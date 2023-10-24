Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 8 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
October 24, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Bijan Robinson's disappearance from the Atlanta offense was the biggest story of the week, until it wasn't. The way the Falcons and Arthur Smith handled it was quite strange, but the rookie should be back in his usual high-usage role Week 8 given that his one-touch Week 7 was attributed to headaches. Robinson said he felt better Sunday than Saturday and should be "good" for Week 8.

Apart from the crisis that wasn't, backfield hotspots this week include Cleveland, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Arizona and Chicago. Now, let's get down to business.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Saquon Barkley (elbow / day-to-day)

Jerome Ford (high ankle / out multiple weeks)

Keaton Mitchell (hamstring / week-to-week)

It was a light week for injuries, especially compared to the past couple weeks. Barkley played through a hyperextended elbow and should be fine for Week 8 against the Jets.

The same can't be said of Ford, who had a 69-yard TD run early in Sunday's win over Indianapolis but ended up exiting in the third quarter with a high ankle sprain. Kareem Hunt finished the game with two TD, including the game-winner, but he actually played fewer snaps than Pierre Strong after Ford's departure (probably because Hunt entered Sunday as a game-time decision with a thigh injury).

    

Missed Week 7

David Montgomery (ribs / day-to-day)

Roschon Johnson (concussion / day-to-day)

Khalil Herbert (high ankle / out at least two more games)

Zach Charbonnet (hamstring / week-to-week)

De'Von Achane (knee / out at least

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

D'Onta Foreman — 48% snaps / 19 of 34 RB touches / 120 yards + 3 TDs

Emari Demercado — 79% snaps / 62% routes / 17 of 18 RB touches

Darrell Henderson — 58% snaps / 19 of 31 RB touches / TD

Kareem Hunt — two TDs / Ford injury

Pierre Strong — 64% snaps Q4 / Ford injury

Javonte Williams — 53% snaps / 18 of 29 RB touches

Jahmyr Gibbs — 86% snaps / 20 touches for 126 yards + TD

Gus Edwards — 51% snaps / 15 of 21 RB touches / 144 yards + TD

James Cook — 55% snaps / 16 of 22 RB touches / 102 yards + TD

Cam Akers — 39% snaps / 12 of 22 RB touches

 Chris Rodriguez - 13% snaps / seven of 17 RB carries / 31 rush yds

     

Trending Down 📉

 Alexander Mattison — 10 of 22 RB touches

Jaleel McLaughlin — 18% snaps / six of 29 RB touches

Brian Robinson — 48% snaps / eight of 19 RB touches

Keaontay Ingram — zero snaps 

Zach Evans — zero snaps

Jordan Mason - zero snaps

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Los Angeles Rams
  2. Arizona Cardinals
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. Chicago Bears
  • Darrell Henderson got the start, 58% of snaps, 19 of the 31 RB touches and a TD in the Rams' first of at least four games without Kyren Williams. Everything else went to Royce Freeman, whose rotation with Henderson had no clear pattern in terms of down/distance/score. A similar split Week 8 is the most likely outcome, though far from guaranteed. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch this past Sunday, with rookie Zach Evans logging four snaps on special teams and nothing else.
  • Emari Demercado was a passing-down specialist in Arizona's first game without James Conner and a workhorse in the second game. The rookie handled 79% of snaps and 17 of the 18 RB touches in Sunday's loss at Seattle, with Damien Williams getting the rest of the work and Week 6 carry leader Keaontay Ingram not playing. That's rather frustrating for anyone that picked up Demercado for Week 6 and then dropped him Week 7 after minimal usage. He'll be one of the top waiver adds for a second time in three weeks.
  • Brian Robinson scored a short TD for Washington but ended up with just eight of the team's 17 RB carries in a one-score game. Rookie sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez took seven carries for a team-high 31 yards, including two nice gains on Washington's final drive when the team was trailing by a TD and nearly tied the game. I don't think Robinson will lose the starting job this week, but it could happen at some point in November. At best, this looks like a three-man backfield, which is problematic for fantasy even when the cumulative production is impressive (in this case it isn't).
  • D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans have split snaps 50/50 the past two weeks, with the former getting more carries and the latter more routes. Foreman's 120-yard, three-TD performance Sunday didn't entail a dominant share of the workload, but it might change the Bears' thinking about their depth chart once Roschon Johnson (concussion) and/or Khalil Herbert (high ankle) rejoin the lineup. Recall that Foreman was a healthy scratch Weeks 2-5, stuck behind not only Herbert and Johnson but also passing-down back / special teamer Travis Homer (who returned from a hamstring injury Sunday but only got a couple snaps.

    

On the Brink

  1. Minnesota Vikings
  2. Carolina Panthers
  3. Indianapolis Colts
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Cam Akers finally made an impact for Minnesota on Monday, playing 39 percent of snaps and taking a team-high 10 carries for 31 yards while adding two catches for 30 yards on three targets. Alexander Mattison, meanwhile, took eight carries for 39 yards and two catches for three years on three targets. I still expect Mattison to start and get most of the work Week 8, but he's on notice after Akers' first significant involvement in a Vikings uniform
  • Chuba Hubbard has been better than Miles Sanders (shoulder) this year, including Week 6 when the latter was inactive and the former took 20 touches for 90 yards and a TD on 77 percent of snaps. If Sanders is ready after a bye, he'll almost certainly have a considerable role, even if things shift more in Hubbard's favor. The best hope for Week 8 fantasy value is Hubbard in the event of another Sanders absence.
  • Zack Moss got 51% of snaps Sunday and had the same number of carries (18) as Jonathan Taylor, who took 21 touches for 120 yards and a TD on 49% of snaps. Maybe this will be the performance that convinces the Colts to give Taylor more work at Moss' expense? A trade also would make sense, given that the Colts are only fringe playoff contenders and Moss is in the final year of his rookie contract.
  • Rachaad White is still getting around three-fourths of the snaps and RB touches each week for Tampa Bay. And I'm still thinking that it shouldn't be hard for the Bucs to find an upgrade via trade or free agency. White hasn't done much on the ground, apart from confirming the general notion that he's a better fit as a passing-down back than he is as a lead ballcarrier. His selling point for fantasy is that he rarely leaves the field because Tampa's other options are even worse. Chase Edmonds (ankle) was designated Monday to return from injured reserve, but he's probably no better of a runner than White (and possibly worse at this point in their respective careers). Still, Edmonds could take some snaps once he's cleared, including a chunk of the work in passing situations.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Emari Demercado - 14%

Darrell Henderson - 25%

Royce Freeman - 29%

Pierre Strong - 1%

Devin Singletary - 14%

   

Bench Stashes

Cam Akers - 49%

Tyjae Spears - 42%

Roschon Johnson (head) - 49%

Ezekiel Elliott - 46%

Kenneth Gainwell - 34%

Elijah Mitchell - 37%

 Latavius Murray - 22%

 Joshua Kelley - 21%

Zamir White - 2%

    

Drop Candidates

Jeff Wilson - 54% (shallow leagues)

Antonio Gibson - 53%

Jordan Mason - 41%

 Dalvin Cook - 40%

 Jerick McKinnon - 38%

 Zach Evans - 36%

Jamaal Williams - 33%

Samaje Perine - 27%

 Keaontay Ingram - 26%

 Kendre Miller - 9%

Keaton Mitchell - 8%

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • Ru Sn = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • Pa Sn = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsRun RateRu SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%
NYGSaquon Barkley55.348.4%22147.1%10411732.5%2711.8%
LAKyren Williams54.771.6%32834.5%11321574.4%589.5%
NOAlvin Kamara53.844.8%21539.5%8513036.8%327.9%
JAXTravis Etienne53.080.0%37145.8%17020174.3%5210.2%
INDZack Moss47.761.6%28647.6%13615060.0%455.9%
TBRachaad White47.577.9%28537.2%10617985.5%5915.1%
SFChristian McCaffrey47.477.9%33249.7%16516784.6%4419.0%
LVJosh Jacobs46.477.6%32545.2%14717837.5%246.8%
CINJoe Mixon45.578.4%27339.2%10716636.0%189.9%
DALTony Pollard45.571.1%27342.5%11615763.2%437.7%
ATLBijan Robinson42.964.5%30036.0%10819286.7%6528.0%
PHID'Andre Swift41.659.1%29146.4%13515643.4%3313.7%
MINAlexander Mattison41.468.2%29034.1%9919147.8%327.9%
NERhamondre Stevenson40.967.1%28637.8%10817869.3%5210.5%
LACAustin Ekeler40.731.9%12246.7%576523.7%149.8%
SEAKenneth Walker40.066.3%24051.7%12411625.5%1416.3%
DETDavid Montgomery39.442.5%19751.8%1029538.3%317.6%
CARMiles Sanders37.047.6%18537.8%7011526.8%199.2%
LADarrell Henderson36.07.9%3652.8%19177.7%611.1%
CHIKhalil Herbert36.040.9%18047.2%859540.5%307.8%
KCIsiah Pacheco35.954.1%25147.8%1201314.2%35.6%
CLEJerome Ford35.855.7%21543.3%9312274.6%5014.4%
ARIJames Conner35.842.5%17951.4%928718.4%145.6%
MIARaheem Mostert35.459.2%24845.6%11313552.5%3121.0%
DETJahmyr Gibbs35.438.2%17735.0%6211537.0%3019.8%
BUFJames Cook35.156.3%24642.3%10414229.5%1813.0%
LACJoshua Kelley34.854.7%20938.3%8012969.5%416.7%
GBAJ Dillon34.258.7%20546.8%9610949.2%316.8%
HOUDameon Pierce32.749.7%19657.1%112846.8%57.1%
CARChuba Hubbard32.249.6%19333.2%6412971.8%512.1%
PITNajee Harris31.754.4%19049.5%949613.0%910.5%
TENDerrick Henry31.357.0%18858.5%110783.8%22.7%
