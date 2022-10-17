Backfield Breakdown: Week 6 RB Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
A bunch of backups took on large workloads Week 6, with results ranging from spectacular (Deon Jackson) to mediocre (Darrell Henderson) to outright disappointing (Eno Benjamin). In Henderson's case, his fantasy fortunes took a turn for the better despite a less-than-stellar showing, as teammate Cam Akers seems to be done in Los Angeles.
Stat Leaderboards
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 6 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.
|W6 Snaps
|22 Snaps
|Snap Δ
|W6 Carr Sh
|22 Carr Sh
|Carr Δ
|W6 Tgt Sh
|22 Tgt Sh
|Tgt Δ
|1
|Eno Benjamin
|87.3%
|42.5%
|44.8%
|53.6%
|27.8%
|25.8%
|8.3%
|8.2%
|0.1%
|2
|Deon Jackson
|67.1%
|23.2%
|43.9%
|75.0%
|18.9%
|56.1%
|17.9%
|5.8%
|12.1%
|3
|Brian Robinson
|46.4%
|10.6%
|35.8%
|60.7%
|18.2%
|42.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4
|Kenneth Walker
|68.1%
|33.3%
|34.8%
|70.0%
|31.4%
|38.6%
|10.0%
|5.4%
|4.6%
|5
|Kenyan Drake
|57.6%
|29.8%
|27.8%
|41.7%
|19.7%
|22.0%
|6.3%
|2.3%
|4.0%
|6
|David Montgomery
|77.8%
|50.1%
|27.7%
|40.5%
|31.5%
|9.0%
|3.8%
|9.9%
|-6.1%
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|69.4%
|47.4%
|22.0%
|55.9%
|38.8%
|17.1%
|29.0%
|13.3%
|15.7%
|8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|85.7%
|64.2%
|21.5%
|65.5%
|48.9%
|16.6%
|16.1%
|12.5%
|3.6%
|9
|Dalvin Cook
|88.2%
|67.5%
|20.7%
|76.5%
|68.6%
|7.9%
|3.6%
|7.4%
|-3.8%
|10
|Caleb Huntley
|34.5%
|13.8%
|20.7%
|40.0%
|17.3%
|22.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11
|Tyler Allgeier
|56.9%
|36.5%
|20.4%
|37.5%
|26.7%
|10.8%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|-1.5%
|12
|Phillip Lindsay
|32.9%
|12.8%
|20.1%
|18.8%
|9.8%
|9.0%
|5.4%
|2.9%
|2.5%
|13
|DeeJay Dallas
|34.8%
|16.0%
|18.8%
|6.7%
|4.3%
|2.4%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|-1.6%
|14
|Malcolm Brown
|24.6%
|6.8%
|17.8%
|24.1%
|5.6%
|18.5%
|3.2%
|0.5%
|2.7%
|15
|Devin Singletary
|86.3%
|69.9%
|16.4%
|54.8%
|39.0%
|15.8%
|13.2%
|11.9%
|1.3%
|16
|Breece Hall
|67.3%
|53.0%
|14.3%
|60.6%
|50.0%
|10.6%
|11.8%
|14.2%
|-2.4%
|17
|Kevin Harris
|17.1%
|3.2%
|13.9%
|10.3%
|1.7%
|8.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|18
|D'Onta Foreman
|22.7%
|9.2%
|13.5%
|23.8%
|9.7%
|14.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|19
|Tevin Coleman
|20.0%
|8.2%
|11.8%
|25.0%
|7.1%
|17.9%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|-1.7%
|20
|D'Ernest Johnson
|13.0%
|2.3%
|10.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.8%
|1.0%
|3.8%
|21
|Keaontay Ingram
|12.7%
|2.0%
|10.7%
|10.7%
|1.9%
|8.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|22
|JaMycal Hasty
|16.1%
|5.5%
|10.6%
|9.1%
|2.4%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|-1.5%
|23
|Darrell Henderson
|70.8%
|62.9%
|7.9%
|41.4%
|36.5%
|4.9%
|9.7%
|8.1%
|1.6%
|24
|Leonard Fournette
|81.7%
|76.1%
|5.6%
|80.8%
|72.0%
|8.8%
|16.2%
|15.1%
|1.1%
|25
|Matt Breida
|23.4%
|18.7%
|4.7%
|9.7%
|8.7%
|1.0%
|8.0%
|3.3%
|4.7%
|26
|Boston Scott
|12.8%
|10.0%
|2.8%
|15.4%
|7.1%
|8.3%
|0.0%
|0.6%
|-0.6%
|27
|Saquon Barkley
|87.5%
|84.8%
|2.7%
|71.0%
|60.7%
|10.3%
|12.0%
|17.2%
|-5.2%
|28
|Najee Harris
|68.8%
|66.3%
|2.5%
|48.3%
|58.0%
|-9.7%
|11.1%
|8.8%
|2.3%
|29
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29.8%
|27.4%
|2.4%
|12.8%
|10.2%
|2.6%
|0.0%
|4.6%
|-4.6%
|30
|Raheem Mostert
|61.5%
|59.5%
|2.0%
|70.0%
|56.3%
|13.7%
|4.4%
|6.5%
|-2.1%
|31
|Christian McCaffrey
|86.4%
|84.8%
|1.6%
|61.9%
|68.5%
|-6.6%
|38.1%
|24.7%
|13.4%
|32
|Jerick McKinnon
|43.3%
|41.7%
|1.6%
|11.1%
|18.5%
|-7.4%
|8.6%
|6.5%
|2.1%
|33
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.9%
|13.5%
|1.4%
|11.1%
|21.2%
|-10.1%
|5.7%
|0.9%
|4.8%
|34
|James Cook
|13.7%
|13.0%
|0.7%
|6.5%
|13.0%
|-6.5%
|0.0%
|3.0%
|-3.0%
|35
|Tony Pollard
|44.7%
|44.3%
|0.4%
|42.3%
|33.5%
|8.8%
|8.1%
|8.9%
|-0.8%
|36
|Kyle Juszczyk
|53.3%
|53.5%
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|-1.8%
|9.8%
|6.3%
|3.5%
|37
|Mark Ingram
|33.3%
|33.5%
|-0.2%
|26.5%
|27.6%
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|4.1%
|2.4%
|38
|Samaje Perine
|25.0%
|25.6%
|-0.6%
|14.3%
|11.2%
|3.1%
|5.6%
|6.7%
|-1.1%
|39
|J.K. Dobbins
|27.1%
|27.9%
|-0.8%
|29.2%
|22.3%
|6.9%
|0.0%
|3.5%
|-3.5%
|40
|AJ Dillon
|49.3%
|50.2%
|-0.9%
|50.0%
|46.8%
|3.2%
|13.6%
|9.6%
|4.0%
|41
|Chase Edmonds
|38.5%
|39.4%
|-0.9%
|10.0%
|24.6%
|-14.6%
|4.4%
|7.0%
|-2.6%
|42
|Jaylen Warren
|31.3%
|32.9%
|-1.6%
|6.9%
|14.7%
|-7.8%
|0.0%
|4.4%
|-4.4%
|43
|Travis Etienne
|45.2%
|47.0%
|-1.8%
|30.3%
|32.0%
|-1.7%
|9.1%
|9.2%
|-0.1%
|44
|Joe Mixon
|71.4%
|73.2%
|-1.8%
|57.1%
|68.4%
|-11.3%
|13.9%
|14.2%
|-0.3%
|45
|Michael Carter
|49.1%
|51.3%
|-2.2%
|18.2%
|34.9%
|-16.7%
|5.9%
|10.0%
|-4.1%
|46
|Rachaad White
|22.5%
|25.1%
|-2.6%
|15.4%
|15.2%
|0.2%
|10.8%
|7.1%
|3.7%
|47
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|41.8%
|44.4%
|-2.6%
|50.0%
|40.4%
|9.6%
|0.0%
|8.3%
|-8.3%
|48
|Miles Sanders
|57.4%
|60.6%
|-3.2%
|46.2%
|46.7%
|-0.5%
|4.8%
|7.5%
|-2.7%
|49
|Ezekiel Elliott
|57.4%
|62.7%
|-5.3%
|50.0%
|57.3%
|-7.3%
|2.7%
|4.4%
|-1.7%
|50
|Aaron Jones
|56.2%
|62.0%
|-5.8%
|45.0%
|44.9%
|0.1%
|9.1%
|11.0%
|-1.9%
|51
|Kareem Hunt
|42.0%
|48.1%
|-6.1%
|22.2%
|30.8%
|-8.6%
|2.4%
|8.6%
|-6.2%
|52
|James Robinson
|43.5%
|50.3%
|-6.8%
|36.4%
|47.9%
|-11.5%
|4.5%
|5.1%
|-0.6%
|53
|Jeff Wilson
|51.7%
|58.8%
|-7.1%
|43.8%
|48.2%
|-4.4%
|2.4%
|5.7%
|-3.3%
|54
|Avery Williams
|12.1%
|19.7%
|-7.6%
|5.0%
|4.5%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|3.8%
|3.3%
|55
|Nick Chubb
|44.9%
|53.5%
|-8.6%
|66.7%
|55.6%
|11.1%
|4.8%
|5.6%
|-0.8%
|56
|J.D. McKissic
|30.4%
|44.0%
|-13.6%
|7.1%
|13.3%
|-6.2%
|13.6%
|14.6%
|-1.0%
|57
|Antonio Gibson
|26.8%
|45.0%
|-18.2%
|17.9%
|42.7%
|-24.8%
|18.2%
|10.6%
|7.6%
|58
|Khalil Herbert
|22.2%
|40.9%
|-18.7%
|18.9%
|32.0%
|-13.1%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|-4.5%
|59
|Alexander Mattison
|11.8%
|32.2%
|-20.4%
|5.9%
|21.9%
|-16.0%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|-5.1%
Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line
Week 6 Injury Report
Inactives
James Conner (ribs) + Darrel Williams (knee)
Damien Harris (hamstring) + Ty Montgomery (IR - knee)
Cam Akers (personal) + Kyren Williams (IR - ankle)
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) + Nyheim Hines (concussion)
Justice Hill (hamstring)
Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) + Damien Williams (IR - ribs)
Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)
In-Game Injuries
J.K. Dobbins had issues with his surgically repaired knee and didn't play much.
Deon Jackson injured his quad in the second half.
Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 6 - IT5
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Carry Sh
|Tgt
|Rec Td
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|4
|100.0%
|2
|0
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|Deon Jackson
|2
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3
|Miles Sanders
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Brian Robinson
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|6
|85.7%
|3
|0
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6
|Darrell Henderson
|4
|80.0%
|2
|1
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7
|Khalil Herbert
|4
|44.4%
|2
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8
|Eno Benjamin
|3
|100.0%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9
|Caleb Huntley
|2
|66.7%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10
|Breece Hall
|5
|62.5%
|3
|0
|42.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11
|Malcolm Brown
|1
|20.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Michael Carter
|4
|50.0%
|2
|0
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|5
|62.5%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14
|James Robinson
|3
|60.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15
|Travis Etienne
|2
|40.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16
|David Montgomery
|5
|55.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|17
|Kevin Harris
|4
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|18
|Matt Breida
|3
|37.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|19
|Devin Singletary
|3
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|20
|Mike Davis
|2
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21
|Jerick McKinnon
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22
|Dalvin Cook
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|23
|Raheem Mostert
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|24
|Chase Edmonds
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25
|Tyler Allgeier
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|26
|Kenyan Drake
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
2022 - IT5
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Carry Sh
|Tgt
|Rec Td
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Jamaal Williams
|14
|63.6%
|9
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|15
|88.2%
|4
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3
|AJ Dillon
|6
|75.0%
|2
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|2
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5
|Antonio Gibson
|10
|66.7%
|7
|2
|87.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6
|Dameon Pierce
|7
|87.5%
|6
|2
|85.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7
|Joe Mixon
|25
|100.0%
|10
|1
|83.3%
|1
|0
|9.1%
|8
|Derrick Henry
|8
|88.9%
|5
|4
|71.4%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|9
|Leonard Fournette
|15
|78.9%
|5
|1
|71.4%
|2
|2
|25.0%
|10
|Khalil Herbert
|10
|58.8%
|8
|2
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|4
|80.0%
|2
|1
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Jonathan Taylor
|12
|80.0%
|3
|1
|60.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|13
|Nick Chubb
|14
|70.0%
|7
|3
|58.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14
|Melvin Gordon
|6
|37.5%
|4
|1
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15
|Dalvin Cook
|14
|73.7%
|4
|3
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16
|Najee Harris
|13
|100.0%
|5
|1
|55.6%
|1
|1
|33.3%
|17
|James Robinson
|14
|73.7%
|5
|0
|55.6%
|1
|1
|11.1%
|18
|Breece Hall
|14
|66.7%
|7
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|19
|James Conner
|9
|42.9%
|5
|1
|50.0%
|1
|0
|9.1%
|20
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|10
|71.4%
|5
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21
|Sony Michel
|4
|40.0%
|2
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|12
|66.7%
|5
|3
|45.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|23
|Caleb Huntley
|5
|38.5%
|3
|1
|42.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|24
|Jeff Wilson
|13
|61.9%
|6
|1
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25
|Cam Akers
|3
|18.8%
|2
|0
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|26
|Darrell Henderson
|12
|75.0%
|2
|1
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27
|J.K. Dobbins
|5
|27.8%
|3
|1
|37.5%
|1
|1
|11.1%
|28
|Miles Sanders
|12
|48.0%
|6
|3
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|7
|35.0%
|4
