Todd's Takes: Testing an Old Hypothesis and the Exploits of New Players

Complicating matters is the fact that most relievers pitch exclusively from the stretch, while some starters have also eschewed the windup. Further, many openers are classified as starters but they're ostensibly relievers while most bulk relievers are essentially starters.

I don't want to make this about Muller, but watching triggered some old thoughts. I've always wanted to research my two-guy theory, but no one tracks pitches thrown from the windup versus stretch. In the past, I've parsed the data as follows:

He cruised through three innings, then gave up his first hit in the fourth as Miguel Rojas singled. Maybe it was because I wanted it to fit my agenda, but Muller didn't look as confident working from the stretch, and BOOM, Jesus Aguilar took him deep.

I have long considered every starting pitcher as two different hurlers: Windup Guy and Stretch Guy. The notion was rekindled while watching Kyle Muller 's start over the weekend. I've been stashing him on my Tout Wars reserve, so I've been tracking his performance for Triple-A Gwinnett. In Tout Wars, we can activate players after the initial lineup lock is they've subsequently been promoted or taken off the IL, with the caveat the player we're replacing must be released. I waived goodbye to Sam Long and activated Muller.

Two Faced

Windup

Bases Empty

Stretch

Runner on First

Runner on Second

Runners on First and Second

Runners on First and Third

Unknown

Runner on Third

Runners on Second and Third

Bases Loaded

Complicating matters is the fact that most relievers pitch exclusively from the stretch, while some starters have also eschewed the windup. Further, many openers are classified as starters but they're ostensibly relievers while most bulk relievers are essentially starters.

There is a practical, if not pragmatic application of this hypothesis. The premise is pitchers' skills decline a bit from the stretch. If they didn't, why even use the windup? As such, if he's been snake bitten on hit rate, the pitcher will be forced to work from the stretch, where he's less effective. His bad luck gets embellished. It could even be that his control was off, so not only is he dealing with that, he's also thrust into going from the stretch. In either case, because the pitcher has been throwing from the stretch, his skills could suffer and register lower than his true level. Of course, his true level is a weighted average of windup versus stretch, but these two examples inflate the stretch component.

In addition, expected stats (xERA, xFIP, FIP, SIERA, etc.) bunch everything to suggest what should have happened. One of the tenets of analysis is identifying arms likely to regress, both good and bad. I'm convinced the delta between actual ERA and any of the estimators is in part from the difference between windup guy and stretch guy. Specifically, if windup guy and stretch guy are close to the same pitcher, he should be able to "outpitch his peripherals." He's not really outpitching them; the expected ERA formulas assume his skills are further apart. The opposite should also be true. If the pitcher exhibits disproportionately worse skills from the stretch, his ERA estimators could give the impression he's been unlucky, but the truth is he's much less effective from the stretch.

As has been mentioned, the data to look at this conundrum is already sketchy. Breaking it into windup guy and stretch guy adds the additional layer of variance, since smaller samples are subject to wider error bars.

Even so, it's been awhile since I gathered the data, so I decided to do a refresh. Plus, even though the pitches aren't explicitly captured as windup or stretch, there are more means to filter and hopefully refine the results.

Here are some 2022 numbers, through August 16. They're presented for starters and relievers from the seventh inning on. Pruning out openers isn't worth the effort, but looking at reliever data starting in the seventh should minimize bulk reliever innings.

Starting Pitcher

Delivery BF BA K% BB% HR% BABIP wOBA FIP xFIP Windup 45910 0.242 22.3% 7.3% 3.0% 0.288 0.306 4.03 4.25 Stretch 26831 0.259 20.0% 7.7% 3.1% 0.299 0.322 4.24 4.47 Unknown 4267 0.257 21.0% 9.6% 2.6% 0.283 0.309 4.22 4.66

Reliever

Delivery BF BA K% BB% HR% BABIP wOBA FIP xFIP Windup 21270 0.223 25.3% 8.3% 2.5% 0.281 0.288 3.64 4.00 Stretch 15071 0.242 22.3% 9.4% 2.6% 0.293 0.307 4.05 4.36 Unknown 3081 0.271 22.8% 12.7% 2.4% 0.316 0.320 4.46 4.83

To be clear, relievers are almost all working from the stretch so in the interest of adding even more confusing text to the columns, please consider windup, stretch and unknown to be designated as shown above.

Sure enough, by every measure, starting pitcher's skills and the ensuing outcome (measured by wOBA) suffer when utilizing the stretch. However, this is the first time I've parsed out reliever data, and their numbers also decline. This suggests it's not the delivery, but rather the fact that runners are on base.

Hmm.

If the loss in effectiveness is from how the ball is delivered, the velocity and spin rates of specific pitches should be lower from the stretch, right? Let's take a look.

4S: Four-seam fastball

2S:Two-seam fastball/sinker

SL: Slider

CV: Curveball

Starting Pitcher

Delivery 4S pitches 4S Vel 4S Spin 2S pitches 2S Vel 2S Spin SL pitches SL Vel SL Spin CV pitches CV Vel CV Spin Windup 61345 93.5 2259.1 26575 92.6 2124.8 30861 84.7 2389.8 22112 78.8 2499.2 Stretch 31809 93.6 2256.3 15870 92.7 2125.9 19533 84.9 2388.9 11756 78.9 2516.6 Unknown 6961 93.9 2269.5 3400 93.1 2126.6 4532 85.2 2393.8 2761 79.4 2529.4

Reliever

Delivery 4S pitches 4S Vel 4S Spin 2S pitches 2S Vel 2S Spin SL pitches SL Vel SL Spin CV pitches CV Vel CV Spin Windup 29580 94.2 2282.4 13609 94.3 2153.2 20859 84.5 2448 6690 80.5 2530.3 Stretch 19183 94.0 2281.8 9717 94.3 2158.1 15165 84.5 2464.8 4430 80.7 2533.6 Unknown 3482 93.9 2275.1 1780 94.7 2166 2902 84.6 2466.7 869 81.3 2511.9

The same disclaimer applies to relievers; their deliveries are almost all from the windup, so think of this in terms of on-base scenarios.

It's evident my intuition has been wrong for over 20 years. At least via velocity and spin, there is no discernable difference between pitch quality from the windup and stretch. Of course, there are other means of measurement such as movement, but on the surface there appears to be other reasons why a starting pitcher is less effective from the stretch.

Defensive positioning could account for BABIP, but not strikeout, walk and home run rates. Pitch sequencing could be different. The ball could be harder to pick up from the windup or perhaps tunneling is more effective. Pitchers' arsenals could be more predictable with runners on or maybe it's easier to pick up tipping of pitches.

While it's a bummer, it appears the quality of a pitch delivered from the windup and stretch are the same, so there has to be a different reason (or reasons) for the decrease in performance with runners on base. Unearthing could help separate luck from skill.

Looks like I have another offseason project.