CHID'Onta Foreman31.021.1%9357.0%534010.8%86.5%
BALGus Edwards30.948.3%21660.2%1308635.2%253.2%
WASBrian Robinson30.949.2%21644.4%9612013.5%102.3%
PHIKenneth Gainwell29.736.2%17846.6%839548.7%3716.3%
NOJamaal Williams28.717.9%8650.0%434317.2%153.5%
CHIDarrynton Evans28.012.7%5651.8%292714.9%115.4%
TENTyjae Spears28.050.9%16832.7%5511394.3%5022.0%
WASAntonio Gibson27.944.4%19515.4%3016582.4%615.6%
NYJBreece Hall26.547.2%15946.5%748514.1%96.3%
PITJaylen Warren26.345.3%15835.4%5610285.5%5911.4%
LARoyce Freeman26.05.7%2646.2%12149.0%715.4%
ATLTyler Allgeier25.938.9%18162.4%1136820.0%151.7%
BALJustice Hill25.334.0%15240.1%619145.1%324.6%
INDJonathan Taylor25.016.2%7546.7%354014.7%1116.0%
MIADe'Von Achane24.823.6%9943.4%435616.9%1023.2%
NYGMatt Breida24.637.6%17234.9%6011257.8%488.1%
ARIEmari Demercado24.340.4%17026.5%4512575.0%578.8%
NEEzekiel Elliott23.037.8%16142.9%699238.7%2912.4%
HOUDevin Singletary22.834.8%13734.3%479045.2%3319.7%
DENJavonte Williams22.535.2%13554.8%746110.5%61.5%
GBAaron Jones22.319.2%6741.8%283915.9%1016.4%
DENSamaje Perine22.040.2%15427.3%4211256.1%3214.3%
KCJerick McKinnon19.629.5%13721.2%2910895.8%6914.6%
BUFLatavius Murray19.330.9%13536.3%498654.1%3320.7%
CHIRoschon Johnson18.420.9%9238.0%355727.0%2013.0%
CLEKareem Hunt18.318.9%7354.8%40337.5%58.2%
SEAZach Charbonnet17.824.6%8931.5%286120.0%1111.2%
MINCam Akers16.815.8%6737.3%254210.4%72.2%
DETCraig Reynolds15.319.9%9240.2%375524.7%2013.0%
NYJMichael Carter15.026.7%9018.9%177381.3%5213.3%
NYJDalvin Cook15.026.7%9047.8%43474.7%36.7%
TBKe'Shawn Vaughn15.012.3%4555.6%25208.7%615.6%
MIASalvon Ahmed14.817.7%7428.4%215327.1%1628.4%
NOKendre Miller14.214.8%7142.3%304110.3%97.0%
SFElijah Mitchell12.311.5%4949.0%24253.8%212.2%
ARIKeaontay Ingram12.011.4%4860.4%29192.6%222.9%
DENJaleel McLaughlin11.921.7%8343.4%364717.5%1014.5%
JAXTank Bigsby11.116.8%7852.6%413715.7%1120.5%
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire11.116.8%7846.2%36420%05.1%
CINTrayveon Williams10.718.4%6423.4%154956.0%2815.6%
DALRico Dowdle10.215.9%6157.4%352617.6%124.9%
LVAmeer Abdullah9.015.0%634.8%36062.5%4011.1%

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Car/GmCar ShCarrRu YdRu TDBTBT/TYPCYBCYAC
INDZack Moss19.055.3%1145234432.34.592.592.00
DETDavid Montgomery18.846.8%943856137.74.102.621.48
NYGSaquon Barkley18.538.9%742841615.03.842.231.61
SEAKenneth Walker18.269.9%10945061111.14.132.661.47
JACTravis Etienne18.161.4%1275047217.23.972.161.81
LARDarrell Henderson18.09.8%18611119.03.391.501.89
SANChristian McCaffrey17.956.8%1255988625.24.782.622.17
NOAlvin Kamara17.334.7%692611520.83.782.701.09
LVJosh Jacobs16.972.8%1183472436.02.941.741.20
TENDerrick Henry16.367.6%984253813.64.342.342.00
LARKyren Williams16.252.7%974566336.74.703.401.30
HOUDameon Pierce16.258.1%9728111010.62.901.311.59
CINJoe Mixon16.079.3%963661337.33.812.261.55
DALTony Pollard16.052.7%963702148.63.852.211.65
LACAustin Ekeler14.727.2%441891226.54.302.551.75
PHID'Andre Swift14.443.0%10151421012.75.093.531.55
KANIsiah Pacheco14.353.8%1004193158.14.192.831.36
CLENick Chubb14.014.1%281700216.06.073.572.50
TAMRachaad White13.854.2%832661119.53.202.071.13
ATLTyler Allgeier13.744.4%963012119.53.141.281.85
ARIJames Conner13.636.6%683642710.95.354.001.35
GBAJ Dillon13.254.5%792551421.03.231.521.71
CLEJerome Ford13.039.4%783442910.24.412.921.49
MINAlexander Mattison12.967.2%903590255.03.992.521.47
PITNajee Harris12.852.7%773001194.53.901.832.06
BUFJames Cook12.647.3%884191335.04.762.452.31
NERhamondre Stevenson12.450.9%872682618.33.081.861.22
BALGus Edwards12.337.4%863462615.04.022.591.43
CARMiles Sanders12.242.4%611901612.73.111.591.52
WASBrian Robinson12.159.4%853254910.73.822.311.52
CHID'Onta Foreman12.017.3%361702410.54.723.501.22
MIARaheem Mostert12.046.7%844749137.95.643.651.99
ATLBijan Robinson11.637.5%814040119.74.993.281.70
CHIDarrynton Evans11.511.1%23800212.53.482.910.57
NYJBreece Hall11.048.9%664262326.36.453.732.73
LACJoshua Kelley10.840.1%652842513.44.372.421.95
INDJonathan Taylor10.715.5%32112100.03.501.661.84
NOJamaal Williams10.716.1%32880134.02.751.721.03
DENJavonte Williams10.540.9%632720711.04.321.922.40
CHIKhalil Herbert10.224.5%512720610.25.332.922.41
DETJahmyr Gibbs10.024.9%502471710.44.943.281.66
MIADe'Von Achane9.521.1%38460567.812.117.115.00
CARChuba Hubbard9.037.5%54242179.64.482.741.74
NEEzekiel Elliott8.635.1%602242236.53.732.631.10
PHIKenneth Gainwell8.220.9%491571229.03.202.141.06
CLEKareem Hunt8.016.2%321033137.03.222.380.84
GBAaron Jones7.315.2%2294139.34.273.051.23
BALJustice Hill6.817.8%411963105.24.783.201.59
PITJaylen Warren6.727.4%401561106.23.902.531.38
HOUDevin Singletary6.523.4%391530144.03.922.211.72
NYJDalvin Cook6.528.9%39109068.02.791.331.46
NYGMatt Breida5.319.5%37991148.02.681.411.27
MINCam Akers5.315.7%21940128.04.483.620.86
TENTyjae Spears5.221.4%31171185.85.522.682.84
CHIRoschon Johnson5.012.0%251221312.04.883.521.36
BUFLatavius Murray5.018.8%351362222.03.892.261.63
DENJaleel McLaughlin4.922.1%342351222.06.913.743.18
NOKendre Miller4.812.1%24730215.53.041.631.42
TAMKe'Shawn Vaughn4.812.4%1932036.71.680.740.95
SFElijah Mitchell4.88.6%19480211.02.531.211.32
DALRico Dowdle4.715.4%281070133.03.822.001.82
SEAZach Charbonnet4.614.7%23109039.74.742.871.87
KANClyde Edwards-Helaire4.617.2%32105157.63.282.410.88
ARIKeaontay Ingram4.411.8%2255038.32.502.180.32
ARIEmari Demercado4.115.6%291171220.04.032.861.17
DALDeuce Vaughn4.011.0%2040000.02.001.300.70
DETCraig Reynolds3.913.4%271051131.03.892.261.63
BUFDamien Harris3.812.4%23941212.54.092.481.61
DENSamaje Perine3.716.9%26980315.33.771.502.27
CLEPierre Strong3.510.6%211021121.04.863.521.33
SFJordan Mason3.09.5%21117200.05.573.811.76

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes per Pass Snap (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  Tgt/GmTgtRTs/GmRTTPRRPa SnRT/PSRecYardsTDDrops
NOAlvin Kamara9.83926.310537.1%13080.8%3517701
DETJahmyr Gibbs5.62821.610825.9%11593.9%2312801
LVJosh Jacobs5.63919.313528.9%17875.8%2621501
NYGSaquon Barkley5.02021.88723.0%11774.4%168720
DALTony Pollard4.82921.312822.7%15781.5%2517602
CARMiles Sanders4.82419.29625.0%11583.5%158101
ATLBijan Robinson4.63223.716619.3%19286.5%2618922
PITJaylen Warren4.52712.27337.0%10271.6%2216502
LACAustin Ekeler4.31320.06021.7%6592.3%98300
MINAlexander Mattison4.33019.613721.9%19171.7%2010723
SFChristian McCaffrey4.33020.014021.4%16783.8%2622830
NERhamondre Stevenson4.33019.413622.1%17876.4%2316203
PHID'Andre Swift4.33018.713122.9%15684.0%2612811
JAXTravis Etienne4.12922.115518.7%20177.1%2419601
LAKyren Williams4.02426.515915.1%21574.0%1310512
TBRachaad White3.82325.315215.1%17984.9%2216300
GBAaron Jones3.71112.73828.9%3997.4%610412
INDJonathan Taylor3.71112.73828.9%4095.0%910701
CHIKhalil Herbert3.61816.08022.5%9584.2%108311
CINJoe Mixon3.52122.813715.3%16682.5%1610403
TENTyjae Spears3.32014.08423.8%11374.3%1511101
MIARaheem Mostert3.32317.712418.5%13591.9%1915120
KCIsiah Pacheco3.32316.911819.5%13190.1%2116310
DENSamaje Perine3.32313.09125.3%11281.3%2021500
CLEJerome Ford3.21917.010218.6%12283.6%1410422
INDZack Moss3.21919.511716.2%15078.0%1511511
DENJavonte Williams3.2198.75236.5%6185.2%146500
BUFJames Cook3.02117.912516.8%14288.0%1718611
NYJBreece Hall3.01812.27324.7%8585.9%1311303
CHID'Onta Foreman3.0910.03030.0%4075.0%64111
MIADe'Von Achane2.81113.85520.0%5698.2%96720
WASAntonio Gibson2.71919.613713.9%16583.0%1515711
KCJerick McKinnon2.71912.48721.8%10880.6%1411522
SEAKenneth Walker2.71614.78818.2%11675.9%1310601
MIASalvon Ahmed2.61310.05026.0%5394.3%73900
CARChuba Hubbard2.51515.79416.0%12972.9%135900
NEEzekiel Elliott2.4179.96924.6%9275.0%135900
CHIRoschon Johnson2.4129.44725.5%5782.5%115801
NYGGary Brightwell2.377.72330.4%2495.8%54701
TENDerrick Henry2.21310.56320.6%7880.8%1111700
ARIEmari Demercado2.11514.310015.0%12580.0%116301
WASBrian Robinson2.01414.410113.9%12084.2%1111321
NYJMichael Carter2.0129.05422.2%7374.0%94401
PHIKenneth Gainwell2.01213.78214.6%9586.3%94300
PITNajee Harris2.01213.38015.0%9683.3%85201
HOUDameon Pierce2.01212.27316.4%8486.9%98401
ARIJames Conner2.01012.26116.4%8770.1%83000
DETDavid Montgomery2.01013.06515.4%9568.4%66600
MINCam Akers2.088.03225.0%4276.2%75100
ATLTyler Allgeier1.9137.35125.5%6875.0%98501
BALJustice Hill1.81111.56915.9%9175.8%112700
SEAZach Charbonnet1.899.04520.0%6173.8%63600
CLEKareem Hunt1.876.82725.9%3381.8%54600
NYGMatt Breida1.71212.68813.6%11278.6%115400
DENJaleel McLaughlin1.7126.14327.9%4791.5%105920
NOKendre Miller1.686.63324.2%4180.5%77101
LVAmeer Abdullah1.6116.74723.4%6078.3%64600
NYJDalvin Cook1.596.03625.0%4776.6%94600
MINTy Chandler1.565.02030.0%2387.0%54300
BUFLatavius Murray1.4109.66714.9%8677.9%96900
GBAJ Dillon1.3814.0849.5%10977.1%55901
HOUDevin Singletary1.2712.5759.3%9083.3%52901
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire1.075.43818.4%4290.5%63601
DALRico Dowdle1.062.81735.3%2665.4%55010
LVZamir White1.063.01833.3%2281.8%63800
CINTrayveon Williams1.065.23119.4%4963.3%4700
SFKyle Juszczyk0.9612.3867.0%9986.9%63910
SEADeeJay Dallas0.853.72222.7%3464.7%41100
LACJoshua Kelley0.8513.3806.3%12962.0%2701
BALGus Edwards0.758.9628.1%8672.1%49300

       

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5)

  • Sn% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  Car ShCarrRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TDSn%Snaps
CINJoe Mixon100.0%5012.5%1092.9%13
TENDerrick Henry100.0%410.0%0075.0%6
CARMiles Sanders100.0%310.0%0055.6%5
NYGSaquon Barkley100.0%210.0%0085.7%6
SEAKenneth Walker III87.5%1450.0%0078.3%18
WASBrian Robinson87.5%720.0%0073.7%14
MINAlexander Mattison75.0%6021.4%3183.3%20
ARIJames Conner75.0%320.0%0057.1%4
TBRachaad White75.0%310.0%0081.8%9
SFChristian McCaffrey72.7%850.0%00100.0%17
LARKyren Williams70.0%750.0%0075.0%12
LVJosh Jacobs70.0%7216.7%1094.7%18
GBAJ Dillon66.7%610.0%0060.0%9
DALTony Pollard62.5%1020.0%0076.0%19
DETDavid Montgomery61.5%840.0%0063.2%12
HOUDameon Pierce60.0%610.0%0073.7%14
NEEzekiel Elliott60.0%320.0%0044.4%4
MIARaheem Mostert57.1%866.7%1171.9%23
NOAlvin Kamara55.6%510.0%0046.7%7
LACAustin Ekeler50.0%6111.1%1057.1%12
KCIsiah Pacheco50.0%5210.0%1040.0%8
ATLTyler Allgeier50.0%420.0%0062.5%10
CLEKareem Hunt50.0%320.0%0054.5%6
NYJDalvin Cook50.0%100.0%0040.0%2
INDZack Moss46.2%620.0%0050.0%10
JACTank Bigsby42.9%320.0%0033.3%3
CHIRoschon Johnson42.9%310.0%0022.2%4
JACTravis Etienne42.9%320.0%0066.7%6
BUFLatavius Murray41.2%7228.6%2048.0%12
PHID'Andre Swift40.0%620.0%0063.2%12
NERhamondre Stevenson40.0%220.0%0044.4%4
DENJaleel McLaughlin40.0%210.0%0021.1%4
BALGus Edwards33.3%420.0%0045.0%9
CLEPierre Strong33.3%210.0%0018.2%2
PITNajee Harris33.3%1133.3%1083.3%5
PITJaylen Warren33.3%100.0%0050.0%3
CHID'Onta Foreman28.6%2214.3%1150.0%9
LACJoshua Kelley25.0%310.0%0042.9%9
BALJustice Hill25.0%320.0%0045.0%9
TBKe'Shawn Vaughn25.0%100.0%0018.2%2
ARIEmari Demercado25.0%100.0%0028.6%2
MIADe'Von Achane21.4%316.7%1118.8%6
DENJavonte Williams20.0%100.0%0021.1%4
BUFJames Cook17.6%310.0%0028.0%7
BUFDamien Harris17.6%310.0%0024.0%6
CLEJerome Ford16.7%1120.0%1118.2%2
INDJonathan Taylor15.4%210.0%0015.0%3
DETCraig Reynolds15.4%210.0%0021.1%4
SEAZach Charbonnet12.5%200.0%0021.7%5
DALRico Dowdle12.5%200.0%0012.0%3
ATLBijan Robinson12.5%100.0%0031.3%5
GBAaron Jones11.1%110.0%0020.0%3
LARDarrell Henderson10.0%110.0%006.3%1
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire10.0%110.0%0010.0%2
DETJahmyr Gibbs7.7%100.0%0015.8%3
PHIKenneth Gainwell6.7%110.0%0026.3%5
WASAntonio Gibson0.0%009.1%1131.6%6
KCJerick McKinnon0.0%0010.0%1150.0%10
CHIKhalil Herbert0.0%0014.3%1122.2%4
CARChuba Hubbard0.0%000.0%0044.4%4
DENSamaje Perine0.0%000.0%0047.4%9

        

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
