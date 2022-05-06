WNBA DFS Breakdown: Opening Night

Rotowire DFS Tools
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Rachel Banham
|G
|MIN
|@SEA
|3100
|18.32
|5.9
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|CHI
|LA
|3400
|18.68
|5.5
|Queen Egbo
|F
|IND
|@WAS
|3600
|19.45
|5.4
|Dana Evans
|G
|CHI
|LA
|3200
|16.97
|5.3
|Ezi Magbegor
|F
|SEA
|MIN
|4700
|23.98
|5.1
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|IND
|@WAS
|3800
|21.99
|5.8
|Dana Evans
|G
|CHI
|LA
|3300
|18.32
|5.6
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|CHI
|LA
|3400
|17.9
|5.3
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|IND
|@WAS
|3500
|15.62
|4.5
|Rachel Banham
|G
|MIN
|@SEA
|5100
|19.35
|3.8
Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics (-9)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Alaina Coates
|C
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/8/2022
|Bria Hartley
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/8/2022
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/8/2022
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Alysha Clark
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|5/8/2022
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/13/2022
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2021 Player Stats
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|32
|33.1
|17.8
|2.6
|2.5
|1.1
|0.2
|2.2
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|32
|26.5
|11.3
|9.6
|1.1
|0.6
|1.6
|0
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|28
|27.3
|12
|2.9
|2
|0.6
|0
|0.4
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|24
|27.5
|9.9
|3.5
|3.7
|1.6
|0.1
|0.2
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|31
|21.3
|6.8
|3.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|27
|20
|6.4
|3.9
|1.5
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|Lindsay Allen
|G
|32
|17.8
|5.4
|1.5
|3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
|Jessica Breland
|F
|26
|20.9
|5.8
|6.3
|2
|0.6
|1.5
|0.2
|Emma Cannon
|F
|12
|18.3
|6.9
|4.5
|1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|Kysre Gondrezick
|G
|19
|9.1
|1.9
|1
|0.9
|0.4
|0
|0.4
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|7
|15.1
|4.9
|2.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.4
|0
|Aaliyah Wilson
|G
|14
|8.5
|1.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|Lauren Cox
|F
|11
|8.6
|1.4
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|6
|6.7
|2.2
|1
|0.3
|0.5
|0
|0.3
Washington
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tina Charles
|C
|27
|33.3
|23.4
|9.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.9
|1.9
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|30
|30.6
|16.2
|2.8
|2.6
|1.6
|0.5
|2.2
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|27
|31.6
|8.7
|3.6
|6.4
|1.4
|0.1
|1
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|18
|25.7
|12.9
|7
|2.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.7
|Theresa Plaisance
|F
|31
|18
|6.4
|4.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.7
|1.1
|Leilani Mitchell
|G
|31
|23.4
|6.4
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.1
|1.6
|Shavonte Zellous
|G
|28
|15.8
|4.3
|2.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|Sydney Wiese
|G
|27
|21.4
|4.4
|1.3
|1.6
|0.4
|0
|0.9
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|G
|16
|21.6
|7.4
|1.4
|1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|Erica McCall
|F
|23
|15.5
|4.1
|4.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|11
|9.9
|4
|3.6
|0
|0.2
|0.1
|0
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|3
|17.3
|13.7
|4.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|1
|Kiara Leslie
|G
|9
|9.6
|2.8
|2.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|Stella Johnson
|G
|6
|5.2
|2
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|Jillian Alleyne
|F
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
The Skinny
The Mystics are expected to handle this game comfortably, sitting as nine-point favorites over the Fever. This tracks with what's expected from both teams, as the WNBA Championship odds are 18-to-1 for Washington and 70-to-1 for Indiana. Both teams are dealing with various injuries and suspensions – as is the case early in the season while players fill their overseas obligations. However, neither team is missing anyone that could be considered a star player, so the spread likely isn't dramatically affected by the absences.
