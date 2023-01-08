Gameday Injuries: Week 18

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. There is some optimism Jackson will be available for the postseason, although

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hurts will make his return from a two-game absence for the must-win game versus New York, one Philadelphia needs in order to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts may ultimately not have to play a full game if the Eagles build a big lead against the G-Men, which reportedly will start Davis Webb at quarterback and are also likely to rest or significantly limit the playing time of multiple key players on either side of the ball.

We've reached the finish line of the 2022-23 regular season, and although many Fantasy league played out their championships in Week 17, there are certainly still some deciding their title holders Sunday. As is customary in the final week of the regular season, there are plenty of players coming and going on the injury report, but fortunately, few true game-time decisions on tap. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. There is some optimism Jackson will be available for the postseason, although there appear to be differing opinions. For Week 18 purposes, Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) may draw a fifth straight start in Jackson's stead, but per early Sunday reports, his availability will come down to pregame warmups.

The Bears' Justin Fields (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Nathan Peterman, whose last start came in 2019 with the Bills against the very same Chicago squad he now plays for, will be under center versus Minnesota.

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that rookie Skylar Thompson will draw the start versus New York, with Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) set to serve as his backup if he's able to overcome his questionable designation.

The Jets' Mike White (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and finished the week with two limited practices. However, as per head coach Robert Saleh, veteran Joe Flacco will draw the start against Miami, with Zach Wilson serving as the No. 2 quarterback. White is tending to four fractured ribs, so the decision to keep him off the field isn't altogether surprising.

The Ravens' Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, head coach John Harbaugh will not announce a starter between Huntley and Anthony Brown, who's put up only five regular-season pass attempts thus far in his career, until pregame warmups. Brown did take first-team reps in practice this past week and therefore appears to have a better-than-average chance of drawing the start versus Cincinnati.

The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals as he continues his recovery from his Week 13 foot injury. Rookie Brock Purdy will make his fifth straight start in the veteran's stead versus Arizona as San Francisco attempts to lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC, at minimum.

The Colts' Nick Foles (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Sam Ehlinger, who took over after Foles was forced from the Week 17 loss to the Giants, will draw his third start of the season after completing 32 of 52 passes for 304 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and adding 55 rushing yards on 11 carries in his first two turns with the first team back in Weeks 8 and 9.

The Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday reports, Bridgewater is likely to be active versus New York as the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Skylar Thompson, who'll draw the start in a must-win scenario for Miami.

The Cardinals' Colt McCoy (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. David Blough, who threw for 222 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons in his season debut in Week 17, will draw a second consecutive start to close out Arizona's non-contending campaign.

The Rams' John Wolford is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing the last three games with a neck injury. However, Baker Mayfield is in line to remain the starting quarterback for the season finale versus Seattle, and it remains to be seen whether Wolford or Bryce Perkins will serve as his backup.

RUNNING BACKS

The Cardinals' James Conner (shin/knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his stead, rookie Keaontay Ingram and veteran Corey Clement are expected to helm Arizona's backfield versus San Francisco's top-ranked run defense.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last five games with a knee injury. What the oft-injured second-year back's workload will be in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Cardinals remains to be seen, however, as Christian McCaffrey is naturally in line to command plenty of work and both backs could see their opportunities capped to varying degree if San Francisco builds a commanding lead against a very short-handed Arizona squad.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. With Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) on injured reserve as well, Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson are likely to see the majority of the work out of the backfield for Washington in the regular-season finale.

The Panthers' D'Onta Foreman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after turning in a limited practice Friday. If Foreman were to sit out, Chuba Hubbard and rookie Raheem Blackshear would be line to handle the majority of Carolina's running back opportunities versus New Orleans.

The Commanders' Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season. With backfield mate Brian Robinson (knee) also ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson are expected to see the majority of work out of the backfield versus Dallas.

The Seahawks' Travis Homer (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In Homer's likely absence, DeeJay Dallas will be in line for more complementary snaps behind Kenneth Walker in Seattle's must-win divisional clash.

The Saints' Dwayne Washington (illness) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, ending his season. David Johnson and Eno Benjamin should continue to serve as Alvin Kamara's backups versus the Panthers in Sunday's regular-season finale.

The Dolphins' Alec Ingold (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Ingold can't suit up, Miami may be forced to pull its tight ends into lead-blocking duty on occasion versus New York.

