NFL Reactions: Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.
After an exciting fantasy draft season, Week 1 finally arrived. Overall, offensive football was sloppy from many teams. It appeared the defenses largely had the early-season edge. Obviously, fantasy managers must act on any information in a short season. However, overreactions are common. Many players who had a poor start will likely be fine in Week 2. Let's look at this week's action.
Reactions
- The Chiefs won at home against the Ravens on Thursday. For fantasy, Patrick Mahomes (one TD) and Travis Kelce (34 yards) were disappointments. Meanwhile, Xavier Worthy (Two TDs) and Rashee Rice (103 yards) were excellent. That said, the Ravens usually play the Chiefs tough. With Marquise Brown (chest) expected to return soon, this offense may be too much to handle for most defenses Kansas City faces. I expect the Chiefs to be an elite unit going forward. All of their key players could be strong weekly lineup options. After Patrick Mahomes had a rough fantasy campaign in 2023, making a trade offer to the fantasy team that is rostering him after this fantasy performance makes sense. While you're at it, making an offer to acquire Kelce may be wise, as I would be stunned if the tight end didn't return to dominance soon.
- Although the Ravens lost to the Chiefs, it was an interesting evening for fantasy. Isaiah Likely (111 yards) ran wild. The tradeoff was that Baltimore often had two pass-catching tight ends on the field to go with an offensive line featuring three new
- On Friday, Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles a way to punish opponents who tried to place too much emphasis on defending the pass. There were simply too many high-end weapons for the Packers defense to handle. Barkley (132 scrimmage yards and three TDs), A.J. Brown (119 yards and a TD) and Devonta Smith (84 yards) could be in line for career years. It's unlikely that many of Philadelphia's opponents will have answers. It should be noted that the 'tush push' didn't look as devastating as it did when Jason Kelce was the center. It's possible that Jalen Hurts sees fewer rushing TDs than he's had in the past.
- The big news for the Packers was the sprained MCL that Jordan Love suffered. The expectation is that the QB will miss somewhere near three-to-four weeks. With Malik Willis and Sean Clifford the top backup QBs, the Packers offense could be a disaster for the next month. It's possible that Jayden Reed can see work on short passes and gadget plays, so he's the most likely player to retain his value. Otherwise, it's difficult to see Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave being strong weekly options. Another takeaway is that Kraft played 96 percent of the snaps to 25 percent for Musgrave. It's possible that Kraft retains the lead TE role.
- For the first time in three years, the Dolphins didn't look like an offensive juggernaut in Week 1. Regardless, they overcame a deficit in the second half and won on a last-second field goal. The running game didn't get going with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane (combined 16 carries for 33 yards). The good news is that Achane caught seven passes for 76 yards. In addition, Tua Tagovailoa (338 yards, TD), Tyreek Hill (130 yards, TD) and Jaylen Waddle (105 yards) proved too much for the Jacksonville defense. The main takeaway is that Miami needs to get their running game on track. If they do not, the entire offense could have issues when they play the better defenses in the league. Regardless, Hill and Waddle will be fine, since they are superstars and will usually lead the team in targets.
- The Jaguars picked up where they left off last year on offense. Despite facing a Miami defense that had a lot of turnover from last year, the passing game was terrible. When Gabe Davis (62 yards) ends a contest with 20 fewer yards than Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas and Evan Engram combined, that is a major issue. Had the Jaguars not been unimpressive on offense last year, it would be easy to shake this game off. I am very concerned about this passing attack going forward. Also, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby each had 12 rushing attempts. After Etienne had his workload significantly limited in the second half of last season, this game makes me think that we won't see many 15-carry games from Etienne. That usage would limit the running back's upside potential.
- The Texans were very balanced in their run-to-pass ratio. Knowing that Houston has an incredible trio of receivers, many thought that the team would be pass heavy. However, with Joe Mixon seeing plenty of room to run, he turned 33 touches into 178 yards and a TD. Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs each had between six-and-eight targets. Collins posted 117 yards and Diggs caught both of C.J. Stroud's TD passes. If the balanced offensive attack continues, we could see the receivers trading off big games.
- Anthony Richardson completed less than half of his passes. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 3.0 yards per carry. Michael Pittman posted 31 yards. Even though the Colts competed with the Texans, this was not an impressive performance. Fortunately, Richardson completed long TD passes for Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin while the QB also ran in a TD. Since the team has Shane Steichen running the offense, I assume this was just a slow start. Giving Indy the benefit of the doubt seems wise. That said, Richardson's accuracy was considered a major issue when he entered the league last year. He'll need to be better on short and intermediate passes for this offense to reach their potential and help Taylor and Pittman be big fantasy factors.
- The Bills shook off a slow start and were able to earn the win over the Cardinals. James Cook had 22 touches while his backups handled the ball just six times. For now, Cook appears to be in line for significant volume. Five different receivers saw between two-and-five targets, with Keon Coleman leading the group with four catches for 51 yards. Also, tight end Dalton Kincaid caught one pass for 11 yards. This was as good a matchup as the Bills could have hoped for, yet they looked mediocre on offense. I am worried that the lack of a high-end receiver will allow opposing defenses to load up defenders closer to the line than in the past. If that happens, we may not see big numbers for the Buffalo pass catchers. Finally, Josh Allen took a lot of big hits in this game. With no Stefon Diggs, teams could choose to be more aggressive in attacking the QB. Hopefully, Allen can continue to overcome the physical beatings he often has to endure.
- In a losing effort, the Cardinals top pass catchers did very little against the Bills. The trio of Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride combined for 39 yards. Slot receiver Greg Dortch outperformed the entire group by catching six passes for 47 yards. Despite turnover on defense, playing in Buffalo was not an easy draw. As the schedule lightens up, I expect the Cardinals to be a very good offense for fantasy while being led by Kyler Murray.
- After an offseason of optimism, the Falcons were mostly a disaster on offense. Drake London was held to 15 yards. The leading receiver was Ray-Ray McCloud, who caught four passes for 52 yards on seven targets. I'll give the Atlanta offense a pass here. They faced a relentless Pittsburgh pass rush. And despite playing at home, it was the Steelers' fans who were extremely loud in support of the road team. Very few of the Falcons' opponents will have the level of pass rush they faced on Sunday. I would expect the offense and fantasy options to reach their potential very soon
- At least George Pickens (85 yards) had a solid game for the Steelers. Facing a middling Atlanta defense, Pittsburgh kicked six field goals in a winning effort. The team was unable to sustain drives on the ground, as Najee Harris posted just 70 yards on 20 carries. Teammate Jaylen Warren was limited to four touches, though that may have had to do with the running back coming back from a preseason hamstring injury. It appears that Pickens is the focal point of the passing attack (as expected). Aside from the receiver, this offense will need to figure out how to jump start their running game, or it could be a long season.
- There probably isn't a team that came into Week 1 with worse vibes than the Bengals. Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson have been unhappy with their current contract situations. Higgins missed this game with a hamstring injury. Also, Chase didn't begin practicing until recently. The team didn't score a point until one minute remained in the third quarter. To make matters worse, they lost to the Patriots. It's possible the team gets back on track, but if the players remain unhappy, that is not a lock to happen. Aside from starting Ja'Marr Chase each week, it's fair to be concerned about Joe Burrow and Higgins (when he returns to action).
- I don't know how often the Patriots will win in 2024. They may not have many games they play with a lead. However, when the game script was positive, as it was in their victory over the Bengals, Rhamondre Stevenson proved how good he is. The veteran rushed 25 times for 120 yards and a TD. Yes, it was a cake matchup. But Stevenson took care of business. Otherwise, no other running back or receiver had more than 27 scrimmage yards in this game. It may be tough to use any other Patriot aside from Stevenson in weekly fantasy lineups.
- Sam Darnold had a successful opener while leading the Vikings to a blowout win over the Giants. Darnold was very accurate and threw a pair of TD passes. However, Aaron Jones was the star by posting 109 scrimmage yards and a TD. While playing with a lead, Darnold attempted just 24 passes. The low pass volume is why Justin Jefferson was targeted just six times. I expect the Vikings to have issues on defense, so they should have to throw the ball much more than they did this week. Jones, Jefferson and Addison (when healthy) should be strong fantasy options in most games.
- Daniel Jones did not look capable of leading an NFL offense in the season opener. The QB threw a pair of INTs, including a pick-six. However, since Jones put the team in a hole, Malik Nabers (seven targets) and Wan'Dale Robinson (12 targets) saw enough volume to post decent PPR performances. It may be difficult to start any Giants' players besides the WR duo unless they can put together a credible offense.
- Facing little resistance from a terrible Carolina team, the Saints won in blowout fashion. Despite attempting just 23 passes, Derek Carr threw 23 passes, and Chris Olave was targeted just twice. However, Alvin Kamara had 20 touches, which he turned into 110 yards and a TD. Games will definitely get tougher for the Saints. When that happens, their weak offensive line will ultimately be a major reflection of what we see from their skill-position players on a weekly basis. Kamara and Olave should see regular volume, but the other weapons may lack week-to-week consistency.
- As bad as Bryce Young was last year, he may have looked worse in Week 1 against the Saints. Fortunately, the Saints had a massive lead, so Young was able to run in a garbage-time score to salvage a modest fantasy performance. After completing 13 of 30 passes, I don't think it's a stretch to say that the QB is a long way from moving into the top-24 QBs in the league. If he continues to play this poorly, there may be very little fantasy production to go around for the Panthers offense.
- Last year, Will Levis showed a lot of limitations after he had a great career debut. Although Levis has better weapons this year, he is learning a new offense. Maybe that explains why he threw for 127 yards with two interceptions against the Bears. I have serious concerns about whether Levis is a starting caliber NFL starting QB. Unless he shows consistent signs of growth, it will be hard to recommend him for fantasy. Conversely, RB Tony Pollard had 19 touches, 94 scrimmage yards and a TD to eight touches for Tyjae Spears. Maybe this backfield is a hot-hand approach, but I have to think Pollard has the edge right now. Until proven otherwise, I will treat Pollard as an RB2 and Spears as a flex. In terms of the WRs, Levis will have to be better if we are going to expect strong numbers from Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.
- Caleb Williams got a victory in his NFL debut. He owes a debt of gratitude to the Chicago defense and special teams units. The rookie completed less than half of his passes for 93 yards. Keenan Allen did drop an easy TD, but regardless, Williams did not look good. In his defense, the Titans had the QB under heavy pressure all day. The Chicago coaching staff will need to figure out a way to improve the protection, or Williams may struggle more than expected. While Williams struggled, no Bears' player had more than 38 scrimmage yards. For now, start your Bears with tempered expectations.
- Facing the Cowboys defense is a tough draw for many teams. But playing Dallas without two starting tackles almost ensured the Browns offense had no chance for success today. Nobody played well on the Cleveland offense, but I am going to write this game off with the expectation they will be in much better shape in Week 2.
- While blowing out the Browns, the Dallas offense had to do very little to win. Ezekiel Elliott led the RBs with 40 yards and a TD before Rico Dowdle saw added work when the game was out of hand. CeeDee Lamb (61 yards) looked fine, but did most of his damage early in the contest. It was a great sign that the Cowboys shredded an elite Cleveland defense on the road. Now that Dak Prescott and Lamb have been paid, the duo should play at an elite level. However, Jake Ferguson left the game with a knee injury. If the injury is serious, that would be a serious blow to the Dallas offense.
- Until the Chargers pulled away late, the Raiders were in a tight game with their division rival. Zamir White led the backfield with 13 carries, but Alexander Mattison caught six passes and had the better fantasy day. This backfield could be game-script dependent. In games the Raiders are projected to win, White could be the better option. In underdog situations, it may be Mattison. It should be noted that Dylan Laube was inactive. Also, despite attempting 33 passes, Gardner MInshew targeted Davante Adams just six times. Adams will need to see a higher target share to justify his fantasy draft value.
- We may have found out who the lead RB is for the Chargers. While Gus Edwards was rushing for 2.4 yards per carry, J.K. Dobbins had a 61-yard run and a TD and turned 10 carries into 135 yards. Of course, this backfield may remain a timeshare, but this performance may give Dobbins a chance to seize control of the top role.
- It looks like the Broncos may have a season of struggles ahead of them. Bo Nix looked overmatched against the Seahawks. The rookie threw for 138 yards and a pair of interceptions. Josh Reynolds was the leading receiver with 45 yards. In addition, the top-three RBs combined for 64 yards on 20 carries. If this offense gets a cupcake matchup, the players may be viable for fantasy. Otherwise, it's fair to question if any of these players have weekly upside.
- After a close first half, the Seahawks pulled away from the Broncos. The only receiver over 29 yards was Tyler Lockett (77 yards). However, the good news is that Kenneth Walker ran for over five yards per carry while posting 103 yards and a TD. This wasn't the start we were hoping to see from the passing attack under new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, but this unit has time to grow into something better. For now, Walker is looking like he could be on his way to having his best season as a pro. However, Walker did injure his abdomen, so we'll need to wait on an update in terms of his status.
- Jayden Daniels had a great fantasy performance in his NFL debut. Daniels rushed for 88 yards and scored twice when the game was out of hand. Obviously, the Buccaneers are not a great defense, but Daniels simply took positive advantage of a great matchup. The running is real, so starting Daniels as a QB1 makes sense. Oddly enough, the two leading receivers were RBs Austin Ekeler (52 yards) and Brian Robinson (49 yards). Often, mobile QBs don't throw enough to RBs. For now, that is not the case for Daniels. Knowing the Washington defense will likely be bad, these RBs could be game-script proof going forward.
- Facing a terrible Washington defense, Baker Mayfield (four TDs), Chris Gowdin (83 yards, TD) and Mike Evans (61 yards, two TDs) were dominant. In the new offense led by coach Liam Coen, this trio could be solid almost every week. At RB, Rachaad White was dominant as a receiver (75 yards), but Bucky Irving appeared to be the superior runner. If that continues, this could become a timeshare faster than many may have imagined.
Injuries
The following players were injured and did not return to action
- Jordan Addison suffered an injury to his right ankle. Going into the game, the receiver was recovering from an injury to his left ankle, so this wasn't a reinjury. Ian Rapoport of NFL network is reporting the injury is not thought to be serious.
- Kenneth Walker injured his abdomen, but with the Seahawks being in control of the game, it's unclear as to whether he could have returned.
- Jake Ferguson went to the locker room with a knee issue. With Dallas blowing out the Browns, it's unknown as to whether the injury was serious.
- David Njoku injured his ankle.