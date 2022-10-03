Backfield Breakdown: Week 4 RB Usage & Week 5 Look-Ahead

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Mike Boone Week, Vol. III?
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 3 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more work than usual.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Snap% Δ
|Carry Sh. W3
|Carry Sh. '22
|Carry Sh. Δ
|Tgt Sh. W3
|Tgt Sh. '22
|Tgt Sh. Δ
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|93.8%
|88.1%
|5.7%
|70.5%
|62.7%
|7.8%
|13.3%
|17.0%
|-3.7%
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|89.3%
|72.3%
|17.0%
|73.7%
|76.9%
|-3.2%
|20.0%
|9.0%
|11.0%
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|87.7%
|78.4%
|9.3%
|87.0%
|80.2%
|6.8%
|8.3%
|10.7%
|-2.4%
|4
|Devin Singletary
|87.3%
|68.9%
|18.4%
|44.0%
|35.1%
|8.9%
|14.7%
|13.0%
|1.7%
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|86.3%
|84.7%
|1.6%
|61.5%
|67.4%
|-5.9%
|25.0%
|20.4%
|4.6%
|6
|Joe Mixon
|82.8%
|74.2%
|8.6%
|80.0%
|70.1%
|9.9%
|12.5%
|15.5%
|-3.0%
|7
|Khalil Herbert
|77.4%
|49.6%
|27.8%
|59.4%
|38.2%
|21.2%
|5.0%
|7.8%
|-2.8%
|8
|Najee Harris
|75.0%
|70.9%
|4.1%
|58.1%
|59.8%
|-1.7%
|0.0%
|8.7%
|-8.7%
|9
|Raheem Mostert
|71.9%
|56.3%
|15.6%
|68.2%
|48.8%
|19.4%
|8.3%
|6.6%
|1.7%
|10
|Derrick Henry
|68.5%
|64.2%
|4.3%
|78.6%
|70.4%
|8.2%
|23.8%
|11.9%
|11.9%
|11
|Dameon Pierce
|68.4%
|53.4%
|15.0%
|100.0%
|71.4%
|28.6%
|17.1%
|7.2%
|9.9%
|12
|Miles Sanders
|67.9%
|57.9%
|10.0%
|54.0%
|47.1%
|6.9%
|12.5%
|7.6%
|4.9%
|13
|Rashaad Penny
|67.2%
|62.8%
|4.4%
|51.5%
|55.1%
|-3.6%
|3.4%
|3.8%
|-0.4%
|14
|James Conner
|66.7%
|53.3%
|13.4%
|40.5%
|41.7%
|-1.2%
|9.7%
|10.7%
|-1.0%
|15
|Breece Hall
|65.7%
|47.2%
|18.5%
|58.6%
|44.2%
|14.4%
|17.6%
|14.8%
|2.8%
|16
|Ezekiel Elliott
|63.9%
|63.1%
|0.8%
|65.5%
|56.7%
|8.8%
|7.7%
|5.5%
|2.2%
|17
|Dalvin Cook
|62.5%
|67.0%
|-4.5%
|80.0%
|70.8%
|9.2%
|5.7%
|8.8%
|-3.1%
|18
|Aaron Jones
|61.6%
|61.0%
|0.6%
|45.7%
|41.4%
|4.3%
|12.5%
|12.7%
|-0.2%
|19
|Leonard Fournette
|60.9%
|78.6%
|-17.7%
|50.0%
|72.3%
|-22.3%
|13.5%
|12.5%
|1.0%
|20
|Austin Ekeler
|58.6%
|56.8%
|1.8%
|48.1%
|47.9%
|0.2%
|18.9%
|18.4%
|0.5%
|21
|AJ Dillon
|57.5%
|54.9%
|2.6%
|48.6%
|49.1%
|-0.5%
|6.3%
|11.1%
|-4.8%
|22
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|56.3%
|45.2%
|11.1%
|51.4%
|39.0%
|12.4%
|5.9%
|10.0%
|-4.1%
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|55.2%
|51.8%
|3.4%
|42.4%
|37.7%
|4.7%
|25.0%
|12.1%
|12.9%
|24
|Nick Chubb
|54.8%
|55.8%
|-1.0%
|54.3%
|54.4%
|-0.1%
|8.6%
|6.5%
|2.1%
|25
|J.D. McKissic
|51.4%
|47.1%
|4.3%
|29.6%
|17.3%
|12.3%
|10.0%
|13.8%
|-3.8%
|26
|Travis Etienne
|51.1%
|45.4%
|5.7%
|42.1%
|30.9%
|11.2%
|4.3%
|8.5%
|-4.2%
|27
|Jamaal Williams
|50.7%
|41.2%
|9.5%
|76.0%
|55.4%
|20.6%
|7.7%
|5.4%
|2.3%
|28
|J.K. Dobbins
|50.0%
|25.1%
|24.9%
|39.4%
|19.0%
|20.4%
|14.3%
|5.3%
|9.0%
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|49.3%
|49.3%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|30.9%
|-2.3%
|8.6%
|10.6%
|-2.0%
|30
|Mark Ingram
|47.5%
|37.3%
|10.2%
|37.0%
|33.0%
|4.0%
|10.7%
|4.3%
|6.4%
|31
|James Robinson
|46.8%
|54.6%
|-7.8%
|42.1%
|53.6%
|-11.5%
|0.0%
|5.4%
|-5.4%
|32
|Javonte Williams
|45.3%
|53.4%
|-8.1%
|50.0%
|45.2%
|4.8%
|4.0%
|17.5%
|-13.5%
|33
|Damien Harris
|44.8%
|40.5%
|4.3%
|54.5%
|46.5%
|8.0%
|5.0%
|7.8%
|-2.8%
|34
|Michael Carter
|44.3%
|53.5%
|-9.2%
|31.0%
|43.0%
|-12.0%
|8.8%
|10.4%
|-1.6%
|35
|Latavius Murray
|44.1%
|10.2%
|33.9%
|40.7%
|12.5%
|28.2%
|3.6%
|0.7%
|2.9%
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|43.6%
|25.9%
|17.7%
|28.6%
|19.8%
|8.8%
|5.6%
|2.1%
|3.5%
|37
|Antonio Gibson
|40.5%
|51.2%
|-10.7%
|48.1%
|54.1%
|-6.0%
|7.5%
|9.6%
|-2.1%
|38
|Tony Pollard
|39.3%
|44.7%
|-5.4%
|27.6%
|34.6%
|-7.0%
|11.5%
|10.2%
|1.3%
|39
|Alexander Mattison
|37.5%
|33.0%
|4.5%
|12.0%
|22.5%
|-10.5%
|2.9%
|4.7%
|-1.8%
|40
|Rachaad White
|37.5%
|21.8%
|15.7%
|50.0%
|13.3%
|36.7%
|9.6%
|5.9%
|3.7%
|41
|Kenneth Walker
|35.8%
|18.6%
|17.2%
|24.2%
|16.9%
|7.3%
|3.4%
|5.4%
|-2.0%
|42
|Mike Boone
|35.8%
|16.3%
|19.5%
|15.0%
|2.9%
|12.1%
|12.0%
|4.0%
|8.0%
|43
|Justice Hill
|35.7%
|35.0%
|0.7%
|24.2%
|18.1%
|6.1%
|7.1%
|3.5%
|3.6%
|44
|Nyheim Hines
|32.3%
|33.8%
|-1.5%
|4.3%
|7.9%
|-3.6%
|5.6%
|12.7%
|-7.1%
|45
|Rex Burkhead
|31.6%
|45.8%
|-14.2%
|0.0%
|20.2%
|-20.2%
|14.3%
|15.1%
|-0.8%
|46
|Dontrell Hilliard
|31.5%
|18.5%
|13.0%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|-3.7%
|19.0%
|8.9%
|10.1%
|47
|Craig Reynolds
|31.0%
|15.8%
|15.2%
|8.0%
|9.8%
|-1.8%
|2.6%
|2.0%
|0.6%
|48
