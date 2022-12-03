Gameday Injuries: Week 13

The Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing the Week 12 loss to the Jets with a shoulder issue. Fields was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday, leaving him poised to start against a Green Bay squad that limited him to a season-low 70 passing yards, along with just 20

We have quite a busy injury landscape heading into Week 13, as there are big names coming and going, along with one very prominent name making his season debut after completing a much-talked-about suspension. There are also some big Fantasy names whose status are still uncertain as kickoffs draw closer, so without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The Browns' Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension officially came to an end Monday, and the veteran quarterback will therefore take the field for his first regular-season action since Week 17 of the 2020 season versus his former Texans squad on Sunday. Watson practiced during training camp and played in preseason games before his suspension went into effect. He then returned to the team facility in early November and has been practicing alongside former interim starter Jacoby Brissett until this week, when Watson took all the first-team reps.

The Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing the Week 12 loss to the Jets with a shoulder issue. Fields was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday, leaving him poised to start against a Green Bay squad that limited him to a season-low 70 passing yards, along with just 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, back in a Week 2 loss.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, possibly ending his season. While Stafford will be eligible to return Week 17, it seems likely the non-contending defending champions will go with either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins at quarterback the rest of the season. Wolford has been announced as the starter for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, although head coach Sean McVay did state that Perkins, who started and played the entire Week 12 loss to the Chiefs, also sees some snaps.

The Bears' Trevor Siemian (oblique) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. Siemian actually played through the injury in the Week 12 loss to the Jets after suffering it in pregame warmups, but it will be Nathan Peterman backing up a now-healthy Justin Fields beginning with the Week 13 matchup against the Packers.

The Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bridgewater is unable to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the third straight contest, rookie Skylar Thompson will once again serve in that capacity behind Tua Tagovailoa versus San Francisco.

RUNNING BACKS

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per early Sunday reports, just as with the Week 12 game against the Seahawks, Jacobs is expected to play barring any setbacks in pregame warmups ahead of the 4:25pm ET kickoff. Jacobs had also practiced in limited fashion all week leading up to the game versus Seattle and ultimately gained 303 total yards, including an 86-yard game-winning rushing touchdown. If Jacobs were to unexpectedly sit, Ameer Abdullah, rookie Zamir White and Brandon Bolden (calf) would be line to handle Las Vegas' backfield snaps.

The Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion. As per early Sunday reports, Mixon has not yet cleared concussion protocol going into gameday, and his status could come down to a last-minute decision before inactives are released 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:25pm ET kickoff. If Mixon ultimately fails to gain clearance, Samaje Perine, who rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while adding a 4-35 line through the air as the lead back in Week 12 against the Titans, would be in line to once again serve as the top back versus Kansas City.

The Jaguars' Travis Etienne (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Etienne is expected to play and fill his usual starting role without limitations versus a Detroit team that's allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (154.6). If he were to have a setback, however, JaMycal Hasty, who recorded 95 total yards and a receiving touchdown after Etienne's early Week 12 exit, and newcomer Darrell Henderson (illness) would be line to take on backfield duties.

The Jets' Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In Carter's likely absence, rookie Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson, who combined for 180 total yards and a rushing touchdown (Johnson) in the Week 12 win over the Bears, will likely handle the majority of backfield duties, although James Robinson could also be involved to a degree.

The Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but practiced in full all week. Even with Fournette likely available, it remains to be seen how he and rookie Rachaad White, who's been impressive in a lead-back role the last two games, will split the backfield work versus a New Orleans team that's allowed 146.2 rushing yards per road contest.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will be in line to serve as Christian McCaffrey's backups.

The Commanders' Antonio Gibson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Gibson is expected to suit up and fill his usual complementary role versus New York.

The Jaguars' Darrell Henderson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday. If Henderson suits up, he'll likely remain in a low-volume No. 3 running back role during what would be his first game for Jacksonville.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert is off the injury report after missing the Week 12 win over the Texans due to a knee injury. Consequently, he'll be in line to serve as a complementary option to Jeff Wilson on Sunday, with both players facing their former 49ers squad.

The Steelers' Jaylen Warren (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite practicing in full all week. If Warren is unable to go, Benny Snell would be in line to serve as Najee Harris' backup versus Atlanta.

The Broncos' Mike Boone was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. Boone is expected to walk back into a No. 2 running back role behind Latavius Murray, as Melvin Gordon was released and trade-deadline acquisition Chase Edmonds suffered a serious ankle injury during Boone's IR stint.

The Seahawks' Travis Homer (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams despite finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. In Homer's absence, DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones will be line to absorb complementary snaps behind Kenneth Walker.

The Titans' Hassan Haskins (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after logging a limited practice Friday. With Haskins unavailable, Dontrell Hilliard will likely draw some additional snaps behind Derrick Henry.

The Texans' Rex Burkhead (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but worked back to a full practice Friday. If Burkhead can't go, fellow veteran Dare Ogunbowale and recent arrival Eno Benjamin could serve as backups to Dameon Pierce.

The Dolphins' Myles Gaskin (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only getting in a limited practice Friday. With Raheem Mostert returning from a one-game absence due to a knee injury, Gaskin would likely be slotted for a very minor role even if he did suit up.

The Raiders' Brandon Bolden (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bolden can't play, Ameer Abdullah may see some additional snaps behind Josh Jacobs (calf).

