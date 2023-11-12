Gameday Injuries: Week 10

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sandwiching two limited practices around a Thursday absence, and as per early Sunday reports, he's trending toward not garnering active status. If Tannehill is unable to go, Malik Willis will serve as the backup to Will Levis

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after having been activated from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday and practicing in full all week. Murray's first start of 2023 will come exactly 11 months from the date of last season's ACL tear. With head coach Jonathan Gannon having described Murray as already fully healthy two weeks ago, there may be a good chance the star quarterback is near or at full strength versus Atlanta.

We have four more teams on bye in Week 10, but the injury report still has plenty of traffic. We have one particularly noteworthy imminent season debut at quarterback, and noteworthy returns at other positions as well. There is thankfully mostly good health across the board with the exception of receiver, which easily has the most walking wounded of any position group and features some elite fantasy names. Without further ado, let's check on the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We have four more teams on bye in Week 10, but the injury report still has plenty of traffic. We have one particularly noteworthy imminent season debut at quarterback, and noteworthy returns at other positions as well. There is thankfully mostly good health across the board with the exception of receiver, which easily has the most walking wounded of any position group and features some elite fantasy names. Without further ado, let's check on the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after having been activated from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday and practicing in full all week. Murray's first start of 2023 will come exactly 11 months from the date of last season's ACL tear. With head coach Jonathan Gannon having described Murray as already fully healthy two weeks ago, there may be a good chance the star quarterback is near or at full strength versus Atlanta.

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sandwiching two limited practices around a Thursday absence, and as per early Sunday reports, he's trending toward not garnering active status. If Tannehill is unable to go, Malik Willis will serve as the backup to Will Levis, who was named Tennessee's starting quarterback for the rest of the season Tuesday.

The Vikings' Jaren Hall (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. Joshua Dobbs, who led Minnesota to a comeback victory in emergency duty in Week 9 after having been with the team for only five days, will take the reins of the team's offense again versus New Orleans.

The Giants' Daniel Jones (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Jones suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Raiders after having just returned from a three-game absence due to a neck issue. With Tyrod Taylor (ribs) also on injured reserve for at least three more games, rookie Tommy DeVito, who went 15 of 20 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 17 rushing yards in emergency duty versus Las Vegas, will draw the start Sunday against the Cowboys.

RUNNING BACKS

The Lions' David Montgomery is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a rib injury. What Montgomery's workload will be in his return remains to be seen, as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs turned in a spectacular 26-carry, 152-yard, one-touchdown effort that he complemented with five catches for 37 more yards versus the Raiders in a Week 8 Monday night win before Detroit's Week 9 bye.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Devin Singletary, who logged 13 touches and two receptions while playing on 75% of the snaps in Week 9 against the Buccaneers, is once again expected to helm Houston's ground attack while Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale rotate in for complementary snaps.

The Cardinals' James Conner (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Conner is expected to return after being officially activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he should fill his usual lead-back role versus Atlanta with backfield mate Emari Demercado (toe) already ruled out.

The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Demercado's absence is expected to be offset by the return of James Conner (knee), who's expected to reclaim his starting role after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Jamaal Williams should continue as Alvin Kamara's sole backup versus Minnesota.

The Ravens' Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after logging a limited Thursday session. Per early Sunday reports, Mitchell is expected to play. However, if the rookie were to sit out, Justice Hill would potentially be in line for a slight boost in workload behind Gus Edwards.

The Browns' Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with two limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If Strong isn't able to suit up, Kareem Hunt should see some extra touches behind Jerome Ford.

The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after missing Wednesday's session and practicing in limited fashion Thursday. If Dallas can't suit up, rookie seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh (knee), who was just activated from injured reserve Saturday, could be in line to serve as the No. 3 back in what would be his NFL debut, while reserve receiver Jake Bobo could handle Dallas' punt return duties.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but managed to finish the week with consecutive limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Chase is considered a true "50-50" decision to play, with the receiver apparently still in plenty of pain stemming from a hard fall he took in the Week 9 win over the Bills. If Chase is ultimately unable to go, he'll be joining fellow starter Tee Higgins (hamstring) on the sideline and will thrust Tyler Boyd and likely Trenton Irwin into starting roles while rookie Andrei Iosivas moves into the No. 3 receiver spot.

The Vikings' Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, meaning he'll remain out until at least Week 11. The star wideout's ongoing absence will continue to afford Jordan Addison top receiver status versus New Orleans, with K.J. Osborn (concussion) and Brandon Powell in line to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively, if Osborn can suit up.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. San Francisco lost each of the last three games with Samuel available for only eight Week 6 snaps during that span, so his return is likely to see him immediately jump back into the robust, versatile role he filled previously and result in at least a slight hit to Brandon Aiyuk's and George Kittle's targets.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing the last two practices of the week. In the star wideout's absence, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin, who combined for 14 receptions and 99 yards against the Cardinals in Higgins' Week 5 absence due to a rib injury, will be in line to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, at minimum.

The Falcons' Drake London is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 9 absence due to a groin injury. With no apparent limitations, London will step back into his usual No. 1 role versus Arizona.

The Texans' Nico Collins (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing Thursday's and Friday's practices. In his absence, rookie Tank Dell and Noah Brown will enjoy bigger roles, as will Robert Woods if he returns from his foot injury, as appears likely. Tight end Dalton Schultz, who logged 10 receptions against the Buccaneers in Week 9, could also be in line for even more targets than usual.

The Texans' Robert Woods (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after turning in a limited Thursday session. If Woods does return as appears likely, he'll likely reclaim a starting role alongside Tank Dell with Nico Collins (calf) ruled out.

The Commanders' Curtis Samuel (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practice in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to play. If he does indeed suit up, the versatile veteran will push Jamison Crowder back into a No. 4 receiver role.

The Falcons' Mack Hollins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence KhaDarel Hodge should move into the No. 3 role behind starters Drake London and Van Jefferson.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones should rotate No. 3 receiver snaps behind starters Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

The Vikings' K.J. Osborn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but managed to work all the way back to a full practice Friday after starting Week 10 prep with a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Osborn has cleared concussion protocol after exiting the Week 9 win over the Falcons on a cart due to the head injury, but the team still wants to evaluate him in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If Osborn were unable to play, Brandon Powell could move into the No. 2 receiver role, while Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson would presumably assume bigger roles behind him.

The Buccaneers' Trey Palmer (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but managed to turn in a full practice Friday after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday and a Thursday absence. If Palmer can't suit up, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett could rotate No. 3 receiver snaps behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin versus Tennessee.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson can't play, Rondale Moore would remain in the No. 2 receiver role in Kyler Murray's season debut.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is likely to fill the No. 2 receiver role versus Tampa Bay, although Chris Moore and Kyle Philips should also be beneficiaries.

The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Turpin is unlikely to play, but a decision may not be made until pregame warmups. If he does sit out, Jalen Brooks would likely garner active status as the No. 5 receiver, and fellow rookie Deuce Vaughn could also be in uniform as Dallas' kickoff and punt returner.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his absence, James Proche is likely to serve as Cleveland's No. 4 receiver against Baltimore.

The Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion the last two days of the week.

The Giants' Parris Campbell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week.

TIGHT ENDS

The Vikings' T.J. Hockenson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Hockenson is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt would be in line to handle Minnesota's tight end duties versus New Orleans, while plenty of extra targets would be available for the likes of Alexander Mattison, Jordan Addison and other complementary receivers.

The Seahawks' Colby Parkinson (biceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders but worked his way from a Wednesday absence to a full practice by Friday. If Parkinson can't play, Will Dissly could enjoy a slightly larger role alongside Noah Fant.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Eric Saubert will serve as Dalton Schultz's backup versus Cincinnati.

KICKERS

The Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Third-year pro Matt Ammendola, who's converted 69.2 percent of his 26 field-goal attempts and 86.4 percent of his 22 extra-point tries across 15 career games, will serve as Houston's placekicker Sunday against the Bengals.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Texans' Steven Nelson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals

The Browns' Greg Newsome (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Raiders' Marcus Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Jets.

Safeties

The Bills' Micah Hyde (neck) is out for Monday night's game against the Broncos.

The Jaguars' Andre Cisco (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Bengals' Sam Hubbard (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Packers' Kenny Clark (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The 49ers' Javon Hargrave (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Falcons' David Onyemata (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Linebackers

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Broncos.

The Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Texans' Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Packers' Quay Walker (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Jets after missing the last two games with an ankle issue.