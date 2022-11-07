Backfield Breakdown: Week 9 RB Usage Recap & Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It was another big week for the young guns, though Joe Mixon held it down for the vets with five TDs and a run at the fantasy scoring record, which he probably would've broken if the Bengals had played him in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, a season-high six teams were on bye, taking Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb (among others) out of action.

All the usual stuff is shown below, including usage stats and a look-ahead to Week 10 waivers, but my notes in the team-by-team breakdowns may be sparser than normal because I'm in New Orleans. The good news there, besides you all being spared my ramblings, is that I'll get an up-close look at the Ravens-Saints game Monday night to assist my work in Tuesday's Target Breakdown article.

Stat Leaderboards

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Snap/Carry/Target Shares for Week 9 and Full Season

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 9 Leaderboard

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

Week 9 Injury Report

Inactives

Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Chuba Hubbard (ankle)

Damien Harris (illness)

J.D. McKissic (neck)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Darrel Williams (IR - hip)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee) & Gus Edwards (hamstring)

Mark Ingram (IR - ankle)

In-Game Injuries

Aaron Jones left with an ankle injury in the third quarter and didn't return.

Craig Reynolds injured his ribs in the first half and didn't return.

Chris Evans hurt his knee and didn't return.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 9

2022

Red Zone

Week 9

2022

Week 10 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Week 10 Byes: Ravens, Bengals, Patriots, Jets

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

*Wilson technically doesn't meet the sub-50-percent rostered requirement, but he seems to be available in some competitive leagues with 10 or fewer teams.

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Week 10 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

J.D. McKissic (neck)

Ronnie Rivers

Craig Reynolds (ribs)

Sony Michel

Latavius Murray

Bench'em

Raheem Mostert

D'Onta Foreman

D'Andre Swift

Eno Benjamin

Caleb Huntley

Week 9 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Eagles (29) at Texans (17) Eagles (29) atTexans (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Miles Sanders 42 65.6% 60.6% 17 54.8% 47.5% 0 0.0% 5.7% 15.3 2 Kenneth Gainwell 18 28.1% 26.6% 4 12.9% 10.1% 3 12.0% 5.2% 12.8 1 Boston Scott 4 6.3% 11.2% 1 3.2% 8.7% 0 0.0% 0.4% 0.5 0

Sanders scored his sixth TD of the year in the first quarter, and now has one in three straight games. Gainwell scored from four yards out in the second quarter, his third TD of the year.

Eagles RBs have less than 100 combined receiving yards this year, but they've scored 10 rushing TDs to Jalen Hurts' six.

This was Sanders' largest snap share of the season in a game Scott also played . The other two games where Sanders reached 65 percent were the two games Scott missed. Scott played fewer snaps than Gainwell for a third straight game , and this time it also meant fewer carries (and targets).

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Dameon Pierce 47 78.3% 62.1% 27 84.4% 78.7% 0 0.0% 9.4% 13.9 0 Rex Burkhead 13 21.7% 35.4% 1 3.1% 12.2% 2 9.5% 13.0% 2.5 0 Dare Ogunbowale 1 1.7% 2.9% 0 0.0% 0.5% 0 0.0% 3.1% 0 0

Pierce made it back-to-back weeks with 78% snap share , only giving way to Burkhead on the clearest of passing downs, though he wasn't targeted (all his fantasy points came from rushing yards - 139). Pierce played 90% of snaps on first/second down , after 95% the week before.

, only giving way to Burkhead on the clearest of passing downs, though he wasn't targeted (all his fantasy points came from rushing yards - 139). Eight of Burkhead's 13 snaps came on third down.

Bills (17) at Jets (20) Bills (17) atJets (20)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Devin Singletary 46 74.2% 70.9% 8 36.4% 40.5% 5 15.2% 11.9% 8.8 0 James Cook 14 22.6% 15.5% 4 18.2% 14.4% 4 12.1% 4.1% 5.3 0 Nyheim Hines 4 6.5% 0.8% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 3.0% 0.3% 0 0

Singletary topped 74% snap share for a third straight week, continuing the trend of increased playing time in more competitive games , though his 46 snaps and 12 touches netted only 48 total yards.

, though his 46 snaps and 12 touches netted only 48 total yards. Hines barely played in his Bills debut; Cook kept his same role for at least one more week.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Michael Carter 31 50.8% 53.9% 12 35.3% 37.8% 1 4.2% 10.7% 15.6 0 James Robinson 24 39.3% 6.2% 13 38.2% 8.0% 2 8.3% 1.0% 13.3 0 Ty Johnson 7 11.5% 8.4% 2 5.9% 2.2% 0 0.0% 2.0% 1.7 0

Robinson tripled his touch count and nearly doubled his snap count from the week before , finishing with 13-48-0 rushing and 2-5-1 on two targets. Carter was targeted only once after seven the week before, but he made up for it with a 12-76-1 rushing line.

, finishing with 13-48-0 rushing and 2-5-1 on two targets. Johnson played all four snaps on 3rd-and-long but only three snaps otherwise.

Dolphins (35) at Bears (32) Dolphins (35) atBears (32)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Jeff Wilson 28 50.0% - 9 39.1% - 3 10.3% - 16.2 0 Raheem Mostert 26 46.4% 60.1% 9 39.1% 54.5% 2 6.9% 7.1% 8.6 1

Mostert got the start and played 86% of snaps in the first quarter (including a short rushing TD), but then Wilson played at least 47% of snaps in each subsequent quarter. Wilson took 0% of snaps in the first quarter, 47% in the second, 65% in the third and 57% in the fourth. After Q1, Wilson had a 57/41 snap share advantage over Mostert, plus a 9-6 lead in carries and 3-2 lead in targets .

Wilson finished with nine rushes for 51 yards and three catches for 21 yards and a TD, while Mostert was held to 9-26-0 and no catches, doing little after the early TD.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL David Montgomery 51 69.9% 56.1% 14 35.0% 32.6% 2 7.4% 8.8% 5.4 0 Khalil Herbert 21 28.8% 37.6% 7 17.5% 30.2% 0 0.0% 3.8% 2.3 0 Trestan Ebner 2 2.7% 8.8% 0 0.0% 5.5% 0 0.0% 2.2% 0 0

Justin Fields put up 15-178-1 rushing to break the QB yardage record, while Montgomery was held to 14-36-0 and Herbert to 7-23-0. Herbert has played less than 30% of snaps in back-to-back games now.



Raiders (20) at Jaguars (27) Raiders (20) atJaguars (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Josh Jacobs 41 69.5% 71.8% 17 89.5% 79.3% 3 8.3% 10.6% 11.7 0 Ameer Abdullah 14 23.7% 12.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 3 8.3% 4.4% 1.8 0 Brandon Bolden 4 6.8% 12.1% 1 5.3% 4.6% 0 0.0% 2.9% 0.5 0 Zamir White 1 1.7% 4.6% 1 5.3% 3.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% -0.1 0

Jacobs played 93% of snaps on first/ second down but not a single snap on third down . Abdullah took 11 of 12 third-down snaps, after playing 13 of 15 the week before. Jacobs played 50% of third-down snaps Weeks 4-7 during his three-game streak with over 140 rushing yards. His relative slump the past two weeks is more about the Raiders struggling both in the run game and overall, but losing third-down snaps to Abdullah certainly doesn't help.

.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Travis Etienne 56 81.2% 58.5% 28 75.7% 46.3% 2 6.9% 9.5% 26.6 2 JaMycal Hasty 13 18.8% 9.0% 3 8.1% 4.6% 1 3.4% 2.7% 2.1 0 Snoop Conner 1 1.4% 0.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Etienne made it three weeks in a row with snap share between 79-81 percent, 100-plus rushing yards and at least one TD . He's caught only six passes for 28 yards in that time, more than making up for it with rushing lines of 14-114-1, 24-156-1 and now 28-109-2.

. Etienne played 87% of snaps on first down, 87% on second down and 60% on third down. The week before it was 79/82/73



Vikings (20) at Commanders (17) Vikings (20) atCommanders (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Dalvin Cook 57 86.4% 71.0% 17 77.3% 69.7% 6 15.4% 9.8% 13.6 2 Alexander Mattison 9 13.6% 28.8% 2 9.1% 19.7% 1 2.6% 4.2% 1.1 0

Cook handled his second largest snap share of the season, topping 75% for a third time in the past four weeks . This isn't a bad thing if you're rostering Mattison... he's never really startable when Cook plays, and the more work Cook gets the more likely he is to suffer an injury. The Commanders held Cook to 47 yards on 17 carries and nine yards on six targets, with the star back needing a receiving TD to salvage his fantasy day.

.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Antonio Gibson 36 57.1% 44.6% 11 36.7% 37.2% 3 11.5% 12.1% 6.7 0 Brian Robinson 28 44.4% 19.9% 13 43.3% 28.0% 2 7.7% 1.3% 5.8 0

J.D. McKissick (neck) didn't play and reportedly is scheduled to see a specialist, with Ron Rivera noting Friday that the team wants to be cautious. There was no instant pay-off for Gibson, who was held to 47 total yards, but he did play 57% of snaps after four straight games below 40%.

Robinson took 52% of snaps on first down, 52% on second down and 17% on third down . Gibson was 52/48/83, plus he got the lone fourth-down snap. It does shift a bit more toward Robinson if you exclude a two-minute drill at the end of the first half, but Gibson still played 46% of snaps even if we ignore the second quarter.

.

Packers (9) at Lions (15) Packers (9) atLions (15)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL AJ Dillon 48 65.8% 49.4% 11 44.0% 43.8% 4 10.0% 8.0% 6.4 2 Aaron Jones 30 41.1% 61.0% 9 36.0% 47.8% 2 5.0% 12.9% 6.5 0 Kylin Hill 1 1.4% 0.2% 1 4.0% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.7 0

J ones got hurt late in the third quarter and missed the entire fourth quarter. Dillon took 23 of 24 snaps in the fourth , after playing 51% of snaps (compared to Jones' 61%) through three quarters. At the end of Q3, Jones had nine carries to Dillon's eight, with both drawing two targets.



Jones now has a walking boot on his left foot. https://t.co/IgOysquhno — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2022

Tests on Packers' RB Aaron Jones' ankle today came back negative and, according to a source, "(Jones) should be able to play this week." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Jamaal Williams 37 60.7% 42.1% 24 77.4% 58.9% 0 0.0% 4.5% 10.1 2 Justin Jackson 13 21.3% 9.5% 4 12.9% 5.6% 0 0.0% 1.1% 2.7 0 D'Andre Swift 10 16.4% 28.8% 2 6.5% 15.9% 4 16.7% 8.0% 8 0 Craig Reynolds 1 1.6% 19.5% 0 0.0% 10.7% 0 0.0% 3.8% 0 0

Swift's role was minimal in terms of playing time (16% snap share) , but he did see the ball on six of his 10 snaps and contributed to the win with 50 yards on five touches.

, but he did see the ball on six of his 10 snaps and contributed to the win with 50 yards on five touches. The 24 carries were a season high for Williams, who has 10 or more totes in every game this year. Williams went 0-for-2 at the goal line and didn't see any targets, but he did score a two-point conversion on top of his 81 rushing yards.

Reynolds played one snap before exiting with a rib injury. After that, Jackson subbed in some and took four carries for 27 yards.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell says there wasn't any setbacks with RB D'Andre Swift yesterday. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 7, 2022

Colts (3) at Patriots (26) Colts (3) atPatriots (26)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Deon Jackson 39 62.9% 23.7% 11 50.0% 19.4% 3 10.7% 5.1% 5.6 0 Jordan Wilkins 19 30.6% 3.1% 3 13.6% 1.4% 5 17.9% 1.5% 6.8 0 Phillip Lindsay 9 14.5% 10.5% 1 4.5% 7.1% 1 3.6% 2.4% 0.2 0

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was out again, and while Jackson filled in as the lead back, he didn't have the dominant usage we saw a few weeks ago, instead splitting snaps with Wilkins and Lindsay. Wilkins had eight looks to Lindsay's two .



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Rhamondre Stevenson 46 73.0% 66.1% 15 53.6% 49.8% 7 23.3% 16.7% 16 3 J.J. Taylor 17 27.0% 3.0% 10 35.7% 3.9% 1 3.3% 0.4% 2.7 1

Taylor took over some of the early down work that would normally go to Damien Harris (illness), while Stevenson played nearly three-fourths of snaps and dominated the high-value touches (targets, goal-line looks).

(targets, goal-line looks). Stevenson finished with 15-60-0 and 3-10-1 on seven targets.

