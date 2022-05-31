WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday

Rotowire DFS Tools

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Katie Lou Samuelson G LA DAL 5200 19.99 3.8 Ariel Atkins G WAS @IND 7100 25.81 3.6 Bria Hartley G IND WAS 3000 10.53 3.5 Courtney Williams G CON @LVA 6900 23.21 3.4 Allie Quigley G CHI PHO 6100 20.67 3.4

Top 5 FanDuel

Washington Mystics (-7.5) at Indiana Fever

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alysha Clark F Covid-19 OUT 6/3/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bria Hartley G Hamstring GTD 5/31/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Washington

Indiana

The Skinny

One of two games kicking off the night, The Mystics are understandably the only road favorite of the night, owning a 6-3 record despite facing a comparable schedule to the Fever. The Fever are building a young nucleus with hopes of becoming a factor in the future and have pieced together some solid performances in the last pair of tilts, picking up a win over the Sparks last time out after keeping pace with the Sky the previous contest. Washington is coming off of a tough road loss to the Sun and is just 3-3 over the last six contests after a 3-0 start, but the last six have all come against teams with winning records.

Elena Delle Donne is set to return for Washington after a scheduled rest day, which should scale back some workloads in the frontcourt. That being said, Alysha Clark will miss her second consecutive game while working through COVID-19 protocols. That should leave some extra minutes available in the frontcourt for the likes of Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams. They'll need the extra height to keep up with a lengthy Fever team that outduels opponents to a 50.7 percent rebound rate. That being said, the Fever have allowed opponents to get to the rim most of any opponent this season and also struggle with fouls, sending opponents to the line a slate-high 24.3 times per game. Natasha Cloud and Shakira Austin are two players who fit both molds of scoring inside consistently and getting to the charity stripe, so they are candidates for expanded outputs.

Washington isn't quite as proficient on the glass as the Fever, reeling in only 48.2 percent of the available boards thus far. This could open room for some extra available boards. That being said, the Mystics allow a slate-low 15.7 field-goal attempts per game from inside five feet, instead forcing opponents to settle for more mid-range shots. That could make things a bit more difficult players like Emily Engstler and Queen Egbo, who haven't proven the ability to score from very far from the rim consistently. NaLyssa Smith, Victoria Vivians and Kelsey Mitchell are scorers have displayed mid-range abilities and could benefit if the defensive game plan for the Mystics holds true.

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky (-8.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 6/17/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Julie Allemand G Suspension SUSP 6/3/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Phoenix

Chicago

The Skinny

The Mercury and Sky square off in the second game of the night firing up to open the slate. With Phoenix struggling in the early going sans Brittney Griner to give the team some length, it could be another tough one in store for a Phoenix club that has lost five straight games. At the same time, the Mercury have faced the toughest schedule in the league to date, while the Sky have faced one of the easier schedules thus far. The Sky lost a tough one Saturday to the Aces due to a rough second quarter but won the two prior and are at nearly full strength entering this one.

Chicago has played reasonably well both offensively and defensively thus far, checking in fourth in both categories this season, so the Mercury may have some tough work ahead to keep pace. Second chance points have been a problem for the Sky, allowing a league-high 14.4 points per game and 40.0 points per game in the paint, the second-highest total in the league. This could bode well for Brianna Turner, who leads the club with 2.4 offensive boards per contest and scores nearly 85 percent of her buckets (team-high percentage) in the paint. Diamond DeShields also scores a lot in the paint and could get in some extra stat padding as a result. The Mercury will also have some reinforcements for this one, with both Shey Peddy and Sophie Cunningham set to rejoin the fold.

The Sky also have an opportunity to get involved more on the glass in this one, taking on a Mercury club that sports just a 47.9 percent rebound rate, the second-worst mark on the slate. Chicago has four different players averaging at least five boards per game, so, while the extra boards should benefit the fantasy lines, there isn't a clear winner as to who will benefit the most. Another area worth monitoring for Sky fantasy players is the three-point line, where the Mercury are surrendering a slate-worst 9.5 makes per game. The players who fit into both categories are Candace Parker (5.0 3PA, 8.1 REB), Azura Stevens (3.4 3PA, 5.1 REB) and Courtney Vandersloot (3.0 3PA, 5.0 REB), so they could experience the biggest boost based on matchup.

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces (-4.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Joyner Holmes F Covid-19 OUT 6/2/2022 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023 Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot OUT 6/2/2022

2022 Player Stats

Connecticut

Las Vegas

The Skinny

Two titans clash in this contest, with the Sun leading the way in the East at 6-2 and the Aces owning the best record in the league at 8-1. The four-point spread in this one displays how close this contest is viewed to be. The primary injuries to see in this contest are star point guard Jasmine Thomas being lost for the season to a knee injury and Riquna Williams sitting out another contest for the Aces.

With the Sun down Thomas for the rest of the season, Alyssa Thomas has taken over the primary distributor duties, averaging 6.3 assists in the three games since Thomas suffered the season-ending injury. The transition hasn't come without its bumps, with Thomas turning the ball over a season-high seven times Sunday versus the Mystics. On the plus side for Thomas, the Aces are turning over opponents a league-low 11.3 times per game, so her turnover woes from Sunday may not be as concerning in this one. The Aces have forced teams to settle for a slate-high 25.7 three-point attempts per game, with the opposition converting at just a 29.0 percent rate thus far, and have cleared the boards and 48.0 percent, so there could be slightly fewer boards available for the Sun than they are used to. DeWanna Bonner (4.4 3PA) an, Natisha Hiedeman (4.1 3PA) and Jonquel Jones (3.0 3PA) are the three primary shooters from deep for Connecticut who could benefit if they are forced to launch more than usual.

While the Aces rank fourth in defensive efficiency, the Sun aren't too far behind in sixth. Connecticut also runs at the second-slowest pace in the league, neither of which bode particularly well in terms of improved fantasy production over average. The Aces are the most efficient team on the offensive end of the floor and will need to be that again, as the Sun clear boards at a league-high 47.1 percent rate. The tough matchup could lead to some slight downgrades in salary prices, which could be beneficial if you find the right edge. Connecticut has turned the ball over via steals 7.9 times per contest thus far, which could work in the favor of Jackie Young (1.7 steals per game) and Chelsea Gray, the Aces' two primary pick-pocket options. The Sun also tend to force the outside shot more than most, lining Kelsey Plum (6.6 3PA per game) up for potentially more looks along with Young (3.0 3PA), Gray (3.0 3PA) and Thereasa Plaisance (3.6 3PA).

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks (-1.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

2022 Player Stats

Dallas

Los Angeles

The Skinny

The Wings were unable to replicate the win over the Sun last Tuesday in the rematch Thursday, getting blown out by 31 points in the second contest in three days between the two clubs. The good news for them is that the Sparks haven't shown to be on the same level thus far, starting things off with just a 4-6 record through the first 10 games. The Sparks are still dealing with numerous absences and injuries, with Kristi Toliver not yet with the team and Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada both questionable due to various injuries. This game features the smallest spread at just 1.5 points, with the home-court advantage going toward the Sparks in what is likely a toss-up.

If the Sparks are down both guards in addition to Toliver, it could lead the Sparks in some weird alignments and rotations that could lead to some mismatches. The Sparks have already struggled on the defensive end and with cleaning up the glass, reeling in a slate-worst 46.9 percent of rebounds while allowing opposing teams to convert 44.7 percent of their attempts from three, 9.2 makes per contest. Arike Ogunbowale (7.8 3PA), Marina Mabrey (5.1 3PA), Allisha Gray (4.6 3PA) and Satou Sabally (4.3 3PA) are all options who can take advantage of the Sparks inability to guard the perimeter, While Kayla Thornton (7.5 REB) and Isabelle Harrison (6.1 REB) could be the primary beneficiaries on the glass. Teaira McCowan could also see some extra run in this one if the Wings feel a need for some added length against the 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage.

Dallas doesn't quite surrender the same number of triples as its opponent, but the Wings sit just mid-pack in defensive efficiency (seventh). The one thing that does match up well for the Sparks is their interior offense. The Sparks lead the league with 40.4 points per game in the paint and the Wings allow the second-most points in the paint (37.5), so there is a match there for a strong showing from Los Angeles' post players. Chennedy Carter is one player who could utilize this method, notching 68.0 percent of her buckets in the paint. This is especially true given how banged up the Sparks' backcourt is entering the contest. The Ogumike sisters and Liz Cambage are also candidates to capitalize on the interior, all notching north of 55 percent of their points inside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.