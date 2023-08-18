Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 2.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
Friday afternoon marked our second fantasy basketball mock draft of the 2023-24 season. A handful of RotoWire NBA faithful participated, while the rest of the crew was put together via Twitter. If you'd like an opportunity to be in upcoming mocks, follow me on Twitter @BaruthaAlex.
The league used the following settings:
- 14 teams
- 14 rounds
- 3G, 3F, 1C, 3 FLX, 4 RES
- 8-Category
- Roto Scoring
Below are the draft results listed in order of selection.
|Ov Pick
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|DEN
|nickwhalen2
|2
|Luka Doncic
|G
|DAL
|Edgerton
|3
|Joel Embiid
|C
|PHI
|raphiellej
|4
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|G
|OKC
|Chrisweir7
|5
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|BOS
|Barutha
|6
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|MIL
|NBARW
|7
|Tyrese Haliburton
|G
|IND
|Sjbulanda
|8
|Anthony Edwards
|G
|MIN
|jalves8282
|9
|Kevin Durant
|F
|PHO
|mistahclarin
|10
|Stephen Curry
|G
|GS
|JasonShebilske
|11
|Donovan Mitchell
|G
|CLE
|Zhanshew9
|12
|Anthony Davis
|F
|LAL
|Wisconsimmy
|13
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|CHA
|tvany2k
|14
|Jaren Jackson
|C
|MEM
|titusd
|15
|Devin Booker
|G
|PHO
|titusd
|16
|Mikal Bridges
|F
|BKN
|tvany2k
|17
|Domantas Sabonis
|F
|SAC
|Wisconsimmy
|18
|Trae Young
|G
|ATL
|Zhanshew9
|19
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|MIN
|JasonShebilske
|20
|Victor Wembanyama
|F
|SA
|mistahclarin
|21
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|MIA
|jalves8282
|22
|Lauri Markkanen
|F
|UTA
|Sjbulanda
|23
|LeBron James
|F
|LAL
|NBARW
|24
|Pascal Siakam
|F
|TOR
|Barutha
|25
|Dejounte Murray
|G
|ATL
|Chrisweir7
|26
|Jimmy Butler
|F
|MIA
|raphiellej
|27
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|CHI
|Edgerton
|28
|Damian Lillard
|G
|POR
|nickwhalen2
|29
|James Harden
|G
|PHI
|nickwhalen2
|30
|Paul George
|F
|LAC
|Edgerton
|31
|Kyrie Irving
|G
|DAL
|raphiellej
|32
|Evan Mobley
|C
|CLE
|Chrisweir7
|33
|Myles Turner
|C
|IND
|Barutha
|34
|Cade Cunningham
|G
|DET
|NBARW
|35
|De'Aaron Fox
|G
|SAC
|Sjbulanda
|36
|Desmond Bane
|G
|MEM
|jalves8282
|37
|Darius Garland
|G
|CLE
|mistahclarin
|38
|Walker Kessler
|C
|UTA
|JasonShebilske
|39
|Chet Holmgren
|F
|OKC
|Zhanshew9
|40
|Kawhi Leonard
|F
|LAC
|Wisconsimmy
|41
|OG Anunoby
|F
|TOR
|tvany2k
|42
|Fred VanVleet
|G
|HOU
|titusd
|43
|Jalen Brunson
|G
|NY
|titusd
|44
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|BKN
|tvany2k
|45
|Josh Giddey
|G
|OKC
|Wisconsimmy
|46
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|HOU
|Zhanshew9
|47
|Julius Randle
|F
|NY
|JasonShebilske
|48
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|MIL
|mistahclarin
|49
|Jaylen Brown
|F
|BOS
|jalves8282
|50
|Jalen Williams
|G
|OKC
|Sjbulanda
|51
|Brandon Ingram
|F
|NO
|NBARW
|52
|Kristaps Porzingis
|F
|BOS
|Barutha
|53
|Jamal Murray
|G
|DEN
|Chrisweir7
|54
|Tyrese Maxey
|G
|PHI
|raphiellej
|55
|Zach LaVine
|G
|CHI
|Edgerton
|56
|DeMar DeRozan
|G
|CHI
|nickwhalen2
|57
|Bradley Beal
|G
|PHO
|nickwhalen2
|58
|Zion Williamson
|F
|NO
|Edgerton
|59
|Jordan Poole
|G
|WAS
|raphiellej
|60
|Franz Wagner
|F
|ORL
|Chrisweir7
|61
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|CLE
|Barutha
|62
|Paolo Banchero
|F
|ORL
|NBARW
|63
|Brook Lopez
|C
|MIL
|Sjbulanda
|64
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|MIN
|jalves8282
|65
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|TOR
|mistahclarin
|66
|Scottie Barnes
|F
|TOR
|JasonShebilske
|67
|Ja Morant
|G
|MEM
|Zhanshew9
|68
|CJ McCollum
|G
|NO
|Wisconsimmy
|69
|Derrick White
|G
|BOS
|tvany2k
|70
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|PHO
|titusd
|71
|Cameron Johnson
|F
|BKN
|titusd
|72
|Jerami Grant
|F
|POR
|tvany2k
|73
|Anfernee Simons
|G
|POR
|Wisconsimmy
|74
|Robert Williams
|C
|BOS
|Zhanshew9
|75
|Devin Vassell
|G
|SA
|JasonShebilske
|76
|Trey Murphy
|F
|NO
|mistahclarin
|77
|Kyle Kuzma
|F
|WAS
|jalves8282
|78
|Scoot Henderson
|G
|POR
|Sjbulanda
|79
|Tyler Herro
|G
|MIA
|NBARW
|80
|Markelle Fultz
|G
|ORL
|Barutha
|81
|John Collins
|F
|UTA
|Chrisweir7
|82
|Khris Middleton
|F
|MIL
|raphiellej
|83
|Jalen Green
|G
|HOU
|Edgerton
|84
|Terry Rozier
|G
|CHA
|nickwhalen2
|85
|Draymond Green
|F
|GS
|nickwhalen2
|86
|Wendell Carter
|C
|ORL
|Edgerton
|87
|Jabari Smith
|F
|HOU
|raphiellej
|88
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|ATL
|Chrisweir7
|89
|Tyus Jones
|G
|WAS
|Barutha
|90
|Klay Thompson
|G
|GS
|NBARW
|91
|Miles Bridges
|F
|CHA
|Sjbulanda
|92
|Jalen Duren
|C
|DET
|jalves8282
|93
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|NY
|mistahclarin
|94
|Marcus Smart
|G
|MEM
|JasonShebilske
|95
|Mark Williams
|C
|CHA
|Zhanshew9
|96
|Tobias Harris
|F
|PHI
|Wisconsimmy
|97
|Daniel Gafford
|F
|WAS
|tvany2k
|98
|Clint Capela
|C
|ATL
|titusd
|99
|Buddy Hield
|G
|IND
|titusd
|100
|Immanuel Quickley
|G
|NY
|tvany2k
|101
|Josh Hart
|G
|NY
|Wisconsimmy
|102
|Shaedon Sharpe
|G
|POR
|Zhanshew9
|103
|Michael Porter
|F
|DEN
|JasonShebilske
|104
|Chris Paul
|G
|GS
|mistahclarin
|105
|Austin Reaves
|G
|LAL
|jalves8282
|106
|Jonas Valanciunas
|C
|NO
|Sjbulanda
|107
|Ivica Zubac
|C
|LAC
|NBARW
|108
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|BKN
|Barutha
|109
|D'Angelo Russell
|G
|LAL
|Chrisweir7
|110
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|MIN
|raphiellej
|111
|Andrew Wiggins
|F
|GS
|Edgerton
|112
|Keegan Murray
|F
|SAC
|nickwhalen2
|113
|Tre Jones
|G
|SA
|nickwhalen2
|114
|Aaron Gordon
|F
|DEN
|Edgerton
|115
|De'Anthony Melton
|G
|PHI
|raphiellej
|116
|Kevin Huerter
|G
|SAC
|Chrisweir7
|117
|Jaden Ivey
|G
|DET
|Barutha
|118
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|POR
|NBARW
|119
|Bruce Brown
|G
|DEN
|Sjbulanda
|120
|Keldon Johnson
|F
|SA
|jalves8282
|121
|Tari Eason
|F
|HOU
|mistahclarin
|122
|P.J. Washington
|F
|(N/A)
|JasonShebilske
|123
|Ben Simmons
|G
|BKN
|Zhanshew9
|124
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|F
|DET
|Wisconsimmy
|125
|Zach Collins
|F
|SA
|tvany2k
|126
|Bobby Portis
|F
|MIL
|titusd
|127
|Deni Avdija
|F
|WAS
|titusd
|128
|Keyonte George
|G
|UTA
|tvany2k
|129
|Herbert Jones
|F
|NO
|Wisconsimmy
|130
|Obi Toppin
|F
|IND
|Zhanshew9
|131
|Kyle Anderson
|F
|MIN
|JasonShebilske
|132
|Amen Thompson
|F
|HOU
|mistahclarin
|133
|Ausar Thompson
|F
|DET
|jalves8282
|134
|Brandon Miller
|F
|CHA
|Sjbulanda
|135
|Russell Westbrook
|G
|LAC
|NBARW
|136
|Bennedict Mathurin
|G
|IND
|Barutha
|137
|Jeremy Sochan
|F
|SA
|Chrisweir7
|138
|Jordan Clarkson
|G
|UTA
|raphiellej
|139
|RJ Barrett
|G
|NY
|Edgerton
|140
|Patrick Williams
|F
|CHI
|nickwhalen2
|141
|Gary Trent
|G
|TOR
|nickwhalen2
|142
|Xavier Tillman
|F
|MEM
|Edgerton
|143
|David Roddy
|F
|MEM
|raphiellej
|144
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|DET
|Chrisweir7
|145
|Malcolm Brogdon
|G
|BOS
|Barutha
|146
|Naz Reid
|C
|MIN
|NBARW
|147
|Dennis Schroder
|G
|TOR
|Sjbulanda
|148
|Harrison Barnes
|F
|SAC
|jalves8282
|149
|Taylor Hendricks
|F
|UTA
|mistahclarin
|150
|Mike Conley
|G
|MIN
|JasonShebilske
|151
|Paul Reed
|F
|PHI
|Zhanshew9
|152
|Dereck Lively
|C
|DAL
|Wisconsimmy
|153
|Kevin Porter
|G
|HOU
|tvany2k
|154
|Jonathan Kuminga
|F
|GS
|titusd
|155
|Jevon Carter
|G
|CHI
|titusd
|156
|Christian Wood
|F
|(N/A)
|tvany2k
|157
|Kelly Olynyk
|C
|UTA
|Wisconsimmy
|158
|Al Horford
|C
|BOS
|Zhanshew9
|159
|Steven Adams
|C
|MEM
|JasonShebilske
|160
|Dyson Daniels
|G
|NO
|mistahclarin
|161
|Collin Sexton
|G
|UTA
|jalves8282
|162
|Max Strus
|F
|CLE
|Sjbulanda
|163
|Rui Hachimura
|F
|LAL
|NBARW
|164
|Kevon Looney
|F
|GS
|Barutha
|165
|Quentin Grimes
|G
|NY
|Chrisweir7
|166
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|LAC
|raphiellej
|167
|Jaylin Williams
|F
|OKC
|Edgerton
|168
|Saddiq Bey
|F
|ATL
|nickwhalen2
|169
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|G
|DEN
|nickwhalen2
|170
|Cameron Thomas
|G
|BKN
|Edgerton
|171
|Jalen Johnson
|F
|ATL
|raphiellej
|172
|Aleksandar Vezenkov
|F
|SAC
|Chrisweir7
|173
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|G
|ATL
|Barutha
|174
|Christian Braun
|G
|DEN
|NBARW
|175
|Delon Wright
|G
|WAS
|Sjbulanda
|176
|Malik Monk
|G
|SAC
|jalves8282
|177
|Jarace Walker
|F
|IND
|mistahclarin
|178
|Tim Hardaway
|G
|DAL
|JasonShebilske
|179
|Nick Richards
|C
|CHA
|Zhanshew9
|180
|Anthony Black
|G
|ORL
|Wisconsimmy
|181
|James Wiseman
|C
|DET
|tvany2k
|182
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|G
|UTA
|titusd
|183
|Cason Wallace
|G
|OKC
|titusd
|184
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|F
|LAL
|tvany2k
|185
|Luke Kennard
|G
|MEM
|Wisconsimmy
|186
|Dillon Brooks
|G
|HOU
|Zhanshew9
|187
|Grant Williams
|F
|DAL
|JasonShebilske
|188
|Andrew Nembhard
|G
|IND
|mistahclarin
|189
|Isaiah Jackson
|F
|IND
|jalves8282
|190
|Norman Powell
|G
|LAC
|Sjbulanda
|191
|Jaden Hardy
|G
|DAL
|NBARW
|192
|Richaun Holmes
|F
|DAL
|Barutha
|193
|Matisse Thybulle
|G
|POR
|Chrisweir7
|194
|Santi Aldama
|F
|MEM
|raphiellej
|195
|Donte DiVincenzo
|G
|NY
|Edgerton
|196
|Alex Caruso
|G
|CHI
|nickwhalen2
