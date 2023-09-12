Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Rates and Role Analysis from Week 1

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
September 12, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

This is going to look a lot different from past years, as I'm now posting team-by-team advanced box scores on Mondays for RBs, WRs and TEs. Backfield Breakdown and Target Breakdown will then be posted every Tuesday, looking at things from a league-wide basis rather than going team by team.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about NFL RBs in Week 1, from injuries to playing-time rotations to goal-line work and much more. If you keep scrolling/reading you'll find four stat tables, as follows:

  1. Playing Time Stats
  2. Rushing Stats
  3. Receiving Stats
  4. Goal-Line Work

Before we get to the meat and potatoes, let's take a quick look at injuries, unsettled backfields and some ideas for Week 2 waivers...

Injury Report 🚑

J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - Out For Season

Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Day-to-Day

Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Unknown

Evan Hull (knee) - Week-to-Week

Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - Day-to-Day

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfield where we really aren't sure what the team/coach's intentions are moving forward. We're not talking about situations like Javonte Williams or Breece Hall, with a guy being eased back in after a major injury, nor are we talking about Green Bay where history gives us a pretty good idea AJ Dillon will handle huge workloads if Aaron Jones misses time with his hammy pull.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Indianapolis Colts
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Chicago Bears

Baltimore's Week 1 starter, J.K. Dobbins, is out for the season with an Achilles tear, leaving Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on the active roster, Melvin Gordon and undrafted rookie Owen Wright on the practice squad and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) eligible to return Week 5. Hill took four snaps to Edwards' two in the first half of Sunday's win over Houston, then scored two short TDs in quick succession in the third quarter. After that, Edwards got most of the clock-killing work in the fourth quarter.

Indy's Week 1 starter, Deon Jackson, lost two fumbles and gained only 14 yards on 13 carries. His playing time was scaled way back in the second half, even after backfield mate Evan Hull left with a knee injury. Jake Funk, called up from the practice squad, ended up playing a bunch in the fourth quarter. This was basically a best-case scenario for anyone hoping to start Zack Moss (arm) in the coming weeks. He could be ready as soon as this week and should take over as the lead ballcarrier once that happens, though with each of the guys behind him being a threat to steal snaps in passing situations.

Kansas City's Week 1 starter, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, finished Thursday night with seven touches for 29 yards on only 23 percent of snaps. Presumed lead back Isiah Pacheco ended up playing 48 percent, with 12 touches for 54 yards, while passing-down specialist Jerick McKinnon got 31 percent of snaps but only two targets. I'm not sure if the Chiefs truly want a three-way committee here or were just easing Pacheco back in after he spent most of the offseason rehabbing from hand and shoulder surgeries.

Chicago's Week 1 starter, Khalil Herbert, ultimately played only 36 percent of snaps while Roschon Johnson took 39 percent and D'Onta Foreman got 28 percent. The Bears were the only team to use three different RBs on more than one-fourth of snaps, though the Chiefs came awfully close.

    

On the Brink

  1. Los Angeles Rams
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Atlanta Falcons / Detroit Lions

Kyren Williams burst onto the scene Week 1 with a pair of touchdowns, but Cam Akers ultimately led the team with 22 carries (for 26 yards) and scored a one-yard TD of his own while getting much of his work late in the game. Below you might notice that Akers was on the field for only four pass plays (all play-action)... to me that says Williams is the lead back and Akers more of a bruiser off the bench. It's not high-confidence, however, considering Akers technically got the start, finished with more carries and both guys took four carries on the opening drive (which ended with Williams' one-yard TD).

Kenneth Gainwell was Philly's starter and lead back, taking 62 percent of snaps and 18 of Philly's 23 backfield opportunities. He didn't do anything to ruin that arrangement, but he's probably better suited for the LDD/hurry-up role he handled the past two years given that he's neither particularly powerful nor elusive as a runner. Gainwell does know the offense, and can be relied on not to miss assignments, which might not be as true of D'Andre Swift (the No. 2 RB on Sunday) and Rashaad Penny (healthy scratch).