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|16.7%
|30
|Chase Edmonds
|7
|50.0%
|2
|2
|33.3%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|31
|Raheem Mostert
|7
|50.0%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|32
|Tony Pollard
|1
|20.0%
|1
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33
|Damien Harris
|4
|28.6%
|3
|3
|30.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|34
|Michael Carter
|11
|52.4%
|4
|2
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|35
|Rachaad White
|4
|21.1%
|2
|1
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|36
|Javonte Williams
|10
|62.5%
|2
|0
|28.6%
|2
|0
|25.0%
|37
|Jerick McKinnon
|19
|59.4%
|3
|0
|27.3%
|1
|0
|5.9%
|38
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|11
|34.4%
|3
|2
|27.3%
|4
|3
|23.5%
|39
|Mike Davis
|9
|50.0%
|2
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|40
|Devin Singletary
|20
|95.2%
|2
|0
|25.0%
|2
|1
|18.2%
|41
|Joshua Kelley
|1
|10.0%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|42
|Latavius Murray
|2
|28.6%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|43
|Mark Ingram
|1
|14.3%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|44
|Deon Jackson
|2
|13.3%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|45
|Nyheim Hines
|4
|26.7%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|46
|Malcolm Brown
|1
|6.3%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|47
|Isiah Pacheco
|3
|9.4%
|2
|1
|18.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|48
|Alec Ingold
|1
|7.1%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|49
|Rex Burkhead
|1
|12.5%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|5
|38.5%
|1
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|51
|Alexander Mattison
|5
|26.3%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|52
|Tevin Coleman
|3
|14.3%
|2
|1
|13.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|53
|Kyle Juszczyk
|12
|57.1%
|2
|1
|13.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|54
|Brian Robinson
|1
|6.7%
|1
|1
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|55
|Travis Etienne
|5
|26.3%
|1
|0
|11.1%
|1
|0
|11.1%
|56
|Eno Benjamin
|3
|14.3%
|1
|0
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|57
|Darrel Williams
|9
|42.9%
|1
|1
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|58
|Gary Brightwell
|3
|16.7%
|1
|1
|9.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|59
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|3
|14.3%
|1
|0
|6.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|60
|Kenneth Gainwell
|7
|28.0%
|1
|1
|5.6%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|61
|Boston Scott
|6
|24.0%
|1
|1
|5.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|62
|Kenyan Drake
|2
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|63
|D'Andre Swift
|3
|13.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|64
|Austin Ekeler
|5
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|65
|Aaron Jones
|2
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|66
|Alvin Kamara
|2
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|67
|David Montgomery
|7
|41.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
Red Zone
Week 6 - RZ
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Carry Sh
|Tgt
|Rec Td
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|17
|94.4%
|5
|0
|100.0%
|1
|1
|10.0%
|2
|Deon Jackson
|11
|84.6%
|3
|1
|100.0%
|1
|0
|12.5%
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|4
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Brian Robinson
|6
|85.7%
|4
|1
|80.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5
|Kenneth Walker
|10
|71.4%
|5
|1
|71.4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6
|Caleb Huntley
|7
|63.6%
|6
|0
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7
|Miles Sanders
|3
|37.5%
|2
|1
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8
|Tevin Coleman
|2
|28.6%
|2
|0
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|16
|84.2%
|6
|1
|60.0%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|10
|Saquon Barkley
|16
|80.0%
|7
|1
|58.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11
|Breece Hall
|7
|58.3%
|5
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Raheem Mostert
|3
|42.9%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|13
|Alvin Kamara
|8
|80.0%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|4
|0
|66.7%
|14
|Kenyan Drake
|6
|66.7%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15
|Darrell Henderson
|9
|81.8%
|2
|1
|40.0%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|16
|James Robinson
|4
|57.1%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|17
|Travis Etienne
|3
|42.9%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|18
|Jaylen Warren
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|19
|Najee Harris
|6
|66.7%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|20
|Keaontay Ingram
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21
|Eno Benjamin
|3
|75.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22
|Jeff Wilson
|5
|71.4%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|23
|Devin Singletary
|8
|88.9%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|24
|Michael Carter
|8
|66.7%
|3
|0
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5
|45.5%
|2
|0
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|26
|Khalil Herbert
|5
|38.5%
|2
|0
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27
|David Montgomery
|8
|61.5%
|2
|0
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28
|Tyler Allgeier
|4
|36.4%
|2
|0
|22.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|29
|Kevin Harris
|6
|31.6%
|2
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|30
|Malcolm Brown
|1
|9.1%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|31
|Jerick McKinnon
|6
|54.5%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|32
|Matt Breida
|6
|30.0%
|1
|0
|8.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33
|DeeJay Dallas
|4
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|34
|Samaje Perine
|3
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|35
|Mike Davis
|3
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|36
|Kenneth Gainwell
|5
|62.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|37
|Joe Mixon
|6
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|1
|33.3%
|38
|Kareem Hunt
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|39
|Patrick Ricard
|6
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|40
|Dalvin Cook
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|41
|Phillip Lindsay
|2
|15.4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|42
|Chase Edmonds
|4
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|43
|Mark Ingram
|2
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|44
|James Cook
|1
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|45
|Aaron Jones
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|46
|Rachaad White
|2
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|0
|20.0%
|47
|J.D. McKissic
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|48
|Christian McCaffrey
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
2022 - RZ
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Carry Sh
|Tgt
|Rec Td
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Dameon Pierce
|19
|76.0%
|13
|2
|92.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|39
|68.4%
|16
|3
|88.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|22
|44.0%
|15
|5
|88.2%
|1
|0
|3.7%
|4
|Derrick Henry
|27
|81.8%
|12
|5
|85.7%
|3
|0
|18.8%
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|38
|65.5%
|13
|1
|76.5%
|1
|0
|3.2%
|6
|Joe Mixon
|58
|86.6%
|17
|1
|70.8%
|5
|1
|13.5%
|7
|Leonard Fournette
|44
|77.2%
|12
|1
|66.7%
|4
|3
|13.3%
|8
|Melvin Gordon
|21
|45.7%
|10
|1
|62.5%
|2
|0
|7.4%
|9
|Christian McCaffrey
|27
|96.4%
|7
|2
|58.3%
|2
|1
|16.7%
|10
|Dalvin Cook
|38
|66.7%
|9
|3
|56.3%
|2
|0
|5.6%
|11
|Najee Harris
|28
|71.8%
|11
|1
|55.0%
|2
|2
|14.3%
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|43
|76.8%
|17
|3
|50.0%
|1
|0
|6.7%
|13
|Breece Hall
|37
|57.8%
|15
|2
|50.0%
|5
|1
|18.5%
|14
|Kenneth Walker
|17
|41.5%
|9
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15
|Aaron Jones
|24
|53.3%
|9
|1
|50.0%
|3
|1
|12.0%
|16
|James Robinson
|41
|61.2%
|16
|1
|48.5%
|1
|1
|3.3%
|17
|Antonio Gibson
|26
|55.3%
|9
|2
|47.4%
|2
|0
|9.5%
|18
|Austin Ekeler
|35
|64.8%
|8
|1
|47.1%
|6
|2
|19.4%
|19
|Raheem Mostert
|24
|52.2%
|7
|1
|46.7%
|1
|0
|4.0%
|20
|Nick Chubb
|35
|49.3%
|18
|5
|46.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21
|Cam Akers
|14
|25.9%
|8
|1
|44.4%
|1
|0
|3.2%
|22
|AJ Dillon
|24
|53.3%
|8
|1
|44.4%
|2
|0
|8.0%
|23
|Khalil Herbert
|25
|53.2%
|15
|3
|44.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|24
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|38
|71.7%
|12
|2
|41.4%
|3
|0
|15.0%
|25
|Kareem Hunt
|36
|50.7%
|16
|1
|41.0%
|4
|1
|14.3%
|26
|Ezekiel Elliott
|16
|59.3%
|4
|2
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27
|Tony Pollard
|11
|40.7%
|4
|1
|40.0%
|2
|0
|11.1%
|28
|Darrell Henderson
|34
|63.0%
|7
|2
|38.9%
|2
|0
|6.5%
|29
|Michael Carter
|34
|53.1%
|11
|2
|36.7%
|2
|0
|7.4%
|30
|James Conner
|27
|50.0%
|8
|1
|34.8%
|1
|0
|3.7%
|31
|Jeff Wilson
|33
|64.7%
|11
|1
|34.4%
|2
|0
|12.5%
|32
|Miles Sanders
|39
|50.0%
|16
|4
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33
|Alvin Kamara
|22
|50.0%
|5
|0
|33.3%
|6
|0
|23.1%
|34
|Alexander Mattison
|19
|33.3%
|5
|1
|31.3%
|4
|1
|11.1%
|35
|Eno Benjamin
|13
|24.1%
|7
|1
|30.4%
|3
|0
|11.1%
|36
|Joshua Kelley
|12
|22.2%
|5
|1
|29.4%
|1
|0
|3.2%
|37
|Devin Singletary
|53
|81.5%
|7
|0
|29.2%
|6
|1
|17.1%
|38
|J.K. Dobbins
|14
|24.1%
|7
|1
|28.0%
|1
|1
|3.6%
|39
|Rashaad Penny
|18
|43.9%
|5
|0
|27.8%
|1
|0
|5.3%
|40
|Caleb Huntley
|14
|23.0%
|11
|1
|27.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|41
|Jerick McKinnon
|48
|55.2%
|8
|0
|26.7%
|3
|1
|6.5%
|42
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|26
|42.6%
|10
|3
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|43
|Javonte Williams
|22
|47.8%
|4
|0
|25.0%
|6
|0
|22.2%
|44
|Travis Etienne
|28
|41.8%
|8
|0
|24.2%
|3
|0
|10.0%
|45
|Damien Harris
|12
|22.6%
|7
|3
|24.1%
|5
|0
|25.0%
|46
|David Montgomery
|22
|46.8%
|8
|1
|23.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|47
|Tyler Allgeier
|16
|26.2%
|9
|0
|22.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|48
|Brian Robinson
|6
|12.8%
|4
|1
|21.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|49
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|30
|34.5%
|6
|2
|20.0%
|6
|3
|13.0%
|50
|Isiah Pacheco
|9
|10.3%
|6
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|51
|Jaylen Warren
|11
|28.2%
|4
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|52
|Mark Ingram
|15
|34.1%
|3
|1
|20.0%
|2
|0
|7.7%
|53
|Sony Michel
|7
|13.0%
|3
|0
|17.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|54
|Deon Jackson
|14
|24.1%
|3
|1
|17.6%
|2
|0
|6.5%
|55
|Rachaad White
|14
|24.6%
|3
|1
|16.7%
|3
|0
|10.0%
|56
|Kenyan Drake
|17
|29.3%
|4
|0
|16.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|57
|Chase Edmonds
|20
|43.5%
|2
|2
|13.3%
|4
|1
|16.0%
|58
|Tevin Coleman
|7
|13.7%
|4
|1
|12.5%
|1
|1
|6.3%
|59
|Mike Davis
|12
|20.7%
|3
|0
|12.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|60
|Matt Breida
|13
|23.2%
|4
|0
|11.8%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|61
|D'Andre Swift
|11
|22.0%
|2
|1
|11.8%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|62
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29
|37.2%
|5
|2
|10.4%
|2
|0
|8.7%
|63
|Kyle Juszczyk
|24
|47.1%
|3
|1
|9.4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|64
|James Cook
|10
|15.4%
|2
|0
|8.3%
|3
|0
|8.6%
|65
|Rex Burkhead
|6
|24.0%
|1
|0
|7.1%
|2
|1
|22.2%
|66
|Kevin Harris
|6
|11.3%
|2
|0
|6.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|67
|Nyheim Hines
|10
|17.2%
|1
|0
|5.9%
|2
|0
|6.5%
|68
|J.D. McKissic
|12
|25.5%
|1
|0
|5.3%
|2
|0
|9.5%
|69
|Darrel Williams
|15
|27.8%
|1
|1
|4.3%
|1
|0
|3.7%
|70
|Samaje Perine
|8
|11.9%
|1
|0
|4.2%
|2
|1
|5.4%
|71
|Dontrell Hilliard
|6
|18.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|2
|12.5%
Week 7 Waivers & Sleepers
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Kenyan Drake - 5%
- D'Onta Foreman - 5%
- Chuba Hubbard - 4%
- Mike Boone - 41%
- Tyler Allgeier - 50%
- Caleb Huntley - 7%
- Mark Ingram - 23%
- Malcolm Brown - 1%
- Dontrell Hilliard - 12%
- Joshua Kelley - 18%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Rachaad White - 34%
- Kyren Williams - 8%
- James Cook - 27%
- Jaylen Warren - 11%
- Isiah Pacheco - 21%
- Matt Breida - 1%
- Samaje Perine - 7%
- Justice Hill - 1%
- Tyrion Davis-Price - 3%
- Kevin Harris - 0%
Week 7 Drops & Benchings
Drop'em
Bench'em
James Robinson & Travis Etienne
Week 6 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Commanders (12) at Bears (7)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Brian Robinson
|46.4%
|10.6%
|17
|60.7%
|18.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12
|1
|J.D. McKissic
|30.4%
|44.0%
|2
|7.1%
|13.3%
|3
|13.6%
|14.6%
|2
|0
|Antonio Gibson
|26.8%
|45.0%
|5
|17.9%
|42.7%
|4
|18.2%
|10.6%
|8.3
|0
- Robinson replaced Gibson as the lead runner Week 5 and then replaced him as the nominal starter Week 6.
- The rookie has a 57.8% carry share in two games, including a 72.2% share of the RB carries.
- But he's run only seven routes, and hasn't been targeted.
- The rookie has a 57.8% carry share in two games, including a 72.2% share of the RB carries.
- Gibson took five touches for 43 yards on a field-goal drive late in the third quarter. Apart from that, he got just three touches on offense and one kick return.
- Gibbo has eight carries and eight targets on 35 snaps in two games since Robinson debuted. The Commanders still try to get him the ball when he's on the field, but he's on the field much, much less.
- Gibson's snap share has dropped with each passing week, from 64% to 54% to 44% to 41% to 32% and now 26%. He can be dropped in shallow leagues, with his value seemingly contingent on Robinson getting hurt or benched.
- McKissic's snap share was also a season low, though that's partially on account of gameplan/ game script, not just about Robinson getting more work. McKissic was still the back of choice for the two-minute drill and third downs.
- JDM got both his carries and one of his three targets on the final drive before halftime.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|David Montgomery
|77.8%
|50.1%
|15
|40.5%
|31.5%
|1
|3.8%
|9.9%
|9
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|'22.2%
|40.9%
|7
|18.9%
|32.0%
|0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|7.5
|2
|Trestan Ebner
|4.2%
|10.7%
|0
|0.0%
|6.6%
|0
|0.0%
|3.6%
|0
|0
- Herbert played only 22% of snaps, down from 28% the week before, but ripped off a 64-yard run to finish with seven carries for 75 yards.
- Montgomery has played 72% and now 78% of snaps in two games since returning from a knee injury.
- He played 68% and 80% in Chicago's first two games, so it looks like a 3:1 timeshare between Montgomery and Herbert in terms of snaps, though the carry gap isn't quite as wide.
- Stats from the four games where both Montgomery and Herbert have been healthy:
- Montgomery: 14.8 carries, 2.8 targets, 40.8 snaps
- Herbert: 6.0 carries, 0.5 targets, 13.8 snaps
Jaguars (27) at Colts (34)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Travis Etienne
|45.2%
|47.0%
|10
|30.3%
|32.0%
|2
|9.1%
|9.2%
|12.8
|1
|James Robinson
|43.5%
|50.3%
|12
|36.4%
|47.9%
|1
|4.5%
|5.1%
|6.5
|1
|JaMycal Hasty
|16.1%
|5.5%
|3
|9.1%
|2.4%
|0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|11.7
|0
- Etienne took slightly more snaps than Robinson for a third straight game (all losses) and picked up 108 total yards on 12 touches.
- Etienne got a goal-line carry in the first quarter from the 1-yard line, but he was stopped for a loss of two and the Jags brought Robinson in on then ext play ( he got back to the 1-yard line, where Lawrence then snuck it in on third down.
- It was Etienne's second look inside the 5 this year. Robinson has six.
- Etienne got a goal-line carry in the first quarter from the 1-yard line, but he was stopped for a loss of two and the Jags brought Robinson in on then ext play ( he got back to the 1-yard line, where Lawrence then snuck it in on third down.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Deon Jackson
|67.1%
|23.2%
|12
|75.0%
|18.9%
|10
|17.9%
|5.8%
|28.1
|1
|Phillip Lindsay
|32.9%
|12.8%
|3
|18.8%
|9.8%
|3
|5.4%
|2.9%
|6.2
|0
- Jackson played 80% of snaps through three quarters, but he injured his quad in the fourth quarter, allowing Lindsay to play 78% of snaps in the final frame.
- The Colts should have Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and/or Nyheim Hines (concussion) back in the lineup for Week 7.
