the first time all season, however, and RoJo might be the main beneficiary if Pacheco were to suffer an injury (before Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets healthy... or maybe even after).

         

Saints (0) at 49ers (13) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Alvin Kamara3866.7%72.0%731.8%51.8%723.3%20.6%7500
2Mark Ingram1729.8%32.3%418.2%25.7%13.3%4.4%1101
3Dwayne Washington11.8%5.5%00.0%3.7%00.0%0.3%000
  • Ingram returned from an MCL sprain and played 3-to-6 snaps in each quarter, taking four carries for 10 yards plus an incomplete target.
  • Kamara lost two fumbles, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. San Francisco also held him to 7-13-0 rushing and 6-37-0 receiving... Kamara's fourth game in a row with less than 100 total yards and no TD*.
    •  He's been unlucky to lose the ball on each of his four fumbles this year, but it's also quite bad to fumble four times on 180 touches.
      • Kamara didn't fumble at all last year, and just once the year before. He did fumble four times in 2019, but that was his only season with more than one until now.
  • Taysom Hill took six carries for 13 yards, after nine for 52 the week before.

*To be fair, the game before his four-game slump was a behemoth... 18-62-1 rushing and 9-96-2 receiving against Las Vegas**

**Those are his only three TDs of the season

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Christian McCaffrey4462.9%58.5%1137.9%40.8%616.2%18.1%8.9490
2Elijah Mitchell1521.4%9.9%724.1%12.9%25.4%1.2%6.3430
3Jordan Mason912.9%3.1%517.2%3.2%00.0%0.0%2.5250
  • Mitchell suffered his second MCL sprain of the season in the third quarter. It's not the same knee as the first one.
    • With Mitchell hurt, Mason took 32% of snaps in the second half and gained 25 yards on five carries.
    • McCaffrey played 54% of snaps post-halftime and took five carries for 19 yards.
  • McCaffrey got all six of his targets in the first half, and finished with only 11-32-0 rushing and 4-17- receiving... 8.9 PPR points.
    • In four starts with San Francisco he's averaged 12.5 carries for 50.8 yards and 0.5 TDs plus 5.8 catches for 44.5 yards and 0.25 TDs (with a fourth TD on a pass). Solid numbers, but not quite early-first-round stuff, and he's reached 20 PPR points just once, with an awful lot of his production coming in that win over the Rams in Week 8. 
      • Since that win, McCaffrey has scored only one TD in three games (all wins) while averaging 10.7 carries for 36.3 yards and 5.0 catches for 41.0 yards on 6.3 targets.

         

Packers (33) at Eagles (40) 

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Aaron Jones3571.4%62.8%1257.1%51.2%416.0%13.5%18.9990
2AJ Dillon2142.9%47.8%838.1%41.3%416.0%7.7%17.8880
  • Dillon scored his first TD since Week 1 and finished with his most receiving yards (24) and total yards (88) since the season opener.
    • Still, he played only 43% of snaps and had only 11 touches, relying on rushing efficiency (8-64-1) above all else. Jones still had the much more valuable role.
  • Jones finished at 12-43-0 and 3-56-1.
    • He oddly has four games with 110 or more rushing yards, seven with less than 50 and just one in between. But the receiving involvement has allowed for reasonably consistent fantasy production all the same.

     

 SnapsSn% W12Sn% SZNCarrCS W12CS SZNTgtTS W12TS SZNPPRYardsGLL
1Miles Sanders4353.8%60.1%2142.9%46.8%312.0%6.0%311601
2Kenneth Gainwell2733.8%26.8%816.3%10.1%14.0%5.0%11.6462
3Boston Scott1012.5%12.0%36.1%8.2%00.0%1.0%2.4240
  • Sanders ran for a season-high 143 yards, and matched season highs for targets (three), catches (three) and TDs (two). He finished at 21-143-2 and 3-17-0, even with Jalen Hurts taking 17 rushes for a career-high 157 yards.
  • Hurts is second in the NFL in carries inside the 5-yard line and carries inside the 10-yard line.
    • Still, Sanders ranks t-17th and t-6th, respectively, in those same stats. He might only get about 30% of those high-value attempts... but Philly has a ton of 'em to go around (and in a way that feels much more sustainable than Detroit's goal-line volume, re: Jamaal Williams).

         