The Giants' Gary Brightwell (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. If Brightwell can't play, Matt Breida may see a few more snaps than usual behind Saquon Barkley.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after once again missing practice all week. Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter will continue to fill the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles for Los Angeles versus Las Vegas.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is shaping up as a true game-time decision, with the fact he didn't get much done in Friday's practice following the absence a day prior clouding his outlook. If Samuel ultimately sits, the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and even elite pass-catching back Christian McCaffrey would all benefit.

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Chase is expected to make his return from a four-game absence and fill his usual starting role versus Kansas City. Assuming no setbacks, the star wideout will be getting another crack at a defense that he eviscerated for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions in a Week 17 win last season.

The Broncos' Courtland Sutton (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing Friday's practice. If Sutton were to sit and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were to be active as expected, then the latter would slide into Sutton's No. 1 receiver role while Kendall Hinton would bump up to the No. 2 receiver spot.

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Jeudy is expected to make his return from a two-game absence versus Baltimore, barring any pregame setbacks. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) on injured reserve and Courtland Sutton (illness) questionable, Jeudy could step into a No. 1 receiver role in his return, with Kendall Hinton bumping up to No. 2.

The Lions' Jameson Williams (knee) was activated from the Non-Football Injury List on Saturday, leaving him poised to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Williams was projected to potentially be the top wide receiver taken in April's draft before tearing his ACL while playing for the Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game on January 10th. It remains to be seen how many snaps Williams will play in his first game action in nearly 11 months, however, as Detroit can afford to ease him given the full health of its receiving corps.

The Giants' Darius Slayton (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing the last two practices of the week. If Slayton can't go, anyone from Richie James (knee), Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay (illness) or Marcus Johnson could be set to operate as a de facto No. 1 receiver versus Washington.

The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Gallup is expected to play. However, if he were to have a setback, Noah Brown would be in line to bump up to the No. 2 receiver role behind CeeDee Lamb.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones is unable to suit up, Marvin Jones could be set to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Christian Kirk against one of his former teams.

The Texans' Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Browns after only getting in a limited Thursday practice in this week. In Cooks' absence, Nico Collins will be line to serve as Houston's No. 1 receiver, while Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will each bump up a spot on the depth chart directly behind him.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) also out, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore should split the No. 3 receiver role behind the top duo of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Broncos' KJ Hamler (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, likely sidelining him the rest of the season. In his absence, Kendall Hinton would be line to serve as the No. 3 receiver if both Courtland Sutton (illness) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are available versus the Ravens on Sunday, with Montrell Washington next in line behind him.

The Rams' Allen Robinson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will serve as the top two targets in the air attack moving forward, while Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will likely split No. 3 receiver reps on Sunday versus the Seahawks with Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) sidelined.

The Bears' Darnell Mooney (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis are in line to serve as the top three wideout targets beginning with Sunday's game against the Packers, while tight end Cole Kmet could also be a beneficiary.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but worked back to a full practice by Saturday. If Gages sits out again, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman would be line to split No. 4 receiver reps versus New Orleans.

The Giants' Richie James (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If James isn't able to suit up, some combination of whoever is available among Darius Slayton (illness), Kenny Golladay (illness), Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson will stand to benefit.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday with a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Golladay sits out, Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson could be in line for some extra snaps.

The Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Doubs sits out a fourth straight contest, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins could see some extra reps behind the top duo of Christian Watson and Allen Lazard.

The Rams' Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. His absence should lead to a splitting of No. 3 receiver reps between Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell.

The Seahawks' Dee Eskridge (hand) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, DeeJay Dallas is expected to take over kick-return duties for Seattle, while Dareke Young could step into the low-volume No. 4 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Harrison Bryant should be in for a clear-cut No. 1 tight end role versus Houston in Deshaun Watson's Cleveland debut.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bellinger sits out, Lawrence Cager and Chris Myarick will be in line to handle the majority of tight end reps for New York.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints despite finishing the week with a full practice Saturday. If Brate sits out, it should equate to an even bigger role for rookie Cade Otton versus New Orleans, while veteran Kyle Rudolph could also garner active status.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Adam Trautman and the versatile Taysom Hill would be in line to handle the majority of snaps at tight end for New Orleans versus Tampa Bay.

The Colts' Jelani Woods (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with a full practice Friday. If Woods can't go, Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox will serve as the top two tight ends versus Dallas.

The Raiders' Jesper Horsted (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jacob Hollister will serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Foster Moreau versus Los Angeles.

KICKERS

The Titans' Randy Bullock is off the injury report after missing the Week 12 loss to the Bengals due to a calf injury. Bullock practiced in full all week and is therefore expected to handle all normal placekicking duties in Sunday's interconference clash against the Eagles.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts. As per early Sunday reports, Diggs is expected to play.

The Rams' Troy Hill (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos. As per early Sunday reports, Humphrey is expected to play.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (shin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Giants' Fabian Moreau (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Browns' Greg Newsome is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after missing the Week 12 win over the Buccaneers with a concussion.

The Texans' Derek Stingley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Broncos' K'Waun Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Safeties

The Chargers' Nasir Adderley (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Jaguars' Andre Cisco (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Saints.

The Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the next four games at minimum.

The Cowboys' Jayron Kearse (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts.

The Seahawks' Ryan Neal (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Saints.

Defensive Linemen

The Bills' Von Miller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Rams' Aaron Donald (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Titans' Denico Autry (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Eagles' Robert Quinn (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints.

The Commanders' Chase Young (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants. As per early Sunday reports, Young's status will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups.

The Jets' Sheldon Rankins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing the last two games with an elbow injury.

Linebackers

The Steelers' T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Cowboys' Anthony Barr (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.

The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Chargers' Drue Tranquill (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bengals' Logan Wilson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Saints' Pete Werner (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.