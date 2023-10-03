Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 5 Waivers Preview

Jerry Donabedian
October 3, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It's UDFA week here at Backfield Breakdown, with Jaleel McLaughlin, Ronnie Rivers, Matt Breida and Keaton Mitchell all likely to be among the more popular waiver adds ahead of Week 5. Below you'll find all of my backfield analysis for Weeks 4/5, relying in part on playing time and usage trends identified Monday in Box Score Breakdown.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Hips apparently lied this week, but initial reports suggest all three of the guys listed above may avoid missed time.

    

Missed Week 5

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

David Montgomery — Jahmyr Who?

Alvin Kamara — 75% snaps, 14 targets, 11 of team's 12 RB carries

Khalil Herbert — Week 4: 79% of snaps, 22 touches for 122 yards and a TD

De'Von Achane — Week 4: 66% of snaps, 11 touches for 120 yards and a TD

Isiah Pacheco — 12+ touches, 2+ targets every week so far / 158 total yards Week 4 

Dameon Pierce — season-high 25 touches Week 5 / Houston O-Line getting healthier

Gus Edwards — Week 4: 71% of snaps, 55% route share, 15 of 21 BAL RB carries

Ronnie Rivers — 27% snaps, 11 touches for 57 yards, Kyren Williams banged up

Cam Akers — 32% of snaps and seven touches for 51 yards in Vikes debut

Jaleel McLaughlin — Week 4: 33% snaps, 10 touches for 104 yards and a TD

     

Trending Down 📉

Zack Moss — JT possibly back Week 5

Miles Sanders — 2.9 YPC for year / Week 4: 43% snaps share, 32 total yards

Raheem Mostert — Week 4: 41% of snaps, 10 touches for 45 yards

Kenneth Gainwell — Week 4: 37% of snaps, six touches for 21 yards

AJ Dillon — 11 total yards Week 4 / Aaron Jones back

Joshua Kelley — Three straight starts with no TDs or catches / Ekeler back soon

Tyler Allgeier — Week 4: 26% of snaps, 12 total yards 

Sean Tucker — Benched Week 4... for Ke'Shawn Vaughn 😬

Kendre Miller — Week 4:  8% of snaps, two touches for eight yards

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions.

Messy Backfields

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Denver Broncos
  3. Miami Dolphins
  4. New York Jets
  • Chuba Hubbard got more snaps than Miles Sanders for the first time all season this past Sunday. It may have been related to Sanders playing through a groin injury, but either way the former Eagle has been ineffective (2.9 YPC) and could lose his starting job if he doesn't turn things around. Third-stringer Raheem Blackshear has barely played this year, and if the Panthers tire of Sanders they could turn to Hubbard for north of 15 touches per game.
  • Denver's Javonte Williams isn't in danger of losing his starting job, but he did leave early with a hip injury this past Sunday, which was the second major development of the afternoon in Denver's backfield. The first? Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin working ahead of Samaje Perine off the bench early in the game (before Williams left). McLaughlin had over 100 total yards and a TD, making him a priority waiver add in deeper leagues even if Williams doesn't end up missing any time. The rookie should also be owned in shallower formats in case Williams misses a game or two.
  • De'Von Achane took a little more off Raheem Mostert's plate Week 4 and ultimately had another big game after an epic Week 3. Giving Achane a lot of work might seem obvious to some, but Mostert is also a good player and did nothing wrong to lose the job. I'm not really sure how much that should matter if Achane is an upgrade, but the rookie's sub-200-pound frame is also a factor, and I wouldn't be shocked if Jeff Wilson comes back from IR within the next week or two and takes on a smallish role on third downs and/or short-yardage spots (he's the rare big back who is probably better suited to third downs than early downs between the 20s).
  • Breece Hall looks healthy and explosive but still hasn't reached 50% snap share in a game. The Jets have three RBs playing double-digit snaps nearly every week, and it's only shifted a little more in Hall's favor as the season progresses. I assumed it was just a matter of time before he progressed to something like 40 snaps and 18 touches per game, but now I wonder if that happens with the Jets in danger of falling out of playoff contention by the end of October.

     

On the Brink

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • The Ravens have graduated from 'Messy' to 'On the Brink' after Gus Edwards took 71 percent of snaps and 15 of the 21 RB carries in Sunday's drubbing of the Browns. Justice Hill, meanwhile, took only 11 percent of snaps after missing the previous game with turf toe, but his three carries went for 33 yards and Melvin Gordon also had a nice day in a limited role (18% snaps, four touches for 44 yards). It was only two weeks ago that Hill and Edwards essentially formed a 50/50 timeshare, and Hill may still be the better fit in Todd Monken's offense. In other words, expect fluidity in the coming weeks/months.
  • It's a similar story in Chicago, where Khalil Herbert just had by far his best game of the season on what was easily his largest snap share (78%). Herbert should obviously be started over Roschon Johnson, but there's still a good chance the rookie takes on more work at some point amidst another lost season for the Bears.
  • Rachaad White has gone no lower than 70% snap share of 17 touches in any game this season but is averaging just 3.3 YPC and 6.6 YPR. While the Bucs essentially have nothing behind him and are even flirting with Ke'Shawn Vaughn as the backup instead of Sean Tucker, my thinking is that they might look into upgrades now that they're in good position to win the AFC South (or at least stay in the hunt deep into the year). Potential trade targets could include Perine, Zack Moss or Antonio Gibson (rich man's Rachaad), 

      

Week 5 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

   

Bench Stashes

    

Drop Candidates

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Snap share doesn't include missed games for Austin EkelerSaquon Barkley, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, De'Von Achane, Kareem Hunt, Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell.

 PlayerSnap %SnapsRun RateRun SnPass Sn3D%3D SnSAT
INDZack Moss85.6%16648.2%808660.0%277.8%
NYGSaquon Barkley82.6%10943.1%476226.2%116.4%
LAKyren Williams82.5%23633.5%7915790.9%4015.7%
SFChristian McCaffrey80.1%20150.7%1029994.3%3318.9%
CINJoe Mixon79.3%17637.5%6611036.8%148.0%
TBRachaad White77.3%19142.9%8210985.4%4112.6%
JAXTravis Etienne77.1%20543.4%8911668.4%268.8%
LVJosh Jacobs77.0%17742.9%7610133.3%106.2%
NOAlvin Kamara76.7%4632.6%153112.8%615.2%
ATLBijan Robinson73.8%18338.8%7111286.7%3929.5%
MINAlexander Mattison73.7%17433.9%5911555.9%196.9%
ARIJames Conner71.7%16751.5%868135.0%145.4%
NERhamondre Stevenson70.5%18939.2%7411570.0%3511.6%
DALTony Pollard68.5%18945.0%8510460.9%287.9%
LACJoshua Kelley65.3%16939.1%6610378.9%305.9%
DETDavid Montgomery65.0%13456.7%765841.3%199.0%
MIARaheem Mostert60.3%15243.4%668660.0%1823.7%
SEAKenneth Walker60.3%14149.6%707127.3%914.9%
CARMiles Sanders58.2%15339.2%609322.6%128.5%
GBAJ Dillon58.0%13441.8%567851.2%229.0%
CLEJerome Ford57.9%14740.8%608776.1%3516.3%
CHIKhalil Herbert57.0%13847.1%657354.8%234.3%
TENDerrick Henry56.6%12862.5%80485.3%22.3%
PHID'Andre Swift56.3%15648.7%768052.4%229.0%
BUFJames Cook56.2%14645.9%677927.8%1011.6%
LACAustin Ekeler53.9%4153.7%221910.5%49.8%
PITNajee Harris53.5%12243.4%536915.9%76.6%
WASBrian Robinson52.0%13350.4%676614.6%62.3%
HOUDameon Pierce51.1%14153.9%76659.4%55.7%
KCIsiah Pacheco50.9%13650.0%68682.4%12.9%
TENTyjae Spears50.0%11333.6%387592.1%3522.1%
PHIKenneth Gainwell48.1%9948.5%485133.3%1417.2%
BALGus Edwards45.5%11662.1%724436.4%163.4%
WASAntonio Gibson44.9%11519.1%229380.5%337.0%
PITJaylen Warren43.9%10033.0%336781.8%367.0%
DENSamaje Perine43.8%9828.6%287065.7%2316.3%
DETJahmyr Gibbs43.1%11644.0%516541.3%1925.9%
NYGMatt Breida42.6%10733.6%367161.9%261.9%
CARChuba Hubbard41.8%11030.0%337777.4%412.7%
GBAaron Jones40.7%4641.3%192714.0%619.6%
NYJBreece Hall40.3%8741.4%36519.5%44.6%
DENJavonte Williams39.7%8948.3%434611.4%41.1%
MIADe'Von Achane39.0%7343.8%324120.0%620.5%
ATLTyler Allgeier38.3%9556.8%544126.7%120.0%
NEEzekiel Elliott36.2%9743.3%425538.0%1914.4%
CHIRoschon Johnson35.5%8637.2%325445.2%1914.0%
NOTony Jones34.4%8531.8%275842.6%2010.6%
NYJDalvin Cook33.3%7245.8%33397.1%38.3%
BALJustice Hill33.3%6147.5%293231.8%140.0%
HOUDevin Singletary32.2%8936.0%325741.5%2216.9%
SEAZach Charbonnet30.8%7234.7%254718.2%69.7%
KCJerick McKinnon29.2%7825.6%205897.6%4116.7%
BUFLatavius Murray26.5%6934.8%244550.0%1830.4%
CLEKareem Hunt23.0%2853.6%15136.5%310.7%
ARIEmari Demercado18.9%449.1%44065.0%264.5%
DALRico Dowdle15.2%4259.5%251713.0%67.1%
DENJaleel McLaughlin15.2%3438.2%132114.3%517.6%

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
  • Carr/GM = Carries per game
  • Run Rate = Percentage of players snaps that were run plays
  • Run Sn = Number of team rush attempts player was on the field for
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rush share doesn't include missed games for Austin EkelerSaquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, De'Von Achane, Kareem Hunt, Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell.

 PlayerRush ShCarr/GmCarrRush YdRush TDBTBT/TYPCYBCYAC
CINJoe Mixon77.6%14.8592471322.74.20.83.4
MINAlexander Mattison76.7%14.0562500168.04.51.33.2
INDZack Moss74.2%22.0662801236.04.21.33.0
LVJosh Jacobs72.1%15.5621661240.02.70.32.5
TENDerrick Henry70.2%18.3732852419.83.90.33.6
WASBrian Robinson66.3%15.361261388.34.31.03.2
DETDavid Montgomery66.3%23.0692625135.53.80.63.2
SEAKenneth Walker64.6%16.064283598.04.41.33.1
JAXTravis Etienne61.6%17.3692601136.43.80.43.4
SFChristian McCaffrey60.6%20.0804596519.65.71.24.6
NOAlvin Kamara57.9%11.01151046.04.61.92.7
LAKyren Williams57.7%16.0642455175.03.51.71.9
ARIJames Conner56.9%15.5623182611.75.12.13.1
HOUDameon Pierce56.6%16.064181189.02.8-0.53.3
PITNajee Harris56.3%12.3492100114.84.30.63.7
CARMiles Sanders56.3%13.5541581611.52.90.62.4
NERhamondre Stevenson54.5%15.0601641418.02.70.62.1
TBRachaad White53.8%15.863206189.53.30.62.7
DALTony Pollard53.3%18.3733112329.34.31.03.3
NYGSaquon Barkley52.7%14.529114157.63.90.93.0
LACJoshua Kelley50.4%14.3572071414.53.60.53.0
GBAJ Dillon48.4%11.0441180223.52.7-0.12.8
BUFJames Cook47.1%14.0562961322.35.31.43.9
KCIsiah Pacheco47.0%13.8552702115.94.91.43.5
ATLBijan Robinson46.9%13.3533180710.36.02.33.7
DENJavonte Williams45.2%9.538138059.83.61.22.5
MIARaheem Mostert42.9%12.0482496106.15.22.23.0
PHID'Andre Swift42.1%14.859364297.66.32.14.2
CHIKhalil Herbert40.2%10.341196068.54.81.13.7
LACAustin Ekeler40.0%16.0161171210.07.31.75.6
ATLTyler Allgeier39.8%11.3451512105.13.4-0.43.8
NYJBreece Hall39.0%8.0322100137.06.60.66.0
CLEJerome Ford38.2%12.550186187.53.71.02.7
NYJDalvin Cook36.6%7.53074049.52.50.32.2
PHIKenneth Gainwell34.8%10.7321110219.53.50.33.2
GBAaron Jones31.9%7.01459135.74.21.92.3
BALGus Edwards31.7%11.0441931223.04.41.33.2
NEEzekiel Elliott30.9%8.5341380221.04.11.52.5
MIADe'Von Achane29.3%9.027309457.011.47.24.3
DETJahmyr Gibbs28.9%9.839179068.84.60.93.7
PITJaylen Warren28.7%6.32584058.63.41.02.4
CARChuba Hubbard27.1%6.526119066.24.60.44.2
NOJamaal Williams26.7%13.527740129.02.70.72.1
HOUDevin Singletary23.9%6.827950131.03.50.03.5
NYGMatt Breida22.1%5.321611130.02.90.42.5
CHIRoschon Johnson21.6%5.5221031311.04.72.81.9
BALJustice Hill21.6%7.32283246.33.80.43.4
DENSamaje Perine21.4%4.518660129.03.71.12.5
CLENick Chubb21.4%14.0281700216.06.11.94.1
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire21.4%6.32589147.53.61.32.2
SEAZach Charbonnet21.2%5.321104038.35.01.53.5
NOTony Jones20.8%5.32170200.03.31.12.2
TENTyjae Spears19.2%5.0201220310.06.10.95.2
CLEKareem Hunt17.9%5.010250112.02.5-0.63.1
BUFDamien Harris16.0%4.819801210.54.21.13.1
DENJaleel McLaughlin15.5%3.31392100.07.11.25.9
DALRico Dowdle14.6%5.020800125.04.00.73.3
BUFLatavius Murray14.3%4.317772211.54.52.02.6
WASAntonio Gibson14.1%3.31354045.34.21.03.1
JAXTank Bigsby10.7%3.01233226.02.80.42.3
MINCam Akers-13.52769146.82.60.61.9

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  TGTRTsTPRRRT/GmPass SnRT/PSRECYdsTDDrop
LVJosh Jacobs258130.9%25.310180.2%1817301
CARMiles Sanders238028.8%23.39386.0%158101
LAKyren Williams2210920.2%39.315769.4%1110112
ATLBijan Robinson2210121.8%28.011290.2%1913412
PITJaylen Warren225341.5%16.86779.1%1812701
SFChristian McCaffrey218225.6%24.89982.8%1814110
DETJahmyr Gibbs186328.6%16.36596.9%147001
DALTony Pollard178719.5%26.010483.7%156101
JAXTravis Etienne169716.5%29.011683.6%149600
NERhamondre Stevenson168918.0%28.811577.4%128702
MINAlexander Mattison168618.6%28.811574.8%115211
MIARaheem Mostert158018.8%21.58693.0%1311510
CHIKhalil Herbert156124.6%18.37383.6%108311
DENJavonte Williams153938.5%11.54684.8%115100
BUFJames Cook146820.6%19.87986.1%1111500
TENTyjae Spears145326.4%18.87570.7%102801
NOAlvin Kamara142948.3%31.03193.5%133300
TBRachaad White139413.8%27.310986.2%138600
CINJoe Mixon138914.6%27.511080.9%96702
CLEJerome Ford137517.3%21.88786.2%107721
DENSamaje Perine135822.4%17.57082.9%119500
KCIsiah Pacheco126518.5%17.06895.6%109000
CARChuba Hubbard125621.4%19.37772.7%115700
CHIRoschon Johnson124626.1%13.55485.2%115801
PHID'Andre Swift116217.7%20.08077.5%93701
HOUDameon Pierce115719.3%16.36587.7%86801
NYGSaquon Barkley114822.9%31.06277.4%94110
NEEzekiel Elliott114425.0%13.85580.0%82700
WASAntonio Gibson108012.5%23.39386.0%86800
ARIJames Conner105518.2%20.38167.9%83000
SEAKenneth Walker105219.2%17.87173.2%87300
NYJBreece Hall104223.8%12.85182.4%54203
MIADe'Von Achane104025.0%13.74197.6%85320
NYGMatt Breida95317.0%17.87174.6%94600
KCJerick McKinnon94918.4%14.55884.5%75321
LVAmeer Abdullah92832.1%8.83580.0%53500
INDZack Moss86612.1%28.78676.7%64210
PITNajee Harris85714.0%17.36982.6%43401
PHIKenneth Gainwell84816.7%17.05194.1%73200
TENDerrick Henry84119.5%12.04885.4%68200
NYJMichael Carter83125.8%11.84766.0%63000
NYJDalvin Cook83026.7%9.83976.9%84400
ATLTyler Allgeier82828.6%10.34168.3%63201
WASBrian Robinson75612.5%16.56684.8%55511
BUFLatavius Murray73619.4%11.34580.0%64800
SEAZach Charbonnet73420.6%11.84772.3%42200
NOTony Jones64314.0%14.55874.1%42100
ARIEmari Demercado62920.7%10.04072.5%52801
GBAaron Jones62623.1%13.52796.3%38211
CLEDeon Jackson62623.1%29.02989.7%51401
GBAJ Dillon5618.2%19.57878.2%32501
LACAustin Ekeler51926.3%19.019100.0%44700
HOUDevin Singletary4478.5%14.35782.5%42500
LACJoshua Kelley3634.8%25.810361.2%1501
DETDavid Montgomery3407.5%19.35869.0%32700
BALGus Edwards3329.4%11.04472.7%2100
BALJustice Hill32412.5%10.73275.0%31200
CLEKareem Hunt31127.3%6.51384.6%22200

       

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Carr Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
 Sn %SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
Tony Pollard73.9%1760.0%920.0%00
Kenneth Walker69.2%980.0%840.0%00
David Montgomery66.7%875.0%640.0%00
Brian Robinson81.8%983.3%510.0%00
Alexander Mattison77.8%1483.3%5020.0%21
Kyren Williams83.3%1071.4%540.0%00
Christian McCaffrey100.0%1362.5%530.0%00
Josh Jacobs94.1%1662.5%5116.7%10
Raheem Mostert61.1%1150.0%430.0%00
Zack Moss41.7%550.0%400.0%00
D'Andre Swift81.8%950.0%420.0%00
Austin Ekeler35.7%540.0%410.0%00
Latavius Murray31.3%536.4%4220.0%10
Derrick Henry100.0%5100.0%310.0%00
Miles Sanders80.0%4100.0%310.0%00
James Conner80.0%4100.0%320.0%00
Roschon Johnson50.0%475.0%310.0%00
Tyler Allgeier75.0%675.0%320.0%00
Rachaad White81.8%975.0%310.0%00
Tank Bigsby50.0%375.0%320.0%00
Dameon Pierce81.8%950.0%310.0%00
AJ Dillon50.0%550.0%300.0%00
Justice Hill55.6%542.9%320.0%00
Isiah Pacheco33.3%537.5%3114.3%10
Joshua Kelley64.3%930.0%310.0%00
James Cook31.3%527.3%310.0%00
Damien Harris37.5%627.3%310.0%00
Pierre Strong40.0%266.7%210.0%00
Tony Jones80.0%466.7%2250.0%10
De'Von Achane27.8%525.0%2112.5%11
Zach Charbonnet30.8%420.0%200.0%00
Rico Dowdle13.0%313.3%200.0%00
Joe Mixon83.3%5100.0%100.0%00
Saquon Barkley75.0%3100.0%110.0%00
Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%1100.0%110.0%00
Dalvin Cook50.0%250.0%100.0%00
Jaleel McLaughlin14.3%233.3%110.0%00
Jerome Ford40.0%233.3%1150.0%11
Javonte Williams21.4%333.3%100.0%00
Bijan Robinson37.5%325.0%100.0%00
Aaron Jones20.0%216.7%110.0%00
J.K. Dobbins11.1%114.3%110.0%00
Gus Edwards22.2%214.3%110.0%00
Cam Akers16.7%214.3%110.0%00
Jahmyr Gibbs25.0%312.5%100.0%00
Khalil Herbert37.5%30.0%0050.0%11
Samaje Perine57.1%80.0%000.0%00
Travis Etienne50.0%30.0%000.0%00
Jerick McKinnon60.0%90.0%0014.3%11
Najee Harris100.0%20.0%000.0%00
Breece Hall50.0%20.0%000.0%00

         

Red Zone (Inside the 20)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Carr Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
 Sn %SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
Tony Pollard72.6%6161.4%27212.9%40
Christian McCaffrey96.3%5268.8%22521.4%31
Kenneth Walker60.0%3078.3%1855.6%10
David Montgomery54.2%2654.5%1850.0%00
Kyren Williams87.8%3680.0%16542.9%61
Isiah Pacheco55.1%2760.9%1418.3%20
Rachaad White89.7%3576.5%13110.5%20
Brian Robinson60.0%2457.1%12313.3%21
D'Andre Swift62.8%2744.4%1229.1%10
Josh Jacobs83.7%3664.7%11115.0%30
Joshua Kelley61.8%3440.7%1110.0%00
Alexander Mattison82.1%3276.9%10021.7%51
Dameon Pierce59.1%2645.5%1017.7%10
Derrick Henry53.6%1581.8%910.0%00
Tyler Allgeier50.0%1756.3%926.3%10
Zack Moss58.3%2145.0%9120.0%31
Joe Mixon82.6%19100.0%817.1%10
De'Von Achane40.4%1936.4%8320.0%42
Raheem Mostert53.2%2536.4%8410.0%21
Kenneth Gainwell32.6%1429.6%800.0%00
James Cook37.3%1928.6%810.0%00
Rhamondre Stevenson82.4%1487.5%710.0%00
Justice Hill51.4%1835.0%720.0%00
James Conner76.0%1975.0%6211.8%20
Dalvin Cook40.0%1050.0%600.0%00
AJ Dillon35.0%1446.2%600.0%00
Chuba Hubbard44.4%1242.9%600.0%00
Miles Sanders48.1%1342.9%6114.3%10
Latavius Murray35.3%1821.4%6210.0%20
Damien Harris25.5%1321.4%610.0%00
Jahmyr Gibbs37.5%1818.2%600.0%00
Rico Dowdle14.3%1213.6%603.2%11
Tony Jones44.1%1538.5%525.3%10
Saquon Barkley80.0%2433.3%5110.0%11
Bijan Robinson58.8%2031.3%5012.5%21
Zach Charbonnet36.0%1821.7%505.6%10
Austin Ekeler18.2%1018.5%514.8%10
Samaje Perine54.8%2333.3%409.5%20
Travis Etienne71.4%2030.8%400.0%00
Khalil Herbert58.6%1728.6%409.1%11
Roschon Johnson27.6%828.6%4118.2%20
Deon Jackson33.3%1220.0%400.0%00
Devin Singletary22.7%1018.2%400.0%00
Isaiah Spiller14.5%814.8%404.8%10
Najee Harris63.2%1275.0%300.0%00
Jaleel McLaughlin19.0%825.0%314.8%11
Jamaal Williams32.4%1123.1%300.0%00
Tank Bigsby28.6%823.1%320.0%00
Antonio Gibson37.5%1514.3%300.0%00
Javonte Williams19.0%816.7%200.0%00
Aaron Jones27.5%1115.4%2111.5%30
Patrick Taylor37.5%1515.4%203.8%10
Matt Breida20.0%613.3%210.0%00
Cam Akers9.8%410.0%210.0%00
Gus Edwards28.6%1010.0%210.0%00
Elijah Mitchell3.7%26.3%200.0%00
Jaylen Warren21.1%425.0%107.7%10
Ezekiel Elliott17.6%312.5%1012.5%10
Jerome Ford33.3%610.0%1128.6%22
Breece Hall36.0%98.3%100.0%00
Jerick McKinnon38.8%194.3%108.3%22
Tyjae Spears57.1%160.0%0015.4%20
Alvin Kamara5.9%20.0%0010.5%20

     

Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
