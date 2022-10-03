RotoWire Partners
Backfield Breakdown: Week 4 RB Usage & Week 5 Look-Ahead

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 3, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Mike Boone Week, Vol. III? 

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 3 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more work than usual.

 Snap% W3Snap% '22Snap% ΔCarry Sh. W3Carry Sh. '22Carry Sh. ΔTgt Sh. W3Tgt Sh. '22Tgt Sh. Δ
1Saquon Barkley93.8%88.1%5.7%70.5%62.7%7.8%13.3%17.0%-3.7%
2Josh Jacobs89.3%72.3%17.0%73.7%76.9%-3.2%20.0%9.0%11.0%
3Jonathan Taylor87.7%78.4%9.3%87.0%80.2%6.8%8.3%10.7%-2.4%
4Devin Singletary87.3%68.9%18.4%44.0%35.1%8.9%14.7%13.0%1.7%
5Christian McCaffrey86.3%84.7%1.6%61.5%67.4%-5.9%25.0%20.4%4.6%
6Joe Mixon82.8%74.2%8.6%80.0%70.1%9.9%12.5%15.5%-3.0%
7Khalil Herbert77.4%49.6%27.8%59.4%38.2%21.2%5.0%7.8%-2.8%
8Najee Harris75.0%70.9%4.1%58.1%59.8%-1.7%0.0%8.7%-8.7%
9Raheem Mostert71.9%56.3%15.6%68.2%48.8%19.4%8.3%6.6%1.7%
10Derrick Henry68.5%64.2%4.3%78.6%70.4%8.2%23.8%11.9%11.9%
11Dameon Pierce68.4%53.4%15.0%100.0%71.4%28.6%17.1%7.2%9.9%
12Miles Sanders67.9%57.9%10.0%54.0%47.1%6.9%12.5%7.6%4.9%
13Rashaad Penny67.2%62.8%4.4%51.5%55.1%-3.6%3.4%3.8%-0.4%
14James Conner66.7%53.3%13.4%40.5%41.7%-1.2%9.7%10.7%-1.0%
15Breece Hall65.7%47.2%18.5%58.6%44.2%14.4%17.6%14.8%2.8%
16Ezekiel Elliott63.9%63.1%0.8%65.5%56.7%8.8%7.7%5.5%2.2%
17Dalvin Cook62.5%67.0%-4.5%80.0%70.8%9.2%5.7%8.8%-3.1%
18Aaron Jones61.6%61.0%0.6%45.7%41.4%4.3%12.5%12.7%-0.2%
19Leonard Fournette60.9%78.6%-17.7%50.0%72.3%-22.3%13.5%12.5%1.0%
20Austin Ekeler58.6%56.8%1.8%48.1%47.9%0.2%18.9%18.4%0.5%
21AJ Dillon57.5%54.9%2.6%48.6%49.1%-0.5%6.3%11.1%-4.8%
22Clyde Edwards-Helaire56.3%45.2%11.1%51.4%39.0%12.4%5.9%10.0%-4.1%
23Rhamondre Stevenson55.2%51.8%3.4%42.4%37.7%4.7%25.0%12.1%12.9%
24Nick Chubb54.8%55.8%-1.0%54.3%54.4%-0.1%8.6%6.5%2.1%
25J.D. McKissic51.4%47.1%4.3%29.6%17.3%12.3%10.0%13.8%-3.8%
26Travis Etienne51.1%45.4%5.7%42.1%30.9%11.2%4.3%8.5%-4.2%
27Jamaal Williams50.7%41.2%9.5%76.0%55.4%20.6%7.7%5.4%2.3%
28J.K. Dobbins50.0%25.1%24.9%39.4%19.0%20.4%14.3%5.3%9.0%
29Kareem Hunt49.3%49.3%0.0%28.6%30.9%-2.3%8.6%10.6%-2.0%
30Mark Ingram47.5%37.3%10.2%37.0%33.0%4.0%10.7%4.3%6.4%
31James Robinson46.8%54.6%-7.8%42.1%53.6%-11.5%0.0%5.4%-5.4%
32Javonte Williams45.3%53.4%-8.1%50.0%45.2%4.8%4.0%17.5%-13.5%
33Damien Harris44.8%40.5%4.3%54.5%46.5%8.0%5.0%7.8%-2.8%
34Michael Carter44.3%53.5%-9.2%31.0%43.0%-12.0%8.8%10.4%-1.6%
35Latavius Murray44.1%10.2%33.9%40.7%12.5%28.2%3.6%0.7%2.9%
36Tyler Allgeier43.6%25.9%17.7%28.6%19.8%8.8%5.6%2.1%3.5%
37Antonio Gibson40.5%51.2%-10.7%48.1%54.1%-6.0%7.5%9.6%-2.1%
38Tony Pollard39.3%44.7%-5.4%27.6%34.6%-7.0%11.5%10.2%1.3%
39Alexander Mattison37.5%33.0%4.5%12.0%22.5%-10.5%2.9%4.7%-1.8%
40Rachaad White37.5%21.8%15.7%50.0%13.3%36.7%9.6%5.9%3.7%
41Kenneth Walker35.8%18.6%17.2%24.2%16.9%7.3%3.4%5.4%-2.0%
42Mike Boone35.8%16.3%19.5%15.0%2.9%12.1%12.0%4.0%8.0%
43Justice Hill35.7%35.0%0.7%24.2%18.1%6.1%7.1%3.5%3.6%
44Nyheim Hines32.3%33.8%-1.5%4.3%7.9%-3.6%5.6%12.7%-7.1%
45Rex Burkhead31.6%45.8%-14.2%0.0%20.2%-20.2%14.3%15.1%-0.8%
46Dontrell Hilliard31.5%18.5%13.0%0.0%3.7%-3.7%19.0%8.9%10.1%
47Craig Reynolds31.0%15.8%15.2%8.0%9.8%-1.8%2.6%2.0%0.6%
48Cordarrelle Patterson29.1%54.7%-25.6%25.7%44.3%-18.6%0.0%7.4%-7.4%
49Chase Edmonds28.1%46.6%-18.5%22.7%35.0%-12.3%8.3%8.0%0.3%
50Kenneth Gainwell25.9%28.4%-2.5%10.0%9.8%0.2%8.3%6.8%1.5%
51Jaylen Warren25.0%27.9%-2.9%9.7%14.4%-4.7%4.0%3.2%0.8%
52Sony Michel24.3%20.5%3.8%22.2%23.4%-1.2%8.1%3.8%4.3%
53Trestan Ebner22.6%14.7%7.9%18.8%9.6%9.2%15.0%6.3%8.7%
54Jerick McKinnon22.5%38.5%-16.0%5.4%16.2%-10.8%2.9%5.7%-2.8%
55Caleb Huntley21.8%6.1%15.7%28.6%8.4%20.2%0.0%0.0%0.0%
56Isiah Pacheco21.3%15.9%5.4%29.7%26.7%3.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
57Joshua Kelley20.0%23.4%-3.4%14.8%13.8%1.0%5.4%5.1%0.3%
58Darrel Williams20.0%22.2%-2.2%10.8%12.0%-1.2%3.2%3.0%0.2%
59Melvin Gordon18.9%33.3%-14.4%15.0%35.6%-20.6%4.0%7.9%-3.9%
60Samaje Perine18.8%24.7%-5.9%3.3%10.3%-7.0%3.1%5.8%-2.7%
61Eno Benjamin14.7%29.7%-15.0%13.5%20.4%-6.9%3.2%7.7%-4.5%
62Darrell Henderson 64.0%  42.2%  5.9% 
63Jeff Wilson Jr. 59.2%  38.6%  8.9% 
64D'Andre Swift 39.1%  24.1%  8.2% 
65David Montgomery 36.6%  25.7%  9.4% 
66Cam Akers 35.4%  46.9%  3.0% 
67Alvin Kamara 33.3%  27.3%  7.9% 

2022 Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 4  - Inside the 5-yard Line

 CarriesCarry Sh.Rush TDTgtsTgt Sh.Rec TDSnapsSnap %Looks
1Jamaal Williams4100.0%100.0%0666.7%4
2Joe Mixon4100.0%100.0%05100.0%4
3J.K. Dobbins375.0%1150.0%1466.7%4
4Rachaad White2100.0%100.0%0457.1%2
5James Conner266.7%000.0%04100.0%2
6Raheem Mostert2100.0%000.0%0375.0%2
7Caleb Huntley2100.0%100.0%0375.0%2
8Breece Hall2100.0%100.0%04100.0%2
9Nick Chubb250.0%000.0%0457.1%2
10James Robinson1100.0%000.0%02100.0%1
11Najee Harris133.3%000.0%04100.0%1
12Alexander Mattison150.0%000.0%0375.0%1
13Khalil Herbert1100.0%000.0%01100.0%1
14Josh Jacobs1100.0%000.0%03100.0%1
15Jerick McKinnon133.3%0150.0%0571.4%2
16Miles Sanders150.0%100.0%0150.0%1
17Kareem Hunt125.0%000.0%0342.9%1
18Clyde Edwards-Helaire133.3%1150.0%1228.6%2
19Latavius Murray133.3%100.0%0250.0%1
20Damien Harris1100.0%100.0%01100.0%1
21Kenneth Gainwell00.0%000.0%0150.0%0
22Avery Williams00.0%000.0%0125.0%0
23Mike Davis00.0%000.0%0233.3%0
24Jonathan Taylor00.0%000.0%03100.0%0
25Melvin Gordon00.0%000.0%0150.0%0
26Javonte Williams00.0%000.0%0150.0%0
27Dwayne Washington00.0%000.0%0125.0%0
28Chase Edmonds00.0%0150.0%0125.0%1
29Justin Jackson00.0%0125.0%1111.1%1
30Rashaad Penny00.0%000.0%01100.0%0
31Isiah Pacheco00.0%000.0%0114.3%0
32Craig Reynolds00.0%000.0%0222.2%0
33Devin Singletary00.0%000.0%04100.0%0
34Leonard Fournette00.0%0125.0%1342.9%1
2022 Season - Inside the 5-yard Line

 CarriesCarry Sh.Rush TDTgtsTgt Sh.Rec TDSnapsSnap %Looks
1Christian McCaffrey1100.0%100.0%02100.0%1
2Antonio Gibson7100.0%200.0%01090.9%7
3Josh Jacobs3100.0%000.0%01386.7%3
4Jamaal Williams9100.0%400.0%01470.0%9
5AJ Dillon2100.0%100.0%0360.0%2
6Breece Hall2100.0%100.0%0450.0%2
7Cam Akers2100.0%000.0%0327.3%2
8Joe Mixon990.0%1111.1%020100.0%10
9Dameon Pierce480.0%100.0%0583.3%4
10James Robinson480.0%0112.5%11178.6%5
11Jonathan Taylor375.0%100.0%01292.3%3
12Saquon Barkley375.0%100.0%0480.0%3
13Khalil Herbert675.0%200.0%0675.0%6
14Ezekiel Elliott266.7%100.0%0480.0%2
15James Conner562.5%1112.5%0956.3%6
16Melvin Gordon457.1%100.0%0533.3%4
17Najee Harris555.6%1133.3%113100.0%6
18Nick Chubb555.6%200.0%01066.7%5
19Derrick Henry250.0%2150.0%0583.3%3
20Leonard Fournette250.0%0114.3%1969.2%3
21Damien Harris350.0%31100.0%0457.1%4
22Rachaad White250.0%100.0%0430.8%2
23Sony Michel150.0%000.0%0228.6%1
24Chase Edmonds240.0%2125.0%0654.5%3
25Raheem Mostert240.0%000.0%0545.5%2
26Caleb Huntley240.0%100.0%0330.0%2
27J.K. Dobbins337.5%1116.7%1533.3%4
28Miles Sanders436.4%200.0%0741.2%4
29Dalvin Cook133.3%100.0%0872.7%1
30Rhamondre Stevenson233.3%100.0%0457.1%2
31Kareem Hunt333.3%0120.0%1640.0%4
32Alexander Mattison133.3%000.0%0327.3%1
33Tony Pollard133.3%100.0%0120.0%1
34Jeff Wilson Jr.330.0%000.0%0758.3%3
35Jerick McKinnon330.0%0110.0%01252.2%4
36Clyde Edwards-Helaire330.0%2330.0%3939.1%6
37Javonte Williams228.6%0228.6%01066.7%4
38Devin Singletary225.0%0114.3%11593.8%3
39Mike Davis225.0%000.0%0746.7%2
40Nyheim Hines125.0%000.0%0430.8%1
41Latavius Murray125.0%100.0%0228.6%1
42Mark Ingram125.0%100.0%0114.3%1
43Kyle Juszczyk220.0%100.0%0758.3%2
44Cordarrelle Patterson120.0%100.0%0550.0%1
45Rex Burkhead120.0%000.0%0116.7%1
46Isiah Pacheco220.0%100.0%0313.0%2
47Darrel Williams112.5%100.0%0743.8%1
48Tyrion Davis-Price110.0%000.0%0325.0%1
49Boston Scott19.1%100.0%0635.3%1
50Kenneth Gainwell19.1%1116.7%0423.5%2
51Rashaad Penny00.0%000.0%01100.0%0
52Darrell Henderson00.0%000.0%0872.7%0
53Austin Ekeler00.0%000.0%0571.4%0
54Chris Myarick00.0%01100.0%1360.0%1
55Zander Horvath00.0%0240.0%2457.1%2
56Michael Carter00.0%000.0%0450.0%0
57Aaron Jones00.0%0133.3%0240.0%1
58Alvin Kamara00.0%000.0%0228.6%0
59Reggie Gilliam00.0%000.0%0425.0%0
60David Montgomery00.0%000.0%0225.0%0
61Travis Etienne00.0%0112.5%0321.4%1
62Dontrell Hilliard00.0%000.0%0116.7%0
63D'Andre Swift00.0%000.0%0315.0%0
64Justice Hill00.0%000.0%0213.3%0
65Craig Reynolds00.0%000.0%0210.0%0
66Tyler Allgeier00.0%000.0%0110.0%0
Red Zone

