Major Power Rankings: 2024 U.S. Open Field

2024 U.S. Open Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's rankings for the 2024 U.S. Open.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long fantasy leagues, PGA DFS -- even office pools.

The 124th U.S. Open will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. It was designed in 1907 by famed architect Donald Ross. There was a 1974 redesign by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and a 2011 restoration by the team of Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. There are nine 18-hole public courses at the Pinehurst Golf and Country Club and No. 2 is the jewel, an anchor site in the U.S. Open rota.

The course will play as a par-70 at 7,543 yards on the scorecard. There are two long par-5s -- at 588 and 617 yards. There are three par-3s of at least 200 yards. The length of the course really reached a new level on the par-4s. Three of them are 500-plus, topping out as a massive 536, and four others are at least 470. There are also three par-4s under 400 yards.

For all the length at the course, that likely won't be the determining factor. For one, you better hit it straight. Further, the signature of Ross designs are the diabolical green complexes. Many of the putting surfaces are "crowned" with severe run-offs. The bermudagrass greens are on the larger side, averaging about 6,500 square feet.

There is severe trouble lurking just about everywhere. While the course has zero rough and the fairways are wide by U.S. Golf Association championship standards -- 35 to 45 yards in landing areas, according to the official Golf Course Superintendents Association of America fact sheet -- there are 40 sandy waste areas, which the GCSAA sheet calls "native sandscapes" and "sandy native areas with wiregrass." They are not hazards and you can ground your club in them, but the chances of getting a good lie is no better than 50-50. There are also 117 actual sand bunkers, and there is water on only one hole.

These course characteristics form the foundation for our rankings, along with the usual indicators such as current form and major history.

Pinehurst No. 2 has played host to numerous USGA championships -- men's, women's and amateur -- including the 1999, 2005 and 2014 men's U.S. Opens. Four additional men's Opens are scheduled for 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. The 2019 U.S. Amateur was played there.

Martin Kaymer ran away in 2014. He won the Open by eight shots at 9-under, with Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton at 1-under. Everyone else shot over par, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Keegan Bradley, Jason Day and Henrik Stenson at 1-over to share fourth place. Kaymer led the field in scrambling and putting average. The course played at a similar length to this year, at par-70/7,562 yards. About two dozen players in the 2014 field will play this year.

How has Pinehurst No. 2 changed since we were last there in 2014? Let's start with the native areas... — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 5, 2024

In 2005, Michael Campbell shot even par to defeat Tiger Woods by two strokes. The course played at par-70/7,214 yards.

In 1999, Payne Stewart shot 1-under, famously fending off Phil Mickelson by one stroke on a track playing par-70/7,175 yards.

The 2019 U.S. Amateur was won by Andy Ogletree. Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia were in the field.

There will be 156 players in this year's field. As of publication, 150 are officially in. Robert MacIntyre is firmly entrenched inside the top 60, which will be the USGA automatic cutoff point for entry on Monday morning. So he is in our rankings. That leaves five spots for alternates from the various qualifying sites. There are some big names among the first alternates, including Adam Scott, Keith Mitchell and Sergio Garcia. More than half this field was determined via qualifying around the world, including locations in Canada, England and Japan.

There are 16 amateurs denoted with an (a). There are eight golfers (some amateurs) who started in local qualifying. What an accomplishment by them to get this far. They are listed separately at the bottom.

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, the top 60 and ties will make the cut.

These rankings were compiled before the conclusion of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament and LIV Golf's event in Houston.

Any changes to the field will be updated in the comments section at the bottom.

And with that, here are our rankings for the U.S. Open, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Local Qualifiers

FAVORITES

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has not been the same since his arrest at the PGA Championship. And by not the same, we mean he finished T8 at the PGA and T2 at the Charles Schwab. But he surely had looked more mortal heading into the Memorial, whether that's been related to the legal situation -- the charges against Scheffler have since been dropped -- or recently becoming a first-time father or whatever. Scheffler finished third at last year's U.S. Open and second the year before, as he now attempts to win his third career major, second this year and first outside of the Masters.

2. Collin Morikawa

Only one golfer has finished top-5 in both majors this year, and it is Morikawa (T3 at the Masters, T4 at the PGA). And that was without the best part of his game at its peak. Morikawa's approach play has been way off in 2024, and yet he is still contending in the biggest tournaments. His play off the tee and from around the green has been excellent. The golfers surely will need strong chipping skills this week. Morikawa has two prior top-5s in U.S. Opens and tied for 14th last year.

3. Xander Schauffele

There is no longer a need to review all the seconds, third, fifths and top-10s that Schauffele has amassed in majors over the years. Because now he is a major champion. Schauffele finally broke through at the PGA Championship last month. It doesn't necessarily portend an opening of the major floodgates for Schauffele, but it might reduce the pressure a bit next time he's in the thick of things on a Sunday. In seven previous U.S. Opens, he has six top-10s, with a best of T3 in 2019.

Five-year exemption secured! 💪 Congrats on becoming a major champion, Xander! pic.twitter.com/IqV8eSjLBv — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) May 20, 2024

4. Cameron Smith

The sheer length of this course works against Smith. But there is no one in the world better than him from 100 yards and in. With the tricky run-offs around the greens and complex putting surfaces, Smith will be able to make up much ground on the rest of the field. After years of mostly poor play at U.S. Opens, Smith tied for fourth last year. He was sixth at the Masters in April.

5. Rory McIlroy

McIlroy has turned around his season in recent weeks, winning the Zurich Classic team event and then the Wells Fargo. He tied for 22nd at the Masters, then for 12th at the PGA Championship and for fourth at the Canadian Open. The last time the Open was played at Pinehurst, McIlroy tied for 23rd. In the two ensuing months back in 2014, he would win his third and fourth career majors at the Open Championship and PGA. A decade later, he remains stuck on four majors.

6. Bryson DeChambeau

In the first two majors of the year, DeChambeau showed how much of a force he can be. He tied for sixth at the Masters and for second at the PGA. A few breaks either way and he could've won one or both of those tournaments. DeChambeau bludgeoned, bombed and gouged his way to the U.S. Open title at Winged Foot in 2020. With no rough this week, he'll need to find another path to victory. At the PGA, he ranked sixth in the field in SG: Around-the-Green and 19th in SG: Putting.

7. Viktor Hovland

As if overnight, the old Hovland returned at the PGA Championship. He reunited with his old swing coach and instantly finished third at Valhalla. He hadn't done better than T19 all year before that. Hovland has never had a top-10 at the U.S. Open, but he has finished 12th, 13th and, last year, 19th. Chipping most likely will decide Hovland's fate this week. Just about everything else in his arsenal is A-plus. He was ranked 174th in SG: Around-the-Green, but it's probably prudent to disregard that number after his rebound at the PGA.

8. Brooks Koepka

Two of the biggest shockers at the first two majors of the year have been Koepka's results: T45 at the Masters and T26 at the PGA. He won LIV Singapore two weeks before the PGA, but that ended up being a non-factor. If it were anyone else with these two major finishes, we would've dropped them out of the top-10. For now, Koepka's major resume means he still warrants strong consideration.

9. Justin Thomas

After missed cuts at THE PLAYERS and the Masters, Thomas finished T5 at the RBC Heritage, T21 at the Wells Fargo and T8 at the PGA Championship. He has six top-12s in 11 starts in 2024. Despite terrible putting this season (ranked 159th), Thomas was ranked top-10 on Tour in SG: Approach, Around-the-Green and Tee-to-Green, vital skill sets for this week. He has two top-10s in U.S. Opens, in 2017 and 2020.

10. Jon Rahm

Besides Koepka, two more of the biggest shockers at the first two majors were Rahm's results: T45 at the Masters, missed cut at the PGA. He had finished top-10 at every LIV event this season entering Houston, but, like with Koepka's LIV win, it has so far proven to have little value in the majors. Rahm won the Open in 2021, then finished T12 and T10 the past two years.

Hole No. 6 on Pinehurst No. 2 pic.twitter.com/IN80U8A7ak — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) February 19, 2024

CONTENDERS

11. Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has three top-5s in eight career U.S. Opens, including T5 last year. He followed that up with a T10 at last year's Open Championship, then a T3 at this year's Masters and a T26 at the PGA. In other words, he plays the majors really well. Fleetwood's approach play has been dreadful this season, but he has consistently been saved by his wedge play: He was ranked 12th on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green.

12. Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama played only twice in almost two months before the Memorial, both majors. He finished in the 30s at the Masters and PGA Championship. Not many players are skipping signature events, not to mention two, which is what Matsuyama did. Maybe he's trying to ensure he's fresh and healthy for the rest of the season. Matsuyama has played in 11 U.S. Opens and missed only one cut, with seven top-25s and three top-10s. We all know about his putting – but he was also ranked first on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green.

13. Ludvig Aberg

Aberg missed his first cut of the season at the PGA Championship, then WD before the Wells Fargo citing a knee injury. He seemed fine through the first two rounds at the Memorial, though Golf Channel reported that he had a partially torn meniscus in his left knee and he will try to make it through the rest of the season before considering surgery. Otherwise, Aberg has been outstanding, notably finishing second to Scheffler at the Masters. He still has only two career major starts. The weakest part of his game is around the green, and that's a potential concern this week.

14. Matt Fitzpatrick

The U.S. Open has been Fitzpatrick's strongest major. Besides his win in 2022, he's had a pair of T12s and was T17 last year in his title defense. He even played Pinehurst a decade ago and was low amateur (T48). Fitzpatrick had a bit of a burst a few months back after he discovered an unknown weight in his driver. But it was short-lived with no top-25s in his past three starts, including a missed cut at the PGA.

15. Tony Finau

A quick gaze at Finau's stats reminded of those that Thomas above has posted. Terrible putting, but otherwise pretty good across the board. Finau is not as good around the greens as Thomas – he's top-50 on Tour – hence his lower ranking. He finished top-20 in three of his past four starts heading into the Memorial, including the PGA Championship. Finau hasn't excelled at the U.S. Open, but he does have three top-15s and tied for 32nd last year.

16. Max Homa

Homa has been up and down the past three months. He's had top-10s at three big tournaments: Bay Hill (T8), the Masters (T3) and Wells Fargo (T8). Trouble is, he's played eight times over that stretch. His PGA Championship was so-so with a T35. Even though Homa turned a corner and has been playing better in majors the past year, his record in the U.S. Open is abysmal: five starts, four missed cuts, including last year.

17. Sahith Theegala

Theegala has made great strides in his game over the past year -- he's now a top-15 player in the OWGR and is coming off a tie for 12th at the PGA Championship. He's made the cut in five of his past six majors, including T27 last year at the U.S. Open. Normally a great chipper, he's really fallen off in that area this year. He's been able to continue piling up high finishes, but Pinehurst might be his toughest challenge.

18. Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton has made 10 straight cuts in majors, including T27 last year at the U.S. Open and a top-10 at the Masters in April. He finished top-5 in two of the past three LIV events heading into Houston. But in light of the way that Rahm and Koepka have played in the majors it's a little hard to use that as a harbinger.

19. Shane Lowry

McIlroy isn't the only one who got a boost from the Zurich Classic win. Lowry turned around and tied for sixth at the PGA, during which he shot a third-round 62. He's ranked 11th on Tour in SG: Approach and his very soft hands often make him good around the greens, too. Lowry tied for 20th at last year's U.S. Open. He missed the cut at Pinehurst in 2014.

20. Russell Henley

Henley certainly arrives at Pinehurst on a roll. After making the cut at the Masters, he finished T12 at the RBC Heritage and T10 at the Wells Fargo before registering a top-25 at the PGA (T23). Then consider that he's finished top-15 at the U.S. Open two of the past three years. Henley has top-25 rankings in SG: Tee-to-Green and Around-the-Green, and he's top-40 in both Approach and even Putting.

21. Denny McCarthy

McCarthy will be challenged by the distance of Pinehurst. But from 100 yards and in, he's among the best in the field. We all know how good of a putter he is; he's also ranked top-25 on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green. McCarthy tied for 20th at last year's U.S. Open and for seventh the year before. He tied for 45th in his first Masters in April, the MCed at the PGA.

22. Byeong Hun An

This will be An's 30th career major. There was a gap of a few years, as his career dipped and he hardly played in any. But he's been in the past three: T23 at the Open Championship, T16 at the Masters and T43 at the PGA. He is amid a fantastic season in which he was ranked seventh in the point standings. An's putting is vastly improved this year, on top of being one of the longest hitters on Tour.

23. Dean Burmester

The South African showed once again that he is among LIV's top players, advancing through final qualifying in Florida. He tied for 12th last month at the PGA. Burmester has played in two U.S. Opens, though not since 2019. He was third in the LIV standings heading into Houston. He won a LIV tournament in Miami earlier this year.

24. Harris English

English finished top-25 at both the Masters and PGA Championship, and now he heads to his best major. He has finished top-8 in three of the past four years, two of those top-5s. He's never missed a cut in eight Opens, including T48 in 2014 at Pinehurst. Open layouts usually require a golfer to use every club in his bag and English is pretty good in all disciplines – except in putting, where he is elite, in the top-10 on Tour.

25. Jason Day

Throughout the 2010s, Day was a force in the majors, albeit winning only once. This decade, he's been more middle of the road. Day made the cut at both the Masters and PGA, though outside the top-25. He missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open. He's ranked top-15 on Tour in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting, which certainly makes him enticing this week. But he's also a ghastly 153rd in Approach.

MAKING THE CUT

26. Keegan Bradley

Bradley has a diametric history at the U.S. Open. He has a pair of top-10s, but he's missed the cut in more than half of his 11 starts, including last year. Bradley has top-25s in both majors so far in 2024, and he shared runner-up at the Charles Schwab last time out before the Memorial. His approach play is good as always and his chipping is better than average, but certainly his putting is a concern this week.

27. Min Woo Lee

The 25-year-old Australian is developing a strong track record in majors. He had a top-25 at the Masters in April, just missed another at the PGA and tied for fifth at last year's U.S. Open. He has three other top-25s in majors. Lee is losing strokes in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting, but clearly he manages to find his way around the golf course.

28. Cameron Young

Young has been on the first page of the leaderboard in a bunch of majors the past few years, with five top-10s since 2022. But none of them have come at the U.S. Open, where he's gone MC-MC-T32. That might be coincidence more than anything else. He hadn't had a top-30 in his past three starts heading into the Memorial, including at the PGA. He's ranked well outside the top-100 in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting.

29. Wyndham Clark

The defending champion, Clark does not arrive playing nearly as well as he did a year ago. He missed the cut at both the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Memorial. But it's hard to overlook four podium finishes in the first five months of the year: a win at Pebble Beach, two runners-up to Scheffler and a T3 behind Scheffler.

30. Jordan Spieth

Since winning the U.S. Open in 2015, Spieth has finished top-25 just once. He missed the cut last year. Really, for a supposedly top player, he's been terrible. The year before he won at Chambers Bay, Spieth tied for 17th at Pinehurst. This season, Spieth has three top-25s in 15 starts, none since early April. He was 53rd in the FedEx Cup point standings. He was ranked 128th on Tour in SG: Approach.

31. Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay has not missed a cut in eight U.S. Opens. He's also never finished in the top-10. He's been T15-T14-T14 the past three years. How's that for consistency? He just hasn't been able to take his major game to the next level, and this year is further indication of that: T22 at the Masters, T53 at the PGA. He's been playing subpar all season, with the latest indicator a missed cut at the Memorial, a tournament he has won twice.

32. Mackenzie Hughes

Hughes has not had much success in majors – he's missed 10 of 18 cuts. His best showings have come at the U.S. Open, where he's made the cut the past three years with a top-15 and a top-25. It has not been a great season for Hughes. But he had been better of late, with top-10s in two of his past four starts, though the other two at the PGA and the Memorial were missed cuts. He was ranked in the top-10 on Tour in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting, leaving him in better position than many others this week.

33. Will Zalatoris

In his first major in two years, after back surgery, Zalatoris notched a top-10 at the Masters. And then he made the cut at the PGA. But ranking about 150th on Tour in both SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting surely will make his task tougher this week. The last time Zalatoris played the U.S. Open, he shared runner-up in 2022.

34. Billy Horschel

The 37-year-old Horschel's career appeared to be teetering earlier this season. Then he swallowed his pride and played an opposite-field event in the Dominican, which he won. That got him into the PGA Championship, where he tied for eighth. This will be Horschel's 12th U.S. Open. He's made seven cuts, including last year's T43. He tied for 23rd at Pinehurst in 2014. He is ranked and elite seventh on Tour in SG: Putting.

35. Si Woo Kim

Kim is a tough one to gauge. He's been brutally bad in majors not named the Masters. He's made three cuts in seven U.S. Opens. But he's amid a strong season that would land him in the Tour Championship if it started today. He has nine top-25s and has terrific stats until stepping onto the green: 21st in SG: Off-the-Tee, ninth in Approach, 29th in Around-the-Green.

36. Sam Burns

Burns has missed the cut in both majors this season and four of his past five. The one make was T32 at last year's U.S. Open. He came out of the gate strong in 2024, then faded, but now rebounded with a T13 at the Wells Fargo and T10 at the Canadian Open. His stats – while not commensurate with his world ranking -- are not terrible overall. He's top-60 across the strokes-gained board except in Around-the-Green (124th).

37. Tom Kim

Kim is not having a great season. He just notched his first top-10 five months into the season at Canadian Open. But he's done decently at the majors – T30 at the Masters, T26 at the PGA. He's been in two U.S. Opens, finishing 23rd in his 2022 debut and tying for eighth last year. The only area where Kim is gaining strokes is around the green, which should be a benefit this week.

A bird's-eye-view of the seventh hole on @PinehurstResort No. 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/yTJmv4tdJ6 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) December 13, 2023

38. Brian Harman

Harman has made six straight cuts at the U.S. Open, mostly without a high finish, though he was co-runner-up behind Koepka in 2017. He's coming off a T26 at the PGA Championship. Harman has strong stats except when it comes to his driving distance. That won't hurt him too much this week. He's ranked top-25 on Tour in SG: Putting.

39. Taylor Moore

Taylor has played in the past six majors, and that's his entire major resume. He's made four cuts, including a tie for 20th at this year's Masters followed by a T12 at the PGA. There haven't been too many guys with top-20s in both 2024 majors. Moore thrives thanks to an all-round game that doesn't feature any one elite strength.

40. Dustin Johnson

Johnson has done next to nothing in the majors since leaving for LIV. In his six starts over the past two years, he has one top-40. It happened to be a tie for 10th at the U.S. Open, but there is little from his 2024 Masters and PGA Championship to suggest a repeat is possible. Johnson finished top-10 in three of the first seven LIV tournaments in 2024, with a win in Las Vegas in the second event of their season. He tied for fourth at Pinehurst in 2014.

41. Alex Noren

Noren has been playing in majors since 2008, and he hasn't done all that well in them. He's barely made half the cuts (19 of 37) and he's a horrendous three of 10 at U.S. Opens. He's coming off a T12 at the PGA Championship, part of a very good season overall, one in which he's ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green.



42. Sepp Straka

Straka has roared back after a dreadful start to his season. Beginning with THE PLAYERS Championship, he has two top-5s and four other top-16s in eight starts. That includes a pair of T16s at Sawgrass and Augusta National. On the other hand, he's missed the cut in the past two U.S. Opens. And he had terrible season-long numbers from 100 yards and in, ranked 136th in SG: Around-the-Green.

43. Rickie Fowler

Fowler has not been a force in majors (or anywhere else) like he used to be. But remember, he was in thick of it at last year's U.S. Open before winding up T5. Of course, he also was playing better last season than he is now. Still, he made the cut at both the Masters and PGA. There aren't many parts of Fowler's game working well right now. The only area where he's gaining strokes is around the green, which works in his favor this week.

44. J.T. Poston

Poston has had a terrific season, with top-25s in half of his 14 starts, including four top-10s. He hasn't matched that in the majors, either this year or, well, ever. He tied for 30th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. This will be his 15th major. He's made only half the cuts and has never had a top-25. With the strength of Poston's game coming on and around the greens, that could change this year.

45. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The South African has been in 13 majors and never finished better than 30th. But he has made the cut nine times, including both of his U.S. Opens, most recently a T31 in 2021. Bezuidenhout is having an under-the-radar season – with eight top-25s, he'd be in the Tour Championship if it started today. He didn't qualify for the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA. He's a very good approach player and an outstanding putter.

46. Nicolai Hojgaard

Only 23, Hojgaard has already appeared in seven majors, though this will be his first U.S. Open. He tied for 16th at the Masters, which is misleading since he led, ever so briefly, on Saturday. He tied for 68th at the PGA. That Augusta result is one of only two top-25s Hojgaard has had this season and, if the playoffs started today, he'd be right on the bubble at No. 70 in the point standings.

47. Webb Simpson

The North Carolinian went through the North Carolina qualifier to reach just his second major in two years, one that will be played in North Carolina not far from where Simpson owns a home. He's quite familiar with Pinehurst. He's played only nine times all season and has cashed in eight of them – they weren't all no-cut signature events. Simpson is not the player he once was, but he was still ranked 10th on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green.

