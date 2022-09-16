Corner Report: Week 2

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Rashod Bateman is a strong candidate to see shadow coverage from the feared Xavien Howard . Bateman still has a shot to beat him, especially since Howard takes risks, but Howard knows what he's doing. Devin Duvernay just needs to avoid the jam from Nik Needham , because if Duvernay and Needham get in a race it will be a quick six points. Needham has generally been an effective NFL corner despite his lack of speed, however, so the situation isn't new to him

Receivers very rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formational quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 2 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

This article will go game by game for the Week 2 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

Receivers very rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formational quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

BAL vs MIA

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashod Bateman is a strong candidate to see shadow coverage from the feared Xavien Howard. Bateman still has a shot to beat him, especially since Howard takes risks, but Howard knows what he's doing. Devin Duvernay just needs to avoid the jam from Nik Needham, because if Duvernay and Needham get in a race it will be a quick six points. Needham has generally been an effective NFL corner despite his lack of speed, however, so the situation isn't new to him and he's managed similar cases in the past. Demarcus Robinson can make a catch if the defense forgets to cover him.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade:

Even: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Marlon Humphrey seemed to follow around Elijah Moore in Week 1, so the Ravens might give him a primary assignment in this game too. That's assuming Humphrey plays – he might not due to a groin injury. If Humphrey doesn't shadow anyone then he might spend most of his time either on the right side or in the slot. Marcus Peters (knee) would be the primary left corner if so, with rookie fourth-round pick Damarion Williams and second-year player Brandon Stephens respectively playing off the bench in the slot and outside. Humphrey is the one you want to avoid, and all of the others are of at most moderate concern for wideouts of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle caliber. If Humphrey is out this is arguably an upgraded matchup for Hill and Waddle.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson

DET vs WAS

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Washington bizarrely used Benjamin St-Juste as their primary slot corner last week rather than Kendall Fuller, who has excelled in the slot at previous points in his career. Fuller played on the right in Week 1, leaving William Jackson to the left. St-Juste predictably did not hold his own against Christian Kirk in Week 1, and if the Commanders leave him in the same spot he should expect to struggle again with Amon-Ra St. Brown up next. DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds should run most of their routes against Fuller and Jackson, neither of whom have had good recent results. Chark's 4.34 speed and 6-foot-4 frame make him an especially risky matchup for Fuller, who gets by more on skill than athleticism or size. Reynolds has no obvious advantage but usually shows up to play.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Reynolds

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

This group might have answered some questions with its Week 1 showing, which featured all of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson providing star-like production against the Jaguars. That Jacksonville defense is far from sturdy, but the Detroit defense is worse. None of these corners can cover any of these three receivers. If Carson Wentz is sharp it's tough to see what Detroit can do about it, lacking corner depth as they do.

Upgrade: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

CLE vs NYJ

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper was (and still is) expected to easily lead the Browns in targets, so it was quite surprising when he finished Week 1 with three receptions for 17 yards on six targets while teammate Donovan Peoples-Jones drew 11 targets on a team-leading 62 snaps, catching six for 60 yards. Neither receiver was truly effective, but Peoples-Jones drew major volume and did well relative to Jacoby Brissett's awful box score of 52.9 percent completed at 4.3 yards per attempt. DPJ and Cooper played both sides in Week 1, though with the two respectively slightly heavier on the left and right. Sauce Gardner might see a tad more of Cooper than DPJ, but he should see them on a vaguely even basis. Gardner looked good in Week 1 and certainly has high expectations as a top-four pick, so he might not be as vulnerable as most rookies. Normally a matchup with almost any rookie would constitute an upgrade for Cooper, but here it seems a little aggressive. Cooper and DPJ should both be able to do more against D.J. Reed, who probably belongs in more of a nickel role than a starting boundary role. Jason Verrett can play boundary corner at 5-foot-9, but Reed isn't Verrett.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome are not corners you like to play against, and trait-wise they're the type of corners who match up well with smaller, explosive wideouts like Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson. Corey Davis has the size advantage to make contested catches against these guys, though he's unlikely to create much separation. Newsome heads to the slot when applicable, and he'll be tough for Moore, Wilson, Braxton Berrios or whoever else might run there. Rookie third-round pick Martin Emerson gets the outside reps opposite Ward in nickel, and the rookie has been promising to this point. Emerson might see the most of Davis, which at once isn't an easy matchup for Davis but might be the easiest way to win against these corners. Then again, Moore and Wilson might have star talent and could soon be the types of players who can win even against top corners.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis

NO vs TB

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting has lots of tools but has yet to show much polish, and you need polish to match the sophisticated game Jarvis Landry plays. Carlton Davis is a strong candidate to shadow Michael Thomas, though that's suddenly not that intimidating for Thomas after he got the better of A.J. Terrell in Week 1. Terrell is arguably (but not definitely) better than Davis. Jamel Dean is the other outside corner and the Buccaneers to prefer to keep him there, where his height and burning speed can shut down the sideline the length of the field. That means the Buccaneers will likely want to put Dean on Chris Olave, who along with Deonte Harty is the main burn threat in the Saints wide receiver lineup. Olave probably can't beat Dean deep, but he might get him twisted up laterally.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Godwin (hamstring) is likely out, leaving Russell Gage set up for a big workload despite managing a groin injury of his own. Mike Evans is a rock at one position, but aside from him and maybe Gage it's difficult to tell what's a given here. Julio Jones (knee) practiced Friday but not before then. If Jones is ready to play a full workload then he, Evans and Gage are likely enough to get it done. If we're down to Evans and Gage that's a very different matter, especially given Evans' historical struggles against CB1 Marshon Lattimore. Evans isn't going to finish his career 0-for-X against Lattimore, even if Lattimore normally has his numbers, but there still needs to be at least one more additional contributor for Tom Brady to budget anything resembling a viable passing game. Gage is perhaps the one who really needs to step up, not just because of the Lattimore issue but because safety tweener Justin Evans served as the main slot corner for the Saints in Week 1, and Gage would be a horrific free agent bust if he couldn't step up in a matchup like that when the Buccaneers need him to.

Upgrade: Russell Gage

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Julio Jones

JAC vs IND

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

The Colts probably won't leave slot rover Kenny Moore in true one-on-one coverage much against Christian Kirk, or at least if they do they can expect Kirk to get the better of it. Moore is a dangerous defender in general but not so much in man coverage – he's more like the guy who blindsides your QB on an undiagnosed slot blitz or jumps from out of frame while closing in on zone coverage. The Colts might use Stephon Gilmore to match up with the WR1 when outside, which in this case might leave him mostly against Zay Jones, assuming the Colts can scout at all. Marvin Jones is a lesser threat at this point and better suited to CB2 Brandon Facyson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Gilmore), Marvin Jones

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman doesn't need to worry about these corners, and the Colts go to such lengths to dial up looks for him that matchups probably don't really matter much. Ashton Dulin will play for Alec Pierce and should run his routes against both of Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell. Parris Campbell should be able to beat Darious Williams but has yet to be dialed up at all. The Colts prioritize diverting targets to Pittman and Nyheim Hines and that seems unlikely to change.

Upgrade: Michael Pittman

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell

PIT vs NE

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

This Patriots defense is not what it used to be. Jonathan Jones didn't fare as well outside in Week 1 as he did in the slot in previous years, and Jalen Mills just isn't a good starter on the other side. Slot man Myles Bryant is very small and very slow. There's just nothing concerning here for the Pittsburgh receivers, and Chase Claypool in particular will ragdoll Bryant if the Patriots leave them matched up. On the one hand, the Patriots basically cannot let that match happen, but on the other they'd probably leave themselves more vulnerable to Johnson if they move Bryant outside to keep him away from Claypool. Mitch Trubisky is the threat to the Steelers receivers.

Upgrade: Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool

Downgrade: N/A

Even: George Pickens

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

The base loadout for the Steelers defense in Week 1 was Ahkello Witherspoon at left corner, Cameron Sutton at right corner, and Arthur Maulet in the slot. All three are fringe roster types to most teams, but it doesn't really matter because the Steelers scheme isn't much about man coverage. The zones the Steelers execute might all of a sudden be more vulnerable, though, because T.J. Watt is out and that gives the quarterback more time for these sub-standard corners to get beat. The Patriots were assumed to be four-deep at receiver this year but mostly played a two-wideout offense in Week 1, with DeVante Parker lining up on the left most of the time and Jakobi Meyers taking the right when in two-wide. In three-wide sets Meyers moves into the slot and Nelson Agholor steps in at right receiver, or so was the general trend in Week 1. It appears Kendrick Bourne has no role at this point, though the Patriots might shake up their playcalling after the bad results they got in Week 1.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor

NYG vs CAR

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

What a mess. Kadarius Toney played seven snaps in Week 1 while the Giants spun their wheels with garbage like Richie James and David Sills. They're simply lucky the Titans blew it in Week 1, assuming the Giants were trying to win. Wan'Dale Robinson appears unlikely to play with a knee issue, which means another busy game from James if the Giants are unwilling to put Toney on the field. Jaycee Horn played everywhere in Week 1 but mostly outside while CB2 Donte Jackson tended to take the outside rep opposite Horn. Myles Hartsfield was the main slot corner. It's difficult to tell how good these players are, especially as a group, but Horn and Jackson especially are toolsy. Kenny Golladay can bully the skinny Jackson but doesn't have any other obvious openings. Sterling Shepard might be able to get something going against Hartsfield or Jackson but Horn might be asking too much.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Richie James

