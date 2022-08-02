WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 2

WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

at New York Liberty (-4.5) Los Angeles Sparksat New York Liberty(-4.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Brown G Ankle GTD 8/2/2022 Kristi Toliver G Calf OUT 8/3/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

New York

Betnijah Laney G Knee OUT 8/6/2022 Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Liberty

Los Angeles

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Los Angeles and New York tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 162.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.

After missing the first game following the All-Star break, Nneka Ogwumike has been a dominating force, posting 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals over her last six games. However, Chiney Ogwumike has struggled offensively (11 points on 5-for-13 shooting) over her last two contests after missing one game due to a non-COVID illness. Over her last 22 appearances, Katie Lou Samuelson has averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 31.1 minutes per game. With Lexie Brown (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (calf) dealing with injuries, Brittney Sykes, Jordin Canada and Chennedy Carter have all garnered increased roles. However, Carter, who's averaged 16.0 points on 54.8 percent shooting over her last three games, has led the backcourt as of late, while Skyes and Canada's production has been more sporadic.

Sabrina Ionescu is coming off a career-high 16-assist performance, but she's shooting just 33.3 percent from the field over her last six appearances. During Sunday's win, Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 17 points (7-12 FG), marking her first double-digit scoring effort since Jun 12. During the contest, Rebecca Allen also scored her most points (17) since May 24. Marine Johannes was held scoreless Sunday after posting 13 points and five assists a game prior. Natasha Howard has registered four straight double-doubles, averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch. Stefanie Dolson has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, posting 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists during that span.

Las Vegas Aces (-3.5) at Washington Mystics

Injury Report - Aces vs. Mystics

Las Vegas

None

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Mystics

Las Vegas

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas and Washington tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 165.5.

Since the All-Star break, Kelsey Plum has scored at least 20 points in six of her last eight appearances, averaging 21.6 points on 56.4 percent shooting during that stretch. A'ja Wilson snapped her eight-game streak of scoring at least 20 points Sunday, but she's still averaged 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks over her last nine appearances. Jackie Young continues to provide consistent production and has finished with at least 11 points and five rebounds in five consecutive contests. Chelsea Gray has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games, but since the All-Star break (eight games), she's averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals. Riquna Williams has solidified herself as the Aces' top guard off the bench, but she's scored in double figures just twice over her last 13 appearances. Dearica Hamby remains a regular in Las Vegas' starting lineup, but she's averaged just 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds across her last 10 games.

Over the weekend, Elena Delle Donne played on back-to-back nights for the first time this season and finished with at least 17 points and five rebounds in both contests. Over her last seven appearances, the former MVP has averaged 22.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Natasha Cloud is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has averaged 11.7 points and 9.3 assists over her last three appearances. During Washington's narrow win over Seattle on Sunday, Ariel Atkins recorded at least 20 points for the fifth time this season and scored her most points (23) since she dropped 28 on Indiana during a May 28 win. Shakira Austin has also been playing well recently, posting 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last three games. Alysha Clark and Myisha Hines-Allen continue to garner solid roles for Washington, but as long as Delle Donne is healthy, their production will likely be limited.

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun (-9.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sun

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Hip GTD 8/2/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

Connecticut

Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Bria Hartley G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Sun

Phoenix

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Phoenix and Connecticut tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5.

Since the All-Star break (six games), Skylar Diggins-Smith has averaged 24.2 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.5 minutes – notching two double-doubles during that stretch. Diana Taurasi has also stepped her game up in the second half, posting 23.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks since the break. Shey Peddy (double-figure scoring in six of her last eight appearances) and Sophie Cunningham (16.4 points over her last 12 games) have both been solid secondary producers to Diggins-Smith and Taurasi, especially after Phoenix let Tina Charles go. However, aside from those four, production has been sporadic for the Mercury. Diamond DeShields (hip) has missed four straight games, but even if she returns, the fifth-year forward would likely be limited in her first action since July 14.

Alyssa Thomas continues to star for Connecticut, posting 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 3.4 steals across her last five appearances. Regardless of her role, Brionna Jones has remained effective recently, finishing in double figures in nine straight games and averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during that stretch. Jonquel Jones has remained limited since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, posting just 9.3 points across 21.7 minutes over her last three appearances. DeWanna Bonner continues to be a steady contributor since the All-Star break and has averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over her last eight contests. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams has scored in double figures across four straight games, while Natisha Hiedeman has totaled just 11 points (4-16 FG) over her last two games after finishing in double figures in six of her prior eight games.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky (-7.5)

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sky

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Arike Ogunbowale G Ankle GTD 8/2/2022 Satou Sabally F Ankle OUT 8/4/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Chicago

Candace Parker C Illness GTD 8/2/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dallas vs. Sky

Dallas

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Dallas and Chicago tipoff at 9 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the four-game slate.

Arike Ogunbowale (ankle) is listed as probable after playing 36 minutes Saturday, so the All-Star guard will likely be available once again Tuesday. Over her last six appearances, Ogunbowale has averaged 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals. Allisha Gray dished out a season-high eight assists her last time out and has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over her last six games. After scoring a season-high 22 points during a July 16 loss to Chicago, Marina Mabrey has totaled just 26 points on 25.6 percent shooting over her last four appearances. Kayla Thornton scored a season-high 21 points (9-11 FG) Saturday and has averaged 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over her last six games. Teaira McCowan has registered back-to-back double-doubles and has averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over her last four appearances (all starts).

Candace Parker has missed three straight contests due to a non-COVID illness, but she's listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup, though if she does play she'll likely be limited. In her absence, Kahleah Copper (21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last two appearances) and Azura Stevens (12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over her last two games) have stepped up in the frontcourt. In the backcourt, Courtney Vandersloot is in the midst of one of her best stretches of the season, posting 19.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion. Allie Quigley has also scored in double figures in back-to-back games, but she's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field over her last three appearances.

