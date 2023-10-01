NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 4

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.
The NFL is truly a week-to-week league. Once we think we know something, a market correction is often right around the corner. Obviously, some players and teams remain somewhat constant. But we also had plenty of surprising performances today.
Reactions
- It was beginning to look as if the public was slightly overlooking the Buffalo offense coming into this game. They have been excellent all year. The Bills came up with a massive performance against the Dolphins. They actually didn't have incredible play volume. But they got a number of explosive plays. Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and James Cook each had plays of at least 34 yards. The big deal in this game was that Diggs was playing well over the first three games but had yet to post a monster performance. That changed quickly! He was clearly the star of the game while showing any doubters that their concerns were misguided. And we shouldn't overlook Josh Allen. He threw for over 300 yards while accounting for five touchdowns.
- We saw a legendary performance from the Dolphins offense last week. Obviously, this week's opponent was much more difficult. Miami lost this one 48-20. Not only is Buffalo a well-coached defense. They have a lot of veteran talent on that side of the ball. As a result, Miami was unable to generate many explosive plays. For the first time this year, Tua Tagovailoa was under pressure. The one positive came from De'Von Achane. He found the end zone twice in the first half. However, hIs big run of 55 yards came in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of hand. Despite a mere mortal performance by the Miami offense, they'll be just fine. This was a tough divisional opponent that they were facing on the road. Expect them to light up the scoreboard often all season.
- It's difficult to take much away from the Jaguars offense in their game against the Falcons. They ran out to an early lead and controlled the game. The offense became predictably conservative, which was the smart thing to do. Even though Calvin Ridley had just three targets, at least he caught an early 30-yard touchdown to salvage his fantasy day. Christian Kirk and Evan Ingram continue to see significant targets, and they continue to be strong fantasy performers. As a team, the fantasy numbers have not been what many hoped for. Regardless, they are right on the cusp of breaking out. I don't believe it's a matter of if, it's just a matter of when. Hopefully that happens in the next week or two.
- I think the Atlanta offense is in trouble. Not only was Desmond Ridder ineffective as he often is, but he threw two interceptions in the first half. He also had another one that was dropped. Aside from Bijan Robinson, who is clearly a superstar, there is no player on this offense that we can count on each week.
- Similar to last year, Justin Fields had a horrible start to the season. but just like last year, he came out of nowhere with a monster fantasy performance. It's not his fault that he faced a terrible Denver defense. The beauty of his big game is that he did not do much as a runner. He ended up passing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. He relied heavily on his three top receivers, but it was DJ Moore and Cole Kmet who had big fantasy performances. And as we assumed, when the game is close, it's Khalil Herbert who sees the majority of the running back work. Due to the positive game script, Herbert rushed for over 100 yards while catching a touchdown pass. Chicago is miles away from being trustworthy for fantasy. But this performance was definitely an encouraging sign.
- The Broncos were probably fortunate that they fell behind by multiple touchdowns to the Bears. As a result, Russell Wilson was able to compile three passing touchdowns. His overall fantasy numbers this season have been decent. But again, it's been mostly due to bad game script. But we can't argue about how we get our fantasy points. It looks like Denver will be a terrible team this year. So utilizing Wilson and his top receivers can provide fantasy managers with solid floor performances. Also, if Javonte Williams has to miss extended time, Jaleel McLaughlin will be part of the running back committee, And he'll have appeal in PPR leagues.
- With Deshaun Watson sitting this one out with a shoulder injury, the Cleveland offense had no chance against the Ravens. The only player with a useful stat line was David Njoku, who caught six passes for 46 yards. Until Watson returns, this may be an offense to avoid for fantasy. Hopefully his absence is short-term.
- The Ravens were without two starting receivers and an offensive lineman while facing an incredible Cleveland defense. After his performance, Lamar Jackson deserves a ton of credit. He completed 15 of 19 passes with a pair of scores to Mark Andrews. Jackson also chipped in a pair of TDs on the ground. Jackson's passing numbers on the season have not looked great. But his fantasy production has been improving since the first two weeks of the season. Zay Flowers did come up with a big play on a deep pass to salvage his fantasy day, But he hasn't looked as good as he did back in the season opener. Jackson and Andrews are obviously must-start players. Flowers Is a solid option in PPR leagues.
- The Steelers are a mess. Their passing game is barely functional. They're unable to get in manageable down and distance situations to give Najee Harris a chance to help them sustain offense. Jaylen Warren has been a solid fantasy option because the team is always in obvious passing situations. That leads to him catching a bunch of dump off passes in addition to some runs against light boxes. George Pickens is seeing his vast talent wasted in this offense. Pickens is very difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
- I was already a believer in C.J. Stroud after the first couple games of the season. But I was very concerned that without most of his offensive line missing, he would struggle this week. The Pittsburgh pass rush is usually lights out. I thought it would overwhelm the young quarterback. Clearly, Stroud has proven to be almost matchup proof. He put up another 300-yard game with multiple touchdown passes. And after his only down game of the year last week, Nico Collins completely went off for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Stroud and Collins are automatic weekly starters. However, for those already rostering an elite quarterback, Stroud would obviously be a backup in those situations.
