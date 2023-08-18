Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 2.0

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Jeff Edgerton 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
August 18, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Friday afternoon marked our second fantasy basketball mock draft of the 2023-24 season. A handful of RotoWire NBA faithful participated, while the rest of the crew was put together via Twitter. If you'd like an opportunity to be in upcoming mocks, follow me on Twitter @BaruthaAlex.

The league used the following settings:

  • 14 teams
  • 14 rounds
  • 3G, 3F, 1C, 3 FLX, 4 RES
  • 8-Category
  • Roto Scoring

Below are the draft results listed in order of selection.

Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball by taking a peek at our fantasy basketball rankingsfantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings. We also recently held a fantasy basketball dynasty mock draft.

Ov PickPlayerPosTeamFantasy Team
1Nikola JokicCDENnickwhalen2
2Luka DoncicGDALEdgerton
3Joel EmbiidCPHIraphiellej
4Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderGOKCChrisweir7
5Jayson TatumFBOSBarutha
6Giannis AntetokounmpoFMILNBARW
7Tyrese HaliburtonGINDSjbulanda
8Anthony EdwardsGMINjalves8282
9Kevin DurantFPHOmistahclarin
10Stephen CurryGGSJasonShebilske
11Donovan MitchellGCLEZhanshew9
12Anthony DavisFLALWisconsimmy
13LaMelo BallGCHAtvany2k
14Jaren JacksonCMEMtitusd
15Devin BookerGPHOtitusd
16Mikal BridgesFBKNtvany2k
17Domantas SabonisFSACWisconsimmy
18Trae YoungGATLZhanshew9
19Karl-Anthony TownsCMINJasonShebilske
20Victor WembanyamaFSAmistahclarin
21Bam AdebayoCMIAjalves8282
22Lauri MarkkanenFUTASjbulanda
23LeBron JamesFLALNBARW
24Pascal SiakamFTORBarutha
25Dejounte MurrayGATLChrisweir7
26Jimmy ButlerFMIAraphiellej
27Nikola VucevicCCHIEdgerton
28Damian LillardGPORnickwhalen2
29James HardenGPHInickwhalen2
30Paul GeorgeFLACEdgerton
31Kyrie IrvingGDALraphiellej
32Evan MobleyCCLEChrisweir7
33Myles TurnerCINDBarutha
34Cade CunninghamGDETNBARW
35De'Aaron FoxGSACSjbulanda
36Desmond BaneGMEMjalves8282
37Darius GarlandGCLEmistahclarin
38Walker KesslerCUTAJasonShebilske
39Chet HolmgrenFOKCZhanshew9
40Kawhi LeonardFLACWisconsimmy
41OG AnunobyFTORtvany2k
42Fred VanVleetGHOUtitusd
43Jalen BrunsonGNYtitusd
44Nicolas ClaxtonCBKNtvany2k
45Josh GiddeyGOKCWisconsimmy
46Alperen SengunCHOUZhanshew9
47Julius RandleFNYJasonShebilske
48Jrue HolidayGMILmistahclarin
49Jaylen BrownFBOSjalves8282
50Jalen WilliamsGOKCSjbulanda
51Brandon IngramFNONBARW
52Kristaps PorzingisFBOSBarutha
53Jamal MurrayGDENChrisweir7
54Tyrese MaxeyGPHIraphiellej
55Zach LaVineGCHIEdgerton
56DeMar DeRozanGCHInickwhalen2
57Bradley BealGPHOnickwhalen2
58Zion WilliamsonFNOEdgerton
59Jordan PooleGWASraphiellej
60Franz WagnerFORLChrisweir7
61Jarrett AllenCCLEBarutha
62Paolo BancheroFORLNBARW
63Brook LopezCMILSjbulanda
64Rudy GobertCMINjalves8282
65Jakob PoeltlCTORmistahclarin
66Scottie BarnesFTORJasonShebilske
67Ja MorantGMEMZhanshew9
68CJ McCollumGNOWisconsimmy
69Derrick WhiteGBOStvany2k
70Deandre AytonCPHOtitusd
71Cameron JohnsonFBKNtitusd
72Jerami GrantFPORtvany2k
73Anfernee SimonsGPORWisconsimmy
74Robert WilliamsCBOSZhanshew9
75Devin VassellGSAJasonShebilske
76Trey MurphyFNOmistahclarin
77Kyle KuzmaFWASjalves8282
78Scoot HendersonGPORSjbulanda
79Tyler HerroGMIANBARW
80Markelle FultzGORLBarutha
81John CollinsFUTAChrisweir7
82Khris MiddletonFMILraphiellej
83Jalen GreenGHOUEdgerton
84Terry RozierGCHAnickwhalen2
85Draymond GreenFGSnickwhalen2
86Wendell CarterCORLEdgerton
87Jabari SmithFHOUraphiellej
88Onyeka OkongwuCATLChrisweir7
89Tyus JonesGWASBarutha
90Klay ThompsonGGSNBARW
91Miles BridgesFCHASjbulanda
92Jalen DurenCDETjalves8282
93Mitchell RobinsonCNYmistahclarin
94Marcus SmartGMEMJasonShebilske
95Mark WilliamsCCHAZhanshew9
96Tobias HarrisFPHIWisconsimmy
97Daniel GaffordFWAStvany2k
98Clint CapelaCATLtitusd
99Buddy HieldGINDtitusd
100Immanuel QuickleyGNYtvany2k
101Josh HartGNYWisconsimmy
102Shaedon SharpeGPORZhanshew9
103Michael PorterFDENJasonShebilske
104Chris PaulGGSmistahclarin
105Austin ReavesGLALjalves8282
106Jonas ValanciunasCNOSjbulanda
107Ivica ZubacCLACNBARW
108Spencer DinwiddieGBKNBarutha
109D'Angelo RussellGLALChrisweir7
110Jaden McDanielsFMINraphiellej
111Andrew WigginsFGSEdgerton
112Keegan MurrayFSACnickwhalen2
113Tre JonesGSAnickwhalen2
114Aaron GordonFDENEdgerton
115De'Anthony MeltonGPHIraphiellej
116Kevin HuerterGSACChrisweir7
117Jaden IveyGDETBarutha
118Jusuf NurkicCPORNBARW
119Bruce BrownGDENSjbulanda
120Keldon JohnsonFSAjalves8282
121Tari EasonFHOUmistahclarin
122P.J. WashingtonF(N/A)JasonShebilske
123Ben SimmonsGBKNZhanshew9
124Bojan BogdanovicFDETWisconsimmy
125Zach CollinsFSAtvany2k
126Bobby PortisFMILtitusd
127Deni AvdijaFWAStitusd
128Keyonte GeorgeGUTAtvany2k
129Herbert JonesFNOWisconsimmy
130Obi ToppinFINDZhanshew9
131Kyle AndersonFMINJasonShebilske
132Amen ThompsonFHOUmistahclarin
133Ausar ThompsonFDETjalves8282
134Brandon MillerFCHASjbulanda
135Russell WestbrookGLACNBARW
136Bennedict MathurinGINDBarutha
137Jeremy SochanFSAChrisweir7
138Jordan ClarksonGUTAraphiellej
139RJ BarrettGNYEdgerton
140Patrick WilliamsFCHInickwhalen2
141Gary TrentGTORnickwhalen2
142Xavier TillmanFMEMEdgerton
143David RoddyFMEMraphiellej
144Isaiah StewartCDETChrisweir7
145Malcolm BrogdonGBOSBarutha
146Naz ReidCMINNBARW
147Dennis SchroderGTORSjbulanda
148Harrison BarnesFSACjalves8282
149Taylor HendricksFUTAmistahclarin
150Mike ConleyGMINJasonShebilske
151Paul ReedFPHIZhanshew9
152Dereck LivelyCDALWisconsimmy
153Kevin PorterGHOUtvany2k
154Jonathan KumingaFGStitusd
155Jevon CarterGCHItitusd
156Christian WoodF(N/A)tvany2k
157Kelly OlynykCUTAWisconsimmy
158Al HorfordCBOSZhanshew9
159Steven AdamsCMEMJasonShebilske
160Dyson DanielsGNOmistahclarin
161Collin SextonGUTAjalves8282
162Max StrusFCLESjbulanda
163Rui HachimuraFLALNBARW
164Kevon LooneyFGSBarutha
165Quentin GrimesGNYChrisweir7
166Mason PlumleeCLACraphiellej
167Jaylin WilliamsFOKCEdgerton
168Saddiq BeyFATLnickwhalen2
169Kentavious Caldwell-PopeGDENnickwhalen2
170Cameron ThomasGBKNEdgerton
171Jalen JohnsonFATLraphiellej
172Aleksandar VezenkovFSACChrisweir7
173Bogdan BogdanovicGATLBarutha
174Christian BraunGDENNBARW
175Delon WrightGWASSjbulanda
176Malik MonkGSACjalves8282
177Jarace WalkerFINDmistahclarin
178Tim HardawayGDALJasonShebilske
179Nick RichardsCCHAZhanshew9
180Anthony BlackGORLWisconsimmy
181James WisemanCDETtvany2k
182Talen Horton-TuckerGUTAtitusd
183Cason WallaceGOKCtitusd
184Jarred VanderbiltFLALtvany2k
185Luke KennardGMEMWisconsimmy
186Dillon BrooksGHOUZhanshew9
187Grant WilliamsFDALJasonShebilske
188Andrew NembhardGINDmistahclarin
189Isaiah JacksonFINDjalves8282
190Norman PowellGLACSjbulanda
191Jaden HardyGDALNBARW
192Richaun HolmesFDALBarutha
193Matisse ThybulleGPORChrisweir7
194Santi AldamaFMEMraphiellej
195Donte DiVincenzoGNYEdgerton
196Alex CarusoGCHInickwhalen2

Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep

Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.

For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures oddsNBA player futures and props and more betting tools.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Jeff Edgerton
Jeff Edgerton
Jeff has provided sports content for numerous sports outlets and has played fantasy sports since scores had to be tabulated via newspaper. He started working with RotoWire in 2017. Originally from South Carolina, he's a lifelong Clemson fan now enjoying the sun in Los Angeles.
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
