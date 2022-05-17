WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday

RotoWire DFS Tools

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Erica Wheeler G ATL @IND 5000 25.63 5.1 Veronica Burton G DAL WAS 3700 17.61 4.8 Awak Kuier F DAL WAS 3400 15.26 4.5 Marina Mabrey G DAL WAS 4400 19.32 4.4 Diana Taurasi G PHO @LVA 6400 27.67 4.3

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Veronica Burton G DAL WAS 4400 16.48 3.8 Rachel Banham G MIN @LA 3000 10.22 3.4 Diana Taurasi G PHO @LVA 8900 29.28 3.3 Moriah Jefferson G MIN @LA 5800 19.18 3.3 Monique Billings F ATL @IND 7000 21.44 3.1

Connecticut Sun (-8.5) vs New York Liberty

Injuries

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jocelyn Willoughby F Knee OUT 5/24/2022 DiDi Richards G Hamstring OUT 5/24/2022 Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Connecticut

Player Min PTS REB AST STL BLK 3PM 3PA FGM FGA FTM FTA Alyssa Thomas 36 24 9 3.5 2.5 0 0 0 10 16.5 4 7 Jonquel Jones 29 15.5 9.5 2 2 1.5 1.5 5.5 6 14 2 2.5 DiJonai Carrington 31.5 11.5 5 2 1.5 0 1 3 3 8 4.5 6 Brionna Jones 34 10.5 6 1.5 3 1.5 0 1 4 9.5 2.5 3 Jasmine Thomas 29.5 10 4 3.5 0.5 0.5 1 3 2 8 5 5.5 Natisha Hiedeman 16 4 2.5 3 0.5 0 0.5 3 1.5 5.5 0.5 0.5 Nia Clouden 11.5 1.5 1.5 1 1.5 0.5 0.5 2 0.5 3 0 0 Yvonne Anderson 13 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 0 0 Joyner Holmes 6 0 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 0

New York

The Skinny

The matchup between Connecticut and New York features two teams in the bottom one-third of the league in pace. As a result, the game has the lowest expected total on the five-game slate, and the Sun are heavily favored despite playing on the road.

The Sun will be getting a significant boost Tuesday, as both DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams will be back on the court after missing the season's first two games. It's unclear whether either player will have any limitations during their 2022 debuts, but their returns will likely lead to decreased playing time for DiJonai Carrington, Brionna Jones and Natisha Hiedeman. Bonner started in all 32 appearances last year and averaged 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game. Williams served exclusively as a starter for Atlanta in 2021, and she averaged 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game. Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones have been Connecticut's top contributors early in 2022, but it's not yet clear how the team will adjust workloads with everyone in tow.

The Liberty have had the worst offensive efficiency in the league early in the season, and it's not very surprising to see them as heavy underdogs at home against a talented Connecticut team. Most of New York's fantasy production has come through Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Howard and Betnijah Laney early in the season. That figures to stay the same, even with Rebecca Allen slated to make her season debut Tuesday. Ionescu was limited to just two points against the Sky on Wednesday but has bounced back since then and is now averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 33.8 minutes per game this season. Laney was unavailable for the season opener but has been productive since then, averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. Howard has had at least five rebounds in every appearance this season and is averaging 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game.

Atlanta Dream (-1.5) vs Indiana Fever

Injuries

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Rest OUT 5/20/2022 Monique Billings F Covid-19 OUT 5/20/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Indiana

2022 Player Stats

Atlanta

Indiana

The Skinny

In contrast to the slow-paced matchup between the Sun and Liberty, Atlanta and Indiana rank among the top three WNBA teams in pace. However, neither team is particularly efficient offensively, so the matchup has a relatively low expected total.

The brightest spot for Atlanta early in 2022 has been No. 1 pick Rhyne Howard, who dropped 33 points during her most recent appearance and is now averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game to begin her rookie season. Her DFS salary lags slightly behind her production, so she's a candidate to provide plenty of value Tuesday. Aari McDonald has come off the bench in all four of her appearances this year and got off to a slow start by totaling just eight points over the first two games of the season. However, she's tallied double figures in the last two matchups and sits tied for second on the team in scoring. Cheyenne Parker also has a share of the team lead on the scoreboard, and she's been slightly more consistent while displaying less upside. She's averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.

The Fever have the fastest pace of any team in the league this season, but they're one of three teams projected for under 80 points Tuesday. While Rhyne Howard has been effective for the Dream after being drafted first overall this year, NaLyssa Smith has been right behind with 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game. However, she's questionable for Tuesday's matchup after she sustained an ankle injury Sunday. If she's unable to suit up, Emily Engstler and Alanna Smith should see an uptick in production. Veteran Kelsey Mitchell has been a team leader early in 2022, and she's topped 20 points in each of her last three appearances. The fifth-year pro is now averaging 22.0 points and 3.8 assists in 34.8 minutes per game this season.

Washington Mystics (-2.5) vs Dallas Wings

Injuries

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/17/2022 Natasha Cloud G Illness GTD 5/17/2022 Kennedy Burke G Not Injury Related SUSP 5/17/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tyasha Harris G Ankle GTD 5/17/2022 Satou Sabally F Suspension SUSP 5/21/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Washington

Dallas

The Skinny

The Mystics and Wings are the third straight matchup on Tuesday's slate with the home team entering the matchup as the underdog. The visiting Mystics rank second in the WNBA in offensive efficiency but 10th in pace, so neither team has an exceptionally high expected scoring total.

Elena Delle Donne had a scheduled rest day May 8, but she's been dominant since returning to the court and has averaged 19.5 points per game over her last two appearances. The Mystics' workload in the rematch against Dallas depends on the status of Natasha Cloud, who recently cleared the league's health and safety protocols but remains questionable for conditioning purposes. Rui Machida would likely draw another start if Cloud misses a third straight game, and Machida has generated some modest scoring and assist production over her last two starts. Both Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen have averaged at least 10.0 points per game early in 2022, but Atkins has been slightly more consistent. She's coming off a 19-point performance against Dallas on Sunday, while Hines-Allen tallied only five points during that matchup. Alysha Clark made her season debut Sunday and was limited to just 20 minutes against the Wings, but look for her to see a slight uptick in playing time over the next few games as she regains her conditioning.

Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray have led the Wings' output early in the season. Ogunbowale is coming off back-to-back games with at least 20 points, and she's generated modest results in secondary categories. Gray has played at least 30 minutes in each game this year, but she was held to a season-low 11 points during Sunday's matchup against Washington and is now averaging 14.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game. Tyasha Harris is questionable for Tuesday's matchup after missing Sunday's game, while her recent absence helped spark an uptick in production from Isabelle Harrison. After totaling 15 points Friday, Harrison dropped a season-high 18 points Sunday and should have plenty of chances to contribute in the frontcourt Tuesday if Harris remains sidelined. Marina Mabrey came off the bench in the season opener but has joined the starting lineup in each of the last two games. She's one of three players on the team to score in double figures in every appearance this season, although she's posted somewhat inconsistent production in other areas.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces (-8.0)

Injuries

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 6/17/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kiah Stokes C Not Injury Related SUSP 5/17/2022

2022 Player Stats

Phoenix

Las Vegas

The Skinny

The Mercury and Aces will likely be in the mix for the highest-scoring matchup on Tuesday's five-game slate since Las Vegas ranks first in the league in offensive efficiency, while Phoenix ranks fourth. The Aces are projected for a league-high 89.25 points Tuesday, and the matchup has the highest expected total on the slate.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has had plenty of shot volume for the Mercury early in 2022 and has scored at least 14 points in each of her first three appearances of the year. The 31-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. Diana Taurasi got off to an uncharacteristic slow start this year but is coming off a performance against the Storm in which she scored 24 points while adding five rebounds and two assists. In spite of her lack of production in the season opener, the veteran should continue to be one of the Mercury's top contributors in 2022. Tina Charles had a strong start to the year on the scoreboard but was held to just four points against Seattle on Sunday. However, the 33-year-old has brought in at least 10 rebounds in the last two games and has had decent fantasy production. Diamond DeShields started 22 games for Chicago last year but has come off the bench in her first two appearances this season. However, she's scored in double figures in each outing and should continue to see plenty of opportunities regardless of her starting status.

The Aces have clicked early in the season under new head coach Becky Hammon, and they have the best offensive efficiency in the league. The team's scoring production has been led by the backcourt contributors, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum. Young has a team-high 17.8 points per game and has generated modest production in other stat categories with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game. Plum isn't far behind with 17.5 points per game, and she's coming off her first double-double of the season, as she posted 14 points and 11 assists during Friday's blowout win over Atlanta. A'ja Wilson saw a slight decrease in production last year after winning 2020 WNBA MVP honors, and she's taken another step back in the scoring column early in 2022. She's shooting 52.3 percent from the floor but is attempting just 11.0 field goals per game. However, she's been a major contributor on the boards and finished with double-doubles in three of her first four appearances this season while averaging 11.0 rebounds per game. The Mercury allow plenty of looks from beyond the arc, which should lead to increased production from Riquna Williams, who made her season debut Friday and scored 14 points while shooting 4-for-9 from three-point range.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks (-7.5)

Injuries

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Foot OUT 5/29/2022 Natalie Achonwa C Hamstring OUT 5/29/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022

Los Angeles

2022 Player Stats

Minnesota

Los Angeles

The Skinny

The Lynx are the only team in the WNBA without a win to begin the 2022 season, and the Sparks enter Tuesday's matchup as heavy favorites at home, while Minnesota has the second-lowest expected scoring total.

Despite Minnesota's slow start to the season, veteran Sylvia Fowles, who has announced that 2022 will be her last year in the WNBA, has been a strong contributor and has posted double-doubles in her previous two appearances. The center is shooting 61.5 percent from the floor and is averaging 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game. She's gotten help from fellow frontcourt contributor Jessica Shepard, who has had a massive uptick in production after minimal results over her first two seasons. Shepard topped 10 rebounds per game in her first three appearances this year and is averaging 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game over the first four games of the season. She had limited results in Sunday's narrow loss to the Sky but will attempt to bounce back against Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Lynx have also let several players go early in the season, which has led to increased roles for Moriah Jefferson and Nina Milic. Those two players have been more inconsistent than some of the team's other players, but they represent decent mid-tier/value plays on Tuesday's DFS slate.

Jordin Canada spent her first four WNBA seasons in Seattle and had a limited impact, but she's played a crucial role for the Sparks early in 2022. She's scored in double figures in all four matchups this year and is averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. Unsurprisingly, Nneka Ogwumike has also been one of the team's most substantial contributors early, averaging 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. Liz Cambage has scored in double figures in every game this season but has been slightly inconsistent on the boards. However, she's averaging a respectable 15.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game. The Lynx allow the highest three-point percentage of any team on Tuesday's slate, which could lead to a slight uptick in production for Lexie Brown, who leads the team with 3.0 three-point attempts per game. Brown has had plenty of playing time early in 2022 but has had inconsistent looks from the floor. However, the matchup against the Lynx could be a chance for her to see increased results from distance.