- The Vikings finally found themselves in a game that wasn't a shootout. Kirk Cousins wasn't sharp, but fortunately the team didn't need him to be. The only player with a strong fantasy performance was Justin Jefferson. Although this was the first time he didn't post a ton of yardage, he found the end zone twice, and he continues to be an unstoppable fantasy force. Although Alexander Mattison remained the clear lead back, his 17 carries for 95 yards wasn't as impressive as the 40 yards on five carries that Cam Akers recorded. I'm not sure how this backfield will shake out. but I know that Mattison only had good games against two weak opponents while he struggled against the better ones. I have to think that Akers begins to see an increased role as the weeks go on.
- The only positive take away from the Panthers is that Adam Thielen continues to get it done. The veteran has at least 15 PPR points in each of his last three games. Based on volume and production, he has to be considered a top 36 receiver until further notice. He's been productive with both Bryce Young and Andy Dalton at quarterback.
- We never know what we'll get in divisional matchups. After the Washington offense looked as if they would crumble under pressure, we weren't overly excited about them playing at Philadelphia. Somehow, Sam Howell flirted with 300 yards and helped the team put 31 points on the board. And one of these years, we'll learn to never bench Terry Mclaurin. Regardless of matchup, he is a player who is always capable of putting up a solid performance. Not only is he matchup proof, he's proven over the years to be quarterback proof as well. I wish he had played his career with a great quarterback. we possibly could have been looking at a player everybody would view as a superstar.
- Although the Commanders have a very good pass rush, this was not expected to be a difficult matchup for the Eagles offense. Despite Philadelphia being unable to get their running game going at a high level, their passing game was on point. Jalen Hurts threw for over 300 yards. And for the second week in a row, A.J. Brown showed his ability to take over games. The superstar dominated targets on his way to a 175-yard and two touchdown performance. The overall offense may not be back to their 2022 efficiency, but they may be right on the verge of getting there.
- For the last couple weeks, Derrick Henry didn't look very good. his snap share was slashed. His performances were shaky. And with that came whispers of his demise. But as he seems to show us every time that happens, the man can never be counted out. He shredded the Bengals for 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also throwing a goal-line TD pass. The team needed very little else from their offense as they blew out Cincinnati. It's impossible to know what to expect from this team on a weekly basis, but for now, the re-emergence of Henry could lead to the entire offense playing better.
- Things aren't going well for the Bengals right now. After a solid showing on Monday night last week, they could not have been any worse in their matchup at Tennessee. Aside from a first-quarter field goal, they didn't score a single point. And even while trailing by 21 points at halftime, there was no tangible garbage-time production. Ja'Marr Chase continued to see targets while giving us a floor performance, but there was literally nothing else. Until we know that Burrow is back to 100%, it's going to be very difficult to trust him in fantasy lineups. Chase is the only player that we could put our confidence in for now.
- For those who needed to count on Baker Mayfield in superflex leagues, he has been much more than we could have expected. Even though his yardage was merely adequate, he threw three more touchdown passes. With Mike Evans leaving the game early with a hamstring injury, Chris Godwin was targeted 11 times and cashed in as the lead receiver with his first 100-yard game of the season. Otherwise, Rachaad White had volume, which allowed him to have a reasonable fantasy performance. Going forward, White will be very dependent upon matchups to be useful for fantasy. But Mayfield will be in the weekly mix in leagues that require two starting QBs. If Evans is forced to miss time, Godwin will see his fantasy value increase drastically.
- I'm not sure how healthy Derek Carr was in this game. but there was very little good about the way the Saints offense played at home against a Buccaneers defense dealing with injuries. Even though he had less than three yards per touch, Alvin Kamara had an excellent season debut for fantasy. He caught an incredible 13 passes. With his 43 total yards, he still ended up with 17.3 PPR points. Although Chris Olave had just one catch for four yards, he was slightly overthrown for a potential long touchdown pass. Even the superstars have an occasional bad game. Once we establish that Carr is fully healed from his shoulder injury, the Saints will usually be a solid fantasy unit when they're playing at home. When they are on the road, they are much more matchup dependent.
- The Rams had an easy road matchup against the Colts. As a result, their high-usage players had strong fantasy performances. In what could be the last game that the Rams are without Cooper Kupp, Puka Nucua continued his assault on the league. He caught nine of 10 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown. The TD was the game-winner in overtime. Matthew Stafford surpassed 300 yards and fortunately the extra session allowed him to get his only TD pass in the day. Finally, Kyren Williams had a rare effort of at least four yards per carry, leading him to go over 100 yards with two scores. Williams needs to remain in fantasy lineups due to volume until further notice. I wish I could say what Nacua's role will be once Kupp returns, but I have to assume he continues to see at least five targets per game. Meanwhile, Stafford is probably best used as a matchup option each week.
