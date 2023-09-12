Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Rates and Role Analysis from Week 1

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
This is going to look a lot different from past years, as I'm now posting team-by-team advanced box scores on Mondays for RBs, WRs and TEs. Backfield Breakdown and Target Breakdown will then be posted every Tuesday, looking at things from a league-wide basis rather than going team by team.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about NFL RBs in Week 1, from injuries to playing-time rotations to goal-line work and much more. If you keep scrolling/reading you'll find four stat tables, as follows:
- Playing Time Stats
- Rushing Stats
- Receiving Stats
- Goal-Line Work
Before we get to the meat and potatoes, let's take a quick look at injuries, unsettled backfields and some ideas for Week 2 waivers...
Injury Report 🚑
J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - Out For Season
Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Day-to-Day
Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Unknown
Evan Hull (knee) - Week-to-Week
Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - Day-to-Day
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfield where we really aren't sure what the team/coach's intentions are moving forward. We're not talking about situations like Javonte Williams or Breece Hall, with a guy being eased back in after a major injury, nor are we talking about Green Bay where history gives us a pretty good idea AJ Dillon will handle huge workloads if Aaron Jones misses time with his hammy pull.
Messy Backfields
- Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
Baltimore's Week 1 starter, J.K. Dobbins, is out for the season with an Achilles tear, leaving Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on the active roster, Melvin Gordon and undrafted rookie Owen Wright on the practice squad and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) eligible to return Week 5. Hill took four snaps to Edwards' two in the first half of Sunday's win over Houston, then scored two short TDs in quick succession in the third quarter. After that, Edwards got most of the clock-killing work in the fourth quarter.
Indy's Week 1 starter, Deon Jackson, lost two fumbles and gained only 14 yards on 13 carries. His playing time was scaled way back in the second half, even after backfield mate Evan Hull left with a knee injury. Jake Funk, called up from the practice squad, ended up playing a bunch in the fourth quarter. This was basically a best-case scenario for anyone hoping to start Zack Moss (arm) in the coming weeks. He could be ready as soon as this week and should take over as the lead ballcarrier once that happens, though with each of the guys behind him being a threat to steal snaps in passing situations.
Kansas City's Week 1 starter, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, finished Thursday night with seven touches for 29 yards on only 23 percent of snaps. Presumed lead back Isiah Pacheco ended up playing 48 percent, with 12 touches for 54 yards, while passing-down specialist Jerick McKinnon got 31 percent of snaps but only two targets. I'm not sure if the Chiefs truly want a three-way committee here or were just easing Pacheco back in after he spent most of the offseason rehabbing from hand and shoulder surgeries.
Chicago's Week 1 starter, Khalil Herbert, ultimately played only 36 percent of snaps while Roschon Johnson took 39 percent and D'Onta Foreman got 28 percent. The Bears were the only team to use three different RBs on more than one-fourth of snaps, though the Chiefs came awfully close.
On the Brink
- Los Angeles Rams
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Atlanta Falcons / Detroit Lions
Kyren Williams burst onto the scene Week 1 with a pair of touchdowns, but Cam Akers ultimately led the team with 22 carries (for 26 yards) and scored a one-yard TD of his own while getting much of his work late in the game. Below you might notice that Akers was on the field for only four pass plays (all play-action)... to me that says Williams is the lead back and Akers more of a bruiser off the bench. It's not high-confidence, however, considering Akers technically got the start, finished with more carries and both guys took four carries on the opening drive (which ended with Williams' one-yard TD).
Kenneth Gainwell was Philly's starter and lead back, taking 62 percent of snaps and 18 of Philly's 23 backfield opportunities. He didn't do anything to ruin that arrangement, but he's probably better suited for the LDD/hurry-up role he handled the past two years given that he's neither particularly powerful nor elusive as a runner. Gainwell does know the offense, and can be relied on not to miss assignments, which might not be as true of D'Andre Swift (the No. 2 RB on Sunday) and Rashaad Penny (healthy scratch).
The Falcons and Lions have a different problem, of the good variety. They need to figure out how much of the work they want to give to the rookie stud (Bijan Robinson / Jahmyr Gibbs) and how much they want going to the proven, solid starter (Tyler Allgeier / David Montgomery). For the Falcons, the answer Week 1 was about 50/50. For Detroit, it was more like 70/30 in the vet's favor. The rookie's share figures to grow throughout the season in both cases; the question is to what extent and effect. For now, the Atlanta and Detroit backfields are tough projections, both on a weekly and season-long basis.
Week 2 Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Kyren Williams - 7%
Kenneth Gainwell - 47%
Justice Hill - 4%
Zack Moss (arm) - 7%
Joshua Kelley - 7%
Gus Edwards - 21%
Jaylen Warren - 47%
Bench Stashes
Roschon Johnson - 16%
Tank Bigsby - 45%
Jerome Ford - 9%
Tyjae Spears - 15%
Chuba Hubbard - 15%
Sean Tucker - 4%
Chris Rodriguez - 1% (deep league)
Salvon Ahmed - 1% (deep league)
Latavius Murray - 1% (deep league)
Trayveon Williams - 0% (deep league)
Drop Candidates
Rashaad Penny - 66% (shallow leagues)
Damien Harris - 54% (shallow-to-medium leagues)
De'Von Achane - 47% (shallow leagues)
Deon Jackson - 45%
Devin Singletary - 24%
Deuce Vaughn - 15%
Playing Time & Alignment 🏈
- Run. Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- Run % = Percentage of player's snaps that were rush attempts (by him or a teammate)
- Pass Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- Pass % = Percentage of player's snaps that were pass plays
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Run Sn.
|Run %
|Pass Sn.
|Pass %
|SAT
|3D Sn.
|3D %
|1
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|84.8%
|56
|27
|48.2%
|29
|51.8%
|21.4%
|10
|100.0%
|2
|ARI
|James Conner
|82.8%
|48
|19
|39.6%
|29
|60.4%
|8.3%
|10
|76.9%
|3
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|80.0%
|44
|26
|59.1%
|18
|40.9%
|2.3%
|3
|33.3%
|4
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|79.7%
|55
|26
|47.3%
|29
|52.7%
|9.1%
|7
|87.5%
|5
|TB
|Rachaad White
|79.4%
|54
|25
|46.3%
|29
|53.7%
|11.1%
|13
|86.7%
|6
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|79.0%
|49
|25
|51.0%
|24
|49.0%
|0.0%
|8
|57.1%
|7
|DET
|David Montgomery
|78.3%
|54
|26
|48.1%
|28
|51.9%
|0.0%
|9
|81.8%
|8
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|77.3%
|58
|16
|27.6%
|42
|72.4%
|8.6%
|10
|71.4%
|9
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|73.0%
|46
|14
|30.4%
|32
|69.6%
|13.0%
|5
|50.0%
|10
|IND
|Deon Jackson
|72.5%
|50
|21
|42.0%
|29
|58.0%
|6.0%
|6
|75.0%
|11
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|72.3%
|47
|15
|31.9%
|32
|68.1%
|23.4%
|5
|55.6%
|12
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|68.6%
|35
|15
|42.9%
|20
|57.1%
|5.7%
|6
|66.7%
|13
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|67.7%
|44
|21
|47.7%
|23
|52.3%
|6.8%
|6
|50.0%
|14
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|66.7%
|52
|18
|34.6%
|34
|65.4%
|9.6%
|12
|85.7%
|15
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|65.2%
|30
|12
|40.0%
|18
|60.0%
|13.3%
|3
|42.9%
|16
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|64.8%
|35
|15
|42.9%
|20
|57.1%
|0.0%
|1
|7.7%
|17
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|64.6%
|31
|12
|38.7%
|19
|61.3%
|22.6%
|8
|80.0%
|18
|BUF
|James Cook
|63.1%
|41
|16
|39.0%
|25
|61.0%
|14.6%
|5
|50.0%
|19
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|62.3%
|38
|21
|55.3%
|17
|44.7%
|13.2%
|6
|50.0%
|20
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|61.8%
|42
|21
|50.0%
|21
|50.0%
|4.8%
|1
|9.1%
|21
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|58.5%
|38
|20
|52.6%
|18
|47.4%
|0.0%
|3
|30.0%
|22
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|55.9%
|33
|11
|33.3%
|22
|66.7%
|27.3%
|10
|90.9%
|23
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|54.2%
|26
|15
|57.7%
|11
|42.3%
|0.0%
|4
|40.0%
|24
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|53.9%
|41
|22
|53.7%
|19
|46.3%
|7.3%
|4
|57.1%
|25
|CLE
|Nick Chubb
|53.1%
|34
|21
|61.8%
|13
|38.2%
|5.9%
|2
|16.7%
|26
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|52.5%
|32
|6
|18.8%
|26
|81.3%
|6.3%
|3
|27.3%
|27
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|49.1%
|26
|13
|50.0%
|13
|50.0%
|3.8%
|1
|9.1%
|28
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|48.3%
|29
|14
|48.3%
|15
|51.7%
|0.0%
|6
|50.0%
|29
|BAL
|J.K. Dobbins
|48.3%
|28
|14
|50.0%
|14
|50.0%
|3.6%
|3
|27.3%
|30
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|48.3%
|28
|13
|46.4%
|15
|53.6%
|0.0%
|1
|11.1%
|31
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|47.9%
|34
|14
|41.2%
|20
|58.8%
|8.8%
|3
|18.8%
|32
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|47.5%
|28
|15
|53.6%
|13
|46.4%
|3.6%
|0
|0.0%
|33
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|46.9%
|30
|16
|53.3%
|14
|46.7%
|13.3%
|10
|83.3%
|34
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|46.8%
|29
|13
|44.8%
|16
|55.2%
|6.9%
|1
|11.1%
|35
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|46.7%
|28
|13
|46.4%
|15
|53.6%
|17.9%
|5
|41.7%
|36
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|44.8%
|26
|9
|34.6%
|17
|65.4%
|7.7%
|6
|66.7%
|37
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|44.7%
|34
|18
|52.9%
|16
|47.1%
|5.9%
|3
|42.9%
|38
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|39.3%
|24
|4
|16.7%
|20
|83.3%
|0.0%
|7
|63.6%
|39
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|38.2%
|26
|10
|38.5%
|16
|61.5%
|0.0%
|10
|90.9%
|40
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|37.1%
|26
|9
|34.6%
|17
|65.4%
|19.2%
|7
|63.6%
|41
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|36.9%
|24
|5
|20.8%
|19
|79.2%
|8.3%
|6
|60.0%
|42
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|36.0%
|27
|8
|29.6%
|19
|70.4%
|25.9%
|6
|42.9%
|43
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|35.7%
|25
|12
|48.0%
|13
|52.0%
|8.0%
|4
|36.4%
|44
|LA
|Cam Akers
|33.3%
|26
|22
|84.6%
|4
|15.4%
|0.0%
|2
|14.3%
|45
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|32.1%
|17
|12
|70.6%
|5
|29.4%
|5.9%
|0
|0.0%
|46
|HOU
|Mike Boone
|31.0%
|22
|2
|9.1%
|20
|90.9%
|22.7%
|11
|68.8%
|47
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|30.6%
|19
|2
|10.5%
|17
|89.5%
|5.3%
|8
|88.9%
|48
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|30.0%
|21
|10
|47.6%
|11
|52.4%
|14.3%
|0
|0.0%
|49
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|29.3%
|17
|8
|47.1%
|9
|52.9%
|0.0%
|7
|63.6%
|50
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|29.2%
|19
|5
|26.3%
|14
|73.7%
|21.1%
|4
|44.4%
|51
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|27.9%
|17
|2
|11.8%
|15
|88.2%
|17.6%
|3
|25.0%
|52
|CIN
|Trayveon Williams
|27.8%
|15
|4
|26.7%
|11
|73.3%
|6.7%
|8
|61.5%
|53
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|27.5%
|19
|10
|52.6%
|9
|47.4%
|31.6%
|2
|18.2%
|54
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|23.9%
|11
|4
|36.4%
|7
|63.6%
|18.2%
|1
|14.3%
|55
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|23.1%
|15
|4
|26.7%
|11
|73.3%
|40.0%
|3
|30.0%
|56
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|22.6%
|12
|3
|25.0%
|9
|75.0%
|8.3%
|10
|90.9%
|57
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|22.6%
|14
|8
|57.1%
|6
|42.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|58
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|22.4%
|13
|10
|76.9%
|3
|23.1%
|0.0%
|1
|9.1%
|59
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|21.7%
|15
|10
|66.7%
|5
|33.3%
|0.0%
|1
|12.5%
|60
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|21.5%
|14
|6
|42.9%
|8
|57.1%
|0.0%
|4
|33.3%
|61
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|21.1%
|15
|7
|46.7%
|8
|53.3%
|0.0%
|2
|12.5%
|62
|SEA
|DeeJay Dallas
|19.6%
|9
|5
|55.6%
|4
|44.4%
|33.3%
|3
|42.9%
|63
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|17.5%
|11
|3
|27.3%
|8
|72.7%
|18.2%
|1
|10.0%
|64
|IND
|Jake Funk
|17.4%
|12
|3
|25.0%
|9
|75.0%
|0.0%
|2
|25.0%
|65
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|15.7%
|8
|6
|75.0%
|2
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|66
|DAL
|Deuce Vaughn
|15.7%
|8
|6
|75.0%
|2
|25.0%
|25.0%
|3
|33.3%
|67
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|15.2%
|10
|7
|70.0%
|3
|30.0%
|10.0%
|0
|0.0%
|68
|TB
|Sean Tucker
|14.7%
|10
|5
|50.0%
|5
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Carr. Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player
- Run Sn% = Percentage of team rush attempts player was on the field for
- Run Sn. = # of team rush attempts player was on the field for
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
|Carr. Sh.
|Carries
|Rush Yd
|Rush TD
|Run Sn%
|Run Sn.
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|1
|Derrick Henry
|68.2%
|15
|63
|0
|68.2%
|15
|4.20
|2.10
|2.10
|2
|Brian Robinson
|67.9%
|19
|59
|0
|71.4%
|20
|3.11
|1.32
|1.78
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|66.7%
|18
|45
|0
|92.6%
|25
|2.50
|0.67
|1.83
|4
|Kenneth Walker
|66.7%
|12
|64
|0
|66.7%
|12
|5.33
|3.33
|2.00
|5
|Josh Jacobs
|65.5%
|19
|48
|0
|89.7%
|26
|2.53
|0.09
|2.44
|6
|Joe Mixon
|65.0%
|13
|56
|0
|75.0%
|15
|4.31
|-0.36
|4.66
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|64.7%
|22
|152
|1
|79.4%
|27
|6.91
|0.69
|6.22
|8
|Alexander Mattison
|64.7%
|11
|34
|0
|82.4%
|14
|3.09
|-0.42
|3.51
|9
|David Montgomery
|61.8%
|21
|74
|1
|78.8%
|26
|3.52
|0.22
|3.30
|10
|Najee Harris
|60.0%
|6
|31
|0
|60.0%
|6
|5.17
|3.01
|2.15
|11
|Javonte Williams
|59.1%
|13
|52
|0
|59.1%
|13
|4.00
|0.64
|3.36
|12
|Tyler Allgeier
|57.7%
|15
|75
|2
|57.7%
|15
|5.00
|-0.37
|5.37
|13
|Miles Sanders
|56.3%
|18
|72
|0
|67.7%
|21
|4.00
|1.58
|2.42
|14
|Kenneth Gainwell
|56.0%
|14
|54
|0
|84.0%
|21
|3.86
|0.88
|2.98
|15
|James Conner
|56.0%
|14
|62
|0
|76.0%
|19
|4.43
|2.04
|2.39
|16
|Cam Akers
|55.0%
|22
|29
|1
|55.0%
|22
|1.32
|-0.35
|1.67
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|54.5%
|12
|25
|0
|76.2%
|16
|2.08
|0.24
|1.84
|18
|James Cook
|54.5%
|12
|46
|0
|72.7%
|16
|3.83
|-0.16
|3.99
|19
|Rachaad White
|51.5%
|17
|39
|0
|75.8%
|25
|2.29
|-0.43
|2.72
|20
|Travis Etienne
|51.4%
|18
|77
|1
|74.3%
|26
|4.28
|0.64
|3.64
|21
|Deon Jackson
|50.0%
|13
|14
|0
|80.8%
|21
|1.08
|-1.24
|2.31
|22
|Raheem Mostert
|50.0%
|10
|37
|1
|75.0%
|15
|3.70
|0.05
|3.65
|23
|Dameon Pierce
|47.8%
|11
|38
|0
|60.9%
|14
|3.45
|-0.04
|3.50
|24
|Tony Pollard
|46.7%
|14
|70
|2
|55.6%
|15
|5.00
|2.19
|2.81
|25
|Dalvin Cook
|46.4%
|13
|33
|0
|46.4%
|13
|2.54
|0.71
|1.83
|26
|Nick Chubb
|45.0%
|18
|106
|0
|56.8%
|21
|5.89
|2.01
|3.88
|27
|Saquon Barkley
|42.9%
|12
|51
|0
|75.0%
|21
|4.25
|1.16
|3.09
|28
|AJ Dillon
|40.6%
|13
|19
|0
|43.8%
|14
|1.46
|-0.55
|2.01
|29
|Austin Ekeler
|40.0%
|16
|117
|1
|55.0%
|22
|7.31
|1.69
|5.62
|30
|Joshua Kelley
|40.0%
|16
|91
|1
|45.0%
|18
|5.69
|1.88
|3.81
|31
|Bijan Robinson
|38.5%
|10
|56
|0
|46.2%
|12
|5.60
|1.38
|4.22
|32
|Kyren Williams
|37.5%
|15
|52
|2
|45.0%
|18
|3.47
|1.46
|2.01
|33
|Jerome Ford
|37.5%
|15
|36
|0
|43.2%
|16
|2.40
|0.51
|1.89
|34
|Samaje Perine
|36.4%
|8
|41
|0
|40.9%
|9
|5.13
|1.35
|3.77
|35
|Breece Hall
|35.7%
|10
|127
|0
|42.9%
|12
|12.70
|2.01
|10.70
|36
|Isiah Pacheco
|34.8%
|8
|23
|0
|56.5%
|13
|2.88
|-0.05
|2.93
|37
|Ezekiel Elliott
|31.8%
|7
|29
|0
|38.1%
|8
|4.14
|2.11
|2.03
|38
|Khalil Herbert
|31.0%
|9
|27
|0
|41.4%
|12
|3.00
|0.99
|2.01
|39
|Devin Singletary
|30.4%
|7
|15
|0
|30.4%
|7
|2.14
|-0.59
|2.73
|40
|Jaylen Warren
|30.0%
|3
|6
|0
|40.0%
|4
|2.00
|0.05
|1.95
|41
|Aaron Jones
|28.1%
|9
|41
|1
|40.6%
|13
|4.56
|1.96
|2.60
|42
|Chuba Hubbard
|28.1%
|9
|60
|0
|32.3%
|10
|6.67
|1.15
|5.51
|43
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|26.1%
|6
|22
|0
|34.8%
|8
|3.67
|0.10
|3.56
|44
|J.K. Dobbins
|25.0%
|8
|22
|1
|43.8%
|14
|2.75
|-1.23
|3.80
|45
|Gus Edwards
|25.0%
|8
|32
|0
|31.3%
|10
|4.00
|1.06
|2.94
|46
|Justice Hill
|25.0%
|8
|9
|2
|25.0%
|8
|1.13
|-0.95
|2.07
|47
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|20.6%
|7
|42
|0
|30.3%
|10
|6.00
|0.30
|5.70
|48
|Tank Bigsby
|20.0%
|7
|13
|1
|28.6%
|10
|1.86
|-0.46
|2.32
|49
|Rico Dowdle
|20.0%
|6
|24
|0
|22.2%
|6
|4.00
|1.07
|2.93
|50
|Deuce Vaughn
|20.0%
|6
|8
|0
|22.2%
|6
|1.33
|-0.24
|1.58
|51
|Keaontay Ingram
|20.0%
|5
|-4
|0
|24.0%
|6
|-0.80
|-2.69
|1.89
|52
|Ty Chandler
|17.6%
|3
|0
|0
|17.6%
|3
|0.00
|-2.24
|2.24
|53
|D'Onta Foreman
|17.2%
|5
|16
|0
|34.5%
|10
|3.20
|0.23
|2.97
|54
|Roschon Johnson
|17.2%
|5
|20
|1
|31.0%
|9
|4.00
|1.56
|2.44
|55
|Zach Charbonnet
|16.7%
|3
|11
|0
|22.2%
|4
|3.67
|2.65
|1.02
|56
|Patrick Taylor
|15.6%
|5
|22
|0
|18.8%
|6
|4.40
|0.39
|4.01
|57
|Sean Tucker
|15.2%
|5
|15
|0
|15.2%
|5
|3.00
|-0.27
|3.27
|58
|Salvon Ahmed
|15.0%
|3
|11
|0
|25.0%
|5
|3.67
|-2.12
|5.79
|59
|Elijah Mitchell
|14.7%
|5
|10
|0
|20.6%
|7
|2.00
|-0.80
|2.80
|60
|Tyjae Spears
|13.6%
|3
|27
|0
|50.0%
|11
|9.00
|4.34
|4.66
|61
|DeeJay Dallas
|11.1%
|2
|4
|0
|27.8%
|5
|2.00
|1.61
|0.39
|62
|Antonio Gibson
|10.7%
|3
|9
|0
|17.9%
|5
|3.00
|1.57
|1.43
|63
|Chris Rodriguez
|10.7%
|3
|7
|0
|10.7%
|3
|2.33
|0.60
|1.74
|64
|Trayveon Williams
|10.0%
|2
|7
|0
|20.0%
|4
|3.50
|-0.47
|3.97
|65
|Chris Evans
|10.0%
|2
|12
|0
|15.0%
|3
|6.00
|2.95
|3.05
|66
|Latavius Murray
|9.1%
|2
|8
|0
|18.2%
|4
|4.00
|0.99
|3.01
|67
|Jake Funk
|7.7%
|2
|10
|0
|11.5%
|3
|5.00
|3.02
|1.98
|68
|Matt Breida
|7.1%
|2
|9
|0
|21.4%
|6
|4.50
|1.74
|2.76
|69
|Chase Edmonds
|6.1%
|2
|8
|0
|9.1%
|3
|4.00
|0.13
|3.88
|70
|Damien Harris
|4.5%
|1
|3
|0
|9.1%
|2
|3.00
|0.29
|2.71
|71
|Boston Scott
|4.0%
|1
|3
|0
|8.0%
|2
|3.00
|1.06
|1.94
|72
|D'Andre Swift
|4.0%
|1
|3
|0
|8.0%
|2
|3.00
|1.28
|1.72
|73
|Evan Hull
|3.8%
|1
|1
|0
|7.7%
|2
|1.00
|9.51
|-8.51
|74
|Tony Jones
|3.7%
|1
|5
|0
|7.4%
|2
|5.00
|3.59
|1.41
|75
|Michael Carter
|3.6%
|1
|6
|0
|10.7%
|3
|6.00
|2.07
|3.93
|76
|Gary Brightwell
|3.6%
|1
|5
|0
|7.1%
|2
|5.00
|-0.05
|5.05
|77
|Zamir White
|3.4%
|1
|2
|0
|6.9%
|2
|2.00
|0.43
|1.57
|78
|D'Ernest Johnson
|2.9%
|1
|-4
|0
|2.9%
|1
|-4.00
|-4.16
|0.16
Receiving Stats 🤲
- Pass Sn. = Snaps on Dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- Pass Sn% = Percentage of team dropbacks player was on the field for
- RTs = Routes Run
- RT Sh = # Routes Run / # Team Dropbacks
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
|Pass Sn.
|Pass Sn%
|RTs
|RT Sh.
