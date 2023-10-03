Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 5 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
It's UDFA week here at Backfield Breakdown, with Jaleel McLaughlin, Ronnie Rivers, Matt Breida and Keaton Mitchell all likely to be among the more popular waiver adds ahead of Week 5. Below you'll find all of my backfield analysis for Weeks 4/5, relying in part on playing time and usage trends identified Monday in Box Score Breakdown.
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- Kyren Williams (hip / day-to-day)
- Javonte Williams (hip / day-to-day)
- Rico Dowdle (hip / day-to-day)
Hips apparently lied this week, but initial reports suggest all three of the guys listed above may avoid missed time.
Missed Week 5
- Saquon Barkley (ankle / day-to-day)
- Austin Ekeler (ankle / likely back after Week 5 bye)
- Jonathan Taylor (ankle / PUP - practicing this week)
- Elijah Mitchell (knee / day-to-day)
- Keaontay Ingram (neck / day-to-day)
- Jeff Wilson (abdomen / IR - eligible for Week 5 return)
- Jamaal Williams (hamstring / IR - eligible for Week 8 return)
- Chase Edmonds (ankle / IR - eligible for Week 8 return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
David Montgomery — Jahmyr Who?
Alvin Kamara — 75% snaps, 14 targets,
Khalil Herbert — Week 4: 79% of snaps, 22 touches for 122 yards and a TD
De'Von Achane — Week 4: 66% of snaps, 11 touches for 120 yards and a TD
Isiah Pacheco — 12+ touches, 2+ targets every week so far / 158 total yards Week 4
Dameon Pierce — season-high 25 touches Week 5 / Houston O-Line getting healthier
Gus Edwards — Week 4: 71% of snaps, 55% route share, 15 of 21 BAL RB carries
Ronnie Rivers — 27% snaps, 11 touches for 57 yards, Kyren Williams banged up
Cam Akers — 32% of snaps and seven touches for 51 yards in Vikes debut
Jaleel McLaughlin — Week 4: 33% snaps, 10 touches for 104 yards and a TD
Trending Down 📉
Zack Moss — JT possibly back Week 5
Miles Sanders — 2.9 YPC for year / Week 4: 43% snaps share, 32 total yards
Raheem Mostert — Week 4: 41% of snaps, 10 touches for 45 yards
Kenneth Gainwell — Week 4: 37% of snaps, six touches for 21 yards
AJ Dillon — 11 total yards Week 4 / Aaron Jones back
Joshua Kelley — Three straight starts with no TDs or catches / Ekeler back soon
Tyler Allgeier — Week 4: 26% of snaps, 12 total yards
Sean Tucker — Benched Week 4... for Ke'Shawn Vaughn 😬
Kendre Miller — Week 4: 8% of snaps, two touches for eight yards
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions.
Messy Backfields
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Chuba Hubbard got more snaps than Miles Sanders for the first time all season this past Sunday. It may have been related to Sanders playing through a groin injury, but either way the former Eagle has been ineffective (2.9 YPC) and could lose his starting job if he doesn't turn things around. Third-stringer Raheem Blackshear has barely played this year, and if the Panthers tire of Sanders they could turn to Hubbard for north of 15 touches per game.
- Denver's Javonte Williams isn't in danger of losing his starting job, but he did leave early with a hip injury this past Sunday, which was the second major development of the afternoon in Denver's backfield. The first? Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin working ahead of Samaje Perine off the bench early in the game (before Williams left). McLaughlin had over 100 total yards and a TD, making him a priority waiver add in deeper leagues even if Williams doesn't end up missing any time. The rookie should also be owned in shallower formats in case Williams misses a game or two.
- De'Von Achane took a little more off Raheem Mostert's plate Week 4 and ultimately had another big game after an epic Week 3. Giving Achane a lot of work might seem obvious to some, but Mostert is also a good player and did nothing wrong to lose the job. I'm not really sure how much that should matter if Achane is an upgrade, but the rookie's sub-200-pound frame is also a factor, and I wouldn't be shocked if Jeff Wilson comes back from IR within the next week or two and takes on a smallish role on third downs and/or short-yardage spots (he's the rare big back who is probably better suited to third downs than early downs between the 20s).
- Breece Hall looks healthy and explosive but still hasn't reached 50% snap share in a game. The Jets have three RBs playing double-digit snaps nearly every week, and it's only shifted a little more in Hall's favor as the season progresses. I assumed it was just a matter of time before he progressed to something like 40 snaps and 18 touches per game, but now I wonder if that happens with the Jets in danger of falling out of playoff contention by the end of October.
On the Brink
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Ravens have graduated from 'Messy' to 'On the Brink' after Gus Edwards took 71 percent of snaps and 15 of the 21 RB carries in Sunday's drubbing of the Browns. Justice Hill, meanwhile, took only 11 percent of snaps after missing the previous game with turf toe, but his three carries went for 33 yards and Melvin Gordon also had a nice day in a limited role (18% snaps, four touches for 44 yards). It was only two weeks ago that Hill and Edwards essentially formed a 50/50 timeshare, and Hill may still be the better fit in Todd Monken's offense. In other words, expect fluidity in the coming weeks/months.
- It's a similar story in Chicago, where Khalil Herbert just had by far his best game of the season on what was easily his largest snap share (78%). Herbert should obviously be started over Roschon Johnson, but there's still a good chance the rookie takes on more work at some point amidst another lost season for the Bears.
- Rachaad White has gone no lower than 70% snap share of 17 touches in any game this season but is averaging just 3.3 YPC and 6.6 YPR. While the Bucs essentially have nothing behind him and are even flirting with Ke'Shawn Vaughn as the backup instead of Sean Tucker, my thinking is that they might look into upgrades now that they're in good position to win the AFC South (or at least stay in the hunt deep into the year). Potential trade targets could include Perine, Zack Moss or Antonio Gibson (rich man's Rachaad),
Week 5 Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
- Jaleel McLaughlin - 3%
- Chuba Hubbard - 25%
- Matt Breida - 27%
- Ronnie Rivers - 0%
Bench Stashes
- Tyjae Spears - 24%
- Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 41%
- Latavius Murray - 10%
- Rico Dowdle (hip) - 9%
- Justice Hill - 35%
- Ezekiel Elliott - 47%
- Keaton Mitchell (IR - shoulder) - 17%
- Emari Demercado - 1%
Drop Candidates
- Dalvin Cook
- AJ Dillon
- Jerick McKinnon
- Joshua Kelley
- Jamaal Williams (IR - hamstring)
- Damien Harris
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Tony Jones
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
Note: Snap share doesn't include missed games for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, De'Von Achane, Kareem Hunt, Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell.
|Player
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Run Rate
|Run Sn
|Pass Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT
|IND
|Zack Moss
|85.6%
|166
|48.2%
|80
|86
|60.0%
|27
|7.8%
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|82.6%
|109
|43.1%
|47
|62
|26.2%
|11
|6.4%
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|82.5%
|236
|33.5%
|79
|157
|90.9%
|40
|15.7%
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|80.1%
|201
|50.7%
|102
|99
|94.3%
|33
|18.9%
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|79.3%
|176
|37.5%
|66
|110
|36.8%
|14
|8.0%
|TB
|Rachaad White
|77.3%
|191
|42.9%
|82
|109
|85.4%
|41
|12.6%
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|77.1%
|205
|43.4%
|89
|116
|68.4%
|26
|8.8%
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|77.0%
|177
|42.9%
|76
|101
|33.3%
|10
|6.2%
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|76.7%
|46
|32.6%
|15
|31
|12.8%
|6
|15.2%
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|73.8%
|183
|38.8%
|71
|112
|86.7%
|39
|29.5%
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|73.7%
|174
|33.9%
|59
|115
|55.9%
|19
|6.9%
|ARI
|James Conner
|71.7%
|167
|51.5%
|86
|81
|35.0%
|14
|5.4%
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|70.5%
|189
|39.2%
|74
|115
|70.0%
|35
|11.6%
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|68.5%
|189
|45.0%
|85
|104
|60.9%
|28
|7.9%
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|65.3%
|169
|39.1%
|66
|103
|78.9%
|30
|5.9%
|DET
|David Montgomery
|65.0%
|134
|56.7%
|76
|58
|41.3%
|19
|9.0%
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|60.3%
|152
|43.4%
|66
|86
|60.0%
|18
|23.7%
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|60.3%
|141
|49.6%
|70
|71
|27.3%
|9
|14.9%
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|58.2%
|153
|39.2%
|60
|93
|22.6%
|12
|8.5%
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|58.0%
|134
|41.8%
|56
|78
|51.2%
|22
|9.0%
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|57.9%
|147
|40.8%
|60
|87
|76.1%
|35
|16.3%
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|57.0%
|138
|47.1%
|65
|73
|54.8%
|23
|4.3%
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|56.6%
|128
|62.5%
|80
|48
|5.3%
|2
|2.3%
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|56.3%
|156
|48.7%
|76
|80
|52.4%
|22
|9.0%
|BUF
|James Cook
|56.2%
|146
|45.9%
|67
|79
|27.8%
|10
|11.6%
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|53.9%
|41
|53.7%
|22
|19
|10.5%
|4
|9.8%
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|53.5%
|122
|43.4%
|53
|69
|15.9%
|7
|6.6%
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|52.0%
|133
|50.4%
|67
|66
|14.6%
|6
|2.3%
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|51.1%
|141
|53.9%
|76
|65
|9.4%
|5
|5.7%
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|50.9%
|136
|50.0%
|68
|68
|2.4%
|1
|2.9%
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|50.0%
|113
|33.6%
|38
|75
|92.1%
|35
|22.1%
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|48.1%
|99
|48.5%
|48
|51
|33.3%
|14
|17.2%
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|45.5%
|116
|62.1%
|72
|44
|36.4%
|16
|3.4%
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|44.9%
|115
|19.1%
|22
|93
|80.5%
|33
|7.0%
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|43.9%
|100
|33.0%
|33
|67
|81.8%
|36
|7.0%
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|43.8%
|98
|28.6%
|28
|70
|65.7%
|23
|16.3%
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|43.1%
|116
|44.0%
|51
|65
|41.3%
|19
|25.9%
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|42.6%
|107
|33.6%
|36
|71
|61.9%
|26
|1.9%
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|41.8%
|110
|30.0%
|33
|77
|77.4%
|41
|2.7%
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|40.7%
|46
|41.3%
|19
|27
|14.0%
|6
|19.6%
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|40.3%
|87
|41.4%
|36
|51
|9.5%
|4
|4.6%
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|39.7%
|89
|48.3%
|43
|46
|11.4%
|4
|1.1%
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|39.0%
|73
|43.8%
|32
|41
|20.0%
|6
|20.5%
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|38.3%
|95
|56.8%
|54
|41
|26.7%
|12
|0.0%
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|36.2%
|97
|43.3%
|42
|55
|38.0%
|19
|14.4%
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|35.5%
|86
|37.2%
|32
|54
|45.2%
|19
|14.0%
|NO
|Tony Jones
|34.4%
|85
|31.8%
|27
|58
|42.6%
|20
|10.6%
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|33.3%
|72
|45.8%
|33
|39
|7.1%
|3
|8.3%
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|33.3%
|61
|47.5%
|29
|32
|31.8%
|14
|0.0%
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|32.2%
|89
|36.0%
|32
|57
|41.5%
|22
|16.9%
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|30.8%
|72
|34.7%
|25
|47
|18.2%
|6
|9.7%
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|29.2%
|78
|25.6%
|20
|58
|97.6%
|41
|16.7%
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|26.5%
|69
|34.8%
|24
|45
|50.0%
|18
|30.4%
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|23.0%
|28
|53.6%
|15
|13
|6.5%
|3
|10.7%
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|18.9%
|44
|9.1%
|4
|40
|65.0%
|26
|4.5%
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|15.2%
|42
|59.5%
|25
|17
|13.0%
|6
|7.1%
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|15.2%
|34
|38.2%
|13
|21
|14.3%
|5
|17.6%
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
- Carr/GM = Carries per game
- Run Rate = Percentage of players snaps that were run plays
- Run Sn = Number of team rush attempts player was on the field for
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
Note: Rush share doesn't include missed games for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, De'Von Achane, Kareem Hunt, Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell.
|Player
|Rush Sh
|Carr/Gm
|Carr
|Rush Yd
|Rush TD
|BT
|BT/T
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|77.6%
|14.8
|59
|247
|1
|3
|22.7
|4.2
|0.8
|3.4
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|76.7%
|14.0
|56
|250
|0
|1
|68.0
|4.5
|1.3
|3.2
|IND
|Zack Moss
|74.2%
|22.0
|66
|280
|1
|2
|36.0
|4.2
|1.3
|3.0
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|72.1%
|15.5
|62
|166
|1
|2
|40.0
|2.7
|0.3
|2.5
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|70.2%
|18.3
|73
|285
|2
|4
|19.8
|3.9
|0.3
|3.6
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|66.3%
|15.3
|61
|261
|3
|8
|8.3
|4.3
|1.0
|3.2
|DET
|David Montgomery
|66.3%
|23.0
|69
|262
|5
|13
|5.5
|3.8
|0.6
|3.2
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|64.6%
|16.0
|64
|283
|5
|9
|8.0
|4.4
|1.3
|3.1
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|61.6%
|17.3
|69
|260
|1
|13
|6.4
|3.8
|0.4
|3.4
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|60.6%
|20.0
|80
|459
|6
|5
|19.6
|5.7
|1.2
|4.6
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|57.9%
|11.0
|11
|51
|0
|4
|6.0
|4.6
|1.9
|2.7
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|57.7%
|16.0
|64
|245
|5
|1
|75.0
|3.5
|1.7
|1.9
|ARI
|James Conner
|56.9%
|15.5
|62
|318
|2
|6
|11.7
|5.1
|2.1
|3.1
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|56.6%
|16.0
|64
|181
|1
|8
|9.0
|2.8
|-0.5
|3.3
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|56.3%
|12.3
|49
|210
|0
|11
|4.8
|4.3
|0.6
|3.7
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|56.3%
|13.5
|54
|158
|1
|6
|11.5
|2.9
|0.6
|2.4
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|54.5%
|15.0
|60
|164
|1
|4
|18.0
|2.7
|0.6
|2.1
|TB
|Rachaad White
|53.8%
|15.8
|63
|206
|1
|8
|9.5
|3.3
|0.6
|2.7
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|53.3%
|18.3
|73
|311
|2
|3
|29.3
|4.3
|1.0
|3.3
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|52.7%
|14.5
|29
|114
|1
|5
|7.6
|3.9
|0.9
|3.0
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|50.4%
|14.3
|57
|207
|1
|4
|14.5
|3.6
|0.5
|3.0
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|48.4%
|11.0
|44
|118
|0
|2
|23.5
|2.7
|-0.1
|2.8
|BUF
|James Cook
|47.1%
|14.0
|56
|296
|1
|3
|22.3
|5.3
|1.4
|3.9
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|47.0%
|13.8
|55
|270
|2
|11
|5.9
|4.9
|1.4
|3.5
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|46.9%
|13.3
|53
|318
|0
|7
|10.3
|6.0
|2.3
|3.7
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|45.2%
|9.5
|38
|138
|0
|5
|9.8
|3.6
|1.2
|2.5
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|42.9%
|12.0
|48
|249
|6
|10
|6.1
|5.2
|2.2
|3.0
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|42.1%
|14.8
|59
|364
|2
|9
|7.6
|6.3
|2.1
|4.2
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|40.2%
|10.3
|41
|196
|0
|6
|8.5
|4.8
|1.1
|3.7
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|40.0%
|16.0
|16
|117
|1
|2
|10.0
|7.3
|1.7
|5.6
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|39.8%
|11.3
|45
|151
|2
|10
|5.1
|3.4
|-0.4
|3.8
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|39.0%
|8.0
|32
|210
|0
|1
|37.0
|6.6
|0.6
|6.0
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|38.2%
|12.5
|50
|186
|1
|8
|7.5
|3.7
|1.0
|2.7
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|36.6%
|7.5
|30
|74
|0
|4
|9.5
|2.5
|0.3
|2.2
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|34.8%
|10.7
|32
|111
|0
|2
|19.5
|3.5
|0.3
|3.2
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|31.9%
|7.0
|14
|59
|1
|3
|5.7
|4.2
|1.9
|2.3
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|31.7%
|11.0
|44
|193
|1
|2
|23.0
|4.4
|1.3
|3.2
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|30.9%
|8.5
|34
|138
|0
|2
|21.0
|4.1
|1.5
|2.5
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|29.3%
|9.0
|27
|309
|4
|5
|7.0
|11.4
|7.2
|4.3
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|28.9%
|9.8
|39
|179
|0
|6
|8.8
|4.6
|0.9
|3.7
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|28.7%
|6.3
|25
|84
|0
|5
|8.6
|3.4
|1.0
|2.4
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|27.1%
|6.5
|26
|119
|0
|6
|6.2
|4.6
|0.4
|4.2
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|26.7%
|13.5
|27
|74
|0
|1
|29.0
|2.7
|0.7
|2.1
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|23.9%
|6.8
|27
|95
|0
|1
|31.0
|3.5
|0.0
|3.5
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|22.1%
|5.3
|21
|61
|1
|1
|30.0
|2.9
|0.4
|2.5
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|21.6%
|5.5
|22
|103
|1
|3
|11.0
|4.7
|2.8
|1.9
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|21.6%
|7.3
|22
|83
|2
|4
|6.3
|3.8
|0.4
|3.4
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|21.4%
|4.5
|18
|66
|0
|1
|29.0
|3.7
|1.1
|2.5
|CLE
|Nick Chubb
|21.4%
|14.0
|28
|170
|0
|2
|16.0
|6.1
|1.9
|4.1
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|21.4%
|6.3
|25
|89
|1
|4
|7.5
|3.6
|1.3
|2.2
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|21.2%
|5.3
|21
|104
|0
|3
|8.3
|5.0
|1.5
|3.5
|NO
|Tony Jones
|20.8%
|5.3
|21
|70
|2
|0
|0.0
|3.3
|1.1
|2.2
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|19.2%
|5.0
|20
|122
|0
|3
|10.0
|6.1
|0.9
|5.2
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|17.9%
|5.0
|10
|25
|0
|1
|12.0
|2.5
|-0.6
|3.1
|BUF
|Damien Harris
|16.0%
|4.8
|19
|80
|1
|2
|10.5
|4.2
|1.1
|3.1
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|15.5%
|3.3
|13
|92
|1
|0
|0.0
|7.1
|1.2
|5.9
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|14.6%
|5.0
|20
|80
|0
|1
|25.0
|4.0
|0.7
|3.3
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|14.3%
|4.3
|17
|77
|2
|2
|11.5
|4.5
|2.0
|2.6
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|14.1%
|3.3
|13
|54
|0
|4
|5.3
|4.2
|1.0
|3.1
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|10.7%
|3.0
|12
|33
|2
|2
|6.0
|2.8
|0.4
|2.3
|MIN
|Cam Akers
|-
|13.5
|27
|69
|1
|4
|6.8
|2.6
|0.6
|1.9
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|TGT
|RTs
|TPRR
|RT/Gm
|Pass Sn
|RT/PS
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|25
|81
|30.9%
|25.3
|101
|80.2%
|18
|173
|0
|1
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|23
|80
|28.8%
|23.3
|93
|86.0%
|15
|81
|0
|1
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|22
|109
|20.2%
|39.3
|157
|69.4%
|11
|101
|1
|2
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|22
|101
|21.8%
|28.0
|112
|90.2%
|19
|134
|1
|2
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|22
|53
|41.5%
|16.8
|67
|79.1%
|18
|127
|0
|1
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|21
|82
|25.6%
|24.8
|99
|82.8%
|18
|141
|1
|0
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|18
|63
|28.6%
|16.3
|65
|96.9%
|14
|70
|0
|1
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|17
|87
|19.5%
|26.0
|104
|83.7%
|15
|61
|0
|1
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|16
|97
|16.5%
|29.0
|116
|83.6%
|14
|96
|0
|0
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|16
|89
|18.0%
|28.8
|115
|77.4%
|12
|87
|0
|2
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|16
|86
|18.6%
|28.8
|115
|74.8%
|11
|52
|1
|1
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|15
|80
|18.8%
|21.5
|86
|93.0%
|13
|115
|1
|0
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|15
|61
|24.6%
|18.3
|73
|83.6%
|10
|83
|1
|1
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|15
|39
|38.5%
|11.5
|46
|84.8%
|11
|51
|0
|0
|BUF
|James Cook
|14
|68
|20.6%
|19.8
|79
|86.1%
|11
|115
|0
|0
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|14
|53
|26.4%
|18.8
|75
|70.7%
|10
|28
|0
|1
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|14
|29
|48.3%
|31.0
|31
|93.5%
|13
|33
|0
|0
|TB
|Rachaad White
|13
|94
|13.8%
|27.3
|109
|86.2%
|13
|86
|0
|0
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|13
|89
|14.6%
|27.5
|110
|80.9%
|9
|67
|0
|2
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|13
|75
|17.3%
|21.8
|87
|86.2%
|10
|77
|2
|1
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|13
|58
|22.4%
|17.5
|70
|82.9%
|11
|95
|0
|0
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|12
|65
|18.5%
|17.0
|68
|95.6%
|10
|90
|0
|0
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|12
|56
|21.4%
|19.3
|77
|72.7%
|11
|57
|0
|0
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|12
|46
|26.1%
|13.5
|54
|85.2%
|11
|58
|0
|1
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|11
|62
|17.7%
|20.0
|80
|77.5%
|9
|37
|0
|1
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|11
|57
|19.3%
|16.3
|65
|87.7%
|8
|68
|0
|1
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|11
|48
|22.9%
|31.0
|62
|77.4%
|9
|41
|1
|0
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|11
|44
|25.0%
|13.8
|55
|80.0%
|8
|27
|0
|0
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|10
|80
|12.5%
|23.3
|93
|86.0%
|8
|68
|0
|0
|ARI
|James Conner
|10
|55
|18.2%
|20.3
|81
|67.9%
|8
|30
|0
|0
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|10
|52
|19.2%
|17.8
|71
|73.2%
|8
|73
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|10
|42
|23.8%
|12.8
|51
|82.4%
|5
|42
|0
|3
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|10
|40
|25.0%
|13.7
|41
|97.6%
|8
|53
|2
|0
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|9
|53
|17.0%
|17.8
|71
|74.6%
|9
|46
|0
|0
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|9
|49
|18.4%
|14.5
|58
|84.5%
|7
|53
|2
|1
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|9
|28
|32.1%
|8.8
|35
|80.0%
|5
|35
|0
|0
|IND
|Zack Moss
|8
|66
|12.1%
|28.7
|86
|76.7%
|6
|42
|1
|0
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|8
|57
|14.0%
|17.3
|69
|82.6%
|4
|34
|0
|1
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|8
|48
|16.7%
|17.0
|51
|94.1%
|7
|32
|0
|0
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|8
|41
|19.5%
|12.0
|48
|85.4%
|6
|82
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|8
|31
|25.8%
|11.8
|47
|66.0%
|6
|30
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|8
|30
|26.7%
|9.8
|39
|76.9%
|8
|44
|0
|0
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|8
|28
|28.6%
|10.3
|41
|68.3%
|6
|32
|0
|1
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|7
|56
|12.5%
|16.5
|66
|84.8%
|5
|55
|1
|1
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|7
|36
|19.4%
|11.3
|45
|80.0%
|6
|48
|0
|0
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|7
|34
|20.6%
|11.8
|47
|72.3%
|4
|22
|0
|0
|NO
|Tony Jones
|6
|43
|14.0%
|14.5
|58
|74.1%
|4
|21
|0
|0
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|6
|29
|20.7%
|10.0
|40
|72.5%
|5
|28
|0
|1
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|6
|26
|23.1%
|13.5
|27
|96.3%
|3
|82
|1
|1
|CLE
|Deon Jackson
|6
|26
|23.1%
|29.0
|29
|89.7%
|5
|14
|0
|1
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|5
|61
|8.2%
|19.5
|78
|78.2%
|3
|25
|0
|1
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|5
|19
|26.3%
|19.0
|19
|100.0%
|4
|47
|0
|0
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|4
|47
|8.5%
|14.3
|57
|82.5%
|4
|25
|0
|0
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|3
|63
|4.8%
|25.8
|103
|61.2%
|1
|5
|0
|1
|DET
|David Montgomery
|3
|40
|7.5%
|19.3
|58
|69.0%
|3
|27
|0
|0
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|3
|32
|9.4%
|11.0
|44
|72.7%
|2
|1
|0
|0
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|3
|24
|12.5%
|10.7
|32
|75.0%
|3
|12
|0
|0
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|3
|11
|27.3%
|6.5
|13
|84.6%
|2
|22
|0
|0
2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬
Inside The 5 (IT5)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Carr Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Sn %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tony Pollard
|73.9%
|17
|60.0%
|9
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kenneth Walker
|69.2%
|9
|80.0%
|8
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|David Montgomery
|66.7%
|8
|75.0%
|6
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Brian Robinson
|81.8%
|9
|83.3%
|5
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|77.8%
|14
|83.3%
|5
|0
|20.0%
|2
|1
|Kyren Williams
|83.3%
|10
|71.4%
|5
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Christian McCaffrey
|100.0%
|13
|62.5%
|5
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Josh Jacobs
|94.1%
|16
|62.5%
|5
|1
|16.7%
|1
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|61.1%
|11
|50.0%
|4
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Zack Moss
|41.7%
|5
|50.0%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|D'Andre Swift
|81.8%
|9
|50.0%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|35.7%
|5
|40.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Latavius Murray
|31.3%
|5
|36.4%
|4
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|Derrick Henry
|100.0%
|5
|100.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Miles Sanders
|80.0%
|4
|100.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|James Conner
|80.0%
|4
|100.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|50.0%
|4
|75.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|75.0%
|6
|75.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rachaad White
|81.8%
|9
|75.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|50.0%
|3
|75.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dameon Pierce
|81.8%
|9
|50.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|AJ Dillon
|50.0%
|5
|50.0%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Justice Hill
|55.6%
|5
|42.9%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Isiah Pacheco
|33.3%
|5
|37.5%
|3
|1
|14.3%
|1
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|64.3%
|9
|30.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|James Cook
|31.3%
|5
|27.3%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Damien Harris
|37.5%
|6
|27.3%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Pierre Strong
|40.0%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tony Jones
|80.0%
|4
|66.7%
|2
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|De'Von Achane
|27.8%
|5
|25.0%
|2
|1
|12.5%
|1
|1
|Zach Charbonnet
|30.8%
|4
|20.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rico Dowdle
|13.0%
|3
|13.3%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Joe Mixon
|83.3%
|5
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|75.0%
|3
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|100.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|50.0%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|14.3%
|2
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerome Ford
|40.0%
|2
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|Javonte Williams
|21.4%
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Bijan Robinson
|37.5%
|3
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Aaron Jones
|20.0%
|2
|16.7%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|J.K. Dobbins
|11.1%
|1
|14.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Gus Edwards
|22.2%
|2
|14.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Cam Akers
|16.7%
|2
|14.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|25.0%
|3
|12.5%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|37.5%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|50.0%
|1
|1
|Samaje Perine
|57.1%
|8
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Travis Etienne
|50.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|60.0%
|9
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14.3%
|1
|1
|Najee Harris
|100.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Breece Hall
|50.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
Red Zone (Inside the 20)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Carr Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Sn %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tony Pollard
|72.6%
|61
|61.4%
|27
|2
|12.9%
|4
|0
|Christian McCaffrey
|96.3%
|52
|68.8%
|22
|5
|21.4%
|3
|1
|Kenneth Walker
|60.0%
|30
|78.3%
|18
|5
|5.6%
|1
|0
|David Montgomery
|54.2%
|26
|54.5%
|18
|5
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kyren Williams
|87.8%
|36
|80.0%
|16
|5
|42.9%
|6
|1
|Isiah Pacheco
|55.1%
|27
|60.9%
|14
|1
|8.3%
|2
|0
|Rachaad White
|89.7%
|35
|76.5%
|13
|1
|10.5%
|2
|0
|Brian Robinson
|60.0%
|24
|57.1%
|12
|3
|13.3%
|2
|1
|D'Andre Swift
|62.8%
|27
|44.4%
|12
|2
|9.1%
|1
|0
|Josh Jacobs
|83.7%
|36
|64.7%
|11
|1
|15.0%
|3
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|61.8%
|34
|40.7%
|11
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|82.1%
|32
|76.9%
|10
|0
|21.7%
|5
|1
|Dameon Pierce
|59.1%
|26
|45.5%
|10
|1
|7.7%
|1
|0
|Derrick Henry
|53.6%
|15
|81.8%
|9
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|50.0%
|17
|56.3%
|9
|2
|6.3%
|1
|0
|Zack Moss
|58.3%
|21
|45.0%
|9
|1
|20.0%
|3
|1
|Joe Mixon
|82.6%
|19
|100.0%
|8
|1
|7.1%
|1
|0
|De'Von Achane
|40.4%
|19
|36.4%
|8
|3
|20.0%
|4
|2
|Raheem Mostert
|53.2%
|25
|36.4%
|8
|4
|10.0%
|2
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|32.6%
|14
|29.6%
|8
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|James Cook
|37.3%
|19
|28.6%
|8
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|82.4%
|14
|87.5%
|7
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Justice Hill
|51.4%
|18
|35.0%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|James Conner
|76.0%
|19
|75.0%
|6
|2
|11.8%
|2
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|40.0%
|10
|50.0%
|6
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|AJ Dillon
|35.0%
|14
|46.2%
|6
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|44.4%
|12
|42.9%
|6
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Miles Sanders
|48.1%
|13
|42.9%
|6
|1
|14.3%
|1
|0
|Latavius Murray
|35.3%
|18
|21.4%
|6
|2
|10.0%
|2
|0
|Damien Harris
|25.5%
|13
|21.4%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|37.5%
|18
|18.2%
|6
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rico Dowdle
|14.3%
|12
|13.6%
|6
|0
|3.2%
|1
|1
|Tony Jones
|44.1%
|15
|38.5%
|5
|2
|5.3%
|1
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|80.0%
|24
|33.3%
|5
|1
|10.0%
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|58.8%
|20
|31.3%
|5
|0
|12.5%
|2
|1
|Zach Charbonnet
|36.0%
|18
|21.7%
|5
|0
|5.6%
|1
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|18.2%
|10
|18.5%
|5
|1
|4.8%
|1
|0
|Samaje Perine
|54.8%
|23
|33.3%
|4
|0
|9.5%
|2
|0
|Travis Etienne
|71.4%
|20
|30.8%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|58.6%
|17
|28.6%
|4
|0
|9.1%
|1
|1
|Roschon Johnson
|27.6%
|8
|28.6%
|4
|1
|18.2%
|2
|0
|Deon Jackson
|33.3%
|12
|20.0%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Devin Singletary
|22.7%
|10
|18.2%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Isaiah Spiller
|14.5%
|8
|14.8%
|4
|0
|4.8%
|1
|0
|Najee Harris
|63.2%
|12
|75.0%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|19.0%
|8
|25.0%
|3
|1
|4.8%
|1
|1
|Jamaal Williams
|32.4%
|11
|23.1%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|28.6%
|8
|23.1%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Antonio Gibson
|37.5%
|15
|14.3%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Javonte Williams
|19.0%
|8
|16.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Aaron Jones
|27.5%
|11
|15.4%
|2
|1
|11.5%
|3
|0
|Patrick Taylor
|37.5%
|15
|15.4%
|2
|0
|3.8%
|1
|0
|Matt Breida
|20.0%
|6
|13.3%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Cam Akers
|9.8%
|4
|10.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Gus Edwards
|28.6%
|10
|10.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Elijah Mitchell
|3.7%
|2
|6.3%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jaylen Warren
|21.1%
|4
|25.0%
|1
|0
|7.7%
|1
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|17.6%
|3
|12.5%
|1
|0
|12.5%
|1
|0
|Jerome Ford
|33.3%
|6
|10.0%
|1
|1
|28.6%
|2
|2
|Breece Hall
|36.0%
|9
|8.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|38.8%
|19
|4.3%
|1
|0
|8.3%
|2
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|57.1%
|16
|0.0%
|0
|0
|15.4%
|2
|0
|Alvin Kamara
|5.9%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10.5%
|2
|0