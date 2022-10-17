Backfield Breakdown: Week 6 RB Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

A bunch of backups took on large workloads Week 6, with results ranging from spectacular (Deon Jackson) to mediocre (Darrell Henderson) to outright disappointing (Eno Benjamin). In Henderson's case, his fantasy fortunes took a turn for the better despite a less-than-stellar showing, as teammate Cam Akers seems to be done in Los Angeles.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 6 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

Week 6 Injury Report

Inactives

James Conner (ribs) + Darrel Williams (knee)

Damien Harris (hamstring) + Ty Montgomery (IR - knee)

Cam Akers (personal) + Kyren Williams (IR - ankle)

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) + Nyheim Hines (concussion)

Justice Hill (hamstring)

Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) + Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)

In-Game Injuries

J.K. Dobbins had issues with his surgically repaired knee and didn't play much.

Deon Jackson injured his quad in the second half.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 6 - IT5

Snaps Snap % Carr. Rush TD Carry Sh Tgt Rec Td Tgt Sh 1 Leonard Fournette 4 100.0% 2 0 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 2 Deon Jackson 2 100.0% 1 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 3 Miles Sanders 1 100.0% 1 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 4 Brian Robinson 1 100.0% 1 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 5 Rhamondre Stevenson 6 85.7% 3 0 75.0% 0 0 0.0% 6 Darrell Henderson 4 80.0% 2 1 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 7 Khalil Herbert 4 44.4% 2 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 8 Eno Benjamin 3 100.0% 1 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 9 Caleb Huntley 2 66.7% 1 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 10 Breece Hall 5 62.5% 3 0 42.9% 0 0 0.0% 11 Malcolm Brown 1 20.0% 1 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 12 Michael Carter 4 50.0% 2 0 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 13 Saquon Barkley 5 62.5% 1 1 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 14 James Robinson 3 60.0% 1 0 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 15 Travis Etienne 2 40.0% 1 0 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 16 David Montgomery 5 55.6% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 17 Kevin Harris 4 57.1% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 18 Matt Breida 3 37.5% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 19 Devin Singletary 3 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 1 0 33.3% 20 Mike Davis 2 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 21 Jerick McKinnon 2 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 22 Dalvin Cook 2 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 23 Raheem Mostert 1 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 24 Chase Edmonds 1 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 25 Tyler Allgeier 1 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 26 Kenyan Drake 1 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0%

2022 - IT5

Snaps Snap % Carr. Rush TD Carry Sh Tgt Rec Td Tgt Sh 1 Jamaal Williams 14 63.6% 9 4 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 2 Josh Jacobs 15 88.2% 4 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 3 AJ Dillon 6 75.0% 2 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 4 Christian McCaffrey 2 100.0% 1 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 5 Antonio Gibson 10 66.7% 7 2 87.5% 0 0 0.0% 6 Dameon Pierce 7 87.5% 6 2 85.7% 0 0 0.0% 7 Joe Mixon 25 100.0% 10 1 83.3% 1 0 9.1% 8 Derrick Henry 8 88.9% 5 4 71.4% 1 0 50.0% 9 Leonard Fournette 15 78.9% 5 1 71.4% 2 2 25.0% 10 Khalil Herbert 10 58.8% 8 2 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 11 Ezekiel Elliott 4 80.0% 2 1 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 12 Jonathan Taylor 12 80.0% 3 1 60.0% 0 0 0.0% 13 Nick Chubb 14 70.0% 7 3 58.3% 0 0 0.0% 14 Melvin Gordon 6 37.5% 4 1 57.1% 0 0 0.0% 15 Dalvin Cook 14 73.7% 4 3 57.1% 0 0 0.0% 16 Najee Harris 13 100.0% 5 1 55.6% 1 1 33.3% 17 James Robinson 14 73.7% 5 0 55.6% 1 1 11.1% 18 Breece Hall 14 66.7% 7 2 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 19 James Conner 9 42.9% 5 1 50.0% 1 0 9.1% 20 Rhamondre Stevenson 10 71.4% 5 1 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 21 Sony Michel 4 40.0% 2 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 22 Saquon Barkley 12 66.7% 5 3 45.5% 0 0 0.0% 23 Caleb Huntley 5 38.5% 3 1 42.9% 0 0 0.0% 24 Jeff Wilson 13 61.9% 6 1 40.0% 0 0 0.0% 25 Cam Akers 3 18.8% 2 0 40.0% 0 0 0.0% 26 Darrell Henderson 12 75.0% 2 1 40.0% 0 0 0.0% 27 J.K. Dobbins 5 27.8% 3 1 37.5% 1 1 11.1% 28 Miles Sanders 12 48.0% 6 3 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 29 Kareem Hunt 7 35.0% 4 1 33.3% 1 1 16.7% 30 Chase Edmonds 7 50.0% 2 2 33.3% 1 0 16.7% 31 Raheem Mostert 7 50.0% 2 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 32 Tony Pollard 1 20.0% 1 1 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 33 Damien Harris 4 28.6% 3 3 30.0% 1 0 25.0% 34 Michael Carter 11 52.4% 4 2 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 35 Rachaad White 4 21.1% 2 1 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 36 Javonte Williams 10 62.5% 2 0 28.6% 2 0 25.0% 37 Jerick McKinnon 19 59.4% 3 0 27.3% 1 0 5.9% 38 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 11 34.4% 3 2 27.3% 4 3 23.5% 39 Mike Davis 9 50.0% 2 0 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 40 Devin Singletary 20 95.2% 2 0 25.0% 2 1 18.2% 41 Joshua Kelley 1 10.0% 1 1 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 42 Latavius Murray 2 28.6% 1 1 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 43 Mark Ingram 1 14.3% 1 1 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 44 Deon Jackson 2 13.3% 1 1 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 45 Nyheim Hines 4 26.7% 1 0 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 46 Malcolm Brown 1 6.3% 1 0 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 47 Isiah Pacheco 3 9.4% 2 1 18.2% 0 0 0.0% 48 Alec Ingold 1 7.1% 1 0 16.7% 0 0 0.0% 49 Rex Burkhead 1 12.5% 1 0 14.3% 0 0 0.0% 50 Cordarrelle Patterson 5 38.5% 1 1 14.3% 0 0 0.0% 51 Alexander Mattison 5 26.3% 1 0 14.3% 0 0 0.0% 52 Tevin Coleman 3 14.3% 2 1 13.3% 0 0 0.0% 53 Kyle Juszczyk 12 57.1% 2 1 13.3% 0 0 0.0% 54 Brian Robinson 1 6.7% 1 1 12.5% 0 0 0.0% 55 Travis Etienne 5 26.3% 1 0 11.1% 1 0 11.1% 56 Eno Benjamin 3 14.3% 1 0 10.0% 0 0 0.0% 57 Darrel Williams 9 42.9% 1 1 10.0% 0 0 0.0% 58 Gary Brightwell 3 16.7% 1 1 9.1% 0 0 0.0% 59 Tyrion Davis-Price 3 14.3% 1 0 6.7% 0 0 0.0% 60 Kenneth Gainwell 7 28.0% 1 1 5.6% 1 0 14.3% 61 Boston Scott 6 24.0% 1 1 5.6% 0 0 0.0% 62 Kenyan Drake 2 11.1% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 63 D'Andre Swift 3 13.6% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 64 Austin Ekeler 5 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 65 Aaron Jones 2 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 1 0 16.7% 66 Alvin Kamara 2 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 67 David Montgomery 7 41.2% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0%

Red Zone

Week 6 - RZ

Snaps Snap % Carr. Rush TD Carry Sh Tgt Rec Td Tgt Sh 1 Leonard Fournette 17 94.4% 5 0 100.0% 1 1 10.0% 2 Deon Jackson 11 84.6% 3 1 100.0% 1 0 12.5% 3 Ezekiel Elliott 4 100.0% 1 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 4 Brian Robinson 6 85.7% 4 1 80.0% 0 0 0.0% 5 Kenneth Walker 10 71.4% 5 1 71.4% 0 0 0.0% 6 Caleb Huntley 7 63.6% 6 0 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 7 Miles Sanders 3 37.5% 2 1 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 8 Tevin Coleman 2 28.6% 2 0 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 9 Rhamondre Stevenson 16 84.2% 6 1 60.0% 2 0 33.3% 10 Saquon Barkley 16 80.0% 7 1 58.3% 0 0 0.0% 11 Breece Hall 7 58.3% 5 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 12 Raheem Mostert 3 42.9% 1 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 13 Alvin Kamara 8 80.0% 1 0 50.0% 4 0 66.7% 14 Kenyan Drake 6 66.7% 1 0 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 15 Darrell Henderson 9 81.8% 2 1 40.0% 2 0 33.3% 16 James Robinson 4 57.1% 2 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 17 Travis Etienne 3 42.9% 2 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 18 Jaylen Warren 3 33.3% 1 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 19 Najee Harris 6 66.7% 1 0 33.3% 1 1 20.0% 20 Keaontay Ingram 1 25.0% 1 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 21 Eno Benjamin 3 75.0% 1 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 22 Jeff Wilson 5 71.4% 1 0 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 23 Devin Singletary 8 88.9% 1 0 33.3% 2 0 33.3% 24 Michael Carter 8 66.7% 3 0 30.0% 0 0 0.0% 25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5 45.5% 2 0 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 26 Khalil Herbert 5 38.5% 2 0 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 27 David Montgomery 8 61.5% 2 0 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 28 Tyler Allgeier 4 36.4% 2 0 22.2% 0 0 0.0% 29 Kevin Harris 6 31.6% 2 0 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 30 Malcolm Brown 1 9.1% 1 0 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 31 Jerick McKinnon 6 54.5% 1 0 14.3% 0 0 0.0% 32 Matt Breida 6 30.0% 1 0 8.3% 0 0 0.0% 33 DeeJay Dallas 4 28.6% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 34 Samaje Perine 3 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 1 0 16.7% 35 Mike Davis 3 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 36 Kenneth Gainwell 5 62.5% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 37 Joe Mixon 6 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 2 1 33.3% 38 Kareem Hunt 4 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 39 Patrick Ricard 6 66.7% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 40 Dalvin Cook 4 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 1 0 33.3% 41 Phillip Lindsay 2 15.4% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 42 Chase Edmonds 4 57.1% 0 0 0.0% 1 0 33.3% 43 Mark Ingram 2 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 44 James Cook 1 11.1% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 45 Aaron Jones 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 46 Rachaad White 2 11.1% 0 0 0.0% 2 0 20.0% 47 J.D. McKissic 1 14.3% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 48 Christian McCaffrey 4 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 1 0 25.0%

2022 - RZ

Snaps Snap % Carr. Rush TD Carry Sh Tgt Rec Td Tgt Sh 1 Dameon Pierce 19 76.0% 13 2 92.9% 0 0 0.0% 2 Josh Jacobs 39 68.4% 16 3 88.9% 0 0 0.0% 3 Jamaal Williams 22 44.0% 15 5 88.2% 1 0 3.7% 4 Derrick Henry 27 81.8% 12 5 85.7% 3 0 18.8% 5 Jonathan Taylor 38 65.5% 13 1 76.5% 1 0 3.2% 6 Joe Mixon 58 86.6% 17 1 70.8% 5 1 13.5% 7 Leonard Fournette 44 77.2% 12 1 66.7% 4 3 13.3% 8 Melvin Gordon 21 45.7% 10 1 62.5% 2 0 7.4% 9 Christian McCaffrey 27 96.4% 7 2 58.3% 2 1 16.7% 10 Dalvin Cook 38 66.7% 9 3 56.3% 2 0 5.6% 11 Najee Harris 28 71.8% 11 1 55.0% 2 2 14.3% 12 Saquon Barkley 43 76.8% 17 3 50.0% 1 0 6.7% 13 Breece Hall 37 57.8% 15 2 50.0% 5 1 18.5% 14 Kenneth Walker 17 41.5% 9 1 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 15 Aaron Jones 24 53.3% 9 1 50.0% 3 1 12.0% 16 James Robinson 41 61.2% 16 1 48.5% 1 1 3.3% 17 Antonio Gibson 26 55.3% 9 2 47.4% 2 0 9.5% 18 Austin Ekeler 35 64.8% 8 1 47.1% 6 2 19.4% 19 Raheem Mostert 24 52.2% 7 1 46.7% 1 0 4.0% 20 Nick Chubb 35 49.3% 18 5 46.2% 0 0 0.0% 21 Cam Akers 14 25.9% 8 1 44.4% 1 0 3.2% 22 AJ Dillon 24 53.3% 8 1 44.4% 2 0 8.0% 23 Khalil Herbert 25 53.2% 15 3 44.1% 0 0 0.0% 24 Rhamondre Stevenson 38 71.7% 12 2 41.4% 3 0 15.0% 25 Kareem Hunt 36 50.7% 16 1 41.0% 4 1 14.3% 26 Ezekiel Elliott 16 59.3% 4 2 40.0% 0 0 0.0% 27 Tony Pollard 11 40.7% 4 1 40.0% 2 0 11.1% 28 Darrell Henderson 34 63.0% 7 2 38.9% 2 0 6.5% 29 Michael Carter 34 53.1% 11 2 36.7% 2 0 7.4% 30 James Conner 27 50.0% 8 1 34.8% 1 0 3.7% 31 Jeff Wilson 33 64.7% 11 1 34.4% 2 0 12.5% 32 Miles Sanders 39 50.0% 16 4 33.3% 0 0 0.0% 33 Alvin Kamara 22 50.0% 5 0 33.3% 6 0 23.1% 34 Alexander Mattison 19 33.3% 5 1 31.3% 4 1 11.1% 35 Eno Benjamin 13 24.1% 7 1 30.4% 3 0 11.1% 36 Joshua Kelley 12 22.2% 5 1 29.4% 1 0 3.2% 37 Devin Singletary 53 81.5% 7 0 29.2% 6 1 17.1% 38 J.K. Dobbins 14 24.1% 7 1 28.0% 1 1 3.6% 39 Rashaad Penny 18 43.9% 5 0 27.8% 1 0 5.3% 40 Caleb Huntley 14 23.0% 11 1 27.5% 0 0 0.0% 41 Jerick McKinnon 48 55.2% 8 0 26.7% 3 1 6.5% 42 Cordarrelle Patterson 26 42.6% 10 3 25.0% 0 0 0.0% 43 Javonte Williams 22 47.8% 4 0 25.0% 6 0 22.2% 44 Travis Etienne 28 41.8% 8 0 24.2% 3 0 10.0% 45 Damien Harris 12 22.6% 7 3 24.1% 5 0 25.0% 46 David Montgomery 22 46.8% 8 1 23.5% 0 0 0.0% 47 Tyler Allgeier 16 26.2% 9 0 22.5% 0 0 0.0% 48 Brian Robinson 6 12.8% 4 1 21.1% 0 0 0.0% 49 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 30 34.5% 6 2 20.0% 6 3 13.0% 50 Isiah Pacheco 9 10.3% 6 1 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 51 Jaylen Warren 11 28.2% 4 0 20.0% 0 0 0.0% 52 Mark Ingram 15 34.1% 3 1 20.0% 2 0 7.7% 53 Sony Michel 7 13.0% 3 0 17.6% 0 0 0.0% 54 Deon Jackson 14 24.1% 3 1 17.6% 2 0 6.5% 55 Rachaad White 14 24.6% 3 1 16.7% 3 0 10.0% 56 Kenyan Drake 17 29.3% 4 0 16.0% 0 0 0.0% 57 Chase Edmonds 20 43.5% 2 2 13.3% 4 1 16.0% 58 Tevin Coleman 7 13.7% 4 1 12.5% 1 1 6.3% 59 Mike Davis 12 20.7% 3 0 12.0% 0 0 0.0% 60 Matt Breida 13 23.2% 4 0 11.8% 0 0 0.0% 61 D'Andre Swift 11 22.0% 2 1 11.8% 0 0 0.0% 62 Kenneth Gainwell 29 37.2% 5 2 10.4% 2 0 8.7% 63 Kyle Juszczyk 24 47.1% 3 1 9.4% 0 0 0.0% 64 James Cook 10 15.4% 2 0 8.3% 3 0 8.6% 65 Rex Burkhead 6 24.0% 1 0 7.1% 2 1 22.2% 66 Kevin Harris 6 11.3% 2 0 6.9% 0 0 0.0% 67 Nyheim Hines 10 17.2% 1 0 5.9% 2 0 6.5% 68 J.D. McKissic 12 25.5% 1 0 5.3% 2 0 9.5% 69 Darrel Williams 15 27.8% 1 1 4.3% 1 0 3.7% 70 Samaje Perine 8 11.9% 1 0 4.2% 2 1 5.4% 71 Dontrell Hilliard 6 18.2% 0 0 0.0% 2 2 12.5%

