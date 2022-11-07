Backfield Breakdown: Week 9 RB Usage Recap & Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
It was another big week for the young guns, though Joe Mixon held it down for the vets with five TDs and a run at the fantasy scoring record, which he probably would've broken if the Bengals had played him in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, a season-high six teams were on bye, taking Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb (among others) out of action.
All the usual stuff is shown below, including usage stats and a look-ahead to Week 10 waivers, but my notes in the team-by-team breakdowns may be sparser than normal because I'm in New Orleans. The good news there, besides you all being spared my ramblings, is that I'll get an up-close look at the Ravens-Saints game Monday night to assist my work in Tuesday's Target Breakdown article.
Stat Leaderboards
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.
Week 9 Leaderboard
Red-Zone Report - Inside the 5-Yard Line
Inactives
Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
Chuba Hubbard (ankle)
Damien Harris (illness)
J.D. McKissic (neck)
Damien Williams (IR - ribs)
Darrel Williams (IR - hip)
J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee) & Gus Edwards (hamstring)
Mark Ingram (IR - ankle)
In-Game Injuries
Aaron Jones left with an ankle injury in the third quarter and didn't return.
Craig Reynolds injured his ribs in the first half and didn't return.
Chris Evans hurt his knee and didn't return.
2022
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Week 10 Byes: Ravens, Bengals, Patriots, Jets
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Jeff Wilson - 52% rostered*
- Kyren Williams - 42%
- Rachaad White - 34%
- Chase Edmonds - 48%
- Jerick McKinnon - 8%
- Jaylen Warren - 7%
- Kylin Hill - 0%
- Isaiah Spiller - 3%
*Wilson technically doesn't meet the sub-50-percent rostered requirement, but he seems to be available in some competitive leagues with 10 or fewer teams.
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Alexander Mattison - 44%
- Kenneth Gainwell -14%
- Dontrell Hilliard - 18%
- Chuba Hubbard - 33%
- Isiah Pacheco - 30%
- Zamir White - 2%
- JaMycal Hasty - 6%
- Samaje Perine - 6%
- Travis Homer - 1%
- Raheem Blackshear - 1%
Week 10 Drops & Benchings
Drop'em
J.D. McKissic (neck)
Craig Reynolds (ribs)
Bench'em
Week 9 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Eagles (29) at Texans (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Miles Sanders
|42
|65.6%
|60.6%
|17
|54.8%
|47.5%
|0
|0.0%
|5.7%
|15.3
|2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|18
|28.1%
|26.6%
|4
|12.9%
|10.1%
|3
|12.0%
|5.2%
|12.8
|1
|Boston Scott
|4
|6.3%
|11.2%
|1
|3.2%
|8.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0.5
|0
- Sanders scored his sixth TD of the year in the first quarter, and now has one in three straight games.
- Gainwell scored from four yards out in the second quarter, his third TD of the year.
- Eagles RBs have less than 100 combined receiving yards this year, but they've scored 10 rushing TDs to Jalen Hurts' six.
- This was Sanders' largest snap share of the season in a game Scott also played.
- The other two games where Sanders reached 65 percent were the two games Scott missed.
- Scott played fewer snaps than Gainwell for a third straight game, and this time it also meant fewer carries (and targets).
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dameon Pierce
|47
|78.3%
|62.1%
|27
|84.4%
|78.7%
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|13.9
|0
|Rex Burkhead
|13
|21.7%
|35.4%
|1
|3.1%
|12.2%
|2
|9.5%
|13.0%
|2.5
|0
|Dare Ogunbowale
|1
|1.7%
|2.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.1%
|0
|0
- Pierce made it back-to-back weeks with 78% snap share, only giving way to Burkhead on the clearest of passing downs, though he wasn't targeted (all his fantasy points came from rushing yards - 139).
- Pierce played 90% of snaps on first/second down, after 95% the week before.
- Eight of Burkhead's 13 snaps came on third down.
Bills (17) at Jets (20)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Devin Singletary
|46
|74.2%
|70.9%
|8
|36.4%
|40.5%
|5
|15.2%
|11.9%
|8.8
|0
|James Cook
|14
|22.6%
|15.5%
|4
|18.2%
|14.4%
|4
|12.1%
|4.1%
|5.3
|0
|Nyheim Hines
|4
|6.5%
|0.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|3.0%
|0.3%
|0
|0
- Singletary topped 74% snap share for a third straight week, continuing the trend of increased playing time in more competitive games, though his 46 snaps and 12 touches netted only 48 total yards.
- Hines barely played in his Bills debut; Cook kept his same role for at least one more week.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Michael Carter
|31
|50.8%
|53.9%
|12
|35.3%
|37.8%
|1
|4.2%
|10.7%
|15.6
|0
|James Robinson
|24
|39.3%
|6.2%
|13
|38.2%
|8.0%
|2
|8.3%
|1.0%
|13.3
|0
|Ty Johnson
|7
|11.5%
|8.4%
|2
|5.9%
|2.2%
|0
|0.0%
|2.0%
|1.7
|0
- Robinson tripled his touch count and nearly doubled his snap count from the week before, finishing with 13-48-0 rushing and 2-5-1 on two targets.
- Carter was targeted only once after seven the week before, but he made up for it with a 12-76-1 rushing line.
- Johnson played all four snaps on 3rd-and-long but only three snaps otherwise.
Dolphins (35) at Bears (32)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jeff Wilson
|28
|50.0%
|-
|9
|39.1%
|-
|3
|10.3%
|-
|16.2
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|26
|46.4%
|60.1%
|9
|39.1%
|54.5%
|2
|6.9%
|7.1%
|8.6
|1
- Mostert got the start and played 86% of snaps in the first quarter (including a short rushing TD), but then Wilson played at least 47% of snaps in each subsequent quarter.
- Wilson took 0% of snaps in the first quarter, 47% in the second, 65% in the third and 57% in the fourth.
- After Q1, Wilson had a 57/41 snap share advantage over Mostert, plus a 9-6 lead in carries and 3-2 lead in targets.
- Wilson took 0% of snaps in the first quarter, 47% in the second, 65% in the third and 57% in the fourth.
- Wilson finished with nine rushes for 51 yards and three catches for 21 yards and a TD, while Mostert was held to 9-26-0 and no catches, doing little after the early TD.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|David Montgomery
|51
|69.9%
|56.1%
|14
|35.0%
|32.6%
|2
|7.4%
|8.8%
|5.4
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|21
|28.8%
|37.6%
|7
|17.5%
|30.2%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|2.3
|0
|Trestan Ebner
|2
|2.7%
|8.8%
|0
|0.0%
|5.5%
|0
|0.0%
|2.2%
|0
|0
- Justin Fields put up 15-178-1 rushing to break the QB yardage record, while Montgomery was held to 14-36-0 and Herbert to 7-23-0.
- Herbert has played less than 30% of snaps in back-to-back games now.
Raiders (20) at Jaguars (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Josh Jacobs
|41
|69.5%
|71.8%
|17
|89.5%
|79.3%
|3
|8.3%
|10.6%
|11.7
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|14
|23.7%
|12.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3
|8.3%
|4.4%
|1.8
|0
|Brandon Bolden
|4
|6.8%
|12.1%
|1
|5.3%
|4.6%
|0
|0.0%
|2.9%
|0.5
|0
|Zamir White
|1
|1.7%
|4.6%
|1
|5.3%
|3.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-0.1
|0
- Jacobs played 93% of snaps on first/ second down but not a single snap on third down.
- Abdullah took 11 of 12 third-down snaps, after playing 13 of 15 the week before.
- Jacobs played 50% of third-down snaps Weeks 4-7 during his three-game streak with over 140 rushing yards. His relative slump the past two weeks is more about the Raiders struggling both in the run game and overall, but losing third-down snaps to Abdullah certainly doesn't help.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Travis Etienne
|56
|81.2%
|58.5%
|28
|75.7%
|46.3%
|2
|6.9%
|9.5%
|26.6
|2
|JaMycal Hasty
|13
|18.8%
|9.0%
|3
|8.1%
|4.6%
|1
|3.4%
|2.7%
|2.1
|0
|Snoop Conner
|1
|1.4%
|0.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Etienne made it three weeks in a row with snap share between 79-81 percent, 100-plus rushing yards and at least one TD.
- He's caught only six passes for 28 yards in that time, more than making up for it with rushing lines of 14-114-1, 24-156-1 and now 28-109-2.
- Etienne played 87% of snaps on first down, 87% on second down and 60% on third down.
- The week before it was 79/82/73
Vikings (20) at Commanders (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dalvin Cook
|57
|86.4%
|71.0%
|17
|77.3%
|69.7%
|6
|15.4%
|9.8%
|13.6
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|9
|13.6%
|28.8%
|2
|9.1%
|19.7%
|1
|2.6%
|4.2%
|1.1
|0
- Cook handled his second largest snap share of the season, topping 75% for a third time in the past four weeks.
- This isn't a bad thing if you're rostering Mattison... he's never really startable when Cook plays, and the more work Cook gets the more likely he is to suffer an injury.
- The Commanders held Cook to 47 yards on 17 carries and nine yards on six targets, with the star back needing a receiving TD to salvage his fantasy day.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Antonio Gibson
|36
|57.1%
|44.6%
|11
|36.7%
|37.2%
|3
|11.5%
|12.1%
|6.7
|0
|Brian Robinson
|28
|44.4%
|19.9%
|13
|43.3%
|28.0%
|2
|7.7%
|1.3%
|5.8
|0
- J.D. McKissick (neck) didn't play and reportedly is scheduled to see a specialist, with Ron Rivera noting Friday that the team wants to be cautious.
- There was no instant pay-off for Gibson, who was held to 47 total yards, but he did play 57% of snaps after four straight games below 40%.
- Robinson took 52% of snaps on first down, 52% on second down and 17% on third down.
- Gibson was 52/48/83, plus he got the lone fourth-down snap.
- It does shift a bit more toward Robinson if you exclude a two-minute drill at the end of the first half, but Gibson still played 46% of snaps even if we ignore the second quarter.
Packers (9) at Lions (15)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|AJ Dillon
|48
|65.8%
|49.4%
|11
|44.0%
|43.8%
|4
|10.0%
|8.0%
|6.4
|2
|Aaron Jones
|30
|41.1%
|61.0%
|9
|36.0%
|47.8%
|2
|5.0%
|12.9%
|6.5
|0
|Kylin Hill
|1
|1.4%
|0.2%
|1
|4.0%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.7
|0
- Jones got hurt late in the third quarter and missed the entire fourth quarter.
- Dillon took 23 of 24 snaps in the fourth, after playing 51% of snaps (compared to Jones' 61%) through three quarters.
- At the end of Q3, Jones had nine carries to Dillon's eight, with both drawing two targets.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jamaal Williams
|37
|60.7%
|42.1%
|24
|77.4%
|58.9%
|0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|10.1
|2
|Justin Jackson
|13
|21.3%
|9.5%
|4
|12.9%
|5.6%
|0
|0.0%
|1.1%
|2.7
|0
|D'Andre Swift
|10
|16.4%
|28.8%
|2
|6.5%
|15.9%
|4
|16.7%
|8.0%
|8
|0
|Craig Reynolds
|1
|1.6%
|19.5%
|0
|0.0%
|10.7%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|0
|0
- Swift's role was minimal in terms of playing time (16% snap share), but he did see the ball on six of his 10 snaps and contributed to the win with 50 yards on five touches.
- The 24 carries were a season high for Williams, who has 10 or more totes in every game this year.
- Williams went 0-for-2 at the goal line and didn't see any targets, but he did score a two-point conversion on top of his 81 rushing yards.
- Reynolds played one snap before exiting with a rib injury. After that, Jackson subbed in some and took four carries for 27 yards.
Colts (3) at Patriots (26)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Deon Jackson
|39
|62.9%
|23.7%
|11
|50.0%
|19.4%
|3
|10.7%
|5.1%
|5.6
|0
|Jordan Wilkins
|19
|30.6%
|3.1%
|3
|13.6%
|1.4%
|5
|17.9%
|1.5%
|6.8
|0
|Phillip Lindsay
|9
|14.5%
|10.5%
|1
|4.5%
|7.1%
|1
|3.6%
|2.4%
|0.2
|0
- Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was out again, and while Jackson filled in as the lead back, he didn't have the dominant usage we saw a few weeks ago, instead splitting snaps with Wilkins and Lindsay.
- Wilkins had eight looks to Lindsay's two.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|46
|73.0%
|66.1%
|15
|53.6%
|49.8%
|7
|23.3%
|16.7%
|16
|3
|J.J. Taylor
|17
|27.0%
|3.0%
|10
|35.7%
|3.9%
|1
|3.3%
|0.4%
|2.7
|1
- Taylor took over some of the early down work that would normally go to Damien Harris (illness), while Stevenson played nearly three-fourths of snaps and dominated the high-value touches (targets, goal-line looks).
- Stevenson finished with 15-60-0 and 3-10-1 on seven targets.
Panthers (21) at Bengals (42)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|D'Onta Foreman
|21
|42.9%
|25.7%
|7
|38.9%
|29.3%
|3
|10.0%
|2.3%
|4.1
|0
|Raheem Blackshear
|17
|34.7%
|5.6%
|5
|27.8%
|4.4%
|4
|13.3%
|1.5%
|15.3
|2
|Spencer Brown
|13
|26.5%
|6.0%
|3
|16.7%
|4.4%
|3
|10.0%
|1.5%
|4.6
|0
- Chuba Hubbard (ankle) missed a second game, but Foreman was unable to get going early and then saw game script work against him with the Bengals up big.
- Foreman finished with nine touches for 21 yards, after scoring three TDs the week before in Atlanta
- Foreman played 55% of snaps through three quarters, and had six of Carolina's seven RB carries at the end of the third (but just one of the five targets).
- In the fourth, which accounted for more than 40 percent of Carolina's total snaps, Foreman handled only 25% snap share (same as Spencer Brown) while Blackshear took 50% and scored a garbage-time TD to finish with 5-13-1 and 4-40-0.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Joe Mixon
|48
|64.9%
|71.9%
|22
|56.4%
|68.0%
|5
|16.7%
|15.1%
|55.1
|3
|Samaje Perine
|27
|36.5%
|27.2%
|6
|15.4%
|11.3%
|2
|6.7%
|6.6%
|6.4
|0
|Chris Evans
|1
|1.4%
|2.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.9%
|0
|0
- Mixon went for 200-plus yards and five TDs in three quarters.
- He played 75% of snaps in the first half, 53% in the third quarter and 40% in the fourth.
- He didn't get any touches on his four Q4 snaps.
- He played 75% of snaps in the first half, 53% in the third quarter and 40% in the fourth.
- Perine got the garbage-time work, as Evans left the game early with a knee injury.
- Trayveon Williams is fourth on the depth chart, in case you were wondering (probably not)
Chargers (20) at Falcons (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Austin Ekeler
|47
|68.1%
|62.4%
|14
|58.3%
|51.3%
|9
|20.9%
|20.6%
|24.1
|2
|Isaiah Spiller
|13
|18.8%
|2.9%
|7
|29.2%
|4.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.9
|0
|Sony Michel
|11
|15.9%
|19.4%
|1
|4.2%
|17.8%
|1
|2.3%
|3.8%
|1.2
|0
- Spiller may have usurped Michel for the No. 2 role, with a small advantage in snaps (13-11) but a big advantage for touches (7-2).
- That said, the Chargers have changed their minds on this probably a dozen times since the beginning of last year, never truly settling on a clear backup for Ekeler (who scored two TDs in this one, despite getting only 71 yards from 21 touches).
- Ekeler's two-yard rushing TD was his first carry inside the 5-yard line this year, though he does have two targets in that area, including one for a TD this past Sunday.
- And yet... he's scored multiple TDs in four of his past five games.
- For the season, he's handled 71% of the red-zone snaps, 59% of the team's RZ carries and 23% of the targets.... so he's getting a lot of high-value touches even if the extremely valuable ones have been much less frequent than this year (partially a result of the Chargers offense struggling)
- And yet... he's scored multiple TDs in four of his past five games.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|24
|39.3%
|29.2%
|13
|37.1%
|23.4%
|1
|4.3%
|4.1%
|18.3
|3
|Tyler Allgeier
|23
|37.7%
|41.7%
|10
|28.6%
|31.0%
|1
|4.3%
|3.1%
|13.3
|0
|Caleb Huntley
|13
|21.3%
|18.2%
|7
|20.0%
|21.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.4
|0
|Avery Williams
|3
|4.9%
|16.1%
|0
|0.0%
|3.3%
|1
|4.3%
|4.6%
|1.2
|0
- Patterson started and led the team in carries in his first game back from a four-week IR stint, finishing with 13-44-2 and 1-9-0 while taking all three of the goal-line carries for Atlanta.
- Patterson played only 39% of snaps, however, compared to 59-to-65 percent in Weeks 1-3 before he injured his knee in Week 4.
- C-Patt should play more Week 10 at Carolina, though it's not a guarantee given the recent success of Allgeier and Huntley, a duo that combined for 333 total yards the past two weeks.
- Patterson played only 39% of snaps, however, compared to 59-to-65 percent in Weeks 1-3 before he injured his knee in Week 4.
Seahawks (31) at Cardinals (21)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Kenneth Walker
|56
|76.7%
|48.7%
|26
|76.5%
|47.6%
|4
|12.5%
|5.8%
|27.9
|3
|Travis Homer
|21
|28.8%
|13.7%
|1
|2.9%
|3.0%
|3
|9.4%
|2.9%
|6.2
|0
|DeeJay Dallas
|2
|2.7%
|14.7%
|1
|2.9%
|5.6%
|0
|0.0%
|1.8%
|0.4
|0
- Walker has now started four games in a row, with at least 69% snap share and 18 carries in each. His averages as a starter?
- 22.0 carries for 106 yards and 1.5 TDs
- 1.5 catches for 8.5 yards on 2.3 targets
- 51 snaps per game
- Saquon Barkley (56.4) and Leonard Fournette (50.2) are the only RBs averaging more than 50 snaps per game for the entire season.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|James Conner
|45
|71.4%
|35.7%
|7
|33.3%
|26.1%
|5
|15.2%
|6.9%
|11.4
|0
|Eno Benjamin
|17
|27.0%
|47.6%
|4
|19.0%
|29.9%
|1
|3.0%
|9.5%
|3.7
|0
|Keaontay Ingram
|1
|1.6%
|4.5%
|1
|4.8%
|5.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.6%
|0.2
|0
- Conner handled his largest snap share since Week 1 in his first game back from a three-week absence, taking seven carries for 45 yards and five catches for 19 yards.
- He still hasn't scored since Week 1, and hasn't topped 55 rushing yards or 29 receiving yards in any game this season.
- Conner took 69% of snaps in the first half and 74% in the second half.
Rams (13) at Buccaneers (16)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Darrell Henderson
|28
|49.1%
|58.8%
|12
|50.0%
|36.3%
|1
|3.8%
|7.5%
|5.6
|0
|Malcolm Brown
|16
|28.1%
|11.0%
|2
|8.3%
|8.2%
|1
|3.8%
|0.7%
|2.9
|0
|Cam Akers
|11
|19.3%
|24.5%
|5
|20.8%
|32.7%
|0
|0.0%
|1.8%
|0.3
|0
- Henderson returned to the starting lineup, while Week 8 starter Ronnie Rivers strictly played special teams.
- Despite starting, Henderson got just one carry and 33% of snaps in the first quarter. It wasn't until the second half where he retook the lead role, playing 61% of snaps post-halftime and taking nine carries for 44 yards.
- Akers returned but gained only three yards from five carries.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Leonard Fournette
|52
|61.9%
|72.2%
|9
|45.0%
|66.1%
|7
|12.7%
|12.8%
|11
|1
|Rachaad White
|29
|34.5%
|28.3%
|8
|40.0%
|20.8%
|3
|5.5%
|6.5%
|6.4
|0
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|3
|3.6%
|0.5%
|2
|10.0%
|1.1%
|1
|1.8%
|0.3%
|0.4
|0
- Fournette's snap share fell in the low-60s for a fourth time in the past six weeks, and he finished with only 9-19-0 rushing and 5-41-0 receiving.
- White put up 8-27-0 and 3-7-0... not much better, to be fair. And he's at only 3.1 YPC for the year, below even Fournette's 3.3.
- That said, the eight carries were a season high for White, who was outcarried by Fournette 52-19 over the previous four weeks combined (a lot of White's role/usage growth came on passing downs).
Titans (17) at Chiefs (20) - OT
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Derrick Henry
|30
|58.8%
|66.2%
|17
|58.6%
|73.5%
|0
|0.0%
|10.9%
|23.5
|3
|Dontrell Hilliard
|16
|31.4%
|24.1%
|3
|10.3%
|6.8%
|1
|7.7%
|10.9%
|1.8
|0
|Hassan Haskins
|6
|11.8%
|11.6%
|1
|3.4%
|4.0%
|1
|7.7%
|1.8%
|1.7
|0
- Henry scored two TDs in the first half and finished with 115 rushing yards, but the Chiefs clamped down after halftime and stopped the chunk gains, which had a secondary effect of creating more 2nd/3rd-and-long situations that favored putting Hilliard in the game.
- Henry took 68% of snaps in the first half before dropping to 52% post-halftime. He ran for 95 yards and two TDs in the first half, then was stuffed (eight carries for 23 yards) in the second half.
- Talking heads would've ha a field day if it had been the other way around, of course.
- To be fair, Henry's career stats post-halftime are better than the pre-halftime stats (5.0 YPC compared to 4.6, 42 rushing TDs compared to 31). So maybe there's something there, for him specifically -- it's often the case that "laws" (really, loose rules) don't apply to extreme outliers.
- Talking heads would've ha a field day if it had been the other way around, of course.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr %
|Carr % '22
|Tgt
|Tgt %
|Tgt % '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jerick McKinnon
|59
|60.8%
|45.2%
|3
|15.8%
|17.2%
|8
|12.9%
|8.0%
|10.4
|0
|Isiah Pacheco
|22
|22.7%
|16.9%
|5
|26.3%
|23.7%
|1
|1.6%
|1.0%
|1.9
|0
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|16
|16.5%
|37.6%
|4
|21.1%
|37.1%
|2
|3.2%
|6.7%
|2.9
|1
- Pacheco made his second straight start and took 56% of snaps in the first quarter (two carries, one target), but after that he played only 14% of snaps and saw three more looks the entire game.
- McKinnon played 16% of snaps in the first quarter, 71% in the second, 35% in the third and then 97% between the fourth quarter and overtime (which accounted for 39 percent of the team's plays overall).
- When all was said and done, McKinnon had a season high for snap share and Edwards-Helaire a season low, albeit with game script being a significant factor (the Chiefs trailed 14-9 or 17-9 for most of the second half... eventually scoring 11 points on their final two drives to win it in OT).