WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 2

WNBA Schedule Today
- Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
- Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics
- Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools
DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|LA
|@NY
|4300
|28.27
|6.6
|Brianna Turner
|F
|PHO
|@CON
|5900
|31.73
|5.4
|Shakira Austin
|F
|WAS
|LVA
|4400
|23.29
|5.3
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|LVA
|@WAS
|5400
|26.76
|5
|Teaira McCowan
|F
|DAL
|@CHI
|6100
|30.18
|4.9
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|LA
|@NY
|6100
|28.73
|4.7
|Brianna Turner
|F
|PHO
|@CON
|7500
|30.73
|4.1
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|DAL
|@CHI
|7800
|30.12
|3.9
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|LVA
|@WAS
|7000
|26.78
|3.8
|Jordin Canada
|G
|LA
|@NY
|7200
|26.59
|3.7
Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty (-4.5)
Injury Report - Sparks vs. Liberty
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|8/2/2022
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Calf
|OUT
|8/3/2022
|Rae Burrell
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/14/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
New York
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/6/2022
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
|Kylee Shook
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Liberty
Los Angeles
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Nneka Ogwumike
|F
|28
|31.8
|18.6
|6.9
|2.1
|1.7
|0.5
|0.6
|1.7
|7.5
|13.5
|2.9
|3.6
|Liz Cambage
|C
|25
|23.4
|13
|6.4
|2.1
|0.6
|1.6
|0.2
|0.6
|4.7
|9.2
|3.5
|4.4
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|25
|27.6
|10.4
|3.2
|3.9
|2
|0.7
|0.4
|1.6
|3.7
|9.6
|2.6
|3.4
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|25
|29.6
|10.2
|2.9
|1.9
|1
|0.2
|1.9
|5
|3.4
|8.9
|1.4
|1.6
|Jordin Canada
|G
|25
|26.6
|9.3
|2.4
|5.1
|1.4
|0.2
|0.2
|1.7
|3.4
|9
|2.3
|2.8
|Lexie Brown
|G
|27
|26.3
|7.4
|2.5
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.7
|3.9
|2.8
|6.1
|0.1
|0.1
|Chennedy Carter
|G
|21
|15.7
|9
|1.7
|1.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.4
|3.6
|7.6
|1.6
|2.2
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|24
|19
|7.3
|5.6
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.7
|2.8
|6
|1.5
|2.1
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|23
|11.2
|3
|2.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.6
|0
|0
|1.2
|2.1
|0.6
|1
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|11
|19.8
|5.9
|0.8
|3.1
|0.4
|0
|1.2
|3.3
|1.7
|4.6
|1.3
|1.5
|Jasmine Walker
|F
|25
|7.1
|1.2
|1.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|1.4
|0.5
|2
|0
|0
|Kianna Smith
|G
|4
|8.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0
|0.3
|2
|0.5
|2.3
|0
|0
|Rae Burrell
|G
|3
|14.7
|1.7
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|2
|0.3
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|Amy Atwell
|F
|4
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.3
|0
|0
New York
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|29
|32.7
|16.9
|7.1
|6.5
|1.1
|0.3
|2.3
|6.8
|5.8
|14.1
|3.1
|3.3
|Natasha Howard
|F
|29
|30.4
|15.4
|7.4
|2.3
|1.3
|1.1
|0.9
|2.8
|6
|12.8
|2.5
|3.5
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|29
|22.9
|8.6
|4.3
|1.8
|0.4
|0.8
|0.7
|1.8
|3.3
|6.3
|1.2
|1.3
|Han Xu
|C
|25
|17.6
|9.2
|3.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|1.2
|3.7
|7.2
|1.2
|1.6
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|28
|23.1
|7.1
|2.5
|2.6
|0.6
|0.2
|1.8
|5.3
|2.3
|6.4
|0.7
|0.8
|Marine Johannes
|G
|17
|27.7
|9.7
|1.5
|4.1
|0.6
|0.2
|2.1
|5.3
|3.3
|7.7
|1
|1.2
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|18
|22.2
|7.8
|3.6
|1.2
|0.9
|1
|1.2
|3.6
|2.8
|7.3
|0.9
|1.1
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|27
|14
|5
|2.1
|0.3
|0.4
|0.2
|0.5
|1.7
|1.6
|4.2
|1.4
|1.7
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|23
|21.9
|4.9
|2.3
|2.6
|0.6
|0
|0.7
|2.3
|1.8
|4.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|4
|34
|13.3
|3.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|3.8
|5.5
|13.3
|0.8
|1.3
|DiDi Richards
|G
|12
|12.3
|2.5
|1.9
|1.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.9
|0.8
|2.8
|0.6
|0.8
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|G
|7
|14.1
|4.1
|2.1
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|1.4
|1.6
|3.6
|0.6
|1.1
|Asia Durr
|G
|10
|7
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|0.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.8
|Lorela Cubaj
|F
|11
|8
|0.7
|2.1
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.4
|1.1
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Los Angeles and New York tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 162.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.
After missing the first game following the All-Star break, Nneka Ogwumike has been a dominating force, posting 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals over her last six games. However, Chiney Ogwumike has struggled offensively (11 points on 5-for-13 shooting) over her last two contests after missing one game due to a non-COVID illness. Over her last 22 appearances, Katie Lou Samuelson has averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 31.1 minutes per game. With Lexie Brown (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (calf) dealing with injuries, Brittney Sykes, Jordin Canada and Chennedy Carter have all garnered increased roles. However, Carter, who's averaged 16.0 points on 54.8 percent shooting over her last three games, has led the backcourt as of late, while Skyes and Canada's production has been more sporadic.
Sabrina Ionescu is coming off a career-high 16-assist performance, but she's shooting just 33.3 percent from the field over her last six appearances. During Sunday's win, Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 17 points (7-12 FG), marking her first double-digit scoring effort since Jun 12. During the contest, Rebecca Allen also scored her most points (17) since May 24. Marine Johannes was held scoreless Sunday after posting 13 points and five assists a game prior. Natasha Howard has registered four straight double-doubles, averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch. Stefanie Dolson has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, posting 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists during that span.
Las Vegas Aces (-3.5) at Washington Mystics
Injury Report - Aces vs. Mystics
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
None
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Mystics
Las Vegas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Plum
|G
|30
|32.5
|20.3
|2.8
|5
|0.9
|0.1
|3.1
|7.3
|6.8
|14.6
|3.7
|4.4
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|30
|28.9
|19.3
|9.4
|1.9
|1.3
|2
|0.8
|2.2
|7.1
|14.1
|4.3
|5.2
|Jackie Young
|G
|28
|33.1
|16.2
|4.5
|4.1
|1.4
|0.2
|1.4
|3.3
|5.8
|11.9
|3.2
|3.8
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|29
|28.9
|12.3
|3.1
|6.1
|1.8
|0.3
|0.8
|2.7
|4.7
|10.2
|2
|2.3
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|30
|27.8
|10.2
|7.4
|1.1
|1.2
|0.2
|0.5
|2.2
|3.7
|7.8
|2.2
|3
|Theresa Plaisance
|F
|28
|14
|4.3
|2.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|1.1
|3
|1.5
|4
|0.3
|0.4
|Riquna Williams
|G
|15
|18.4
|7.1
|1.7
|1.3
|0.5
|0.1
|1.7
|4.8
|2.3
|6
|0.8
|1.1
|Iliana Rupert
|F
|14
|12.7
|3.6
|2.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0
|0.8
|2.1
|1.4
|3
|0.1
|0.1
|Kiah Stokes
|C
|25
|13.1
|1.9
|4.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.8
|0.7
|1.7
|0.4
|0.6
|Aisha Sheppard
|G
|22
|7.9
|1.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0
|0.4
|1.5
|0.5
|1.9
|0.3
|0.4
|Sydney Colson
|G
|17
|7.2
|1.6
|0.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0
|0.2
|0.6
|0.6
|1.9
|0.3
|0.3
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|17
|6.7
|1.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|1.2
|0.6
|1.8
|0.2
|0.2
Washington
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|31
|30.3
|15
|3.2
|2.4
|1.4
|0.2
|2.1
|5.5
|5.2
|12.4
|2.5
|3
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|21
|27.9
|17.6
|6.1
|2.1
|0.5
|1
|1.6
|3.9
|6.5
|13
|3
|3.3
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|29
|32.2
|11
|3.8
|7.3
|1.1
|0.3
|1.3
|4.1
|3.7
|9.3
|2.2
|2.7
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|31
|19.2
|8.1
|5.2
|1.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
|2.2
|3.1
|7.8
|1.2
|1.7
|Shakira Austin
|C
|31
|21.1
|8
|6.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0
|0
|3.2
|5.9
|1.6
|2.7
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|G
|30
|20.3
|7
|2
|1.5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.7
|2.2
|2.4
|5.8
|1.6
|1.7
|Alysha Clark
|F
|24
|26.1
|8.4
|4.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|1.1
|3.5
|3.3
|7
|0.7
|0.8
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|25
|15.4
|5.2
|4
|0.5
|0.6
|0.7
|0
|0
|2.2
|4.7
|0.8
|1.4
|Tianna Hawkins
|F
|22
|12.5
|4.8
|2.2
|0.9
|0.4
|0.1
|0.5
|2
|1.8
|4.4
|0.7
|0.8
|Kennedy Burke
|G
|16
|13.9
|5.4
|2.2
|0.4
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|2
|2.1
|4.6
|0.6
|1.1
|Rui Machida
|G
|31
|12.6
|1.8
|1.2
|2.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|0.7
|2.4
|0.2
|0.2
|Katie Benzan
|G
|3
|9
|6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.7
|3
|1
|1.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|3
|6.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|3
|4.7
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Las Vegas and Washington tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 165.5.
Since the All-Star break, Kelsey Plum has scored at least 20 points in six of her last eight appearances, averaging 21.6 points on 56.4 percent shooting during that stretch. A'ja Wilson snapped her eight-game streak of scoring at least 20 points Sunday, but she's still averaged 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks over her last nine appearances. Jackie Young continues to provide consistent production and has finished with at least 11 points and five rebounds in five consecutive contests. Chelsea Gray has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games, but since the All-Star break (eight games), she's averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals. Riquna Williams has solidified herself as the Aces' top guard off the bench, but she's scored in double figures just twice over her last 13 appearances. Dearica Hamby remains a regular in Las Vegas' starting lineup, but she's averaged just 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds across her last 10 games.
Over the weekend, Elena Delle Donne played on back-to-back nights for the first time this season and finished with at least 17 points and five rebounds in both contests. Over her last seven appearances, the former MVP has averaged 22.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Natasha Cloud is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has averaged 11.7 points and 9.3 assists over her last three appearances. During Washington's narrow win over Seattle on Sunday, Ariel Atkins recorded at least 20 points for the fifth time this season and scored her most points (23) since she dropped 28 on Indiana during a May 28 win. Shakira Austin has also been playing well recently, posting 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last three games. Alysha Clark and Myisha Hines-Allen continue to garner solid roles for Washington, but as long as Delle Donne is healthy, their production will likely be limited.
Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun (-9.5)
Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Hip
|GTD
|8/2/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/14/2022
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|4/1/2023
Connecticut
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Bria Hartley
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Sun
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|28
|34.2
|20
|4.3
|5.8
|1.7
|0.9
|1.4
|4.5
|7.1
|16.3
|4.5
|5.3
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|30
|31.7
|17.3
|3.4
|3.9
|0.7
|0.6
|3.1
|9
|5
|13.2
|4.2
|4.7
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|25
|24.9
|12.5
|3.9
|2
|1
|0.6
|0.6
|2.9
|4.4
|11.2
|3.1
|4.2
|Tina Charles
|C
|16
|33.1
|17.3
|7.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|4.1
|6.5
|14.8
|2.8
|3.4
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|22
|28.9
|12.2
|4.5
|1.5
|1
|0.3
|2.4
|6
|4.2
|8.9
|1.5
|1.6
|Shey Peddy
|G
|28
|27.8
|8.9
|3.5
|3.3
|1.7
|0.2
|1.1
|3.7
|3
|7.3
|1.8
|2
|Brianna Turner
|F
|29
|33.7
|4.7
|6.9
|2.1
|1.2
|1.6
|0
|0
|2.1
|3.4
|0.5
|1
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|27
|7.9
|3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.6
|1.2
|2.1
|0.3
|0.4
|Jennie Simms
|F
|17
|8.1
|1.9
|1.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.7
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|10
|10.2
|2.8
|1.7
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.7
|1.3
|2.6
|0.1
|0.3
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|10
|6.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|1
|Sam Thomas
|F
|19
|4.5
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0
|0.5
|0.1
|0.6
|0
|0
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|1
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kaela Davis
|G
|2
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Brionna Jones
|C
|30
|26.3
|13.9
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|5.2
|9.1
|3.5
|4.1
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|30
|32.7
|13.5
|8
|6.1
|1.7
|0.2
|0
|0
|5.1
|10.3
|3.3
|4.5
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|27
|26.8
|14.5
|8.5
|1.8
|1.2
|1.1
|1.2
|3.6
|5.3
|10.8
|2.6
|3.2
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|27
|30.9
|13.8
|4.8
|2.7
|1.3
|0.3
|1.4
|4.4
|4.8
|11.2
|2.7
|3.4
|Courtney Williams
|G
|28
|28.3
|11.6
|4.6
|3.2
|1.1
|0.4
|0.7
|2
|5.1
|11.5
|0.7
|0.9
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|30
|25.5
|9
|1.8
|3.3
|1.2
|0.1
|1.8
|4.7
|3.2
|7.6
|0.7
|0.9
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|30
|17.7
|6.6
|2.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.6
|1.8
|2.2
|5.4
|1.6
|2.2
|Nia Clouden
|G
|22
|8
|2
|0.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.5
|0.9
|0.6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.5
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|21
|7.7
|2
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|0.8
|2.3
|0.3
|0.4
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|11
|9.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Bria Hartley
|G
|3
|12
|4.7
|0.7
|1.3
|1
|0
|1.3
|2.7
|1.7
|3.7
|0
|0
|Jazmine Jones
|G
|7
|6.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Phoenix and Connecticut tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5.
Since the All-Star break (six games), Skylar Diggins-Smith has averaged 24.2 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.5 minutes – notching two double-doubles during that stretch. Diana Taurasi has also stepped her game up in the second half, posting 23.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks since the break. Shey Peddy (double-figure scoring in six of her last eight appearances) and Sophie Cunningham (16.4 points over her last 12 games) have both been solid secondary producers to Diggins-Smith and Taurasi, especially after Phoenix let Tina Charles go. However, aside from those four, production has been sporadic for the Mercury. Diamond DeShields (hip) has missed four straight games, but even if she returns, the fifth-year forward would likely be limited in her first action since July 14.
Alyssa Thomas continues to star for Connecticut, posting 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 3.4 steals across her last five appearances. Regardless of her role, Brionna Jones has remained effective recently, finishing in double figures in nine straight games and averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during that stretch. Jonquel Jones has remained limited since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, posting just 9.3 points across 21.7 minutes over her last three appearances. DeWanna Bonner continues to be a steady contributor since the All-Star break and has averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over her last eight contests. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams has scored in double figures across four straight games, while Natisha Hiedeman has totaled just 11 points (4-16 FG) over her last two games after finishing in double figures in six of her prior eight games.
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky (-7.5)
Injury Report - Wings vs. Sky
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|8/2/2022
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|8/4/2022
|Bella Alarie
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Chicago
|Candace Parker
|C
|Illness
|GTD
|8/2/2022
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Dallas vs. Sky
Dallas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|29
|31.6
|19.9
|3.3
|3.7
|1.5
|0.1
|2.8
|8
|6.9
|17.2
|3.3
|4.1
|Allisha Gray
|G
|26
|32.2
|13.5
|5
|2.5
|1.3
|0.8
|1.9
|4.8
|4.5
|10.3
|2.5
|3.1
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|27
|26.3
|11.8
|3.6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1.6
|4.9
|4.6
|11.6
|1
|1.5
|Isabelle Harrison
|C
|29
|20
|9.3
|4.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|3.4
|7.6
|2.4
|2.8
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|26
|16.3
|9.2
|5.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.7
|0
|0
|3.7
|5.8
|1.9
|3.5
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|29
|28.2
|7.1
|6
|1.8
|1.1
|0.6
|0.6
|2
|2.4
|5.3
|1.6
|1.9
|Satou Sabally
|F
|11
|21.7
|11.3
|4.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.9
|3.9
|3.7
|9.4
|2.9
|3.2
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|28
|15.6
|4.3
|0.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.4
|1.5
|1.6
|4.5
|0.5
|0.7
|Awak Kuier
|F
|26
|12
|2.7
|2.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.6
|1.1
|2.5
|0.3
|0.7
|Veronica Burton
|G
|29
|13.4
|1.9
|1.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.5
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|Charli Collier
|C
|15
|4.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0.6
|1.3
|0.6
|0.7
|Jasmine Dickey
|G
|16
|4.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.4
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chicago
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|25
|28.5
|15.3
|5.9
|2.2
|0.5
|0
|1.2
|3.3
|5.4
|11.6
|3.3
|4.3
|Emma Meesseman
|C
|30
|28.8
|12.4
|5.6
|3.7
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|0.9
|5.4
|9.7
|1.3
|1.5
|Candace Parker
|F
|26
|28.7
|13.6
|8.9
|4.5
|1
|1
|1.5
|4.4
|5
|11.2
|2.1
|2.5
|Allie Quigley
|G
|28
|26.5
|11.1
|2.7
|3
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|4
|3.7
|8.8
|2.4
|2.5
|Azura Stevens
|F
|29
|22.1
|10.4
|4.0
|0.8
|0.5
|1.0
|1.1
|3.2
|4.3
|9.1
|0.7
|1.0
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|26
|26.6
|11.5
|4
|6.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.9
|2.3
|4.2
|8.8
|2.2
|2.8
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|29
|22
|9
|3.2
|1.3
|1.5
|0.6
|0.4
|1.2
|3.6
|6.4
|1.5
|1.9
|Dana Evans
|G
|29
|12
|4.6
|0.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.7
|2.1
|1.6
|4.1
|0.8
|0.9
|Julie Allemand
|G
|19
|17
|3.4
|1.8
|3.3
|0.6
|0.1
|0.4
|1.2
|1.1
|2.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|20
|10.2
|2.6
|2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2.2
|0.3
|0.4
|Li Yueru
|C
|16
|5.1
|1.8
|1.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|0
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
|0.8
|Sparkle Taylor
|G
|2
|12.5
|5.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2.5
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|Anneli Maley
|F
|4
|11
|2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0
|0
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tina Krajisnik
|C
|2
|2.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Dallas and Chicago tipoff at 9 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the four-game slate.
Arike Ogunbowale (ankle) is listed as probable after playing 36 minutes Saturday, so the All-Star guard will likely be available once again Tuesday. Over her last six appearances, Ogunbowale has averaged 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals. Allisha Gray dished out a season-high eight assists her last time out and has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over her last six games. After scoring a season-high 22 points during a July 16 loss to Chicago, Marina Mabrey has totaled just 26 points on 25.6 percent shooting over her last four appearances. Kayla Thornton scored a season-high 21 points (9-11 FG) Saturday and has averaged 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over her last six games. Teaira McCowan has registered back-to-back double-doubles and has averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over her last four appearances (all starts).
Candace Parker has missed three straight contests due to a non-COVID illness, but she's listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup, though if she does play she'll likely be limited. In her absence, Kahleah Copper (21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last two appearances) and Azura Stevens (12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over her last two games) have stepped up in the frontcourt. In the backcourt, Courtney Vandersloot is in the midst of one of her best stretches of the season, posting 19.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion. Allie Quigley has also scored in double figures in back-to-back games, but she's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field over her last three appearances.