Washington has a distinct four-woman core – Elena Delle Donne, Myisha Hines-Allen, Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud. Looking for fantasy value outside of that crew is a risk. If you're seeking high-floor options, rostering one or more from that group in this advantageous matchup seems viable.
Indiana's value will probably be a little more spread out, and it's possible lesser-known players get some run if the game turns into a blowout. Those looking to take some risks could gamble on one or two of the Fever's center options – Queen Egbo and Alanna Smith. Both are in low-priced flier territory and could see minutes in the upper-20s if things break right. Those just looking to rack up safe points can turn more toward the likes of Tiffany Mitchell, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians.
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky (-3.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/8/2022
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|Hip
|OUT
|5/14/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|10/1/2022
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Allie Quigley
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|5/11/2022
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/11/2022
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/14/2022
|Li Yueru
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|6/3/2022
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2021 Player Stats
Los Angeles
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|32
|30.2
|13.6
|3.1
|4.8
|1.3
|0.3
|1
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|32
|29.3
|9.4
|4.6
|2.2
|1.8
|0.5
|0.3
|Te'a Cooper
|G
|31
|22
|9.1
|1.7
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|0.8
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|30
|23.8
|9.2
|5.1
|1
|0.6
|1.2
|1
|Nia Coffey
|F
|32
|25.2
|8.3
|3.8
|0.9
|0.8
|1.2
|1.6
|Nneka Ogwumike
|F
|18
|31.7
|14.5
|6.5
|2.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.6
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|19
|27.6
|9.4
|1.5
|2.8
|0.7
|0
|1.5
|Bria Holmes
|G
|17
|18.4
|4.9
|2.8
|1.2
|0.9
|0.4
|0.5
|Arella Guirantes
|G
|25
|11.6
|3.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|Lauren Cox
|F
|15
|14
|3.5
|3.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.9
|0.1
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|7
|19.1
|7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|11
|15.8
|3.8
|2.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|1
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|7
|15.1
|3.9
|3.9
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0
|Jasmine Walker
|F
|2
|10
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
|0.5
|0
Chicago
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|32
|30.8
|14.4
|4.2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|32
|26.9
|11.3
|3.5
|2.3
|1.2
|0.4
|0.8
|Allie Quigley
|G
|26
|24.4
|13.2
|2.7
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|2.1
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|32
|30.5
|10.5
|3.4
|8.6
|1.7
|0.4
|1.1
|Candace Parker
|F
|23
|26.7
|13.3
|8.4
|4
|0.8
|1.2
|1
|Azura Stevens
|F
|30
|19.7
|7.4
|4.6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|24
|20
|7.5
|3.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.8
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|30
|16.8
|5.8
|4.4
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|20
|17.1
|6.6
|4.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|Dana Evans
|G
|23
|8.6
|3.9
|0.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0
|0.7
|Lexie Brown
|G
|17
|9.5
|1.6
|0.7
|1.1
|0.4
|0
|0.5
|Stephanie Watts
|G
|6
|14
|2.5
|3.7
|0.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
|Shyla Heal
|G
|4
|7.8
|2
|0.8
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|Natasha Mack
|F
|3
|5.3
|2
|1.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brittany Boyd-Jones
|G
|2
|11
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0.5
The Skinny
The Sky are favored by 3.5 points over the Sparks, so the oddsmakers view this matchup as relatively even given that it's a home game for Chicago. However, that's mainly due to the Sky being down players, as the Championship odds are +450 for Chicago and +3000 for LA.
The biggest absences for the Sky are Allie Quigley, Julie Allemand and Kahleah Copper. Copper and Quigley combined for 27.6 PPG last season with Chicago, and Allemand averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 assists in 32.5 minutes as a rookie for the Fever last season. Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker are the safest options and should do most of the playmaking, though starting center Emma Meesseman is a great passer for the position.
The Sparks aren't as affected by absences but will still be down Kristi Toliver and Katie Lou Samuelson – both significant rotation players. Liz Cambage and Chennedy Carter are the most meaningful additions to the team. Both should start, though it remains to be seen how much usage they'll take away from, notably, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes. Cambage can put up huge numbers when given the minutes, though her workload has declined two seasons in a row.
Las Vegas Aces (-5) at Phoenix Mercury
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Foot
|GTD
|5/6/2022
|Kiah Stokes
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/8/2022
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sophie Cunningham
|F
|Quadriceps
|GTD
|5/6/2022
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Brianna Turner
|F
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/21/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
2021 Player Stats
Las Vegas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|32
|31.9
|18.3
|9.3
|3.1
|0.9
|1.3
|0
|Jackie Young
|G
|32
|31.8
|12.2
|4.1
|3.2
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|Kelsey Plum
|G
|26
|25.6
|14.8
|2.5
|3.6
|1
|0
|1.7
|Liz Cambage
|C
|25
|23.8
|14.2
|8.2
|1.3
|0.9
|1.6
|0.2
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|32
|28.9
|11.1
|2.9
|5.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.8
|Riquna Williams
|G
|32
|26
|10.5
|2.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.3
|2
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|29
|24.5
|11.6
|6.7
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.3
|Ji-Su Park
|F
|25
|8.9
|2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.6
|0
|Destiny Slocum
|G
|21
|6.3
|1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0
|0.2
|Kiah Stokes
|C
|15
|20.5
|1.5
|6.1
|1
|0.4
|0.7
|0
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|4
|5.8
|3.3
|1
|0.5
|0
|0.3
|0.8
|Emma Cannon
|F
|3
|5.7
|2
|1.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0
|Bria Holmes
|G
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brittney Griner
|C
|30
|32.8
|20.5
|9.5
|2.7
|0.4
|1.9
|0.1
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|32
|32.5
|17.7
|3.2
|5.3
|1.1
|0.8
|1.6
|Kia Nurse
|G
|32
|26.1
|9.5
|3.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.1
|1.8
|Brianna Turner
|F
|32
|31.1
|7.8
|9.4
|1.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|16
|28.4
|15.2
|4.4
|4.9
|0.2
|0.6
|2.6
|Shey Peddy
|G
|32
|17.5
|5.4
|2.3
|2.5
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|30
|17.5
|5.6
|2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.2
|1.1
|Megan Walker
|F
|29
|14.7
|4.5
|1.3
|0.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.7
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|28
|15.8
|4.6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|Bria Hartley
|G
|6
|8.5
|3.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0
|0.7
|Alanna Smith
|F
|18
|6.5
|1.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.3
|0.2
|Cierra Burdick
|F
|4
|4.8
|1
|1.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|Haley Gorecki
|G
|3
|2
|0
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Skinny
The only road favorite on the slate, the Aces' offseason was an eventful one. Most notably, Liz Cambage has moved on via free agency, leaving the team's frontcourt thinner than it has been in recent campaigns. A'ja Wilson will likely play more of the five this year as a result and will likely be counted on for heavy minutes Friday with Kiah Stokes not yet with the team. Theresa Plaisance is the only other player on the team taller than 6-foot-3, so she will likely slot in behind Wilson for the time being. Riquna Williams is also a question mark for the contest, so it's good to keep an eye on her status leading up to the game. I would expect Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum to all see sizeable workloads as well.
The offseason wasn't any less eventful for the Mercury. The biggest news here is obviously that Brittney Griner remains unlawfully detained in Russia. Along with Griner being unavailable, Brianna Turner and Diamond DeShields remain overseas finishing up seasons as the season kicks off. That leaves the Mercury frontcourt pretty barren, so I'd expect Tina Charles to log as many minutes as she can give, with Kristine Anigwe, Megan Gustafson and Sophie Cunningham – if she's available – all factoring in. If Cunningham also sits, we could see what the Mercury have in rookie Sam Thomas and Jennie Simms, who hasn't played in the league since 2017. Emma Cannon also has a history and averaged 18.3 minutes per game in her time with the Fever last season. The backcourt is fairly stable. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi head the group, though Shey Peddy could also be a factor there.
Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm (-8)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/8/2022
|Kayla McBride
|G
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/8/2022
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Foot
|OUT
|5/17/2022
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/1/2022
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|5/29/2022
2021 Player Stats
Minnesota
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|31
|30.1
|16
|10.1
|1.4
|1.8
|1.8
|0
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|29
|34.6
|16.2
|6.6
|3.2
|1.3
|1.3
|0.7
|Kayla McBride
|G
|32
|31.6
|13.7
|3.6
|2.3
|0.8
|0.2
|1.9
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|31
|20.1
|7.7
|2
|2.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.9
|Layshia Clarendon
|G
|21
|25.7
|10.4
|3.1
|5.7
|0.6
|0
|0.2
|Aerial Powers
|F
|14
|22.1
|13.4
|3.6
|2.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.8
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|24
|23.8
|7.7
|4
|2.3
|0.4
|0.3
|1.4
|Bridget Carleton
|G
|32
|19.3
|4.8
|2.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|0.8
|Rachel Banham
|G
|27
|12.6
|5
|1.2
|1.6
|0.3
|0.1
|1
|Natalie Achonwa
|F
|21
|12
|3.7
|2.1
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|22
|10.5
|2
|3.2
|1.7
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|Cierra Burdick
|F
|3
|3.3
|2
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Linnae Harper
|G
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natasha Mack
|F
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|28
|33.4
|20.3
|9.6
|2.7
|1.2
|1.7
|1.7
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|31
|31
|17.9
|4
|3.8
|1.5
|0.2
|2.1
|Sue Bird
|G
|30
|27.7
|10
|2.6
|5.3
|0.9
|0.1
|2.2
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|30
|24.7
|7.3
|6.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|30
|15.2
|6.7
|3.9
|0.8
|0.6
|1
|0.2
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|27
|21
|7
|3.5
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|30
|17.9
|5.7
|2.9
|1.6
|0.5
|0.4
|0.9
|Jordin Canada
|G
|29
|18.7
|5.8
|2.3
|3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|29
|14.3
|5.8
|1.6
|1.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.9
|Candice Dupree
|F
|16
|16.3
|5.9
|2.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|Kennedy Burke
|G
|23
|7.7
|2.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|3
|10.7
|3
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|Kiana Williams
|G
|10
|3.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0
|0.1
|Cierra Burdick
|F
|7
|5
|0.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
|F
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Skinny
The Lynx, like many teams, are down a number of pieces in the rotation to open the season. The most notable piece is perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is due to give birth in May and is expected to miss the majority of the 2022 regular season. Also absent to open the season are Anel McCoughtry and Damiris Dantas due to injury and Kayla McBride, who is still finishing up overseas. All players in that group are typically regulars in Minnesota's rotation, so there should be some minutes to be had early on. Sylvia Fowles opens her final WNBA season likely set for a huge role and should have Aerial Powers in the mix again all season. Look for Natalie Achonwa, Jessica Shepard and Bridget Carleton to all log healthy minutes early in the season with the shortened roster, while recent signee Odyssey Sims should play hefty minutes in the backcourt. Joining her there is Rachel Banham, who should also play sizable minutes Friday, and Yvonne Turner, who coULD see some as well after signing as an emergency hardship addition.
The team least affected by late arrivals is Seattle, which has no players still overseas. Still, the Storm aren't immune to absences. Mercedes Russell is set to miss the first 3-to-5 weeks while recovering from a non-basketball injury, leaving the frontcourt down some of its depth. Ezi Magbegor figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of minutes while Russell is sidelined. The rest of the cast remains largely the same, aside from the major offseason addition of Gabby Williams, who joins the Storm after sitting out all of the 2021 season. Williams played a major bench role for the Sky back in 2020, racking up 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 24.8 minutes per game. She seems a likely candidate to open the season in a starting role and should play big minutes this season.