Week 4  - Red Zone

 LooksCarriesCarry Sh.Rush TDTgtsTgt Sh.Rec TDSnapsSnap %
1Joe Mixon77100.0%100.0%09100.0%
2Austin Ekeler64100.0%1233.3%112100.0%
3Josh Jacobs66100.0%200.0%01392.9%
4Breece Hall6571.4%1125.0%01083.3%
5J.K. Dobbins6562.5%1120.0%1857.1%
6Miles Sanders6637.5%200.0%01152.4%
7Khalil Herbert55100.0%000.0%09100.0%
8Nick Chubb5562.5%000.0%0857.1%
9Jonathan Taylor43100.0%0116.7%010100.0%
10Dalvin Cook4360.0%0120.0%0758.3%
11Caleb Huntley4457.1%100.0%0550.0%
12Jamaal Williams44100.0%100.0%0650.0%
13Javonte Williams3266.7%0125.0%0787.5%
14Derrick Henry33100.0%100.0%0583.3%
15James Conner3333.3%000.0%01178.6%
16Chase Edmonds300.0%0360.0%1450.0%
17Mark Ingram3240.0%0125.0%0444.4%
18Kenneth Gainwell3212.5%1133.3%0942.9%
19Kareem Hunt3225.0%0120.0%0535.7%
20Isiah Pacheco3337.5%000.0%0633.3%
21James Robinson22100.0%000.0%0480.0%
22Saquon Barkley2250.0%000.0%0375.0%
23Tony Pollard21100.0%0120.0%0350.0%
24Raheem Mostert2266.7%000.0%0450.0%
25Rachaad White22100.0%100.0%0550.0%
26AJ Dillon2250.0%000.0%0350.0%
27Antonio Gibson2250.0%000.0%0545.5%
28Kenneth Walker2250.0%000.0%0342.9%
29Alexander Mattison2120.0%0120.0%1541.7%
30Damien Harris2266.7%100.0%0240.0%
31Jerick McKinnon2112.5%0114.3%0738.9%
32Michael Carter2228.6%000.0%0433.3%
33Clyde Edwards-Helaire2112.5%1114.3%1527.8%
34Eno Benjamin2222.2%000.0%0321.4%
35Cordarrelle Patterson2228.6%100.0%0220.0%
36Christian McCaffrey100.0%01100.0%12100.0%
37Najee Harris1133.3%000.0%04100.0%
38Devin Singletary1116.7%000.0%09100.0%
39Dameon Pierce11100.0%000.0%0375.0%
40Patrick Ricard1112.5%000.0%01071.4%
41Rhamondre Stevenson1133.3%000.0%0360.0%
42Rashaad Penny1125.0%000.0%0457.1%
43Leonard Fournette100.0%0116.7%1550.0%
44Aaron Jones1125.0%000.0%0350.0%
45J.D. McKissic1125.0%000.0%0436.4%
46Latavius Murray1120.0%100.0%0333.3%
47Rex Burkhead100.0%0150.0%1125.0%
48Jonathan Williams1125.0%000.0%0218.2%
49Justin Jackson100.0%0116.7%118.3%
50Justice Hill1112.5%000.0%017.1%
51Ezekiel Elliott000.0%000.0%0350.0%
52Craig Reynolds000.0%000.0%0541.7%
53Nyheim Hines000.0%000.0%0330.0%
54Travis Etienne000.0%000.0%0120.0%
55Avery Williams000.0%000.0%0220.0%
56Dontrell Hilliard000.0%000.0%0116.7%
57Melvin Gordon000.0%000.0%0112.5%
2022 Season  - Red Zone

 LooksCarriesCarry Sh.Rush TDTgtsTgt Sh.Rec TDSnapsSnap %
1Joe Mixon181680.0%128.7%04291.3%
2Jamaal Williams161588.2%515.0%02255.0%
3Kareem Hunt161341.9%0315.8%12750.9%
4Josh Jacobs151593.8%200.0%03666.7%
5Nick Chubb151548.4%400.0%02649.1%
6Jonathan Taylor141392.9%114.5%03892.7%
7Khalil Herbert131354.2%300.0%02069.0%
8James Robinson131250.0%114.0%13262.7%
9Dameon Pierce111191.7%100.0%01773.9%
10Antonio Gibson11964.3%2211.8%02672.2%
11Breece Hall11660.0%1520.0%12151.2%
12Damien Harris11646.2%3541.7%01142.3%
13Javonte Williams10444.4%0628.6%02268.8%
14Austin Ekeler10654.5%1417.4%12767.5%
15Cordarrelle Patterson101038.5%300.0%02659.1%
16AJ Dillon10853.3%1211.1%01954.3%
17Miles Sanders101030.3%300.0%02445.3%
18Najee Harris9853.3%1120.0%11986.4%
19Saquon Barkley9853.3%1120.0%01986.4%
20Derrick Henry9777.8%3218.2%01982.6%
21Devin Singletary9526.3%0416.7%13676.6%
22James Conner9842.1%114.3%02758.7%
23Aaron Jones9640.0%1316.7%11954.3%
24Jeff Wilson Jr.8627.3%0233.3%02066.7%
25Jerick McKinnon8525.0%0310.0%13051.7%
26Travis Etienne8520.8%0312.0%02141.2%
27J.K. Dobbins8733.3%115.6%11432.6%
28Leonard Fournette7562.5%0214.3%11970.4%
29Kenneth Gainwell7515.2%2213.3%02037.7%
30Cam Akers7654.5%115.6%01135.5%
31Clyde Edwards-Helaire7315.0%2413.3%31932.8%
32Eno Benjamin7526.3%028.7%0817.4%
33Christian McCaffrey6550.0%1114.3%11995.0%
34Rashaad Penny6550.0%017.7%01875.0%
35Dalvin Cook6555.6%113.7%02665.0%
36Tony Pollard6444.4%1216.7%01152.4%
37Michael Carter6440.0%028.0%02151.2%
38Alexander Mattison6333.3%1311.1%11435.0%
39Melvin Gordon6444.4%129.5%01031.3%
40Isiah Pacheco6630.0%100.0%0915.5%
41Darrell Henderson5545.5%100.0%02064.5%
42Raheem Mostert5545.5%000.0%01854.5%
43Mark Ingram5337.5%1211.1%01348.1%
44Chase Edmonds5218.2%2316.7%11545.5%
45James Cook5210.5%0312.5%0919.1%
46David Montgomery4416.7%000.0%0931.0%
47Rachaad White4337.5%117.1%0829.6%
48Tyler Allgeier4415.4%000.0%0818.2%
49Caleb Huntley4415.4%100.0%0613.6%
50Rhamondre Stevenson3323.1%100.0%01557.7%
51Ezekiel Elliott3333.3%100.0%01047.6%
52Alvin Kamara3112.5%0211.1%0829.6%
53Rex Burkhead318.3%0222.2%1626.1%
54Nyheim Hines317.1%029.1%01024.4%
55Kenneth Walker3330.0%000.0%0520.8%
56Joshua Kelley3218.2%014.3%0820.0%
57Kenyan Drake3314.3%000.0%0818.6%
Week 4 Injury Report

Inactives

D'Andre Swift (shoulder)

Alvin Kamara (ribs)

David Montgomery (ankle/knee)

Boston Scott (ribs)

Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)

Brian Robinson (NFI - leg)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

In-Game Injuries

Jonathan Taylor suffered a possible high-ankle sprain in the second half.

Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury in the third quarter.

Justice Hill injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter.

Mark Ingram was treated for an unspecified injury but returned.

Week 5 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in 50% or less of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Mike Boone - 1%
  2. Tyler Allgeier - 16%
  3. Raheem Mostert - 50%
  4. Caleb Huntley - 0% 
  5. Rachaad White - 27%
  6. Eno Benjamin - 10%
  7. Mark Ingram - 31% 
Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Kenneth Walker - 47%
  2. Kenneth Gainwell - 32%
  3. Jaylen Warren - 10% 
  4. Isiah Pacheco - 19% 
  5. Jordan Mason - 4%
  6. Justice Hill - 2%
Week 5 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Boston Scott

Marlon Mack

Ronald Jones

J.D. McKissic

   

Bench'em

Michael Carter

Antonio Gibson

Week 4 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Dolphins (15) at  Bengals (27) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Raheem Mostert71.9%56.3%1568.2%48.8%38.3%6.6%10.12
Chase Edmonds28.1%46.6%522.7%35.0%38.3%8.0%101
  • Mostert started for a second time in the past three weeks and played a season-high 72% of snaps, also recording season highs for carries, touches, rushing yards and total yards.
    • Edmonds, however, scored the lone TD, from seven yards out on a Teddy Bridgewater pass right before halftime.
  • Mostert played more than half the snaps in every quarter, including 14 of 17 in the fourth quarter with Miami mostly trailing.
  • Mostert played four of five snaps on 3rd-and-long.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Joe Mixon82.8%74.2%2480.0%70.1%412.5%15.5%17.44
Samaje Perine18.8%24.7%13.3%10.3%13.1%5.8%00
Chris Evans4.7%2.0%00.0%0.0%13.1%1.3%00
  • Mixon played at least 71% of snaps in each quarter and finished at a season-high 83%.
    • He had a 24-61-1 rushing line and 4-13-0 receiving line, without any gains of more than nine yards among his 28 touches.
    • He's now averaging 24.8 touches per game, up from 20.9 last year, but he's sunk from 4.5 yards per touch to 3.4, losing efficiency as both a runner and pass catcher.
    • 2.7 YPC. Yikes. After Thursday he had PFF's NO. 42 grade out of 52 qualified backs, plus the second-worst YPC. And Cincy ranks 30th in PFF's team run blocking grades.
Vikings (28) at Saints (25) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Dalvin Cook62.5%67.0%2080.0%70.8%25.7%8.8%10.60
Alexander Mattison37.5%33.0%312.0%22.5%12.9%4.7%8.81
  • Cook played a few less snaps than usual (77% in Week 1, 69% in Week 2) after dislocating his shoulder the week before, but his workload was the same in terms of touches.
    • Mattison had a 15-yard TD reception on 3rd-and-goal, after he was stopped for no gain on a carry from the 5-yard line. Both plays were at the end of a lengthy opening drive on which Dalvin Cook had four touches. And Cook got a carry inside the 10 later in the game.

     

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Mark Ingram47.5%37.3%1037.0%33.0%310.7%4.3%7.30
Latavius Murray44.1%10.2%1140.7%12.5%13.6%0.7%13.51
Dwayne Washington3.4%2.4%00.0%4.5%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • With Alvin Kamara (ribs) inactive for a second time in three weeks, Ingram got the start and split work with Murray, who ultimately took 11 carries for 57 yards and a TD (from one yard out).
    • Ingram played 65% of snaps in the first half but only 36% in the second, missing some time to be evaluated for an injury (he returned).
Jets (24) at Steelers (20) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Breece Hall65.7%47.2%1758.6%44.2%617.6%14.8%15.82
Michael Carter44.3%53.5%931.0%43.0%38.8%10.4%4.90
  • Hall pulled away from Carter and more than doubled his previous season high of eight carries (from the Week 3 loss to Cincinnati).
    • The 66% snap share is also a new high, easily, up from 51% in Week 3.
    • The rookie took 17 carries for 66 yards and a game-winning TD (from two yards out with 16 seconds left... barely crossing the goal line before the ball was knocked out of his hands.
  • Hall took 62% of snaps on first down, 67% on second down and 69% on third down.
    • Hall got six of the nine snaps on 3rd-and-long.
  • Hall played at least 61% of snaps in every quarter.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Najee Harris75.0%70.9%1858.1%59.8%00.0%8.7%7.41
Jaylen Warren25.0%27.9%39.7%14.4%14.0%3.2%3.20
  • Harris took 18 carries for 74 yards, but he finished without a target despite playing at least 70% of snaps in every quarter.
    • Warren did get nine of the 12 third-down snaps, with Harris taking only three (25%).
      • In Weeks 1-3, Harris played 27 third-down snaps (64%) to Warren's 12 (29%).
      • Still, Harris ran mare routes than Warren overall in Sunday's game, 16-7.
  • Harris has been targeted on only 18% of his routes, down from 23% last season.
Browns (20) at Falcons (23) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Nick Chubb54.8%55.8%1954.3%54.4%38.6%6.5%20.72
Kareem Hunt49.3%49.3%1028.6%30.9%38.6%10.6%8.81
D'Ernest Johnson1.4%0.3%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • Chubb landed in the range of 20-23 touches for a fourth straight week, and his snap shares have also been within a narrow range (53-63%).
    • He had a big second half in this one, with a 28-yard rushing TD helping him finish at 19-118-1.... his fourth straight game over 100 total yards.
  • Chubb now has a 5-4 advantage in goal-line looks this year, though neither he nor Hunt was able to convert chances near the end zone this past Sunday.

     

 Snap% W3Snap% '22Carr.Carry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Tyler Allgeier43.6%25.9%1028.6%19.8%15.6%2.1%11.40
Cordarrelle Patterson29.1%54.7%925.7%44.3%00.0%7.4%9.80
Caleb Huntley21.8%6.1%1028.6%8.4%00.0%0.0%11.62
Avery Williams12.7%19.8%12.9%3.1%00.0%2.1%2.10
  • Patterson played 10 snaps in the first quarter (63%) but only six the rest of the game (15%).
    • He took six carries for 25 yards and a TD in the opening quarter, seemingly headed for another big game. The Falcons never announced anything, but it's highly likely Patterson was bothered by the knee injury that had him listed as questionable heading into the game.
  • With Patterson barely playing, the Falcons turned to Caleb Huntley, who got 10 carries on 12 second-half snaps after not playing at all in the first half.
Jaguars (21) at Eagles (29) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Travis Etienne51.1%45.4%842.1%30.9%14.3%8.5%3.20
James Robinson46.8%54.6%842.1%53.6%00.0%5.4%2.91
JaMycal Hasty6.4%3.4%00.0%0.0%28.7%2.3%4.20
  • The Jags jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but ultimately ran only 46 plays in a game where Trevor Lawrence lost four fumbles and threw an interception.
  • Etienne got nine of 10 snaps in the fourth quarter with the Jags trailing. Before that, Robinson took 57% to Etienne's 41%, though the carry distribution was closer than usual with J-Rob holding only an 8-7 lead. Neither did a ton, with Robinson finishing 8-29-0 and Etienne at 8-32-0.

     

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Miles Sanders67.9%57.9%2754.0%47.1%312.5%7.6%29.61
Kenneth Gainwell25.9%28.4%510.0%9.8%28.3%6.8%8.70
Trey Sermon6.2%1.7%24.0%1.3%00.0%0.0%1.90
  • Sanders took on more work with Boston Scott (ribs) inactive, setting career highs for carries and rushing yards (134) while scoring two TDs and adding two catches for 22 yards.
  • Gainwell had his usual role, and scored a 10-yard rushing TD shortly before halftime.
Seahawks (48) at Lions (45) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Rashaad Penny67.2%62.8%1751.5%55.1%13.4%3.8%28.70
Kenneth Walker35.8%18.6%824.2%16.9%13.4%5.4%3.40
DeeJay Dallas4.5%9.5%00.0%3.4%00.0%1.5%00
  • Walker got more playing time in the second quarter, but Penny otherwise played at least 64% of snaps in each frame en route to 17-151-2 on the ground.
    • Penny got 70% of snaps on first down, 73% on second down and 50% on third down.
      • Penny's TD runs of 36 and 41 yards came on a 3rd-and-16 and 3rd-and-5.
  • Dallas took three of the four snaps on 3rd-and-long (the other being Penny's TD) but didn't play otherwise.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Jamaal Williams50.7%41.2%1976.0%55.4%37.7%5.4%23.94
Craig Reynolds31.0%15.8%28.0%9.8%12.6%2.0%5.20
Justin Jackson12.7%3.2%28.0%1.8%25.1%1.4%8.71
  • Williams dominated carries and added two more TDs to his league-leading total (now six), but he actually only played about half the snaps with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) inactive.
Bills (23) at Ravens (20) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Devin Singletary87.3%68.9%1144.0%35.1%514.7%13.0%11.60
Zack Moss9.5%20.4%312.0%16.5%00.0%5.0%0.60
James Cook3.2%11.8%00.0%13.4%12.9%4.3%00
  • Singletary rarely came off the field despite losing a fumble in the first half. He handled 87% snap share, fifth largest of his career, and finished with 11-49-0 rushing and 4-47-0 receiving.
    • He played 74% of snaps Week 3 in the Miami heat, taking nine of Buffalo's 14 RB carries and 11 of the 17 targets.
  • Over the past two weeks, Singletary played 79% of snaps and handled 20 of Buffalo's 28 RB carries (71%) plus 16 of the 23 targets (70%).

     

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
J.K. Dobbins50.0%25.1%1339.4%19.0%414.3%5.3%22.34
Justice Hill35.7%35.0%824.2%18.1%27.1%3.5%7.70
Mike Davis2.9%11.5%00.0%6.7%00.0%0.0%00
  • Dobbins scored twice in the first half, on a short carry and a shovel pass, and he got far more touches than the week before (17, up from 9) with only a modest bump in snap share (50%, up from 45%).
    • Dobbins finished with 13-41-1 and 4-22-1. He showed good patience and vision but may still be working to regain his explosiveness.
Chargers (34) at Texans (24) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Austin Ekeler58.6%56.8%1348.1%47.9%718.9%18.4%34.90
Sony Michel24.3%20.5%622.2%23.4%38.1%3.8%5.70
Joshua Kelley20.0%23.4%414.8%13.8%25.4%5.1%1.50
  • Ekeler's snap/carry/target shares for Week 3 are nearly identical to his season marks, but he finally had a 2021-type game, putting up 13-60-2 rushing and 6-49-1 receiving.
    • Ek is no longer last in the league in YPC... that honor shifts to Mr. Mixon.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Dameon Pierce68.4%53.4%14100.0%71.4%617.1%7.2%25.90
Rex Burkhead31.6%45.8%00.0%20.2%514.3%15.1%14.90
  • Pierce played a career-high 68% of snaps, up from 62% and 59% in the previous two games.
    • He also had new highs for rushing yards (131), catches (six) and targets (six), though the receptions produced only eight yards.
    • The rookie ripped off a 75-yard TD in the second quarter and played 76% of snaps in the first half.
  • Burkhead got a bit more work in the second half with the Texans trailing, taking 39% of snaps and catching each of his four targets for 33 yards and a TD.
Bears (12) at Giants (20) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Khalil Herbert77.4%49.6%1959.4%38.2%15.0%7.8%11.11
Trestan Ebner22.6%14.7%618.8%9.6%315.0%6.3%2.80
  • Ebner got two more targets than Herbert, but Herbert took 14 of the 15 snaps on third down (and just wasn't targeted much).
    • Herbert finished with 19-77-0 and 1-24-0 filling in for David Montgomery (knee, ankle)... not a bad game, but perhaps disappointing after the big Week 3.
  • Ebner was charged with two fumbles, including one lost, on the desperation lateral play to end the game.

     

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Saquon Barkley93.8%88.1%3170.5%62.7%213.3%17.0%18.20
Matt Breida13.8%15.2%36.8%7.5%00.0%1.0%1.80
Gary Brightwell4.6%1.5%12.3%1.5%00.0%0.0%00
  • Barkley is back, though you probably knew that by now. He put up 31-146-0 and 2-16-0 (Giants attempted only 16 passes).
Commanders (10) at Cowboys (25) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
J.D. McKissic51.4%47.1%829.6%17.3%410.0%13.8%8.60
Antonio Gibson40.5%51.2%1348.1%54.1%37.5%9.6%9.30
Jonathan Williams8.1%3.0%518.5%6.1%00.0%0.0%4.80
  • Gibson has 12-14 carries in each games, but his snap share has dropped with each passing week, from 64% to 54% to 44% and now 41%.
    • He finished with 13-49-0 and 3-14-0 on Sunday, playing only 36% of snaps in the second half.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Ezekiel Elliott63.9%63.1%1965.5%56.7%27.7%5.5%10.10
Tony Pollard39.3%44.7%827.6%34.6%311.5%10.2%1.80
Titans (24) at Colts (17) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Derrick Henry68.5%64.2%2278.6%70.4%523.8%11.9%23.70
Dontrell Hilliard31.5%18.5%00.0%3.7%419.0%8.9%5.80
  • For a second straight week, Henry got 20-plus carries, a handful of targets and scored a TD.
    • He finished with 22-114-1 and 3-33-0, playing 81% of snaps on first/second down. 
  • Hilliard got nine of his 17 snaps on third down, though those plays accounted for just one of his four targets.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Jonathan Taylor87.7%78.4%2087.0%80.2%38.3%10.7%3.30
Nyheim Hines32.3%33.8%14.3%7.9%25.6%12.7%2.30
  • Taylor was held under 100 total yards and out of the end zone for a third straight week, eventually exiting in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. 
    • He finished with 20-42-0 and one catch for one yard, dropping him to 4.0 YPC and 4.9 YPR. The volume, however, has been fine -- 20.3 carries and 4.0 targets per game.
Cardinals (26) at Panthers (16) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
James Conner66.7%53.3%1540.5%41.7%39.7%10.7%10.72
Darrel Williams20.0%22.2%410.8%12.0%13.2%3.0%1.90
Eno Benjamin14.7%29.7%513.5%20.4%13.2%7.7%5.50
  • Conner finished south of 4.0 YPC for a third straight week, putting up 15-55-0 and 3-22-0. He's taken at least 15 touches in the three games he didn't leave early with an injury, but hasn't scored since Week 1 and hasn't sniffed 100 yards.
  • Williams got more playing time than Benjamin, but Benjamin had the better day with 45 yards on six touches. It's a small sample, but Benjamin is at 5.0 YPC (22 for 111) this year, and could eventually get more work if Conner doesn't get on track.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Christian McCaffrey86.3%84.7%861.5%67.4%925.0%20.4%25.80
D'Onta Foreman7.8%8.1%17.7%5.8%00.0%0.0%0.20
Chuba Hubbard5.9%6.8%00.0%4.7%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • McCaffrey put up about half his fantasy points on the final drive, with a 34-yard catch-and-run followed by a 13-yard, contested-catch TD. He finished with 8-27-0 and 9-81-1, drawing nine targets after seeing only four of five each of the first three weeks.
Patriots (24) at Packers (27) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22Carr.Carry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Rhamondre Stevenson55.2%51.8%1442.4%37.7%525.0%12.1%12.90
Damien Harris44.8%40.5%1854.5%46.5%15.0%7.8%15.41
  • Harris put up 18-86-1 and lost two yards on his only catch, with Stevenson adding 14-66-0 and 4-23-0. Snap/carry/target shares were in the usual range, apart from Stevenson getting. a larger-than-usual portion of the targets.
  • Harris is averaging 13.3 carries for 61.5 yards and 0.75 TDs per game, with 2.3 targets.
  • Stevenson is averaging 10.8 carries for 52.8 yards and 0.25 TDs, with 3.5 targets.
 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Aaron Jones61.6%61.0%1645.7%41.4%412.5%12.7%14.50
AJ Dillon57.5%54.9%1748.6%49.1%26.3%11.1%9.40
  • Snap/carry/target shares were right on track with the season averages, but it was a rare game where neither Green Bay back hit paydirt, though both had success on the ground (16-110-0 for Jones, 17-73-0 for Dillon).
  • Jones is averaging 12.0 carries for 81.8 yards (6.8 YPC), with 4.0 targets and 0.5 total TDs per game.
Broncos (23) at Raiders (32) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Javonte Williams45.3%53.4%1050.0%45.2%14.0%17.5%3.70
Mike Boone35.8%16.3%315.0%2.9%312.0%4.0%3.90
Melvin Gordon18.9%33.3%315.0%35.6%14.0%7.9%-1.20
  • Williams played 92% of snaps in the first half but then suffered a season-ending  knee injury early in the third quarter.
  • In the second half, Boone played 64% of snaps with three carries for 20 yards and one catch for nine yards on three targets.
    • Gordon played only 32%, with two carries for one yard and one incomplete target.

     

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Josh Jacobs89.3%72.3%2873.7%76.9%620.0%9.0%34.51
Zamir White4.0%3.4%25.3%3.3%00.0%0.0%2.40
Ameer Abdullah1.3%8.2%00.0%0.0%00.0%1.4%00
  • Jacobs looked like a first-round pick for the first time in a while, setting career highs for snap share and rushing yards, plus his first two TDs of the year and a season-high six targets.
Chiefs (41) at Buccaneers (31) 

 Snap% W3Snap% '22Carr.Carry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Clyde Edwards-Helaire56.3%45.2%1951.4%39.0%25.9%10.0%22.42
Jerick McKinnon22.5%38.5%25.4%16.2%12.9%5.7%12
Isiah Pacheco21.3%15.9%1129.7%26.7%00.0%0.0%6.30
  • Edwards-Helaire had season highs for snap share, carries and rushing yards — by at least 20% in each case, and more than 100% for carries (he only had seven or eight in KC's first three games, with 39-44% snap share).
    • He also scored his fourth and fifth TDs of the season, scoring on a three-yard run and two-yard pass in the first half. 
  • McKinnon got a target and a carry inside the 5-yard line, plus another target wiped out by penalty, and he took a direct snap where he handed the ball to CEH for a TD.... said the guy who wasn't at all bitter about using McKinnon in DFS Showdowns (to be fair, he didn't get any work besides the goal-line stuff... and it was a wild game where backup TE Noah Gray poached a rushing TD.

             

 Snap% W3Snap% '22CarriesCarry% W3Carry% '22TgtTgt% W3Tgt% '22PPRGLL
Leonard Fournette60.9%78.6%350.0%72.3%713.5%12.5%18.41
Rachaad White37.5%21.8%350.0%13.3%59.6%5.9%14.62
  • It was a strange night for Fournette, who lost more work to White and took three carries for a loss of three yards... yet ended up with a season-high for PPR points thanks to four catches in the fourth quarter (including a TD).
  • White had a one-yard rushing TD early in the third quarter and caught each of his five targets for 50 yards. But he also fumbled away the opening kickoff, and needed two tries to reach the red zone
  • Fournette played 73% of snaps in the first half and 71% in the fourth quarter, while White got most of the playing time (71%) in the third quarter.
Rams () at 49ers () 

MNF - coming later this week