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|29.1%
|54.7%
|-25.6%
|25.7%
|44.3%
|-18.6%
|0.0%
|7.4%
|-7.4%
|49
|Chase Edmonds
|28.1%
|46.6%
|-18.5%
|22.7%
|35.0%
|-12.3%
|8.3%
|8.0%
|0.3%
|50
|Kenneth Gainwell
|25.9%
|28.4%
|-2.5%
|10.0%
|9.8%
|0.2%
|8.3%
|6.8%
|1.5%
|51
|Jaylen Warren
|25.0%
|27.9%
|-2.9%
|9.7%
|14.4%
|-4.7%
|4.0%
|3.2%
|0.8%
|52
|Sony Michel
|24.3%
|20.5%
|3.8%
|22.2%
|23.4%
|-1.2%
|8.1%
|3.8%
|4.3%
|53
|Trestan Ebner
|22.6%
|14.7%
|7.9%
|18.8%
|9.6%
|9.2%
|15.0%
|6.3%
|8.7%
|54
|Jerick McKinnon
|22.5%
|38.5%
|-16.0%
|5.4%
|16.2%
|-10.8%
|2.9%
|5.7%
|-2.8%
|55
|Caleb Huntley
|21.8%
|6.1%
|15.7%
|28.6%
|8.4%
|20.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56
|Isiah Pacheco
|21.3%
|15.9%
|5.4%
|29.7%
|26.7%
|3.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57
|Joshua Kelley
|20.0%
|23.4%
|-3.4%
|14.8%
|13.8%
|1.0%
|5.4%
|5.1%
|0.3%
|58
|Darrel Williams
|20.0%
|22.2%
|-2.2%
|10.8%
|12.0%
|-1.2%
|3.2%
|3.0%
|0.2%
|59
|Melvin Gordon
|18.9%
|33.3%
|-14.4%
|15.0%
|35.6%
|-20.6%
|4.0%
|7.9%
|-3.9%
|60
|Samaje Perine
|18.8%
|24.7%
|-5.9%
|3.3%
|10.3%
|-7.0%
|3.1%
|5.8%
|-2.7%
|61
|Eno Benjamin
|14.7%
|29.7%
|-15.0%
|13.5%
|20.4%
|-6.9%
|3.2%
|7.7%
|-4.5%
|62
|Darrell Henderson
|64.0%
|42.2%
|5.9%
|63
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|59.2%
|38.6%
|8.9%
|64
|D'Andre Swift
|39.1%
|24.1%
|8.2%
|65
|David Montgomery
|36.6%
|25.7%
|9.4%
|66
|Cam Akers
|35.4%
|46.9%
|3.0%
|67
|Alvin Kamara
|33.3%
|27.3%
|7.9%
Doesn't include MNF.
2022 Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 4 - Inside the 5-yard Line
|Carries
|Carry Sh.
|Rush TD
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Rec TD
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Looks
|1
|Jamaal Williams
|4
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|6
|66.7%
|4
|2
|Joe Mixon
|4
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|100.0%
|4
|3
|J.K. Dobbins
|3
|75.0%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|1
|4
|66.7%
|4
|4
|Rachaad White
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|57.1%
|2
|5
|James Conner
|2
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|100.0%
|2
|6
|Raheem Mostert
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|75.0%
|2
|7
|Caleb Huntley
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|75.0%
|2
|8
|Breece Hall
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|100.0%
|2
|9
|Nick Chubb
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|57.1%
|2
|10
|James Robinson
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|100.0%
|1
|11
|Najee Harris
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|100.0%
|1
|12
|Alexander Mattison
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|75.0%
|1
|13
|Khalil Herbert
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|100.0%
|1
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|100.0%
|1
|15
|Jerick McKinnon
|1
|33.3%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|0
|5
|71.4%
|2
|16
|Miles Sanders
|1
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|1
|17
|Kareem Hunt
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|42.9%
|1
|18
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|1
|2
|28.6%
|2
|19
|Latavius Murray
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|50.0%
|1
|20
|Damien Harris
|1
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|100.0%
|1
|21
|Kenneth Gainwell
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|0
|22
|Avery Williams
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|0
|23
|Mike Davis
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|33.3%
|0
|24
|Jonathan Taylor
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|100.0%
|0
|25
|Melvin Gordon
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|0
|26
|Javonte Williams
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|0
|27
|Dwayne Washington
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|0
|28
|Chase Edmonds
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|1
|29
|Justin Jackson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|1
|1
|11.1%
|1
|30
|Rashaad Penny
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|100.0%
|0
|31
|Isiah Pacheco
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|14.3%
|0
|32
|Craig Reynolds
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|22.2%
|0
|33
|Devin Singletary
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|100.0%
|0
|34
|Leonard Fournette
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|1
|3
|42.9%
|1
|35
|Dalvin Cook
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|0
2022 Season - Inside the 5-yard Line
|Carries
|Carry Sh.
