Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Backfield Breakdown: Week 2 RB Usage Report + Week 3 Waivers Prep

Backfield Breakdown: Week 2 RB Usage Report + Week 3 Waivers Prep

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
September 19, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 2 showed us why wide receivers increasingly are the popular fantasy picks within the first few rounds of fantasy drafts. In terms of per-game projections, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley were two of the safest players on boards this summer, and both with appealing ceilings to boot. They're two of the larger RBs in the league, at least 220 pounds, and both were coming off healthy seasons with large-but-not-outrageous workloads.

The unfortunate truth is that in any given week the NFL players most likely to be injured are the running backs projected for large workloads. And for guys that take 15-plus touches per game year-after-year, a catastrophic knee/Achilles/ankle injury is a matter of 'when' not 'if'. It's not necessarily about durability; a lot just comes down to repeatedly being put in the high-injury-risk situation of carrying a football on an NFL field and eventually succumbing to poor luck the way Chubb did Monday night.

With Chubb out for the year and Barkley the next few weeks, Christian McCaffrey doesn't have much competition for the fantasy RB1 crown, apart from maybe Bijan Robinson and of course the aforementioned difficulty of staying healthy while getting tackled 20 times every week. McCaffrey was one of four RBs above 90 percent snap share Week 2, forming an eclectic group with Barkley, Zack Moss and Kyren Williams.

That's two superstars plus two of the week's top waiver adds, and we're set up for another interesting waiver run (recommendations found below) after four starting

Week 2 showed us why wide receivers increasingly are the popular fantasy picks within the first few rounds of fantasy drafts. In terms of per-game projections, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley were two of the safest players on boards this summer, and both with appealing ceilings to boot. They're two of the larger RBs in the league, at least 220 pounds, and both were coming off healthy seasons with large-but-not-outrageous workloads.

The unfortunate truth is that in any given week the NFL players most likely to be injured are the running backs projected for large workloads. And for guys that take 15-plus touches per game year-after-year, a catastrophic knee/Achilles/ankle injury is a matter of 'when' not 'if'. It's not necessarily about durability; a lot just comes down to repeatedly being put in the high-injury-risk situation of carrying a football on an NFL field and eventually succumbing to poor luck the way Chubb did Monday night.

With Chubb out for the year and Barkley the next few weeks, Christian McCaffrey doesn't have much competition for the fantasy RB1 crown, apart from maybe Bijan Robinson and of course the aforementioned difficulty of staying healthy while getting tackled 20 times every week. McCaffrey was one of four RBs above 90 percent snap share Week 2, forming an eclectic group with Barkley, Zack Moss and Kyren Williams.

That's two superstars plus two of the week's top waiver adds, and we're set up for another interesting waiver run (recommendations found below) after four starting RBs got injured Week 2 (the same number that missed Week 2 after Week 1 injuries). Two of the eight starters lost to injuries so far are done for the year, Chubb and J.K. Dobbins, and three more look unlikely for Week 3 after suffering injuries Sunday/Monday (see below). The one potential bit of good news is that the guys who missed Week 2 after Week 1 injuries seemingly have a chance to return for Week 3, though in Kenneth Gainwell's case it may not be to the same role he had in the opener.

We'll start by taking a quick look at injuries and unsettled backfields, before getting to Week 3 waiver recommendations and advanced stat tables for the first two weeks of the season.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

     

         

Montgomery said he'll probably need a couple weeks to recover from his thigh injury, while coach Dan Campbell deemed the running back day-to-day. Jahmyr Gibbs took 65 percent of snaps after the third quarter in Sunday's overtime loss to Seattle, with Craig Reynolds getting the other 35 percent and taking four touches for five yards. Gibbs led the team with nine targets, though he still ran only the fifth most routes (21) -- a number that should rise if Montgomery (11 routes) misses Week 3 against Atlanta. Just don't expect Gibbs to get 20-plus carries; he's not a big back, and the Lions have a decent No. 3 in "Netflix" Reynolds.

Reynolds is available in nearly all fantasy leagues, by the way, as is Saints RB Tony Jones, who finished Monday's win over the Panthers with two TDs and 52 percent snap share. Jamaal Williams left early in the second quarter after injuring his hamstring, and Alvin Kamara still has another game left on his suspension. It'll likely be Jones and/or Kendre Miller (hamstring) leading the way Week 3 at Green Bay, which might also mean a few more carries for Taysom Hill.

     

Missed Week 2

           

     

Ian Rapoport suggested Ekeler could return Week 2. Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn't shut down the possibility but did say "no timeline" when asked about the running back. Neither Ekeler nor Jones practiced at all last week, so don't be surprised if one or both miss another game or two. Gainwell is probably the best bet among key Week 2 absentees to return Week 3, just perhaps as a backup to D'Andre Swift rather than in his lead role from the opener. Swift rumbled for 175 yards in Gainwell's absence and sits third in the league for rushing despite getting just one carry Week 1.

The other backs filling in for injured starters Week 2 were far less successful than Swift, with Joshua Kelley and AJ Dillon both busts while Justice Hill and Gus Edwards worked in a near-50/50 split for Baltimore (slight advantage to Hill, though Gus the Bus scored a TD).

        

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions. As noted last week, we're excluding the Broncos and Jets, as it's only a matter of time before Javonte Williams and Breece Hall ascend to lead roles so long as they stay healthy.

     

Messy Backfields

  1. New York Giants
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. New Orleans Saints

     

The Giants, as discussed above, likely will deploy multiple backs in Barkley's absence and haven't really shown signs of being confident in any of them. QB Daniel Jones is the favorite to lead the team in rushing Thursday night in San Francisco.

The Eagles have to figure out what to do if Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) returns healthy before D'Andre Swift gets hurt. Swift is quicker and more elusive, but even in his huge TNF performance there were hints of the downside when he missed a block and gave up a sack. It was at least a matter of timing/strength rather than Swift flat-out missing an assignment or read.

The Ravens figure to give both Hill and Edwards a bunch of work Week 3 against the Colts, given that both had solid games in the win over Cincinnati. But eventually one could emerge over the other, and I prefer Hill as an upside play given that the Ravens like him on passing downs and intend to throw more passes and use more spread looks this year. Edwards certainly was a much better fit in the old Greg Roman offense, and he's one of the longer-tenured players on the team and among the more popular guys in the organization. I'll also note that Edwards still has some juice, which I wasn't so sure about heading into the season. Still, Hill is faster and much more comfortable catching passes.

    

On the Brink

  1. Minnesota Vikings 
  2. Indianapolis Colts
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. New York Jets

     

Alexander Mattison isn't a quality starter and isn't playing well so far, but he might be a good bit better than the other options behind him in Minnesota. Expect him to get at least a few more weeks as the lead back in what should continue to be a pass-heavy offense for a variety of reasons. They'll make a change eventually, though, if Mattison continues making mistakes and having no luck whatsoever gaining yards on the ground.

The Colts are listed here because of Jonathan Taylor's possible return as soon as Week 5. Zack presumably has at least two more busy games after his Week 2 success in an every-down role, and it could be more than that if Taylor isn't ready to play or the Colts end up trading him.

The Bucs are kind of like the Vikings. Rachaad White isn't it, but he knows the offense and is decent in the passing game. That's more than the other backs can say, and it's not clear any of them is a considerably better runner than White. Undrafted rookie Sean Tucker merits watching, despite his lack of success off the bench so far. Note that Chase Edmonds is likely out for a month or two with an MCL sprain suffered this past Sunday.

With the Jets, I still figure it's a matter of time before Breece Hall asserts himself and pushes Cook to the side, but there's at least a bit of concern about the timing after the second-year pro showed no signs of role growth Week 2. There's also a lot of concern about the overall quality of the offense and how that impacts projections for the RBs.

         

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Top Adds for Week 3

       

Ford is the top add wherever available and 100 percent a good use of waiver priority even if you don't really need a running back. If you do need a running back and play in a FAAB league, I recommend bidding aggressively. There are never any guarantees when an inexperienced backup steps in for an injured starter, but we at least have strong signals that the Browns like Ford and will give him a lot of playing time.

For starters, they let Kareem Hunt walk in the offseason and didn't bring in a veteran replacement despite having cap space for one. Their only move of note was a late-August exchange of a late-round pick for Pierre Strong, who strictly played special teams Week 1 and took only 13 snaps on offense after Chubb's injury.

Strong did score a TD on one of his two carries, but it was a classic vulture situation with Ford coming out of the game after his 69-yard run set up the short score. Ford ultimately played 3.3 times as many snaps as Strong (49-13) after handling 41 percent snap share as Chubb's backup Week 1.

           

If you can't get Ford, backup options for improving the backfield include attempting to decipher what the Saints and Giants will do Week 3. With the Giants that sounds especially unappealing given the upcoming Thursday game in San Francisco and the likelihood of a timeshare between Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell and/or Eric Gray

The Giants mostly use Mr. Brightwell on special teams and in two-back formations, and Gray (a rookie fifth-round pick) has been the team's return specialist so far. Breida is the favorite to start and get the most touches, but he's an undersized speed back who probably won't see the ball more than 15 times or so even if the Giants don't fully trust the other guys.

For New Orleans, we should see a lot of Jones if Williams and Miller are both out with hamstring injuries for the final week of Alvin Kamara's suspension. The question is what happens if Williams is out and Miller is ready... a reasonably likely scenario at the beginning of the week. Miller is a rookie third-round pick who missed part of the summer and now the first two weeks of the regular season, while Jones is a veteran journeyman who mostly lingered around the Saints' practice squad and roster the past few years.

If you're in a shallower league where Justice or Roschon wasn't added last week, I'd go for either of them in a heartbeat over Breida/Gray/Brightwell/Jones/Miller. Chicago's three-way timeshare has already become just a two-man effort, and Hill finished a bit ahead of teammate Gus Edwards this past Sunday for both snaps and touches.

I also like Chuba Hubbard, both as a Week 3 desperation play and as a bench stash in case the Panthers tire of Miles Sanders. After struggling as a rookie, Hubbard has looked a bit better with each passing year and might ultimately be a better fit alongside Bryce Young than the speedy-but-mistake-prone Sanders. Few backs, if any, can provide a better lowlight reel of fumbles, drops and missed blocks over the past five years. Sanders offers nothing besides pure running ability, and even that hasn't been on display through his first two games for Carolina.

     

Bench Stashes

      

I don't list him here because he's rostered in nearly half of Yahoo leagues and more than half of the competitive leagues, but make sure to pounce on Elijah Mitchell if someone cuts him loose. The lack of work might not look good, but we weren't starting Mitchell in a backup role anyway and the current roles make him more likely to step into a starting spot via injury. I've mentioned this in the past; it's actually not a bad thing if you're rostering a backup RB and he's getting no work behind a heavily used starter. That's especially true in a case like this where we know who the second-stringer is and can be reasonably confident he'll get a lot of work if the starter misses time.

       

Drop Candidates

      

Patterson was a semi-healthy scratch, inactive after being removed from the Week 2 injury report. Harris scored a TD in quasi-garbage time but again worked behind Latavius Murray. Foreman was a healthy scratch. Jackson didn't play any snaps on offense. Edwards-Helaire and Carter are Option C in three-man backfields.

For shallower leagues, note that Perine got about half the snaps again but saw the ball on just five of his 30 plays (four targets, one carry). Javonte Williams got 12 carries and three targets on 28 snaps, by comparison, with the ball going his way on slightly more than half his plays on the field. Perine can't be started anymore but should still be rostered in medium and deep leagues given his RB2 potential if Williams suffers a setback with the surgically repaired knee or misses games for any other reason.

      

Playing Time & Alignment Stats  (Weeks 1+2) 🏈

  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • Run% = Percentage of team rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • Pass% = Percentage of team pass attempts player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Rate stats only include Week 1 for Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones and Kenneth Gainwell. They only include Week 2 for Zack Moss.

 

 

Sn%

Sn

Run%

R Sn

Pass%

P Sn

3D%

3D Sn

SAT %

1INDZack Moss*100.0%55100.0%23100.0%32100.0%127.3%
2SFChristian McCaffrey91.7%11088.7%5594.8%55100.0%1820.0%
3NYGSaquon Barkley82.6%10985.5%4780.5%6257.9%115.5%
4LAKyren Williams81.4%12762.9%3993.6%8890.9%206.3%
5ARIJames Conner78.8%9383.3%4575.0%4850.0%115.4%
6LVJosh Jacobs77.7%7384.1%3772.0%3628.6%44.1%
7TBRachaad White76.5%10470.1%4782.6%5785.7%2410.6%
8JAXTravis Etienne75.9%10181.1%4372.5%5873.7%146.9%
9NERhamondre Stevenson75.2%10976.1%3574.7%7473.9%1714.7%
10MIARaheem Mostert73.6%9278.0%3970.7%5375.0%1218.5%
11CINJoe Mixon73.4%8080.0%2870.3%5226.1%62.5%
12MINAlexander Mattison73.0%8484.6%2269.7%6250.0%98.3%
13ATLBijan Robinson69.8%8859.2%4283.6%4681.8%1830.7%
14DALTony Pollard65.4%8761.4%4369.8%4460.9%144.6%
15SEAKenneth Walker62.8%7169.8%3058.6%4120.0%38.5%
16DETDavid Montgomery62.4%8371.7%4354.8%4060.0%124.8%
17PHIKenneth Gainwell*62.0%3884.0%2148.0%1780.0%613.2%
18CARMiles Sanders61.8%7672.0%3654.8%4017.4%46.6%
19LACJoshua Kelley60.7%8554.1%3365.8%5266.7%128.2%
20TENDerrick Henry60.7%7476.8%4347.0%314.8%11.4%
21BUFJames Cook60.4%8459.6%3461.0%5047.4%911.9%
22GBAJ Dillon57.0%6156.6%3057.4%3144.4%81.6%
23WASBrian Robinson56.5%7476.5%3943.8%3525.0%51.4%
24PITNajee Harris54.4%6261.3%1951.8%4317.4%44.8%
25LACAustin Ekeler*54.0%4155.0%2255.0%1964.0%47.3%
26PHID'Andre Swift53.8%7150.7%3657.4%3547.8%117.0%
27CLEJerome Ford53.0%7050.0%3456.3%3675.0%1811.4%
28NOJamaal Williams50.8%6760.3%3543.2%3239.1%90.0%
29KCIsiah Pacheco49.2%6262.2%2842.0%344.8%16.5%
30ATLTyler Allgeier47.6%6052.1%3741.8%2340.9%90.0%
31DENJavonte Williams47.1%5662.2%2837.8%2812.5%20.0%
32DENSamaje Perine47.1%5635.6%1654.1%4068.8%1114.3%
33HOUDameon Pierce47.0%7167.3%3337.3%3814.7%56.9%
34GBAaron Jones*47.0%2841.0%1353.0%1571.0%517.9%
35CHIKhalil Herbert45.5%5553.3%2440.8%3140.9%95.5%
36TENTyjae Spears45.1%5535.7%2053.0%3590.5%1920.0%
37BALJustice Hill43.0%5536.2%2550.8%3061.9%130.0%
38NYJDalvin Cook42.9%4241.9%1843.6%2411.1%29.5%
39PITJaylen Warren41.2%4738.7%1242.2%3578.3%180.0%
40WASAntonio Gibson41.2%5417.6%956.3%4570.0%147.4%
41INDDeon Jackson40.3%5042.9%2138.7%2930.0%66.0%
42CHIRoschon Johnson39.7%4831.1%1444.7%3459.1%1318.8%
43CLENick Chubb38.6%5147.1%3229.7%1912.5%35.9%
44CARChuba Hubbard38.2%4728.0%1445.2%3382.6%190.0%
45DETJahmyr Gibbs37.6%5030.0%1843.8%3235.0%726.0%
46BALGus Edwards35.2%4543.5%3025.4%1523.8%52.2%
47NOTony Jones34.1%4532.8%1935.1%2621.7%56.7%
48NEEzekiel Elliott33.8%4934.8%1633.3%3339.1%916.3%
49NYJBreece Hall32.7%3237.2%1629.1%165.6%16.3%
50KCJerick McKinnon31.7%4017.8%839.5%3295.2%202.5%
51HOUDevin Singletary27.8%4224.5%1229.4%3029.4%104.8%
52NYJMichael Carter27.6%2720.9%932.7%1883.3%157.4%
53SEAZach Charbonnet26.5%3020.9%930.0%2120.0%310.0%
54MIASalvon Ahmed24.8%3120.0%1028.0%2125.0%422.6%
55BUFLatavius Murray23.7%3321.1%1225.6%2131.6%624.2%
56CINTrayveon Williams22.0%2414.3%525.7%1956.5%134.2%
57JAXTank Bigsby20.3%2718.9%1021.3%1726.3%53.7%

      

Rushing Stats (Weeks 1+2)  🏃‍♀️

  • Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player
  • Run% = Percentage of team rush attempts player was on the field for 
  • R Sn = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rate stats only include Week 1 for Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones and Kenneth Gainwell. They only include Week 2 for Zack Moss.

  Rush ShRushYdsTDRun%R SnYPCYBCYAC
1INDZack Moss*78.0%18881100.00%234.891.233.66
2CINJoe Mixon74.3%26115080.00%284.420.623.80
3MINAlexander Mattison73.1%1962084.60%223.260.073.19
4WASBrian Robinson72.5%37146276.50%393.950.903.04
5TENDerrick Henry71.4%40143176.80%433.580.702.88
6ARIJames Conner68.5%37168183.30%454.541.942.60
7SFChristian McCaffrey67.7%42268288.70%556.380.465.92
8SEAKenneth Walker67.4%29107269.8%303.691.592.10
9LVJosh Jacobs63.6%2846084.10%371.64-0.482.12
10CARMiles Sanders62.7%32115072.00%363.591.432.16
11DETDavid Montgomery60.7%37141271.70%433.810.852.96
12NERhamondre Stevenson57.4%2775176.10%352.780.891.89
13JAXTravis Etienne56.6%30117181.10%433.900.373.53
14MIARaheem Mostert56.0%28158378.00%395.642.543.10
15PHIKenneth Gainwell*56.0%1454084.0%213.860.882.98
16DENJavonte Williams55.6%2596062.20%283.840.813.03
17HOUDameon Pierce53.1%2669067.30%332.65-0.373.02
18GBAJ Dillon52.8%2874056.60%302.640.022.63
19NYGSaquon Barkley52.7%29114185.50%473.930.903.03
20DALTony Pollard52.7%39142261.40%433.640.942.70
21PITNajee Harris51.6%1674061.30%194.630.484.14
22BUFJames Cook50.9%29169059.60%345.830.705.13
23TBRachaad White50.7%34112170.10%473.290.053.24
24LACJoshua Kelley47.5%29130154.10%334.481.223.27
25LAKyren Williams46.8%29104362.90%393.591.052.54
26NOJamaal Williams45.0%2774060.30%352.740.652.09
27KCIsiah Pacheco44.4%2093062.20%284.651.483.17
28ATLTyler Allgeier43.7%31123252.10%373.97-0.384.35
29CLEJerome Ford41.3%31142050.00%344.581.952.63
30ATLBijan Robinson40.8%29180059.20%426.211.924.29
31LACAustin Ekeler*40.0%16117155.0%227.311.695.62
32PHID'Andre Swift39.7%29178150.70%366.372.214.16
33NYJDalvin Cook38.6%1740041.90%182.350.332.02
34CLENick Chubb37.3%28170047.10%326.071.944.13
35CHIKhalil Herbert35.6%1662053.30%243.880.573.30
36NYJBreece Hall31.8%14136037.20%169.710.748.97
37PITJaylen Warren29.0%926038.70%122.890.322.57
38GBAaron Jones*28.0%941141.00%134.561.962.60
39BALJustice Hill27.5%1950236.20%252.63-0.032.66
40INDDeon Jackson26.5%1314042.90%211.08-1.242.31
41BALGus Edwards26.1%1894143.50%305.222.782.44
42NEEzekiel Elliott25.5%1242034.80%163.501.422.08
43DETJahmyr Gibbs23.0%1459030.00%184.210.363.85
44HOUDevin Singletary22.4%1129024.50%122.640.132.50
45NOTony Jones21.7%1339232.80%193.000.622.38
46CARChuba Hubbard21.6%1176028.00%146.910.876.04
47DENSamaje Perine20.0%945035.60%165.001.303.70
48CHIRoschon Johnson20.0%952131.10%145.783.542.24
49TENTyjae Spears19.6%1176035.70%206.911.964.95
50TBSean Tucker19.4%1322022%151.69-0.682.38
51DAlRico Dowdle17.6%1350026%183.850.982.86
52SEAZach Charbonnet16.3%727020.90%93.861.622.23
53KCClyde Edwards-Helaire15.6%722020%93.14-0.233.37
54MINTy Chandler15.4%40015%40.00-1.821.82
55BUFLatavius Murray14.0%830121.10%123.751.072.68
56BUFDamien Harris14.0%836119%114.502.282.22
57JAXTank Bigsby13.2%713118.90%101.86-0.462.32
58ARIKeaontay Ingram13.0%72015%80.29-1.461.75
59DALDeuce Vaughn12.2%924013%92.671.121.54
60MIASalvon Ahmed12.0%624020.00%104.00-1.295.29
61WASAntonio Gibson9.8%518017.60%93.600.632.97

     

Receiving Stats (Weeks 1+2) 🤲

Pass Sn. = Snaps on Dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)

Pass Sn% = Percentage of team dropbacks player was on the field for

RTs = Routes Run

RT Sh = # Routes Run / # Team Dropbacks

Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets

TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run

  Pass%P SnRt ShRtsTgt ShTgtTPRRRecYdsTDDrop
1INDZack Moss*100.0%3238.7%295.7%413.8%41900
2SFChristian McCaffrey94.8%5581.0%4715.4%817.0%63600
3NYGSaquon Barkley80.5%6262.3%4817.2%1122.9%94110
4LAKyren Williams93.6%8873.4%6913.5%1217.4%65011
5ARIJames Conner75.0%4856.3%3610.2%616.7%5800
6LVJosh Jacobs72.0%3656.0%2818.4%932.1%77401
7TBRachaad White82.6%5766.7%4610.9%715.2%74000
8JAXTravis Etienne72.5%5866.3%5311.0%815.1%72900
9NERhamondre Stevenson74.7%7456.6%569.4%916.1%97400
10MIARaheem Mostert70.7%5364.0%484.1%36.3%31900
11CINJoe Mixon70.3%5262.2%4614.3%1021.7%75301
12MINAlexander Mattison69.7%6253.9%4810.6%918.8%62110
13ATLBijan Robinson83.6%4681.8%4523.9%1124.4%107511
14DALTony Pollard69.8%4457.1%3617.7%1130.6%94901
15SEAKenneth Walker58.6%4140.0%2811.5%725.0%51400
16DETDavid Montgomery54.8%4037.0%271.5%13.7%1700
17PHIKenneth Gainwell*48.0%1724.6%157.8%426.7%42000
18CARMiles Sanders54.8%4049.3%3617.7%1130.6%73000
19LACJoshua Kelley65.8%5255.7%442.9%24.5%0001
20TENDerrick Henry47.0%3139.4%2612.3%726.9%57100
21BUFJames Cook61.0%5051.2%4213.3%1023.8%85300
22GBAJ Dillon57.4%3140.7%227.7%418.2%32501
23WASBrian Robinson43.8%3541.3%337.9%515.2%34911
24PITNajee Harris51.8%4342.2%356.8%514.3%3201
25LACAustin Ekeler*55.0%1924.1%197.1%526.3%44700
26PHID'Andre Swift57.4%3539.3%249.8%520.8%4601
27CLEJerome Ford56.3%3643.8%285.8%414.3%32511
28NOJamaal Williams43.2%3236.5%273.0%27.4%2700
29KCIsiah Pacheco42.0%3442.0%347.9%617.6%53100
30ATLTyler Allgeier41.8%2325.5%146.5%321.4%31900
31DENJavonte Williams37.8%2832.4%2415.5%937.5%61900
32DENSamaje Perine54.1%4047.3%3513.8%822.9%75700
33HOUDameon Pierce37.3%3833.3%347.1%617.6%41301
34GBAaron Jones*53.0%1527.8%157.7%426.7%28610
35CHIKhalil Herbert40.8%3136.8%2812.5%828.6%46000
36TENTyjae Spears53.0%3537.9%2510.5%624.0%3701
37BALJustice Hill50.8%3037.3%225.6%313.6%31200
38NYJDalvin Cook43.6%2438.2%219.3%419.0%43100
39PITJaylen Warren42.2%3534.9%2916.2%1241.4%97801
40WASAntonio Gibson56.3%4550.0%406.3%410.0%45400
41INDDeon Jackson38.7%2934.7%268.6%623.1%51401
42CHIRoschon Johnson44.7%3440.8%3114.1%929.0%84501
43CLENick Chubb29.7%1920.3%135.8%430.8%42100
44CARChuba Hubbard45.2%3334.2%2511.3%728.0%74300
45DETJahmyr Gibbs43.8%3241.1%3016.7%1136.7%95700
46BALGus Edwards25.4%1518.6%11  0.0% 0  
47NOTony Jones35.1%2625.7%193.0%210.5%0000
48NEEzekiel Elliott33.3%3324.2%247.3%729.2%51400
49NYJBreece Hall29.1%1625.5%149.3%428.6%12002
50KCJerick McKinnon39.5%3233.3%276.6%518.5%43401
51HOUDevin Singletary29.4%3025.5%261.2%13.8%11000
52NYJMichael Carter32.7%1827.3%159.3%426.7%31500
53SEAZach Charbonnet30.0%2117.1%123.3%216.7%21400
54MIASalvon Ahmed28.0%2126.7%208.2%630.0%32800
55BUFLatavius Murray25.6%2120.7%175.3%423.5%31800
56CINTrayveon Williams25.7%1912.2%92.9%222.2%2400
57JAXTank Bigsby21.3%1717.5%141.4%17.1%0000

       

Week 2 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5) - Week 2

  • Snap% = Percentage of team IT5 snaps that went to the player
  • Ru Sh = Percentage of team IT5 carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team IT5 targets that went to the player
 Snap%SnRu ShRu AttRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Kenneth Walker III71.4%580%420%00
2Derrick Henry100.0%4100%310%00
3D'Andre Swift100.0%560%310%00
4Tony Pollard66.7%650%300%00
5Damien Harris50.0%550%310%00
6Pierre Strong100.0%2100%210%00
7Brian Robinson60.0%3100%210%00
8James Conner66.7%2100%210%00
9Tony Jones33.3%167%2250%10
10Rico Dowdle33.3%333%200%00
11Latavius Murray30.0%333%2125%10
12Saquon Barkley100.0%3100%110%00
13Bijan Robinson40.0%2100%100%00
14Joe Mixon83.3%5100%100%00
15Kyren Williams100.0%1100%110%00
16David Montgomery50.0%1100%110%00
17Rachaad White100.0%1100%110%00
18Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%1100%110%00
19Jaleel McLaughlin20.0%150%110%00
20Dameon Pierce100.0%450%100%00
21Raheem Mostert50.0%250%100%00
22Justice Hill75.0%350%100%00
23Gus Edwards25.0%150%110%00
24Zach Charbonnet28.6%220%100%00
25Tyler Allgeier60.0%30%000%00
26Antonio Gibson40.0%20%000%00
27Salvon Ahmed25.0%10%000%00
28Craig Reynolds50.0%10%000%00
29Christian McCaffrey100.0%30%000%00
30Patrick Ricard50.0%20%000%00
31Jerick McKinnon100.0%20%000%00
32Travis Etienne100.0%30%000%00
33James Cook20.0%20%000%00
34Samaje Perine60.0%30%000%00
35Zack Moss100.0%10%000%00
36Jerome Ford-00%00100%11
37Michael Burton40.0%20%000%00
38Khalil Herbert100.0%10%000%00
39Alexander Mattison50.0%10%000%00

         

Red Zone (Inside the 20) - Week 2

  • Snap% = Percentage of team RZ snaps that went to the player
  • Ru Sh = Percentage of team RZ carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team RZ targets that went to the player
 Snap%SnRu ShRu AttRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Tony Pollard76.0%1960.0%9033.33%20
2D'Andre Swift100.0%1170.0%710.00%00
3Kenneth Walker63.2%1287.5%720.00%00
4Christian McCaffrey100.0%1262.5%510.00%00
5Derrick Henry87.5%783.3%510.00%00
6Kyren Williams100.0%883.3%51100.00%11
7Joe Mixon83.3%15100.0%508.33%10
8Dameon Pierce68.8%1166.7%4016.67%10
9Tyler Allgeier52.9%944.4%400.00%00
10Tony Jones27.3%357.1%4216.67%10
11Latavius Murray37.5%933.3%419.09%10
12Saquon Barkley100.0%1957.1%4112.50%11
13Justice Hill91.7%1150.0%300.00%00
14Damien Harris29.2%725.0%310.00%00
15James Conner80.0%4100.0%310.00%00
16Isiah Pacheco50.0%550.0%300.00%00
17David Montgomery62.5%575.0%310.00%00
18Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%5100.0%310.00%00
19Bijan Robinson52.9%933.3%300.00%00
20Rico Dowdle16.0%420.0%300.00%00
21Brian Robinson62.5%575.0%320.00%00
22Travis Etienne69.2%950.0%200.00%00
23Joshua Kelley80.0%1250.0%200.00%00
24Rachaad White77.8%740.0%2133.33%10
25Raheem Mostert50.0%350.0%210.00%00
26Zack Moss100.0%850.0%2133.33%10
27James Cook33.3%816.7%200.00%00
28Pierre Strong50.0%266.7%210.00%00
29AJ Dillon50.0%450.0%200.00%00
30Zach Charbonnet26.3%512.5%100.00%00
31Andrew Beck18.8%316.7%100.00%00
32Samaje Perine75.0%925.0%1020.00%10
33Khalil Herbert100.0%250.0%100.00%00
34Craig Reynolds25.0%225.0%100.00%00
35Zamir White50.0%1100.0%100.00%00
36Jaleel McLaughlin8.3%125.0%110.00%00
37Elijah Dotson6.7%125.0%100.00%00
38Deuce Vaughn4.0%16.7%100.00%00
39Dare Ogunbowale18.8%316.7%100.00%00
40Jamaal Williams9.1%114.3%100.00%00
41Alexander Mattison80.0%4100.0%100.00%00
42Gus Edwards8.3%116.7%110.00%00
43Isaiah Spiller6.7%125.0%100.00%00
44Miles Sanders66.7%2100.0%1050.00%10
45Chase Edmonds11.1%120.0%100.00%00
46Nick Chubb25.0%133.3%100.00%00
47Salvon Ahmed50.0%325.0%100.00%00
48Patrick Taylor37.5%325.0%100.00%00
49Emanuel Wilson12.5%125.0%100.00%00
50Tyjae Spears25.0%20.0%000.00%00
51Jerick McKinnon40.0%40.0%000.00%00
52Michael Carter100.0%20.0%000.00%00
53Josh Jacobs50.0%10.0%000.00%00
54Javonte Williams16.7%20.0%000.00%00
55Jerome Ford25.0%10.0%00100.00%11
56Antonio Gibson37.5%30.0%000.00%00
57Tank Bigsby30.8%40.0%000.00%00
58Jahmyr Gibbs37.5%30.0%000.00%00

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Injury Analysis: Concussions Affect Many Starters
NFL Injury Analysis: Concussions Affect Many Starters
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Pickups
Week 3: Four Must Add Players (Video)
Week 3: Four Must Add Players (Video)
IDP Analysis: Week 2 Review
IDP Analysis: Week 2 Review