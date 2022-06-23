RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 23

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 23

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
June 23, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
  • Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
  • Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm
  • Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Jewell LoydGSEAWAS660031.254.7
Brianna TurnerFPHO@MIN630029.694.7
Aerial PowersFMINPHO600027.324.6
Tina CharlesFPHO@MIN860038.614.5
Queen EgboFIND@DAL500022.584.5

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Teaira McCowanFDALIND410017.054.2
Marina MabreyGDALIND840030.353.6
Brianna TurnerFPHO@MIN820029.093.6
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLACHI630022.433.6
Tina CharlesFPHO@MIN1150039.673.5

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Injury Report - Fever vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Satou SaballyFKneeOUT6/25/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Wings

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTO3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG1832.818.81.74.10.90.22.22.25.76.615.23.43.7
Victoria ViviansG1827.411.23.62.91.20.11.624.83.911.21.82.2
NaLyssa SmithF1430.313.98.91.60.60.40.92.52.65.612.41.83.2
Queen EgboC1823.77.26.41.211.402.302.96.91.32.1
Danielle RobinsonG1524.583.43.90.70.20.31.51.12.96.522.3
Destanni HendersonG1816.75.91.72.60.80.10.91.322.15.60.81.1
Emily EngstlerF1819.65.96.31.40.81.40.31.41.72.77.10.20.6
Tiffany MitchellG1713.65.41.30.80.70.10.30.60.61.941.31.6
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.70.92.81.64.70.60.8
Lexie HullG1482.31.10.40.20.10.20.41.30.72.60.60.8
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.400.600.91.41.81.9
Emma CannonF58.84.41.60.200000.21.840.81
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.71224.71.31.3
Bria HartleyG58.43.40.610.200.40.80.81.230.60.8

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTO3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG1730.518.92.83.50.90.232.48.26.516.52.93.6
Allisha GrayG1732.414.95.82.21.10.92.21.15.34.911.12.83.4
Marina MabreyG152613.93.53.20.80.32.22.45.35.311.511.9
Isabelle HarrisonC1723.2105.51.71.20.20.11.50.13.68.52.73.1
Kayla ThorntonF1729.66.97.61.810.40.71.22.32.35.91.62
Satou SaballyF822.511.65.42.10.30.311.94.33.99.82.93.1
Teaira McCowanC1411.25.83.50.400.301.602.13.61.62.4
Tyasha HarrisG16154.10.930.50.20.41.41.31.64.50.40.4
Awak KuierF1610.92.42.50.60.20.90.10.40.412.40.30.3
Veronica BurtonG1712.61.11.41.40.90.10.11.10.80.21.50.70.7
Jasmine DickeyG113.51.20.70.10.10.10.10.40.30.41.10.40.5
Charli CollierC113.41.10.500000.30.10.410.40.5
Moriah JeffersonG14000000000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Kelsey Mitchell is a stud scorer, posting 18.8 points per game on 38.8 percent from deep, but rookie NaLyssa Smith has been leading Indiana recently, notching double-digit rebounds in three straight and scoring 20-plus points in two of those contests. Victoria Vivians had a lackluster outing in her previous contest after finishing with at least 10 points and four assists in three straight games, so she's a candidate for a bounce-back performance Thursday. Queen Egbo also struggled in her last game and played a season-low 11 minutes. She's not listed on the injury report, so she should return to her usual workload (23.7 minutes per game) against Dallas. Rotational players Danielle Robinson and Destanni Henderson have both been inconsistent lately, while Lexie Hull and Emma Cannon are coming off career-high performances. It's unclear how the minutes will be spread out, but look for Hull and Cannon to get an opportunity to replicate their production for a second-straight game. Emily Engstler hasn't provided substantial production since she averaged 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds across a five-game stretch at the end of May.

On Dallas' side, Satou Sabally will miss a fifth straight game due to a knee injury, which puts even more pressure on Arike Ogunbowale, who's averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey are the top contributors behind Ogunbowale, both posting nearly 14.0 points per game. Isabelle Harrison has started each of Sabally's absences, but she's scored only six points in back-to-back contests after scoring in double figures in each of the first two games Sabally missed. Kayla Thornton has provided all-around production over her last eight appearances, notching 6.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.9 minutes. Teaira McCowan has been sporadic over her last five contests, notching at least 13 points and four rebounds three times, while totaling just three points and five rebounds during the other two games.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sophie CunninghamFElbowOUT6/29/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/2/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT7/14/2022

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sylvia FowlesCKneeGTD6/23/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/1/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTO3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-SmithG1534.318.73.75.31.70.91.52.84.56.714.73.74.5
Diana TaurasiG1730.615.52.84.20.50.52.82.68.44.511.83.64.1
Tina CharlesC1532.916.77.42.20.80.81.52.34.26.314.72.53.1
Diamond DeShieldsG162814.43.62.310.50.82.53.35.412.82.93.9
Shey PeddyG1523.38.12.42.81.50.31.313.52.75.91.31.3
Brianna TurnerF1634.14.97.52.11.11.201.4023.50.91.6
Sophie CunninghamG922.47.43.81.10.70.21.40.93.72.25.31.61.7
Megan GustafsonF179.23.42.10.50.10.20.30.60.81.42.50.30.5
Kristine AnigweF106.51.51.30.20.10.200.600.510.51
Jennie SimmsF68.52.31.50.80.200.311.211.800
Karlie SamuelsonG110331001131300
Emma CannonF16321000001112
Sam ThomasF106.10.20.40.30.20.200.10.70.10.900

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Aerial PowersF1726.112.84.62.91.10.50.82.64.112.13.94.9
Sylvia FowlesC1232.216.510.311.51.2006.810.72.84.5
Kayla McBrideG123114.52.81.81.301.84.84.911.82.93.3
Jessica ShepardF1729.29.48.73.20.40.30.20.93.57.22.23
Moriah JeffersonG1129.912.92.55.51.20.31.42.84.59.82.63.1
Nina MilicC1714.46.93.31.20.30.40.41.22.75.61.11.4
Rachel BanhamG1715.86.11.12.40.20.11.13.42.25.70.60.8
Bridget CarletonG1719.64.82.61.30.60.20.82.41.840.50.5
Evina WestbrookG1412.42.61.41.40.40.40.1113.10.40.6
Damiris DantasC519.25.84.21.20.201.25.42.28.20.20.2
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Natalie AchonwaF313.35.72.710.30002.3312
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Kamiah SmallsG311.31.31.721.3001.30.72.700
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Elissa CunaneC33.30.71.700000.30.30.700
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields continue to lead Phoenix on a nightly basis – all four are averaging over 14.0 points per game. However, the Mercury's lack of depth continues to hinder their overall potential. Shey Peddy notched 12 points in her last outing but scored just 13 total points in her three previous contests. Brianna Turner has only scored in double figures once this season, but her rebounding numbers (7.5 per game) and defensive prowess (1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game) keep her somewhat fantasy relevant. Regardless, trusting anyone on Phoenix's roster other than the top-four playmakers is a risky play. 

Aerial Powers struggled against Phoenix last time out and went just 2-for-10 from the field, snapping her six-game double-digit scoring streak. However, before that contest, she had averaged 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. The starting backcourt of Moriah Jefferson and Kayla McBride has also been a solid duo for Minnesota recently. McBride has averaged 16.3 points and 2.0 steals across her last three appearances, while Jefferson has posted 13.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over her last four games. Jessica Shepard, Bridget Carleton and Nina Milic have each garnered increased roles during Sylvia Fowles' five-game absence, but the veteran center may return Thursday, which would drastically change the Lynx's frontcourt outlook. Across 12 appearances, the former MVP has averaged 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists across 32.2 minutes per game, but she'll likely be on a minutes limit if she's deemed available.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elena Delle DonneFRestGTD6/23/2022
Elizabeth WilliamsFPersonalOUT6/25/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT6/29/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Storm

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTO3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG1929.715.33.42.51.40.22.11.45.15.312.32.63.1
Natasha CloudG1731.510.73.67.41.20.21.32.84.43.69.52.12.7
Elena Delle DonneF1126.814.95.82.20.61.11.51.13.65.711.922.4
Shakira AustinC1921.28.66.40.70.70.901.20.13.66.61.42.1
Myisha Hines-AllenF1918.97.54.62.30.70.20.71.72.337.60.81.4
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG1821.2721.41.20.20.71.22.12.361.81.9
Alysha ClarkF1223.18.74.22.10.80.31.10.93.53.47.10.80.8
Elizabeth WilliamsF1417.46.54.40.60.5100.702.85.70.91.7
Kennedy BurkeG1514.75.82.30.51.10.30.70.52.12.24.90.71.1
Tianna HawkinsF16145.42.51.10.60.10.51.62.31.94.911.1
Rui MachidaG1914.62.21.52.80.30.10.31.41.30.930.20.2
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.70.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.300.712.300

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTO3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF1431.521.87.62.92.10.91.91.45.27.616.44.85.5
Jewell LoydG1631.317.12.93.81.10.22.42.36.6615.32.63.1
Ezi MagbegorC1329.811.861.61.22.70.51.21.359.61.32.2
Sue BirdG1227.18.61.96.21.30.32.32.75.52.87.80.70.7
Gabby WilliamsF1626.85.95.22.91.30.70.51.42.22.67.30.30.4
Briann JanuaryG1619.44.81.32.910.40.81.62.41.64.30.70.9
Jantel LavenderC1614.34.33.41.10.10.10.110.62.14.50.10.3
Epiphanny PrinceG1313.95.21.21.70.70.110.42.21.74.50.80.8
Stephanie TalbotG1416.84.43.710.70.30.91.22.61.64.30.40.7
Reshanda GrayF117.72.52.20.10.200.20.80.30.91.80.50.5
Kaela DavisG1181120202134711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.20001.400.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.30.71.30.72.700
Raina PerezG12001000000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Elena Delle Donne is expected to return to action following another game off due to rest, which means lesser roles for Alysha Clark and Myisha Hines-Allen. When available, Delle Donne has led the Mystics' frontcourt and will likely do so again Thursday. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud have also been strong producers for Washington all season long. Atkins is coming off her fourth 20-plus point game of the campaign, while Cloud dished out a season-high 13 assists in her last appearance en route to her first double-double. Shakira Austin has been solid as a rookie, posting 8.6 points and 6.4 boards per game, but she hasn't scored in double figures for three straight games. 

Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd continue to lead Seattle, while Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor provide solid secondary production. Loyd has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games and is shooting just 26.2 percent from the field over her last three appearances, but the point guard has salvaged her stat line by increasing her assist totals during that stretch. Gabby Williams exploded for a season-high 23 points – her first double-digit scoring outing of the campaign – during her last outing and fell one rebound shy of her second game of the season with 10 boards. Briann January has provided consistent production off the bench, but she hasn't scored in double figures since a May 29 start.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Astou Ndour-FallCRestOFS5/1/2023
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Los Angeles

Chiney OgwumikeFPersonalOUT6/25/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT7/1/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Emma MeessemanC1629.813.36.63.11.91.10.41.45.810.41.41.7
Courtney VanderslootG1627.412.14.17.11.10.50.92.54.59.82.22.8
Candace ParkerF1428.612.78.14.50.911.444.710.51.92.3
Kahleah CopperG1229.814.55.42.10.401.43.65.111.62.93.8
Azura Stevens1521.710.840.90.41.11.23.14.59.30.70.9 
Rebekah GardnerG1521.99.12.91.21.40.50.51.43.66.41.31.7
Allie QuigleyG1426.49.62.42.60.60.31.343.182.22.4
Dana EvansG1515.16.31.21.90.40.212.72.15.51.11.3
Ruthy HebardF1311.53.42.50.50.30.2001.52.70.50.6
Li YueruC75.421.90.10.30.3000.41.11.11.1
Sparkle TaylorG212.55.5100000.52.530.50.5
Anneli MaleyF41121.80.80.80.30.50.80.81.500
Julie AllemandG511.211.230.200.20.60.21.40.40.4
Kaela DavisG11001100000100
Tina KrajisnikC22.50010.500000.500

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTO3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF1532.3187.71.71.80.50.81.71.77.111.83.13.9
Liz CambageC1523.813.86.22.30.72.10.32.30.759.83.54.9
Brittney SykesG1526.79.93.23.52.10.90.52.31.73.17.63.14.2
Jordin CanadaG1325.910.12.25.21.20.20.22.81.73.89.52.42.8
Chennedy CarterG1515.38.51.52.10.50.50.11.90.53.67.61.31.7
Katie Lou SamuelsonG1126.510.42.51.51.10.11.80.84.23.57.91.51.6
Lexie BrownG1526.96.52.62.30.90.11.50.93.62.55.30.10.1
Chiney OgwumikeF1316.96.64.80.80.80.30.21.20.62.35.21.82.4
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF99.13.11.40.100.600.701.21.90.70.7
Jasmine WalkerF128.51.51.30.20.20.10.30.71.80.62.400
Kristi ToliverG220.54.50400132131.51.5
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.30.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.30.51.50.32.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Emma Meesseman, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper are all averaging more than 12.0 points per game, while Rebekah Gardner (9.1 points per game) and Allie Quigley (9.6) fall just below the double-digit plateau. Meesseman has been dominant over the last five games, posting 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks across 32.6 minutes. Vandersloot is coming off a season-high 25-point performance and fell two assists shy of her fourth double-double. Parker returned to action Tuesday following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and didn't appear rusty as she notched her fourth double-double of the campaign. Copper balled out in Parker's absence, totaling 51 points and 14 rebounds, but she notched just nine points with Parker back in the lineup. Azura Stevens was lights out in her last game en route to a season-high 19 points, but it was just her third double-digit scoring outing since she started the season with five such performances over the first six games. 

Nneka Ogwumike has been one of the more consistent players in the league, scoring in double figures in 14 of 15 games and notching four double-doubles. Prized free-agent acquisition Liz Cambage started the season hot, posting 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks across the first 11 games, but she's failed to score in double figures for four consecutive contests. Katie Lou Samuelson has been a very solid contributor over her last eight appearances, averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. Brittney Sykes started last game in place of Jordin Canada after scoring in double figures in three of the previous four games, but she struggled to make a sizable impact as a starter. Canada on the other hand scored in double figures off the bench and tied her season-high with three steals. Chennedy Carter and Lexie Brown have both been sporadic contributors this season, but they both have shown capabilities for a big game off the bench

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Bird has scored in double-figures in back-to-back games after reaching that mark just three times over her first 10 appearances of the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 21
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 21
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 19
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 19
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 17
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 17
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 15
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 15
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends