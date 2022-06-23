WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 23

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Jewell Loyd G SEA WAS 6600 31.25 4.7 Brianna Turner F PHO @MIN 6300 29.69 4.7 Aerial Powers F MIN PHO 6000 27.32 4.6 Tina Charles F PHO @MIN 8600 38.61 4.5 Queen Egbo F IND @DAL 5000 22.58 4.5

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Teaira McCowan F DAL IND 4100 17.05 4.2 Marina Mabrey G DAL IND 8400 30.35 3.6 Brianna Turner F PHO @MIN 8200 29.09 3.6 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA CHI 6300 22.43 3.6 Tina Charles F PHO @MIN 11500 39.67 3.5

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Injury Report - Fever vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Knee OUT 6/25/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Wings

Indiana

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Kelsey Mitchell is a stud scorer, posting 18.8 points per game on 38.8 percent from deep, but rookie NaLyssa Smith has been leading Indiana recently, notching double-digit rebounds in three straight and scoring 20-plus points in two of those contests. Victoria Vivians had a lackluster outing in her previous contest after finishing with at least 10 points and four assists in three straight games, so she's a candidate for a bounce-back performance Thursday. Queen Egbo also struggled in her last game and played a season-low 11 minutes. She's not listed on the injury report, so she should return to her usual workload (23.7 minutes per game) against Dallas. Rotational players Danielle Robinson and Destanni Henderson have both been inconsistent lately, while Lexie Hull and Emma Cannon are coming off career-high performances. It's unclear how the minutes will be spread out, but look for Hull and Cannon to get an opportunity to replicate their production for a second-straight game. Emily Engstler hasn't provided substantial production since she averaged 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds across a five-game stretch at the end of May.

On Dallas' side, Satou Sabally will miss a fifth straight game due to a knee injury, which puts even more pressure on Arike Ogunbowale, who's averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey are the top contributors behind Ogunbowale, both posting nearly 14.0 points per game. Isabelle Harrison has started each of Sabally's absences, but she's scored only six points in back-to-back contests after scoring in double figures in each of the first two games Sabally missed. Kayla Thornton has provided all-around production over her last eight appearances, notching 6.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.9 minutes. Teaira McCowan has been sporadic over her last five contests, notching at least 13 points and four rebounds three times, while totaling just three points and five rebounds during the other two games.

at Minnesota Lynx Phoenix Mercuryat Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Elbow OUT 6/29/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 7/14/2022

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sylvia Fowles C Knee GTD 6/23/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields continue to lead Phoenix on a nightly basis – all four are averaging over 14.0 points per game. However, the Mercury's lack of depth continues to hinder their overall potential. Shey Peddy notched 12 points in her last outing but scored just 13 total points in her three previous contests. Brianna Turner has only scored in double figures once this season, but her rebounding numbers (7.5 per game) and defensive prowess (1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game) keep her somewhat fantasy relevant. Regardless, trusting anyone on Phoenix's roster other than the top-four playmakers is a risky play.

Aerial Powers struggled against Phoenix last time out and went just 2-for-10 from the field, snapping her six-game double-digit scoring streak. However, before that contest, she had averaged 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. The starting backcourt of Moriah Jefferson and Kayla McBride has also been a solid duo for Minnesota recently. McBride has averaged 16.3 points and 2.0 steals across her last three appearances, while Jefferson has posted 13.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over her last four games. Jessica Shepard, Bridget Carleton and Nina Milic have each garnered increased roles during Sylvia Fowles' five-game absence, but the veteran center may return Thursday, which would drastically change the Lynx's frontcourt outlook. Across 12 appearances, the former MVP has averaged 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists across 32.2 minutes per game, but she'll likely be on a minutes limit if she's deemed available.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Rest GTD 6/23/2022 Elizabeth Williams F Personal OUT 6/25/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 6/29/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Storm

Washington

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Elena Delle Donne is expected to return to action following another game off due to rest, which means lesser roles for Alysha Clark and Myisha Hines-Allen. When available, Delle Donne has led the Mystics' frontcourt and will likely do so again Thursday. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud have also been strong producers for Washington all season long. Atkins is coming off her fourth 20-plus point game of the campaign, while Cloud dished out a season-high 13 assists in her last appearance en route to her first double-double. Shakira Austin has been solid as a rookie, posting 8.6 points and 6.4 boards per game, but she hasn't scored in double figures for three straight games.

Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd continue to lead Seattle, while Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor provide solid secondary production. Loyd has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games and is shooting just 26.2 percent from the field over her last three appearances, but the point guard has salvaged her stat line by increasing her assist totals during that stretch. Gabby Williams exploded for a season-high 23 points – her first double-digit scoring outing of the campaign – during her last outing and fell one rebound shy of her second game of the season with 10 boards. Briann January has provided consistent production off the bench, but she hasn't scored in double figures since a May 29 start.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Emma Meesseman, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper are all averaging more than 12.0 points per game, while Rebekah Gardner (9.1 points per game) and Allie Quigley (9.6) fall just below the double-digit plateau. Meesseman has been dominant over the last five games, posting 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks across 32.6 minutes. Vandersloot is coming off a season-high 25-point performance and fell two assists shy of her fourth double-double. Parker returned to action Tuesday following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and didn't appear rusty as she notched her fourth double-double of the campaign. Copper balled out in Parker's absence, totaling 51 points and 14 rebounds, but she notched just nine points with Parker back in the lineup. Azura Stevens was lights out in her last game en route to a season-high 19 points, but it was just her third double-digit scoring outing since she started the season with five such performances over the first six games.

Nneka Ogwumike has been one of the more consistent players in the league, scoring in double figures in 14 of 15 games and notching four double-doubles. Prized free-agent acquisition Liz Cambage started the season hot, posting 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks across the first 11 games, but she's failed to score in double figures for four consecutive contests. Katie Lou Samuelson has been a very solid contributor over her last eight appearances, averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. Brittney Sykes started last game in place of Jordin Canada after scoring in double figures in three of the previous four games, but she struggled to make a sizable impact as a starter. Canada on the other hand scored in double figures off the bench and tied her season-high with three steals. Chennedy Carter and Lexie Brown have both been sporadic contributors this season, but they both have shown capabilities for a big game off the bench

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Bird has scored in double-figures in back-to-back games after reaching that mark just three times over her first 10 appearances of the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.