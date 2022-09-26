Backfield Breakdown: Week 3 RB Usage Report & Week 4 Waivers

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

I'm testing out some changes this week at the suggestion of my friend Ira, who seems to be enjoying life as an Eagles fan these days.

The team-by-team stat tables now include season-long numbers for snap, carry and target shares, replacing the columns that previously displayed run and pass snaps in the most recent game. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you'll probably figure it out once you scroll down. If you love it, leave a comment. If you hate it, leave a comment (but also know that you're wrong).

The goal is to provide more useful information without the assistance of the notes I write for each team. I of course hope that some people read the notes, but as a chronic skimmer myself it's only natural to make things easier on my own kind. As a wise (wo)man once said...

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 3 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more usage than "usual" (so much as such a thing exists in September). Sortable columns are our friend.

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 3 Stats

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

Week 3 Injury Report

Inactives

Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee) + Tyrion Davis Price (ankle)

Brian Robinson (IR - knee)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Ty Montgomery (IR - knee)

In-Game Injuries

David Montgomery (knee/ankle) left in the first half and didn't return.

Dalvin Cook dislocated his left shoulder (again) and missed the fourth quarter.

Joe Mixon has a sore ankle, per coach Zac Taylor

D'Andre Swift is now managing an arm/shoulder injury, in addition to his ankle sprain.

Passing-down specialist Travis Homer injured his ribs in the first half.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line (2022)

This shows snaps, carries, targets and TDs inside the 5-yard line this year, including shares of the team total for snaps, carries and targets. Sorted by team carry share (columns can be sorted manually).

Inside the 10-Yard Line (2022)

Week 4 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in 50% or less of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

Note: Jamaal Williams is 61% rostered on Yahoo and Alexander Mattison is 55%. They don't qualify for this section but should be added wherever available, and RB-needy teams should be willing to use waiver priority or a lot of FAAB.

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Note: Brian Robinson doesn't qualify (52%) but should be added in nearly all leagues. He could be back as soon as Week 5, and Antonio Gibson has been mediocre.

Week 4 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Darrel Williams

D'Onta Foreman

Zamir White

Kenyan Drake

Bench'em

Michael Carter

Darrell Henderson

Raheem Mostert

Chase Edmonds

Damien Harris

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (at TB in Week 4)

Week 3 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Steelers (17) at Browns (29) Steelers (17) atBrowns (29)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Najee Harris 79.7% 69.4% 15 68.2% 60.6% 3 9.4% 10.9% 13.1 2 Jaylen Warren 20.3% 28.9% 4 18.2% 16.7% 1 3.1% 3.0% 4.3 0

Harris broke a bunch of tackles early in the game, including on a five-yard TD run, but he was held to five carries for 10 yards in the second half, with just one touch on 14 snaps in the fourth quarter. Harris played each of Pittsburgh's 14 snaps in the final quarter, finishing with season-high 80% snap share after 71% the week before . Harris played 73% of snaps through three quarters, with a 14-4 carry edge over Warren and a 3-1 lead in targets.

Harris took 87% of snaps on first down, 68% on second down and 80% on third down. There were no fourth-down snaps to speak of, because Mike Tomlin was in a particularly cowardly mood Thursday night, shifting to score management mode with four minutes remaining in a nine-point game. No wonder the football gods granted Cleveland a garbage TD on the final snap – a failed lateral play that also gave Harris his first fumble on record in the NFL... oh, sweet justice!

Warren looked good, breaking free into the secondary twice, though he fumbled the first time (Diontae Johnson recovered it) and had the second long run wiped out by a penalty. He nonetheless finished with four carries for 30 yards, solid work.