Ravens (20) at Giants (24)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Kenyan Drake
|57.6%
|29.8%
|10
|41.7%
|19.7%
|2
|6.3%
|2.3%
|19.7
|0
|J.K. Dobbins
|27.1%
|27.9%
|7
|29.2%
|'22.3%
|0
|0.0%
|3.5%
|1.5
|0
|Mike Davis
|8.5%
|10.4%
|0
|0.0%
|5.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Dobbins played 56% of snaps in the first quarter but only six more snaps the rest of the game.
- Drake took 71% of snaps after the first quarter and rumbled for 119 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
- After Q1, Drake took 74% of snaps on first down, 58% on second down and 83% on third down, with Davis subbing in only occasionally.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Saquon Barkley
|87.5%
|84.8%
|'22
|71.0%
|60.7%
|3
|12.0%
|17.2%
|18.5
|1
|Matt Breida
|23.4%
|18.7%
|3
|9.7%
|8.7%
|2
|8.0%
|3.3%
|3.1
|0
|Gary Brightwell
|1.6%
|3.3%
|0
|0.0%
|2.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- The Ravens held Barkley to 95 yards on 25 touches, but he punched in the go-ahead TD at the goal line and finished with another strong fantasy line and another dominant workload.
- He's THE RB1 right now. Austin Ekeler is averaging slightly more points in PPR and Nick Chubb slightly more in standard scoring, but Ek has scored TDs at an unsustainable rate for someone who isn't getting much of his team's goal-line work, while Chubb has benefitted from a soft early scheduled.
49ers (14) at Falcons (28)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Kyle Juszczyk
|53.3%
|53.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.8%
|4
|9.8%
|6.3%
|7.3
|0
|Jeff Wilson
|51.7%
|58.8%
|7
|43.8%
|48.2%
|1
|2.4%
|5.7%
|0.5
|0
|Tevin Coleman
|20.0%
|8.2%
|4
|25.0%
|7.1%
|0
|0.0%
|1.7%
|0.3
|0
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|1.7%
|8.2%
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Wilson lost some snaps/carries to Coleman for a second straight week, and finished with 25 yards and a lost fumble in a game where the Niners fell behind and went pass-happy.
- Elijah Mitchell (knee) could be back after a Week 9 bye, and the schedule before then (vs. KC, at LAR) adds to Wilson's risk of being game-scripted out. The Niners still use Juszczyk as the lone back for a lot of obvious passing situations, and sometimes two-minute drills.
- Juszczyk and Wilson played 50% of snaps apiece in the fourth quarter Sunday, with Coleman at 21%.
- Elijah Mitchell (knee) could be back after a Week 9 bye, and the schedule before then (vs. KC, at LAR) adds to Wilson's risk of being game-scripted out. The Niners still use Juszczyk as the lone back for a lot of obvious passing situations, and sometimes two-minute drills.
- Wilson took six carries on the Niners' first three drives (including the lost fumble) but just one more the rest of the game.
- Davis-Price could also get involved. This was his first game back after suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 2.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Tyler Allgeier
|56.9%
|36.5%
|15
|37.5%
|26.7%
|0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|5.1
|0
|Caleb Huntley
|34.5%
|13.8%
|16
|40.0%
|17.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.9
|1
|Avery Williams
|12.1%
|19.7%
|2
|5.0%
|4.5%
|1
|7.1%
|3.8%
|1.8
|0
- Huntley got a carry on 16 of his 20 snaps, gaining 59 yards. His snap share (35%) wasn't a huge difference from the week before (24%), benefitting from positive game script.
- Accordingly, Williams dropped from 26% to 22% with Atlanta facing few obvious passing situations.
- Allgeier played a bit more than half the snaps for a second straight week, finishing with 15-51-0 after 13-45-0 the week before.
- Allgeier hasn't been targeted in two games without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) but he has been on the field for a decent number of pass plays (by ATL standards), unlike Williams.
Patriots (38) at Browns (15)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|85.7%
|64.2%
|19
|65.5%
|48.9%
|5
|16.1%
|12.5%
|25.1
|3
|Kevin Harris
|17.1%
|3.2%
|3
|10.3%
|1.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5
|0
|Pierre Strong
|5.7%
|1.9%
|1
|3.4%
|0.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5
|0
- Stevenson got the start in place of Damien Harris, who injured his hamstring the week before.
- Stevenson put up 19-76-2 and 4-15-0, playing every snap in the first half and 74% of snaps in the second half.
- Harris, a sixth-round pick called up from the practice squad, worked ahead of Strong (a fourth-rounder).
- Harris got some snaps with Stevenson also on the field but didn't have any touches until the second half.
- Strong didn't play at all until the fourth quarter.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Nick Chubb
|44.9%
|53.5%
|12
|66.7%
|55.6%
|2
|4.8%
|5.6%
|8
|0
|Kareem Hunt
|42.0%
|48.1%
|4
|'2.2%
|30.8%
|1
|2.4%
|8.6%
|1.2
|0
|D'Ernest Johnson
|13.0%
|2.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|4.8%
|1.0%
|2.9
|0
- New England became the first team to shut down Chubb, who previously had at least 14.3 standard-scoring points in every game (it helped to face mostly bad teams early in the season).
- Johnson didn't play until the fourth quarter. Before that, Chubb took 52% of snaps and Hunt got 48%, i.e., the usual, more or less.
Jets (27) at Packers (10)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Breece Hall
|67.3%
|53.0%
|20
|60.6%
|50.0%
|2
|11.8%
|14.2%
|20.1
|3
|Michael Carter
|49.1%
|51.3%
|6
|18.2%
|34.9%
|1
|5.9%
|10.0%
|5.7
|2
- Hall landed in the 66-69 percent snap share range and 16-18 carry range for a third straight week, putting up 20-116-1 and catching both his targets for five yards.
- He looks like a low-end RB1 right now, though he could slip to high-end RB2 territory if the 4-2 Jets don't keep playing well. There's also potential to become a top-five fantasy RB if Hall takes more snaps from Carter or Carter ends up missing some time.
- Carter scored two TDs in Week 5, but he's averaging only 8.3 carries, 2.0 targets and 36.4 total yards the past three weeks with Hall securing the lead role.
- Negative game script won't necessarily help Carter, considering Hall played one more third-down snap this past Sunday and has handled 55% of those this season (compared to 32% for Carter). In fact, Hall has a 31-22 target lead overall, which is a similar ratio (1.4) to the carry lead -- 76-53 (1.43).
