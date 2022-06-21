WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 21

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Myisha Hines-Allen F WAS @LA 3900 26.68 6.8 Naz Hillmon F ATL DAL 4100 22.76 5.6 Awak Kuier F DAL @ATL 3700 19.03 5.1 Cheyenne Parker F ATL DAL 7500 37.32 5 Alysha Clark F WAS @LA 4700 22.47 4.8

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Naz Hillmon F ATL DAL 4200 22.96 5.5 Cheyenne Parker F ATL DAL 9100 36.27 4 Awak Kuier F DAL @ATL 4800 18.76 3.9 A'ja Wilson F LVA CHI 10600 40.41 3.8 Dearica Hamby F LVA CHI 9200 34.84 3.8

(-4.0) at Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings(-4.0) at Atlanta Dream

Injury Report - Wings vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Knee OUT 6/23/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Atlanta

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Dream

Dallas

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Wings and the Dream is expected to be a relatively low-scoring game, as the Wings have a slow pace while the Dream rank last in the league in offensive efficiency.

Dallas will be playing without Satou Sabally for a fourth consecutive game, which should lead to additional playing time for Isabelle Harrison and Teaira McCowan once again. Kayla Thornton stepped up in the frontcourt during Sunday's win over the Sparks, dropping a season-high 15 points while posting at least 23.5 DFS points on DraftKings for the fourth time in the last six games. Arike Ogunbowale has also been a force on the scoreboard recently, topping 20 points in five of the last six games. Allisha Gray has been a slightly less consistent scoring threat, but she posted a strong double-double against Los Angeles on Sunday. Marina Mabrey has also been dominant over her three matchups since returning to the court, as she's averaged 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per game during that time.

Rhyne Howard has been the Dream's top contributor after the team selected her with the first overall pick in this year's draft, and she's scored in double figures in five consecutive matchups while averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.4 minutes per game during that time. Asia Durr has also stepped up recently with Erica Wheeler sidelined, as she's played at least 25 minutes in each of the last three games and scored 21 points in each of the last two matchups. Wheeler will be unavailable once again Tuesday, which should lead to increased run for Durr once again. While Durr has had increased production off the bench, Aari McDonald has taken on a starting role in Wheeler's absence. Over her last three appearances, McDonald has averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 38.7 minutes per game. Cheyenne Parker has displayed some inconsistency recently, but she's logged at least 38.5 DFS points on DraftKings in three of the last four games.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces (-7.5)

Injury Report - Sky vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot OUT 6/29/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Aces

Chicago

Las Vegas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The next game on the slate is expected to be the highest-scoring matchup of the night, as the Aces have been the top team in the league in offensive efficiency and pace this year, while the Sky have the third-best offensive efficiency in the WNBA.

Emma Meesseman had plenty of playing time for Chicago over the last two games with Candace Parker sidelined, but Parker has been cleared to play during Tuesday's matchup. It's not yet clear whether Parker will face a minutes restriction, so it's possible that both players could split playing time. However, Meesseman is averaging 29.8 minutes per game this season, and she's averaged 18.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Parker has displayed plenty of upside this year, but she was somewhat inconsistent leading up to her absence. Azura Stevens and Ruthy Hebard should also have decreased playing time with Parker back in action Tuesday. Kahleah Copper has been dominant in the backcourt over the last several matchups, as she's averaged 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game over the last three games. Courtney Vandersloot has also been a well-rounded contributor during that time, averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.

The Aces have had no shortage of offensive production this year, and Kelsey Plum has stepped up over the last five games by averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 37.8 minutes during that time. She now has the second-highest DFS salary on the team but has been as consistent as they come over the last month. Jackie Young put herself in the MVP conversation over the first month of the season, but she recently missed two games due to an ankle injury. She hasn't had a minutes restriction since returning to the court but has had a slight decrease in production, as she's averaged just 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances. A'ja Wilson has the highest salary on the team and has scored at least 25 points in each of the last three matchups. During that time, she's averaged 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 34.3 minutes per game. Rounding out the starting lineup, Dearica Hamby has scored in double figures in five consecutive games while Chelsea Gray has been a well-rounded contributor over her last four appearances.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury (-5.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Hamstring GTD 6/21/2022 Sylvia Fowles C Undisclosed OUT 7/1/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Elbow OUT 6/29/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 7/14/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Mercury

Minnesota

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Neither team in the matchup between the Lynx and the Mercury is particularly effective on the defensive side of the ball, which creates the potential for a high-scoring game.

Kayla McBride has averaged 34.5 minutes per game over her two appearances since returning to the court and has averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor during that time. Her fantasy production was somewhat inconsistent during that time since she doesn't contribute much outside of the scoring column, but it was encouraging to see her playing without limitations. Moriah Jefferson has displayed plenty of upside over her four games since returning to the court, and she's averaged 11.3 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game during that time. In the frontcourt, Jessica Shepard has been quite inconsistent this season, but she posted 22 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Aces despite coming off the bench. Aerial Powers has scored in double figures in each of the last six games and has averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per game during that time. Nina Milic has also taken on an increased role since Sylvia Fowles sustained her knee injury, and Milic has averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game over her last three appearances.

Tina Charles has been Phoenix's top contributor this season and hasn't missed a beat since her two-game absence to begin the month of June. Over her five appearances since returning to the court, she's averaged 21.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game. Her return hasn't impacted the production of Diamond DeShields, who has scored in double figures in all 15 of her appearances this season and is averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game in 2022. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been productive in the backcourt and is coming off her first double-double of the season Friday against Dallas. She's scored in double figures in eight consecutive games and has averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game during that time. Diana Taurasi was dominant over the first four games in June but has been relatively inconsistent since then, as she's been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of the last three games while averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per game during that time.

Washington Mystics (-3.0) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Rest OUT 6/23/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/1/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Sparks

Washington

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final matchup of the night is expected to be the lowest-scoring game on the slate, as the Mystics are proficient on the defensive side of the ball while also having the slowest pace of any team in the league this year.

Elena Delle Donne will be held out for rest purposes Tuesday, which should lead to increased playing time for frontcourt players like Myisha Hines-Allen and Kennedy Burke. Hines-Allen played a season-low six minutes Sunday against the Sun with Delle Donne on the court, but she's routinely had a starting role while Delle Donne has rested. Although Hines-Allen has displayed slightly increased production as a starter, she's a somewhat risky DFS play at her current salary. Natasha Cloud leads the Mystics in playing time this year but has been held below 10 points in four of the last five games. During that time, she's averaged 9.6 points and 7.4 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. Ariel Atkins has been more productive on the scoreboard, as she's scored in double figures in six consecutive games, and she logged a season-high six assists Sunday. Alysha Clark has gotten into a rhythm recently and has scored in double figures in four of the last six matchups while averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game during that time.

Nneka Ogwumike has been the top contributor for the Sparks this season and has posted three double-doubles over her last six appearances. During that time, the forward has averaged 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. Katie Lou Samuelson has also been a consistent scorer recently, as she's scored in double figures in six of the last seven games while averaging 12.9 points per game during that time. Liz Cambage was productive early in the season but has had a decrease in playing time recently and has averaged just 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over her last three appearances. The Sparks' backcourt usage is more fluid, as Kristi Toliver took on a starting role during her season debut Sunday. She had limited production while playing just 15 minutes, but Lexie Brown reverted to a bench role and had just two points and a rebound in 19 minutes. However, Jordin Canada maintained her starting role and had plenty of playing time. Since returning from a two-game absence, she's averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. Brittney Sykes maintained consistent playing time off the bench Sunday and scored in double figures for the third time in the last four games. Over those four matchups, she's averaged 14.5 points and 3.5 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Wilson has been productive throughout the season but has displayed increased upside recently. In spite of her high salary, she's likely to be one of the top contributors on the slate.

Sticking in the Aces' frontcourt, Hamby has a slightly lower salary than Wilson and has scored in double figures in five consecutive matchups while averaging 8.0 rebounds per game during that time.

McDonald has more of a mid-tier salary and has had plenty of chances to contribute over the last three games with Erica Wheeler sidelined.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.