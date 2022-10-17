Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: Week 6 RB Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 17, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

A bunch of backups took on large workloads Week 6, with results ranging from spectacular (Deon Jackson) to mediocre (Darrell Henderson) to outright disappointing (Eno Benjamin). In Henderson's case, his fantasy fortunes took a turn for the better despite a less-than-stellar showing, as teammate Cam Akers seems to be done in Los Angeles.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 6 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

 W6 Snaps22 SnapsSnap ΔW6 Carr Sh22 Carr ShCarr ΔW6 Tgt Sh22 Tgt ShTgt Δ
1Eno Benjamin87.3%42.5%44.8%53.6%27.8%25.8%8.3%8.2%0.1%
2Deon Jackson67.1%23.2%43.9%75.0%18.9%56.1%17.9%5.8%12.1%
3Brian Robinson46.4%10.6%35.8%60.7%18.2%42.5%0.0%0.0%0.0%
4Kenneth Walker68.1%33.3%34.8%70.0%31.4%38.6%10.0%5.4%4.6%
5Kenyan Drake57.6%29.8%27.8%41.7%19.7%22.0%6.3%2.3%4.0%
6David Montgomery77.8%50.1%27.7%40.5%31.5%9.0%3.8%9.9%-6.1%
7Alvin Kamara69.4%47.4%22.0%55.9%38.8%17.1%29.0%13.3%15.7%
8Rhamondre Stevenson85.7%64.2%21.5%65.5%48.9%16.6%16.1%12.5%3.6%
9Dalvin Cook88.2%67.5%20.7%76.5%68.6%7.9%3.6%7.4%-3.8%
10Caleb Huntley34.5%13.8%20.7%40.0%17.3%22.7%0.0%0.0%0.0%
11Tyler Allgeier56.9%36.5%20.4%37.5%26.7%10.8%0.0%1.5%-1.5%
12Phillip Lindsay32.9%12.8%20.1%18.8%9.8%9.0%5.4%2.9%2.5%
13DeeJay Dallas34.8%16.0%18.8%6.7%4.3%2.4%0.0%1.6%-1.6%
14Malcolm Brown24.6%6.8%17.8%24.1%5.6%18.5%3.2%0.5%2.7%
15Devin Singletary86.3%69.9%16.4%54.8%39.0%15.8%13.2%11.9%1.3%
16Breece Hall67.3%53.0%14.3%60.6%50.0%10.6%11.8%14.2%-2.4%
17Kevin Harris17.1%3.2%13.9%10.3%1.7%8.6%0.0%0.0%0.0%
18D'Onta Foreman22.7%9.2%13.5%23.8%9.7%14.1%0.0%0.0%0.0%
19Tevin Coleman20.0%8.2%11.8%25.0%7.1%17.9%0.0%1.7%-1.7%
20D'Ernest Johnson13.0%2.3%10.7%0.0%0.0%0.0%4.8%1.0%3.8%
21Keaontay Ingram12.7%2.0%10.7%10.7%1.9%8.8%0.0%0.0%0.0%
22JaMycal Hasty16.1%5.5%10.6%9.1%2.4%6.7%0.0%1.5%-1.5%
23Darrell Henderson70.8%62.9%7.9%41.4%36.5%4.9%9.7%8.1%1.6%
24Leonard Fournette81.7%76.1%5.6%80.8%72.0%8.8%16.2%15.1%1.1%
25Matt Breida23.4%18.7%4.7%9.7%8.7%1.0%8.0%3.3%4.7%
26Boston Scott12.8%10.0%2.8%15.4%7.1%8.3%0.0%0.6%-0.6%
27Saquon Barkley87.5%84.8%2.7%71.0%60.7%10.3%12.0%17.2%-5.2%
28Najee Harris68.8%66.3%2.5%48.3%58.0%-9.7%11.1%8.8%2.3%
29Kenneth Gainwell29.8%27.4%2.4%12.8%10.2%2.6%0.0%4.6%-4.6%
30Raheem Mostert61.5%59.5%2.0%70.0%56.3%13.7%4.4%6.5%-2.1%
31Christian McCaffrey86.4%84.8%1.6%61.9%68.5%-6.6%38.1%24.7%13.4%
32Jerick McKinnon43.3%41.7%1.6%11.1%18.5%-7.4%8.6%6.5%2.1%
33Isiah Pacheco14.9%13.5%1.4%11.1%21.2%-10.1%5.7%0.9%4.8%
34James Cook13.7%13.0%0.7%6.5%13.0%-6.5%0.0%3.0%-3.0%
35Tony Pollard44.7%44.3%0.4%42.3%33.5%8.8%8.1%8.9%-0.8%
36Kyle Juszczyk53.3%53.5%-0.2%0.0%1.8%-1.8%9.8%6.3%3.5%
37Mark Ingram33.3%33.5%-0.2%26.5%27.6%-1.1%6.5%4.1%2.4%
38Samaje Perine25.0%25.6%-0.6%14.3%11.2%3.1%5.6%6.7%-1.1%
39J.K. Dobbins27.1%27.9%-0.8%29.2%22.3%6.9%0.0%3.5%-3.5%
40AJ Dillon49.3%50.2%-0.9%50.0%46.8%3.2%13.6%9.6%4.0%
41Chase Edmonds38.5%39.4%-0.9%10.0%24.6%-14.6%4.4%7.0%-2.6%
42Jaylen Warren31.3%32.9%-1.6%6.9%14.7%-7.8%0.0%4.4%-4.4%
43Travis Etienne45.2%47.0%-1.8%30.3%32.0%-1.7%9.1%9.2%-0.1%
44Joe Mixon71.4%73.2%-1.8%57.1%68.4%-11.3%13.9%14.2%-0.3%
45Michael Carter49.1%51.3%-2.2%18.2%34.9%-16.7%5.9%10.0%-4.1%
46Rachaad White22.5%25.1%-2.6%15.4%15.2%0.2%10.8%7.1%3.7%
47Clyde Edwards-Helaire41.8%44.4%-2.6%50.0%40.4%9.6%0.0%8.3%-8.3%
48Miles Sanders57.4%60.6%-3.2%46.2%46.7%-0.5%4.8%7.5%-2.7%
49Ezekiel Elliott57.4%62.7%-5.3%50.0%57.3%-7.3%2.7%4.4%-1.7%
50Aaron Jones56.2%62.0%-5.8%45.0%44.9%0.1%9.1%11.0%-1.9%
51Kareem Hunt42.0%48.1%-6.1%22.2%30.8%-8.6%2.4%8.6%-6.2%
52James Robinson43.5%50.3%-6.8%36.4%47.9%-11.5%4.5%5.1%-0.6%
53Jeff Wilson51.7%58.8%-7.1%43.8%48.2%-4.4%2.4%5.7%-3.3%
54Avery Williams12.1%19.7%-7.6%5.0%4.5%0.5%7.1%3.8%3.3%
55Nick Chubb44.9%53.5%-8.6%66.7%55.6%11.1%4.8%5.6%-0.8%
56J.D. McKissic30.4%44.0%-13.6%7.1%13.3%-6.2%13.6%14.6%-1.0%
57Antonio Gibson26.8%45.0%-18.2%17.9%42.7%-24.8%18.2%10.6%7.6%
58Khalil Herbert22.2%40.9%-18.7%18.9%32.0%-13.1%0.0%4.5%-4.5%
59Alexander Mattison11.8%32.2%-20.4%5.9%21.9%-16.0%0.0%5.1%-5.1%