"This was special for me because I love Pinehurst. I love No. 2. I really wanted to be here. I was able to get it done today, barely!" 2012 champion @WebbSimpson1 is set to make his 13th consecutive U.S. Open start. pic.twitter.com/yUdPDfcWEE — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 3, 2024

48. Stephan Jaeger

Jaeger is 35 years old. He recently won for the first time on the PGA Tour in Houston. And he's still a newbie when it comes to majors. He's played in only six, with two this year: MC at the Masters, T76 at the PGA. He tied for 34th at the 2020 U.S. Open. Jaeger's well-balanced game – not elite in any one area, decent all around -- should serve him well this week.

49. Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre winning the Canadian Open with his father on the bag was one of the feel-good stories of the PGA Tour season. The Scotsman has also had a terrific track record in majors. He's made 12 of 13 cuts, with three top-10s, including at last month's PGA. In two U.S. Opens in 2020 and '21, he tied for 56th and 35th, respectively.

50. Akshay Bhatia

This season has been one of extremes for Bhatia, which isn't surprising considering he's all of 22 years old. In 16 starts, he has seven top-25s but also six missed cuts. His lone top-10 was his win at the Valero Texas Open. Since then, he's had just one top-25 and two MCs in six starts. Bhatia tied for 35th at the Masters, then missed the cut at the PGA. He tied for 57th in his lone U.S. Open in 2021.

51. Cam Davis

Davis had to defeat his childhood idol, Scott, in a riveting four-hole playoff at the Springfield, Ohio, qualifier to get here. In the past two years in the majors, Davis has finishes of T4, T12 and two missed cuts. Talk about all or nothing. One of the MCs came at the U.S. Open. It's been a down season overall for Davis, and he wouldn't be in the FedEx Cup playoffs if they started today. He's had just four top-25s in 13 starts, though one was at the Masters.

52. Thomas Detry

The Belgian has made the cut in his past four majors -- two PGAs and two Open Championships. He was T4 last month at Valhalla and T13 last year at Royal Liverpool. Detry's approach play and chipping have not been great, but his near-top-10 putting has saved him throughout the season. He has four top-10s and six top-25s.

53. Sungjae Im

Im was amid another poor season until recently. In his past five starts before the Memorial, he finished T4, T9 and T12 – and also missed the cut in both majors. He's missed the past two years at the U.S. Open and has reached the weekend only twice in five tries. Im is ranked outside the top-100 on Tour in both SG: Approach and Putting.

54. Aaron Rai

Rai is so straight off the tee and with his irons that we can look the other way when it comes to his putting stats. It's a combined skill set that that delivers many made cuts but not many high finishes. Rai has made 12 of 16 cuts this season with six top-25s and two top-10s. He wouldn't be in the playoffs if they started today. He tied for 39th at his first major in three years last month at the PGA, then came out of the Canada qualifier to reach his second U.S. Open (MC in 2017).

Aaron Rai is IN. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏 Birdie on 18 to earn his second @USOpenGolf invite. 📺: Golf's Longest Day on GC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/8d2R7OkoDO — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 3, 2024

55. Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith has been up and down, to say the least. He won for the first time at the Byron Nelson. But he's missed almost half his cuts (7 of 15). But most of those MCs came early, and Pendrith is now on a roll: He went T10-MC-T21 entering the Memorial. He was ranked seventh on Tour in SG: Putting. He missed the cut at the PGA, and also at last year's U.S. Open.

56. Adam Hadwin

Hadwin is another good make-the-cut guy (11 of 15 this season, including both majors) just inside our top-60 cut line. He is Mr. Strokes-Gained: Average, straying not far from No. 100 in any one metric. This will be Hadwin's 25th major and the make-the-cut format has been his hallmark: 17 cashes but just two top-25s. One of them happened to a be tie for seventh at the U.S. Open two years ago.



57. Mark Hubbard

Hubbard is a perfect 16 for 16 in made cuts this season. That includes THE PLAYERS (T31) and PGA Championship (T26). The stats illustrate why: He's ranked top-100 in every strokes-gained metric and near the top-50 in Approach and Putting. Hubbard has played just one U.S. Open, missing the cut in 2020.

58. Tom Hoge

Hoge has nine top-25s this season, including at the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab before playing the Memorial. He was ranked top-five in SG: Approach and had vastly improved his putting. His wedge play still is way below average. Hoge has missed the cut at the past two U.S. Opens.

59. Erik van Rooyen

van Rooyen qualified as a top-5 player (non-exempt) in the FedExCup Standings as of May 20. This will be his 16th major. He's made the cut at the first two this year. He missed at the past two U.S. Opens. Van Rooyen has made the cut in 12 of his 15 starts this season, with seven top-25s. He's ranked top-50 in every strokes-gained stat but Around-the-Green, where he's ranked close to 150th.

60. Beau Hossler

Hossler qualified for his 11th major and fifth U.S. Open in final qualifying at Springfield, Ohio. What jumps out about him is his play from 100 yards and in. He's ranked 21st in SG: Around-the-Green and 11th in Putting. Two of his best results have come in his past four starts, a T4 at Myrtle Beach and a T14 in the Canadian Open. Hossler has been in only four majors the past five years, missing the cut at last month's PGA. He was T53 at 2022 U.S. Open.

BORDERLINE

61. Adam Schenk

Schenk is another cut maker, 13 of 17 on the season, but without many big weeks, like he had last season. His biggest was a tie for 12th at the Masters. He missed the cut at the PGA and did likewise last year at the U.S. Open, Schenk tied for 24th in 2022. His approach numbers have been terrible, and he was ranked outside the top-100 in SG: Around-the-Green. He's 42nd in SG: Putting.

62. Kurt Kitayama

Kitayama has missed only one cut all year in 13 starts. He made it at THE PLAYERS, Masters and PGA Championship. He's ranked top-25 in SG: Off-the-Tee, Approach and Tee-to-Green. But with deficiencies on the green, Kitayama is another guy with a lot of made cuts but few high finishes. That said, he's zero for three at the U.S. Open, including the past two years.

63. Chris Kirk

The 39-year-old Kirk sits 11th in the FedEx Cup standings but that's misleading. He earned more than half of his points the first week in January, when he won the Sentry, a signature event. Since then Kirk has just three top-20s, though one came at the Masters. That's what happens when you're ranked 169th in SG: Putting. Made cuts and lower finishes. Kirk has made the cut in three of six U.S. Opens, but he missed last year, and he also did at the PGA last month.

64. Justin Rose

This will be Rose's 80th career major. He's coming off a terrific PGA Championship in which he tied for sixth. That was his first top-10 of the season. The 2013 U.S. Open champion has missed the cut at three of the past four Opens, and he's missed in half of his 18 lifetime. Rose has positive strokes gained around the green and on the green, but the numbers are weak everywhere else.

65. Austin Eckroat

In four career majors, Eckroat has a top-10 and a top-20. And also two missed cuts. He's coming off a tie for 18th at last month's PGA Championship and tied for 10th at last year's U.S. Open. The strength of Eckroat's game lies with his driver and long irons. His wedge play and putting will be tested at Pinehurst.

66. Lucas Glover

For all his trouble on the Greens, Glover was ranked 12th on Tour in SG: Approach and 20th in Around-the-Greens. He's made 12 of 15 cuts this season with five top-25s. He tied for 20th at the Masters and for 43rd at the PGA. The 2009 U.S. Open winner has stunningly made the cut only four times at the Open in 15 tries. This will be his first Open since 2020.

67. Gordon Sargent (a)

The 21-year-old Vanderbilt sensation qualified for his second U.S. Open by winning the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal for being No. 1 -ranked amateur. He was 2022 NCAA Division I men's individual champion before tying for 39th to win low amateur at last year's U.S. Open. That followed a missed cut at the Masters.

68. Ryan Fox

Fox qualified last year by winning the European BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event. He's made the cut at the past six majors. There can't be many guys who can say that. But the New Zealander has had a rough rookie season on the PGA Tour, missing six cuts already, before tying for seventh last time out at the Canadian Open. The big weakness in Fox's game comes around the green, where he's ranked around 150th on Tour.

69. Corey Conners

Connors is a player who could find difficulty this week with all the delicateness required on and around the greens. While an elite second on Tour in SG: Approach, he's around 150th or worse in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting. We were stunned to see that Connors has never made a cut in five U.S. Opens.

70. Brendon Todd

Todd came out of the Columbus qualifier. He's made 12 of 14 cuts with three top-25s. He made the cut at the PGA Championship. Todd is a short hitter, and therefore his short game carries him: He's top-50 on Tour in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting. He last played the U.S. Open in 2021 (MC).

Brendon Todd punches his U.S. Open ticket! 🎟️ 🥊 The 3x PGA Tour winner advances out of the 4-for-3 playoff at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/4Im6AC1PnL — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 3, 2024

LONG SHOTS

71. Harry Higgs

4th major. 1st U.S. Open. North Carolina qualifier. T4 at 2021 PGA. T14 at 2022 Masters. Two-time winner on Korn Ferry Tour this season.

72. David Puig

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open. T39 in 2023. California qualifier. Missed cut at the PGA Championship last month. LIV Golf.

73. Seamus Power

9th major. 3rd U.S. Open. T12 in 2022, MC in 2023. Columbus, Ohio, qualifier. T64 at 2024 PLAYERS Championship.

74. Adam Svensson

5th major. 2nd U.S. Open. T60 in 2023. Canada qualifier. T43 at 2024 PGA Championship.

75. Eric Cole

6th major. 3rd U.S. Open. T39 in 2023. Tour-high 19 starts this season. 8 missed cuts, including THE PLAYERS and PGA. T52 at the Masters.

76. Davis Thompson

4th major. 3rd U.S. Open. MCs in 2020, '23. Canada qualifier. MC at 2024 PLAYERS Championship.

77. Tim Widing

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. Maryland qualifier. MC at 2024 PGA Championship. Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner this season.

78. Zac Blair

5th major. 3rd U.S. Open. Springfield, Ohio, qualifier. T40 at 2014 Open at Pinehurst. T53 at PGA championship last month.

79. Matt Kuchar

67th major. 21st U.S. Open. MC in past three, including last year. MC in 9 of past 10 majors. Florida qualifier. Now 45 years old.

80. Daniel Berger

26th major. 9th U.S. Open. 1st major since MC at 2022 U.S. Open. Florida qualifier.