Week 6 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Commanders (12) at Bears (7) Commanders (12) atBears (7)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Brian Robinson 46.4% 10.6% 17 60.7% 18.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 12 1 J.D. McKissic 30.4% 44.0% 2 7.1% 13.3% 3 13.6% 14.6% 2 0 Antonio Gibson 26.8% 45.0% 5 17.9% 42.7% 4 18.2% 10.6% 8.3 0

Robinson replaced Gibson as the lead runner Week 5 and then replaced him as the nominal starter Week 6. The rookie has a 57.8% carry share in two games, including a 72.2% share of the RB carries . But he's run only seven routes, and hasn't been targeted.

Gibson took five touches for 43 yards on a field-goal drive late in the third quarter. Apart from that, he got just three touches on offense and one kick return. Gibbo has eight carries and eight targets on 35 snaps in two games since Robinson debuted. The Commanders still try to get him the ball when he's on the field, but he's on the field much, much less. Gibson's snap share has dropped with each passing week, from 64% to 54% to 44% to 41% to 32% and now 26%. He can be dropped in shallow leagues, with his value seemingly contingent on Robinson getting hurt or benched.

McKissic's snap share was also a season low, though that's partially on account of gameplan/ game script, not just about Robinson getting more work. McKissic was still the back of choice for the two-minute drill and third downs. JDM got both his carries and one of his three targets on the final drive before halftime.



W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL David Montgomery 77.8% 50.1% 15 40.5% 31.5% 1 3.8% 9.9% 9 0 Khalil Herbert '22.2% 40.9% 7 18.9% 32.0% 0 0.0% 4.5% 7.5 2 Trestan Ebner 4.2% 10.7% 0 0.0% 6.6% 0 0.0% 3.6% 0 0

Herbert played only 22% of snaps, down from 28% the week before, but ripped off a 64-yard run to finish with seven carries for 75 yards.

Montgomery has played 72% and now 78% of snaps in two games since returning from a knee injury. He played 68% and 80% in Chicago's first two games, so it looks like a 3:1 timeshare between Montgomery and Herbert in terms of snaps, though the carry gap isn't quite as wide .

Stats from the four games where both Montgomery and Herbert have been healthy : Montgomery: 14.8 carries, 2.8 targets, 40.8 snaps Herbert: 6.0 carries, 0.5 targets, 13.8 snaps

:

Jaguars (27) at Colts (34) Jaguars (27) atColts (34)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Travis Etienne 45.2% 47.0% 10 30.3% 32.0% 2 9.1% 9.2% 12.8 1 James Robinson 43.5% 50.3% 12 36.4% 47.9% 1 4.5% 5.1% 6.5 1 JaMycal Hasty 16.1% 5.5% 3 9.1% 2.4% 0 0.0% 1.5% 11.7 0

Etienne took slightly more snaps than Robinson for a third straight game (all losses) and picked up 108 total yards on 12 touches. Etienne got a goal-line carry in the first quarter from the 1-yard line, but he was stopped for a loss of two and the Jags brought Robinson in on then ext play ( he got back to the 1-yard line, where Lawrence then snuck it in on third down. It was Etienne's second look inside the 5 this year. Robinson has six.

(all losses) and picked up 108 total yards on 12 touches.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Deon Jackson 67.1% 23.2% 12 75.0% 18.9% 10 17.9% 5.8% 28.1 1 Phillip Lindsay 32.9% 12.8% 3 18.8% 9.8% 3 5.4% 2.9% 6.2 0

Jackson played 80% of snaps through three quarters, but he injured his quad in the fourth quarter, allowing Lindsay to play 78% of snaps in the final frame.

The Colts should have Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and/or Nyheim Hines (concussion) back in the lineup for Week 7.

Ravens (20) at Giants (24) Ravens (20) atGiants (24)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Kenyan Drake 57.6% 29.8% 10 41.7% 19.7% 2 6.3% 2.3% 19.7 0 J.K. Dobbins 27.1% 27.9% 7 29.2% '22.3% 0 0.0% 3.5% 1.5 0 Mike Davis 8.5% 10.4% 0 0.0% 5.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Dobbins played 56% of snaps in the first quarter but only six more snaps the rest of the game . Drake took 71% of snaps after the first quarter and rumbled for 119 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

. After Q1, Drake took 74% of snaps on first down, 58% on second down and 83% on third down, with Davis subbing in only occasionally.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins' knee tightened up, which is why he didn't play in second half. John Harbaugh said it could have been the turf. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 16, 2022

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Saquon Barkley 87.5% 84.8% '22 71.0% 60.7% 3 12.0% 17.2% 18.5 1 Matt Breida 23.4% 18.7% 3 9.7% 8.7% 2 8.0% 3.3% 3.1 0 Gary Brightwell 1.6% 3.3% 0 0.0% 2.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

The Ravens held Barkley to 95 yards on 25 touches, but he punched in the go-ahead TD at the goal line and finished with another strong fantasy line and another dominant workload. He's THE RB1 right now. Austin Ekeler is averaging slightly more points in PPR and Nick Chubb slightly more in standard scoring, but Ek has scored TDs at an unsustainable rate for someone who isn't getting much of his team's goal-line work, while Chubb has benefitted from a soft early scheduled.



49ers (14) at Falcons (28) 49ers (14) atFalcons (28)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Kyle Juszczyk 53.3% 53.5% 0 0.0% 1.8% 4 9.8% 6.3% 7.3 0 Jeff Wilson 51.7% 58.8% 7 43.8% 48.2% 1 2.4% 5.7% 0.5 0 Tevin Coleman 20.0% 8.2% 4 25.0% 7.1% 0 0.0% 1.7% 0.3 0 Tyrion Davis-Price 1.7% 8.2% 0 0.0% 8.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Wilson lost some snaps/carries to Coleman for a second straight week , and finished with 25 yards and a lost fumble in a game where the Niners fell behind and went pass-happy. Elijah Mitchell (knee) could be back after a Week 9 bye, and the schedule before then (vs. KC, at LAR) adds to Wilson's risk of being game-scripted out. The Niners still use Juszczyk as the lone back for a lot of obvious passing situations, and sometimes two-minute drills. Juszczyk and Wilson played 50% of snaps apiece in the fourth quarter Sunday, with Coleman at 21%.

, and finished with 25 yards and a lost fumble in a game where the Niners fell behind and went pass-happy. Wilson took six carries on the Niners' first three drives (including the lost fumble) but just one more the rest of the game.

Davis-Price could also get involved. This was his first game back after suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 2.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Tyler Allgeier 56.9% 36.5% 15 37.5% 26.7% 0 0.0% 1.5% 5.1 0 Caleb Huntley 34.5% 13.8% 16 40.0% 17.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 5.9 1 Avery Williams 12.1% 19.7% 2 5.0% 4.5% 1 7.1% 3.8% 1.8 0

Huntley got a carry on 16 of his 20 snaps, gaining 59 yards. His snap share (35%) wasn't a huge difference from the week before (24%), benefitting from positive game script. Accordingly, Williams dropped from 26% to 22% with Atlanta facing few obvious passing situations. Allgeier played a bit more than half the snaps for a second straight week, finishing with 15-51-0 after 13-45-0 the week before. Allgeier hasn't been targeted in two games without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) but he has been on the field for a decent number of pass plays (by ATL standards), unlike Williams.



Patriots (38) at Browns (15) Patriots (38) atBrowns (15)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Rhamondre Stevenson 85.7% 64.2% 19 65.5% 48.9% 5 16.1% 12.5% 25.1 3 Kevin Harris 17.1% 3.2% 3 10.3% 1.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.5 0 Pierre Strong 5.7% 1.9% 1 3.4% 0.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.5 0

Stevenson got the start in place of Damien Harris, who injured his hamstring the week before. Stevenson put up 19-76-2 and 4-15-0, playing every snap in the first half and 74% of snaps in the second half .

Harris, a sixth-round pick called up from the practice squad, worked ahead of Strong (a fourth-rounder). Harris got some snaps with Stevenson also on the field but didn't have any touches until the second half. Strong didn't play at all until the fourth quarter .



W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Nick Chubb 44.9% 53.5% 12 66.7% 55.6% 2 4.8% 5.6% 8 0 Kareem Hunt 42.0% 48.1% 4 '2.2% 30.8% 1 2.4% 8.6% 1.2 0 D'Ernest Johnson 13.0% 2.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2 4.8% 1.0% 2.9 0

New England became the first team to shut down Chubb, who previously had at least 14.3 standard-scoring points in every game (it helped to face mostly bad teams early in the season).

Johnson didn't play until the fourth quarter. Before that, Chubb took 52% of snaps and Hunt got 48%, i.e., the usual, more or less.

Jets (27) at Packers (10) Jets (27) atPackers (10)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Breece Hall 67.3% 53.0% 20 60.6% 50.0% 2 11.8% 14.2% 20.1 3 Michael Carter 49.1% 51.3% 6 18.2% 34.9% 1 5.9% 10.0% 5.7 2

Hall landed in the 66-69 percent snap share range and 16-18 carry range for a third straight week , putting up 20-116-1 and catching both his targets for five yards. He looks like a low-end RB1 right now, though he could slip to high-end RB2 territory if the 4-2 Jets don't keep playing well. There's also potential to become a top-five fantasy RB if Hall takes more snaps from Carter or Carter ends up missing some time.

, putting up 20-116-1 and catching both his targets for five yards. Carter scored two TDs in Week 5, but he's averaging only 8.3 carries, 2.0 targets and 36.4 total yards the past three weeks with Hall securing the lead role. Negative game script won't necessarily help Carter, considering Hall played one more third-down snap this past Sunday and has handled 55% of those this season (compared to 32% for Carter). In fact, Hall has a 31-22 target lead overall, which is a similar ratio (1.4) to the carry lead -- 76-53 (1.43).

with Hall securing the lead role.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Aaron Jones 56.2% 62.0% 9 45.0% 44.9% 4 9.1% 11.0% 7.4 0 AJ Dillon 49.3% 50.2% 10 50.0% 46.8% 6 13.6% 9.6% 9.2 0 Patrick Taylor 1.4% 0.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Dillon returned to his role from Weeks 1-4, after seeing just six touches and 32% of snaps in the London loss to the Giants in Week 5 . The six targets matched a season high, while the 10 carries were a bit below his season average (12.2)

. Jones had only four touches for six yards in the first half, despite playing 62% of snaps. Dillon had eight touches for 20 yards on 49% of snaps in the first half. Both guys played exactly 50% of snaps post-halftime.



Buccaneers (18) at Steelers (20) Buccaneers (18) atSteelers (20)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Leonard Fournette 81.7% 76.1% 21 80.8% 72.0% 6 16.2% 15.1% 22.1 2 Rachaad White 22.5% 25.1% 4 15.4% 15.2% 4 10.8% 7.1% 5.3 0

Fournette jumped back to 82% snap share after 61% and 62% the previous two weeks . Lenny played at least three-fourths of snaps in each quarter, taking 90% on first down, 83% on second down and 64% on third down. Fournette got four of six snaps on 3rd-and-long.

. White got eight looks on 16 snaps. Fournette got 27 looks on 58 snaps. It was White's third week in a row with either eight or nine looks , even as he lost playing time.

Fournette had a receiving TD for the third week in a row, and he's now caught five or more passes for 35 or more yards in four straight games.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Najee Harris 68.8% 66.3% 14 48.3% 58.0% 3 11.1% 8.8% 12.9 0 Jaylen Warren 31.3% 32.9% 2 6.9% 14.7% 0 0.0% 4.4% 0.2 0

Harris got 84% of snaps on first down and 91% on second down but just 19% on third down (and the Steelers faced a lot of third downs). Warren played eight of nine snaps on 3rd-and-long, his fourth time in six weeks handling a majority of those snaps.

(and the Steelers faced a lot of third downs). Harris scored an early receiving TD but once again struggled in terms of yardage (14-42-0 and only seven receiving yards). He's just an RB2 at this point, and not a particularly strong one.

Vikings (24) at Dolphins (16) Vikings (24) atDolphins (16)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Dalvin Cook 88.2% 67.5% 13 76.5% 68.6% 1 3.6% 7.4% 15.3 0 Alexander Mattison 11.8% 32.2% 1 5.9% 21.9% 0 0.0% 5.1% 0.3 0

Cook played a season-high 88% of snaps , tied for the fifth largest share of his career. It may have been related to Mattison's shoulder (he was listed as questionable for the game), but there's also the fact that Miami dominated play volume (73-50) and Cook got only 14 touches despite rarely missing a snap. Cook finished with 13-77-1 and a six-yard catch.

