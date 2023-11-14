Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 11 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 14, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It's a rarity for this time of the year, but backfields around the NFL actually seem to be getting healthier. Only one significant RB injury was reported after Sunday's games, and two key guys made successful returns from multi-week absences. On top of that, we should get Khalil Herbert (ankle), De'Von Achane (knee) and Kyren Williams (ankle) back in action over the next two weeks, with Herbert and Achane possibly playing as soon as this Sunday.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Alexander Mattison (concussion / day-to-day)

Rhamondre Stevenson (back / day-to-day) - returned to game

    

Missed Week 10

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

Khalil Herbert (ankle - IR / day-to-day)

Damien Harris (neck - IR / week-to-week)

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Jonathan Taylor - 89% snaps / 71% routes / 24 touches

 Bijan Robinson - 77% snaps / 81% routes / 22 of 34 RB carries

 James Conner - 63% snaps / 16 of 19 RB carries in first game back

Devin Singletary - 81% snaps / 31 touches for 161 yards, TD

Jerome Ford - 65% snaps / 59% routes / 18 of 28 RB touches

D'Onta Foreman - 54% snaps / 23 touches for 92 yards, TD

Jaylen Warren - season highs for snap share (52%), carries (15), rush yards (101)

 Latavius Murray - season highs for snap share (52%), rush yards (9-68-1)

Ty Chandler - Mattison injury

Trending Down 📉

David Montgomery - 38% snaps / 12 of 26 RB carries in first game back

Chuba Hubbard - 47% snaps / 11 touches for 39 yards

Raheem Mostert - missed practice / De'Von Achane (knee) returning soon

Justice Hill - 26% snaps / 15% routes / two touches

Pierre Strong - zero snaps

Zack Moss - 16% snaps / one touch

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Carolina Panthers
  3. Detroit Lions

Baltimore's backfield remains the most confusing in the league. Justice Hill sunk to 26 percent of snaps and two touches after topping 60 percent snap share and double-digit touches the previous week, but it was mostly Gus Edwards (54% snaps, 42% routes, 12 touches) who picked up the missing work rather than lightning-bolt Keaton Mitchell (22% snaps, 15% routes, four touches). It was frustrating for both Ravens fans and fantasy managers, especially after Mitchell's first two touches were a 39-yard TD run and a 32-yard gain on a screen pass. The rookie had just two more carries and one target thereafter while Edwards dominated playing time in a game where the Ravens were either leading or tied the entire time until the final snap.

Then we have the Lions and Panthers, both felines but with very different "problems" in the backfield. Detroit has two impressive options, and it seems rookie Jahmyr Gibbs finally convinced Dan Campbell to make him the lead guy while David Montgomery was out. Montgomery returned this past Sunday and looked perfectly healthy en route to a 12-116-1 rushing line, but it was Gibbs who easily got more snaps (58% to 38%) and opportunities (19 to 12). I'm listing the Lions here because it's possible that varies week to week, and also possible Monty takes on more as he's further removed from the rib injury. But my gut says Gibbs is the lead guy now, because he's one of the fastest RBs in the league and also one of the best receiving backs.

The Panthers are entirely without purpose or direction, and weirdly decided passing downs were a good way to get Miles Sanders involved again. The former Eagle rose to 40 percent snap share last Sunday against the Bears — after back-to-back games at 25 percent or lower — but he got only two carries compared to Chuba Hubbard's nine. Sanders ran 16 routes (39%) to Hubbard's 12 (29%), so it essentially became the reverse of how Carolina split backfield work at the beginning of the season. They're just flinging stuff at the wall to see what sticks, which makes me think Frank Reich could have a career in twitter fantasy analysis if the coaching thing continues to not work out.

         

On the Brink

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers
  4. Seattle Seahawks

The Bears and Texans are similar cases in which a backup filling in for an injured starter has made the case to stay heavily involved once that starter returns. The difference is that Devin Singletary already had a significant role before Dameon Pierce's ankle injury, whereas D'Onta Foreman was a healthy scratch for about a month prior to Khalil Herbert's ankle injury. A split between Foreman, Herbert and Roschon Johnson seems like the most likely outcome in Chicago, while it won't be surprising if Singletary simply displaces Pierce as the lead guy in Houston (once Pierce is ready to return). FWIW, Herbert should be back Week 11 and might've even played Week 10 if the Bears hadn't been on TNF; Pierce's timeline is less clear, though a Week 11 return wouldn't surprise given that he wasn't placed on IR and already has missed two games.

With the Steelers, I don't think we will see the full-on Jaylen Warren takeover that many in the fantasy world have been rooting for since last season. Najee Harris is also having a decent year, including TDs in back-to-back games, though we can't ignore that he got just one more carry than Warren (16-15) in a run-heavy game for the Steelers this past Sunday against Green Bay. What started as a 60/40 split in favor of Harris might end up more like a 60/40 split in favor of Warren by December/January.

Last but not least we have Seattle, where Zach Charbonnet got slightly more snaps than Kenneth Walker for a third straight game but was outcarried 19-6 by his teammate. Walker managed only 63 yards from those carries, while Charbonnet ran for 44, but Walker also had a 64-yard TD on his only catch, reminding us of the big-play ability that was on display more often last season. This looks similar to Washington's split, with Brian Robinson dominating rushing work even as Antonio Gibson gets about half the snaps. That's questionable strategy; you don't really want your choice of RB to send such a strong signal about run/pass intention, apart from the plays on which it's already obvious (third-and-long, hurry-up offense, etc.).

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Darrell Henderson - 32%

Ty Chandler - 9%

Keaton Mitchell - 48%

Latavius Murray - 12%

   

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 40%

Zach Charbonnet - 45%

Elijah Mitchell - 17%

Rico Dowdle - 4%

Zamir White - 2%

Raheem Blackshear - 0%

    

Drop Candidates

Zack Moss

Tyler Allgeier

Justice Hill

Roschon Johnson

Dalvin Cook

Leonard Fournette

Jamaal Williams

Samaje Perine

Keatonay Ingram

Jordan Mason

Pierre Strong

Cordarrelle Patterson

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsR RateRun SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Games
1LAKyren Williams54.757.4%32834.5%11321557.4%589.5%6
2NYGSaquon Barkley52.056.5%36452.2%19017444.0%5511.3%7
3JAXTravis Etienne51.379.2%46244.6%20625675.3%6710.2%9
4SFChristian McCaffrey47.979.7%43147.1%20322884.3%5919.7%9
5TBRachaad White47.877.9%43038.6%16626482.4%8913.5%9
6NOAlvin Kamara47.049.8%32938.0%12520440.3%488.8%7
7DALTony Pollard46.771.4%42041.2%17324768.1%6410.5%9
8CINJoe Mixon45.977.8%41339.2%16225132.9%249.7%9
9LVJosh Jacobs45.677.9%45648.5%22123534.8%326.4%10
10ATLBijan Robinson43.966.3%43938.0%16727288.6%10126.2%10
11LACAustin Ekeler42.044.1%25243.3%10914334.4%3210.3%6
12PHID'Andre Swift41.360.7%37247.6%17719540.2%3913.7%9
13MINAlexander Mattison40.463.7%40437.6%15225241.7%457.9%10
14NERhamondre Stevenson40.266.2%40237.3%15025271.0%7610.2%10
15DETJahmyr Gibbs38.744.5%27138.4%10416744.2%4616.6%7
16CLEJerome Ford36.954.8%33244.0%14618679.4%8113.6%9
17DETDavid Montgomery36.836.3%22151.6%11410731.7%336.8%6
18INDZack Moss36.851.6%33147.7%15817348.6%516.0%9
19ARIJames Conner36.237.0%21752.5%11410315.1%167.4%6
20CHIKhalil Herbert36.028.3%18047.2%859528.0%307.8%5
21KCIsiah Pacheco35.755.7%32146.1%1481734.7%45.6%9
22SEAKenneth Walker35.759.7%32151.1%16415715.9%1413.7%9
23MIARaheem Mostert35.357.9%31845.0%14317548.8%4018.9%9
24BUFJames Cook34.556.5%34541.2%14220333.7%2812.8%10
25INDJonathan Taylor34.532.2%20744.4%9211532.4%3412.6%6
26CARChuba Hubbard34.052.9%30636.6%11219467.3%702.0%9
27GBAJ Dillon32.954.4%29642.2%12517144.3%438.4%9
28LADarrell Henderson32.717.2%9845.9%455318.8%1912.2%3
29WASBrian Robinson32.450.2%32443.2%14018411.2%122.5%10
30NYJBreece Hall32.354.0%29142.3%12316823.8%256.5%9
31PITNajee Harris32.054.0%28849.0%14114711.7%117.6%9
32TENDerrick Henry32.055.1%28859.4%1711173.40%33.1%9
33HOUDameon Pierce31.437.5%22058.2%128924.7%57.7%7
34CHID'Onta Foreman31.329.6%18861.7%116728.4%95.3%6
35TENTyjae Spears30.452.4%27428.1%7719794.3%8321.9%9
36CARMiles Sanders29.841.2%23834.9%8315527.9%2911.8%8
37HOUDevin Singletary29.645.4%26641.4%11015638.7%4114.3%9
38WASAntonio Gibson29.345.4%29315.4%4524886.0%926.5%10
39LACJoshua Kelley29.145.9%26237.8%9916360.2%566.5%9
40BALGus Edwards29.146.0%29159.1%17211930.0%303.1%10
41GBAaron Jones28.831.8%17344.5%779629.9%2915.0%6
42PITJaylen Warren27.446.3%24738.9%9615187.2%8210.5%9
43PHIKenneth Gainwell27.435.7%21943.8%9612354.6%5316.9%8
44DENJavonte Williams26.841.2%21461.2%131839.5%81.9%8
45BALJustice Hill26.637.8%23941.8%10013953.0%536.3%9
46ARIEmari Demercado26.335.8%21032.9%6914159.4%637.6%8
47LARoyce Freeman25.713.5%7746.8%364116.8%1714.3%3
48MIADe'Von Achane24.818.0%9943.4%435612.2%1023.2%4
49ATLTyler Allgeier23.735.8%23762.0%1479015.8%182.1%10
50NOJamaal Williams23.721.5%14247.2%677525.2%304.9%6
51SEAZach Charbonnet23.334.6%18625.3%4713950.0%4412.4%8
52NEEzekiel Elliott22.837.6%22844.3%10112735.5%3811.8%10
53DENSamaje Perine21.437.2%19327.5%5314066.7%5614.5%9
54CLEKareem Hunt21.024.3%14758.5%86617.8%89.5%7
55BUFLatavius Murray20.934.2%20937.3%7813154.2%4516.3%10
56NYGMatt Breida20.832.3%20835.6%7413447.2%599.1%10
57CHIRoschon Johnson20.125.4%16132.9%5310840.2%4310.6%8
58KCJerick McKinnon19.230.0%17322.0%3813595.3%8215.6%9
59CHIDarrynton Evans17.013.4%8549.4%424315.9%1711.8%5
60MIASalvon Ahmed15.920.2%11127.0%308130.5%2531.5%7
61NYGEric Gray15.54.8%3151.6%16152.4%36.5%2
62ARIKeaontay Ingram15.118.1%10644.3%47597.5%814.2%7
63NYJMichael Carter15.025.0%13516.3%2211370.5%7414.1%9
64DETCraig Reynolds14.819.4%11846.6%556324.0%2514.4%8
65DALRico Dowdle13.220.2%11952.1%625718.1%1710.1%9
66ARIPierre Strong12.812.7%7750.6%39389.8%108.1%6
67MINDalvin Cook12.721.2%11445.6%52624.8%525.8%10
68NYJKendre Miller12.313.0%8643.0%37499.2%116.1%9
69MIAElijah Mitchell11.813.1%7159.2%42295.70%425.0%3
70SFCordarrelle Patterson11.412.1%8041.3%334716.7%1911.3%6
71ATLTrayveon Williams11.319.2%10227.5%287454.8%4052.5%7
72CINJaleel McLaughlin11.219.5%10145.5%465513.1%1120.6%9
73DENMike Boone10.914.8%8710.3%97849.1%5213.9%9
74HOUKe'Shawn Vaughn10.89.8%5455.6%3024  24.1%8
75CHIDeuce Vaughn10.48.8%5251.9%272511.7%1132.3%9
76DALTank Bigsby10.316.0%9350.5%474613.5%1215.4%5
77JAXTy Chandler10.39.8%6245.2%28346.5%720.4%9
78MINClyde Edwards-Helaire10.013.9%8046.3%3743  8.1%6
79MIADamien Harris9.29.0%5560.0%332212.0%1035.7%3
80BUFAmeer Abdullah9.115.6%917.7%78465.2%6016.4%6
81DETKeaton Mitchell8.74.1%2657.7%15113.0%330.8%3
82LACRaheem Blackshear8.55.9%3435.3%12224.8%57.0%5
83CARChase Edmonds8.47.6%4238.1%16269.3%1020.6%4
84TBJordan Mason8.47.8%4266.7%2814  14.3%5

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1NYGSaquon Barkley19.947.9%1395681723.14.092.451.63
2LVJosh Jacobs18.675.6%18662251218.03.342.241.11
3JACTravis Etienne17.863.0%1606187228.63.862.281.59
4DETDavid Montgomery17.738.5%1065017138.64.732.771.95
5SFChristian McCaffrey17.056.0%1537479727.34.882.712.17
6TENDerrick Henry16.466.7%1486254918.64.222.351.87
7LARKyren Williams16.241.5%974566336.74.703.401.30
8SEAKenneth Walker16.167.8%14559561213.44.102.881.23
9HOUDameon Pierce15.644.0%10932711110.73.001.281.72
10LACAustin Ekeler15.339.0%923324619.03.612.141.47
11CINJoe Mixon15.273.7%1375364723.33.912.371.54
12PHID'Andre Swift15.046.6%13561431213.84.553.101.44
13DALTony Pollard15.051.5%1355292189.13.922.251.67
14NOAlvin Kamara14.937.5%1043882917.13.732.711.02
15INDZack Moss14.846.5%1336175437.34.642.711.92
16TBRachaad White14.757.4%13242931312.83.252.031.22
17CHID'Onta Foreman14.328.5%863673713.64.273.061.21
18INDJonathan Taylor14.229.7%853232128.43.801.742.06
19ARIJames Conner14.031.7%844372127.75.203.601.61
20DENJavonte Williams13.947.8%1114360914.73.932.421.50
21KCIsiah Pacheco13.854.9%1245253169.34.232.811.43
22CLEJerome Ford13.839.5%12453221113.24.292.651.65
23LARDarrell Henderson13.317.1%401111146.02.781.101.68
24MINAlexander Mattison13.056.3%1304610438.53.551.991.55
25PITNajee Harris12.950.4%1164643206.74.002.061.94
26DETJahmyr Gibbs12.932.7%904764139.35.292.972.32
27NERhamondre Stevenson12.651.4%12648231213.23.831.911.91
28ATLBijan Robinson12.540.2%12561221212.84.903.151.74
29ATLTyler Allgeier12.540.2%12540231211.43.221.351.86
30MIARaheem Mostert12.148.0%10960511149.15.553.681.87
31BALGus Edwards12.137.3%1215028718.34.152.471.68
32WASBrian Robinson12.159.9%1214855159.44.012.441.57
33BUFJames Cook12.047.2%1206151348.05.133.181.94
34NYJBreece Hall11.954.0%10752121013.34.872.712.16
35GBAJ Dillon11.446.0%1033761619.23.651.901.75
36CARChuba Hubbard10.444.3%943511138.83.732.011.72
37GBAaron Jones10.327.7%62231298.93.732.651.08
38HOUDevin Singletary10.237.1%923591520.43.902.431.47
39CHIKhalil Herbert10.216.9%512720610.25.332.922.41
40CLEKareem Hunt10.022.3%702286238.03.262.041.21
41MIADe'Von Achane9.516.7%38460567.812.117.115.00
42CARMiles Sanders8.933.5%712241811.43.151.411.75
43LACJoshua Kelley8.833.5%793392516.44.292.421.87
44NEEzekiel Elliott8.635.1%863312426.03.852.521.33
45PITJaylen Warren7.930.9%713642156.85.132.962.17
46NOJamaal Williams7.516.2%451310225.52.911.801.11
47PHIKenneth Gainwell6.818.6%541752417.33.242.221.02
48BALJustice Hill6.718.5%602583107.54.302.951.35
49ARIEmari Demercado6.118.5%491951230.53.982.781.20
50CHIDarrynton Evans6.09.9%301051312.33.503.000.50
51LARRoyce Freeman5.514.1%33142148.34.301.792.52
52NYJDalvin Cook5.223.7%47147069.53.131.851.28
53DALRico Dowdle5.217.9%472121318.04.512.531.98
54BUFLatavius Murray5.120.1%512153232.04.223.021.20
55SFElijah Mitchell5.011.0%30730216.52.431.171.27
56TENTyjae Spears4.919.8%44234188.85.322.612.70
57DENJaleel McLaughlin4.919.0%442761319.36.273.642.64
58SEAZach Charbonnet4.817.8%382140412.85.633.552.08
59CHIRoschon Johnson4.812.6%381671319.04.393.131.26
60DETCraig Reynolds4.614.9%411791146.04.372.541.83
61NYGMatt Breida4.515.5%451201229.02.671.491.18
62ARIKeaontay Ingram4.413.2%35740313.02.111.340.77
63KCClyde Edwards-Helaire4.114.6%33109166.53.302.390.91
64NOKendre Miller4.010.1%28830218.52.961.641.32
65TBKe'Shawn Vaughn4.010.4%2442046.51.750.751.00
66BUFDamien Harris3.89.1%23941212.54.092.481.61
67CLEPierre Strong Jr.3.810.8%341521136.04.473.261.21
68DENSamaje Perine3.112.1%281110413.33.961.862.11
69BALKeaton Mitchell3.03.7%12172200.014.337.926.42
70WASAntonio Gibson3.014.9%30137078.64.572.671.90
71JACTank Bigsby2.910.2%2659239.02.271.420.85
72TBChase Edmonds2.86.1%14290118.02.071.071.00
73SFJordan Mason2.37.7%21117200.05.573.811.76
74MINTy Chandler2.310.0%23871214.03.782.571.22
75CARRaheem Blackshear2.25.2%1130028.02.731.910.82
76LARRonnie Rivers2.25.6%1357000.04.383.231.15
77TBSean Tucker2.16.5%15230117.01.530.730.80
78WASChris Rodriguez Jr.1.86.9%1461027.04.362.711.64
79LVZamir White1.76.9%1746000.02.711.880.82
80JACD'Ernest Johnson1.34.7%1247000.03.922.831.08
81KCJerick McKinnon1.35.3%1223000.01.921.500.42

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  Tg/GmTgtRT/GmRTsTPRRPa SnRT/PSRecYardsTDDrops
1LARKyren Williams4.02426.515915.1%21574.0%1310512
2NYGSaquon Barkley4.63219.613723.4%17478.7%2310520
3JAXTravis Etienne4.33921.719520.0%25676.2%2927511
4SFChristian McCaffrey5.24722.019823.7%22886.8%3833940
5TBRachaad White4.13724.422016.8%26483.3%3532610
6NOAlvin Kamara8.05624.317032.9%20483.3%5030511
7DALTony Pollard3.93521.419318.1%24778.1%2919002
8CINJoe Mixon3.73323.020715.9%25182.5%2615703
9LVJosh Jacobs4.54517.817825.3%23575.7%3025303
10ATLBijan Robinson4.34323.223218.5%27285.3%2920825
11LACAustin Ekeler5.83521.212727.6%14388.8%2224814
12PHID'Andre Swift3.93517.816021.9%19582.1%3016611
13MINAlexander Mattison3.53518.518518.9%25273.4%2416433
14NERhamondre Stevenson4.54519.719722.8%25278.2%3222905
15DETJahmyr Gibbs5.43822.315624.4%16793.4%3120002
16CLEJerome Ford3.22917.415718.5%18684.4%2114123
17DETDavid Montgomery1.71012.37413.5%10769.2%66600
18INDZack Moss2.22015.213714.6%17379.2%1612311
19ARIJames Conner1.71012.37413.5%10371.8%83000
20CHIKhalil Herbert3.61816.08022.5%9584.2%108311
21KCIsiah Pacheco3.12817.015318.3%17388.4%2416010
22SEAKenneth Walker2.42213.312018.3%15776.4%1617511
23MIARaheem Mostert2.72417.315615.4%17589.1%1915120
24BUFJames Cook2.82817.817815.7%20387.7%2422211
25INDJonathan Taylor3.21917.210318.4%11589.6%1613711
26CARChuba Hubbard2.82516.014417.4%19474.2%2111000
27GBAJ Dillon1.91714.813312.8%17177.8%1211401
28LARDarrell Henderson2.3713.34017.5%5375.5%67500
29WASBrian Robinson2.42415.515515.5%18484.2%2025631
30NYJBreece Hall3.83415.614024.3%16883.3%2624614
31PITNajee Harris2.82513.111821.2%14780.3%1811502
32TENDerrick Henry2.42210.99822.4%11783.8%1916100
33HOUDameon Pierce1.71211.37915.2%9285.9%98401
34CHID'Onta Foreman2.2139.55722.8%7279.2%95511
35TENTyjae Spears3.93515.413925.2%19770.6%2616602
36CARMiles Sanders3.93116.313023.8%15583.9%2011802
37HOUDevin Singletary1.41314.312910.1%15682.7%105301
38WASAntonio Gibson3.53520.820816.8%24883.9%3026921
39LACJoshua Kelley0.7611.41035.8%16363.2%31101
40BALGus Edwards0.889.1918.8%11976.5%711100
41GBAaron Jones4.72814.58732.2%9690.6%1816613
42PITJaylen Warren4.33912.911633.6%15176.8%3121802
43PHIKenneth Gainwell2.31812.810217.6%12382.9%157400
44DENJavonte Williams3.3268.87037.1%8384.3%2110920
45BALJustice Hill1.81612.211014.5%13979.1%156700
46ARIEmari Demercado2.01613.911114.4%14178.7%126401
47LARRoyce Freeman0.319.0273.7%4165.9%0000
48MIADe'Von Achane2.81113.85520.0%5698.2%96720
49ATLTyler Allgeier1.7177.07024.3%9077.8%128301
50NOJamaal Williams1.278.55113.7%7568.0%62400
51SEAZach Charbonnet2.11713.510815.7%13977.7%137000
52NEEzekiel Elliott2.4249.99924.2%12778.0%1810800
53DENSamaje Perine3.22912.211026.4%14078.6%2526601
54CLEKareem Hunt1.397.35117.6%6183.6%65801
55BUFLatavius Murray1.51510.510514.3%13180.2%138001
56NYGMatt Breida1.51510.610614.2%13479.1%136400
57CHIRoschon Johnson2.92311.08826.1%10881.5%199101
58KCJerick McKinnon2.62312.010821.3%13580.0%1714732
59CHIDarrynton Evans2.4126.23138.7%4372.1%74901
60MIASalvon Ahmed2.92010.97626.3%8193.8%136301
61NYGEric Gray0.516.0128.3%1580.0%1100
62ARIKeaontay Ingram0.646.9488.3%5981.4%42600
63NYJMichael Carter2.22010.09022.2%11379.6%156801
64DETCraig Reynolds0.656.6539.4%6384.1%54700
65DALRico Dowdle0.984.64119.5%5771.9%75710
66ARIPierre Strong0.534.72810.7%3873.7%23400
67MINDalvin Cook1.2124.84825.0%6277.4%104701
68NYJKendre Miller1.1104.64124.4%4983.7%911101
69MIAElijah Mitchell1.758.02420.8%2982.8%3201
70SFCordarrelle Patterson0.857.54511.1%4795.7%52300
71ATLTrayveon Williams1.077.04914.3%7466.2%5900
72CINJaleel McLaughlin1.8165.65032.0%5590.9%146920
73DENMike Boone0.987.36612.1%7884.6%63501
74HOUKe'Shawn Vaughn0.652.52025.0%2483.3%2201
75CHIDeuce Vaughn0.762.32128.6%2584.0%63000
76DALTank Bigsby0.847.03511.4%4676.1%1600
77JAXTy Chandler0.763.12821.4%3482.4%54300
78MINClyde Edwards-Helaire1.276.53917.9%4390.7%63601
79MIADamien Harris0.726.01811.1%2281.8%21600
80BUFAmeer Abdullah2.51510.56323.8%8475.0%107900
81DETKeaton Mitchell1.342.7850.0%1172.7%33700
82LACRaheem Blackshear1.054.02025.0%2290.9%54100
83CARChase Edmonds1.355.32123.8%2680.8%41300
84TBJordan Mason0.422.21118.2%1478.6%11300

       