A decade ago, @DanielBerger59 hit the opening tee shot of the 2014 U.S. Open at @PinehurstResort. The 4x PGA Tour winner is well positioned with the clubhouse lead after rounds of 65-73 at The Bear's Club. Scores: https://t.co/N7mqxDb5rO pic.twitter.com/ga4FNLHdWK — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 3, 2024

81. Adrian Meronk

9th major. 3rd U.S. Open. 2 MCs. Qualified via top two not already exempt in 2023 Race to Dubai rankings. LIV Golf.

82. Jake Knapp

3rd major. 1st U.S. Open. T55 at 2024 Masters. MC at 2024 PGA Championship.

83. Nick Dunlap

5th major. 3rd U.S. Open. MCs in 2022, '23. Qualified as 2023 U.S. Amateur champion.

84. Emiliano Grillo

26th major. 6th U.S. Open. 2 made cuts. MC in 2023.

85. Victor Perez

14th major. 5th U.S. Open. 4 MCs. Qualified via top two not already exempt in 2023 Race to Dubai rankings.

86. Sam Bennett

4th major. 3rd U.S, Open. T43 last year. North Carolina qualifier. Won Low Amateur for T16 at 2023 Masters. 2022 U.S. Amateur champion. Now playing on Korn Ferry Tour. Only one PGA Tour start all season (MC at Houston).

87. Tiger Woods

93rd major. 23rd U.S. Open. Winner in 2000, 2002, 2008. Qualified via USGA special invitation. Finished 60th at 2024 Masters. MC at 2024 PGA Championship.

88. Ryo Ishikawa

25th major. 8th U.S. Open. Four made cuts, 63rd last year.

89. Matteo Manassero

18th major. 5th U.S. Open. England qualifier. 1st major since 2016.

90. Peter Malnati

5th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2021.

91. Mac Meissner

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC last year. Dallas qualifier.



92. Gary Woodland

50th major. 14th U.S. Open. 2019 champion. T49 in 2023. MC at 2024 Masters. T60 at 2024 PGA Championship.

93. Martin Kaymer

55th major. 16th U.S. Open. 10th and final year exempt for being 2014 champion at Pinehurst No. 2. MC in 2023. LIV Golf.

94. Ben Kohles

1st major. Qualified as points leader from 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.

95. Rikuya Hoshino

10th major. 4th U.S. Open. MC in 2022, T26 in 2021. Qualified as top player (not exempt) in Race to Dubai rankings as of May 20.

96. Nick Taylor

13th major. 6th U.S. Open. MC in past seven majors, including 2022, '23 U.S. Open.

97. Phil Mickelson

124th major. 33rd U.S. Open. 6-time runner-up. Qualified as 2021 PGA Championship winner. LIV Golf.

98. Neal Shipley (a)

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. Qualified as U.S. Amateur runner-up. 23-year-old Ohio State fifth-year graduate student. Won Low Amateur at 2024 Masters.

99. Brandon Wu

6th major. 3rd U.S. Open, first since 2021 (MC). Dallas qualifier. Two PGA Tour top-25s in 2024.

100. Santiago de la Fuente (a)

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. Qualified as 2024 Latin America Amateur champion. MC at 2024 Masters. University of Houston senior.

Welcome to the field, Santiago de la Fuente! 👏 Congratulations on your victory at the 2024 @LAAC_Golf. pic.twitter.com/ttOzy0MmRo — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) January 21, 2024

101. Matthieu Pavon

7th major. 4th U.S. Open. MC last year. T12 at 2024 Masters, MC at 2024 PGA Championship.

102. S.H. Kim

1st major. Dallas qualifier. Ranked top-25 on Tour in SG: Putting.

103. Eugenio Chacarra

1st major. Dallas qualifier. Former No. 2-ranked amateur while at Oklahoma State. Now with LIV Golf.

104. Francesco Molinari

55th major. 14th U.S. Open. T13 in 2021, MCs in 2022 and '23. Dallas qualifier.

105. Justin Lower

1st major. Columbus, Ohio, qualifier. MC at 2024 PLAYERS Championship.

106. Grant Forrest

3rd major. 1st U.S. Open. MCs at 2013, 2018 Open Championship. T4 at 2023 Australian Open.

107. Richard Mansell

4th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022. England qualifier. 7 top-25s on DP World Tour in 2024.

108. Greyson Sigg

3rd major. 3rd U.S. Open. MC in 2020, T62 in 2021. Canada qualifier. MC at 2024 PLAYERS Championship.

109. Chesson Hadley

10th major. 4th U.S. Open. T9 in 2019, T51 in 2020. No majors since then. North Carolina qualifier. MC at 2024 PLAYERS Championship. T10 at Myrtle Beach Classic.

110. Max Greyserman

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2017. New Jersey qualifier. T7 at Houston Open in March.

An eight-birdie stretch over nine holes at Canoe Brook carried @PGATOUR rookie @MaxGreyserman to a spot in the 124th U.S. Open. 🔥 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 5, 2024

111. Rico Hoey

1st major. Canada qualifier. T14 at Valero Texas Open in April.

112. Tom McKibbin

1st major. England qualifier. 21-year-old Northern Irishman. Won 2023 Porsche European Open. 3 DP World Tour top-10s in 2024.

113. Isaiah Salinda

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022. Maryland qualifier. Korn Ferry Tour winner in February.

114. Chris Naegel

3rd major. 3rd U.S. Open. T56 in 2018 and 2022. Columbus, Ohio, qualifier. T14 at Korn Ferry Tour event this month.

115. Sam Bairstow

3rd major. 1st U.S. Open. England qualifier. Solo 3rd at DP World Tour's 2024 Singapore Classic.

116. Frankie Capan III

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2023. North Carolina qualifier. Korn Ferry Tour player. Shot 58 earlier this season.

117. Brian Campbell

3rd major. 3rd U.S. Open. MC in 2014 at Pinehurst, T27 in 2015 to win Low Amateur. North Carolina qualifier. Runner-up in Korn Ferry Tour event in February.

118. Parker Bell (a)

1st major. Dallas qualifier. 20-year-old University of Florida sophomore. Lost to Nick Dunlap in semifinals of 2023 U.S. Amateur.

119. Carter Jenkins

1st major. North Carolina qualifier. 28-year-old Korn Ferry Tour player. Two KF top-10s in 2024.

120. Jackson Buchanan (a)

1st major. Georgia qualifier. University of Illinois junior. 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year.

121. Benjamin James (a)

1st major. New Jersey qualifier. 21-year-old University of Virginia sophomore. MC at both 2022 and 2023 Travelers.

122. Casey Jarvis

1st major. Qualified as first alternate from England qualifier. 22-year-old South African playing in Europe.

123. Jason Scrivener

5th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2018. England qualifier. T23 at 2021 PGA Championship. 35-year-old Australian.

124. Takumi Kanaya

11th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2020. MC last month at PGA Championship.

125. Nico Echavarria

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC last year. Won 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

126. Jim Herman

13th major. 6th U.S. Open. MC in 2020. 1st major since 2021. New Jersey qualifier. At 46, oldest player to advance through qualifying.

127. Sung Kang

12th major. 5th U.S. Open. T18 in 2016. MCs 2020-21. T41 at 2024 Byron Nelson, only made cut this season.

128. Stewart Hagestad (a)

8th major. 5th U.S. Open. 64th in 2022. Qualified as U.S. Mid-Amateur champion. 33-year-old career-long amateur.

129. Andrew Svoboda

7th major. 6th U.S. Open. MC last year. New Jersey qualifier. PGA club pro who missed cut at PGA Championship last month.

130. Omar Morales (a)

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2023. California qualifier. UCLA senior. MC at 2024 Mexico Open.

Omar Morales had the honor of hitting the opening tee shot of the 123rd U.S. Open last year at LACC. Now? The @uclamensgolf standout has played his way in... again! pic.twitter.com/rwUHRYPoed — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 4, 2024

131. Logan McAllister

1st major. Dallas qualifier. Korn Ferry Tour player. Former Oklahoma Sooner.

132. Taisei Shimizu

1st major. Japan qualifier. 25-year-old Japan Tour player.

133. Luke Clanton (a)

1st major. Florida qualifier. 20-year-old Florida State sophomore>

134. Brandon Robinson-Thompson

1st major. England qualifier. Attended University of South Carolina-Aiken. European Challenge Tour player.

135. Riki Kawamoto

1st major. Co-medalist at Japan qualifier. Japan Tour player.

136. Ashton McCulloch (a)

1st major. Canada qualifier. MC at last month's Canadian Open. 2023 Canadian Amateur champion. Michigan State senior.

137. Edoardo Molinari

18th major. 5th U.S. Open. England qualifier. Only one major since 2015: T35 at 2021 U.S. Open. 43 years old.

138. Chris Petefish

1st major. Georgia qualifier. Korn Ferry Tour player.

139. Wells Williams (a)

1st major. Maryland qualifier. 20-year-old University of Vanderbilt junior.

140. Robert Rock

12th major. 3rd U.S. Open, first since 2012. England qualifier. 47 years old. Great hair.

141. Hiroshi Tai (a)

1st major. 22-year-old Georgia Tech sophomore from Singapore. Qualified as surprise winner of 2024 NCAA Division I men's individual championship.

142. Bryan Kim (a)

1st major. Qualified as U.S. Junior Amateur champion. 19-year-old Duke freshman.

143. Carson Schaake

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2021. Springfield, Ohio, qualifier. 1 career PGA Tour start: MC at 2015 John Deere.

LOCAL QUALIFIERS

These are golfers who had to first get through local qualifying before final qualifying. We list them alphabetically and at the bottom, much like we did with the 20 club pros who qualified for the PGA Championship. Some certainly can make the cut -- and have made U.S. Open cuts – but they likely all will be far back.

Gunnar Broin (a)

1st major. Columbus, Ohio, qualifier. University of Kansas senior.

John Chin

1st major. California qualifier. 37-year-old former PGA Tour, Korn Ferry, PGA Tour Canada player. T3 at 2019 Barracuda Championship.

"It's about damn time." An emotional John Chin succinctly summed up what it means to earn a spot in his first U.S. Open after a career of grinding through it. pic.twitter.com/NVSKrhJPav — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 4, 2024

Frederik Kjettrup (a)

1st major. Georgia qualifier. Just completed senior season at Florida State. 2024 International Palmer Cup team.

Willie Mack III

1st major. Florida qualifier. 35 years old. 2023 Korn Ferry Tour player.

Michael McGowan

1st major. Dallas qualifier. 33 years old. Grandmother was Peggy Kirk Bell, a 1940 major winner and an LPGA pioneer.

Colin Prater (a)

1st major. Oregon qualifier. 29-year-old high school science and golf teacher in Colorado Springs.

Charlie Reiter

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022. California qualifier. Played on PGA Tour Canada in 2023.

Joey Vrzich

1st major. Oregon qualifier. PGA Tour Americas player.

