WNBA DFS Breakdown: Opening Night

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Rachel Banham G MIN @SEA 3100 18.32 5.9 Ruthy Hebard F CHI LA 3400 18.68 5.5 Queen Egbo F IND @WAS 3600 19.45 5.4 Dana Evans G CHI LA 3200 16.97 5.3 Ezi Magbegor F SEA MIN 4700 23.98 5.1

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL NaLyssa Smith F IND @WAS 3800 21.99 5.8 Dana Evans G CHI LA 3300 18.32 5.6 Ruthy Hebard F CHI LA 3400 17.9 5.3 Destanni Henderson G IND @WAS 3500 15.62 4.5 Rachel Banham G MIN @SEA 5100 19.35 3.8

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics (-9)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alysha Clark F Foot OUT 5/8/2022 Elizabeth Williams F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/13/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Indiana

Washington

The Skinny

The Mystics are expected to handle this game comfortably, sitting as nine-point favorites over the Fever. This tracks with what's expected from both teams, as the WNBA Championship odds are 18-to-1 for Washington and 70-to-1 for Indiana. Both teams are dealing with various injuries and suspensions – as is the case early in the season while players fill their overseas obligations. However, neither team is missing anyone that could be considered a star player, so the spread likely isn't dramatically affected by the absences.

Washington has a distinct four-woman core – Elena Delle Donne, Myisha Hines-Allen, Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud. Looking for fantasy value outside of that crew is a risk. If you're seeking high-floor options, rostering one or more from that group in this advantageous matchup seems viable.

Indiana's value will probably be a little more spread out, and it's possible lesser-known players get some run if the game turns into a blowout. Those looking to take some risks could gamble on one or two of the Fever's center options – Queen Egbo and Alanna Smith. Both are in low-priced flier territory and could see minutes in the upper-20s if things break right. Those just looking to rack up safe points can turn more toward the likes of Tiffany Mitchell, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky (-3.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Chicago

2021 Player Stats

Los Angeles

Chicago

The Skinny

The Sky are favored by 3.5 points over the Sparks, so the oddsmakers view this matchup as relatively even given that it's a home game for Chicago. However, that's mainly due to the Sky being down players, as the Championship odds are +450 for Chicago and +3000 for LA.

The biggest absences for the Sky are Allie Quigley, Julie Allemand and Kahleah Copper. Copper and Quigley combined for 27.6 PPG last season with Chicago, and Allemand averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 assists in 32.5 minutes as a rookie for the Fever last season. Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker are the safest options and should do most of the playmaking, though starting center Emma Meesseman is a great passer for the position.

The Sparks aren't as affected by absences but will still be down Kristi Toliver and Katie Lou Samuelson – both significant rotation players. Liz Cambage and Chennedy Carter are the most meaningful additions to the team. Both should start, though it remains to be seen how much usage they'll take away from, notably, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes. Cambage can put up huge numbers when given the minutes, though her workload has declined two seasons in a row.

Las Vegas Aces (-5) at Phoenix Mercury

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot GTD 5/6/2022 Kiah Stokes C Not Injury Related OUT 5/8/2022

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Quadriceps GTD 5/6/2022 Diamond DeShields F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/11/2022 Brianna Turner F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/11/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 5/21/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

2021 Player Stats

Las Vegas

Phoenix

The Skinny

The only road favorite on the slate, the Aces' offseason was an eventful one. Most notably, Liz Cambage has moved on via free agency, leaving the team's frontcourt thinner than it has been in recent campaigns. A'ja Wilson will likely play more of the five this year as a result and will likely be counted on for heavy minutes Friday with Kiah Stokes not yet with the team. Theresa Plaisance is the only other player on the team taller than 6-foot-3, so she will likely slot in behind Wilson for the time being. Riquna Williams is also a question mark for the contest, so it's good to keep an eye on her status leading up to the game. I would expect Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum to all see sizeable workloads as well.

The offseason wasn't any less eventful for the Mercury. The biggest news here is obviously that Brittney Griner remains unlawfully detained in Russia. Along with Griner being unavailable, Brianna Turner and Diamond DeShields remain overseas finishing up seasons as the season kicks off. That leaves the Mercury frontcourt pretty barren, so I'd expect Tina Charles to log as many minutes as she can give, with Kristine Anigwe, Megan Gustafson and Sophie Cunningham – if she's available – all factoring in. If Cunningham also sits, we could see what the Mercury have in rookie Sam Thomas and Jennie Simms, who hasn't played in the league since 2017. Emma Cannon also has a history and averaged 18.3 minutes per game in her time with the Fever last season. The backcourt is fairly stable. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi head the group, though Shey Peddy could also be a factor there.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm (-8)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Angel McCoughtry F Knee OUT 5/8/2022 Kayla McBride G Not Injury Related SUSP 5/8/2022 Damiris Dantas C Foot OUT 5/17/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 5/29/2022

2021 Player Stats

Minnesota

Seattle

The Skinny

The Lynx, like many teams, are down a number of pieces in the rotation to open the season. The most notable piece is perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is due to give birth in May and is expected to miss the majority of the 2022 regular season. Also absent to open the season are Anel McCoughtry and Damiris Dantas due to injury and Kayla McBride, who is still finishing up overseas. All players in that group are typically regulars in Minnesota's rotation, so there should be some minutes to be had early on. Sylvia Fowles opens her final WNBA season likely set for a huge role and should have Aerial Powers in the mix again all season. Look for Natalie Achonwa, Jessica Shepard and Bridget Carleton to all log healthy minutes early in the season with the shortened roster, while recent signee Odyssey Sims should play hefty minutes in the backcourt. Joining her there is Rachel Banham, who should also play sizable minutes Friday, and Yvonne Turner, who coULD see some as well after signing as an emergency hardship addition.

The team least affected by late arrivals is Seattle, which has no players still overseas. Still, the Storm aren't immune to absences. Mercedes Russell is set to miss the first 3-to-5 weeks while recovering from a non-basketball injury, leaving the frontcourt down some of its depth. Ezi Magbegor figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of minutes while Russell is sidelined. The rest of the cast remains largely the same, aside from the major offseason addition of Gabby Williams, who joins the Storm after sitting out all of the 2021 season. Williams played a major bench role for the Sky back in 2020, racking up 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 24.8 minutes per game. She seems a likely candidate to open the season in a starting role and should play big minutes this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.