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Robbie Anderson is nothing if not perplexing, and it would be perfectly consistent with his history to go on a tear in 2022 after posting one of the worst wide receiver box scores of all time in 2021. He is in another good spot here so long as the Giants shadow DJ Moore with Adoree' Jackson. The Giants lack cornerback depth and, while Jackson is tough to beat, basically everyone else is vulnerable. Darnay Holmes might be Anderson's main matchup, and Holmes is better suited to slot work or Cover 2-type defenses than running with someone like Anderson in man coverage. Shi Smith is among the less threatening slot receivers out there.Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith

SF vs SEA

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Deebo Samuel gets enough rushing work that corner matchups really don't matter to him. It's not necessarily an upgrade to go against Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen – both of whom are very big and very athletic – but whether Samuel produces comes down more to things like whether Trey Lance has enough time to comfortably sequence a play, because Samuel will eventually get open if only by play design if not merit (and there's plenty of merit working in his favor). Brandon Aiyuk can probably take these corners to a bad place laterally, so while he won't outrun either outside corner without a double move, Aiyuk could get wide open over the middle at some point. Jauan Jennings runs the most from the slot, where Justin Coleman is sometimes decent but still might be overmatched against Jennings, who is four inches taller and 25 pounds heavier than Coleman.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Charvarius Ward is the corner you want to avoid if you're DK Metcalf, and in Week 1 the 49ers mostly just used Ward on the left side of the field. If the Seahawks can just play Metcalf on the offense's left – which was his primary alignment in Week 1 – then he can instead be matched up against Emmanuel Moseley, a good corner but one who is much smaller(5-foot-11, 190 pounds) than Metcalf (6-foot-4, 228 pounds). Moseley matches up better trait-wise against Tyler Lockett, who might be his primary assignment whenever Lockett isn't facing Samuel Womack in the slot. The pass rush here could be menacing and DeMeco Ryans is an excellent defensive coordinator, so understand the ball might not get to the receivers even if they are getting somewhat open.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett



LAR vs ATL

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Falcons might try to match up A.J. Terrell against Cooper Kupp by some means but that might not be logistically possible, and after Terrrell got beat by Michael Thomas last week it seems safe to assume Kupp wouldn't be intimidated by the matchup. If the Falcons don't put Terrell on Kupp then the other corners would seemingly have no prayer against Kupp. Allen Robinson is a better candidate to see Terrell, which is not the ideal setup to get Robinson going after a disastrous Week 1. Ben Skowronek probably shouldn't be in the NFL but the Rams appear committed to wasting his routes, this week mostly against Casey Hayward and maybe a little of Terrell.

Upgrade: Cooper Kupp

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Allen Robinson, Ben Skowronek

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London would normally be a candidate to see shadow coverage from Jalen Ramsey but (A) the Rams often don't use Ramsey as a shadow – something that seems to be irritating him – and (B) Ramsey and the Rams would probably consider Kyle Pitts the more worthy assignment than the rookie London. London against any of these other corners is a winnable matchup for the rookie. The Falcons finally used Olamide Zaccheaus properly in Week 1, giving him the Atlanta slot role, and he did enough to pose a threat to the Rams defense. As the third-leading target, though, the volume might be sparse for Zaccheus and functional WR4 Bryan Edwards.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London (downgrade if shadowed by Ramsey), Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards

DEN vs HOU

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Derek Stingley only played on the right side in Week 1, so Steven Nelson will likely play on the left with Desmond King in the slot. Jerry Jeudy remained the primary slot receiver for Denver in Week 1 – leaving him with a winnable matchup against King – but Russell Wilson has not utilized the underneath middle of the field in years and if Jeudy gets open it's not obvious whether Wilson will capitalize. Courtland Sutton should see a roughly even amount Stingley and Nelson, but Nelson is the preferred target. Nelson is neither big nor athletic, and Sutton is both of those things.

Upgrade: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Patrick Surtain shadowed DK Metcalf in Week 1 and might do the same with Brandin Cooks in this game, but Cooks is built very differently from Metcalf and tall corners like Surtain generally aren't at their best against small, blurry wideouts like Cooks. Ronald Darby is a better trait match to Cooks, but might be less skilled than Surtain to the point that it's not an improvement for Denver. Whereas Darby matches Cooks' traits, Surtain more obviously matches the traits of Nico Collins. The Broncos might decide to just have Surtain and Darby play sides, reasoning the upside in shadowing isn't sufficient to make it worth the effort.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins (downgrade if shadowed by Surtain)

DAL vs CIN

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb is great but Dallas is a rotten team run by people who don't know what they're doing. The offensive line and quarterback play can collapse, and probably will. Noah Brown could see some good looks since Lamb is the only Dallas receiver worth covering, but even an Eli Apple-caliber corner can shut down Brown.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Trevon Diggs is the best Dallas corner, but he can't cover either of Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins (concussion). If Higgins is out then whoever is on Chase is in a lot of trouble. Jourdan Lewis is usually competent in the slot but he's not a concerning matchup for Tyler Boyd.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyler Boyd

GB vs CHI

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Lazard (toe/ankle) might be able to play in this one, and if he can it would be a major boost for the Packers as they try to bounce back from their embarrassing Week 1 showing. Lazard would likely get the better of Kindle Vildor in the slot, and the Packers need him to because it's not easy to see Sammy Watkins or Romeo Doubs to get much done underneath against Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. They're skilled and polished when the game is in front of them – Green Bay needs to take them deep. Christian Watson can run really fast in a straight line, and apparently the Packers are willing to play him at any cost for that one reason.

Upgrade: Allen Lazard

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

The Packers used Rasul Douglas in the slot in Week 1, which won't work if he matches up with an ankle-breaking wideout like Darnell Mooney. The Packers can either make a change there or prepare for Mooney to twist Douglas' ankles. Jaire Alexander would probably neutralize Mooney to some extent, but in Week 1 the Packers kept Alexander on the right side every play, making it easy to avoid him on offense. These other Bears receivers probably can't beat anyone, not even Douglas.

Upgrade: Darnell Mooney

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

LV vs ARI

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

WHEELS UP. This Arizona defense is busted and with Chandler Jones in Vegas the Cardinals don't even have the pass rush to take advantage of Vegas' questionable offensive line. Davante Adams will only be contained to the extent that the Raiders feed Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. The resistance ought not be from the Cardinals defense.

Upgrade: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Nate Hobbs was dominant in the slot his rookie year and the Raiders mostly kept him there in Week 1. If he stays there this week he'll see a lot of Greg Dortch, which might bring Dortch's momentum to a screeching halt. Kliff Kingsbury only used Marquise Brown on the left side last week, because Kingsbury is bad, but at least it telegraphs the fact that he will mostly see Anthony Averett, who Brown can definitely beat. A.J. Green mostly gets Rock Ya-Sin on the other side, and it's not clear whether Green can beat anyone at this point.

Upgrade: Marquise Brown

Downgrade: Greg Dortch

Even: A.J. Green

PHI vs MIN

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

This passing game is all about freeing up A.J. Brown, so he'll line up anywhere they need him to, including the second-most slot snaps behind WR3 and slot specialist Quez Watkins. DeVonta Smith was mostly restricted to the boundary in Week 1, which makes sense since he's more likely to get hit the closer he lines up to the offensive line. Outside corners Cam Dantzler and especially Patrick Peterson can't chase Smith, so it will be interesting to see if the Eagles dial up some looks for Smith after he caught zero passes in Week 1. It probably won't save them, but Peterson and Dantzler at least have the height to match Brown. Smith, by some contrast, is a danger to Peterson's ankles. Slot corner Chandon Sullivan might be the weak spot, and one Brown can do major damage against even with light usage.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen played the most slot reps for Minnesota in Week 1 – a slight change from previously policy, which would have placed K.J. Osborn in the slot more often than not. If Thielen stays there this week then he might primarily face Avonte Maddox, whose lack of size often hurts him. The Eagles used James Bradberry on the right and Darius Slay on the left otherwise. In addition to the slot Thielen's second primary spot was the right rep, which would leave him against Slay in such cases. Justin Jefferson should see a little of all three corners, but maybe Bradberry the most. Whoever is on Maddox has the easiest matchup.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

BUF vs TEN

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Stefon Diggs could do a number on these corners, because Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary are short-armed corners who lack long speed. They get by on instincts and physicality, but Diggs has a way of being untouchable. Gabe Davis could get locked up by corners like these, but his ball skills and dominant physicality might simply overrule Fulton and McCreary even if the coverage is tight. The slot committee between Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie should be at once effective and diluted in each individual case due to splitting usage with the other.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Gabe Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Robert Woods barely showed up in Week 1, which left slack for the rookie wideout tandem of Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Woods seemed to get the shadow treatment from top corner Adoree' Jackson, for which there's no analog in the Bill defense, especially as long as Tre'Davious White (knee) is out. Against Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson there could be a better shot for Woods to get going than there was against Jackson in Week 1. Slot corner Taron Johnson might be the Bills' best corner at the moment, which isn't what you want to hear if you're chasing Phillips' Week 1 points. Burks played only 24 snaps to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's 44 snaps in Week 1, so it might be tough to capitalize on Burks even though he's the better player.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Kyle Philips

Even: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine