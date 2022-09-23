Corner Report: Week 3

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

DJ Moore has to get going eventually, and while this is a tough matchup Moore has had some recent success against the Saints defense, which is probably a little worse this year than it has in the past few. Marshon Lattimore is a candidate to shadow Moore and the other corners – Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo – are no slouches either, but the same matchup details would have applied in prior cases,

Receivers very rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formational quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

CAR vs NO

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore has to get going eventually, and while this is a tough matchup Moore has had some recent success against the Saints defense, which is probably a little worse this year than it has in the past few. Marshon Lattimore is a candidate to shadow Moore and the other corners – Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo – are no slouches either, but the same matchup details would have applied in prior cases, and Moore has gotten the better of the Saints with producing 32 receptions for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 55 targets in seven games. The main takeaway here is that a tough matchup is never grounds for doubting Moore because he has always played in tough matchups for quarterback play alone. Robbie Anderson might be a little more matchup-sensitive but he can outrun almost anyone if the deep coverage gets sloppy. Shi Smith has faceplanted as the slot receiver through two weeks and might see a lot of Roby, who is overqualified for the task if so.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Shi Smith

Even: DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas might see extra attention from Jaycee Horn, but Thomas has already gotten the better of superior corners this year. Horn isn't the ideal matchup for Thomas, it just might not matter much. Chris Olave is trait matched by the skinny but fast Donte Jackson, though Jackson has never really been known for refined technique and Olave is known specifically for that. Jarvis Landry should primarily run against Myles Hartsfield, who has an elusive prospect profile (no combine or workout measurements) but might turn out to be a good one.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry

CHI vs HOU

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

It's hard to produce as a pass catcher when you can't count on your team to throw 20 times in a game, and Darnell Mooney has predictably done nothing with such minuscule team passing production. Mooney is too good to be covered by Desmond King consistently, but it's not clear whether Chicago's scheme means to act on that detail. Equanimeous St. Brown is the second wideout for Chicago, but dependent on a big play or touchdown due to the previously mentioned lack of pass attempt volume. Neither St. Brown nor Dante Pettis project especially well against any NFL defense, especially with the Bears operating as it has.

Upgrade: Darnell Mooney (moot?)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylon Johnson might be one of the league's best young corners, but as long as the Bears keep playing him on just the right side offenses can line up their preferred wideouts elsewhere. Kyler Gordon plays the left, and the rookie second-round pick is not nearly as seasoned as Johnson, who was likely also a superior prospect to Gordon. Slot man Kindle Vildor is a stopgap type more than likely. If you're the Texans you need to keep Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins away from Johnson as much as possible. If they do this then it's unlikely Gordon or Vildor will do much to slow them down, especially Cooks. To this point the Texans have used Collins a little more on the left than the right, which if it holds here would give him the most looks at Johnson, leaving Cooks to more so face the other two. Chris Moore is best as a downfield receiver and does not have a slot receiver skill set so it's bizarre that the last two Houston coaching regimes have used them there. So long as they do he's unlikely to play especially well.

Upgrade: Brandin Cooks

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nico Collins, Chris Moore

IND vs KC

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Kansas City secondary isn't exactly strong but it is deep and varied in its traits and skill sets, meaning they're rarely at risk of a true mismatch. Michael Pittman (quadriceps) should be productive given how much the Colts scheme him open, but slot corner L'Jarius Sneed and left corner Jaylen Watson have the have the builds necessary to defend Pittman at the rim. Rashad Fenton isn't exactly small at right corner, but he might be the easiest one for Pittman to bully.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Through two weeks the Colts have willingly ran the comically bad Gus Bradley scheme and its doomed, predictable cover-3 looks, so the disastrous effect anyone could have pointed out ahead of time. The Colts totally dropped the ball as an organization this offseason, and in fewer respects more clearly than the collapse of their previously sound defense. There's no reason to think they can defend anyone, especially down the seam. The Chiefs move their receivers around a lot so everyone is a candidate to get a plus look, though they are also all candidates to see their teammates poach opportunities. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster are your favorites for usage, but any of Mecole Hardman (heel), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore or Justin Watson could also beat this defense.

Upgrade: Chiefs

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

MIA vs BUF

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Both of these teams are beat up. The Bills are without Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson at corner, while safety Micah Hyde is out and other safety Jordan Poyer is questionable with a foot issue. Normally those details would indicate an extremely favorable matchup for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Miami might be without both of their starting tackles, most importantly left tackle Terron Armstead. That means Von Miller and Greg Rousseau might be matched up against near-bums when Tua Tagovailoa gets the snap, and he might need to get rid of the ball even before Hill or Waddle get open. The Bills don't need to blitz to create pressure, so they're prepared to sit back in cautious coverage and hope the pass rush incites a bad decision from Tagovailoa.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

It's not clear how healthy Gabe Davis (ankle) might be for this game, but the good news for Buffalo is the Dolphins secondary is about as beat up as their own. Byron Jones is still out, and Xavien Howard is questionable with a groin injury. If Howard is limited it's a boost to Davis and Stefon Diggs, as remaining corner Nik Needham just can't cover that far downfield.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs (arguably lower to even if shadowed by Howard), Gabe Davis

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

MIN vs DET

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Jeff Okudah is doing a better job so far this year than in the past and Amani Oruwariye is a big corner who can run, but them and slot corner Mike Hughes can't cover Justin Jefferson. They might not be able to cover Adam Thielen or K.J. Osborn, either, but they have more to prove in 2022 before they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Chark can dust either of the outside Vikings corners deep, be it Patrick Peterson or Cameron Dantzler. Josh Reynolds matches up worse, as he's a big, unexplosive receiver while Peterson and Dantzler are big, unexplosive corners. Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely be tough to stop against Chandon Sullivan.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Reynolds

NE vs BAL

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor function as the outside receivers in three-wide, with Jakobi Meyers playing the slot. In two-wide to this point Parker has run on the left more than the right, and Meyers mostly on the right. Brandon Stephens mostly played the left side for Baltimore before his injury in Week 1, and he looks like he might return for this one. If he does that would force Stephens or Marcus Peters to move from the left side to the right, with Marlon Humphrey mostly in the slot. If that lineup holds then Meyers gets the toughest matchup running against Humphrey, while Parker and Agholor get the comparatively easy matchup against Stephens and Peters, both of whom might not be healthy yet.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Jakobi Meyers

Even: DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

Devin Duvernay (concussion) is in, so he and Rashod Bateman are your likely lead Ravens receivers with Demarcus Robinson checking in third. Duvernay and tight end Isaiah Likely have been Baltimore's primary slot receivers, with Bateman and Robinson respectively lined up on the left and right in most of such cases. The Patriots might shadow Bateman with Jonathan Jones, which is at once the toughest matchup among New England corners and still one that probably doesn't matter much for Bateman. Jalen Mills is too slow to cover either of Bateman or Duvernay, but no one gets outran by Robinson. Slot corner Myles Bryant can't run with or tackle Duvernay.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson

NYJ vs CIN

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

If the Bengals use Chidobe Awuzie as a shadow then it's not clear how they might do so. Elijah Moore has seen the most defensive attention through two games, but with the Browns giving up so much production to Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis defenses might not sell out to stop Moore quite so much. Moore has also surprisingly been outside the vast majority of the time, will all of Davis, Wilson and Braxton Berrios running from the slot more often. If outside only then Moore will likely see a lot of Awuzie and to a lesser extent Eli Apple. Slot corner Mike Hilton isn't an obvious concern for Davis or Wilson.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson (lower to Even if Awuzie does not shadow Moore), Corey Davis

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Elijah Moore (raise to Upgrade if not shadowed by Awuzie)

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Sauce Gardner has mostly lined up on the left and D.J. Reed mostly on the right, with Michael Carter the primary slot corner. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can probably beat all three of these corners, but Reed might have the worst matchup at just 5-foot-9. Tyler Boyd just doesn't seem to regularly fit into the Cincinnati route combos but he can definitely beat Carter. The main concern with the Bengals now and for the foreseeable future is that they can't block long enough to complete a five-step drop.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

TEN vs LV

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Robert Woods finally saw some usage in Week 2, but a penalty brought back his best play and the Titans completely imploded not long afterward. There's no guarantee that Week 3 follows any better of a script, especially with Ryan Tannehill falling apart and a Chandler Jones-Maxx Crosby pass rush waiting for him. Treylon Burks should see his playing time increase in upcoming weeks, presumably mostly at the expense of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Through two weeks Woods has mostly lined up on the right side or in the slot, leaving Westbrook-Ikhine (Burks soon?) to take most of the left outside reps. Burks, Woods and Kyle Philips (shoulder) all fight for some slot looks otherwise. The Raiders used top corner Nate Hobbs almost exclusively outside in Week 2 after using him mostly in the slot in Week 1 and in his 2021 rookie year. If that holds then Hobbs should mostly see Woods, Westbrook-Ikhine and Burks, while new slot corner Amik Robertson mostly sees Woods and Philips.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Treylon Burks, Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is out, putting Davante Adams on watch for double-digit receptions in this one. Mack Hollins can only draw so many targets, and the Raiders don't seem to have any idea what to do with their other receivers. Adams and Darren Waller should see so much volume in this setting that it would constitute an arguable upgrade even if the Titans corners were good (they are not).

Upgrade: Davante Adams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mack Hollins

WAS vs PHI

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both playing at a high level, but it will be interesting to see how Philadelphia's cornerback depth holds up here. Slay is a good candidate to shadow Terry McLaurin, making a tough match for McLaurin if so, but Bradberry is better matched against big receivers than an undersized dart like Jahan Dotson. Dotson can give a guy like Bradberry trouble, and so can Curtis Samuel, who might mostly see the decent but underwhelming Avonte Maddox. Washington might be able to stress the Eagles more in three-wide than either of Philadelphia's first two opponents.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Slay), Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

Maybe there's some cornerback in the league who can slow down A.J. Brown, but if so he definitely doesn't play for Washington. Particularly if the Washington offense produces and forces the Eagles to fire back, there's no reason why Brown or DeVonta Smith should struggle to get open here. Even Quez Watkins is a candidate to do damage, though his snap and target rate have been sapped already by Brown's arrival.

Upgrade: Eagles

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

LAC vs JAC

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Jaguars might be without top corner Shaquill Griffin (hip), but the Chargers might be without elite quarterback Justin Herbert. Not just that – Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable after missing Friday's practice but logging limited sessions the two prior days. If Allen can play then he has a significant build and skill advantage over Darious Williams. If Allen can't go then Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will need to step up in the slot, with Palmer also serving as the primary outside receiver opposite Mike Williams in two-wide sets. Carter is probably who the Jaguars would like to see in the slot, because the slot corner Williams easily mirrors Carter's traits. Palmer has a notable size advantage on Williams when in the slot. When out wide it's difficult to see why Palmer would get the better of Tyson Campbell, but if Tre Herndon has to replace Griffin then that would be a comparatively easy matchup relative to Campbell.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even (but don't forget about Herbert): Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

J.C. Jackson (ankle) is out for the Chargers, which makes things easier on all the Jaguars wideouts. As mentioned in previous articles Marvin Jones can't beat man coverage anymore, but Zay Jones can sometimes and Christian Kirk is on a tear through his first two games with Jacksonville. Brandon Staley (what is there left to say about this guy?) for some reason benched Michael Davis in Week 2 after naming him the Week 1 starter over Asante Samuel, so who knows what Staley thinks he'll do this week. Surely whatever idea he grips onto will stand the test of time. Samuel is good in any case, and Staley should try not to forget it. Davis probably doesn't matter much either way but he is big and he can run, so he could conceivably provide good downfield/sideline reps on occasion. It just seems like the Jaguars are more inclined to cut underneath and in the middle of the field, and with speedy peripheral players like Travis Etienne and Evan Engram on the field the already bad Chargers inside linebackers might be more distracted than usual in their underneath/intermediate zones. Slot corner Bryce Callahan is very good and should give Kirk a tough test, but if so it might just spring Engram or Etienne against the linebackers that much more easily.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

ARI vs LAR

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

With no Rondale Moore again the Cardinals will have to start Greg Dortch in the slot. Jalen Ramsey might have lobbied to get out of the slot in Week 2, as he mostly played outside in a way that he hasn't in years. If Ramsey is away from the slot then it's a fine matchup for Dortch. If Ramsey is on Marquise Brown then that's bad news for Brown, because Kliff Kingsbury can't get him open even against bad corners. A.J. Green probably can't beat anyone.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquise Brown (downgrade if shadowed by Ramsey), Greg Dortch, A.J. Green

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

This should finally be a setting for Allen Robinson to really break out with the Rams. Slot corner Byron Murphy is good in general and especially relative to the other Cardinals corners, so this is the one matchup in maybe the whole league where Cooper Kupp (A) faces some real resistance and (B) faces a clearly more difficult matchup than Robinson does. You don't fear for Kupp – even his 'bad' games against Arizona last year were still mostly good – but Robinson should have the easiest matchup and he should have a target funnel working his way with Murphy a slight deterrent toward Kupp.

Upgrade: Allen Robinson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp

SEA vs ATL

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Terrell is a candidate to shadow D.K. Metcalf, though to what effect is less clear. Metcalf would likely project better against the smaller and slower Casey Hayward, especially when it comes to the big play, but it's possible Metcalf can beat either. It's also possible that Tyler Lockett can beat either. These Falcons corners are good, but players like Metcalf and Lockett can beat good corners.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: D.K. Metcalf (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Terrell), Tyler Lockett

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London is an excellent prospect and might already be a good starting wide receiver, so it's difficult to see anything concerning for him in this matchup. The near entirety of the Atlanta passing game was designed to dial up London in Week 2, so they'll line him up wherever they think they need to in order to get him a good matchup. The other Falcons receivers just aren't dependable for playing time, but Olamide Zaccheaus might be the (slot-oriented) WR2.

Upgrade: Drake London

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Olamide Zaccheaus

TB vs GB

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are out, Julio Jones (knee) seems busted already, and both Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are questionable. The Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley and might suit him up right away. Scotty Miller is likely your top outside receiver for Tom Brady in this one, which also features a destroyed Tampa Bay offensive line. This seems bad, and the Packers corners are not obviously threatened by any of these backups.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Cole Beasley

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Romeo Doubs is going to get all the defensive attention he can handle with Sammy Watkins out while both Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Cobb didn't practice all week and Watson didn't practice Friday, so we'll see on those two. Allen Lazard is locked into a three-down role as the team's main slot receiver and Doubs might need to handle an outside rep on just about every play. Samari Toure and Juwann Winfree might also see snaps, but probably to no productive effect. To this point Carlton Davis has played the left side for Tampa Bay while Jamel Dean plays the right, and both are tough matchups for Doubs. Both corners are big, and Dean is very fast while Davis thrives on defending the underneath and intermediate. Antoine Winfield has actually been the main slot corner for Tampa Bay, and the results have been good. Whether Winfield can play so well against the 6-foot-5 Lazard is less obvious, especially on a short field.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Romeo Doubs (but playing time upgrade!), Christian Watson

Even: Allen Lazard

DEN vs SF

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

If Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) can't play then it opens up the slot specifically for Denver. KJ Hamler (knee) is expected to return to the field and given his build would seem like a potential replacement for Jeudy in the slot, but Hamler has mostly run outside to this point and Tyrie Cleveland and Montrell Washington have seen more slot snaps. Cleveland appeared to injure his hamstring in practice Thursday, so if he's unavailable then Washington might be the primary slot receiver with Hamler lining up outside, opposite Courtland Sutton. Sutton is in any case the only reliable option aside from Jeudy, and Sutton's best matchup in this game would be against right corner Emmanuel Moseley whereas Sutton's worst matchup would probably be left corner Charvarius Ward. Not because Ward is better than Moseley, but because Moseley is not at his best against big receivers and Ward is. A tougher assignment for Ward would be a Jeudy/Hamler type. The Broncos would be smart to keep Sutton on the right side of the offense to keep him against Moseley as much as possible. The 49ers slot corner is rookie fifth-round pick Samuel Womack, who is at once unproven but has some encouraging indicators in his profile.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton (the less Ward the better), Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Patrick Surtain (shoulder) was one of the league's best corners even as a rookie, so if he's unable to play here it's a huge loss for Denver. If active Surtain is a candidate to shadow one of the two lead 49ers, though whether Denver would bother is unclear – they might be content if Surtain is merely on one of the two in any given play. Plus, with a bad shoulder it might not be ideal to have Surtain on Deebo Samuel especially, given the constant need to make squared up, high-impact tackles against Samuel. Be it Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, the most open receiver on a given play will usually be the one who isn't on Surtain. Ronald Darby is no slouch on the other side, but it's far preferable by any standard. Toolsy fringe prospect rookie Damarri Mathis would need to pick up any reps Surtain can't handle, while the usually competent K'Waun Williams is in the slot. Jauan Jennings will be an interesting matchup against Williams, his former teammate and a much smaller player than Jennings.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

NYG vs DAL

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Trevon Diggs mostly plays on the right for Dallas and Anthony Brown mostly plays on the left. Jourdan Lewis plays the slot. All three are competent enough in some way or another but also beatable. The problem for the Giants is that their wide receiver personnel is not obviously good enough to take advantage of whatever opportunity there might be. David Sills played ahead of the benched Kenny Golladay in Week 2, with Sills and usually Sterling Shepard splitting the outside reps while Richie James played the slot. If Golladay or Kadarius Toney (hamstring) play much then it would likely need to be at the expense of Sills and James, and it's not clear whether that workload will be revisited anytime soon.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Sterling Shepard, Richie James, David Sills

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Adoree' Jackson is easily the best corner for the Giants, and given Dallas' lack of secondary targets the Giants might use Jackson in a shadow assignment against CeeDee Lamb. It would be ideal for Lamb to get away from Jackson and instead run against the likes of Darnay Holmes or better yet Cordale Flott. Holmes has some ability but Flott just doesn't seem to have anything going for him – skinny with short arms and mediocre at best athleticism, and Flott is likely raw having just turned 21 in late August. Noah Brown has done a good job the last two weeks and should be able to beat Flott, though maybe not Holmes or Jackson. Brown might even see some tight end-like alignments with Dalton Schultz (knee) looking iffy at best. Michael Gallup (knee) would normally project for an easy advantage over Holmes and Flott but it's unclear how many snaps he might play and it's not always a given that a player looks quite like them old selves when making an initial return from an ACL tear.

Upgrade: Noah Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup