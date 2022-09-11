Gameday Injuries: Week 1

The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. Dobbins is

The Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Ravens and is projected to miss at least the first three games. Veteran Joe Flacco , who's thrown for 1,202 yards and a 9:3 TD:INT over seven games since joining New York in 2020, will draw the start against his former club, and his experience and arm strength keeps the fantasy outlook for the team's skill position players relatively bright despite the tough matchup on paper.

Although Super Sunday rightfully gets plenty of hype as an unofficial national sports holiday, the NFL's first full day of games certainly can't be far behind. We've reached that momentous date on the calendar, and the inaugural Sunday slate of the 2022 season is relatively light on the injury front. In fact, there are a couple of stars that are trending toward suiting up after having long odds to do so earlier this offseason, giving Fantasy fanatics plenty of reason for the optimism that's always inherent in Week 1. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on the health front as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10:00 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10:00 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

Although Super Sunday rightfully gets plenty of hype as an unofficial national sports holiday, the NFL's first full day of games certainly can't be far behind. We've reached that momentous date on the calendar, and the inaugural Sunday slate of the 2022 season is relatively light on the injury front. In fact, there are a couple of stars that are trending toward suiting up after having long odds to do so earlier this offseason, giving Fantasy fanatics plenty of reason for the optimism that's always inherent in Week 1. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on the health front as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Ravens and is projected to miss at least the first three games. Veteran Joe Flacco, who's thrown for 1,202 yards and a 9:3 TD:INT over seven games since joining New York in 2020, will draw the start against his former club, and his experience and arm strength keeps the fantasy outlook for the team's skill position players relatively bright despite the tough matchup on paper.

RUNNING BACKS

The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. Dobbins is in the final stages of his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in August 2021, and head coach John Harbaugh noted earlier in the week the third-year back was "ascending quickly." If Dobbins does suit up, he's likely to be on a limited workload while operating in tandem with offseason acquisitions Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake, along with Justice Hill.

The Patriots' Ty Montgomery (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening divisional clash against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Montgomery were to suit up, he'd be expected to primarily fill the pass-catching role vacated by the retired James White, while the trio of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Pierre Strong would potentially benefit from some extra opportunity if their teammate was sidelined.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (abdomen) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Broncos after missing practice all week. The rookie underwent sports hernia surgery in mid-August, and the timing of that procedure coupled with his lack of practice time could well lead to an absence. If Walker indeed sits out, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas project to split backup running back snaps behind Rashaad Penny.

The Saints' Dwayne Washington (hamstring) is out for Sunday's NFC South season-opening clash with the Falcons after missing practice all week. Tony Jones could therefore see a handful of carries behind the top duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's Week 1 clash against the Cowboys after sandwiching a pair of full practices around a limited session this week. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to play. The veteran has seemingly been outpacing expectations in his recovery process all offseason, and he shed his knee brace Monday prior to turning in the aforementioned pair of full sessions. If he's indeed active versus Dallas, Godwin he's likely to be on some form of a snap count, but he could enjoy a solid role overall if teammate Russell Gage can't overcome his hamstring injury.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week, and per late Saturday night reports, is expected to play. Thomas last saw game action in a wild-card loss to the Buccaneers back in January 2021, and although the ankle injury that led to the prolonged absence is finally behind him, Thomas has been dealing with his hamstring issue since August 21. Assuming he indeed suits up, Thomas will fill his usual No. 1 receiver role while getting his first in-game opportunity to work with Jameis Winston.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will not play in Sunday's Week 1 interconference battle against the Chiefs as he begins serving his season-opening six-game suspension. Arizona will also be without Rondale Moore (hamstring) in the receiving corps Sunday, leaving Kyler Murray to work with newcomer Marquise Brown and veteran holdover A.J. Green as his top two targets versus Kansas City and additional snaps behind them presumably available for Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Gage, who's been dealing with his injury the last few weeks, is forced to sit out, Julio Jones will bump up to a No. 3 role at minimum, with the possibility of No. 2 duties if Chris Godwin (knee) were to reverse course and be held out.

The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) will not play in Sunday night's season-opening showdown versus the Buccaneers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Gallup's absence isn't unexpected whatsoever, even as he seems to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from his January ACL tear. While the fifth-year wideout appears to have a chance of playing in Week 2 against the Bengals, rookie Jalen Tolbert should serve as the No. 2 receiver against Tampa Bay in Gallup's stead.

The Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's season-opening NFC North clash against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Lazard's likely absence makes the Packers' Week 1 receiving corps an even more unknown commodity, considering it's now slated to be headed by veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins and rookie Christian Watson, with the one wideout Aaron Rodgers has prior experience with, Randall Cobb, likely filling his customary slot role.

The Falcons' Drake London (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per late Saturday night reports, the rookie will suit up versus New Orleans. London was sidelined on his first and only preseason reception, so he could conceivably be on some form of a snap count. Olamide Zaccheaus and offseason addition Bryan Edwards slot directly behind London on the depth chart and would therefore likely see extra work were their teammate to have a setback.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play. If the fourth-year wideout, who produced a career-best 83-866-2 line across 17 games last season, suffers a setback, there would presumably more opportunities for the likes of newcomer DeVante Parker, along with holdovers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

The Broncos' KJ Hamler (knee/hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the third-year wideout were to sit out, rookie Montrell Washington, who had an impressive summer, would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver in Russell Wilson's Seattle homecoming.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's season-opening showdown against the Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday's practice. His absence, coupled with that of DeAndre Hopkins' (suspension), will thrust A.J. Green back into the No. 2 receiver role he played most of last season.

The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. His absence could open up a handful of targets for No. 4 wideout Marquez Calloway on passing downs.

The Bears' Velus Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. The rookie initially slots in as the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart, so his likely absence may only have a marginal effect on the team's game plan.

TIGHT ENDS

The 49ers' George Kittle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 clash against the Bears after missing practice all week, and as per late Saturday night reports, the star tight end isn't expected to suit up against Chicago. If that indeed comes to pass, Trey Lance will be without one of his most explosive targets in the first game of his official starting tenure, while some combination of incumbents Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley – along with offseason addition Tyler Kroft – will handle tight end duties for San Francisco. Additional targets should also be available for the likes of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The Cardinals' Zach Ertz (calf) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening interconference showdown against the Chiefs after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this week. As per early Sunday reports, the veteran tight end is expected to play if he gets through pregame warmups without issue. Ertz has been bothered by the calf strain since early August, when he suffered it in an early training camp practice. If he suffers a setback, rookie Trey McBride and veteran Maxx Williams would be set to handle tight end duties in an Arizona pass-catching corps that will also be missing DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring).

The Chargers' Donald Parham (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's AFC West battle against the Raiders after missing practice all week. If Parham sits out as expected, it will likely equate to a bigger role for offseason addition and No.1 tight end Gerald Everett.

The Commanders' Logan Thomas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening interconference battle versus the Jaguars after putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Thomas played in only six games last season and underwent knee surgery in mid-December, but as per Saturday beat writer reports, the veteran is expected to suit up against Jacksonville.

The Commanders' Cole Turner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the rookie fifth-round pick does suit up, he may still be no better than the No. 3 tight end as long as Logan Thomas (knee) is active.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (ankle) will not play against the Falcons in Week 1.

The Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Chargers' J.C. Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Jets' D.J. Reed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Safeties

The Commanders' Kamren Curl (thumb) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys' Jayron Kearse (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

The Saints' Tyrann Mathieu (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

The Dolphins' Eric Rowe (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Defensive Linemen

The Giants' Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Cardinals' J.J. Watt (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and as per early Sunday reports, isn't expected to play.

Linebackers

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Giants.

The Broncos' Josey Jewell (calf) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Seahawks.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Chargers' Drue Tranquill (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel (appendix) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.