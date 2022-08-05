Todd's Takes: Trade Reactions, Part One

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

The Best Laid Plans...

Last weekend, I was figuring out what I wanted to write this week and decided on a couple of Todd's Takes centered around my spin on the deadline swaps. However, I overlooked my filling in for friend and colleague Tristan Cockcroft at ESPN this week, specifically handling daily updates to The Forecaster, along with preparing next week's version.

Unfortunately, I was unable to offer my trade takes in a timely manner. However, Jeff Erickson crushed it with Tuesday's podcast with Fred Zinkie as well as his American League reactions and Clay Link's staff had everything updated on site in lightning-like fashion.

What I decided to do instead is weave my own reactions into today's Box Score Blitz section as well as another posting over the weekend. Before reviewing Thursday's action, here are a couple of general thoughts about the recent frenzy.

Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later

Admittedly, those playing in AL or NL only leagues are dwindling, but I had someone ask me if the craziness of the last two deadlines should have single-league managers revert to the old -school approach by hoarding FAAB for the deadline. Lately, the trend has been not to, instead spending early and often.

Personally, I'm still going to be liberal with my early budget. I'd rather keep my roster as strong as possible than take my chances at the deadline.

Fudge Factor

If you followed my work, you know I'm a big park factor wonk. One of