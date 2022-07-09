Majors Value Meter: Open Championship Rankings

This article is part of our Majors Value Meter series.

Golfers playing LIV Golf will be in the field and, candidly, it is hard to gauge their prospects for a number of

These rankings were formulated before the completion of both the Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship. Four spots in the 156-man field at St. Andrews are being held for non-exempt golfers from both tournaments – three in Scotland who must finish top-10 and one in Kentucky who must finish top-5.

Temperatures are expected to be especially warm, meaning we could see some very low scores and a winning number than 20-under-par on the par-72, 7,305-yard course.

Woods won by nine strokes in 2000 at 19-under-par and then by five shots five years later. Oosthuizen finished seven clear at 16-under. Johnson claimed victory in a playoff after tying with both Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman at 15-under. So, all four winning scores fell between 14- and 19-under-par.

Often called the "Home of Golf," St. Andrews will host the world's oldest tournament for a record 30th time. The first instance came in 1873 – 149 years ago. This century, the Open Championship has been played at St. Andrews in 2000 (won by Tiger Woods ), 2005 (Woods), 2010 ( Louis Oosthuizen ) and 2015 ( Zach Johnson ).

This list is an asset for any betting format, from office pools to sportsbooks to fantasy golf and all offshoots.

Below are RotoWire's rankings for the historic 150th Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

This list is an asset for any betting format, from office pools to sportsbooks to fantasy golf and all offshoots.

Often called the "Home of Golf," St. Andrews will host the world's oldest tournament for a record 30th time. The first instance came in 1873 – 149 years ago. This century, the Open Championship has been played at St. Andrews in 2000 (won by Tiger Woods), 2005 (Woods), 2010 (Louis Oosthuizen) and 2015 (Zach Johnson).

Three of those were blowouts.

Woods won by nine strokes in 2000 at 19-under-par and then by five shots five years later. Oosthuizen finished seven clear at 16-under. Johnson claimed victory in a playoff after tying with both Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman at 15-under. So, all four winning scores fell between 14- and 19-under-par.

Temperatures are expected to be especially warm, meaning we could see some very low scores and a winning number than 20-under-par on the par-72, 7,305-yard course.

These rankings were formulated before the completion of both the Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship. Four spots in the 156-man field at St. Andrews are being held for non-exempt golfers from both tournaments – three in Scotland who must finish top-10 and one in Kentucky who must finish top-5.

Golfers playing LIV Golf will be in the field and, candidly, it is hard to gauge their prospects for a number of reasons. When in doubt, move them down the rankings, which is what we have done with most of them.

The golfers are broken down into five categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

The top 70 and ties will make the 36-hole cut. The six amateurs in the field are denoted with an (a).

Field changes and news updates will be noted in the comment section below.

FAVORITES

1. Rory McIlroy

McIlroy warrants the. topspot on this list. He still hasn't won a major since 2014, when he captured his lone Open Championship followed by second PGA Championship, but he finished top-8 in all three majors so far this year. Surrounded mostly by Americans among the top 10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, McIlroy is more comfortable on the links than any of them. In 12 Opens, he has recorded five top-5s.

2. Jon Rahm

Rahm was not successful at links golf early in his career, but he's gotten better. He tied for 11th at the 2019 Open and for third last year. He's also a two-time winner of the Irish Open. He has not been great in the 2022 majors, however, with a T27 at the Masters and a T48 at the PGA before improving to a tie for 12th at the U.S. Open last month.

3. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has been in only one Open, and it was last year when he tied for eighth. So much for needing a learning curve. He also tied for 12th last year at the Scottish Open (he missed the cut this year). After winning the Masters in April, Scheffler missed the cut at the PGA and then was co-runner-up at the U.S. Open.

4. Jordan Spieth

Spieth may be fooling people this year because outside of a few tournaments, including a win at the RBC Heritage and a runner-up at the Byron Nelson, he has not played well. His best major has been T34 at the PGA. But we cannot ignore his success in Open Championships, even when he was enduring four-year worldwide tailspin. Beginning in 2017, he's gone 1-9-20-2, finishing as runner-up last year to Collin Morikawa.

5. Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick surprisingly has not been great at the Open Championship. But consistent with the rest of his career arc, he's been better recently, tying for 20th in 2019 and for 26th last year. This will be an interesting test for the Englishman coming so soon after he broke through for his first major title at the U.S. Open. He played last week at the Scottish Open so he did have one tournament in between the two majors.

6. Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has historically been strong in the majors, though this one has been his weakest. That may not be the proper word. After all, he was runner in 2018. He finished 41st and 26th the next two times. Schauffele is coming off his first solo PGA Tour win in 3 ½ years at the Travelers. After missing the cut at the Masters, he was top-15 at the PGA and U.S. Open. He played in the Scottish Open.

7. Collin Morikawa

Morikawa has had a great career in the Open Championship: He's played in one and he won it, by two strokes over Jordan Spieth last year at Royal St. George's. It came without almost any links experience – he had finished far back the week before at the Scottish Open. Morikawa is still winless in 2022, but he has finished fifth at two of three majors. He's coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open

8. Shane Lowry

Before Lowry won at Royal Portrush in 2019, he had missed four straight Open cuts. In his title defense in 2021, he tied for 12th. Maybe Lowry has adjusted to the pressure of his most important tournament, but mostly he's just a better golfer. Lowry was one of the few big names to skip the Scottish Open, but he's coming off a top-10 at the Irish Open.

CONTENDERS

9. Justin Thomas

Thomas has played in five Opens but has only one top-25, and that was a tie for 11th in 2019. He was T40 last year. It's clearly been his worst major, though he has shown an affinity for links golf with top-10s at the Scottish Open in 2019 and 2021 before missing the cut there last week.

10. Will Zalatoris

Ranking Zalatoris this low may come back to bite us. We know he's been great in the other three majors. In his lone Open last year, he withdrew after hurting his back hitting out of thick rough in the first round. And maybe that happened because of inexperience. We don't think he'll make the same mistake again. Zalatoris played the Scottish Open last week but missed cut.

11. Tony Finau

Finau has not had a good major season, finishing no better than 30th in the first three. But over the past two-plus months he's otherwise been great, with two runners-up and another top-5. Finau's Open record might be a little overlooked. He's finished ninth, third and 15th in the past three, and he's never missed a cut in five starts.

12. Cameron Smith

Smith was 33rd at the Open last year, 20th in 2019. Those were his two best results in four starts. He really should be able to do better, especially now that he's had a number of links reps. Smith won twice early this year, then tied for third at the Masters, but has not notched another top-10 since then. He's coming off a made cut at the Scottish Open.

13. Sam Burns

Burns is clearly one of the best golfers in the world. He doesn't have much links experience. He tied for 76th in his lone Open last year. But the week before, he tied for 18th at the Scottish Open – not traditional Scottish links at the Renaissance Club but the next best thing. Burns also played last week at the Scottish Open and made the cut, another positive indicator.

14. Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay has played in three Opens and gotten progressively worse, from T12 in 2018 to T41 in 2019 to a missed cut last year. For a good of a player as he is, even though links is not his forte, he should do better. Cantlay has two runners-up and a third so far in 2022 and had consecutive top-15s at the U.S. Open and Travelers before making the cut at the Scottish Open.

15. Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton is a real wild card. He's good enough to win the Open. He's inconsistent enough to miss the cut. Incredibly, he's made only three of nine cuts at the Open – but he's also finished fifth (2016) and sixth (2019). That's Hatton in a nutshell. Just when it looked like he was heading in the right direction with a T13 at the PGA Championship, he tied for 56th at the U.S. Open, then missed the cut at the Irish Open. But then he made the cut at the Scottish Open.

16. Tommy Fleetwood

It seems that the worse the weather, the better Fleetwood's chances. Unfortunately for him, the weather is looking pretty good for St. Andrews. He was runner-up to Shane Lowry in terrible conditions at Royal Portrush in 2019, part of a run of four straight made cuts that included a T12 in 2018 and a T33 last year. Fleetwood was 14th at the Masters in April and fifth at the PGA before missing the U.S. Open cut. He's coming off a made cut at the Scottish Open.

17. Louis Oosthuizen

Oosthuizen has been great in all the majors and especially the Open, with a win, a runner-up and a tie for third, which came last year. He's been horrible this year, withdrawing from the Masters, tying for 60th at the PGA and missing the cut at the U.S. Open. Further, his competition of late in LIV events has been substandard. It's hard to know how "major-ready" Oosthuizen's game is at this point.

18. Dustin Johnson

Candidly, LIV complicates things for Johnson. It's impossible to gauge the quality of the golf in the LIV events and we don't know how LIV golfers will be received at the "Home of Golf." What we do know is that Johnson can brush this stuff aside better than anybody else. He was slumping before LIV, and his only PGA Tour stroke-play top-10 this year was at THE PLAYERS in March. He tied for eighth at the Open last year.

19. Max Homa

Homa has shown vast improvement in majors over the past year – he's made every cut, beginning with a T40 in his first Open in 2021. He made the cut at the Scottish Open and, in an effort to get as much links prep as he can get, he played another 18 holes on Friday on another course after his round at the Renaissance Club was completed.

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama began his Open career with a tie for sixth in 2013 then added a pair of top-20s. But he's missed his past two cuts and didn't play in 2021. After winning the Sony in January, Matsuyama had a good Masters (T14) and an excellent U.S. Open (solo fourth).

21. Ryan Fox

One of the hottest players going on the DP World Tour, the New Zealander has soared into the top-50 in the world rankings. In his past 10 starts before the Scottish Open, Fox had a win, three runners-up, a third and two more top-10s. He also missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month, Fox has played in five Opens and made four cuts with a best of T16 in 2019. He made the cut at the Scottish Open.

22. Seamus Power

This is probably the first big surprise. It's hard to discount what the 35-year-old Power has done in the first three majors of this year, which are also the first three of his career: T27, T9, T12. That means he's never played in a Open Championship, and we can't dismiss the nerves he should feel as an Irishman. Power has been playing great all year and his nerves held up pretty well in tying for 30th at the Irish Open two weeks ago.



23. Brooks Koepka

Koepka was not the same guy even before going to LIV – maybe that's why he went to LIV. Injuries have taken their toll. After missing the cut at the Masters, he's finished 55th at both the PGA and U.S. Open. Koepka has been great at the Open through the years, with top-10s in four of his past five starts, including sixth last year. We think he will try extra hard this year to show the LIV haters.

24. Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre has struggled over the past 12 months, falling from a top-50 golfer to one who's outside the top-100. And he just missed the cut at the Scottish Open. But he had a top-25 at the Masters, where he'd played well before. This no doubt will be a special week for the Scotsman, who has finished in the top-10 in both of his Opens in 2019 and 2021.

25. Justin Rose

Rose turns 42 at the end of this month and his game is no longer as consistent as it used to be. He's ranked around 50th in the world and combines good weeks with bad. In the past three Opens, he's gone from runner-up to Francesco Molinari in 2018 to T20 in 2019 to T46 last year. Rose missed the cut at the Masters, then tied for 13th at the PGA and was 37th at the U.S. Open. He's coming off a made cut at the Scottish Open. He could finish top-25 this week or miss the cut.

MAKING THE CUT

26. Jordan Smith

Smith has been tearing up the DP World Tour in 2022, with two runners-up, three more top-10s and only one missed cut. He was ranked 246th at the end of last year but now sits 122nd. It's clearly the best stretch of golf in the 29-year-old Englishman's career. Smith moved way up in class at the Scottish Open against the very best in the world – and he made the cut. He's missed the cut in his lone Open in 2018.

27. Viktor Hovland

Hovland is still looking for his first top-10 in major; he's played in 11 of them. His best has been a tie for 12th, done as low amateur at the 2019 U.S. Open – and last year at the Open Championship. Hovland had a quality spring with consecutive top-10s at Riviera, Bay Hill and THE PLAYERS. But zero top-10s since then. He's coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open.

28. Joaquin Niemann

Niemann has played in two Opens, missing the cut in 2019 and tying for 51st last year. So, some improvement. He was tuning up at the Scottish Open and reached the weekend. Niemann made the cut at all three majors this year with a top-25 at the PGA. He's missed only two cuts all year, one at the recent Travelers.

29. Corey Conners

The Canadian wouldn't seem like a good match for links golf, but he tied for 15th last year in his second Open start (a missed cut in 2019). Conners was sixth at the Masters – but he always does well there – then MCed at both the PGA and U.S. Open before also missing the cut at the Scottish Open.

30. Adam Scott

This will be Scott's 22nd Open, and he's been on a great run there since 2012. But his two worst results during that stretch have come in the past two Opens – a missed cut in 2019 and a T46 last year. Scott does not miss many cuts anywhere, and he's still ranked 42nd, but he also doesn't play much anymore. His last start was the U.S. Open, where he tied for 14th.

31. Webb Simpson

Simpson has missed only one cut in nine Opens, and his results the past three years have been very good: T12, T30 and T19 last year. He was T40 at St. Andrews in 2015. Simpson has taken a step back the past year or so and now sits outside the top-60 in the world. He still has some good weeks, such as T20 at the PGA and T13 recently at the Travelers.

32. Aaron Wise

Wise has made the cut in his past seven majors starts, including all four in 2017 when he played in his lone Open, tying for 41st. It's a bit surprising he passed on the Scottish Open this year. Wise had a very good spring to surge into the top-50 in the world and qualify for St. Andrews, notably with his runner-up at the Memorial.