Snap% W3 Snap % '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Nick Chubb 62.5% 56.2% 23 60.5% 54.4% 1 3.2% 5.7% 17.3 1 Kareem Hunt 44.4% 49.3% 12 31.6% 31.6% 4 12.9% 11.4% 9.1 2

While his snap share has decreased a bit each week, Hunt has exactly 15 touches in every game this season . Chubb's touch count has also been extremely consistent... no fewer than 20 and no more than 23 in any game. This is precisely what Cleveland wants while Deshaun Watson is suspended, but it won't necessarily continue once the schedule gets tougher. It's no easy thing for a team – especially a mediocre one – to get its running backs 36 combined touches per game, even when the O-line and RBs are the strength of the roster. The 2021 Browns averaged 28.8 RB touches per game

. Hunt played four of the five goal-to-go snaps, including unsuccessful goal-line carries on consecutive plays. Chubb then punched it in on fourth down on his only goal-line snap of the game. For the year, Chubb has played six of eight snaps inside the 5 (three carries, two TDs), while Hunt has played three of eight (two carries, one target, one TD). Chubb also has two TDs from outside the 5, while Hunt has one. They've combined for six total TDs through three games (Chubb - 4, Hunt - 2)



Ravens (36) at Patriots (26) Ravens (36) atPatriots (26)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Justice Hill 47.5% 34.7% 6 23.1% 15.3% 0 0.0% 2.4% 6 0 J.K. Dobbins 44.1% 15.0% 7 26.9% 9.7% 2 7.4% 2.4% 6 0 Mike Davis 1.7% 15.0% 0 0.0% 9.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Dobbins got the start in his 2022 debut and played 62 of snaps in the first half , accounting for six of the team's seven RB touches (and 31 total yards). In the second half, though, Hill got far more playing time than Dobbins, with a 73/27 snap share advantage and 5-3 edge in carries. Hill took those five carries for 49 yards, giving him six for 60 on the day.

, accounting for six of the team's seven RB touches (and 31 total yards). Hill played seven third-down snaps (64%) to Hill's one (9%), plus FB Patrick Ricard took three (27%).

John Harbaugh said RB J.K. Dobbins is in "good shape" coming out of his first game since January 2020 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 26, 2022

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL R. Stevenson 61.5% 50.8% 12 42.9% 35.8% 5 15.6% 9.4% 20.1 2 Damien Harris 38.5% 39.2% 11 39.3% 43.2% 3 9.4% 8.3% 12.6 2

Harris started, but Stevenson ultimately took 60% of snaps on first down, 63% on second down and 67% on third down . Stevenson played at least 55% of snaps in each quarter , maxing out at 72% in the fourth with New England playing from behind.

. Mac Jones, Harris and Stevenson all had short rushing TDs, in that order, with Stevenson's one-yarder coming last (in the fourth quarter).

Eagles (24) at Commanders (8) Eagles (24) atCommanders (8)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Miles Sanders 58.6% 54.1% 15 50.0% 43.7% 1 2.9% 6.4% 5.4 0 Kenneth Gainwell 31.4% 29.4% 3 10.0% 9.7% 0 0.0% 6.4% 0.6 0 Boston Scott 10.0% 16.5% 2 6.7% 9.7% 0 0.0% 1.1% 0 0

Sanders was decent in the first half with seven carries for 28 yards while Philly's passing attack did the heavy lifting, but he had no success in the second half (nine touches for 16 yards) when the Eagles were nursing a lead. The production was weak, but the good news for Sanders' fantasy managers is that he dominated the clock-killing work, getting 80% of snaps and 80% of the RB carries in the second half . Maybe he'll do something with it next time.



Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL J.D. McKissic 52.6% 45.7% 3 13.6% 12.7% 9 21.4% 15.0% 10 0 Antonio Gibson 44.7% 54.7% 12 54.5% 56.3% 1 2.4% 10.2% 11 3 Jonathan Williams 2.6% 1.3% 1 4.5% 1.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.6 0

This was a pretty simple case of the Commanders falling behind early and using McKissic a bit more than Gibson, who partially saved his fantasy day with a one-yard TD in deep garbage time. Gibson still got three-fourths of the RB carries, but he now has just 10% of Washington's targets for the season and is averaging only 3.1 YPC.



Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson: "We're liking what we see; each time we ramp something up he's had no ill effects so far." Rivera said Dr. Andrews will be here this weekend to evaluate the guys on IR and PUP. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022

Raiders (22) at Titans (24) Raiders (22) atTitans (24)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Josh Jacobs 65.2% 65.6% 13 68.4% 79.2% 6 14.3% 6.9% 14.7 0 Brandon Bolden 34.8% 20.8% 3 15.8% 11.3% 2 4.8% 3.4% 4.1 0

Jacobs overcame an illness to handle his usual role, splitting the difference between his snap shares from Week 1 (60%) and Week 2 (72%). The six targets were four more than Jacobs got in the first two games combined, but Bolden took 11 of 12 third-down snaps (92%) .

Jacobs still doesn't have a TD this season, and is 0-for-2 on goal-line chances (none Sunday). But he's dominating the carries, averaging 4.6 YPC, and is the only Raider to get one inside the 5-yard line this year. He should have some decent fantasy games if the team ever improves to even mediocrity; they look less than that so far.

Jacobs' 79.2 percent team carry share leads the NFL . Part of that is Derek Carr never running, and part is the Raiders only taking Jacobs off the field for pass plays. Twelve RBs have more carries than Jacobs (pre-MNF), as the Raiders have thrown a lot, trailed a lot, etc.

. Part of that is Derek Carr never running, and part is the Raiders only taking Jacobs off the field for pass plays.

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Derrick Henry 73.7% 62.9% 20 74.1% 67.5% 6 23.1% 8.8% 25.3 1 Dontrell Hilliard 24.6% 14.6% 2 7.4% 5.0% 1 3.8% 6.3% 5.4 0 Hassan Haskins 5.3% 22.5% 0 0.0% 11.3% 0 0.0% 1.3% 0 0

Henry cracked 4.0 YPC for the first time this year, with a 20-85-1 rushing line plus a surprisingly excellent receiving line (5-58-0, after seeing just one target the first two games). Hilliard got 70% of the third-down snaps, including a 30-yard catch and a 10-yard run. All of Henry's targets came on first or second down (five on second down).

Henry played 89% of first-down snaps and 85% of second-down snaps, but only 20% on third down.

Texans (20) at Bears (23) Texans (20) atBears (23)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Dameon Pierce 58.3% 49.0% 20 83.3% 65.7% 2 6.5% 3.8% 18.1 3 Rex Burkhead 40.0% 50.0% 3 12.5% 24.3% 5 16.1% 15.4% 7 1 Dare Ogunbowale 1.7% 1.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Pierce ran well for a second straight week and scored his first NFL touchdown, but he also fumbled twice and was extremely lucky to lose neither. Pierce has played 62% and 58% of snaps the past two weeks, averaging 17.5 carries for 74.5 yards and 1.5 catches for 14.5 yards. Pierce has 35 of Houston's 38 RB carries the past two weeks, and his 83.3 percent share of team carries (all positions) is No. 1 in the league in that time .

and was extremely lucky to lose neither. Burkhead played each of Houston's final nine snaps, after Pierce's second fumble of the game with about six mintues remaining in the fourth quarter. Burkhead likely would've played most of those snaps anyway, but the two carries he got might've gone to Pierce if not for the fumble (it was a tied game with six minutes left, and Burkhead had just one carry over the previous seven quarters of play). Pierce fumbled just once in his college career and didn't fumble Week 1 or 2. Here's what Lovie Smith said...

in the fourth quarter.

Q. Just to clarify, Dameon Pierce wasn't taken out because of the fumble? LOVIE SMITH: No. I mean, when I say taken out, we have a rotation with Dameon. Dameon is our tailback; he can't fumble the ball in that situation.

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Khalil Herbert 60.3% 38.9% 20 50.0% 31.7% 2 12.5% 9.1% 30.9 3 Trestan Ebner 23.8% 11.7% 7 17.5% 6.7% 1 6.3% 2.3% 2.3 0 David Montgomery 17.5% 50.6% 3 7.5% 33.7% 0 0.0% 13.6% 1.1 0

Montgomery injured his leg midway through the first quarter and missed the rest of the game .

. Herbert played 73% of snaps after Montgomery's final snap, rolling up 20-157-2 and 2-12-0 while Ebner had 7-23-0 and one incomplete target. Herbert previously took nine carries for 45 yards Week 1 and four carries for 38 yards Week 2. Last year, he averaged 19.5 carries for 86.0 ypg (4.4 YPC) in a four-game stretch when Montgomery suffered a knee sprain. Herbert's opponents in those four games? All playoff teams. Las Vegas, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, San Francisco. To be fair, he did score only one TD and was held to 44 yards on nine catches.

and 2-12-0 while Ebner had 7-23-0 and one incomplete target.

The prognosis for David Montgomery is "good" according to Matt Eberflus. While the Bears await word on how long the running back will be out, Chicago confidently leans on Khalil Herbert, who stepped up big in Montgomery's absence. https://t.co/qrJTj2hirf — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 26, 2022

Chiefs (17) at Colts (20) Chiefs (17) atColts (20)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Jerick McKinnon 50.8% 45.3% 7 30.4% 22.1% 1 3.0% 6.6% 2 1 C. Edwards-Helaire 39.7% 40.5% 7 30.4% 32.4% 5 15.2% 11.3% 14.9 2 Isiah Pacheco 7.9% 13.7% 3 13.0% 25.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.9 1

Edwards-Helaire had a brutal day on the ground with seven carries for zero yards, but he did punch in a short TD and caught each of his five targets for 39 yards. He somehow got it done in fantasy again, and now has topped 14 PPR points while seeing just 10-12 touches in each game. He's averaging 5.3 YPC even after Sunday, and has 12-115-2 on 12 targets. There's something to the efficiency in an excellent offense, but he can't keep putting up RB1 numbers on RB3 volume. RB2 status, however, is reasonable.

CEH now has four of the team's eight RB goal-line looks on the year, with McKinnon and Pacheco getting two apiece.

Edwards-Helaire played 60% of snaps to McKinnon's 40% in the first half, but then took just 21% of snaps in the second half while McKinnon got 61% and Pacheco got 15%. It was a close game, with Kansas City mostly holding small leads, so CEH's ineffectiveness on the ground may have cost him a bit of playing time (rather than assuming the reduced snap share was all about game script... which also was a factor).

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Jonathan Taylor 76.1% 75.6% 21 77.8% 78.2% 5 13.9% 11.4% 12.1 2 Nyheim Hines 45.1% 34.3% 3 11.1% 9.0% 6 16.7% 14.9% 8 0

The Chiefs limited Taylor to 21-71-0 and shut him out on two chances inside the 5-yard line.

Hines has either five or six targets in each game this year, getting involved on offense even as Taylor ranks second in the NFL with a 78.2 percent team carry share.

Saints (14) at Panthers (22) Saints (14) atPanthers (22)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Alvin Kamara 69.6% 66.4% 15 68.2% 58.5% 7 17.9% 15.5% 7.3 0 Mark Ingram 33.3% 34.2% 5 22.7% 31.1% 0 0.0% 2.7% 7.8 1

Kamara's workload was vintage in his first game back from a rib injury, but it was a rough day after he took his first carry for 27 yards. He had a lost fumble returned for a TD later in the first quarter, finished with 61 rushing yards and caught only two of seven targets. The cherry on top: Ingram scoring a five-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

after he took his first carry for 27 yards. He had a lost fumble returned for a TD later in the first quarter, finished with 61 rushing yards and caught only two of seven targets. Note: Kamara's 2022 shares shown above (snap/carry/target) only count the two games he played (Weeks 1, 3). For a point of reference, Kamara in 2020 (final Brees year) handled 65% of snaps, 40% of carries and 22% of targets in the 15 games he played. Last year in 13 games, Kamara took 75% of snaps and 58% of carries and 20% of targets... he had a larger share of a much less effective offense, and struggled with only 3.7 YPC.

Kamara's 2022 shares shown above (snap/carry/target) only count the two games he played (Weeks 1, 3).

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Christian McCaffrey 80.0% 84.2% 25 80.6% 68.5% 4 16.7% 18.2% 13.5 0 Chuba Hubbard 11.7% 7.0% 3 9.7% 5.5% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2.5 0 D'Onta Foreman 6.7% 8.2% 0 0.0% 5.5% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

For the year, McCaffrey ranks second among RBs in snap share, fourth in carry share and third in target share . He's done well to average 4.9 YPC in a brutal Panthers offense. The problem, even if he keeps doing it, is that it's not been enough to get the team near the goal line (most of Baker Mayfield's feeble production has come from two long TDs, both of which arguably were bad defense rather than good offense.)

. He's done well to average 4.9 YPC in a brutal Panthers offense. The problem, even if he keeps doing it, is that it's not been enough to get the team near the goal line (most of Baker Mayfield's feeble production has come from two long TDs, both of which arguably were bad defense rather than good offense.) The Panthers ran fewer than 60 plays for a third straight week. Their opponents have run 45 more plays than they have through three games, and Carolina has converted only 10 of 37 third downs (27%, third worst).

Lions (24) at Vikings (28) Lions (24) atVikings (28)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Jamaal Williams 44.9% 38.0% 20 57.1% 49.4% 2 5.4% 4.6% 24.7 1 D'Andre Swift 41.0% 52.4% 7 20.0% 31.0% 4 10.8% 11.1% 7.6 0 Craig Reynolds 16.7% 10.6% 6 17.1% 10.3% 1 2.7% 1.9% 2.8 0

Swift played 58% of snaps in the first half, albeit with only three of the team's 12 RB carries, before sinking to 26% snap share in the second half . Swift came into the game with an ankle injury and then suffered a shoulder sprain. He's expected to miss time.

. In the second half, Williams played 62% of snaps and took 15 of the 21 RB carries . Williams finished the day with 20-87-2 rushing and 2-20-0 receiving. He had a two-yard TD in the first quarter and a 13-yard TD in the third. Reynolds took seven touches for 18 yards, struggling to find room.

.

Lions' HC Dan Campbell said today that RB D'Andre Swift could possibly benefit by taking the next two weeks off to help his shoulder heal, then return after Detroit's bye to play Oct. 23 against Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Dalvin Cook 61.1% 68.7% 17 68.0% 67.2% 0 0.0% 9.7% 13.6 1 Alexander Mattison 38.9% 31.3% 7 28.0% 26.6% 1 2.7% 5.3% 11.4 0

Cook played 85% of snaps through three quarters and took 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown... but he dislocated his troublesome left shoulder after losing a fumble at the very end of the third quarter... finishing with zero targets.... and no 100-yard bonus on DraftKings.

at the very end of the third quarter... finishing with zero targets.... and no 100-yard bonus on DraftKings. Mattison played 20 of 20 snaps in the fourth quarter, with three carries for 12 yards and a TD and one catch for 16 yards.

Bills (19) at Dolphins (21) Bills (19) atDolphins (21)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Devin Singletary 73.6% 63.6% 9 39.1% 31.9% 11 19.3% 12.6% 24.1 3 Zack Moss 17.6% 23.5% 4 17.4% 18.1% 1 1.8% 6.3% 6.2 0 James Cook 11.0% 14.3% 1 4.3% 18.1% 5 8.8% 4.7% 8 0

Singletary finished with season-high 74% snap share, up from 59% and 54% the first two weeks . He also had season highs for carries and targets, with the former producing nothing (13 yards) while the latter led to a 9-78-1 receiving line. The 2022 carry shares above are deceiving, as Cook got a bunch of garbage-time carries Week 2, and the Bills haven't run much otherwise this season (that part, of course, likely will continue).

. He also had season highs for carries and targets, with the former producing nothing (13 yards) while the latter led to a 9-78-1 receiving line. Moss didn't play much but did have a 43-yard run. And Cook was targeted on five of his 11 snaps, catching four passes for 37 yards and also adding a carry.

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Raheem Mostert 55.8% 50.6% 8 47.1% 41.4% 2 10.0% 5.9% 1.1 0 Chase Edmonds 44.2% 53.4% 6 35.3% 39.7% 1 5.0% 7.9% 15.7 2

It was a pretty even split, though Edmonds got more work early (eight of 10 snaps in. thefirst quarter), while Mostert got more work late (nine of 11 snaps in the fourth quarter). Edmond scored a pair of short TDs on the first two inside-the-five carries by a Miami back this season. Apart from that, neither he nor Mostert did much. Both, in fact, are barely above 3.0 YPC for the year.

This was a strange game where the Bills ran 90 plays and the Dolphins only 39. Miami had 73 percent of its yardage on two drives.

Bengals (27) at Jets (12) Bengals (27) atJets (12)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Joe Mixon 66.2% 71.9% 12 42.9% 66.7% 7 20.0% 16.3% 6.8 3 Samaje Perine 33.8% 26.4% 9 32.1% 12.6% 2 5.7% 6.5% 14.1 0 Chris Evans 2.9% 1.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 2.9% 0.8% 1.4 0

Mixon played 83% of snaps through three quarters, with all 11 of Cincy's RB carries and seven of the 10 targets. Perine, however, had a receiving TD on a 3rd-and-long in the red zone, while Mixon finished without a score despite getting two carries and a target from in close (all three looks were from the 4/5-yard line, so not truly at the goal line). Perine took 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter (with Mixon also on the field for two plays) and added nine carries for 47 yards after scoring the TD earlier. Increased playing time was seemingly a product of Cincy's comfortable lead, but a minor injury for Mixon may have factored in as well.

and seven of the 10 targets. The 12-24-0 rushing line dropped Mixon to 2.8 YPC for the year, with no better than 3.04 in any game. He does have at least 19 looks in every game, with 20 targets through three weeks putting him more than one-third of the way to his previous career high (55 in 2018). Zero TDs, despite having each of the team's six RB looks inside the 5-yard line this year. Better fantasy days are ahead, even if Cincy's blocking remains a struggle. The Bengals rank 25th in PFF's team run blocking grades, and Mixon ranks 51st in rushing grade out of 58 qualified RBs (the guys behind him are mostly receiving specialists... Jerick McKinnon, Rex Burkhead, Nyheim Hines, J.D. McKissic. Random note: Kamara is PFF's lowest-graded RB overall, thanks to a costly fumble and some missed blocks on top of his disappointing rushing/receiving production (also, it's a two-game sample, and he's playing hurt – it mostly raises the question of whether he should be playing or resting, imo.)



Joe Mixon's ankle is "a little sore" according to #Bengals head coach Zac Taylor — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 25, 2022

Bengals RB Joe Mixon will be good to go for Thursday's game against Miami. Got his ankle nicked up yesterday, Zac Taylor said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 26, 2022

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Breece Hall 51.3% 41.6% 8 40.0% 36.8% 11 22.9% 14.2% 15.2 0 Michael Carter 48.7% 56.2% 11 55.0% 49.1% 2 4.2% 10.8% 5.6 0 Ty Johnson 1.3% 6.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 2.0% 0 0

This has become a really strange backfield split, and it's looked somewhat different each week. This week, Hall dominated third-down snaps (15, 83%) and saw six of his team-high 11 targets on third down. BUT, he didn't necessarily dominate playing time in all passing situations, as it was Carter who took two-third of snaps in the fourth quarter with the Jets down big (with two carries and zero targets on 12 snaps). Carter has stayed in to block on 20% of his pass snaps this year, compared to 11% for Hall. Not a huge difference, but it partially explains the gap in receiving production on similar numbers of pass snaps. Hall has been targeted one one-third of his routes, which is unlikely to continue, especially with check-down king Joe Flacco's reign about to be over (for now, at least)

Hall's snap share was a season high, and Carter's a season low .

. Hall has target totals of 9, 1 and 11 this year, with 21 total tying for second most among RBs. His 14.2% team share ranks ninth.

Hall finished with 8-39-0 and 6-53-0 on 11 targets. He's averaging 5.3 YPC to Carter's 4.4, and 7.8 yards per catch to 5.7. But, he lost a fumble Week 1 and already has three drops (including two in Sunday's loss).

Jets' HC Robert Saleh is expecting QB Zach Wilson back this week, but doctors have the final say, via @RichCimini:https://t.co/OcEdYI5GUn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Jaguars (38) at Chargers (10) Jaguars (38) atChargers (10)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL James Robinson 57.3% 56.3% 17 47.2% 56.0% 3 7.9% 6.6% 20.6 1 Travis Etienne 44.0% 44.2% 13 36.1% 28.6% 3 7.9% 9.4% 10.5 0 JaMycal Hasty 4.0% 2.8% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 2.6% 0.9% 0 0

Robinson took 68% of snaps in the first half and had a 10-4 carry lead and 3-1 target lead over Etienne , who then evened things out with six touches in the third quarter and five in the fourth. Robinson also got some work into the fourth quarter, including three carries and five snaps in Q4. Robinson got the lone carry inside the 5 but was stopped for no gain. His TD was a 50-yarder on a 4th-and-1 in the third quarter. The week before he had a 37-yard TD. The week before that, he scored from 11 yards out. Though all his rushing TDs so far have come further from the goal line, Robinson also has a 4-1 lead over Etienne in looks inside the 5 .

, who then evened things out with six touches in the third quarter and five in the fourth. Robinson is averaging 17.0 carries for 76.7 yards and 1.0 TDs per game, plus 2.0 catches for 11.0 yards and 0.33 TDs. His four total TDs are tied for the NFL lead.



Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Austin Ekeler 55.7% 56.2% 4 33.3% 47.8% 8 19.5% 18.2% 13.3 0 Sony Michel 23.0% 19.2% 5 41.7% 23.9% 2 4.9% 2.5% 4.1 0 Joshua Kelley 21.3% 24.6% 1 8.3% 13.4% 2 4.9% 5.0% 2.3 0

The Chargers played all of Sunday's loss without C Corey Linsley (knee) and most of the second half without LT Rashawn Slater , who could miss the rest of the season with a biceps tear . On top of that, QB Justin Herbert is playing through a rib injury and WR Keenan Allen has missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury. Ekeler may remain dependent on cheap PPR points for the time being...

. On top of that, QB Justin Herbert is playing through a rib injury and WR Keenan Allen has missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury. Ekeler may remain dependent on cheap PPR points for the time being... Kelley took 10 of 19 snaps in the fourth quarter with the Chargers down big (Ekeler got the other nine, including three catches to kind of save his day in PPR leagues). Prior to Q4, Ekeler played 60% of snaps, Michel got 33% and Kelley only 7%. While he hasn't done a whole lot, Michel is the one to roster if you're interested in a Chargers RB besides Ekeler.

Ekeler is now at 32-80-0 and 21-139-0 (22 targets) on the season. Gross! No TDs either, nor any targets/carries inside the 5-yard line.

Lowest yards per carry (min 20 carries): Austin Ekeler (2.5) Lowest yards per catch (min 20 catches): Austin Ekeler (6.6) pic.twitter.com/Toz6O5wYdW — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 25, 2022

Packers (14) at Buccaneers (12) Packers (14) atBuccaneers (12)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Aaron Jones 62.9% 60.7% 12 48.0% 39.5% 4 11.8% 12.8% 5.7 1 AJ Dillon 53.2% 53.9% 12 48.0% 49.4% 3 8.8% 12.8% 5.8 0

The Packers faced a tough run defense and couldn't get much going after scoring 14 points on the first two drives. The two backs had similar stat lines, though Jones lost a fumble.

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Leonard Fournette 90.6% 84.5% 12 85.7% 74.0% 6 15.0% 12.0% 12 1 Rachaad White 9.4% 16.6% 0 0.0% 10.4% 0 0.0% 4.0% 0 0

Fournette was held to 70 total yards on 17 touches.

Fournette leads all RBs with 85% snap share this season , going from 76% in Week 1 to 87% in Week 2 to 91% in Week 3. He's third in team carry share (74%) but only 15th in target share (12%), drawing a target on 16% of routes (down from 24% last year) . Fournette has blocked on 16.2% of pass snaps, per PFF, up from 8.9% last season . He'll see plenty of targets eventually if he keeps handling a three-down role in a Brady offense.

, going from 76% in Week 1 to 87% in Week 2 to 91% in Week 3.

Rams (20) at Cardinals (12) Rams (20) atCardinals (12)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Darrell Henderson 50.0% 64.0% 4 20.0% 42.2% 1 4.0% 5.9% 1.7 0 Cam Akers 50.0% 35.4% 12 60.0% 46.9% 0 0.0% 3.0% 10.1 2

Henderson played 82% of snaps Week 1 (18 touches), 56% in Week 2 (10 touches) and now 50% in Week 3 (five looks).

Over the past two games, Akers has played 52% of snaps on early downs while taking 27 carries to Henderson's 14 and also seeing more targets (3-1) . There's still a lot of risk with Akers, of course. Henderson has played 83% of third-down snaps, and Akers lost a fumble in the fourth quarter this past Sunday. Negative game script will be a big problem for Akers if the roles continue to look like this.

.

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL James Conner 60.2% 48.9% 13 61.9% 42.3% 5 9.1% 10.9% 8.7 3 Eno Benjamin 26.5% 34.6% 5 23.8% 23.9% 4 7.3% 8.7% 4.3 0 Darrel Williams 16.9% 22.9% 1 4.8% 12.7% 1 1.8% 2.9% 0.7 0

Conner managed only 57 yards on 16 touches and went 0-for-3 on looks inside the 5-yard line, but he did play more than half the snaps, just not quite as large as his share from Week 1 (72%). Conner was considered a game-time decision after an ankle injury limited him to only 21% of snaps in Week 2.

Benjamin was clearly ahead of Williams for a second time in three weeks, though the game in the middle where Conner missed most of the afternoon was the one where Williams fared better.

Falcons (27) at Seahawks (23) Falcons (27) atSeahawks (23)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL C. Patterson 61.4% 62.0% 17 54.8% 51.0% 1 5.3% 9.2% 22.3 0 Tyler Allgeier 36.8% 20.8% 6 19.4% 16.7% 1 5.3% 1.3% 4 0 Avery Williams 7.0% 21.9% 1 3.2% 3.1% 0 0.0% 2.6% 0.9 0

Patterson rumbled for 17-141-1 while playing well over half of Atlanta's snaps for a third time in three weeks . He has only seven targets and 28 receiving yards so far, but is averaging 16.3 carries for 100.7 yards per game. The 6.2 YPC may not be sustainable, but 15 carries per game seems a realistic volume expectation, making him at least a solid RB2.

. Patterson got 67% of first-down snaps, 60% of second-down snaps and 43% of third-down snaps. He's played 56% of snaps on 3rd-and-medium/long this year. So the Falcons trust him on passing downs, but don't necessarily put him way ahead of their other backs there (or else figure it's a good time to rest him)



Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Rashaad Penny 69.0% 61.1% 14 60.9% 57.1% 1 2.3% 4.0% 7.9 0 DeeJay Dallas 21.1% 11.4% 3 13.0% 5.4% 2 4.7% 2.0% 5.8 0 Kenneth Walker 12.7% 12.0% 3 13.0% 12.5% 3 7.0% 6.0% 6.3 0 Travis Homer 2.8% 24.6% 1 4.3% 7.1% 0 0.0% 4.0% 0.7 0

Homer, the passing-down specialist, left with a rib injury after a couple snaps. Dallas filled in some, but Homer's absence also seemed to free up more playing time for Rashaad Penny, who had 14 carries and 69% snap share (but only one of the six RB targets). Rookie Kenneth Walker played only nine snaps but saw the ball on six of them and picked up 33 yards. The week before, he got seven looks on 12 snaps. Dallas got six of the 10 snaps on 3rd-and-medium/long, with Penny getting three and Walker/Homer one apiece.



49ers (10) at Broncos (11) 49ers (10) atBroncos (11)

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Jeff Wilson 73.2% 59.2% 12 63.2% 38.6% 3 10.3% 8.9% 11.6 0 Jordan Mason 8.9% 2.5% 1 5.3% 1.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.7 0

Mason played a bit, but not really, leaving Wilson to handle season-high 73% snap share . He lost a fumble late in the game but otherwise had a nice night with 12-75-0 rushing and 3-31-0 receiving.

. He lost a fumble late in the game but otherwise had a nice night with 12-75-0 rushing and 3-31-0 receiving. Marlon Mack only played special teams.

Snap% W3 Snap% '22 Carries Carry% W3 Carry% '22 Tgt Tgt% W3 Tgt% '22 PPR GLL Javonte Williams 43.8% 55.5% 15 45.5% 44.0% 5 15.6% 20.8% 9 0 Melvin Gordon 38.4% 37.0% 12 36.4% 40.5% 6 18.8% 8.9% 16.5 2 Mike Boone 19.2% 11.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 3.1% 2.0% 0 0

Not a fun night for Williams' fantasy managers, with Gordon scoring a short TD and Boone oddly getting a bunch of snaps (eight of Boone's 14 snaps came on 3rd-and-medium/long... but still). Williams nonetheless got 15 carries and five targets. He has either 19 or 20 looks in every game so far , with snap shares of 58%, 65% and 45%. Williams and Gordon have four inside-the-five looks apiece this year.

(eight of Boone's 14 snaps came on 3rd-and-medium/long... but still).

Cowboys () at Giants () Cowboys () atGiants ()

MNF - Coming Tuesday