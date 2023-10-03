Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 5 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Broncos' RB Javonte Williams, who left today's win over Chicago with a hip injury, suffered a hip flexor, per source. He is not expected to miss much if any time.

Hips apparently lied this week, but initial reports suggest all three of the guys listed above may avoid missed time.

It's UDFA week here at Backfield Breakdown , with Jaleel McLaughlin , Ronnie Rivers , Matt Breida and Keaton Mitchell all likely to be among the more popular waiver adds ahead of Week 5. Below you'll find all of my backfield analysis for Weeks 4/5, relying in part on playing time and usage trends identified Monday in Box Score Breakdown .

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Missed Week 5

Colts Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor practicing Wednesday, super excited to be back — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 2, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

David Montgomery — Jahmyr Who?

Alvin Kamara — 75% snaps, 14 targets, 11 of team's 12 RB carries

Khalil Herbert — Week 4: 79% of snaps, 22 touches for 122 yards and a TD

De'Von Achane — Week 4: 66% of snaps, 11 touches for 120 yards and a TD

Isiah Pacheco — 12+ touches, 2+ targets every week so far / 158 total yards Week 4

Dameon Pierce — season-high 25 touches Week 5 / Houston O-Line getting healthier

Gus Edwards — Week 4: 71% of snaps, 55% route share, 15 of 21 BAL RB carries

Ronnie Rivers — 27% snaps, 11 touches for 57 yards, Kyren Williams banged up

Cam Akers — 32% of snaps and seven touches for 51 yards in Vikes debut

Jaleel McLaughlin — Week 4: 33% snaps, 10 touches for 104 yards and a TD

Trending Down 📉

Zack Moss — JT possibly back Week 5

Miles Sanders — 2.9 YPC for year / Week 4: 43% snaps share, 32 total yards

Raheem Mostert — Week 4: 41% of snaps, 10 touches for 45 yards

Kenneth Gainwell — Week 4: 37% of snaps, six touches for 21 yards

AJ Dillon — 11 total yards Week 4 / Aaron Jones back

Joshua Kelley — Three straight starts with no TDs or catches / Ekeler back soon

Tyler Allgeier — Week 4: 26% of snaps, 12 total yards

Sean Tucker — Benched Week 4... for Ke'Shawn Vaughn 😬

Kendre Miller — Week 4: 8% of snaps, two touches for eight yards

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions.

Messy Backfields

Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Miami Dolphins New York Jets

Chuba Hubbard got more snaps than Miles Sanders for the first time all season this past Sunday. It may have been related to Sanders playing through a groin injury, but either way the former Eagle has been ineffective (2.9 YPC) and could lose his starting job if he doesn't turn things around. Third-stringer Raheem Blackshear has barely played this year, and if the Panthers tire of Sanders they could turn to Hubbard for north of 15 touches per game.

Denver's Javonte Williams isn't in danger of losing his starting job, but he did leave early with a hip injury this past Sunday, which was the second major development of the afternoon in Denver's backfield. The first? Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin working ahead of Samaje Perine off the bench early in the game (before Williams left). McLaughlin had over 100 total yards and a TD, making him a priority waiver add in deeper leagues even if Williams doesn't end up missing any time. The rookie should also be owned in shallower formats in case Williams misses a game or two.

De'Von Achane took a little more off Raheem Mostert's plate Week 4 and ultimately had another big game after an epic Week 3. Giving Achane a lot of work might seem obvious to some, but Mostert is also a good player and did nothing wrong to lose the job. I'm not really sure how much that should matter if Achane is an upgrade, but the rookie's sub-200-pound frame is also a factor, and I wouldn't be shocked if Jeff Wilson comes back from IR within the next week or two and takes on a smallish role on third downs and/or short-yardage spots (he's the rare big back who is probably better suited to third downs than early downs between the 20s).

Breece Hall looks healthy and explosive but still hasn't reached 50% snap share in a game. The Jets have three RBs playing double-digit snaps nearly every week, and it's only shifted a little more in Hall's favor as the season progresses. I assumed it was just a matter of time before he progressed to something like 40 snaps and 18 touches per game, but now I wonder if that happens with the Jets in danger of falling out of playoff contention by the end of October.

On the Brink

Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Ravens have graduated from 'Messy' to 'On the Brink' after Gus Edwards took 71 percent of snaps and 15 of the 21 RB carries in Sunday's drubbing of the Browns. Justice Hill, meanwhile, took only 11 percent of snaps after missing the previous game with turf toe, but his three carries went for 33 yards and Melvin Gordon also had a nice day in a limited role (18% snaps, four touches for 44 yards). It was only two weeks ago that Hill and Edwards essentially formed a 50/50 timeshare, and Hill may still be the better fit in Todd Monken's offense. In other words, expect fluidity in the coming weeks/months.

It's a similar story in Chicago, where Khalil Herbert just had by far his best game of the season on what was easily his largest snap share (78%). Herbert should obviously be started over Roschon Johnson, but there's still a good chance the rookie takes on more work at some point amidst another lost season for the Bears.

Rachaad White has gone no lower than 70% snap share of 17 touches in any game this season but is averaging just 3.3 YPC and 6.6 YPR. While the Bucs essentially have nothing behind him and are even flirting with Ke'Shawn Vaughn as the backup instead of Sean Tucker, my thinking is that they might look into upgrades now that they're in good position to win the AFC South (or at least stay in the hunt deep into the year). Potential trade targets could include Perine, Zack Moss or Antonio Gibson (rich man's Rachaad),

Week 5 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Bench Stashes

Harbaugh said there's no injuries right now that look like a really long-term thing, but the MRIs are being evaluated. Harbaugh said it's possible that RB Keaton Mitchell and OLB Tyus Bowser return to practice this week. Said they're "in the realm" of their return window — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 2, 2023

Drop Candidates

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Snap share doesn't include missed games for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, De'Von Achane, Kareem Hunt, Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell.

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)

Carr/GM = Carries per game

Run Rate = Percentage of players snaps that were run plays

Run Sn = Number of team rush attempts player was on the field for

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rush share doesn't include missed games for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, De'Von Achane, Kareem Hunt, Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell.

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

RTs = Routes Run

TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run

Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played

Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)

RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)

Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5)

Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player

Carr Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player

Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

Red Zone (Inside the 20)