33. Harris English

English has made the cut in five of his six Opens, with a T48 last year and a T68 in 2015. After missing many months recovering from hip surgery, he made the cut at the U.S. Open, then had a top-20 at the Travelers before making the cut at the Scottish Open.

34. Patrick Reed

Reed has earned lifetime membership on the DP World Tour, but it's not based on his Open results. He's missed three cuts in seven starts, along with three top-25s. He missed the cut last year. Reed's game was in a freefall even before he went to LIV, with only one top-25 in his past 14 starts pre-LIV.

35. Sergio Garcia

This will be Garcia's 25th Open Championship. He's missed only five cuts and has 10 top-10, notably runners-up in 2008 and 2014. One of the most beloved of European Ryder Cup heroes arrives this year as a LIVer, and one who has been most vocal about treatment and reaction from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

36. Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau has had three starts post-wrist surgery: missed cut at the Memorial, T56 at the U.S. Open, then the LIV event in Portland (that result doesn't even matter to us). DeChambeau has missed two cuts in four Opens and his best showing was T33 last year.

37. Marc Leishman

Leishman had a great run at the Open from 2014 to 2017, during which he had three top-6s. The highlight was his playoff loss to Zach Johnson at St. Andrews in 2015, so he clearly can play on this course. But Leishman has also missed his last two Open cuts and has not played very well overall, falling out of the top-50 in the world. He also was just T14 at the U.S. Open before missing the cut at the Scottish Open.

38. Thomas Pieters

Pieters' career has been revitalized with two DP World Tour wins in the past year that have vaulted him inside the top-40 in the world rankings. He's played in four Opens and never missed a cut, but also doesn't have a top-25. Pieters didn't even qualify last year. He tied for 37th a couple of weeks back at the Irish Open.

39. Adri Arnaus

The rising Spaniard has played in two majors already this year, impressively tying for 30th at the PGA before a missed cut at the U.S. Open. This will be his second Open Championship after a missed cut in 2019. Adri has a win, a runner-up and a third on the DP World Tour in 2022. He missed the cut at the Irish Open before making the cut at the Scottish Open.

40. Joohyung Kim

Just a few weeks after turning 20, the Korean will play in his first Open Championship. He's coming off a top-25 at the U.S. Open. Kim also had an impressive showing at the Byron Nelson with a tie for 17th. He's coming off a made cut at the Scottish Open.

41. Gary Woodland

Woodland has made seven straight Open cuts before missing the past two in 2019 and 2021. That coincides with his game heading south soon after he won the 2019 U.S. Open. But Woodland has had some great weeks of late, including a tie for 10th at the U.S. Open, plus top-5s at the Honda and Bay Hill. He made the cut last week at the Scottish Open.

42. Mackenzie Hughes

Hughes had quite the Open debut last year with a tie for sixth. He's also made the Masters cut the past two years and had top-25s both years at the U.S. Open. So he's showing the bright light of the majors doesn't slow him down. The Canadian finished in the top-25 at the Travelers before missing the cut at the Scottish Open.

43. Jason Kokrak

The guy most closely linked to Saudi Arabia before LIV still has not gone to LIV (and he may not at all). Kokrak is set for his fourth Open, and he's made the past two cuts, including T26 last year. After a T14 at the Masters, he finished far back at the PGA and missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

44. Adrian Meronk

Here's another guy U.S.-based golf fans are just finding out about. Meronk won the Irish Open a couple of weeks ago to become the first golfer from Poland to win on the DP World Tour. In his six starts before the win, he had three top-3s. He has zoom to No. 64 in the world. But Meronk is coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open. He made news at the U.S. Open last year when he became the first golfer from Poland to play in men's major.

45. Lee Westwood

Another LIV guy, Westwood is set for his 27th Open. He's made his past six cuts, including T59 last year. He can still compete at his favorite courses – he was just 14th at the Masters. But he missed three straight non-LIV cuts after that. Westwood tied for 49th at the Open at St. Andrews in 2015.

46. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The South African is set for his third Open after a missed cut in 2019 and a T53 last year. That followed a made cut at the Scottish Open, where he again made the cut last week. Bezuidenhout qualified after recording his best finish on the PGA Tour with a runner-up at the John Deere.

47. Danny Willett

For all the inconsistency that Willett displays on a golf course, he's been pretty consistent at the Open, making seven of nine cuts with four top-25s. He's finished sixth twice, including in 2019. The former Masters champion tied for 12th at Augusta in April. Willett was coming off a missed cut at the Travelers and then missed again at the Scottish Open.

48. Bernd Wiesberger

Yet another LIV guy, the Austrian has played in seven Opens and made five cuts. That includes the past two editions and also 2015 at St. Andrews, though none was a top-30. Before leaving for LIV, Wiesberger made seven straight worldwide cuts, including at the PGA Championship. He and other LIVs then were allowed into the BMW International Open, and he made the cut there, as well.

49. Talor Gooch

One of the more vocal of the LIV guys, Gooch tied for 33rd at his first Open last year. He also had good results at the Masters (T14) and PGA (T20) earlier this year before MCing at the U.S. Open.

50. Sungjae Im

Im has been around for five years, yet he's played in only one Open – a missed cut in 2019. He played the Scottish Open last week as a tuneup but missed the cut. It's been an odd year for Im, who is still ranked 23rd. Despite four top-10s hasn't really contended for a title. Im was eighth at the Masters, missed the PGA with COVID and missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

51. Lucas Herbert

Herbert was ranked 204th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation last week, which happened to be dead last. But he's somehow in the top-50 OWGR with a number of good results on the season, including a top-10 at Bay Hill and top-15 at the PGA Championship. He just missed the cut at the Scottish Open but was fourth the two previous years. Herbert was ninth last week at the Irish Open. He missed the cut at the Open last year after making it in his first appearance in 2018.

52. Kevin Kisner

Kisner doesn't seem like he's cut out for the Open, yet he's made the cut in five of his six tries, highlighted by a runner-up in 2018. That's his lone top-25. He didn't play in the Scottish Open last year or this year. Kisner was riding five straight missed cuts, including at the PGA and U.S. Open, before tying for sixth at the Travelers last time out.

53. Kevin Na

Na has made the cut in his past five Opens, though he hasn't been there since 2018. He tied for 58th at St. Andrews in 2015. Before leaving for LIV, Na had top-25s at the Masters and PGA, then a missed cut at the U.S. Open.

54. Justin Harding

Yet another LIV guy, the South African was granted entry into the Scottish Open through a British court. He made the cut. Harding was 19th at the Open last year and 41st in 2019. He tied for 71st at the PGA in May. Partly because of LIV, he's recently fallen out of the top-100 in the world.

55. Cameron Tringale

Tringale has been in three Opens and made two cuts – last year's T26 and a tie for 58th in 2015. He's coming off his best major finish by far, a tie for 14th at the U.S. Open. Tringale was the 36-hole leader at the Scottish Open.

56. Dylan Frittelli

It has not been a good year for Frittelli, who has fallen to 149th in the world. But he's back this year because he finished fifth last year. He also was T32 in 2019. Frittelli hasn't been missing many cuts – just four in 16 starts in 2022 – but he made another on the links last week at the Scottish Open.

57. Sam Horsfield

The young Englishman who also is a LIV guy tied for 67th in his Open debut last year. He missed the cut at both the PGA and U.S. Open earlier this year. In his start right before the two majors, he won the Soudal Open in his most recent DP World Tour event.

58. Harold Varner III

Varner was a late WD from the Scottish Open and no reason was given, so that's definitely something to monitor. He missed the cut at last year's Open and made the cut in his only other appearance in 2016. Varner followed up a win in Saudi Arabia in February with some other good results, notably a T6 at THE PLAYERS, a top-25 at the Masters and a T3 at Harbour Town, plus a made cut at the PGA.

59. Abraham Ancer

Ancer was amid a largely down 2022 before heading to LIV. He did finish ninth at the PGA championship for his lone stroke-play top-10 all year – other than the tournament in Saudi Arabia in February. Ancer has been in three Opens, finally making a cut last year with a T59.

60. Sebastian Munoz

Munoz is coming of his best career major, a tie for 14th at the U.S. Open, giving him 12 straight made cuts before he fell a shot short at the Scottish Open. Munoz is zero for two at the Open Championship, missing cuts in 2017 and last year.

61. Min Woo Lee

The young Australian missed the cut last week in defense of his title at the Scottish Open before playing in his second Open Championship. He missed the cut last year. Lee had two good majors in the States earlier this year, tying for 14th at the Masters and for 27th at the U.S. Open, sandwiching a missed cut at the PGA.

62. Keegan Bradley

Bradley has had some success at the Open, with three top-20s in a four-year span from 2013-16. He missed cut in 2015. He also missed at the past two Opens. Bradley has had a great 2022 to move to 41st in the world, and recently tied for seventh at the U.S. Open. He missed the cut ;last week at the Scottish Open.

63. Billy Horschel

The No. 15-ranked golfer in the world is also horrible at the Open Championship. Horschel has made only two of seven cuts, though those two happened to be last year's T53 and 2015's T30 at St. Andrews. Horschel smartly was getting some links reps at the Scottish Open, though he missed the cut. He made it there last year.

64. Pablo Larrazabal

The 39-year-old Spaniard who recently went to LIV has been in seven Opens, but none since 2017, and has made three cuts. Larrazabal is back because he won twice on the DP World Tour just before heading to LIV, then was fifth at the BMW International Open after the LIVers were allowed in.

65. Stewart Cink

Cink is one of the few guys in the field to have played in every St. Andrews Open this century: T41 in 2000, MC in 2005, T48 in 2010 and T20 in 2015. Of course, he also won at Turnberry in 2009. Cink missed the cut at the Open last year after tying for 20th in 2019. He recently had a top-25 at the PGA. It's been a bumpy season for the 49-year-old. He made the cut at the Scottish Open.

66. Keith Mitchell

Mitchell has missed the cut in both of his Opens, but this is his best year on Tour and he just made the cut at the Scottish Open. That followed top-10s at both the Travelers and Canadian Open. Mitchell tied for 34th at the PGA and was 13th at THE PLAYERS.

67. Richard Bland

The 49-year-old Bland has played in three Opens, and boy have they been spaced apart: missed cut in 1998, T22 in 2017 and T67 last year. He's coming off a made cut at the U.S. Open, but missed three in a row before that, including at Colonial and the PGA. Bland is another LIV guy.

68. Marcus Armitage

The 199th-ranked Englishman is set for his third Open after tying for 53rd last year. He also made the cut last week at the Scottish Open, as he did last year there. Armitage won for the first time on the DP World Tour at last year's Porsche European Open. He's made 11 of 13 cuts in 2022.

69. Ian Poulter

We think of Europe when we think of Poulter because of his incredible success in the Ryder Cup. But that has not mirrored his results at the Open Championship. This will be his 20th and, while he's had a runner-up and a tie for third through the years, he's also missed seven cuts. That includes four of the past six times, though he did tie for 26th last year. Now with LIV, Poulter is coming off a bad missed cut at the Scottish Open after litigating his way into the tournament. He is now ranked 100th in the world, a tumble that began long before his move to LIV.

70. Tiger Woods

Woods barely made it through four rounds at the Masters, then couldn't make it through four at the PGA, causing him to miss the U.S. Open. He said all along he wanted to play St. Andrews. It is maybe the easiest walk in all of golf, but we're not sure that will be enough for him to get to the weekend. It should be a close call. Woods did not look great last week at the JP McManus pro-am in Ireland – we're not even talking about golf, just mobility. He said he doesn't know how much more championship-level golf his oft-injured body has left, so we never know when we'll be seeing Woods for the final time. This may not be the last, but his comments sure made it sound as if this will be one of the last. Let's hope we get to see four rounds.

BORDERLINE

71. Mito Pereira

Pereira played at the Scottish Open in advance of his first Open Championship and he missed the cut after a second-round 81. He's surprised us before in just his second career at the PGA Championship, but it's hard to know how he'll do on a true links course. Besides, after his near-miss at the PGA in May, Pereira then missed the cut at the U.S. Open and Travelers before missing again at the Scottish Open.

72. Cameron Young

One of the top candidates for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Young tuned up for his Open Championship debut by playing in the Scottish Open. It didn't go well, with a bad missed cut. Earlier this year, he tied for third at the PGA, sandwiching missed cuts at the Masters and U.S. Open. Young had played only twice since his great run of podium finishes culminating at the PGA. Besides the Open MC, he tied for 60th at the Memorial. And now there's this Scottish Open MC.

73. Guido Migliozzi

The Italian has fallen outside the top-100 in the world during 2022 and even outside the top-150. But he's been showing signs of late, making four of his past six cuts including not only last week's Scottish Open but the U.S. Open, where he tied for 14th. Migliozzi missed the cut at his lone Open Championship last year.

74. Chris Kirk

Kirk has played in three Opens, missing two cuts, including last year. He tied for 19th in 2014. This year has been Kirk's best on the PGA Tour in some time. He tied for fifth at the PGA Championship, the lone major of the first three that he qualified for. Kirk tied for seventh at the Canadian Open, his final start before making the cut the Scottish Open.

75. Haotong Li

Li famously tied for third in his first Open in 2017. But he's missed the cut the past two years. This will be his 14th career major and his first in 2022. He had a huge playoff win over Thomas Pieters a couple of weeks ago at the BMW International Open. Li made the cut last week at the Scottish Open.

76. Dean Burmester

The South African ranked No. 92 in the world tied for 40th at last year's Open. He was in the PGA in May but MCed. Burmester made the cut last week at the Scottish Open, where he tied for 35th last year. Before last week he had been slumping, missing five of six cuts, including at the Irish Open.

77. Laurie Canter

The Englishman played in his third career major, tying for 48th at the PGA, before joining LIV. He's played in two Opens, missing the cut in 2010 and making it in 2017. Canter played in last year's Scottish Open and made the cut. He didn't play this year. He's made 10 of 12 cuts this year.

78. Padraig Harrington

Primarily a Champions Tour golfer – he just won the U.S. Senior Open – Harrington impressively is still ranked inside the top-200. He made the cut at Bay Hill and he was just 30th at the Irish Open before missing the cut at the Scottish Open. The two-time Open champion tied for 20th at St. Andrews in both 2000 and 2015.

79. Brian Harman

Harman has made only two cuts in six Opens, but one of them was last year when he tied for 19th. He missed the cut at St. Andrews in 2015. Harman also missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week but before that he tied for eighth at the Travelers.

80. Paul Casey

The most recent LIV addition has not played anywhere since withdrawing from the WGC Match Play in late March. We'll see whether he even plays this week. Casey has made the past four Open cuts, two of them being top-15s.

81. Francesco Molinari

Molinari has actually climbed back inside the top-200 with some decent weeks – top-20 at the Byron Nelson, T26 at the Memorial – but he's far from where he was when winning the Open at Carnoustie in 2018. He's made three of six major cuts the past two years, missing last year at the Open and making one this year at the PGA. Molinari missed the cut last week at the Scottish Open.

82. Erik van Rooyen

Van Rooyen has been slumping this year and for a few years in majors, having missed six straight cuts, including all three this year and last year's Open. But in his first two Opens in 2018 and 2019, he registered top-20s. Van Rooyen has made only one of his past seven cuts overall, a tie for 10th at Harbour Town. That stretch included an MC at the Scottish Open last week.

83. J.T. Poston

Poston has never played in an Open but arrives on a major heater, with four recent top-10s culminating with his win at the John Deere. He's made the cut in three of seven career majors, but this will be his first in 2022. Poston tied for 40th at last year's U.S. Open.

84. Russell Henley

Henley will play in his eighth Open. He's made only three cuts so far, lastly in 2018. He also tied for 20th in 2015 at St. Andrews. Henley has missed only two cuts in 12 starts all year. One of them was last time out at the U.S. Open. He made the cut at the Masters and PGA.

85. Sahith Theegala

Theegala was the first alternate into the field after Daniel Berger was forced out with a back injury. This will be his first Open Championship and second major – he missed the cut at the 2021 U.S. Open. Theegala has made 11 straight cuts, including a top-5 at the Memorial and runner-up at the Travelers, but merely making the cut this week will be a huge hurdle for the PGA Tour rookie.

LONG SHOTS

86. Phil Mickelson

Since finishing as runner-up to Henrik Stenson in 2016, Mickelson has missed three of four Open cuts, including the past two years. He also missed the cut last month at the U.S. Open in his only major of 2022. Mickelson hasn't even looked good in the first two LIV events, though it's hard to determine what's good and what's not. This will be his 117th career major and his 28th Open. It's hard to envision a scenario where he reaches the weekend.

87. Sepp Straka

6th major, 1st Open, No. 56 OWGR

88. Luke List

16th major, 3rd Open (T39, 2018), No. 60 OWGR

89. Tom Hoge

9th major, 1st Open, ranked No. 43 OWGR

90. Si Woo Kim

23rd major, 4th Open (T67, 2018), No. 65 OWGR

91. Chan Kim

12th major, 4th Open (T11, 2017), No. 113 OWGR

92. Nicolai Hojgaard

3rd major, 2nd Open (MC, 2018), No. 108 OWGR

93. Emiliano Grillo

20th major, 6th Open (T12, 2021), No. 125 OWGR

94. K.H. Lee

8th major, 1st Open, No. 40 OWGR

95. Victor Perez

9th major, 2nd Open (MC, 2021), No. 101 OWGR

96. Takumi Kanaya

8th major, 3rd Open (2 MCs), No. 94 OWGR

97. Garrick Higgo

6th major, 2nd Open (MC, 2021), No. 127 OWGR

98. Shaun Norris

10th majors, 5th Open (T61, 2018), No. 84 OWGR

99. Henrik Stenson

64th major, 17th Open (won, 2016), No. 155 OWGR

100. Jason Scrivener

4th major, 2nd Open (MC, 2021), No. 203 OWGR

101. Richard Mansell

3rd major, 2nd Open (T74, 2021), No. 295 OWGR

102. Shugo Imahira

10th major, 3rd Open (2 MCs), No. 87 OWGR.