|Rush TD
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Rec TD
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Looks
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|1
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|100.0%
|1
|2
|Antonio Gibson
|7
|100.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|10
|90.9%
|7
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|3
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|13
|86.7%
|3
|4
|Jamaal Williams
|9
|100.0%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|14
|70.0%
|9
|5
|AJ Dillon
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|60.0%
|2
|6
|Breece Hall
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|50.0%
|2
|7
|Cam Akers
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|27.3%
|2
|8
|Joe Mixon
|9
|90.0%
|1
|1
|11.1%
|0
|20
|100.0%
|10
|9
|Dameon Pierce
|4
|80.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|83.3%
|4
|10
|James Robinson
|4
|80.0%
|0
|1
|12.5%
|1
|11
|78.6%
|5
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|3
|75.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|12
|92.3%
|3
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|3
|75.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|80.0%
|3
|13
|Khalil Herbert
|6
|75.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|6
|75.0%
|6
|14
|Ezekiel Elliott
|2
|66.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|80.0%
|2
|15
|James Conner
|5
|62.5%
|1
|1
|12.5%
|0
|9
|56.3%
|6
|16
|Melvin Gordon
|4
|57.1%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|33.3%
|4
|17
|Najee Harris
|5
|55.6%
|1
|1
|33.3%
|1
|13
|100.0%
|6
|18
|Nick Chubb
|5
|55.6%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|10
|66.7%
|5
|19
|Derrick Henry
|2
|50.0%
|2
|1
|50.0%
|0
|5
|83.3%
|3
|20
|Leonard Fournette
|2
|50.0%
|0
|1
|14.3%
|1
|9
|69.2%
|3
|21
|Damien Harris
|3
|50.0%
|3
|1
|100.0%
|0
|4
|57.1%
|4
|22
|Rachaad White
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|30.8%
|2
|23
|Sony Michel
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|28.6%
|1
|24
|Chase Edmonds
|2
|40.0%
|2
|1
|25.0%
|0
|6
|54.5%
|3
|25
|Raheem Mostert
|2
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|45.5%
|2
|26
|Caleb Huntley
|2
|40.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|30.0%
|2
|27
|J.K. Dobbins
|3
|37.5%
|1
|1
|16.7%
|1
|5
|33.3%
|4
|28
|Miles Sanders
|4
|36.4%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|7
|41.2%
|4
|29
|Dalvin Cook
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|8
|72.7%
|1
|30
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|2
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|57.1%
|2
|31
|Kareem Hunt
|3
|33.3%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|1
|6
|40.0%
|4
|32
|Alexander Mattison
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|27.3%
|1
|33
|Tony Pollard
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|1
|34
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|3
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|7
|58.3%
|3
|35
|Jerick McKinnon
|3
|30.0%
|0
|1
|10.0%
|0
|12
|52.2%
|4
|36
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|3
|30.0%
|2
|3
|30.0%
|3
|9
|39.1%
|6
|37
|Javonte Williams
|2
|28.6%
|0
|2
|28.6%
|0
|10
|66.7%
|4
|38
|Devin Singletary
|2
|25.0%
|0
|1
|14.3%
|1
|15
|93.8%
|3
|39
|Mike Davis
|2
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|7
|46.7%
|2
|40
|Nyheim Hines
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|30.8%
|1
|41
|Latavius Murray
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|28.6%
|1
|42
|Mark Ingram
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|14.3%
|1
|43
|Kyle Juszczyk
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|7
|58.3%
|2
|44
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|1
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|50.0%
|1
|45
|Rex Burkhead
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|16.7%
|1
|46
|Isiah Pacheco
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|13.0%
|2
|47
|Darrel Williams
|1
|12.5%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|7
|43.8%
|1
|48
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|1
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|25.0%
|1
|49
|Boston Scott
|1
|9.1%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|6
|35.3%
|1
|50
|Kenneth Gainwell
|1
|9.1%
|1
|1
|16.7%
|0
|4
|23.5%
|2
|51
|Rashaad Penny
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|100.0%
|0
|52
|Darrell Henderson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|8
|72.7%
|0
|53
|Austin Ekeler
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|71.4%
|0
|54
|Chris Myarick
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|100.0%
|1
|3
|60.0%
|1
|55
|Zander Horvath
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|40.0%
|2
|4
|57.1%
|2
|56
|Michael Carter
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|50.0%
|0
|57
|Aaron Jones
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|33.3%
|0
|2
|40.0%
|1
|58
|Alvin Kamara
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|28.6%
|0
|59
|Reggie Gilliam
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|25.0%
|0
|60
|David Montgomery
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|25.0%
|0
|61
|Travis Etienne
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|12.5%
|0
|3
|21.4%
|1
|62
|Dontrell Hilliard
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|16.7%
|0
|63
|D'Andre Swift
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|15.0%
|0
|64
|Justice Hill
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|13.3%
|0
|65
|Craig Reynolds
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|10.0%
|0
|66
|Tyler Allgeier
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|10.0%
|0
|67
|Justin Jackson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|10.0%
|1
|1
|5.0%
|1
Red Zone
Week 4 - Red Zone
|Looks
|Carries
|Carry Sh.
|Rush TD
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Rec TD
|Snaps
|Snap %
|1
|Joe Mixon
|7
|7
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|9
|100.0%
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|6
|4
|100.0%
|1
|2
|33.3%
|1
|12
|100.0%
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|6
|6
|100.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|13
|92.9%
|4
|Breece Hall
|6
|5
|71.4%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|10
|83.3%
|5
|J.K. Dobbins
|6
|5
|62.5%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|1
|8
|57.1%
|6
|Miles Sanders
|6
|6
|37.5%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|11
|52.4%
|7
|Khalil Herbert
|5
|5
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|9
|100.0%
|8
|Nick Chubb
|5
|5
|62.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|8
|57.1%
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|4
|3
|100.0%
|0
|1
|16.7%
|0
|10
|100.0%
|10
|Dalvin Cook
|4
|3
|60.0%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|0
|7
|58.3%
|11
|Caleb Huntley
|4
|4
|57.1%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|50.0%
|12
|Jamaal Williams
|4
|4
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|6
|50.0%
|13
|Javonte Williams
|3
|2
|66.7%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|0
|7
|87.5%
|14
|Derrick Henry
|3
|3
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|83.3%
|15
|James Conner
|3
|3
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|11
|78.6%
|16
|Chase Edmonds
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|60.0%
|1
|4
|50.0%
|17
|Mark Ingram
|3
|2
|40.0%
|0
|1
|25.0%
|0
|4
|44.4%
|18
|Kenneth Gainwell
|3
|2
|12.5%
|1
|1
|33.3%
|0
|9
|42.9%
|19
|Kareem Hunt
|3
|2
|25.0%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|0
|5
|35.7%
|20
|Isiah Pacheco
|3
|3
|37.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|6
|33.3%
|21
|James Robinson
|2
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|80.0%
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|2
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|75.0%
|23
|Tony Pollard
|2
|1
|100.0%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|0
|3
|50.0%
|24
|Raheem Mostert
|2
|2
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|50.0%
|25
|Rachaad White
|2
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|50.0%
|26
|AJ Dillon
|2
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|50.0%
|27
|Antonio Gibson
|2
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|45.5%
|28
|Kenneth Walker
|2
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|42.9%
|29
|Alexander Mattison
|2
|1
|20.0%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|1
|5
|41.7%
|30
|Damien Harris
|2
|2
|66.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|40.0%
|31
|Jerick McKinnon
|2
|1
|12.5%
|0
|1
|14.3%
|0
|7
|38.9%
|32
|Michael Carter
|2
|2
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|33.3%
|33
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|12.5%
|1
|1
|14.3%
|1
|5
|27.8%
|34
|Eno Benjamin
|2
|2
|22.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|21.4%
|35
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|2
|2
|28.6%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|20.0%
|36
|Christian McCaffrey
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|100.0%
|1
|2
|100.0%
|37
|Najee Harris
|1
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|100.0%
|38
|Devin Singletary
|1
|1
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|9
|100.0%
|39
|Dameon Pierce
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|75.0%
|40
|Patrick Ricard
|1
|1
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|10
|71.4%
|41
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|1
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|60.0%
|42
|Rashaad Penny
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|57.1%
|43
|Leonard Fournette
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|16.7%
|1
|5
|50.0%
|44
|Aaron Jones
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|50.0%
|45
|J.D. McKissic
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|4
|36.4%
|46
|Latavius Murray
|1
|1
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|33.3%
|47
|Rex Burkhead
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|48
|Jonathan Williams
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|18.2%
|49
|Justin Jackson
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|16.7%
|1
|1
|8.3%
|50
|Justice Hill
|1
|1
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|7.1%
|51
|Ezekiel Elliott
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|50.0%
|52
|Craig Reynolds
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|41.7%
|53
|Nyheim Hines
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|30.0%
|54
|Travis Etienne
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|20.0%
|55
|Avery Williams
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|2
|20.0%
|56
|Dontrell Hilliard
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|16.7%
|57
|Melvin Gordon
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|12.5%
|58
|Tyler Allgeier
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|1
|10.0%
2022 Season - Red Zone
|Looks
|Carries
|Carry Sh.
|Rush TD
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Rec TD
|Snaps
|Snap %
|1
|Joe Mixon
|18
|16
|80.0%
|1
|2
|8.7%
|0
|42
|91.3%
|2
|Jamaal Williams
|16
|15
|88.2%
|5
|1
|5.0%
|0
|22
|55.0%
|3
|Kareem Hunt
|16
|13
|41.9%
|0
|3
|15.8%
|1
|27
|50.9%
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|15
|15
|93.8%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|36
|66.7%
|5
|Nick Chubb
|15
|15
|48.4%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|26
|49.1%
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|14
|13
|92.9%
|1
|1
|4.5%
|0
|38
|92.7%
|7
|Khalil Herbert
|13
|13
|54.2%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|20
|69.0%
|8
|James Robinson
|13
|12
|50.0%
|1
|1
|4.0%
|1
|32
|62.7%
|9
|Dameon Pierce
|11
|11
|91.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|17
|73.9%
|10
|Antonio Gibson
|11
|9
|64.3%
|2
|2
|11.8%
|0
|26
|72.2%
|11
|Breece Hall
|11
|6
|60.0%
|1
|5
|20.0%
|1
|21
|51.2%
|12
|Damien Harris
|11
|6
|46.2%
|3
|5
|41.7%
|0
|11
|42.3%
|13
|Javonte Williams
|10
|4
|44.4%
|0
|6
|28.6%
|0
|22
|68.8%
|14
|Austin Ekeler
|10
|6
|54.5%
|1
|4
|17.4%
|1
|27
|67.5%
|15
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|10
|10
|38.5%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|26
|59.1%
|16
|AJ Dillon
|10
|8
|53.3%
|1
|2
|11.1%
|0
|19
|54.3%
|17
|Miles Sanders
|10
|10
|30.3%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|24
|45.3%
|18
|Najee Harris
|9
|8
|53.3%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|1
|19
|86.4%
|19
|Saquon Barkley
|9
|8
|53.3%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|0
|19
|86.4%
|20
|Derrick Henry
|9
|7
|77.8%
|3
|2
|18.2%
|0
|19
|82.6%
|21
|Devin Singletary
|9
|5
|26.3%
|0
|4
|16.7%
|1
|36
|76.6%
|22
|James Conner
|9
|8
|42.1%
|1
|1
|4.3%
|0
|27
|58.7%
|23
|Aaron Jones
|9
|6
|40.0%
|1
|3
|16.7%
|1
|19
|54.3%
|24
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|8
|6
|27.3%
|0
|2
|33.3%
|0
|20
|66.7%
|25
|Jerick McKinnon
|8
|5
|25.0%
|0
|3
|10.0%
|1
|30
|51.7%
|26
|Travis Etienne
|8
|5
|20.8%
|0
|3
|12.0%
|0
|21
|41.2%
|27
|J.K. Dobbins
|8
|7
|33.3%
|1
|1
|5.6%
|1
|14
|32.6%
|28
|Leonard Fournette
|7
|5
|62.5%
|0
|2
|14.3%
|1
|19
|70.4%
|29
|Kenneth Gainwell
|7
|5
|15.2%
|2
|2
|13.3%
|0
|20
|37.7%
|30
|Cam Akers
|7
|6
|54.5%
|1
|1
|5.6%
|0
|11
|35.5%
|31
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|7
|3
|15.0%
|2
|4
|13.3%
|3
|19
|32.8%
|32
|Eno Benjamin
|7
|5
|26.3%
|0
|2
|8.7%
|0
|8
|17.4%
|33
|Christian McCaffrey
|6
|5
|50.0%
|1
|1
|14.3%
|1
|19
|95.0%
|34
|Rashaad Penny
|6
|5
|50.0%
|0
|1
|7.7%
|0
|18
|75.0%
|35
|Dalvin Cook
|6
|5
|55.6%
|1
|1
|3.7%
|0
|26
|65.0%
|36
|Tony Pollard
|6
|4
|44.4%
|1
|2
|16.7%
|0
|11
|52.4%
|37
|Michael Carter
|6
|4
|40.0%
|0
|2
|8.0%
|0
|21
|51.2%
|38
|Alexander Mattison
|6
|3
|33.3%
|1
|3
|11.1%
|1
|14
|35.0%
|39
|Melvin Gordon
|6
|4
|44.4%
|1
|2
|9.5%
|0
|10
|31.3%
|40
|Isiah Pacheco
|6
|6
|30.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|9
|15.5%
|41
|Darrell Henderson
|5
|5
|45.5%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|20
|64.5%
|42
|Raheem Mostert
|5
|5
|45.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|18
|54.5%
|43
|Mark Ingram
|5
|3
|37.5%
|1
|2
|11.1%
|0
|13
|48.1%
|44
|Chase Edmonds
|5
|2
|18.2%
|2
|3
|16.7%
|1
|15
|45.5%
|45
|James Cook
|5
|2
|10.5%
|0
|3
|12.5%
|0
|9
|19.1%
|46
|David Montgomery
|4
|4
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|9
|31.0%
|47
|Rachaad White
|4
|3
|37.5%
|1
|1
|7.1%
|0
|8
|29.6%
|48
|Tyler Allgeier
|4
|4
|15.4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|8
|18.2%
|49
|Caleb Huntley
|4
|4
|15.4%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|6
|13.6%
|50
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|3
|3
|23.1%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|15
|57.7%
|51
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|10
|47.6%
|52
|Alvin Kamara
|3
|1
|12.5%
|0
|2
|11.1%
|0
|8
|29.6%
|53
|Rex Burkhead
|3
|1
|8.3%
|0
|2
|22.2%
|1
|6
|26.1%
|54
|Nyheim Hines
|3
|1
|7.1%
|0
|2
|9.1%
|0
|10
|24.4%
|55
|Kenneth Walker
|3
|3
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|5
|20.8%
|56
|Joshua Kelley
|3
|2
|18.2%
|0
|1
|4.3%
|0
|8
|20.0%
|57
|Kenyan Drake
|3
|3
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|8
|18.6%
|58
|Jaylen Warren
|3
|3
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|13.6%
Week 4 Injury Report
Inactives
D'Andre Swift (shoulder)
Alvin Kamara (ribs)
David Montgomery (ankle/knee)
Boston Scott (ribs)
Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)
Brian Robinson (NFI - leg)
Damien Williams (IR - ribs)
Travis Homer (IR - ribs)
In-Game Injuries
Jonathan Taylor suffered a possible high-ankle sprain in the second half.
Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury in the third quarter.
Justice Hill injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter.
Mark Ingram was treated for an unspecified injury but returned.
Cordarrelle Patterson may have aggravated a knee injury.
Week 5 Waivers & Sleepers
Picking from players rostered in 50% or less of Yahoo Leagues.
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Mike Boone - 1%
- Tyler Allgeier - 16%
- Raheem Mostert - 50%
- Caleb Huntley - 0%
- Rachaad White - 27%
- Eno Benjamin - 10%
- Mark Ingram - 31%
- Deon Jackson - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Kenneth Walker - 47%
- Kenneth Gainwell - 32%
- Jaylen Warren - 10%
- Isiah Pacheco - 19%
- Jordan Mason - 4%
- Justice Hill - 2%
- Latavius Murray - 1%
Week 5 Drops & Benchings
Drop'em
Bench'em
Week 4 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Dolphins (15) at Bengals (27)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Raheem Mostert
|71.9%
|56.3%
|15
|68.2%
|48.8%
|3
|8.3%
|6.6%
|10.1
|2
|Chase Edmonds
|28.1%
|46.6%
|5
|22.7%
|35.0%
|3
|8.3%
|8.0%
|10
|1
- Mostert started for a second time in the past three weeks and played a season-high 72% of snaps, also recording season highs for carries, touches, rushing yards and total yards.
- Edmonds, however, scored the lone TD, from seven yards out on a Teddy Bridgewater pass right before halftime.
- Mostert played more than half the snaps in every quarter, including 14 of 17 in the fourth quarter with Miami mostly trailing.
- Mostert played four of five snaps on 3rd-and-long.
- He played 77% on first down, 71% on second down and 55% on third down.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Joe Mixon
|82.8%
|74.2%
|24
|80.0%
|70.1%
|4
|12.5%
|15.5%
|17.4
|4
|Samaje Perine
|18.8%
|24.7%
|1
|3.3%
|10.3%
|1
|3.1%
|5.8%
|0
|0
|Chris Evans
|4.7%
|2.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|3.1%
|1.3%
|0
|0
- Mixon played at least 71% of snaps in each quarter and finished at a season-high 83%.
- He had a 24-61-1 rushing line and 4-13-0 receiving line, without any gains of more than nine yards among his 28 touches.
- He's now averaging 24.8 touches per game, up from 20.9 last year, but he's sunk from 4.5 yards per touch to 3.4, losing efficiency as both a runner and pass catcher.
- 2.7 YPC. Yikes. After Thursday he had PFF's NO. 42 grade out of 52 qualified backs, plus the second-worst YPC. And Cincy ranks 30th in PFF's team run blocking grades.
- Mixon has played 87% of snaps on first/second down this season vs. 31% on third down.
Vikings (28) at Saints (25)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dalvin Cook
|62.5%
|67.0%
|20
|80.0%
|70.8%
|2
|5.7%
|8.8%
|10.6
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|37.5%
|33.0%
|3
|12.0%
|22.5%
|1
|2.9%
|4.7%
|8.8
|1
- Cook played a few less snaps than usual (77% in Week 1, 69% in Week 2) after dislocating his shoulder the week before, but his workload was the same in terms of touches.
- Mattison had a 15-yard TD reception on 3rd-and-goal, after he was stopped for no gain on a carry from the 5-yard line. Both plays were at the end of a lengthy opening drive on which Dalvin Cook had four touches. And Cook got a carry inside the 10 later in the game.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Mark Ingram
|47.5%
|37.3%
|10
|37.0%
|33.0%
|3
|10.7%
|4.3%
|7.3
|0
|Latavius Murray
|44.1%
|10.2%
|11
|40.7%
|12.5%
|1
|3.6%
|0.7%
|13.5
|1
|Dwayne Washington
|3.4%
|2.4%
|0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|0
- With Alvin Kamara (ribs) inactive for a second time in three weeks, Ingram got the start and split work with Murray, who ultimately took 11 carries for 57 yards and a TD (from one yard out).
- Ingram played 65% of snaps in the first half but only 36% in the second, missing some time to be evaluated for an injury (he returned).
- Murray played 58% in the second half and had a 9-5 advantage in touches post-halftime. But it mostly seems to have been a product of Ingram's injury.
- Ingram played 65% of snaps in the first half but only 36% in the second, missing some time to be evaluated for an injury (he returned).
Jets (24) at Steelers (20)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Breece Hall
|65.7%
|47.2%
|17
|58.6%
|44.2%
|6
|17.6%
|14.8%
|15.8
|2
|Michael Carter
|44.3%
|53.5%
|9
|31.0%
|43.0%
|3
|8.8%
|10.4%
|4.9
|0
- Hall pulled away from Carter and more than doubled his previous season high of eight carries (from the Week 3 loss to Cincinnati).
- The 66% snap share is also a new high, easily, up from 51% in Week 3.
- The rookie took 17 carries for 66 yards and a game-winning TD (from two yards out with 16 seconds left... barely crossing the goal line before the ball was knocked out of his hands.
- Hall took 62% of snaps on first down, 67% on second down and 69% on third down.
- Hall got six of the nine snaps on 3rd-and-long.
- Hall played at least 61% of snaps in every quarter.
- Carter also topped 60% in the first quarter with the Jets using multi-tailback formations a bunch, but after that he played less than half in each quarter and just 40% overall.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Najee Harris
|75.0%
|70.9%
|18
|58.1%
|59.8%
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|7.4
|1
|Jaylen Warren
|25.0%
|27.9%
|3
|9.7%
|14.4%
|1
|4.0%
|3.2%
|3.2
|0
- Harris took 18 carries for 74 yards, but he finished without a target despite playing at least 70% of snaps in every quarter.
