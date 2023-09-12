Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Rates and Role Analysis from Week 1

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

This is going to look a lot different from past years, as I'm now posting team-by-team advanced box scores on Mondays for RBs, WRs and TEs. Backfield Breakdown and Target Breakdown will then be posted every Tuesday, looking at things from a league-wide basis rather than going team by team.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about NFL RBs in Week 1, from injuries to playing-time rotations to goal-line work and much more. If you keep scrolling/reading you'll find four stat tables, as follows:

Playing Time Stats Rushing Stats Receiving Stats Goal-Line Work

Before we get to the meat and potatoes, let's take a quick look at injuries, unsettled backfields and some ideas for Week 2 waivers...

Injury Report 🚑

J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - Out For Season

Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Day-to-Day

Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Unknown

Evan Hull (knee) - Week-to-Week

Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - Day-to-Day

LaFleur said they're still evaluating RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) but "the encouraging thing is he was able to jog off the field" and that they didn't need him the rest of the game. And Quay Walker is in the concussion protocol. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 11, 2023

Steichen's update on Evan Hull: "He's dealing with the knee. He could miss some time." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 11, 2023

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfield where we really aren't sure what the team/coach's intentions are moving forward. We're not talking about situations like Javonte Williams or Breece Hall, with a guy being eased back in after a major injury, nor are we talking about Green Bay where history gives us a pretty good idea AJ Dillon will handle huge workloads if Aaron Jones misses time with his hammy pull.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs Chicago Bears

Baltimore's Week 1 starter, J.K. Dobbins, is out for the season with an Achilles tear, leaving Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on the active roster, Melvin Gordon and undrafted rookie Owen Wright on the practice squad and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) eligible to return Week 5. Hill took four snaps to Edwards' two in the first half of Sunday's win over Houston, then scored two short TDs in quick succession in the third quarter. After that, Edwards got most of the clock-killing work in the fourth quarter.

Indy's Week 1 starter, Deon Jackson, lost two fumbles and gained only 14 yards on 13 carries. His playing time was scaled way back in the second half, even after backfield mate Evan Hull left with a knee injury. Jake Funk, called up from the practice squad, ended up playing a bunch in the fourth quarter. This was basically a best-case scenario for anyone hoping to start Zack Moss (arm) in the coming weeks. He could be ready as soon as this week and should take over as the lead ballcarrier once that happens, though with each of the guys behind him being a threat to steal snaps in passing situations.

Kansas City's Week 1 starter, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, finished Thursday night with seven touches for 29 yards on only 23 percent of snaps. Presumed lead back Isiah Pacheco ended up playing 48 percent, with 12 touches for 54 yards, while passing-down specialist Jerick McKinnon got 31 percent of snaps but only two targets. I'm not sure if the Chiefs truly want a three-way committee here or were just easing Pacheco back in after he spent most of the offseason rehabbing from hand and shoulder surgeries.

Chicago's Week 1 starter, Khalil Herbert, ultimately played only 36 percent of snaps while Roschon Johnson took 39 percent and D'Onta Foreman got 28 percent. The Bears were the only team to use three different RBs on more than one-fourth of snaps, though the Chiefs came awfully close.

On the Brink

Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles Atlanta Falcons / Detroit Lions

Kyren Williams burst onto the scene Week 1 with a pair of touchdowns, but Cam Akers ultimately led the team with 22 carries (for 26 yards) and scored a one-yard TD of his own while getting much of his work late in the game. Below you might notice that Akers was on the field for only four pass plays (all play-action)... to me that says Williams is the lead back and Akers more of a bruiser off the bench. It's not high-confidence, however, considering Akers technically got the start, finished with more carries and both guys took four carries on the opening drive (which ended with Williams' one-yard TD).

Kenneth Gainwell was Philly's starter and lead back, taking 62 percent of snaps and 18 of Philly's 23 backfield opportunities. He didn't do anything to ruin that arrangement, but he's probably better suited for the LDD/hurry-up role he handled the past two years given that he's neither particularly powerful nor elusive as a runner. Gainwell does know the offense, and can be relied on not to miss assignments, which might not be as true of D'Andre Swift (the No. 2 RB on Sunday) and Rashaad Penny (healthy scratch).

The Falcons and Lions have a different problem, of the good variety. They need to figure out how much of the work they want to give to the rookie stud (Bijan Robinson / Jahmyr Gibbs) and how much they want going to the proven, solid starter (Tyler Allgeier / David Montgomery). For the Falcons, the answer Week 1 was about 50/50. For Detroit, it was more like 70/30 in the vet's favor. The rookie's share figures to grow throughout the season in both cases; the question is to what extent and effect. For now, the Atlanta and Detroit backfields are tough projections, both on a weekly and season-long basis.

Kenny Gainwell (5'9", 200) just played a career high 41 snaps, had his most touches as a pro (18), is on the injury report (ribs), and has a game in three days. Safe to say other Eagles RBs will see increased work against the Vikings. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Kyren Williams - 7%

Kenneth Gainwell - 47%

Justice Hill - 4%

Zack Moss (arm) - 7%

Joshua Kelley - 7%

Gus Edwards - 21%

Jaylen Warren - 47%

Bench Stashes

Roschon Johnson - 16%

Tank Bigsby - 45%

Jerome Ford - 9%

Tyjae Spears - 15%

Chuba Hubbard - 15%

Sean Tucker - 4%

Chris Rodriguez - 1% (deep league)

Salvon Ahmed - 1% (deep league)

Latavius Murray - 1% (deep league)

Trayveon Williams - 0% (deep league)

Drop Candidates

Rashaad Penny - 66% (shallow leagues)

Damien Harris - 54% (shallow-to-medium leagues)

De'Von Achane - 47% (shallow leagues)

Deon Jackson - 45%

Devin Singletary - 24%

Deuce Vaughn - 15%

Playing Time & Alignment 🏈

Run. Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

Run % = Percentage of player's snaps that were rush attempts (by him or a teammate)

Pass Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

Pass % = Percentage of player's snaps that were pass plays

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Carr. Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player

Run Sn% = Percentage of team rush attempts player was on the field for

Run Sn. = # of team rush attempts player was on the field for

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Receiving Stats 🤲

Pass Sn. = Snaps on Dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)

Pass Sn% = Percentage of team dropbacks player was on the field for

RTs = Routes Run

RT Sh = # Routes Run / # Team Dropbacks

Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets

TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run

Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5)

Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player

Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player

Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

Red Zone (Inside the 20)