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|TPRR
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Drops
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|29
|90.6%
|23
|71.9%
|5
|17.9%
|21.7%
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Kyren Williams
|34
|89.5%
|26
|68.4%
|2
|5.4%
|7.7%
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|James Conner
|29
|87.9%
|23
|69.7%
|5
|16.7%
|21.7%
|5
|8
|0
|0
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|19
|86.4%
|18
|81.8%
|6
|33.3%
|33.3%
|6
|27
|1
|0
|5
|Travis Etienne
|29
|85.3%
|29
|85.3%
|5
|15.6%
|17.2%
|5
|27
|0
|0
|6
|Tony Pollard
|20
|83.3%
|16
|66.7%
|3
|12.0%
|18.8%
|2
|12
|0
|0
|7
|Rachaad White
|29
|82.9%
|21
|60.0%
|2
|6.3%
|9.5%
|2
|10
|0
|0
|8
|David Montgomery
|28
|77.8%
|16
|44.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|42
|77.8%
|33
|61.1%
|6
|11.1%
|18.2%
|6
|64
|0
|0
|10
|Raheem Mostert
|32
|71.1%
|31
|68.9%
|2
|4.7%
|6.5%
|2
|13
|0
|0
|11
|Alexander Mattison
|32
|69.6%
|22
|47.8%
|4
|9.1%
|18.2%
|3
|10
|1
|0
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|18
|69.2%
|14
|53.8%
|3
|11.5%
|21.4%
|2
|23
|0
|1
|13
|Jamaal Williams
|24
|68.6%
|22
|62.9%
|2
|6.1%
|9.1%
|2
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Deon Jackson
|29
|67.4%
|26
|60.5%
|6
|15.4%
|23.1%
|5
|14
|0
|1
|15
|Kenneth Walker
|18
|64.3%
|13
|46.4%
|5
|20.8%
|38.5%
|4
|3
|0
|0
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|23
|62.2%
|17
|45.9%
|4
|13.8%
|23.5%
|3
|12
|0
|0
|17
|Tyjae Spears
|22
|59.5%
|17
|45.9%
|4
|12.1%
|23.5%
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Joe Mixon
|20
|58.8%
|18
|52.9%
|5
|16.7%
|27.8%
|3
|17
|0
|1
|19
|James Cook
|25
|58.1%
|23
|53.5%
|6
|0.0%
|26.1%
|4
|17
|0
|0
|20
|Miles Sanders
|21
|56.8%
|18
|48.6%
|6
|19.4%
|33.3%
|4
|26
|0
|0
|21
|J.K. Dobbins
|14
|53.8%
|12
|46.2%
|3
|14.3%
|25.0%
|2
|15
|0
|0
|22
|AJ Dillon
|15
|53.6%
|9
|32.1%
|3
|11.1%
|33.3%
|2
|17
|0
|1
|23
|Aaron Jones
|15
|53.6%
|15
|53.6%
|4
|14.8%
|26.7%
|2
|86
|1
|0
|24
|Austin Ekeler
|19
|52.8%
|19
|52.8%
|5
|16.1%
|26.3%
|4
|47
|0
|0
|25
|Dalvin Cook
|13
|52.0%
|12
|48.0%
|3
|0.0%
|25.0%
|3
|26
|0
|0
|26
|Jerome Ford
|14
|51.9%
|11
|40.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antonio Gibson
|19
|51.4%
|16
|43.2%
|1
|3.4%
|6.3%
|1
|10
|0
|0
|28
|Najee Harris
|26
|51.0%
|21
|41.2%
|2
|4.4%
|9.5%
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|Tyler Allgeier
|11
|50.0%
|7
|31.8%
|3
|16.7%
|42.9%
|3
|19
|0
|0
|30
|Brian Robinson
|18
|48.6%
|16
|43.2%
|2
|6.9%
|12.5%
|1
|7
|1
|1
|31
|Nick Chubb
|13
|48.1%
|9
|33.3%
|4
|13.8%
|44.4%
|4
|21
|0
|0
|32
|Kenneth Gainwell
|17
|47.2%
|15
|41.7%
|4
|13.3%
|26.7%
|4
|20
|0
|0
|33
|Samaje Perine
|17
|47.2%
|13
|36.1%
|4
|13.8%
|30.8%
|4
|37
|0
|0
|34
|Joshua Kelley
|16
|44.4%
|15
|41.7%
|1
|3.2%
|6.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Jerick McKinnon
|17
|43.6%
|14
|35.9%
|2
|5.4%
|14.3%
|1
|10
|0
|1
|36
|Chuba Hubbard
|16
|43.2%
|11
|29.7%
|2
|6.5%
|18.2%
|2
|9
|0
|0
|37
|Mike Boone
|20
|41.7%
|16
|33.3%
|4
|9.3%
|25.0%
|3
|18
|0
|1
|38
|Dameon Pierce
|20
|41.7%
|18
|37.5%
|2
|7.0%
|11.1%
|2
|9
|0
|0
|39
|D'Andre Swift
|15
|41.7%
|13
|36.1%
|2
|6.7%
|15.4%
|1
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Javonte Williams
|15
|41.7%
|12
|33.3%
|6
|20.7%
|50.0%
|4
|5
|0
|0
|41
|Roschon Johnson
|17
|41.5%
|16
|39.0%
|7
|19.4%
|43.8%
|6
|35
|0
|1
|42
|Isiah Pacheco
|16
|41.0%
|16
|41.0%
|4
|10.8%
|25.0%
|4
|31
|0
|0
|43
|Jaylen Warren
|20
|39.2%
|16
|31.4%
|6
|13.3%
|37.5%
|5
|12
|0
|1
|44
|Michael Carter
|9
|36.0%
|8
|32.0%
|2
|0.0%
|25.0%
|2
|12
|0
|0
|45
|Ezekiel Elliott
|19
|35.2%
|16
|29.6%
|7
|13.0%
|43.8%
|5
|14
|0
|0
|46
|Derrick Henry
|13
|35.1%
|10
|27.0%
|3
|9.1%
|30.0%
|2
|56
|0
|0
|47
|Justice Hill
|9
|34.6%
|4
|15.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Trayveon Williams
|11
|32.4%
|5
|14.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Khalil Herbert
|13
|31.7%
|13
|31.7%
|5
|13.9%
|38.5%
|3
|37
|0
|0
|50
|Salvon Ahmed
|14
|31.1%
|13
|28.9%
|3
|7.0%
|23.1%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|D'Onta Foreman
|11
|26.8%
|10
|24.4%
|3
|8.3%
|30.0%
|2
|8
|0
|0
|52
|Latavius Murray
|11
|25.6%
|9
|20.9%
|2
|0.0%
|22.2%
|1
|9
|0
|0
|53
|Zach Charbonnet
|7
|25.0%
|5
|17.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|9
|25.0%
|9
|25.0%
|2
|6.3%
|22.2%
|2
|18
|0
|0
|55
|Matt Breida
|8
|21.6%
|5
|13.5%
|1
|3.4%
|20.0%
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|56
|Jake Funk
|9
|20.9%
|7
|16.3%
|1
|2.6%
|14.3%
|1
|12
|0
|0
|57
|Breece Hall
|5
|20.0%
|5
|20.0%
|2
|0.0%
|40.0%
|1
|20
|0
|0
|58
|Ameer Abdullah
|5
|19.2%
|3
|11.5%
|1
|3.8%
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Gary Brightwell
|7
|18.9%
|7
|18.9%
|2
|6.9%
|28.6%
|2
|6
|0
|0
|60
|Ty Chandler
|8
|17.4%
|7
|15.2%
|1
|2.3%
|14.3%
|1
|18