The Broncos' Marlon Mack (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers, Chase Edmonds and Tyler Badie should be in line for more complementary work behind Latavius Murray.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Friday beat writer reports, head coach Pete Carroll was very impressed with how Lockett looked in the day's session and fully expects his star wideout to suit up. If he were to have a setback, however, top target DK Metcalf would be line for even more work than usual while Laquon Treadwell would bump up to the No. 2 wideout role.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Marquise Brown will once again serve as the clear-cut No. 1 target for fill-in quarterback David Blough, while Greg Dortch should have an opportunity for additional targets as the No. 2 wideout.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers were unable to play, more opportunities would be available for the likes of the returning DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and perhaps rookie Tyquan Thornton.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing the last three contests with knee and ankle sprains. With San Francisco still playing to ensure the No. 2 seed at minimum in the NFC, Samuel should be in line for a solid workload in his return, although head coach Kyle Shanahan could certainly opt to play it safe to an extent with his star wideout.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after missing the last three games with a concussion. His return could lead to a hit to the targets of the rest of New England's eclectic receiving corps, including rookie Tyquan Thornton, who Parker could take downfield work from.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tutu Atwell should continue to serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target Van Jefferson while Brandon Powell should remain in the No. 3 role.

The Cardinals' Robbie Anderson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence, A.J. Green could potentially see a bump in opportunity, although given his recent body of work and Arizona's non-contending status, Andre Baccellia and Pharoh Cooper could also eat into his snaps.

The Texans' Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after downgrading to a missed practice Friday. In his absence, Amari Rodgers is in line to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role behind the top duo of Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore.

The Broncos' Kendall Hinton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Freddie Swain, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Vigil will likely share rotational snaps behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage would be line for No. 3 wide receiver snaps, although it's also possible the likes of Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Deven Thompkins could be line for added work with Tampa Bay locked into its playoff position.

The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing Friday's practice. If Turpin can't suit up, the biggest impact would be to Dallas' return units, as Turpin serves as no better than the No. 5 wideout. Tony Pollard is listed as Turpin's backup at both returner spots, although whether head coach Mike McCarthy would risk such a key asset ahead of the playoffs is unlikely.

The Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. If Wilson can't go, River Cracraft would be in line to serve as the No. 4 wideout versus New York.

The Colts' Ashton Dulin is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing Week 17 due to a concussion. He's therefore set to serve as the No. 4 receiver versus Houston.

TIGHT ENDS

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but finished the week with a pair of limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If Johnson couldn't suit up, Adam Trautman would likely serve as the top pass-catching option at the position.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hill can't play, J.P. Holtz would be in line to serve as the No. 3 tight end.

The Jets' C.J. Uzomah (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday. If Uzomah can't suit up, Tyler Conklin, who posted an 18-140-1 line over the first three games of the season while operating with Week 18 starter Joe Flacco as his quarterback, would be line for more opportunities against a Miami defense that's allowed the second-most receptions to tight ends.

The Texans' O.J. Howard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with a full Friday practice. If Howard were unable to suit up, Brevin Jordan would be set to see more snaps behind starter Jordan Akins.

The Patriots' Jonnu Smith (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence, Hunter Henry will continue to be the clear top pass-catching option at tight end for New England, while Matt Sokol is expected to bump up to the No. 2 role.

The Vikings' Irv Smith (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing the last nine games. Given his long layoff, it remains to be seen how many snaps Smith will draw behind new No. 1 tight end T.J. Hockenson versus the Bears in Sunday's regular-season finale.

The Packers' Josiah Deguara (calf) is questionable for Sunday' night's game against the Lions but worked back to a limited practice Friday after a missed Thursday session. Tyler Davis would bump up to the No. 3 tight end role should Deguara sit out.

The Broncos' Eric Saubert (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but worked back to a limited practice Friday following back-to-back absences to open the week. Eric Tomlinson (ankle) will be line for more complementary snaps if Saubert can't go and if Tomlinson can overcome his questionable designation.

The Broncos' Eric Tomlinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but worked back to a limited practice Friday following back-to-back absences to open the week. Eric Saubert (knee) will be line for more complementary snaps if Tomlinson can't go and if Saubert can overcome his questionable designation.

The Colts' Kylen Granson (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods will be line to split most of the snaps at tight end versus Houston.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bengals' Eli Apple (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Colts' Stephon Gilmore (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Lions' Jeff Okudah (elbow) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Patriots' Marcus Jones is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing Week 17 with a concussion.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Patriots' Jalen Mills (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Cardinals' Marco Wilson (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Safeties

The Chargers' Derwin James is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Week 17 with a concussion.

The Bills' Damar Hamlin (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Dolphins' Eric Rowe (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Rams' Nick Scott (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Lions' DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

The Jets' Jordan Whitehead (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Jets' Lamarcus Joyner (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Seahawks' Ryan Neal (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Commanders' Kamren Curl (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last five games with an abdomen injury and will be eligible to play against the Giants on Sunday.

Defensive Linemen

The Rams' Aaron Donald (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Panthers' Brian Burns (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Ravens' Calais Campbell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Eagles' Josh Sweat (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Bengals' Sam Hubbard is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing the last two contests with a calf injury.

The Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Commanders' Jonathan Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Cardinals' Zach Allen (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Dolphins' Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Vikings' Za'Darius Smith (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Cardinals' Zaven Collins (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Commanders' Jamin Davis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Giants' Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Steelers' Myles Jack (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.