- It was good news for the Colts that Anthony Richardson was able to finish a game for the first time in three tries. Not only did he throw for a pair of TDs, but he also ran another one in. It helped that the Colts trailed by 20 points at the half. That made sure that Indianapolis would be in chase mode the rest of the way. Zack Moss continued to be very involved, and even though he rushed for just 70 yards, he was missing multiple offensive linemen and still got it done. Unless Jonathan Taylor comes back, Moss will continue to be a strong weekly starting option, and it's reasonable to consider him a top-15 running back. With his rushing ability along with reasonable yardage in the passing game, Richardson is definitely in play as a top-12 QB each week.
- The Cardinals may not be scoring a ton of points, but Marquise Brown and James Conner have had reasonable scoring floors this season.Even though the team has a fairly low-volume offense, they are the clear top options in the offense. Since Arizona has been better than anyone expected, each of their games have been competitive. The statistics they're compiling are not a product of garbage time. It was also good to see Michael Wilson score the first two touchdowns of his career. However, until his target share goes up, he will be tough to trust in fantasy lineups. However, Brown and Conner are players who definitely should be in weekly fantasy lineups.
- The 49ers were in a close game through three quarters against the Cardinals, and they put the game in the hands of Christian McCaffrey. As usual, he was nearly unstoppable, posting over 170 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Also, Brandon Aiyuk made the most of his targets, as he easily sailed over 140 yards. As often happens, George Kittle had one of those games where he was rarely used as a receiver. Finally, Deebo Samuel hadn't practiced all week, and was mostly a decoy when he was on the field. Obviously, each of these players are in starting lineups every week, but aside from McCaffrey, the volatility is the one frustration of rostering the pass catchers.
- When the Patriots have a favorable matchup, they definitely have players who can come through for fantasy. Facing the Cowboys wasn't one of those situations. Mac Jones was under pressure. The defensive coverage was tight, and the playmakers on the Patriots simply are not at the level that allows them to win against great defenses. The one concern that may not go away is that the offensive line has not been very good at run blocking. As a result, Rhamondre Stevenson hasn't gotten on track. And unless the team figures something out, it may be difficult for the running backs to have consistent success in this offense.
- Normally, Bill Belichick would have a very good game plan that could slow an offense like Dallas down. But right now, they are very thin in their secondary, which kept them from showing some of the versatile looks that create confusion for offenses. In a game that was never in question, the Cowboys got most of their offensive players involved. For the third time in four games, Jake Ferguson was targeted seven times. that resulted in his first big yardage game of the season. Based on volume, he has an excellent chance to finish as a top-12 tight end.
- Josh Jacobs still isn't anywhere near sniffing 4 yards per carry in his games, But his usage in the passing game has made him a viable fantasy option. He ended up being the team leader in receiving yardage while also scoring a short touchdown to make the game close late in the fourth quarter. It's still possible that Jacobs improves as the season goes on from a performance standpoint. But in terms of fantasy, you're definitely using him, as his volume ensures weekly success. Rookie Aidan O'Connell had to start at QB with Jimmy Garoppolo recovering from a concussion. He was smart to force targets to Jacobs and Davante Adams. Despite getting sacked frequently, O'Connell was able to keep the Raiders competitive. The offense should be a bit better when they get Garoppolo back.
- If I lived three lifetimes, I don't think I'd ever be able to figure out the Los Angeles Chargers. I understand that it was a divisional matchup. but I also understand that having a franchise quarterback like Justin Herbert against a vastly inferior defense should result in significantly more production than we saw in this game. Justin Herbert threw for 167 yards and one TD. Keenan Allen caught three passes for 32 yards, though he did score. Yes, they only threw 24 passes, playing as if this would be an easy win, and they were lucky to get that. You would think this team would have learned that there is never an easy win for them. Anyway, continue to start Herbert and Allen with confidence. The other players are matchup-based options. Finally, it would be great if Austin Ekeler returns to action soon.
Injuries
The following players injured and were unable to return to action:
- Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury. Trey Palmer and Devin Tompkins saw increased work during his absence.
- Tee Higgins fractured his ribs and could miss some time. Tyler Boyd is likely to find himself in a more prominent role in his expected absence.
- Javonte Williams sustained a hip injury. Jaleel McLaughlin shared the running back work with Samaje Perine in his absence.
- Pat Freiermuth injured his hamstring. Connor Heyward would be the likely recipient of pass-catching work if Freiermuth is sidelined.
- Juwan Johnson suffered an injured calf. It's likely the three primary wide receivers will see a slight bump in targets if Johnson can't make it back for the next game.
- Kenny Pickett was quickly ruled out after suffering a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in his absence. Pickett will undergo an MRI.