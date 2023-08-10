Todd's Takes: Opening Arguments and Easy Graders

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Opening Arguments

I flipped to the Oakland Athletics-Texas Rangers towards the end, catching the Oakland broadcast. The Athletics had just extended their lead and were calling on Trevor May to seal the deal. The announcers were talking about how good Freddy Tarnok looked as the primary pitcher and how this could be his role, at least this season. They said the ploy by manager Mark Kotsay clearly had the Rangers off balance.

I'll spare the silliness of that comment, but it did get me thinking. How interested should we be in deploying the primary pitcher in our fantasy lineup? We all know the chances of a win are better since the follower does not have to stay in for five frames, but how often does the bulk reliever capture a win?

Before presenting some numbers, some teams use the tactic strategically, while others do it out of necessity. My favorite approach is when the opener and bulk reliever throw with opposite hands. This often forces the opposing manager to use a sub-optimal lineup, especially if they rely on platoons.

To Oakland's credit, using Austin Pruitt in front of Tarnok was clever, even though they are both right-handed. Tarnok has struggled in his four MLB appearances, but he showed good stuff in the minors. Letting the veteran Pruitt navigate through the top of the potent Rangers lineup allowed Tarnok to come in to face the bottom of the order. It almost backfired after No. 8 hitter Josh Smith doubled off Tarnok to lead off the third, but the rookie fanned Ezequiel Duran and, channeling the Oakland announcers, gained some footing.

OK, back to the question. The data is crude in that I scraped as best I could when determining the games started by an opener. What follows is the number games in which each team deployed opener, and how many of those games they won. For what it's worth, the overall record in these games is 69-89.

Team Openers Wins WIN% San Francisco Giants 24 16 0.667 Tampa Bay Rays 23 12 0.522 Boston Red Sox 16 6 0.375 Oakland Athletics 12 4 0.333 Detroit Tigers 7 4 0.571 Kansas City Royals 7 3 0.429 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 3 0.500 Miami Marlins 6 1 0.167 Baltimore Orioles 6 1 0.167 Colorado Rockies 5 2 0.400 Chicago Cubs 4 2 0.500 Philadelphia Phillies 4 1 0.250 San Diego Padres 4 2 0.500 Cincinnati Reds 4 2 0.500 Cleveland Guardians 3 1 0.333 Toronto Blue Jays 3 1 0.333 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 1 0.333 Atlanta Braves 3 0 0.000 Chicago White Sox 2 1 0.500 New York Yankees 2 2 1.000 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 2 1.000 Texas Rangers 2 0 0.000 St. Louis Cardinals 1 1 1.000 Minnesota Twins 1 1 1.000 Los Angeles Angels 1 0 0.000 New York Mets 1 0 0.000 Seattle Mariners 1 0 0.000

I didn't delineate team wins from wins by the primary pitcher, so there could be some discrepancies, but at least for the rest of this season, I'm interested when the Giants or Rays deploy an opener. Of course, both clubs have winning records, but still, the winning percentage is impressive.

Backing out the Giants and Rays results, the winning percentage for the rest of the league is .387. Your mileage may vary, but a level that low counters the, "Hey, he doesn't need to last five innings" argument. I'd rather deploy a dominant middle reliever.

(Fewer) Errors of Our Ways

Recently, in The Athletic, Andy McCullough and Zack Meisel wrote a piece entitled, "In MLB, plays that were once errors are now hits, as players wonder why." If you subscriber, it's a great read.

I heard multiple announcers reference the article while watching the Wednesday games, so while I am uncomfortable talking about stuff behind a paywall, the fact there are fewer errors being scored is fair game, and as the title implies, the notion is that official scoring has become more lenient, at least in terms of rewarding batters and not penalizing fielders. Pitchers, of course, aren't happy.

To be honest, neither am I. Like we need another variable to consider when reverse engineering the season to get an idea of the effect of shift legislation, etc.

I thought about trying to calculate league batting averages over the years using a normalized error determination, but then decided that's a project better suited for the off-season. I did, however, look up the number of errors per game over the past several seasons.

Year Reached on error per game 2017 0.277 2018 0.282 2019 0.287 2020 0.291 2021 0.263 2022 0.239 2023 0.213

This isn't total errors, but specifically batters reaching on an error. Sure enough, the number has been in steady decline since 2020. The referenced piece opines why, but you'll have to read it yourself.

The number of errors will affect ERA, but there are so many other factors, seeing how fewer errors influences ERA isn't useful. Normally, we don't care much about the ratio of earned runs to unearned runs, but some of the expected stats formulas use total runs. Left on base percentage and quality starts come to mind, as well as the Bill James Pythagorean Theorem for winning percentage. These are all useful when generating player projections.

Intuitively, fewer errors should manifest more earned runs (fewer unearned runs). Here are the yearly percentage of earned runs over the same time period as above.

Year Earned Runs/Runs 2017 92.60% 2018 92.58% 2019 92.40% 2020 91.54% 2021 91.61% 2022 91.09% 2023 92.64%

Indeed, there are fewer unearned runs, though I figured the ratio would be higher. Just something else to thing about.

