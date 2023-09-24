NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

It was a typical NFL Sunday. We had the typical mix of major upsets, fantastic finishes along with some incredible fantasy performances. But I wonder how many fantasy players had the foresight to use De'Von Achane and his 200-yard performance? Anyway, let's dive into the takeaways from today's games. Reactions What more do we say about the Dolphins than 'wow'! I identified this as a matchup in which Miami could smash. The Denver defense was dealing with injuries. They also had to travel and play in the Miami humidity. But none of that mattered. Miami did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted to.The fact that Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for 375 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns was quite the spectacle! I don't remember seeing that type of RB day from a duo in….maybe forever?I don't know what to even take away from this performance. We knew Achane had incredible speed. and we've also seen Mostert have his share of big games. Obviously both of these RBs have potential to be strong fantasy performers each week, but until I see more, I just don't know where to properly place the floor and ceiling for them. I do think Mostert has shown us enough that we can consider him as an RB2 until further notice. For Achane, we'd seem foolish not to start him in Week 4.

Despite a favorable matchup at Detroit, the Falcons laid an egg. Not one offensive player had a strong fantasy outing. Even Kyle Pitts