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

      

Week 6 Injury Report

Inactives

James Conner (ribs) + Darrel Williams (knee)

Damien Harris (hamstring) + Ty Montgomery (IR - knee)

Cam Akers (personal) + Kyren Williams (IR - ankle)

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) + Nyheim Hines (concussion)

Justice Hill (hamstring)

Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) + Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)

    

In-Game Injuries

J.K. Dobbins had issues with his surgically repaired knee and didn't play much.

Deon Jackson injured his quad in the second half.

    

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 6 - IT5

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarry ShTgtRec TdTgt Sh
1Leonard Fournette4100.0%20100.0%000.0%
2Deon Jackson2100.0%11100.0%000.0%
3Miles Sanders1100.0%11100.0%000.0%
4Brian Robinson1100.0%11100.0%000.0%
5Rhamondre Stevenson685.7%3075.0%000.0%
6Darrell Henderson480.0%2166.7%000.0%
7Khalil Herbert444.4%2050.0%000.0%
8Eno Benjamin3100.0%1050.0%000.0%
9Caleb Huntley266.7%1050.0%000.0%
10Breece Hall562.5%3042.9%000.0%
11Malcolm Brown120.0%1033.3%000.0%
12Michael Carter450.0%2028.6%000.0%
13Saquon Barkley562.5%1125.0%000.0%
14James Robinson360.0%1025.0%000.0%
15Travis Etienne240.0%1025.0%000.0%
16David Montgomery555.6%000.0%000.0%
17Kevin Harris457.1%000.0%000.0%
18Matt Breida337.5%000.0%000.0%
19Devin Singletary3100.0%000.0%1033.3%
20Mike Davis266.7%000.0%000.0%
21Jerick McKinnon2100.0%000.0%000.0%
22Dalvin Cook2100.0%000.0%000.0%
23Raheem Mostert150.0%000.0%000.0%
24Chase Edmonds150.0%000.0%000.0%
25Tyler Allgeier133.3%000.0%000.0%
26Kenyan Drake133.3%000.0%000.0%

           

2022 - IT5

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarry ShTgtRec TdTgt Sh
1Jamaal Williams1463.6%94100.0%000.0%
2Josh Jacobs1588.2%41100.0%000.0%
3AJ Dillon675.0%21100.0%000.0%
4Christian McCaffrey2100.0%11100.0%000.0%
5Antonio Gibson1066.7%7287.5%000.0%
6Dameon Pierce787.5%6285.7%000.0%
7Joe Mixon25100.0%10183.3%109.1%
8Derrick Henry888.9%5471.4%1050.0%
9Leonard Fournette1578.9%5171.4%2225.0%
10Khalil Herbert1058.8%8266.7%000.0%
11Ezekiel Elliott480.0%2166.7%000.0%
12Jonathan Taylor1280.0%3160.0%000.0%
13Nick Chubb1470.0%7358.3%000.0%
14Melvin Gordon637.5%4157.1%000.0%
15Dalvin Cook1473.7%4357.1%000.0%
16Najee Harris13100.0%5155.6%1133.3%
17James Robinson1473.7%5055.6%1111.1%
18Breece Hall1466.7%7250.0%000.0%
19James Conner942.9%5150.0%109.1%
20Rhamondre Stevenson1071.4%5150.0%000.0%
21Sony Michel440.0%2050.0%000.0%
22Saquon Barkley1266.7%5345.5%000.0%
23Caleb Huntley538.5%3142.9%000.0%
24Jeff Wilson1361.9%6140.0%000.0%
25Cam Akers318.8%2040.0%000.0%
26Darrell Henderson1275.0%2140.0%000.0%
27J.K. Dobbins527.8%3137.5%1111.1%
28Miles Sanders1248.0%6333.3%000.0%
29Kareem Hunt735.0%4133.3%1116.7%
30Chase Edmonds750.0%2233.3%1016.7%
31Raheem Mostert750.0%2033.3%000.0%
32Tony Pollard120.0%1133.3%000.0%
33Damien Harris428.6%3330.0%1025.0%
34Michael Carter1152.4%4228.6%000.0%
35Rachaad White421.1%2128.6%000.0%
36Javonte Williams1062.5%2028.6%2025.0%
37Jerick McKinnon1959.4%3027.3%105.9%
38Clyde Edwards-Helaire1134.4%3227.3%4323.5%
39Mike Davis950.0%2025.0%000.0%
40Devin Singletary2095.2%2025.0%2118.2%
41Joshua Kelley110.0%1125.0%000.0%
42Latavius Murray228.6%1125.0%000.0%
43Mark Ingram114.3%1125.0%000.0%
44Deon Jackson213.3%1120.0%000.0%
45Nyheim Hines426.7%1020.0%000.0%
46Malcolm Brown16.3%1020.0%000.0%
47Isiah Pacheco39.4%2118.2%000.0%
48Alec Ingold17.1%1016.7%000.0%
49Rex Burkhead112.5%1014.3%000.0%
50Cordarrelle Patterson538.5%1114.3%000.0%
51Alexander Mattison526.3%1014.3%000.0%
52Tevin Coleman314.3%2113.3%000.0%
53Kyle Juszczyk1257.1%2113.3%000.0%
54Brian Robinson16.7%1112.5%000.0%
55Travis Etienne526.3%1011.1%1011.1%
56Eno Benjamin314.3%1010.0%000.0%
57Darrel Williams942.9%1110.0%000.0%
58Gary Brightwell316.7%119.1%000.0%
59Tyrion Davis-Price314.3%106.7%000.0%
60Kenneth Gainwell728.0%115.6%1014.3%
61Boston Scott624.0%115.6%000.0%
62Kenyan Drake211.1%000.0%000.0%
63D'Andre Swift313.6%000.0%000.0%
64Austin Ekeler550.0%000.0%000.0%
65Aaron Jones225.0%000.0%1016.7%
66Alvin Kamara228.6%000.0%000.0%
67David Montgomery741.2%000.0%000.0%

    

Red Zone

Week 6 - RZ

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarry ShTgtRec TdTgt Sh
1Leonard Fournette1794.4%50100.0%1110.0%
2Deon Jackson1184.6%31100.0%1012.5%
3Ezekiel Elliott4100.0%11100.0%000.0%
4Brian Robinson685.7%4180.0%000.0%
5Kenneth Walker1071.4%5171.4%000.0%
6Caleb Huntley763.6%6066.7%000.0%
7Miles Sanders337.5%2166.7%000.0%
8Tevin Coleman228.6%2066.7%000.0%
9Rhamondre Stevenson1684.2%6160.0%2033.3%
10Saquon Barkley1680.0%7158.3%000.0%
11Breece Hall758.3%5050.0%000.0%
12Raheem Mostert342.9%1050.0%000.0%
13Alvin Kamara880.0%1050.0%4066.7%
14Kenyan Drake666.7%1050.0%000.0%
15Darrell Henderson981.8%2140.0%2033.3%
16James Robinson457.1%2033.3%000.0%
17Travis Etienne342.9%2033.3%000.0%
18Jaylen Warren333.3%1033.3%000.0%
19Najee Harris666.7%1033.3%1120.0%
20Keaontay Ingram125.0%1033.3%000.0%
21Eno Benjamin375.0%1033.3%000.0%
22Jeff Wilson571.4%1033.3%000.0%
23Devin Singletary888.9%1033.3%2033.3%
24Michael Carter866.7%3030.0%000.0%
25Clyde Edwards-Helaire545.5%2028.6%000.0%
26Khalil Herbert538.5%2028.6%000.0%
27David Montgomery861.5%2028.6%000.0%
28Tyler Allgeier436.4%2022.2%000.0%
29Kevin Harris631.6%2020.0%000.0%
30Malcolm Brown19.1%1020.0%000.0%
31Jerick McKinnon654.5%1014.3%000.0%
32Matt Breida630.0%108.3%000.0%
33DeeJay Dallas428.6%000.0%000.0%
34Samaje Perine333.3%000.0%1016.7%
35Mike Davis333.3%000.0%000.0%
36Kenneth Gainwell562.5%000.0%000.0%
37Joe Mixon666.7%000.0%2133.3%
38Kareem Hunt4100.0%000.0%000.0%
39Patrick Ricard666.7%000.0%000.0%
40Dalvin Cook4100.0%000.0%1033.3%
41Phillip Lindsay215.4%000.0%000.0%
42Chase Edmonds457.1%000.0%1033.3%
43Mark Ingram220.0%000.0%000.0%
44James Cook111.1%000.0%000.0%
45Aaron Jones1100.0%000.0%000.0%
46Rachaad White211.1%000.0%2020.0%
47J.D. McKissic114.3%000.0%000.0%
48Christian McCaffrey4100.0%000.0%1025.0%

     

2022 - RZ

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarry ShTgtRec TdTgt Sh
1Dameon Pierce1976.0%13292.9%000.0%
2Josh Jacobs3968.4%16388.9%000.0%
3Jamaal Williams2244.0%15588.2%103.7%
4Derrick Henry2781.8%12585.7%3018.8%
5Jonathan Taylor3865.5%13176.5%103.2%
6Joe Mixon5886.6%17170.8%5113.5%
7Leonard Fournette4477.2%12166.7%4313.3%
8Melvin Gordon2145.7%10162.5%207.4%
9Christian McCaffrey2796.4%7258.3%2116.7%
10Dalvin Cook3866.7%9356.3%205.6%
11Najee Harris2871.8%11155.0%2214.3%
12Saquon Barkley4376.8%17350.0%106.7%
13Breece Hall3757.8%15250.0%5118.5%
14Kenneth Walker1741.5%9150.0%000.0%
15Aaron Jones2453.3%9150.0%3112.0%
16James Robinson4161.2%16148.5%113.3%
17Antonio Gibson2655.3%9247.4%209.5%
18Austin Ekeler3564.8%8147.1%6219.4%
19Raheem Mostert2452.2%7146.7%104.0%
20Nick Chubb3549.3%18546.2%000.0%
21Cam Akers1425.9%8144.4%103.2%
22AJ Dillon2453.3%8144.4%208.0%
23Khalil Herbert2553.2%15344.1%000.0%
24Rhamondre Stevenson3871.7%12241.4%3015.0%
25Kareem Hunt3650.7%16141.0%4114.3%
26Ezekiel Elliott1659.3%4240.0%000.0%
27Tony Pollard1140.7%4140.0%2011.1%
28Darrell Henderson3463.0%7238.9%206.5%
29Michael Carter3453.1%11236.7%207.4%
30James Conner2750.0%8134.8%103.7%
31Jeff Wilson3364.7%11134.4%2012.5%
32Miles Sanders3950.0%16433.3%000.0%
33Alvin Kamara2250.0%5033.3%6023.1%
34Alexander Mattison1933.3%5131.3%4111.1%
35Eno Benjamin1324.1%7130.4%3011.1%
36Joshua Kelley1222.2%5129.4%103.2%
37Devin Singletary5381.5%7029.2%6117.1%
38J.K. Dobbins1424.1%7128.0%113.6%
39Rashaad Penny1843.9%5027.8%105.3%
40Caleb Huntley1423.0%11127.5%000.0%
41Jerick McKinnon4855.2%8026.7%316.5%
42Cordarrelle Patterson2642.6%10325.0%000.0%
43Javonte Williams2247.8%4025.0%6022.2%
44Travis Etienne2841.8%8024.2%3010.0%
45Damien Harris1222.6%7324.1%5025.0%
46David Montgomery2246.8%8123.5%000.0%
47Tyler Allgeier1626.2%9022.5%000.0%
48Brian Robinson612.8%4121.1%000.0%
49Clyde Edwards-Helaire3034.5%6220.0%6313.0%
50Isiah Pacheco910.3%6120.0%000.0%
51Jaylen Warren1128.2%4020.0%000.0%
52Mark Ingram1534.1%3120.0%207.7%
53Sony Michel713.0%3017.6%000.0%
54Deon Jackson1424.1%3117.6%206.5%
55Rachaad White1424.6%3116.7%3010.0%
56Kenyan Drake1729.3%4016.0%000.0%
57Chase Edmonds2043.5%2213.3%4116.0%
58Tevin Coleman713.7%4112.5%116.3%
59Mike Davis1220.7%3012.0%000.0%
60Matt Breida1323.2%4011.8%000.0%
61D'Andre Swift1122.0%2111.8%000.0%
62Kenneth Gainwell2937.2%5210.4%208.7%
63Kyle Juszczyk2447.1%319.4%000.0%
64James Cook1015.4%208.3%308.6%
65Rex Burkhead624.0%107.1%2122.2%
66Kevin Harris611.3%206.9%000.0%
67Nyheim Hines1017.2%105.9%206.5%
68J.D. McKissic1225.5%105.3%209.5%
69Darrel Williams1527.8%114.3%103.7%
70Samaje Perine811.9%104.2%215.4%
71Dontrell Hilliard618.2%000.0%2212.5%

    

Week 7 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Kenyan Drake - 5% 
  2. D'Onta Foreman - 5% 
  3. Chuba Hubbard - 4%
  4. Mike Boone - 41%
  5. Tyler Allgeier - 50%
  6. Caleb Huntley - 7%
  7. Mark Ingram - 23%  
  8. Malcolm Brown - 1%
  9. Dontrell Hilliard - 12% 
  10. Joshua Kelley - 18%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Rachaad White - 34% 
  2. Kyren Williams - 8% 
  3. James Cook - 27%
  4. Jaylen Warren - 11% 
  5. Isiah Pacheco - 21%
  6. Matt Breida - 1%
  7. Samaje Perine - 7%
  8. Justice Hill - 1%
  9. Tyrion Davis-Price - 3%
  10. Kevin Harris - 0%

     

Week 7 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

J.D. McKissic

Deon Jackson

Avery Williams

Pierre Strong

Chuba Hubbard

Zack Moss

   

Bench'em

James Robinson & Travis Etienne

Antonio Gibson

J.K. Dobbins

Jeff Wilson

Michael Carter

       

Week 6 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Commanders (12) at Bears (7) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Brian Robinson46.4%10.6%1760.7%18.2%00.0%0.0%121
J.D. McKissic30.4%44.0%27.1%13.3%313.6%14.6%20
Antonio Gibson26.8%45.0%517.9%42.7%418.2%10.6%8.30
  • Robinson replaced Gibson as the lead runner Week 5 and then replaced him as the nominal starter Week 6.
    • The rookie has a 57.8% carry share in two games, including a 72.2% share of the RB carries.
      • But he's run only seven routes, and hasn't been targeted.
  • Gibson took five touches for 43 yards on a field-goal drive late in the third quarter. Apart from that, he got just three touches on offense and one kick return.
    • Gibbo has eight carries and eight targets on 35 snaps in two games since Robinson debuted. The Commanders still try to get him the ball when he's on the field, but he's on the field much, much less.
    • Gibson's snap share has dropped with each passing week, from 64% to 54% to 44% to 41% to 32% and now 26%. He can be dropped in shallow leagues, with his value seemingly contingent on Robinson getting hurt or benched.
  • McKissic's snap share was also a season low, though that's partially on account of gameplan/ game script, not just about Robinson getting more work. McKissic was still the back of choice for the two-minute drill and third downs.
    • JDM got both his carries and one of his three targets on the final drive before halftime.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
David Montgomery77.8%50.1%1540.5%31.5%13.8%9.9%90
Khalil Herbert'22.2%40.9%718.9%32.0%00.0%4.5%7.52
Trestan Ebner4.2%10.7%00.0%6.6%00.0%3.6%00
  • Herbert played only 22% of snaps, down from 28% the week before, but ripped off a 64-yard run to finish with seven carries for 75 yards.
  • Montgomery has played 72% and now 78% of snaps in two games since returning from a knee injury. 
    • He played 68% and 80% in Chicago's first two games, so it looks like a 3:1 timeshare between Montgomery and Herbert in terms of snaps, though the carry gap isn't quite as wide.
  • Stats from the four games where both Montgomery and Herbert have been healthy:
    • Montgomery: 14.8 carries, 2.8 targets, 40.8 snaps
    • Herbert: 6.0 carries, 0.5 targets, 13.8 snaps

         

Jaguars (27) at Colts (34) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Travis Etienne45.2%47.0%1030.3%32.0%29.1%9.2%12.81
James Robinson43.5%50.3%1236.4%47.9%14.5%5.1%6.51
JaMycal Hasty16.1%5.5%39.1%2.4%00.0%1.5%11.70
  • Etienne took slightly more snaps than Robinson for a third straight game (all losses) and picked up 108 total yards on 12 touches. 
    • Etienne got a goal-line carry in the first quarter from the 1-yard line, but he was stopped for a loss of two and the Jags brought Robinson in on then ext play ( he got back to the 1-yard line, where Lawrence then snuck it in on third down.
      • It was Etienne's second look inside the 5 this year. Robinson has six.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Deon Jackson67.1%23.2%1275.0%18.9%1017.9%5.8%28.11
Phillip Lindsay32.9%12.8%318.8%9.8%35.4%2.9%6.20
  • Jackson played 80% of snaps through three quarters, but he injured his quad in the fourth quarter, allowing Lindsay to play 78% of snaps in the final frame.
  • The Colts should have Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and/or Nyheim Hines (concussion) back in the lineup for Week 7.

         

Ravens (20) at Giants (24) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Kenyan Drake57.6%29.8%1041.7%19.7%26.3%2.3%19.70
J.K. Dobbins27.1%27.9%729.2%'22.3%00.0%3.5%1.50
Mike Davis8.5%10.4%00.0%5.1%00.0%0.0%00
  • Dobbins played 56% of snaps in the first quarter but only six more snaps the rest of the game.
    • Drake took 71% of snaps after the first quarter and rumbled for 119 yards and a TD on 10 carries. 
  • After Q1, Drake took 74% of snaps on first down, 58% on second down and 83% on third down, with Davis subbing in only occasionally.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Saquon Barkley87.5%84.8%'2271.0%60.7%312.0%17.2%18.51
Matt Breida23.4%18.7%39.7%8.7%28.0%3.3%3.10
Gary Brightwell1.6%3.3%00.0%2.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • The Ravens held Barkley to 95 yards on 25 touches, but he punched in the go-ahead TD at the goal line and finished with another strong fantasy line and another dominant workload. 
    • He's THE RB1 right now. Austin Ekeler is averaging slightly more points in PPR and Nick Chubb slightly more in standard scoring, but Ek has scored TDs at an unsustainable rate for someone who isn't getting much of his team's goal-line work, while Chubb has benefitted from a soft early scheduled. 

         

49ers (14) at Falcons (28) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Kyle Juszczyk53.3%53.5%00.0%1.8%49.8%6.3%7.30
Jeff Wilson51.7%58.8%743.8%48.2%12.4%5.7%0.50
Tevin Coleman20.0%8.2%425.0%7.1%00.0%1.7%0.30
Tyrion Davis-Price1.7%8.2%00.0%8.3%00.0%0.0%00
  • Wilson lost some snaps/carries to Coleman for a second straight week, and finished with 25 yards and a lost fumble in a game where the Niners fell behind and went pass-happy.
    • Elijah Mitchell (knee) could be back after a Week 9 bye, and the schedule before then (vs. KC, at LAR) adds to Wilson's risk of being game-scripted out. The Niners still use Juszczyk as the lone back for a lot of obvious passing situations, and sometimes two-minute drills.
      • Juszczyk and Wilson played 50% of snaps apiece in the fourth quarter Sunday, with Coleman at 21%.
  • Wilson took six carries on the Niners' first three drives (including the lost fumble) but just one more the rest of the game.
  • Davis-Price could also get involved. This was his first game back after suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 2.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Tyler Allgeier56.9%36.5%1537.5%26.7%00.0%1.5%5.10
Caleb Huntley34.5%13.8%1640.0%17.3%00.0%0.0%5.91
Avery Williams12.1%19.7%25.0%4.5%17.1%3.8%1.80
  • Huntley got a carry on 16 of his 20 snaps, gaining 59 yards. His snap share (35%) wasn't a huge difference from the week before (24%), benefitting from positive game script.
    • Accordingly, Williams dropped from 26% to 22% with Atlanta facing few obvious passing situations.
    • Allgeier played a bit more than half the snaps for a second straight week, finishing with 15-51-0 after 13-45-0 the week before. 
      • Allgeier hasn't been targeted in two games without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) but he has been on the field for a decent number of pass plays (by ATL standards), unlike Williams.

     

Patriots (38) at Browns (15) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Rhamondre Stevenson85.7%64.2%1965.5%48.9%516.1%12.5%25.13
Kevin Harris17.1%3.2%310.3%1.7%00.0%0.0%0.50
Pierre Strong5.7%1.9%13.4%0.6%00.0%0.0%0.50
  • Stevenson got the start in place of Damien Harris, who injured his hamstring the week before.
    • Stevenson put up 19-76-2 and 4-15-0, playing every snap in the first half and 74% of snaps in the second half.
  • Harris, a sixth-round pick called up from the practice squad, worked ahead of Strong (a fourth-rounder).
    • Harris got some snaps with Stevenson also on the field but didn't have any touches until the second half.
    • Strong didn't play at all until the fourth quarter.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Nick Chubb44.9%53.5%1266.7%55.6%24.8%5.6%80
Kareem Hunt42.0%48.1%4'2.2%30.8%12.4%8.6%1.20
D'Ernest Johnson13.0%2.3%00.0%0.0%24.8%1.0%2.90
  • New England became the first team to shut down Chubb, who previously had at least 14.3 standard-scoring points in every game (it helped to face mostly bad teams early in the season).
  • Johnson didn't play until the fourth quarter. Before that, Chubb took 52% of snaps and Hunt got 48%, i.e., the usual, more or less.

         

Jets (27) at Packers (10) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Breece Hall67.3%53.0%2060.6%50.0%211.8%14.2%20.13
Michael Carter49.1%51.3%618.2%34.9%15.9%10.0%5.72
  • Hall landed in the 66-69 percent snap share range and 16-18 carry range for a third straight week, putting up 20-116-1 and catching both his targets for five yards.
    • He looks like a low-end RB1 right now, though he could slip to high-end RB2 territory if the 4-2 Jets don't keep playing well. There's also potential to become a top-five fantasy RB if Hall takes more snaps from Carter or Carter ends up missing some time.
  • Carter scored two TDs in Week 5, but he's averaging only 8.3 carries, 2.0 targets and 36.4 total yards the past three weeks with Hall securing the lead role.
    • Negative game script won't necessarily help Carter, considering Hall played one more third-down snap this past Sunday and has handled 55% of those this season (compared to 32% for Carter). In fact, Hall has a 31-22 target lead overall, which is a similar ratio (1.4) to the carry lead -- 76-53 (1.43).

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Aaron Jones56.2%62.0%945.0%44.9%49.1%11.0%7.40
AJ Dillon49.3%50.2%1050.0%46.8%613.6%9.6%9.20
Patrick Taylor1.4%0.3%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • Dillon returned to his role from Weeks 1-4, after seeing just six touches and 32% of snaps in the London loss to the Giants in Week 5.
    • The six targets matched a season high, while the 10 carries were a bit below his season average (12.2)
  • Jones had only four touches for six yards in the first half, despite playing 62% of snaps.
    • Dillon had eight touches for 20 yards on 49% of snaps in the first half.
    • Both guys played exactly 50% of snaps post-halftime.

         

Buccaneers (18) at Steelers (20) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Leonard Fournette81.7%76.1%2180.8%72.0%616.2%15.1%22.12
Rachaad White22.5%25.1%415.4%15.2%410.8%7.1%5.30
  • Fournette jumped back to 82% snap share after 61% and 62% the previous two weeks.
    • Lenny played at least three-fourths of snaps in each quarter, taking 90% on first down, 83% on second down and 64% on third down.
    • Fournette got four of six snaps on 3rd-and-long.
  • White got eight looks on 16 snaps. Fournette got 27 looks on 58 snaps.
    • It was White's third week in a row with either eight or nine looks, even as he lost playing time.
  • Fournette had a receiving TD for the third week in a row, and he's now caught five or more passes for 35 or more yards in four straight games.

    

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Najee Harris68.8%66.3%1448.3%58.0%311.1%8.8%12.90
Jaylen Warren31.3%32.9%26.9%14.7%00.0%4.4%0.20
  • Harris got 84% of snaps on first down and 91% on second down but just 19% on third down (and the Steelers faced a lot of third downs).
    • Warren played eight of nine snaps on 3rd-and-long, his fourth time in six weeks handling a majority of those snaps.
  • Harris scored an early receiving TD but once again struggled in terms of yardage (14-42-0 and only seven receiving yards). He's just an RB2 at this point, and not a particularly strong one.

         

Vikings (24) at Dolphins (16) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Dalvin Cook88.2%67.5%1376.5%68.6%13.6%7.4%15.30
Alexander Mattison11.8%32.2%15.9%21.9%00.0%5.1%0.30
  • Cook played a season-high 88% of snaps, tied for the fifth largest share of his career.
    • It may have been related to Mattison's shoulder (he was listed as questionable for the game), but there's also the fact that Miami dominated play volume (73-50) and Cook got only 14 touches despite rarely missing a snap.
    • Cook finished with 13-77-1 and a six-yard catch. 

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Raheem Mostert61.5%59.5%1470.0%56.3%24.4%6.5%5.80
Chase Edmonds38.5%39.4%210.0%24.6%24.4%7.0%5.10
  • Mostert, playing through a knee injury, handled his third most carries and third largest snap share of the season.
    • Mostert's three best carry totals (15, 18, 14) and three largest snap shares (72%, 69%, 62%) all came in the past three games.
    • He was held to 14-49-0 and a one-yard loss on his only catch Sunday, but the rushing workload could pay off Weeks 7-9 against the Steelers, Lions and Bears.
  • Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch after taking seven touches for 33 yards the week before. Salvon Ahmed was active instead and only played special teams.
  • Edmonds' 40% snap share was his largest since Week 3, after he sunk to 28% in Week 4 and 15% in Week 5.
    • Edmonds got only four touches but did pick up 31 yards.
    • Edmonds played six of 10 snaps on 3rd-and-long, with Mostert getting the other four, i.e., the Dolphins don't have a strong preference for Edmonds in those spots... something few would've guessed before the year.

    

Bengals (30) at Saints (26) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Joe Mixon71.4%73.2%857.1%68.4%513.9%14.2%16.80
Samaje Perine25.0%25.6%214.3%11.2%25.6%6.7%3.60
Chris Evans5.4%2.2%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.9%00
  • Mixon got only eight carries, but he averaged 5.6 YPC and scored a receiving TD in a game where the Bengals fell behind and went pass-heavy.
  • Mixon played 83% of snaps on early downs, the usual.

      

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Alvin Kamara69.4%47.4%1955.9%38.8%929.0%13.3%18.40
Mark Ingram33.3%33.5%926.5%27.6%26.5%4.1%6.70
Dwayne Washington4.2%2.7%00.0%2.4%00.0%0.0%00
  • Kamara put up 19-99-0 and 6-25-0 on eight targets.
    • He's played at least 62% of snaps in each of his four appearances, averaging 16.5 carries for 75.5 yards and 4.3 catches for 33.8 yards.
    • Last year he averaged 18.5 carries for only 69.1 yards and 3.6 catches for 33.8 yards, but with nine TDs in 13 games. This year, he's still looking for his first TD, Taysom Hill be damned.

         

Panthers (10) at Rams (24) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Christian McCaffrey86.4%84.8%1361.9%68.5%838.1%24.7%22.80
D'Onta Foreman22.7%9.2%523.8%9.7%00.0%0.0%1.90
Chuba Hubbard9.1%9.2%29.5%4.8%14.8%0.6%1.70
  • McCaffrey finished in the 86-87 percent snap share range for a third straight week, and he's landed in the 81-91 range every game this year.
    • He put up 13-69-0 and 7-89-0, giving him three straight games with seven or more catches for 50 or more yards. 
    • McCaffrey has topped 100 total yards in every game besides Week 1.
  • Hubbard played more snaps than Foreman in the previous game, but Foreman was ahead in this one in terms of both snap share and carries.
    • Foreman has an 8-2 advantage in carries the past three weeks, though Hubbard has a 19-17 snap edge and 1-0 target lead.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Darrell Henderson70.8%62.9%1241.4%36.5%39.7%8.1%13.22
Malcolm Brown24.6%6.8%724.1%5.6%13.2%0.5%3.81
  • Henderson played 79% of snaps through three quarters, with a 7-5 advantage over Brown in carries and a 2-0 lead in targets.
    • Brown then got more snaps in the fourth quarter, splitting 50/50, but Henderson had a 5-2 advantage in carries and punched in a TD to salvage his fantasy day.
  • Henderson finished with 12-43-1 and 2-9-0, while Brown had 7-15-0 and 1-13-0
  • Ronnie Rivers, elevated from the practice squad, played three snaps and took one carry for no gain and one catch for 14 yards.
  • Cam Akers apparently is done in Los Angeles...
    • Don't forget about rookie Kyren Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain on kick coverage Week 1. He should be back at some point this year, possibly soon.

         

Cardinals (9) at Seahawks (19) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Eno Benjamin87.3%42.5%1553.6%27.8%38.3%8.2%9.51
Keaontay Ingram12.7%2.0%310.7%1.9%00.0%0.0%0.70
  • Benjamin dominated snaps and touches with both Conner and Williams out, but the Seattle defense shut him and the rest of the Cardinals down.
    • Benjamin finished with 15-37-0 and 3-28-0. He almost scored on the opening drive when he got a carry from the Seattle 3-yard line and gained two yards... a FG a few snaps later represented Arizona's only offensive points in the contest.
  • QB Kyler Murray had six designed runs for 55 yards, plus four scrambles for 45 yards.
  • Benjamin played 85% of snaps on first down, 83% on second down and 94% on third down.
  • The Cardinals play on Thursday this week.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Kenneth Walker68.1%33.3%2170.0%31.4%310.0%5.4%190
DeeJay Dallas34.8%16.0%26.7%4.3%00.0%1.6%0.10
  • Walker had carries of 17 and 34 yards on back-to-back plays on the opening drive, and he had an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals mostly bottled him up otherwise, but it was good enough for a strong fantasy line (21-97-1 and 2-13-0).
  • Walker played 77% of snaps on first down, 70% on second down and 53% on third down.
    • Walker even took three of seven snaps on 3rd-and-long, though Dallas handled the two-minute offense.
  • Dallas played 14 of 15 snaps on the final two drives of the first half. Apart from that, Walker played 82% of snaps.

         

Bills (24) at Chiefs (20) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Devin Singletary86.3%69.9%1754.8%39.0%513.2%11.9%14.71
James Cook13.7%13.0%26.5%13.0%00.0%3.0%0.80
  • As we've seen before, Singletary dominated snaps in a close game. He's played 73%, 88% and now 86% in Buffalo's three close contests, compared to 54-59 percent in the three blowout wins.
    • Overall, he's averaging 9.5 carries for 42.7 yards and 3.7 catches for 27.8 yards, scoring once (receiving) in six games. That's a functional RB2, especially for PPR. He should score closer to once every 2/3 games going forward, even with QB Josh Allen essentially being the goal-line back.
  • Singletary's 17 carries and 85 rushing yards were easily season highs, topping his 11-49-0 line from two weeks prior in the win over Baltimore. He had a quieter day receiving but should still be considered more valuable in PPR leagues.
  • Singletary has four goal-line looks this year. Josh Allen has six. No other Bills RB has any.
  • Singletary played 85% of snaps on first down, 80% on second down and 100% on third down.
  • Zack Moss was a healthy scratch for the first time this year, with Cook the No. 2 back and Taiwan Jones playing special teams.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Jerick McKinnon43.3%41.7%211.1%18.5%38.6%6.5%60
Clyde Edwards-Helaire41.8%44.4%950.0%40.4%00.0%8.3%3.30
Isiah Pacheco14.9%13.5%211.1%21.2%25.7%0.9%3.80
  • CEH put up a second straight dud, seeing his usual rushing workload (nine carries) and finishing out a target/catch for the first time this year. The snap share, 42%, was basically the same as the previous week, 43%.
    • Not encouraging, especially ahead of a visit to San Francisco, though the Niners' vaunted D-line is awfully banged up right now.
  • Pacheco took 10 snaps and four touches, up from three snaps and one touch the week before in a close win over Vegas. His only games with more than four touches this year were the two where KC won by 10+ points.

         

Cowboys (17) at Eagles (26) 

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Ezekiel Elliott57.4%62.7%1350.0%57.3%12.7%4.4%15.60
Tony Pollard44.7%44.3%1142.3%33.5%38.1%8.9%7.20
  • Elliott had a season-high 81 rushing yards and scored his second TD of the year, but he still isn't seeing targets (eight in six games) and lost a couple more carries to Pollard than usual in this one.
    • Pollard was held to 11-44-0 and two catches for eight yards.

     

 W6 Snaps'22 SnapsCarr.W6 Carr Sh'22 Carr ShTgtW6 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Miles Sanders57.4%60.6%1846.2%46.7%14.8%7.5%14.21
Kenneth Gainwell29.8%27.4%512.8%10.2%00.0%4.6%2.50
Boston Scott12.8%10.0%615.4%7.1%00.0%0.6%1.60
  • Scott's return after missing two weeks with a rib injury meant Sanders ceded more snaps/carries after back-to-back weeks of season-high snap shares (67% and then 74%).
    • Sanders still did fine, going for 18-71-1 and catching one pass for one yard.

         

Broncos () at Chargers () 

MNF - check back Tuesday evening.

  •  

     

  •  

    

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