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Aaron Jones
|56.2%
|62.0%
|9
|45.0%
|44.9%
|4
|9.1%
|11.0%
|7.4
|0
|AJ Dillon
|49.3%
|50.2%
|10
|50.0%
|46.8%
|6
|13.6%
|9.6%
|9.2
|0
|Patrick Taylor
|1.4%
|0.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Dillon returned to his role from Weeks 1-4, after seeing just six touches and 32% of snaps in the London loss to the Giants in Week 5.
- The six targets matched a season high, while the 10 carries were a bit below his season average (12.2)
- Jones had only four touches for six yards in the first half, despite playing 62% of snaps.
- Dillon had eight touches for 20 yards on 49% of snaps in the first half.
- Both guys played exactly 50% of snaps post-halftime.
Buccaneers (18) at Steelers (20)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Leonard Fournette
|81.7%
|76.1%
|21
|80.8%
|72.0%
|6
|16.2%
|15.1%
|22.1
|2
|Rachaad White
|22.5%
|25.1%
|4
|15.4%
|15.2%
|4
|10.8%
|7.1%
|5.3
|0
- Fournette jumped back to 82% snap share after 61% and 62% the previous two weeks.
- Lenny played at least three-fourths of snaps in each quarter, taking 90% on first down, 83% on second down and 64% on third down.
- Fournette got four of six snaps on 3rd-and-long.
- White got eight looks on 16 snaps. Fournette got 27 looks on 58 snaps.
- It was White's third week in a row with either eight or nine looks, even as he lost playing time.
- Fournette had a receiving TD for the third week in a row, and he's now caught five or more passes for 35 or more yards in four straight games.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Najee Harris
|68.8%
|66.3%
|14
|48.3%
|58.0%
|3
|11.1%
|8.8%
|12.9
|0
|Jaylen Warren
|31.3%
|32.9%
|2
|6.9%
|14.7%
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0.2
|0
- Harris got 84% of snaps on first down and 91% on second down but just 19% on third down (and the Steelers faced a lot of third downs).
- Warren played eight of nine snaps on 3rd-and-long, his fourth time in six weeks handling a majority of those snaps.
- Harris scored an early receiving TD but once again struggled in terms of yardage (14-42-0 and only seven receiving yards). He's just an RB2 at this point, and not a particularly strong one.
Vikings (24) at Dolphins (16)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Dalvin Cook
|88.2%
|67.5%
|13
|76.5%
|68.6%
|1
|3.6%
|7.4%
|15.3
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|11.8%
|32.2%
|1
|5.9%
|21.9%
|0
|0.0%
|5.1%
|0.3
|0
- Cook played a season-high 88% of snaps, tied for the fifth largest share of his career.
- It may have been related to Mattison's shoulder (he was listed as questionable for the game), but there's also the fact that Miami dominated play volume (73-50) and Cook got only 14 touches despite rarely missing a snap.
- Cook finished with 13-77-1 and a six-yard catch.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Raheem Mostert
|61.5%
|59.5%
|14
|70.0%
|56.3%
|2
|4.4%
|6.5%
|5.8
|0
|Chase Edmonds
|38.5%
|39.4%
|2
|10.0%
|24.6%
|2
|4.4%
|7.0%
|5.1
|0
- Mostert, playing through a knee injury, handled his third most carries and third largest snap share of the season.
- Mostert's three best carry totals (15, 18, 14) and three largest snap shares (72%, 69%, 62%) all came in the past three games.
- He was held to 14-49-0 and a one-yard loss on his only catch Sunday, but the rushing workload could pay off Weeks 7-9 against the Steelers, Lions and Bears.
- Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch after taking seven touches for 33 yards the week before. Salvon Ahmed was active instead and only played special teams.
- Edmonds' 40% snap share was his largest since Week 3, after he sunk to 28% in Week 4 and 15% in Week 5.
- Edmonds got only four touches but did pick up 31 yards.
- Edmonds played six of 10 snaps on 3rd-and-long, with Mostert getting the other four, i.e., the Dolphins don't have a strong preference for Edmonds in those spots... something few would've guessed before the year.
Bengals (30) at Saints (26)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Joe Mixon
|71.4%
|73.2%
|8
|57.1%
|68.4%
|5
|13.9%
|14.2%
|16.8
|0
|Samaje Perine
|25.0%
|25.6%
|2
|14.3%
|11.2%
|2
|5.6%
|6.7%
|3.6
|0
|Chris Evans
|5.4%
|2.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.9%
|0
|0
- Mixon got only eight carries, but he averaged 5.6 YPC and scored a receiving TD in a game where the Bengals fell behind and went pass-heavy.
- Mixon played 83% of snaps on early downs, the usual.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Alvin Kamara
|69.4%
|47.4%
|19
|55.9%
|38.8%
|9
|29.0%
|13.3%
|18.4
|0
|Mark Ingram
|33.3%
|33.5%
|9
|26.5%
|27.6%
|2
|6.5%
|4.1%
|6.7
|0
|Dwayne Washington
|4.2%
|2.7%
|0
|0.0%
|2.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Kamara put up 19-99-0 and 6-25-0 on eight targets.
- He's played at least 62% of snaps in each of his four appearances, averaging 16.5 carries for 75.5 yards and 4.3 catches for 33.8 yards.
- Last year he averaged 18.5 carries for only 69.1 yards and 3.6 catches for 33.8 yards, but with nine TDs in 13 games. This year, he's still looking for his first TD, Taysom Hill be damned.
Panthers (10) at Rams (24)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Christian McCaffrey
|86.4%
|84.8%
|13
|61.9%
|68.5%
|8
|38.1%
|24.7%
|22.8
|0
|D'Onta Foreman
|22.7%
|9.2%
|5
|23.8%
|9.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.9
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|9.1%
|9.2%
|2
|9.5%
|4.8%
|1
|4.8%
|0.6%
|1.7
|0
- McCaffrey finished in the 86-87 percent snap share range for a third straight week, and he's landed in the 81-91 range every game this year.
- He put up 13-69-0 and 7-89-0, giving him three straight games with seven or more catches for 50 or more yards.
- McCaffrey has topped 100 total yards in every game besides Week 1.
- Hubbard played more snaps than Foreman in the previous game, but Foreman was ahead in this one in terms of both snap share and carries.
- Foreman has an 8-2 advantage in carries the past three weeks, though Hubbard has a 19-17 snap edge and 1-0 target lead.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Darrell Henderson
|70.8%
|62.9%
|12
|41.4%
|36.5%
|3
|9.7%
|8.1%
|13.2
|2
|Malcolm Brown
|24.6%
|6.8%
|7
|24.1%
|5.6%
|1
|3.2%
|0.5%
|3.8
|1
- Henderson played 79% of snaps through three quarters, with a 7-5 advantage over Brown in carries and a 2-0 lead in targets.
- Brown then got more snaps in the fourth quarter, splitting 50/50, but Henderson had a 5-2 advantage in carries and punched in a TD to salvage his fantasy day.
- Henderson finished with 12-43-1 and 2-9-0, while Brown had 7-15-0 and 1-13-0
- Ronnie Rivers, elevated from the practice squad, played three snaps and took one carry for no gain and one catch for 14 yards.
- Cam Akers apparently is done in Los Angeles...
- Don't forget about rookie Kyren Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain on kick coverage Week 1. He should be back at some point this year, possibly soon.
Cardinals (9) at Seahawks (19)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Eno Benjamin
|87.3%
|42.5%
|15
|53.6%
|27.8%
|3
|8.3%
|8.2%
|9.5
|1
|Keaontay Ingram
|12.7%
|2.0%
|3
|10.7%
|1.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.7
|0
- Benjamin dominated snaps and touches with both Conner and Williams out, but the Seattle defense shut him and the rest of the Cardinals down.
- Benjamin finished with 15-37-0 and 3-28-0. He almost scored on the opening drive when he got a carry from the Seattle 3-yard line and gained two yards... a FG a few snaps later represented Arizona's only offensive points in the contest.
- QB Kyler Murray had six designed runs for 55 yards, plus four scrambles for 45 yards.
- Benjamin played 85% of snaps on first down, 83% on second down and 94% on third down.
- The Cardinals play on Thursday this week.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Kenneth Walker
|68.1%
|33.3%
|21
|70.0%
|31.4%
|3
|10.0%
|5.4%
|19
|0
|DeeJay Dallas
|34.8%
|16.0%
|2
|6.7%
|4.3%
|0
|0.0%
|1.6%
|0.1
|0
- Walker had carries of 17 and 34 yards on back-to-back plays on the opening drive, and he had an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals mostly bottled him up otherwise, but it was good enough for a strong fantasy line (21-97-1 and 2-13-0).
- Walker played 77% of snaps on first down, 70% on second down and 53% on third down.
- Walker even took three of seven snaps on 3rd-and-long, though Dallas handled the two-minute offense.
- Dallas played 14 of 15 snaps on the final two drives of the first half. Apart from that, Walker played 82% of snaps.
Bills (24) at Chiefs (20)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Devin Singletary
|86.3%
|69.9%
|17
|54.8%
|39.0%
|5
|13.2%
|11.9%
|14.7
|1
|James Cook
|13.7%
|13.0%
|2
|6.5%
|13.0%
|0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|0.8
|0
- As we've seen before, Singletary dominated snaps in a close game. He's played 73%, 88% and now 86% in Buffalo's three close contests, compared to 54-59 percent in the three blowout wins.
- Overall, he's averaging 9.5 carries for 42.7 yards and 3.7 catches for 27.8 yards, scoring once (receiving) in six games. That's a functional RB2, especially for PPR. He should score closer to once every 2/3 games going forward, even with QB Josh Allen essentially being the goal-line back.
- Singletary's 17 carries and 85 rushing yards were easily season highs, topping his 11-49-0 line from two weeks prior in the win over Baltimore. He had a quieter day receiving but should still be considered more valuable in PPR leagues.
- Singletary has four goal-line looks this year. Josh Allen has six. No other Bills RB has any.
- Singletary played 85% of snaps on first down, 80% on second down and 100% on third down.
- Zack Moss was a healthy scratch for the first time this year, with Cook the No. 2 back and Taiwan Jones playing special teams.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Jerick McKinnon
|43.3%
|41.7%
|2
|11.1%
|18.5%
|3
|8.6%
|6.5%
|6
|0
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|41.8%
|44.4%
|9
|50.0%
|40.4%
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|3.3
|0
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.9%
|13.5%
|2
|11.1%
|21.2%
|2
|5.7%
|0.9%
|3.8
|0
- CEH put up a second straight dud, seeing his usual rushing workload (nine carries) and finishing out a target/catch for the first time this year. The snap share, 42%, was basically the same as the previous week, 43%.
- Not encouraging, especially ahead of a visit to San Francisco, though the Niners' vaunted D-line is awfully banged up right now.
- Pacheco took 10 snaps and four touches, up from three snaps and one touch the week before in a close win over Vegas. His only games with more than four touches this year were the two where KC won by 10+ points.
Cowboys (17) at Eagles (26)
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Ezekiel Elliott
|57.4%
|62.7%
|13
|50.0%
|57.3%
|1
|2.7%
|4.4%
|15.6
|0
|Tony Pollard
|44.7%
|44.3%
|11
|42.3%
|33.5%
|3
|8.1%
|8.9%
|7.2
|0
- Elliott had a season-high 81 rushing yards and scored his second TD of the year, but he still isn't seeing targets (eight in six games) and lost a couple more carries to Pollard than usual in this one.
- Pollard was held to 11-44-0 and two catches for eight yards.
|W6 Snaps
|'22 Snaps
|Carr.
|W6 Carr Sh
|'22 Carr Sh
|Tgt
|W6 Tgt Sh
|'22 Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|Miles Sanders
|57.4%
|60.6%
|18
|46.2%
|46.7%
|1
|4.8%
|7.5%
|14.2
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29.8%
|27.4%
|5
|12.8%
|10.2%
|0
|0.0%
|4.6%
|2.5
|0
|Boston Scott
|12.8%
|10.0%
|6
|15.4%
|7.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.6%
|1.6
|0
- Scott's return after missing two weeks with a rib injury meant Sanders ceded more snaps/carries after back-to-back weeks of season-high snap shares (67% and then 74%).
- Sanders still did fine, going for 18-71-1 and catching one pass for one yard.
Broncos () at Chargers ()
MNF - check back Tuesday evening.