|0
|0
|61
|Boston Scott
|6
|16.7%
|4
|11.1%
|1
|3.3%
|25.0%
|1
|7
|0
|0
|62
|Devin Singletary
|8
|16.7%
|5
|10.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Damien Harris
|7
|16.3%
|7
|16.3%
|2
|0.0%
|28.6%
|2
|16
|0
|0
|64
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|6
|15.4%
|6
|15.4%
|1
|2.7%
|16.7%
|1
|7
|0
|0
|65
|Tank Bigsby
|5
|14.7%
|4
|11.8%
|1
|3.1%
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|DeeJay Dallas
|4
|14.3%
|3
|10.7%
|1
|4.2%
|33.3%
|1
|14
|0
|0
|67
|Chase Edmonds
|5
|14.3%
|4
|11.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Tony Jones
|5
|14.3%
|5
|14.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Sean Tucker
|5
|14.3%
|5
|14.3%
|2
|6.3%
|40.0%
|2
|9
|0
|0
|70
|Evan Hull
|5
|11.6%
|4
|9.3%
|1
|2.6%
|25.0%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|71
|Gus Edwards
|3
|11.5%
|3
|11.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Zamir White
|3
|11.5%
|3
|11.5%
|1
|3.8%
|33.3%
|1
|5
|0
|0
|73
|Julius Chestnut
|4
|10.8%
|2
|5.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Cam Akers
|4
|10.5%
|2
|5.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Anthony McFarland
|5
|9.8%
|3
|5.9%
|2
|4.4%
|66.7%
|2
|11
|0
|0
|76
|Elijah Mitchell
|3
|9.4%
|3
|9.4%
|1
|3.6%
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|77
|Emari Demercado
|3
|9.1%
|1
|3.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Chris Evans
|3
|8.8%
|3
|8.8%
|1
|3.3%
|33.3%
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|79
|Rico Dowdle
|2
|8.3%
|1
|4.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|3
|8.3%
|2
|5.6%
|1
|3.4%
|50.0%
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|81
|Deuce Vaughn
|2
|8.3%
|2
|8.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|82
|Patrick Taylor
|1
|3.6%
|1
|3.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|83
|Keaontay Ingram
|1
|3.0%
|1
|3.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Elijah Dotson
|1
|2.8%
|1
|2.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
Red-Zone Report 🛬
Inside The 5 (IT5)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Rush Sh IT5
|Carries
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh IT5
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Raheem Mostert
|100%
|7
|50%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tony Pollard
|100%
|5
|100%
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jerick McKinnon
|100%
|3
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alexander Mattison
|100%
|3
|100%
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Tyler Allgeier
|100%
|3
|100%
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Tank Bigsby
|100%
|2
|100%
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Boston Scott
|100%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Nick Chubb
|100%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Najee Harris
|100%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Damien Harris
|100%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Miles Sanders
|100%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|100%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|88%
|7
|75%
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Deon Jackson
|80%
|4
|33%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Roschon Johnson
|75%
|3
|100%
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|AJ Dillon
|75%
|3
|67%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Austin Ekeler
|71%
|5
|67%
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Justice Hill
|67%
|2
|67%
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samaje Perine
|50%
|3
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kyren Williams
|50%
|2
|33%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Aaron Jones
|50%
|2
|33%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Cam Akers
|50%
|2
|33%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Javonte Williams
|33%
|2
|100%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|J.K. Dobbins
|33%
|1
|33%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Bijan Robinson
|33%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Joshua Kelley
|29%
|2
|17%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|27
|D'Onta Foreman
|25%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Jake Funk
|20%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ameer Abdullah
|13%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Red Zone (Inside the 20)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Rush Sh RZ
|Carries
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh RZ
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Rachaad White
|100%
|7
|100%
|2
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|2
|James Conner
|100%
|6
|0%
|0
|0
|20%
|1
|0
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|100%
|6
|100%
|2
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|4
|Raheem Mostert
|93%
|13
|40%
|2
|1
|13%
|1
|0
|5
|Deon Jackson
|92%
|12
|50%
|4
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|6
|Alexander Mattison
|91%
|10
|75%
|3
|0
|33%
|2
|1
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|83%
|5
|25%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|Tony Pollard
|74%
|14
|78%
|7
|2
|11%
|1
|0
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|73%
|11
|63%
|5
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|Jamaal Williams
|73%
|8
|50%
|2
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|11
|Kyren Williams
|71%
|10
|63%
|5
|2
|25%
|1
|0
|12
|Tyler Allgeier
|71%
|5
|80%
|4
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|13
|Tyjae Spears
|70%
|7
|0%
|0
|0
|20%
|1
|0
|14
|Dalvin Cook
|70%
|7
|63%
|5
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|15
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|67%
|6
|67%
|2
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|16
|Aaron Jones
|67%
|6
|40%
|2
|1
|25%
|1
|0
|17
|Travis Etienne
|67%
|6
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|18
|Jerick McKinnon
|67%
|4
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|19
|Damien Harris
|67%
|2
|100%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|20
|David Montgomery
|63%
|5
|67%
|4
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|21
|Roschon Johnson
|63%
|5
|100%
|2
|1
|50%
|2
|0
|22
|Najee Harris
|62%
|8
|100%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|23
|Brian Robinson
|60%
|6
|43%
|3
|0
|100%
|1
|1
|24
|Kenneth Walker III
|60%
|3
|50%
|1
|0
|33%
|1
|0
|25
|Miles Sanders
|60%
|3
|50%
|2
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|26
|Justice Hill
|58%
|7
|67%
|4
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|27
|Bijan Robinson
|57%
|4
|20%
|1
|0
|100%
|2
|1
|28
|Austin Ekeler
|50%
|10
|42%
|5
|1
|20%
|1
|0
|29
|Joshua Kelley
|50%
|10
|42%
|5
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|30
|Derrick Henry
|50%
|5
|100%
|3
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|31
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|50%
|4
|17%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|32
|Samaje Perine
|50%
|4
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|33
|Kenneth Gainwell
|50%
|3
|100%
|3
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|34
|Nick Chubb
|50%
|3
|67%
|2
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|35
|Dameon Pierce
|50%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|36
|Mike Boone
|50%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|37
|AJ Dillon
|44%
|4
|60%
|3
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|38
|J.K. Dobbins
|42%
|5
|17%
|1
|1
|20%
|1
|0
|39
|Zach Charbonnet
|40%
|2
|50%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|40
|Javonte Williams
|38%
|3
|100%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|41
|Ezekiel Elliott
|33%
|3
|33%
|1
|0
|20%
|1
|0
|42
|Tank Bigsby
|33%
|3
|40%
|2
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|43
|Boston Scott
|33%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|44
|Isiah Pacheco
|33%
|2
|100%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|45
|Jerome Ford
|33%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|46
|Antonio Gibson
|30%
|3
|14%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|47
|Cam Akers
|29%
|4
|25%
|2
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|48
|D'Onta Foreman
|25%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|49
|Anthony McFarland
|23%
|3
|0%
|0
|0
|20%
|2
|0
|50
|Ameer Abdullah
|20%
|3
|0%
|0
|0
|20%
|1
|0
|51
|Michael Carter
|20%
|2
|13%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|52
|Chuba Hubbard
|20%
|1
|25%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|53
|Matt Breida
|17%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|54
|D'Andre Swift
|17%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|55
|Jaylen Warren
|15%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|10%
|1
|0
|56
|Salvon Ahmed
|14%
|2
|20%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|57
|Khalil Herbert
|13%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|58
|Rico Dowdle
|11%
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|59
|Chris Rodriguez
|10%
|1
|14%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|60
|Breece Hall
|10%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|61
|Ty Chandler
|9%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|62
|Tony Jones
|9%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|63
|Jake Funk
|8%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|64
|Zamir White
|7%
|1
|13%
|1
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|65
|Deuce Vaughn
|5%
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|0