The Falcons and Lions have a different problem, of the good variety. They need to figure out how much of the work they want to give to the rookie stud (Bijan Robinson / Jahmyr Gibbs) and how much they want going to the proven, solid starter (Tyler Allgeier / David Montgomery). For the Falcons, the answer Week 1 was about 50/50. For Detroit, it was more like 70/30 in the vet's favor. The rookie's share figures to grow throughout the season in both cases; the question is to what extent and effect. For now, the Atlanta and Detroit backfields are tough projections, both on a weekly and season-long basis.

     

Week 2 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Kyren Williams - 7%

Kenneth Gainwell - 47%

Justice Hill - 4%

Zack Moss (arm) - 7%

Joshua Kelley - 7%

Gus Edwards - 21%

Jaylen Warren - 47%

   

Bench Stashes

Roschon Johnson - 16%

Tank Bigsby - 45% 

Jerome Ford - 9%

Tyjae Spears - 15%

Chuba Hubbard - 15%

Sean Tucker - 4%

Chris Rodriguez - 1% (deep league)

Salvon Ahmed - 1% (deep league)

Latavius Murray - 1% (deep league)

Trayveon Williams - 0% (deep league)

   

Drop Candidates

Rashaad Penny - 66% (shallow leagues)

Damien Harris - 54% (shallow-to-medium leagues)

De'Von Achane - 47% (shallow leagues)

Deon Jackson - 45%

Devin Singletary - 24%

Deuce Vaughn - 15%

    

Playing Time & Alignment 🏈

  • Run. Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • Run % = Percentage of player's snaps that were rush attempts (by him or a teammate)
  • Pass Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • Pass % = Percentage of player's snaps that were pass plays
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  Snap%SnapsRun Sn.Run %Pass Sn.Pass %SAT3D Sn.3D %
1SFChristian McCaffrey84.8%562748.2%2951.8%21.4%10100.0%
2ARIJames Conner82.8%481939.6%2960.4%8.3%1076.9%
3LVJosh Jacobs80.0%442659.1%1840.9%2.3%333.3%
4JAXTravis Etienne79.7%552647.3%2952.7%9.1%787.5%
5TBRachaad White79.4%542546.3%2953.7%11.1%1386.7%
6NOJamaal Williams79.0%492551.0%2449.0%0.0%857.1%
7DETDavid Montgomery78.3%542648.1%2851.9%0.0%981.8%
8NERhamondre Stevenson77.3%581627.6%4272.4%8.6%1071.4%
9MINAlexander Mattison73.0%461430.4%3269.6%13.0%550.0%
10INDDeon Jackson72.5%502142.0%2958.0%6.0%675.0%
11MIARaheem Mostert72.3%471531.9%3268.1%23.4%555.6%
12DALTony Pollard68.6%351542.9%2057.1%5.7%666.7%
13NYGSaquon Barkley67.7%442147.7%2352.3%6.8%650.0%
14LAKyren Williams66.7%521834.6%3465.4%9.6%1285.7%
15SEAKenneth Walker65.2%301240.0%1860.0%13.3%342.9%
16CINJoe Mixon64.8%351542.9%2057.1%0.0%17.7%
17ATLBijan Robinson64.6%311238.7%1961.3%22.6%880.0%
18BUFJames Cook63.1%411639.0%2561.0%14.6%550.0%
19PHIKenneth Gainwell62.3%382155.3%1744.7%13.2%650.0%
20CARMiles Sanders61.8%422150.0%2150.0%4.8%19.1%
21WASBrian Robinson58.5%382052.6%1847.4%0.0%330.0%
22TENTyjae Spears55.9%331133.3%2266.7%27.3%1090.9%
23ATLTyler Allgeier54.2%261557.7%1142.3%0.0%440.0%
24LACAustin Ekeler53.9%412253.7%1946.3%7.3%457.1%
25CLENick Chubb53.1%342161.8%1338.2%5.9%216.7%
26PITNajee Harris52.5%32618.8%2681.3%6.3%327.3%
27NYJDalvin Cook49.1%261350.0%1350.0%3.8%19.1%
28GBAJ Dillon48.3%291448.3%1551.7%0.0%650.0%
29BALJ.K. Dobbins48.3%281450.0%1450.0%3.6%327.3%
30DENJavonte Williams48.3%281346.4%1553.6%0.0%111.1%
31HOUDameon Pierce47.9%341441.2%2058.8%8.8%318.8%
32TENDerrick Henry47.5%281553.6%1346.4%3.6%00.0%
33CLEJerome Ford46.9%301653.3%1446.7%13.3%1083.3%
34KCIsiah Pacheco46.8%291344.8%1655.2%6.9%111.1%
35GBAaron Jones46.7%281346.4%1553.6%17.9%541.7%
36DENSamaje Perine44.8%26934.6%1765.4%7.7%666.7%
37LACJoshua Kelley44.7%341852.9%1647.1%5.9%342.9%
38PITJaylen Warren39.3%24416.7%2083.3%0.0%763.6%
39CARChuba Hubbard38.2%261038.5%1661.5%0.0%1090.9%
40CHIRoschon Johnson37.1%26934.6%1765.4%19.2%763.6%
41WASAntonio Gibson36.9%24520.8%1979.2%8.3%660.0%
42NEEzekiel Elliott36.0%27829.6%1970.4%25.9%642.9%
43CHIKhalil Herbert35.7%251248.0%1352.0%8.0%436.4%
44LACam Akers33.3%262284.6%415.4%0.0%214.3%
45NYJBreece Hall32.1%171270.6%529.4%5.9%00.0%
46HOUMike Boone31.0%2229.1%2090.9%22.7%1168.8%
47KCJerick McKinnon30.6%19210.5%1789.5%5.3%888.9%
48CHID'Onta Foreman30.0%211047.6%1152.4%14.3%00.0%
49BALJustice Hill29.3%17847.1%952.9%0.0%763.6%
50MIASalvon Ahmed29.2%19526.3%1473.7%21.1%444.4%
51PHID'Andre Swift27.9%17211.8%1588.2%17.6%325.0%
52CINTrayveon Williams27.8%15426.7%1173.3%6.7%861.5%
53DETJahmyr Gibbs27.5%191052.6%947.4%31.6%218.2%
54SEAZach Charbonnet23.9%11436.4%763.6%18.2%114.3%
55BUFLatavius Murray23.1%15426.7%1173.3%40.0%330.0%
56NYJMichael Carter22.6%12325.0%975.0%8.3%1090.9%
57KCClyde Edwards-Helaire22.6%14857.1%642.9%0.0%00.0%
58BALGus Edwards22.4%131076.9%323.1%0.0%19.1%
59JAXTank Bigsby21.7%151066.7%533.3%0.0%112.5%
60NYGMatt Breida21.5%14642.9%857.1%0.0%433.3%
61HOUDevin Singletary21.1%15746.7%853.3%0.0%212.5%
62SEADeeJay Dallas19.6%9555.6%444.4%33.3%342.9%
63MINTy Chandler17.5%11327.3%872.7%18.2%110.0%
64INDJake Funk17.4%12325.0%975.0%0.0%225.0%
65DALRico Dowdle15.7%8675.0%225.0%0.0%00.0%
66DALDeuce Vaughn15.7%8675.0%225.0%25.0%333.3%
67SFElijah Mitchell15.2%10770.0%330.0%10.0%00.0%
68TBSean Tucker14.7%10550.0%550.0%0.0%00.0%

                  

Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Carr. Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player
  • Run Sn% = Percentage of team rush attempts player was on the field for
  • Run Sn. = # of team rush attempts player was on the field for
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
 Carr. Sh.CarriesRush YdRush TDRun Sn%Run Sn.YPCYBCYAC
1Derrick Henry68.2%1563068.2%154.202.102.10
2Brian Robinson67.9%1959071.4%203.111.321.78
3Jamaal Williams66.7%1845092.6%252.500.671.83
4Kenneth Walker66.7%1264066.7%125.333.332.00
5Josh Jacobs65.5%1948089.7%262.530.092.44
6Joe Mixon65.0%1356075.0%154.31-0.364.66
7Christian McCaffrey64.7%22152179.4%276.910.696.22
8Alexander Mattison64.7%1134082.4%143.09-0.423.51
9David Montgomery61.8%2174178.8%263.520.223.30
10Najee Harris60.0%631060.0%65.173.012.15
11Javonte Williams59.1%1352059.1%134.000.643.36
12Tyler Allgeier57.7%1575257.7%155.00-0.375.37
13Miles Sanders56.3%1872067.7%214.001.582.42
14Kenneth Gainwell56.0%1454084.0%213.860.882.98
15James Conner56.0%1462076.0%194.432.042.39
16Cam Akers55.0%2229155.0%221.32-0.351.67
17Rhamondre Stevenson54.5%1225076.2%162.080.241.84
18James Cook54.5%1246072.7%163.83-0.163.99
19Rachaad White51.5%1739075.8%252.29-0.432.72
20Travis Etienne51.4%1877174.3%264.280.643.64
21Deon Jackson50.0%1314080.8%211.08-1.242.31
22Raheem Mostert50.0%1037175.0%153.700.053.65
23Dameon Pierce47.8%1138060.9%143.45-0.043.50
24Tony Pollard46.7%1470255.6%155.002.192.81
25Dalvin Cook46.4%1333046.4%132.540.711.83
26Nick Chubb45.0%18106056.8%215.892.013.88
27Saquon Barkley42.9%1251075.0%214.251.163.09
28AJ Dillon40.6%1319043.8%141.46-0.552.01
29Austin Ekeler40.0%16117155.0%227.311.695.62
30Joshua Kelley40.0%1691145.0%185.691.883.81
31Bijan Robinson38.5%1056046.2%125.601.384.22
32Kyren Williams37.5%1552245.0%183.471.462.01
33Jerome Ford37.5%1536043.2%162.400.511.89
34Samaje Perine36.4%841040.9%95.131.353.77
35Breece Hall35.7%10127042.9%1212.702.0110.70
36Isiah Pacheco34.8%823056.5%132.88-0.052.93
37Ezekiel Elliott31.8%729038.1%84.142.112.03
38Khalil Herbert31.0%927041.4%123.000.992.01
39Devin Singletary30.4%715030.4%72.14-0.592.73
40Jaylen Warren30.0%36040.0%42.000.051.95
41Aaron Jones28.1%941140.6%134.561.962.60
42Chuba Hubbard28.1%960032.3%106.671.155.51
43Clyde Edwards-Helaire26.1%622034.8%83.670.103.56
44J.K. Dobbins25.0%822143.8%142.75-1.233.80
45Gus Edwards25.0%832031.3%104.001.062.94
46Justice Hill25.0%89225.0%81.13-0.952.07
47Jahmyr Gibbs20.6%742030.3%106.000.305.70
48Tank Bigsby20.0%713128.6%101.86-0.462.32
49Rico Dowdle20.0%624022.2%64.001.072.93
50Deuce Vaughn20.0%68022.2%61.33-0.241.58
51Keaontay Ingram20.0%5-4024.0%6-0.80-2.691.89
52Ty Chandler17.6%30017.6%30.00-2.242.24
53D'Onta Foreman17.2%516034.5%103.200.232.97
54Roschon Johnson17.2%520131.0%94.001.562.44
55Zach Charbonnet16.7%311022.2%43.672.651.02
56Patrick Taylor15.6%522018.8%64.400.394.01
57Sean Tucker15.2%515015.2%53.00-0.273.27
58Salvon Ahmed15.0%311025.0%53.67-2.125.79
59Elijah Mitchell14.7%510020.6%72.00-0.802.80
60Tyjae Spears13.6%327050.0%119.004.344.66
61DeeJay Dallas11.1%24027.8%52.001.610.39
62Antonio Gibson10.7%39017.9%53.001.571.43
63Chris Rodriguez10.7%37010.7%32.330.601.74
64Trayveon Williams10.0%27020.0%43.50-0.473.97
65Chris Evans10.0%212015.0%36.002.953.05
66Latavius Murray9.1%28018.2%44.000.993.01
67Jake Funk7.7%210011.5%35.003.021.98
68Matt Breida7.1%29021.4%64.501.742.76
69Chase Edmonds6.1%2809.1%34.000.133.88
70Damien Harris4.5%1309.1%23.000.292.71
71Boston Scott4.0%1308.0%23.001.061.94
72D'Andre Swift4.0%1308.0%23.001.281.72
73Evan Hull3.8%1107.7%21.009.51-8.51
74Tony Jones3.7%1507.4%25.003.591.41
75Michael Carter3.6%16010.7%36.002.073.93
76Gary Brightwell3.6%1507.1%25.00-0.055.05
77Zamir White3.4%1206.9%22.000.431.57
78D'Ernest Johnson2.9%1-402.9%1-4.00-4.160.16

        

Receiving Stats 🤲

  • Pass Sn. = Snaps on Dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • Pass Sn% = Percentage of team dropbacks player was on the field for
  • RTs = Routes Run
  • RT Sh = # Routes Run / # Team Dropbacks
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
 Pass Sn.Pass Sn%RTsRT Sh.TgtTgt ShTPRRRecYdsTDDrops
1Christian McCaffrey2990.6%2371.9%517.9%21.7%31700
2Kyren Williams3489.5%2668.4%25.4%7.7%0200
3James Conner2987.9%2369.7%516.7%21.7%5800
4Bijan Robinson1986.4%1881.8%633.3%33.3%62710
5Travis Etienne2985.3%2985.3%515.6%17.2%52700
6Tony Pollard2083.3%1666.7%312.0%18.8%21200
7Rachaad White2982.9%2160.0%26.3%9.5%21000
8David Montgomery2877.8%1644.4%00.0%0.0%0000
9Rhamondre Stevenson4277.8%3361.1%611.1%18.2%66400
10Raheem Mostert3271.1%3168.9%24.7%6.5%21300
11Alexander Mattison3269.6%2247.8%49.1%18.2%31010
12Josh Jacobs1869.2%1453.8%311.5%21.4%22301
13Jamaal Williams2468.6%2262.9%26.1%9.1%2700
14Deon Jackson2967.4%2660.5%615.4%23.1%51401
15Kenneth Walker1864.3%1346.4%520.8%38.5%4300
16Saquon Barkley2362.2%1745.9%413.8%23.5%31200
17Tyjae Spears2259.5%1745.9%412.1%23.5%1101
18Joe Mixon2058.8%1852.9%516.7%27.8%31701
19James Cook2558.1%2353.5%60.0%26.1%41700
20Miles Sanders2156.8%1848.6%619.4%33.3%42600
21J.K. Dobbins1453.8%1246.2%314.3%25.0%21500
22AJ Dillon1553.6%932.1%311.1%33.3%21701
23Aaron Jones1553.6%1553.6%414.8%26.7%28610
24Austin Ekeler1952.8%1952.8%516.1%26.3%44700
25Dalvin Cook1352.0%1248.0%30.0%25.0%32600
26Jerome Ford1451.9%1140.7%00.0%0.0%0000
27Antonio Gibson1951.4%1643.2%13.4%6.3%11000
28Najee Harris2651.0%2141.2%24.4%9.5%2200
29Tyler Allgeier1150.0%731.8%316.7%42.9%31900
30Brian Robinson1848.6%1643.2%26.9%12.5%1711
31Nick Chubb1348.1%933.3%413.8%44.4%42100
32Kenneth Gainwell1747.2%1541.7%413.3%26.7%42000
33Samaje Perine1747.2%1336.1%413.8%30.8%43700
34Joshua Kelley1644.4%1541.7%13.2%6.7%0000
35Jerick McKinnon1743.6%1435.9%25.4%14.3%11001
36Chuba Hubbard1643.2%1129.7%26.5%18.2%2900
37Mike Boone2041.7%1633.3%49.3%25.0%31801
38Dameon Pierce2041.7%1837.5%27.0%11.1%2900
39D'Andre Swift1541.7%1336.1%26.7%15.4%1001
40Javonte Williams1541.7%1233.3%620.7%50.0%4500
41Roschon Johnson1741.5%1639.0%719.4%43.8%63501
42Isiah Pacheco1641.0%1641.0%410.8%25.0%43100
43Jaylen Warren2039.2%1631.4%613.3%37.5%51201
44Michael Carter936.0%832.0%20.0%25.0%21200
45Ezekiel Elliott1935.2%1629.6%713.0%43.8%51400
46Derrick Henry1335.1%1027.0%39.1%30.0%25600
47Justice Hill934.6%415.4%00.0%0.0%0000
48Trayveon Williams1132.4%514.7%00.0%0.0%0000
49Khalil Herbert1331.7%1331.7%513.9%38.5%33700
50Salvon Ahmed1431.1%1328.9%37.0%23.1%0000
51D'Onta Foreman1126.8%1024.4%38.3%30.0%2800
52Latavius Murray1125.6%920.9%20.0%22.2%1900
53Zach Charbonnet725.0%517.9%00.0%0.0%0000
54Jahmyr Gibbs925.0%925.0%26.3%22.2%21800
55Matt Breida821.6%513.5%13.4%20.0%1-300
56Jake Funk920.9%716.3%12.6%14.3%11200
57Breece Hall520.0%520.0%20.0%40.0%12000
58Ameer Abdullah519.2%311.5%13.8%33.3%0000
59Gary Brightwell718.9%718.9%26.9%28.6%2600
60Ty Chandler817.4%715.2%12.3%14.3%11800
61Boston Scott616.7%411.1%13.3%25.0%1700
62Devin Singletary816.7%510.4%00.0%0.0%0000
63Damien Harris716.3%716.3%20.0%28.6%21600
64Clyde Edwards-Helaire615.4%615.4%12.7%16.7%1700
65Tank Bigsby514.7%411.8%13.1%25.0%0000
66DeeJay Dallas414.3%310.7%14.2%33.3%11400
67Chase Edmonds514.3%411.4%00.0%0.0%0000
68Tony Jones514.3%514.3%00.0%0.0%0000
69Sean Tucker514.3%514.3%26.3%40.0%2900
70Evan Hull511.6%49.3%12.6%25.0%1600
71Gus Edwards311.5%311.5%00.0%0.0%0000
72Zamir White311.5%311.5%13.8%33.3%1500
73Julius Chestnut410.8%25.4%00.0%0.0%0000
74Cam Akers410.5%25.3%00.0%0.0%0000
75Anthony McFarland59.8%35.9%24.4%66.7%21100
76Elijah Mitchell39.4%39.4%13.6%33.3%0001
77Emari Demercado39.1%13.0%00.0%0.0%0000
78Chris Evans38.8%38.8%13.3%33.3%1-100
79Rico Dowdle28.3%14.2%00.0%0.0%0000
80Jaleel McLaughlin38.3%25.6%13.4%50.0%1-700
81Deuce Vaughn28.3%28.3%00.0%0.0%0000
82Patrick Taylor13.6%13.6%00.0%0.0%0000
83Keaontay Ingram13.0%13.0%00.0%0.0%0000
84Elijah Dotson12.8%12.8%00.0%0.0%0000

Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
 Snap%SnapsRush Sh IT5CarriesRush TDTgt Sh IT5TgtRec TD
1Raheem Mostert100%750%11000
2Tony Pollard100%5100%42000
3Jerick McKinnon100%30%00000
4Alexander Mattison100%3100%10111
5Tyler Allgeier100%3100%32000
6Tank Bigsby100%2100%21000
7Boston Scott100%10%00000
8Nick Chubb100%10%00000
9Najee Harris100%10%00000
10Damien Harris100%10%00000
11Miles Sanders100%10%00000
12Dalvin Cook100%10%00000
13Josh Jacobs88%775%30000
14Deon Jackson80%433%10000
15Roschon Johnson75%3100%21000
16AJ Dillon75%367%20000
17Austin Ekeler71%567%41000
18Justice Hill67%267%22000
19Samaje Perine50%30%00000
20Kyren Williams50%233%11000
21Aaron Jones50%233%11000
22Cam Akers50%233%11000
23Javonte Williams33%2100%10000
24J.K. Dobbins33%133%11000
25Bijan Robinson33%10%00000
26Joshua Kelley29%217%11000
27D'Onta Foreman25%10%00000
28Jake Funk20%10%00000
29Ameer Abdullah13%10%00000

     

Red Zone (Inside the 20)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
 Snap%SnapsRush Sh RZCarriesRush TDTgt Sh RZTgtRec TD
1Rachaad White100%7100%200%00
2James Conner100%60%0020%10
3Christian McCaffrey100%6100%200%00
4Raheem Mostert93%1340%2113%10
5Deon Jackson92%1250%400%00
6Alexander Mattison91%1075%3033%21
7Saquon Barkley83%525%100%00
8Tony Pollard74%1478%7211%10
9Josh Jacobs73%1163%500%00
10Jamaal Williams73%850%200%00
11Kyren Williams71%1063%5225%10
12Tyler Allgeier71%580%420%00
13Tyjae Spears70%70%0020%10
14Dalvin Cook70%763%500%00
15Rhamondre Stevenson67%667%200%00
16Aaron Jones67%640%2125%10
17Travis Etienne67%60%000%00
18Jerick McKinnon67%40%000%00
19Damien Harris67%2100%100%00
20David Montgomery63%567%410%00
21Roschon Johnson63%5100%2150%20
22Najee Harris62%8100%100%00
23Brian Robinson60%643%30100%11
24Kenneth Walker III60%350%1033%10
25Miles Sanders60%350%200%00
26Justice Hill58%767%420%00
27Bijan Robinson57%420%10100%21
28Austin Ekeler50%1042%5120%10
29Joshua Kelley50%1042%510%00
30Derrick Henry50%5100%300%00
31Jahmyr Gibbs50%417%100%00
32Samaje Perine50%40%000%00
33Kenneth Gainwell50%3100%300%00
34Nick Chubb50%367%200%00
35Dameon Pierce50%20%000%00
36Mike Boone50%20%000%00
37AJ Dillon44%460%300%00
38J.K. Dobbins42%517%1120%10
39Zach Charbonnet40%250%100%00
40Javonte Williams38%3100%100%00
41Ezekiel Elliott33%333%1020%10
42Tank Bigsby33%340%210%00
43Boston Scott33%20%000%00
44Isiah Pacheco33%2100%100%00
45Jerome Ford33%20%000%00
46Antonio Gibson30%314%100%00
47Cam Akers29%425%210%00
48D'Onta Foreman25%20%000%00
49Anthony McFarland23%30%0020%20
50Ameer Abdullah20%30%0020%10
51Michael Carter20%213%100%00
52Chuba Hubbard20%125%100%00
53Matt Breida17%10%000%00
54D'Andre Swift17%10%000%00
55Jaylen Warren15%20%0010%10
56Salvon Ahmed14%220%100%00
57Khalil Herbert13%10%000%00
58Rico Dowdle11%20%000%00
59Chris Rodriguez10%114%100%00
60Breece Hall10%10%000%00
61Ty Chandler9%10%000%00
62Tony Jones9%10%000%00
63Jake Funk8%10%000%00
64Zamir White7%113%100%00
65Deuce Vaughn5%10%000%00

