Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 11 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It's a rarity for this time of the year, but backfields around the NFL actually seem to be getting healthier. Only one significant RB injury was reported after Sunday's games, and two key guys made successful returns from multi-week absences. On top of that, we should get Khalil Herbert (ankle), De'Von Achane (knee) and Kyren Williams (ankle) back in action over the next two weeks, with Herbert and Achane possibly playing as soon as this Sunday.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Alexander Mattison (concussion / day-to-day)

Rhamondre Stevenson (back / day-to-day) - returned to game

Missed Week 10

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

Khalil Herbert (ankle - IR / day-to-day)

Damien Harris (neck - IR / week-to-week)

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Jonathan Taylor - 89% snaps / 71% routes / 24 touches

Bijan Robinson - 77% snaps / 81% routes / 22 of 34 RB carries

James Conner - 63% snaps / 16 of 19 RB carries in first game back

Devin Singletary - 81% snaps / 31 touches for 161 yards, TD

Jerome Ford - 65% snaps / 59% routes / 18 of 28 RB touches

D'Onta Foreman - 54% snaps / 23 touches for 92 yards, TD

Jaylen Warren - season highs for snap share (52%), carries (15), rush yards (101)

Latavius Murray - season highs for snap share (52%), rush yards (9-68-1)

Ty Chandler - Mattison injury / 43% snaps / 14-42-1 rushing

Trending Down 📉

David Montgomery - 38% snaps / 12 of 26 RB carries in first game back

Chuba Hubbard - 47% snaps / 11 touches for 39 yards

Raheem Mostert - missed practice / De'Von Achane (knee) returning soon

Justice Hill - 26% snaps / 15% routes / two touches

Pierre Strong - zero snaps

Zack Moss - 16% snaps / one touch

De'Von Achane was at Dolphins practice, as expected. Not practicing: Rob Hunt (hamstring, working on side)

Rob Jones (knee)

Raheem Mostert

Alec Ingold

Durham Smythe

Braxton Berrios

Chase Claypool — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 13, 2023

#Dolphins RB De'Von Achane's 21-day practice window is opening, coach Mike McDaniel said. This was the expected timeline and he can be activated from IR anytime. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2023

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions

Baltimore's backfield remains the most confusing in the league. Justice Hill sunk to 26 percent of snaps and two touches after topping 60 percent snap share and double-digit touches the previous week, but it was mostly Gus Edwards (54% snaps, 42% routes, 12 touches) who picked up the missing work rather than lightning-bolt Keaton Mitchell (22% snaps, 15% routes, four touches). It was frustrating for both Ravens fans and fantasy managers, especially after Mitchell's first two touches were a 39-yard TD run and a 32-yard gain on a screen pass. The rookie had just two more carries and one target thereafter while Edwards dominated playing time in a game where the Ravens were either leading or tied the entire time until the final snap.

Then we have the Lions and Panthers, both felines but with very different "problems" in the backfield. Detroit has two impressive options, and it seems rookie Jahmyr Gibbs finally convinced Dan Campbell to make him the lead guy while David Montgomery was out. Montgomery returned this past Sunday and looked perfectly healthy en route to a 12-116-1 rushing line, but it was Gibbs who easily got more snaps (58% to 38%) and opportunities (19 to 12). I'm listing the Lions here because it's possible that varies week to week, and also possible Monty takes on more as he's further removed from the rib injury. But my gut says Gibbs is the lead guy now, because he's one of the fastest RBs in the league and also one of the best receiving backs.

The Panthers are entirely without purpose or direction, and weirdly decided passing downs were a good way to get Miles Sanders involved again. The former Eagle rose to 40 percent snap share last Sunday against the Bears — after back-to-back games at 25 percent or lower — but he got only two carries compared to Chuba Hubbard's nine. Sanders ran 16 routes (39%) to Hubbard's 12 (29%), so it essentially became the reverse of how Carolina split backfield work at the beginning of the season. They're just flinging stuff at the wall to see what sticks, which makes me think Frank Reich could have a career in twitter fantasy analysis if the coaching thing continues to not work out.

John Harbaugh on Keaton Mitchell only getting 4 snaps and 1 touch in the second half says "Looking back on it would we have wanted him out there more? Yea." Added that it had to do with being a young guy and working him in but he'll be more involved this week. #RavensFlock — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) November 13, 2023

On the Brink

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks

The Bears and Texans are similar cases in which a backup filling in for an injured starter has made the case to stay heavily involved once that starter returns. The difference is that Devin Singletary already had a significant role before Dameon Pierce's ankle injury, whereas D'Onta Foreman was a healthy scratch for about a month prior to Khalil Herbert's ankle injury. A split between Foreman, Herbert and Roschon Johnson seems like the most likely outcome in Chicago, while it won't be surprising if Singletary simply displaces Pierce as the lead guy in Houston (once Pierce is ready to return). FWIW, Herbert should be back Week 11 and might've even played Week 10 if the Bears hadn't been on TNF; Pierce's timeline is less clear, though a Week 11 return wouldn't surprise given that he wasn't placed on IR and already has missed two games.

With the Steelers, I don't think we will see the full-on Jaylen Warren takeover that many in the fantasy world have been rooting for since last season. Najee Harris is also having a decent year, including TDs in back-to-back games, though we can't ignore that he got just one more carry than Warren (16-15) in a run-heavy game for the Steelers this past Sunday against Green Bay. What started as a 60/40 split in favor of Harris might end up more like a 60/40 split in favor of Warren by December/January.

Last but not least we have Seattle, where Zach Charbonnet got slightly more snaps than Kenneth Walker for a third straight game but was outcarried 19-6 by his teammate. Walker managed only 63 yards from those carries, while Charbonnet ran for 44, but Walker also had a 64-yard TD on his only catch, reminding us of the big-play ability that was on display more often last season. This looks similar to Washington's split, with Brian Robinson dominating rushing work even as Antonio Gibson gets about half the snaps. That's questionable strategy; you don't really want your choice of RB to send such a strong signal about run/pass intention, apart from the plays on which it's already obvious (third-and-long, hurry-up offense, etc.).

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Darrell Henderson - 32%

Ty Chandler - 9%

Keaton Mitchell - 48%

Latavius Murray - 12%

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 40%

Zach Charbonnet - 45%

Elijah Mitchell - 17%

Rico Dowdle - 4%

Zamir White - 2%

Raheem Blackshear - 0%

Drop Candidates

Zack Moss

Tyler Allgeier

Justice Hill

Roschon Johnson

Dalvin Cook

Leonard Fournette

Jamaal Williams

Samaje Perine

Keatonay Ingram

Jordan Mason

Pierre Strong

Cordarrelle Patterson

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