Panthers (21) at Bengals (42) Panthers (21) atBengals (42)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL D'Onta Foreman 21 42.9% 25.7% 7 38.9% 29.3% 3 10.0% 2.3% 4.1 0 Raheem Blackshear 17 34.7% 5.6% 5 27.8% 4.4% 4 13.3% 1.5% 15.3 2 Spencer Brown 13 26.5% 6.0% 3 16.7% 4.4% 3 10.0% 1.5% 4.6 0

Chuba Hubbard (ankle) missed a second game, but Foreman was unable to get going early and then saw game script work against him with the Bengals up big. Foreman finished with nine touches for 21 yards , after scoring three TDs the week before in Atlanta

Foreman played 55% of snaps through three quarters, and had six of Carolina's seven RB carries at the end of the third (but just one of the five targets). In the fourth, which accounted for more than 40 percent of Carolina's total snaps, Foreman handled only 25% snap share (same as Spencer Brown) while Blackshear took 50% and scored a garbage-time TD to finish with 5-13-1 and 4-40-0.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Joe Mixon 48 64.9% 71.9% 22 56.4% 68.0% 5 16.7% 15.1% 55.1 3 Samaje Perine 27 36.5% 27.2% 6 15.4% 11.3% 2 6.7% 6.6% 6.4 0 Chris Evans 1 1.4% 2.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.9% 0 0

Mixon went for 200-plus yards and five TDs in three quarters. He played 75% of snaps in the first half, 53% in the third quarter and 40% in the fourth. He didn't get any touches on his four Q4 snaps.

in three quarters. Perine got the garbage-time work, as Evans left the game early with a knee injury. Trayveon Williams is fourth on the depth chart, in case you were wondering (probably not)



Chargers (20) at Falcons (17) Chargers (20) atFalcons (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Austin Ekeler 47 68.1% 62.4% 14 58.3% 51.3% 9 20.9% 20.6% 24.1 2 Isaiah Spiller 13 18.8% 2.9% 7 29.2% 4.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2.9 0 Sony Michel 11 15.9% 19.4% 1 4.2% 17.8% 1 2.3% 3.8% 1.2 0

Spiller may have usurped Michel for the No. 2 role , with a small advantage in snaps (13-11) but a big advantage for touches (7-2). That said, the Chargers have changed their minds on this probably a dozen times since the beginning of last year, never truly settling on a clear backup for Ekeler (who scored two TDs in this one, despite getting only 71 yards from 21 touches).

, with a small advantage in snaps (13-11) but a big advantage for touches (7-2). Ekeler's two-yard rushing TD was his first carry inside the 5-yard line this year, though he does have two targets in that area, including one for a TD this past Sunday. And yet... he's scored multiple TDs in four of his past five games. For the season, he's handled 71% of the red-zone snaps, 59% of the team's RZ carries and 23% of the targets.... so he's getting a lot of high-value touches even if the extremely valuable ones have been much less frequent than this year (partially a result of the Chargers offense struggling)



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Cordarrelle Patterson 24 39.3% 29.2% 13 37.1% 23.4% 1 4.3% 4.1% 18.3 3 Tyler Allgeier 23 37.7% 41.7% 10 28.6% 31.0% 1 4.3% 3.1% 13.3 0 Caleb Huntley 13 21.3% 18.2% 7 20.0% 21.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 3.4 0 Avery Williams 3 4.9% 16.1% 0 0.0% 3.3% 1 4.3% 4.6% 1.2 0

Patterson started and led the team in carries in his first game back from a four-week IR stint, finishing with 13-44-2 and 1-9-0 while taking all three of the goal-line carries for Atlanta. Patterson played only 39% of snaps , however, compared to 59-to-65 percent in Weeks 1-3 before he injured his knee in Week 4. C-Patt should play more Week 10 at Carolina, though it's not a guarantee given the recent success of Allgeier and Huntley, a duo that combined for 333 total yards the past two weeks.

in his first game back from a four-week IR stint, finishing with 13-44-2 and 1-9-0 while for Atlanta.

Seahawks (31) at Cardinals (21) Seahawks (31) atCardinals (21)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Kenneth Walker 56 76.7% 48.7% 26 76.5% 47.6% 4 12.5% 5.8% 27.9 3 Travis Homer 21 28.8% 13.7% 1 2.9% 3.0% 3 9.4% 2.9% 6.2 0 DeeJay Dallas 2 2.7% 14.7% 1 2.9% 5.6% 0 0.0% 1.8% 0.4 0

Walker has now started four games in a row, with at least 69% snap share and 18 carries in each . His averages as a starter? 22.0 carries for 106 yards and 1.5 TDs 1.5 catches for 8.5 yards on 2.3 targets 51 snaps per game Saquon Barkley (56.4) and Leonard Fournette (50.2) are the only RBs averaging more than 50 snaps per game for the entire season.

. His averages as a starter?

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL James Conner 45 71.4% 35.7% 7 33.3% 26.1% 5 15.2% 6.9% 11.4 0 Eno Benjamin 17 27.0% 47.6% 4 19.0% 29.9% 1 3.0% 9.5% 3.7 0 Keaontay Ingram 1 1.6% 4.5% 1 4.8% 5.6% 0 0.0% 0.6% 0.2 0

Conner handled his largest snap share since Week 1 in his first game back from a three-week absence, taking seven carries for 45 yards and five catches for 19 yards. He still hasn't scored since Week 1, and hasn't topped 55 rushing yards or 29 receiving yards in any game this season. Conner took 69% of snaps in the first half and 74% in the second half.

from a three-week absence, taking seven carries for 45 yards and five catches for 19 yards.

Rams (13) at Buccaneers (16) Rams (13) atBuccaneers (16)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Darrell Henderson 28 49.1% 58.8% 12 50.0% 36.3% 1 3.8% 7.5% 5.6 0 Malcolm Brown 16 28.1% 11.0% 2 8.3% 8.2% 1 3.8% 0.7% 2.9 0 Cam Akers 11 19.3% 24.5% 5 20.8% 32.7% 0 0.0% 1.8% 0.3 0

Henderson returned to the starting lineup, while Week 8 starter Ronnie Rivers strictly played special teams . Despite starting, Henderson got just one carry and 33% of snaps in the first quarter. It wasn't until the second half where he retook the lead role, playing 61% of snaps post-halftime and taking nine carries for 44 yards .

. Akers returned but gained only three yards from five carries.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Leonard Fournette 52 61.9% 72.2% 9 45.0% 66.1% 7 12.7% 12.8% 11 1 Rachaad White 29 34.5% 28.3% 8 40.0% 20.8% 3 5.5% 6.5% 6.4 0 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 3 3.6% 0.5% 2 10.0% 1.1% 1 1.8% 0.3% 0.4 0

Fournette's snap share fell in the low-60s for a fourth time in the past six weeks, and he finished with only 9-19-0 rushing and 5-41-0 receiving. White put up 8-27-0 and 3-7-0... not much better, to be fair. And he's at only 3.1 YPC for the year, below even Fournette's 3.3. That said, the eight carries were a season high for White, who was outcarried by Fournette 52-19 over the previous four weeks combined (a lot of White's role/usage growth came on passing downs).



Titans (17) at Chiefs (20) - OT Titans (17) atChiefs (20) - OT

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Derrick Henry 30 58.8% 66.2% 17 58.6% 73.5% 0 0.0% 10.9% 23.5 3 Dontrell Hilliard 16 31.4% 24.1% 3 10.3% 6.8% 1 7.7% 10.9% 1.8 0 Hassan Haskins 6 11.8% 11.6% 1 3.4% 4.0% 1 7.7% 1.8% 1.7 0

Henry scored two TDs in the first half and finished with 115 rushing yards, but the Chiefs clamped down after halftime and stopped the chunk gains, which had a secondary effect of creating more 2nd/3rd-and-long situations that favored putting Hilliard in the game.

Henry took 68% of snaps in the first half before dropping to 52% post-halftime. He ran for 95 yards and two TDs in the first half, then was stuffed (eight carries for 23 yards) in the second half. Talking heads would've ha a field day if it had been the other way around, of course. To be fair, Henry's career stats post-halftime are better than the pre-halftime stats (5.0 YPC compared to 4.6, 42 rushing TDs compared to 31). So maybe there's something there, for him specifically -- it's often the case that "laws" (really, loose rules) don't apply to extreme outliers.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr % Carr % '22 Tgt Tgt % Tgt % '22 PPR GLL Jerick McKinnon 59 60.8% 45.2% 3 15.8% 17.2% 8 12.9% 8.0% 10.4 0 Isiah Pacheco 22 22.7% 16.9% 5 26.3% 23.7% 1 1.6% 1.0% 1.9 0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 16 16.5% 37.6% 4 21.1% 37.1% 2 3.2% 6.7% 2.9 1