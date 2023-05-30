Lineup Lowdown: National League

This article is part of our Lineup Lowdown series.

-- Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris has found himself stuck at the bottom of Atlanta's lineup for each of his last 10 starts. The 22-year-old's chase rate has actually been a tad better this year, but he's still been well below average in that regard and he's also not hitting the ball nearly as hard. Harris is way too talented to not right this ship eventually, but it's been a disaster for fantasy managers who used an early-round pick on him.

-- Marcell Ozuna was batting .085 with a .397 OPS at the end of April and went through a stretch when he started just three of 11 games. At that point he seemed more likely to be designated for assignment than to become a viable fantasy option again, but Ozuna has exploded in May with a 1.117 OPS, nine home runs and 20 RBI over 21 games entering play Monday. He came into action Monday having started 11 straight games and 14 of the last 15. As a result, Ozuna has been up in the five spot in the Braves' lineup for each of the last three contests.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins

-- The Marlins have used four different players in the leadoff spot since Jazz Chisholm (toe) went down a couple weeks ago. Jon Berti has gotten the most run of the group, but in the last two games it's been Jonathan Davis at the top of the order. Davis was just traded for and promoted a week ago but has made five straight starts, with four of them coming in center field. He's an obvious bet to slow down at the plate, but Davis' glove could keep him in the lineup while Chisholm is out and, if that happens, he might offer enough speed to be relevant in deeper formats.

-- Jesus Sanchez had established himself as the regular right fielder against right-handers before suffering a strained hamstring in mid-May. He's expected back Tuesday and should slide right back into that role. Sanchez had a 1.185 OPS in his last 42 plate appearances before getting hurt and had been mostly batting fourth or fifth. The Marlins could also get Avisail Garcia (back) back soon, but he might be behind Sanchez in the pecking order initially. Both guys have some center field experience, but neither have played there this year.

New York Mets

-- It was against a left-hander, but it was nonetheless interesting to see manager Buck Showalter having Francisco Alvarez up in the two spot on Sunday in Colorado. Alvarez's first 29 starts this season came out of the eighth or ninth spots in the batting order, with the overwhelming majority of them in the nine spot. With a .322/.403/.763 batting line and seven home runs across his last 17 games, the rookie has earned it. Five of those dingers have come in his last eight contests, which includes a bomb Sunday when he popped a three-run shot for the second day in a row. Nearly all of Alvarez's production has come off righties, so if Showalter trusts him in the two-hole versus lefties it stands to reason he also should against righties, but we'll see.

-- Daniel Vogelbach has been in the lineup just five times in his team's last 14 tilts, and four times during that stretch he's been benched versus a right-hander. For a guy who holds zero defensive value – he hasn't played a single inning in the field since joining the Mets last year – it's difficult to justify him holding down a roster spot at this point. Mark Vientos hasn't done much in limited time, either, but warrants a longer look. The Mets could also promote Ronny Mauricio to play second base, give Jeff McNeil more time in left field and cycle various players through the DH spot.

Philadelphia Phillies

-- From April 21 to May 12, Edmundo Sosa started 17 of 18 games, with all but one of those starts coming at third base. He's cooled off considerably, though, with just five hits in his last 33 at-bats, which has resulted in him starting just eight of the last 15 contests. The domino effect has Alec Bohm spending more time back at his traditional third base and Kody Clemens playing first base. Clemens has been at first each of the last four times the Phillies have faced a righty. With a rehab for Darick Hall (thumb) imminent, Sosa and Clemens figure to see a sharp drop in playing time soon. Worth noting is Bohm is dealing with a hamstring issue, although he's expected to return Tuesday.

-- Brandon Marsh went through a 1-for-26 tailspin earlier this month and sat a couple games versus lefties during that stretch. He was also battling a shoulder issue, although his appearance off the bench would seem to suggest it was as much, or more, about his struggles than the shoulder. Since then, though, Marsh has gone 7-for-20 with a homer in starting five straight, including two against a southpaw.

Washington Nationals

-- Dominic Smith hasn't had a day off since April 27 and has been on the bench just three times all season. He entered play Monday batting .337/.429/.371 in May, but the power continues to be non-existent as he hasn't homered this month after going deep just once in April. Smith has managed just four doubles, too. A woeful 27.3 percent hard-hit rate and xSLG of .341 suggest the lack of pop hasn't been a result of bad luck.

-- Another iron man for the Nationals has been Joey Meneses, who has also missed only three starts and two of those came when he was on paternity leave. Meneses has barely played the field, though, and not since April 27 when Smith had his last day off. Like Smith, Meneses is hitting for a healthy average (.295), but is doing so with very little power (two homers, .386 slugging percentage). His batted-ball data is a little more promising, although it's been a clear step down from last year's surprise showing.

Chicago Cubs

-- The Cubs finally ended the Eric Hosmer experiment on May 19 after he had started just four of 12 games since Matt Mervis was promoted. Mervis still hasn't started a game against a lefty before or after Hosmer's release, although they've faced just four since he was called up. The rookie has spent most of his time in the seven spot in the Cubs' lineup, moving up as high as sixth on two occasions. He's yet to get going at the plate, but Mervis' 13.2 percent barrel rate and 52.6 percent hard-hit rate are promising.

-- Christopher Morel received a day off Monday after starting the previous 17 contests. Morel was initially the choice to take over in center field after Cody Bellinger (knee) got hurt, but Mike Tauchman has started eight straight in center while Morel basically moves into a full-time DH role – he did start one game in right field over that span. With Mervis at first base and Morel at DH, Trey Mancini has seen a big dip in playing time, even sitting out four straight games at one point.

Cincinnati Reds

-- Every one of Jonathan India's starts through May 22 (he had just one day off) came in the leadoff spot. Since then, though, he's batted third each of the three times the Reds have faced a righty, with TJ Friedl sliding up to leadoff in those instances – India has still hit leadoff against lefties over that span, with Friedl on the bench. India is hitting the ball quite a bit harder than he did either of his previous two seasons while also lowering his strikeout rate and maintaining a high walk rate.

-- Injuries to Henry Ramos (hip) and Wil Myers (kidney stones) have aided, but Stuart Fairchild has started seven of the last eight contests. He's picked things up at the dish over that span, too, going 9-for-23 with three stolen bases. Fairchild was seeing most of his playing time in center field for a while, but his last six starts have come in the corner spots. That's because Jose Barrero is essentially just an outfielder now since Matt McLain arrived, although he's mostly just starting in center field versus southpaws.

Milwaukee Brewers

-- Through May 9, Owen Miller had started 16 of 36 games, and 10 of those came against left-handed pitching. Since then he's started 16 of 17 contests, including eight starts versus right-handers. During the latter stretch, Miller has put up a robust .367/.415/.667 batting line with four home runs and three stolen bases. He's batted either leadoff or second in nine of those 16 starts and, with Willy Adames (concussion) out indefinitely, would seem like a good bet to settle in at the two-hole behind Christian Yelich. Miller had been playing a lot of third base, but with Brice Turang sliding over to shortstop with Adames out, he's played second base as Brian Anderson moves back from right field to third. Luis Urias (hamstring) has begun a rehab assignment, so a new wrinkle is coming here.

-- Third base is Anderson's natural position, but the Brewers haven't been shy about playing him in right field because they've received so little from their outfielders. Christian Yelich has been solid, but Joey Wiemer (.589) has struggled and Tyrone Taylor (.449) has been worse. We can throw Jesse Winker (.546 OPS, zero home runs) into this group, too, even though he's yet to start a game in the outfield.

Pittsburgh Pirates

-- Connor Joe made three straight starts in the No. 3 spot in the lineup before moving back to fifth Monday. Andrew McCutchen was in the third spot Monday, with Tucupita Marcano batting leadoff for the second time in three games. The left-handed hitting Marcano could continue to see looks at leadoff versus righties as the Pirates attempt something new to revive their offense. Marcano has started 10 of the last 13 games at shortstop.

-- Getting back to Joe, while he has seen ample playing time at first base and left field, the majority of his starts have come in right field. There was a stretch earlier this month when he sat four of five games as the Pirates rolled with Josh Palacios in right, but that was short-lived, as Joe has been in the lineup for seven of the last eight tilts. McCutchen has started six games in right versus 36 at DH.

St. Louis Cardinals

-- The Cardinals haven't faced too many southpaws lately, but Lars Nootbaar has not only remained in the lineup against them, he's batted leadoff three of the last four times they've gone up against lefties – Tommy Edman was at leadoff in the other game as Nootbaar was given a rare day off. Part of that is surely due to the Cards dealing with multiple injuries in their outfield, but Nootbaar has been proficient versus left-handers in his career. Worth monitoring is an injury Nootbaar suffered himself Monday when he exited with back spasms.

-- Brendan Donovan has re-established himself as an everyday player since Dylan Carlson (ankle) went down, starting 15 of the last 16 games. Nine of those starts have come in the outfield, as both Opening Day middle infielders (Donovan and Edman) have seen more time in the outfield lately due to injuries there, but also the re-emergence of Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong.

Arizona Diamondbacks

-- Alek Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno the day after the last time we covered the NL in Lineup Lowdown. First it was Dominic Fletcher who benefitted from Thomas' struggles and eventual demotion, but Fletcher has since been demoted himself and Jake McCarthy is back. McCarthy has started four straight in right field since his recall, including one against a left-hander. The 25-year-old has struggled big time in the majors this season after last year's mini-breakout, but he looks to have a clear path to regular playing time again in right field, at least against righties. Kyle Lewis (illness) could steal some starts versus lefties when he returns.

-- Pavin Smith has started five of his club's last eight games in the leadoff spot even as he entered Monday's tilt in a 4-for-45 slide at the plate. Most of Smith's starts have been from the DH spot, but it's difficult to believe the Diamondbacks will continue slotting him in there if his slump drags on. It would be a natural spot for Lewis to slide into.

Colorado Rockies

-- Nolan Jones started three straight games at first base following his recall from Triple-A Albuquerque before sitting out Monday. Jones seemingly doesn't have as many paths to playing time with Ryan McMahon back at third base, and C.J. Cron (back) will eventually re-take his first base gig. The Rockies should find a spot for him if he hits, though. The key word being "should," because the Rockies tend to Rockie.

-- Second base has been split between Harold Castro and Alan Trejo since McMahon moved back to the hot corner in mid-April. The left-handed hitting Castro has started every game against right-handers since April 30, mixing in starts in the outfield in addition to second base. He's a career .284 hitter who is right at that mark this season. Unfortunately, from a fantasy perspective he's mostly an empty batting average. Castro hasn't batted higher than sixth in Colorado's lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers

-- Mookie Betts started at shortstop for the Dodgers on Monday. It was his first start there since May 13 and his second start at the position since May 1, after he had a stretch in late April with three starts at shortstop over a five-game span. Betts is up to eight games played at shortstop and 11 games played at second base, giving him a good shot to become triple-eligible in fantasy, if he's not already there in your league.

-- Miguel Rojas had started 15 of the last 19 games at shortstop prior to Betts getting the call there Monday. Meanwhile, Chris Taylor's playing time not only at shortstop but also everywhere else has begun to dry up. He's started just six of the last 14 contests, and although his two-homer Sunday gave him nine on the season, that's come with a .213 average, .276 on-base percentage and 36.6 percent strikeout rate.

San Diego Padres

-- The biggest beneficiary of Manny Machado's (hand) absence has been Rougned Odor, who has started five straight games and all eight contests against right-handers since Machado went down. He's perked up offensively over that span, too, going 11-for-35 with three home runs, 14 RBI and two stolen bases. Odor has mostly been playing second base while Ha-Seong Kim moves over to third base, although he did play third a couple times over the weekend while Kim was banged up.

-- Austin Nola and Brett Sullivan have split catching duties down the middle this month, but they've been so dreadful that the Padres have decided to take a flier on Gary Sanchez, claiming him off waivers from the Mets on Monday. Sanchez is known to be a big minus defensively and hasn't hit enough in recent seasons to make up for it. He should still be able to run into his fair share of home runs, though, and if that happens he'll probably be an upgrade behind the dish for San Diego.

San Francisco Giants

-- The Giants lost Thairo Estrada (wrist) to the IL this past weekend. First they gave Brett Wisely three straight starts at second base, and then Monday went with Casey Schmitt at second while Brandon Crawford handled shortstop. Schmitt has looked excellent both at the plate and in the field, and will continue to see regular playing time. Much of that playing time has come at shortstop, although it's possible Estrada's injury will give Crawford a bit of a reprieve. He's started two straight after sitting four of the last five.

-- When Joey Bart (groin) went down manager Gabe Kapler noted that Patrick Bailey was coming up not just as an injury replacement but as someone who would be given a shot to show he belongs over the long haul. He's started eight of 10 games since his arrival and has looked the part thus far at the plate. Bart is slated to begin a rehab assignment soon, but he might no longer be at the top of the catcher depth chart once activated.