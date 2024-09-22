NFL Reactions: Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

It usually takes about five weeks to learn what NFL teams are really about during the current season. Early in each season, we see extreme swings in production from many franchises. After thinking we had a number of excellent offenses to start the 2024 campaign, the first half of the early slate of games Sunday was eye opening. The Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers and Texans combined for 17 points by halftime. Even as the afternoon progressed, the offenses didn't have the big day we wanted. In any case, as we continue to learn about each team, let's dive into the Week 3 action.

It usually takes about five weeks to learn what NFL teams are really about during the current season. Early in each season, we see extreme swings in production from many franchises. After thinking we had a number of excellent offenses to start the 2024 campaign, the first half of the early slate of games Sunday was eye opening. The Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers and Texans combined for 17 points by halftime. Even as the afternoon progressed, the offenses didn't have the big day we wanted. In any case, as we continue to learn about each team, let's dive into the Week 3 action.

Reactions

Injuries

The following players were injured and did not return to action: