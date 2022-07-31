WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 31

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Danielle Robinson G IND LVA 5100 26.24 5.2 Brianna Turner F PHO @NY 6300 31.91 5.1 Dearica Hamby F LVA @IND 5700 27.58 4.8 Destanni Henderson G IND LVA 3600 17.41 4.8 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA MIN 5100 24.12 4.7

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Destanni Henderson G IND LVA 4400 17.92 4.1 Brianna Turner F PHO @NY 8000 30.97 3.9 Danielle Robinson G IND LVA 6700 26.19 3.9 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA MIN 6300 24.4 3.9 Allie Quigley G CHI @CON 6900 25.94 3.8

at Connecticut Sun (-5.5) Chicago Skyat Connecticut Sun(-5.5)

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker C Illness OUT 8/2/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Bria Hartley G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Sun

Chicago

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sky and the Sun features two of the top three teams in offensive efficiency, but the Sun are favored to win at home.

The Sky will be without a significant contributor once again Sunday since Candace Parker will miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Emma Meesseman saw an uptick in playing time Friday against the Liberty, while Azura Stevens took on a starting role. Stevens scored in double figures for a second consecutive matchup despite shooting just 35.7 percent from the floor. Courtney Vandersloot has also been productive since returning to the court, and she came within one assist of a double-double Friday while posting her second-highest scoring total of the season with 23 points. Kahleah Copper has posted double-doubles in two of her last five regular-season appearances, averaging 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.4 minutes per game during that time.

The Sun enter Sunday's matchup having won six of their last seven games, and Alyssa Thomas has been a significant reason for their success. Thomas has posted four consecutive double-doubles, averaging 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 36.3 minutes per game during that time. Brionna Jones returned to a reserve role Thursday against the Storm but remained productive while shooting 4-for-7 from the floor. She's scored in double figures in eight consecutive matchups and has averaged 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game across that span. Jonquel Jones reclaimed her starting role Thursday but remained somewhat limited, totaling nine points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 25 minutes. DeWanna Bonner has been somewhat inconsistent on the scoreboard recently but is coming off a double-double Thursday against Seattle. She's topped 10 points in five of her last eight games and has averaged 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game over that stretch.

Phoenix Mercury (-1.5) at New York Liberty

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Liberty

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Hip OUT 8/2/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney G Knee OUT 8/2/2022 Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Liberty

Phoenix

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury have won their last two games as they compete for a playoff spot, while the Liberty have dropped six of their last seven matchups.

Phoenix will be playing without Diamond DeShields for a fourth consecutive game as she continues to deal with a hip injury. In her absence, Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Jennie Simms have taken on additional run. Turner's impact has been somewhat limited given her lofty DFS salary, while Cunningham has shown slightly more upside given her combination of scoring and rebounds. However, she was held in check Thursday against the Sparks, posting just eight points, a rebound, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes. The team's recent success has been driven by Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi. Diggins-Smith is a well-rounded contributor on a consistent basis and has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game. Taurasi has topped 20 points in five of her last six appearances, averaging 25.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.7 minutes per game during that time.

New York went on a slight run in late June, but the team has cooled off in July as its playoff chances dwindle. Sabrina Ionescu has been the team's top performer this year but has been held without a double-double in each of her last six appearances. Over that stretch, she's averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game. Natasha Howard has complemented Ionescu's production for most of the year and has been especially productive recently, posting three consecutive double-doubles heading into Sunday's matchup. Production outside of Ionescu and Howard has been hard to predict on a game-by-game basis, but Marine Johannes and Stefanie Dolson have shown glimpses of promise on the scoreboard. Han Xu has come off the bench but has scored at least nine points while hauling in at least six rebounds in her last two appearances.

Las Vegas Aces (-17.5) at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Aces vs. Fever

Las Vegas

The Aces have no injuries to report.

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kelsey Mitchell G Foot OFS 10/1/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Fever

Las Vegas

Indiana

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Aces and the Fever features one of the top teams in the league against one of the worst, but the teams have the top two rankings in the league in terms of pace.

The Aces have been one of the most productive teams in the WNBA this season, and they were recently rewarded with the Commissioner's Cup title. They had an ugly loss to Atlanta on July 19 but have won six of their last seven matchups. A'ja Wilson has scored at least 20 points in each of her last eight regular-season appearances, averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.3 minutes per game across that span. She has the highest salary on both platforms Sunday and has been a reliable source of production, but the team could choose to lighten her load if the score gets out of hand against the Fever. Kelsey Plum has also been a prolific scorer for Las Vegas, topping 20 points in five of her last seven appearances while averaging 21.0 points and 3.6 assists in 29.3 minutes per game over that stretch. Jackie Young has cooled off slightly following her dominant start to the season but has still averaged 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Chelsea Gray has been a slightly more unreliable contributor but was recently named the Commissioner's Cup MVP and has averaged 13.1 points, 6.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game over the last seven regular-season matchups.

The Fever have struggled all season and recently got some bad news when they learned that Kelsey Mitchell will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. Mitchell was the team's top contributor in 2022, while her absence should create more opportunities for backcourt contributors like Tiffany Mitchell and Destanni Henderson. Henderson was productive off the bench during Friday's blowout loss to the Aces, totaling 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes. Rookie NaLyssa Smith should have the chance to take on more of a leading role down the stretch, and she's averaged 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Queen Egbo has scored in double figures in three of her last five outings, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game during that time.

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics (-2.5)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Mystics

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Mystics

Seattle

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm and Mercury are expected to engage in one of the most competitive games on the slate, but the matchup features two of the top defenses in the league, and the teams are the bottom two clubs in the league in pace.

The Storm won Saturday's meeting against Washington, while Breanna Stewart led the way once again. She's played at least 30 minutes in five consecutive games and has averaged 20.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game over that stretch. She's gotten help in the frontcourt recently from Tina Charles, who has taken on a starting role over the last four games while Ezi Magbegor has retreated to the bench. Charles has been a consistent threat for double-doubles since claiming a spot in the starting rotation, averaging 17.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Jewell Loyd has had strong production on the scoreboard, posting double-digit scoring totals in eight of the last nine matchups while averaging 15.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game during that time. Sue Bird has logged at least five assists in seven of her last eight games but has been a fairly unreliable DFS contributor during her final WNBA season.

The Mystics had won five of six games prior to Saturday's loss to Seattle, but Washington got a significant boost since Elena Delle Donne was back on the court Saturday. Delle Donne put up 22 points against Seattle and has now topped 20 points in five of her last six appearances. During that time, she's averaged 23.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game. Myisha Hines-Allen retreated to the bench with Delle Donne back in action, but Hines-Allen still put up eight points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes against the Storm. Ariel Atkins has been a consistent contributor on the scoreboard and has averaged 13.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game over her last six appearances. Natasha Cloud posted her first double-double of the month during Saturday's defeat and has averaged 11.0 points, 6.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game over eight appearances in July. Shakira Austin had inconsistent production for most of the month but posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double during Saturday's defeat.

Minnesota Lynx (-2.5) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Sparks

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Nose GTD 7/31/2022 Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 8/3/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 8/3/2022

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Brown G Ankle GTD 7/31/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Sparks

Minnesota

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Lynx and the Sparks features two teams that rank in the bottom half of the league in defensive efficiency, and both clubs are expected to to 80 points.

The Lynx have lost three of their last four games but got Sylvia Fowles back during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Fowles has posted double-doubles in four of her last six appearances and has averaged 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game over that stretch. She's had plenty of help on the scoreboard from Aerial Powers, who has averaged 16.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances. In the backcourt, Kayla McBride has scored in double figures in four of the last five matchups, averaging 14.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game across that span. Moriah Jefferson was a somewhat limited contributor for most of July but bounced back Thursday with 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes while shooting 75 percent from the floor.

The Sparks have struggled down the stretch, dropping five of their seven games leading up to Sunday's matchup. The team agreed to a contract divorce with Liz Cambage this week, which allowed Chiney Ogwumike to reclaim a starting role. Ogwumike has been productive over her last five appearances as a starter, averaging 10.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game during that time. Nneka Ogwumike has been one of the team's top contributors this year and posted a double-double during Thursday's loss to Phoenix. Over her last five appearances, she's averaged 19.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether Lexie Brown will be available Sunday since she's questionable with an ankle injury. Jordin Canada and Chennedy Carter have had increased run with Brown hampered by her injury. Carter has scored at least 15 points in each of the last two games, while Canada averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game during that time. Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver have proven to be productive players this year, but they've both had inconsistent results recently.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Sylvia Fowles, C, Lynx ($10,000 DK, $7,900 FD)

I was debating whether to anchor my lineups with Fowles or A'ja Wilson, but Fowles has a slightly more reasonable salary and should be in a more competitive matchup against the Sparks, who recently parted ways with center Liz Cambage.

Azura Stevens, F, Sky ($6,300 DK, $5,200 FD)

Stevens saw increased production with Candace Parker sidelined Friday and will likely have a chance to maintain her starting role Sunday.

Destanni Henderson, G, Fever ($4,400 DK, $3,600 FD)

Henderson saw an uptick in playing time during Friday's blowout loss to the Aces and should see increased run once again Sunday since Kelsey Mitchell has been ruled out for the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.