- Warren did get nine of the 12 third-down snaps, with Harris taking only three (25%).
- In Weeks 1-3, Harris played 27 third-down snaps (64%) to Warren's 12 (29%).
- Still, Harris ran mare routes than Warren overall in Sunday's game, 16-7.
- Warren did get nine of the 12 third-down snaps, with Harris taking only three (25%).
- Harris has been targeted on only 18% of his routes, down from 23% last season.
- The drop in route share is perhaps even more significant, from 59% last year to 45% this year. He could still have big receiving games mixed in here or there, but it appears the target volume won't be nearly as consistent as last year.
Browns (20) at Falcons (23)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Nick Chubb
|54.8%
|55.8%
|19
|54.3%
|54.4%
|3
|8.6%
|6.5%
|20.7
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|49.3%
|49.3%
|10
|28.6%
|30.9%
|3
|8.6%
|10.6%
|8.8
|1
|D'Ernest Johnson
|1.4%
|0.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|0
- Chubb landed in the range of 20-23 touches for a fourth straight week, and his snap shares have also been within a narrow range (53-63%).
- He had a big second half in this one, with a 28-yard rushing TD helping him finish at 19-118-1.... his fourth straight game over 100 total yards.
- Chubb now has a 5-4 advantage in goal-line looks this year, though neither he nor Hunt was able to convert chances near the end zone this past Sunday.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carr.
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Tyler Allgeier
|43.6%
|25.9%
|10
|28.6%
|19.8%
|1
|5.6%
|2.1%
|11.4
|0
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|29.1%
|54.7%
|9
|25.7%
|44.3%
|0
|0.0%
|7.4%
|9.8
|0
|Caleb Huntley
|21.8%
|6.1%
|10
|28.6%
|8.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.6
|2
|Avery Williams
|12.7%
|19.8%
|1
|2.9%
|3.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|2.1
|0
- Patterson played 10 snaps in the first quarter (63%) but only six the rest of the game (15%).
- He took six carries for 25 yards and a TD in the opening quarter, seemingly headed for another big game. The Falcons never announced anything, but it's highly likely Patterson was bothered by the knee injury that had him listed as questionable heading into the game.
- With Patterson barely playing, the Falcons turned to Caleb Huntley, who got 10 carries on 12 second-half snaps after not playing at all in the first half.
- Huntley finished with 10-56-1 and two touches inside the five, though Allgeier played a few more snaps than Huntley post-halftime (15-12, 43% to 34%) and also did well with his chances (10-84-0 rushing and a 20-yard gain on his only target).
Jaguars (21) at Eagles (29)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Travis Etienne
|51.1%
|45.4%
|8
|42.1%
|30.9%
|1
|4.3%
|8.5%
|3.2
|0
|James Robinson
|46.8%
|54.6%
|8
|42.1%
|53.6%
|0
|0.0%
|5.4%
|2.9
|1
|JaMycal Hasty
|6.4%
|3.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2
|8.7%
|2.3%
|4.2
|0
- The Jags jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but ultimately ran only 46 plays in a game where Trevor Lawrence lost four fumbles and threw an interception.
- Etienne got nine of 10 snaps in the fourth quarter with the Jags trailing. Before that, Robinson took 57% to Etienne's 41%, though the carry distribution was closer than usual with J-Rob holding only an 8-7 lead. Neither did a ton, with Robinson finishing 8-29-0 and Etienne at 8-32-0.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Miles Sanders
|67.9%
|57.9%
|27
|54.0%
|47.1%
|3
|12.5%
|7.6%
|29.6
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|25.9%
|28.4%
|5
|10.0%
|9.8%
|2
|8.3%
|6.8%
|8.7
|0
|Trey Sermon
|6.2%
|1.7%
|2
|4.0%
|1.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.9
|0
- Sanders took on more work with Boston Scott (ribs) inactive, setting career highs for carries and rushing yards (134) while scoring two TDs and adding two catches for 22 yards.
- Gainwell had his usual role, and scored a 10-yard rushing TD shortly before halftime.
- Sanders has four of the Eagles' seven RB goal-line looks this year, scoring on two of them. Jalen Hurts, however, has five goal-line carries (including three TDs).
Seahawks (48) at Lions (45)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Rashaad Penny
|67.2%
|62.8%
|17
|51.5%
|55.1%
|1
|3.4%
|3.8%
|28.7
|0
|Kenneth Walker
|35.8%
|18.6%
|8
|24.2%
|16.9%
|1
|3.4%
|5.4%
|3.4
|0
|DeeJay Dallas
|4.5%
|9.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.4%
|0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|0
|0
- Walker got more playing time in the second quarter, but Penny otherwise played at least 64% of snaps in each frame en route to 17-151-2 on the ground.
- Penny got 70% of snaps on first down, 73% on second down and 50% on third down.
- Penny's TD runs of 36 and 41 yards came on a 3rd-and-16 and 3rd-and-5.
- Penny got 70% of snaps on first down, 73% on second down and 50% on third down.
- Dallas took three of the four snaps on 3rd-and-long (the other being Penny's TD) but didn't play otherwise.
- Walker was held to eight carries for 29 yards and one catch for a loss of five.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jamaal Williams
|50.7%
|41.2%
|19
|76.0%
|55.4%
|3
|7.7%
|5.4%
|23.9
|4
|Craig Reynolds
|31.0%
|15.8%
|2
|8.0%
|9.8%
|1
|2.6%
|2.0%
|5.2
|0
|Justin Jackson
|12.7%
|3.2%
|2
|8.0%
|1.8%
|2
|5.1%
|1.4%
|8.7
|1
- Williams dominated carries and added two more TDs to his league-leading total (now six), but he actually only played about half the snaps with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) inactive.
- Williams played 53% of snaps on first down, 48% on second down and 40% on third down, including two of four on 3rd-and-long. The Lions didn't necessarily favor the other backs over him for any specific situation; it mostly seemed a matter of not overworking Williams in a back-and-forth game where he got the carry or target on 22 of his 36 snaps (61%).
Bills (23) at Ravens (20)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Devin Singletary
|87.3%
|68.9%
|11
|44.0%
|35.1%
|5
|14.7%
|13.0%
|11.6
|0
|Zack Moss
|9.5%
|20.4%
|3
|12.0%
|16.5%
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0.6
|0
|James Cook
|3.2%
|11.8%
|0
|0.0%
|13.4%
|1
|2.9%
|4.3%
|0
|0
- Singletary rarely came off the field despite losing a fumble in the first half. He handled 87% snap share, fifth largest of his career, and finished with 11-49-0 rushing and 4-47-0 receiving.
- He played 74% of snaps Week 3 in the Miami heat, taking nine of Buffalo's 14 RB carries and 11 of the 17 targets.
- Over the past two weeks, Singletary played 79% of snaps and handled 20 of Buffalo's 28 RB carries (71%) plus 16 of the 23 targets (70%).
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|J.K. Dobbins
|50.0%
|25.1%
|13
|39.4%
|19.0%
|4
|14.3%
|5.3%
|22.3
|4
|Justice Hill
|35.7%
|35.0%
|8
|24.2%
|18.1%
|2
|7.1%
|3.5%
|7.7
|0
|Mike Davis
|2.9%
|11.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Dobbins scored twice in the first half, on a short carry and a shovel pass, and he got far more touches than the week before (17, up from 9) with only a modest bump in snap share (50%, up from 45%).
- Dobbins finished with 13-41-1 and 4-22-1. He showed good patience and vision but may still be working to regain his explosiveness.
- Hill provided a jolt for the second straight week with 10 touches for 57 yards (after six carries for 60 yards the week before), but #JusticeIsServed injured his hamstring at the end of a nice run midway through the fourth quarter.
Chargers (34) at Texans (24)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Austin Ekeler
|58.6%
|56.8%
|13
|48.1%
|47.9%
|7
|18.9%
|18.4%
|34.9
|0
|Sony Michel
|24.3%
|20.5%
|6
|22.2%
|23.4%
|3
|8.1%
|3.8%
|5.7
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|20.0%
|23.4%
|4
|14.8%
|13.8%
|2
|5.4%
|5.1%
|1.5
|0
- Ekeler's snap/carry/target shares for Week 3 are nearly identical to his season marks, but he finally had a 2021-type game, putting up 13-60-2 rushing and 6-49-1 receiving.
- Ek is no longer last in the league in YPC... that honor shifts to Mr. Mixon.
- Beware: Ekeler scored his TDs from 10, 20 and then 14 yards out. Michel remains a threat to vulture, at least on occasion, having played two of the Chargers' seven snaps inside the 5-yard line this year (Ekeler has played the other five, to be fair... really the Chargers just haven't been there much and FB Zander Horvath has the two short TDs.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dameon Pierce
|68.4%
|53.4%
|14
|100.0%
|71.4%
|6
|17.1%
|7.2%
|25.9
|0
|Rex Burkhead
|31.6%
|45.8%
|0
|0.0%
|20.2%
|5
|14.3%
|15.1%
|14.9
|0
- Pierce played a career-high 68% of snaps, up from 62% and 59% in the previous two games.
- He also had new highs for rushing yards (131), catches (six) and targets (six), though the receptions produced only eight yards.
- The rookie ripped off a 75-yard TD in the second quarter and played 76% of snaps in the first half.
- Burkhead got a bit more work in the second half with the Texans trailing, taking 39% of snaps and catching each of his four targets for 33 yards and a TD.
- Pierce still played 61% of snaps in the second half, with nine touches for 43 yards.
Bears (12) at Giants (20)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Khalil Herbert
|77.4%
|49.6%
|19
|59.4%
|38.2%
|1
|5.0%
|7.8%
|11.1
|1
|Trestan Ebner
|22.6%
|14.7%
|6
|18.8%
|9.6%
|3
|15.0%
|6.3%
|2.8
|0
- Ebner got two more targets than Herbert, but Herbert took 14 of the 15 snaps on third down (and just wasn't targeted much).
- Herbert finished with 19-77-0 and 1-24-0 filling in for David Montgomery (knee, ankle)... not a bad game, but perhaps disappointing after the big Week 3.
- Ebner was charged with two fumbles, including one lost, on the desperation lateral play to end the game.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Saquon Barkley
|93.8%
|88.1%
|31
|70.5%
|62.7%
|2
|13.3%
|17.0%
|18.2
|0
|Matt Breida
|13.8%
|15.2%
|3
|6.8%
|7.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.0%
|1.8
|0
|Gary Brightwell
|4.6%
|1.5%
|1
|2.3%
|1.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Barkley is back, though you probably knew that by now. He put up 31-146-0 and 2-16-0 (Giants attempted only 16 passes).
- I do worry, a little, that the Giants will get slaughtered once the schedule gets tougher and that will lead to some duds from Barkley even though both he and his offensive line look better this year.
Commanders (10) at Cowboys (25)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|J.D. McKissic
|51.4%
|47.1%
|8
|29.6%
|17.3%
|4
|10.0%
|13.8%
|8.6
|0
|Antonio Gibson
|40.5%
|51.2%
|13
|48.1%
|54.1%
|3
|7.5%
|9.6%
|9.3
|0
|Jonathan Williams
|8.1%
|3.0%
|5
|18.5%
|6.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.8
|0
- Gibson has 12-14 carries in each games, but his snap share has dropped with each passing week, from 64% to 54% to 44% and now 41%.
- He finished with 13-49-0 and 3-14-0 on Sunday, playing only 36% of snaps in the second half.
- McKissic took eight carries for 40 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards. The eight carries were his most since Week 6 of 2021 (also eight, his season-high last year).
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Ezekiel Elliott
|63.9%
|63.1%
|19
|65.5%
|56.7%
|2
|7.7%
|5.5%
|10.1
|0
|Tony Pollard
|39.3%
|44.7%
|8
|27.6%
|34.6%
|3
|11.5%
|10.2%
|1.8
|0
- The Commanders held Zeke to 19-49-0 and 2-32-0, while Pollard did even worse with nine touches for eight yards. The snap/carry/target shares are right in line with season-long rates.
Titans (24) at Colts (17)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Derrick Henry
|68.5%
|64.2%
|22
|78.6%
|70.4%
|5
|23.8%
|11.9%
|23.7
|0
|Dontrell Hilliard
|31.5%
|18.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.7%
|4
|19.0%
|8.9%
|5.8
|0
- For a second straight week, Henry got 20-plus carries, a handful of targets and scored a TD.
- He finished with 22-114-1 and 3-33-0, playing 81% of snaps on first/second down.
- Hilliard got nine of his 17 snaps on third down, though those plays accounted for just one of his four targets.
- Hilliard is averaging only 3.0 targets and 1.3 carries on 14.3 snaps in three games this year.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jonathan Taylor
|87.7%
|78.4%
|20
|87.0%
|80.2%
|3
|8.3%
|10.7%
|3.3
|0
|Nyheim Hines
|32.3%
|33.8%
|1
|4.3%
|7.9%
|2
|5.6%
|12.7%
|2.3
|0
- Taylor was held under 100 total yards and out of the end zone for a third straight week, eventually exiting in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
- He finished with 20-42-0 and one catch for one yard, dropping him to 4.0 YPC and 4.9 YPR. The volume, however, has been fine -- 20.3 carries and 4.0 targets per game.
- Hines finished with fewer than five targets for the first time this year.
Cardinals (26) at Panthers (16)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|James Conner
|66.7%
|53.3%
|15
|40.5%
|41.7%
|3
|9.7%
|10.7%
|10.7
|2
|Darrel Williams
|20.0%
|22.2%
|4
|10.8%
|12.0%
|1
|3.2%
|3.0%
|1.9
|0
|Eno Benjamin
|14.7%
|29.7%
|5
|13.5%
|20.4%
|1
|3.2%
|7.7%
|5.5
|0
- Conner finished south of 4.0 YPC for a third straight week, putting up 15-55-0 and 3-22-0. He's taken at least 15 touches in the three games he didn't leave early with an injury, but hasn't scored since Week 1 and hasn't sniffed 100 yards.
- Williams got more playing time than Benjamin, but Benjamin had the better day with 45 yards on six touches. It's a small sample, but Benjamin is at 5.0 YPC (22 for 111) this year, and could eventually get more work if Conner doesn't get on track.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Christian McCaffrey
|86.3%
|84.7%
|8
|61.5%
|67.4%
|9
|25.0%
|20.4%
|25.8
|0
|D'Onta Foreman
|7.8%
|8.1%
|1
|7.7%
|5.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.2
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|5.9%
|6.8%
|0
|0.0%
|4.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|0
- McCaffrey put up about half his fantasy points on the final drive, with a 34-yard catch-and-run followed by a 13-yard, contested-catch TD. He finished with 8-27-0 and 9-81-1, drawing nine targets after seeing only four of five each of the first three weeks.
- He handled his normal workload (86% snap share) despite being a game-time decision with a thigh injury.
Patriots (24) at Packers (27)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carr.
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|55.2%
|51.8%
|14
|42.4%
|37.7%
|5
|25.0%
|12.1%
|12.9
|0
|Damien Harris
|44.8%
|40.5%
|18
|54.5%
|46.5%
|1
|5.0%
|7.8%
|15.4
|1
- Harris put up 18-86-1 and lost two yards on his only catch, with Stevenson adding 14-66-0 and 4-23-0. Snap/carry/target shares were in the usual range, apart from Stevenson getting. a larger-than-usual portion of the targets.
- Harris is averaging 13.3 carries for 61.5 yards and 0.75 TDs per game, with 2.3 targets.
- Stevenson is averaging 10.8 carries for 52.8 yards and 0.25 TDs, with 3.5 targets.
- Harris has four goal-line looks to Stevenson's two this year.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Aaron Jones
|61.6%
|61.0%
|16
|45.7%
|41.4%
|4
|12.5%
|12.7%
|14.5
|0
|AJ Dillon
|57.5%
|54.9%
|17
|48.6%
|49.1%
|2
|6.3%
|11.1%
|9.4
|0
- Snap/carry/target shares were right on track with the season averages, but it was a rare game where neither Green Bay back hit paydirt, though both had success on the ground (16-110-0 for Jones, 17-73-0 for Dillon).
- Jones is averaging 12.0 carries for 81.8 yards (6.8 YPC), with 4.0 targets and 0.5 total TDs per game.
- Dillon is averaging 14.3 carries for 52.8 yards (3.7 YPC), with 3.5 targets and 0.25 total TDs per game.
Broncos (23) at Raiders (32)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Javonte Williams
|45.3%
|53.4%
|10
|50.0%
|45.2%
|1
|4.0%
|17.5%
|3.7
|0
|Mike Boone
|35.8%
|16.3%
|3
|15.0%
|2.9%
|3
|12.0%
|4.0%
|3.9
|0
|Melvin Gordon
|18.9%
|33.3%
|3
|15.0%
|35.6%
|1
|4.0%
|7.9%
|-1.2
|0
- Williams played 92% of snaps in the first half but then suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the third quarter.
- In the second half, Boone played 64% of snaps with three carries for 20 yards and one catch for nine yards on three targets.
- Gordon played only 32%, with two carries for one yard and one incomplete target.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Josh Jacobs
|89.3%
|72.3%
|28
|73.7%
|76.9%
|6
|20.0%
|9.0%
|34.5
|1
|Zamir White
|4.0%
|3.4%
|2
|5.3%
|3.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.4
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|1.3%
|8.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|1.4%
|0
|0
- Jacobs looked like a first-round pick for the first time in a while, setting career highs for snap share and rushing yards, plus his first two TDs of the year and a season-high six targets.
- Jacobs played at least 60% of snaps in the Raiders' first three games, but this was something different... McCaffrey/Barkley level snaps. It gives hope for an RB1 season, even behind a shaky O-line, though we'll have to see if Josh McDaniels continues using Jacobs as an every-down guy.
Chiefs (41) at Buccaneers (31)
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carr.
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|56.3%
|45.2%
|19
|51.4%
|39.0%
|2
|5.9%
|10.0%
|22.4
|2
|Jerick McKinnon
|22.5%
|38.5%
|2
|5.4%
|16.2%
|1
|2.9%
|5.7%
|1
|2
|Isiah Pacheco
|21.3%
|15.9%
|11
|29.7%
|26.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|6.3
|0
- Edwards-Helaire had season highs for snap share, carries and rushing yards — by at least 20% in each case, and more than 100% for carries (he only had seven or eight in KC's first three games, with 39-44% snap share).
- He also scored his fourth and fifth TDs of the season, scoring on a three-yard run and two-yard pass in the first half.
- McKinnon got a target and a carry inside the 5-yard line, plus another target wiped out by penalty, and he took a direct snap where he handed the ball to CEH for a TD.... said the guy who wasn't at all bitter about using McKinnon in DFS Showdowns (to be fair, he didn't get any work besides the goal-line stuff... and it was a wild game where backup TE Noah Gray poached a rushing TD.
|Snap% W3
|Snap% '22
|Carries
|Carry% W3
|Carry% '22
|Tgt
|Tgt% W3
|Tgt% '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Leonard Fournette
|60.9%
|78.6%
|3
|50.0%
|72.3%
|7
|13.5%
|12.5%
|18.4
|1
|Rachaad White
|37.5%
|21.8%
|3
|50.0%
|13.3%
|5
|9.6%
|5.9%
|14.6
|2
- It was a strange night for Fournette, who lost more work to White and took three carries for a loss of three yards... yet ended up with a season-high for PPR points thanks to four catches in the fourth quarter (including a TD).
- White had a one-yard rushing TD early in the third quarter and caught each of his five targets for 50 yards. But he also fumbled away the opening kickoff, and needed two tries to reach the red zone
- Fournette played 73% of snaps in the first half and 71% in the fourth quarter, while White got most of the playing time (71%) in the third quarter.
- Fournette was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury the first three weeks and played at least 76% of snaps each game. Then he's removed Week 4 and sinks to 61%... maybe the hammy cropped again? Or maybe not... TBD
Rams () at 49ers ()
MNF - coming later this week