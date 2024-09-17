Collette Calls: Staff Aces

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

Spencer Strider went first overall in at least one of the 228 RotoWire Online Championship drafts this past draft season, and we all know how that worked out. Strider wasn't the only early-round disappointment this year, with several early picks falling short due to injury or underperformance, but we all know how reactionary we are as fantasy managers. Any time one season plays out in such a manner, we tend to see a bit of overreaction theater the next draft season. It's probably a safe bet we will see few, if any, first round picks exercised on starting pitchers. We should start to get ahead of the game and begin to look at how the marketplace will shake out by first looking at what happened this year.

The table below shows all starting pitchers with an ADP below 100 in the 228 RotoWire Online Championship drafts last season and their current earned auction value in the 12-team format:

13 of the 26 starters had at least one stint on the injured list this season, while 8 of the 26 failed to reach the 140-inning mark. This is not exactly what one would call a strong return on investment. Now, let's look at the top 26 pitchers by earned auction value this season. Pitchers with bolded EAV also appeared on the previous table:

Just 10 of the top 26 starters by ADP also made the top 26 list for earned auction value. To run it a step further, just 12 of the top 26 starters by ADP have a double-digit EAV this season, as Aaron Nola and Luis Castillo just missed making this list.

Perhaps the lesson learned or the strategy to embrace with starting pitching is lean into the risk? Skubal and Sale are likely to take home their league's respective Cy Young Awards, and both could even take home the pitching triple crown as well. The two pitchers combined to work 183 innings in 2023, with Skubal on his way back from a repaired flexor tendon and Sale missing significant time with shoulder inflammation. Skubal looked fantastic once he eventually got healthy in the 2023 season, so the recency bias was freshly in mind as he went as high as 25 but shockingly as low as 70 in one of the 228 drafts. Sale was a different story since so many of us were left holding the bag with Sale in recent years, and he went as high as 68 and as low as 205 in the same set of drafts. Skubal has provided a return on what was invested plus a little bonus, while Sale has blown many fantasy managers (as well as hitters) away this season as the second-most valuable pitcher after going 43rd off the board in drafts last season.

This is where I feel we may see some overreaction theater. Skubal was drafted according to how he pitched in 2023, but with a cleaner injury history, he likely would have gone a little higher. Sale was going in the seventh round, as fantasy managers hoped that his homer problems in the AL East would be resolved in a new location and that he would have one more good season in his 35-year old arm. However, there was just one other starting pitcher who earned at least $20 who went later than pick 100, and that was Seth Lugo. The scatterplot view below may help hammer home this point:

If your plan is to build around one solid source of value, your best plan is still to invest in someone early, but there is certainly a path forward by accumulating enough value in the later rounds. That said, let's briefly revisit the top earners of this season, because they will strongly influence the marketplace once drafting kicks off in earnest. I will reserve a deeper dive into these pitchers until the offseason, but for now will offer short quips about each:

All of this to say that I will be approaching the pitching market with more trepidation than in previous seasons. I have done rather well with my fantasy pitching in most leagues in recent years, but as it stands today, I am not certain how I plan to navigate these waters this winter given the risks associated with many of the top starting pitching performers this season. How about you?