103. Thomas Detry

5th major, 2nd Open (MC, 2021), No. 175 OWGR

104. Zach Johnson

72nd major, 17th Open (won, 2015), No. 278 OWGR

105. Scott Vincent

1st major, No. 96 OWGR

106. Wyndham Clark

5th major, 1st Open, No. 239 OWGR

107. John Catlin

3rd major, 2nd Open (MC, 2021), No. 186 OWGR

108. Fabrizio Zanotti

5th major, 3rd Open (2 MCs), No. 237 OWGR

109. Alexander Bjork

6th major, 4th Open (3 MCs), No. 160 OWGR

110. Zander Lombard

4th major, 4th Open (T66, 2016), No. 367 OWGR

111. Kazuki Higa

1st major, No. 73 OWGR

112. Brad Kennedy

5th major, 4th Open (3 MCs), No. 134 OWGR

113. Ashley Chesters

3rd major, 3rd Open (T12, 2015), No. 517 OWGR

114. Thriston Lawrence

1st major, No. 133 OWGR

115. Keita Nakajima (a)

3rd major, 1st Open, 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion and 2021 McCormack Medal winner, No. 269 OWGR

116. Sihwan Kim

1st major, No. 144 OWGR

117. Sadom Kaewkanjana

2nd major, 1st Open, No. 121 OWGR

118. Yuto Katsuragawa

1st major, No. 124 OWGR

119. Minkyu Kim

1st major, No. 226 OWGR

120. Anthony Quayle

1st major, No. 216 OWGR

121. Jediah Morgan

2nd major, 1st Open, No. 262 OWGR

122. Filippo Celli (a)

1st major, 2022 European Amateur champion, TCU junior, No. 1,806 OWGR

123. Ernie Els

10th major, 31st Open (won, 2002 & 2012), No. 1,806 OWGR

124. Matthew Jordan

1st major, No. 297 OWGR

125. John Parry

3rd major, 1st Open, No. 574 OWGR

126. Mingyu Cho

1st major, No. 342 OWGR

127. Stephen Dodd

7th major, 4th Open (3 MCs), age 55, 2021 Senior Open champion, No. 1,806 OWGR

128. Aaron Jarvis (a)

2nd major, 1st Open, 2022 Latin America Amateur champion, No. 1,806 OWGR

129. Dimi Papadatos

2nd major, 2nd Open (MC, 2019), No. 359 OWGR

130. David Law

1st major, No. 368 OWGR

131. Darren Clarke

77th major, 30th Open (won, 2011), No. 1,806 OWGR

132. Ben Campbell

1st major, No. 426 OWGR

133. Lars van Meijel

1st major, No. 571 OWGR

134. Justin De Los Santos

1st major, No. 498 OWGR

135. Matthew Griffin

2nd major, 2nd Open (MC, 2017), No. 738 OWGR

136. Jorge Fernandez-Valdes

1st major, No. 546 OWGR

137. Oliver Farr

1st major, No. 776 OWGR

138. Aldrich Potgieter (a)

1st major, 2022 British Amateur champion, No. 1,806 OWGR

139. Barclay Brown (a)

1st major, no world ranking

140. Paul Lawrie

45th major, 27th Open, (won, 1999), last played the Open in 2019, No. 1,806 OWGR

141. Sam Bairstow (a)

2nd major, 2nd Open (MC, 2021), No. 1,806 OWGR

142. Marco Penge

1st major, No. 474 OWGR

143. Jamie Rutherford

1st major, No. 515 OWGR

144. David Carey

1st major, No. 906 OWGR

145. Robert Dinwiddie

5th major, 3rd Open (2 MCs), No. 1772 OWGR

146. Matt Ford

1st major, No. 1087 OWGR

147. John Daly

77th major, 24th Open (won, 1995), No. 1,806 OWGR

148. Jack Floydd

1st major, no world ranking

149. Ronan Mullarney

1st major, No. 1,806 OWGR

150. Alex Wrigley

1st major, no world ranking

151. David Duval

61st major, 24th Open (won, 2001), last played the Open in 2019, No. 1,806 OWGR

152. Mark Calcavecchia

90th major, 31st Open (won, 1989), last played in the Open since 2018, no world ranking

–––––––––––––––––––––––––

Justin Leonard (1997, Royal Troon), Ben Curtis (2003, Royal St. George's) and Todd Hamilton (2004, Royal Troon) all qualified as former champions but elected not to play.

Daniel Berger qualified but withdrew with an injured back.