, tied for the fifth largest share of his career.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Raheem Mostert 61.5% 59.5% 14 70.0% 56.3% 2 4.4% 6.5% 5.8 0 Chase Edmonds 38.5% 39.4% 2 10.0% 24.6% 2 4.4% 7.0% 5.1 0

Mostert, playing through a knee injury, handled his third most carries and third largest snap share of the season. Mostert's three best carry totals (15, 18, 14) and three largest snap shares (72%, 69%, 62%) all came in the past three games . He was held to 14-49-0 and a one-yard loss on his only catch Sunday, but the rushing workload could pay off Weeks 7-9 against the Steelers, Lions and Bears .

Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch after taking seven touches for 33 yards the week before. Salvon Ahmed was active instead and only played special teams.

Edmonds' 40% snap share was his largest since Week 3 , after he sunk to 28% in Week 4 and 15% in Week 5. Edmonds got only four touches but did pick up 31 yards. Edmonds played six of 10 snaps on 3rd-and-long, with Mostert getting the other four, i.e., the Dolphins don't have a strong preference for Edmonds in those spots... something few would've guessed before the year.

, after he sunk to 28% in Week 4 and 15% in Week 5.

Bengals (30) at Saints (26) Bengals (30) atSaints (26)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Joe Mixon 71.4% 73.2% 8 57.1% 68.4% 5 13.9% 14.2% 16.8 0 Samaje Perine 25.0% 25.6% 2 14.3% 11.2% 2 5.6% 6.7% 3.6 0 Chris Evans 5.4% 2.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.9% 0 0

Mixon got only eight carries, but he averaged 5.6 YPC and scored a receiving TD in a game where the Bengals fell behind and went pass-heavy.

Mixon played 83% of snaps on early downs, the usual.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Alvin Kamara 69.4% 47.4% 19 55.9% 38.8% 9 29.0% 13.3% 18.4 0 Mark Ingram 33.3% 33.5% 9 26.5% 27.6% 2 6.5% 4.1% 6.7 0 Dwayne Washington 4.2% 2.7% 0 0.0% 2.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Kamara put up 19-99-0 and 6-25-0 on eight targets. He's played at least 62% of snaps in each of his four appearances, averaging 16.5 carries for 75.5 yards and 4.3 catches for 33.8 yards. Last year he averaged 18.5 carries for only 69.1 yards and 3.6 catches for 33.8 yards, but with nine TDs in 13 games. This year, he's still looking for his first TD, Taysom Hill be damned.



Panthers (10) at Rams (24) Panthers (10) atRams (24)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Christian McCaffrey 86.4% 84.8% 13 61.9% 68.5% 8 38.1% 24.7% 22.8 0 D'Onta Foreman 22.7% 9.2% 5 23.8% 9.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1.9 0 Chuba Hubbard 9.1% 9.2% 2 9.5% 4.8% 1 4.8% 0.6% 1.7 0

McCaffrey finished in the 86-87 percent snap share range for a third straight week, and he's landed in the 81-91 range every game this year. He put up 13-69-0 and 7-89-0, giving him three straight games with seven or more catches for 50 or more yards. McCaffrey has topped 100 total yards in every game besides Week 1.

Hubbard played more snaps than Foreman in the previous game, but Foreman was ahead in this one in terms of both snap share and carries. Foreman has an 8-2 advantage in carries the past three weeks, though Hubbard has a 19-17 snap edge and 1-0 target lead.



W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Darrell Henderson 70.8% 62.9% 12 41.4% 36.5% 3 9.7% 8.1% 13.2 2 Malcolm Brown 24.6% 6.8% 7 24.1% 5.6% 1 3.2% 0.5% 3.8 1

Henderson played 79% of snaps through three quarters , with a 7-5 advantage over Brown in carries and a 2-0 lead in targets. Brown then got more snaps in the fourth quarter, splitting 50/50, but Henderson had a 5-2 advantage in carries and punched in a TD to salvage his fantasy day.

, with a 7-5 advantage over Brown in carries and a 2-0 lead in targets. Henderson finished with 12-43-1 and 2-9-0, while Brown had 7-15-0 and 1-13-0

Ronnie Rivers, elevated from the practice squad, played three snaps and took one carry for no gain and one catch for 14 yards.

Cam Akers apparently is done in Los Angeles... Don't forget about rookie Kyren Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain on kick coverage Week 1. He should be back at some point this year, possibly soon.



The Inside Scoop-Week 6! Latest on Cam Akers last game with the #Rams, the #Panthers market is HOT with McCaffrey and Anderson potentially being traded and an important pregame workout for Dak Prescott before tonight's game vs the #Eagles @nflonfox #NFL pic.twitter.com/0CwiIasx2A — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 16, 2022

Cardinals (9) at Seahawks (19) Cardinals (9) atSeahawks (19)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Eno Benjamin 87.3% 42.5% 15 53.6% 27.8% 3 8.3% 8.2% 9.5 1 Keaontay Ingram 12.7% 2.0% 3 10.7% 1.9% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.7 0

Benjamin dominated snaps and touches with both Conner and Williams out , but the Seattle defense shut him and the rest of the Cardinals down. Benjamin finished with 15-37-0 and 3-28-0. He almost scored on the opening drive when he got a carry from the Seattle 3-yard line and gained two yards... a FG a few snaps later represented Arizona's only offensive points in the contest.

, but the Seattle defense shut him and the rest of the Cardinals down. QB Kyler Murray had six designed runs for 55 yards, plus four scrambles for 45 yards.

Benjamin played 85% of snaps on first down, 83% on second down and 94% on third down .

. The Cardinals play on Thursday this week.

Here is a Cardinals injury report for today though the team didn't practice. Looks like Thompson, Benjamin, Collins also banged up in Sunday's game. I did see Chris Banjo on defense briefly at safety. pic.twitter.com/uhwanlEah1 — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) October 17, 2022

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Kenneth Walker 68.1% 33.3% 21 70.0% 31.4% 3 10.0% 5.4% 19 0 DeeJay Dallas 34.8% 16.0% 2 6.7% 4.3% 0 0.0% 1.6% 0.1 0

Walker had carries of 17 and 34 yards on back-to-back plays on the opening drive, and he had an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter . The Cardinals mostly bottled him up otherwise, but it was good enough for a strong fantasy line (21-97-1 and 2-13-0).

. The Cardinals mostly bottled him up otherwise, but it was good enough for a strong fantasy line (21-97-1 and 2-13-0). Walker played 77% of snaps on first down, 70% on second down and 53% on third down . Walker even took three of seven snaps on 3rd-and-long, though Dallas handled the two-minute offense.

. Dallas played 14 of 15 snaps on the final two drives of the first half. Apart from that, Walker played 82% of snaps.

Bills (24) at Chiefs (20) Bills (24) atChiefs (20)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Devin Singletary 86.3% 69.9% 17 54.8% 39.0% 5 13.2% 11.9% 14.7 1 James Cook 13.7% 13.0% 2 6.5% 13.0% 0 0.0% 3.0% 0.8 0

As we've seen before, Singletary dominated snaps in a close game. He's played 73%, 88% and now 86% in Buffalo's three close contests, compared to 54-59 percent in the three blowout wins . Overall, he's averaging 9.5 carries for 42.7 yards and 3.7 catches for 27.8 yards, scoring once (receiving) in six games. That's a functional RB2, especially for PPR. He should score closer to once every 2/3 games going forward, even with QB Josh Allen essentially being the goal-line back.

. Singletary's 17 carries and 85 rushing yards were easily season highs, topping his 11-49-0 line from two weeks prior in the win over Baltimore. He had a quieter day receiving but should still be considered more valuable in PPR leagues.

Singletary has four goal-line looks this year. Josh Allen has six. No other Bills RB has any.

Singletary played 85% of snaps on first down, 80% on second down and 100% on third down.

Zack Moss was a healthy scratch for the first time this year, with Cook the No. 2 back and Taiwan Jones playing special teams.

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Jerick McKinnon 43.3% 41.7% 2 11.1% 18.5% 3 8.6% 6.5% 6 0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 41.8% 44.4% 9 50.0% 40.4% 0 0.0% 8.3% 3.3 0 Isiah Pacheco 14.9% 13.5% 2 11.1% 21.2% 2 5.7% 0.9% 3.8 0

CEH put up a second straight dud, seeing his usual rushing workload (nine carries) and finishing out a target/catch for the first time this year. The snap share, 42%, was basically the same as the previous week, 43%. Not encouraging, especially ahead of a visit to San Francisco, though the Niners' vaunted D-line is awfully banged up right now.

Pacheco took 10 snaps and four touches, up from three snaps and one touch the week before in a close win over Vegas. His only games with more than four touches this year were the two where KC won by 10+ points.

Cowboys (17) at Eagles (26) Cowboys (17) atEagles (26)

W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Ezekiel Elliott 57.4% 62.7% 13 50.0% 57.3% 1 2.7% 4.4% 15.6 0 Tony Pollard 44.7% 44.3% 11 42.3% 33.5% 3 8.1% 8.9% 7.2 0

Elliott had a season-high 81 rushing yards and scored his second TD of the year, but he still isn't seeing targets (eight in six games) and lost a couple more carries to Pollard than usual in this one. Pollard was held to 11-44-0 and two catches for eight yards.



W6 Snaps '22 Snaps Carr. W6 Carr Sh '22 Carr Sh Tgt W6 Tgt Sh '22 Tgt Sh PPR GLL Miles Sanders 57.4% 60.6% 18 46.2% 46.7% 1 4.8% 7.5% 14.2 1 Kenneth Gainwell 29.8% 27.4% 5 12.8% 10.2% 0 0.0% 4.6% 2.5 0 Boston Scott 12.8% 10.0% 6 15.4% 7.1% 0 0.0% 0.6% 1.6 0

Scott's return after missing two weeks with a rib injury meant Sanders ceded more snaps/carries after back-to-back weeks of season-high snap shares (67% and then 74%). Sanders still did fine, going for 18-71-1 and catching one pass for one yard.

after back-to-back weeks of season-high snap shares (67% and then 74%).

Broncos () at Chargers () Broncos () atChargers ()

