RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 2

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 2

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
August 2, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
  • Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics
  • Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun
  • Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLA@NY430028.276.6
Brianna TurnerFPHO@CON590031.735.4
Shakira AustinFWASLVA440023.295.3
Dearica HambyFLVA@WAS540026.765
Teaira McCowanFDAL@CHI610030.184.9

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLA@NY610028.734.7
Brianna TurnerFPHO@CON750030.734.1
Marina MabreyGDAL@CHI780030.123.9
Dearica HambyFLVA@WAS700026.783.8
Jordin CanadaGLA@NY720026.593.7

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty (-4.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Lexie BrownGAnkleGTD8/2/2022
Kristi ToliverGCalfOUT8/3/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT8/14/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

New York

Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/6/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Liberty

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF2831.818.66.92.11.70.50.61.77.513.52.93.6
Liz CambageC2523.4136.42.10.61.60.20.64.79.23.54.4
Brittney SykesG2527.610.43.23.920.70.41.63.79.62.63.4
Katie Lou SamuelsonG2529.610.22.91.910.21.953.48.91.41.6
Jordin CanadaG2526.69.32.45.11.40.20.21.73.492.32.8
Lexie BrownG2726.37.42.52.31.10.11.73.92.86.10.10.1
Chennedy CarterG2115.791.71.90.60.40.10.43.67.61.62.2
Chiney OgwumikeF24197.35.61.10.80.40.30.72.861.52.1
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF2311.232.50.20.20.6001.22.10.61
Kristi ToliverG1119.85.90.83.10.401.23.31.74.61.31.5
Jasmine WalkerF257.11.21.10.10.20.10.21.40.5200
Kianna SmithG48.81.31.30.80.500.320.52.300
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.31.50.32.300

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG2932.716.97.16.51.10.32.36.85.814.13.13.3
Natasha HowardF2930.415.47.42.31.31.10.92.8612.82.53.5
Stefanie DolsonC2922.98.64.31.80.40.80.71.83.36.31.21.3
Han XuC2517.69.23.80.70.60.70.61.23.77.21.21.6
Sami WhitcombG2823.17.12.52.60.60.21.85.32.36.40.70.8
Marine JohannesG1727.79.71.54.10.60.22.15.33.37.711.2
Rebecca AllenF1822.27.83.61.20.911.23.62.87.30.91.1
Michaela OnyenwereF271452.10.30.40.20.51.71.64.21.41.7
Crystal DangerfieldG2321.94.92.32.60.600.72.31.84.80.50.7
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.53.85.513.30.81.3
DiDi RichardsG1212.32.51.91.60.10.40.30.90.82.80.60.8
Jocelyn WilloughbyG714.14.12.10.40.60.30.41.41.63.60.61.1
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.70.70.8
Lorela CubajF1180.72.10.400.2000.41.100

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Los Angeles and New York tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 162.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.

After missing the first game following the All-Star break, Nneka Ogwumike has been a dominating force, posting 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals over her last six games. However, Chiney Ogwumike has struggled offensively (11 points on 5-for-13 shooting) over her last two contests after missing one game due to a non-COVID illness. Over her last 22 appearances, Katie Lou Samuelson has averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 31.1 minutes per game. With Lexie Brown (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (calf) dealing with injuries, Brittney Sykes, Jordin Canada and Chennedy Carter have all garnered increased roles. However, Carter, who's averaged 16.0 points on 54.8 percent shooting over her last three games, has led the backcourt as of late, while Skyes and Canada's production has been more sporadic. 

Sabrina Ionescu is coming off a career-high 16-assist performance, but she's shooting just 33.3 percent from the field over her last six appearances. During Sunday's win, Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 17 points (7-12 FG), marking her first double-digit scoring effort since Jun 12. During the contest, Rebecca Allen also scored her most points (17) since May 24. Marine Johannes was held scoreless Sunday after posting 13 points and five assists a game prior. Natasha Howard has registered four straight double-doubles, averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch. Stefanie Dolson has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, posting 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists during that span.

Las Vegas Aces (-3.5) at Washington Mystics

Injury Report - Aces vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

None

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Mystics

Las Vegas 

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey PlumG3032.520.32.850.90.13.17.36.814.63.74.4
A'ja WilsonF3028.919.39.41.91.320.82.27.114.14.35.2
Jackie YoungG2833.116.24.54.11.40.21.43.35.811.93.23.8
Chelsea GrayG2928.912.33.16.11.80.30.82.74.710.222.3
Dearica HambyF3027.810.27.41.11.20.20.52.23.77.82.23
Theresa PlaisanceF28144.32.80.50.30.51.131.540.30.4
Riquna WilliamsG1518.47.11.71.30.50.11.74.82.360.81.1
Iliana RupertF1412.73.62.30.80.300.82.11.430.10.1
Kiah StokesC2513.11.94.10.50.30.70.10.80.71.70.40.6
Aisha SheppardG227.91.60.60.30.200.41.50.51.90.30.4
Sydney ColsonG177.21.60.51.10.100.20.60.61.90.30.3
Kierstan BellG176.71.61.10.40.10.20.21.20.61.80.20.2

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG3130.3153.22.41.40.22.15.55.212.42.53
Elena Delle DonneF2127.917.66.12.10.511.63.96.51333.3
Natasha CloudG2932.2113.87.31.10.31.34.13.79.32.22.7
Myisha Hines-AllenF3119.28.15.21.90.80.30.72.23.17.81.21.7
Shakira AustinC3121.186.30.80.70.8003.25.91.62.7
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG3020.3721.51.10.30.72.22.45.81.61.7
Alysha ClarkF2426.18.44.51.80.90.31.13.53.370.70.8
Elizabeth WilliamsF2515.45.240.50.60.7002.24.70.81.4
Tianna HawkinsF2212.54.82.20.90.40.10.521.84.40.70.8
Kennedy BurkeG1613.95.42.20.410.30.722.14.60.61.1
Rui MachidaG3112.61.81.22.40.40.10.210.72.40.20.2
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300
Evina WestbrookG34.71010.300.30.70.30.700

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas and Washington tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 165.5. 

Since the All-Star break, Kelsey Plum has scored at least 20 points in six of her last eight appearances, averaging 21.6 points on 56.4 percent shooting during that stretch. A'ja Wilson snapped her eight-game streak of scoring at least 20 points Sunday, but she's still averaged 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks over her last nine appearances. Jackie Young continues to provide consistent production and has finished with at least 11 points and five rebounds in five consecutive contests. Chelsea Gray has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games, but since the All-Star break (eight games), she's averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals. Riquna Williams has solidified herself as the Aces' top guard off the bench, but she's scored in double figures just twice over her last 13 appearances. Dearica Hamby remains a regular in Las Vegas' starting lineup, but she's averaged just 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds across her last 10 games.

Over the weekend, Elena Delle Donne played on back-to-back nights for the first time this season and finished with at least 17 points and five rebounds in both contests. Over her last seven appearances, the former MVP has averaged 22.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Natasha Cloud is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has averaged 11.7 points and 9.3 assists over her last three appearances. During Washington's narrow win over Seattle on Sunday, Ariel Atkins recorded at least 20 points for the fifth time this season and scored her most points (23) since she dropped 28 on Indiana during a May 28 win. Shakira Austin has also been playing well recently, posting 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last three games. Alysha Clark and Myisha Hines-Allen continue to garner solid roles for Washington, but as long as Delle Donne is healthy, their production will likely be limited.

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun (-9.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Diamond DeShieldsFHipGTD8/2/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT8/14/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT4/1/2023

Connecticut

Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Bria HartleyGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Sun

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-SmithG2834.2204.35.81.70.91.44.57.116.34.55.3
Diana TaurasiG3031.717.33.43.90.70.63.19513.24.24.7
Diamond DeShieldsG2524.912.53.9210.60.62.94.411.23.14.2
Tina CharlesC1633.117.37.32.10.80.81.54.16.514.82.83.4
Sophie CunninghamG2228.912.24.51.510.32.464.28.91.51.6
Shey PeddyG2827.88.93.53.31.70.21.13.737.31.82
Brianna TurnerF2933.74.76.92.11.21.6002.13.40.51
Megan GustafsonF277.931.60.50.10.10.30.61.22.10.30.4
Jennie SimmsF178.11.91.20.60.400.10.50.71.30.40.5
Reshanda GrayF1010.22.81.70.50.50.40.10.71.32.60.10.3
Kristine AnigweF106.51.51.30.20.10.2000.510.51
Sam ThomasF194.50.20.30.20.30.100.50.10.600
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112
Kaela DavisG21.500000000000

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Brionna JonesC3026.313.95.11.41.20.400.25.29.13.54.1
Alyssa ThomasF3032.713.586.11.70.2005.110.33.34.5
Jonquel JonesF2726.814.58.51.81.21.11.23.65.310.82.63.2
DeWanna BonnerG2730.913.84.82.71.30.31.44.44.811.22.73.4
Courtney WilliamsG2828.311.64.63.21.10.40.725.111.50.70.9
Natisha HiedemanG3025.591.83.31.20.11.84.73.27.60.70.9
DiJonai CarringtonG3017.76.62.91.10.80.10.61.82.25.41.62.2
Nia CloudenG22820.60.70.300.50.90.61.50.30.5
Joyner HolmesF217.721.20.50.30.10.20.90.82.30.30.4
Yvonne AndersonG119.23.20.81.10.30.20.40.91.12.40.60.6
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.212.61.662.42.6
Bria HartleyG3124.70.71.3101.32.71.73.700
Jazmine JonesG76.30.90.10.10.3000.30.310.30.7
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000.511

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Phoenix and Connecticut tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5. 

Since the All-Star break (six games), Skylar Diggins-Smith has averaged 24.2 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.5 minutes – notching two double-doubles during that stretch. Diana Taurasi has also stepped her game up in the second half, posting 23.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks since the break. Shey Peddy (double-figure scoring in six of her last eight appearances) and Sophie Cunningham (16.4 points over her last 12 games) have both been solid secondary producers to Diggins-Smith and Taurasi, especially after Phoenix let Tina Charles go. However, aside from those four, production has been sporadic for the Mercury. Diamond DeShields (hip) has missed four straight games, but even if she returns, the fifth-year forward would likely be limited in her first action since July 14. 

Alyssa Thomas continues to star for Connecticut, posting 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 3.4 steals across her last five appearances. Regardless of her role, Brionna Jones has remained effective recently, finishing in double figures in nine straight games and averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during that stretch. Jonquel Jones has remained limited since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, posting just 9.3 points across 21.7 minutes over her last three appearances. DeWanna Bonner continues to be a steady contributor since the All-Star break and has averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over her last eight contests. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams has scored in double figures across four straight games, while Natisha Hiedeman has totaled just 11 points (4-16 FG) over her last two games after finishing in double figures in six of her prior eight games.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky (-7.5)

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Arike OgunbowaleGAnkleGTD8/2/2022
Satou SaballyFAnkleOUT8/4/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Chicago

Candace ParkerCIllnessGTD8/2/2022
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Astou Ndour-FallCPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dallas vs. Sky

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG2931.619.93.33.71.50.12.886.917.23.34.1
Allisha GrayG2632.213.552.51.30.81.94.84.510.32.53.1
Marina MabreyG2726.311.83.63.30.80.41.64.94.611.611.5
Isabelle HarrisonC29209.34.81.50.80.20.10.13.47.62.42.8
Teaira McCowanC2616.39.25.80.60.20.7003.75.81.93.5
Kayla ThorntonF2928.27.161.81.10.60.622.45.31.61.9
Satou SaballyF1121.711.34.82.10.50.20.93.93.79.42.93.2
Tyasha HarrisG2815.64.30.92.80.40.10.41.51.64.50.50.7
Awak KuierF26122.72.30.80.30.80.20.61.12.50.30.7
Veronica BurtonG2913.41.91.41.40.90.20.20.90.51.70.70.7
Charli CollierC154.41.80.50.10.1000.10.61.30.60.7
Jasmine DickeyG164.41.10.70.10.20.10.10.20.41.50.30.4
Moriah JeffersonG1400000000000

Chicago

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kahleah CopperG2528.515.35.92.20.501.23.35.411.63.34.3
Emma MeessemanC3028.812.45.63.71.40.90.20.95.49.71.31.5
Candace ParkerF2628.713.68.94.5111.54.4511.22.12.5
Allie QuigleyG2826.511.12.730.70.21.443.78.82.42.5
Azura StevensF2922.110.44.00.80.51.01.13.24.39.10.71.0
Courtney VanderslootG2626.611.546.51.10.50.92.34.28.82.22.8
Rebekah GardnerG292293.21.31.50.60.41.23.66.41.51.9
Dana EvansG29124.60.91.30.30.10.72.11.64.10.80.9
Julie AllemandG19173.41.83.30.60.10.41.21.12.40.70.9
Ruthy HebardF2010.22.620.60.40.2001.22.20.30.4
Li YueruC165.11.81.50.10.10.1000.51.10.80.8
Sparkle TaylorG212.55.5100000.52.530.50.5
Anneli MaleyF41121.80.80.80.30.50.80.81.500
Kaela DavisG11001100000100
Tina KrajisnikC22.50010.500000.500

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Dallas and Chicago tipoff at 9 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the four-game slate. 

Arike Ogunbowale (ankle) is listed as probable after playing 36 minutes Saturday, so the All-Star guard will likely be available once again Tuesday. Over her last six appearances, Ogunbowale has averaged 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals. Allisha Gray dished out a season-high eight assists her last time out and has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over her last six games. After scoring a season-high 22 points during a July 16 loss to Chicago, Marina Mabrey has totaled just 26 points on 25.6 percent shooting over her last four appearances. Kayla Thornton scored a season-high 21 points (9-11 FG) Saturday and has averaged 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over her last six games. Teaira McCowan has registered back-to-back double-doubles and has averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over her last four appearances (all starts). 

Candace Parker has missed three straight contests due to a non-COVID illness, but she's listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup, though if she does play she'll likely be limited. In her absence, Kahleah Copper (21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last two appearances) and Azura Stevens (12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over her last two games) have stepped up in the frontcourt. In the backcourt, Courtney Vandersloot is in the midst of one of her best stretches of the season, posting 19.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion. Allie Quigley has also scored in double figures in back-to-back games, but she's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field over her last three appearances.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 31
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 31
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 28
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 28
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 24
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 24
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 22
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 22
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 21
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 21