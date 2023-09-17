Gameday Injuries: Week 2

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, most likely ending his season. Rodgers' projected absence the rest of the way vaults Zach Wilson back into the starting role within which he often struggled over his first two seasons, while Tim Boyle will serve as his backup for the time being. Wilson's presence under center tees up a downgrade of the fantasy outlook for New York's pass-catching corps, and the third-year signal-caller will get a second straight tough test to open his latest starting stint Sunday against the Cowboys. It's worth noting an early Sunday report states Rodgers would have a remote chance of returning at some point during the postseason if he was an extraordinarily quick healer.

We head into the second Sunday of the regular season with the injury report already brimming with big names. The opening week of the regular season wasn't kind to several key Fantasy players, the most notable naturally being Aaron Rodgers . However, there are several others that have doubt attached to their Week 2 availability, and a couple that have already been ruled out. Without further ado, let's take a look at who's trending toward suiting up or sitting as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, most likely ending his season. Rodgers' projected absence the rest of the way vaults Zach Wilson back into the starting role within which he often struggled over his first two seasons, while Tim Boyle will serve as his backup for the time being. Wilson's presence under center tees up a downgrade of the fantasy outlook for New York's pass-catching corps, and the third-year signal-caller will get a second straight tough test to open his latest starting stint Sunday against the Cowboys. It's worth noting an early Sunday report states Rodgers would have a remote chance of returning at some point during the postseason if he was an extraordinarily quick healer.

The Texans' C.J. Stroud (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after putting in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Stroud is expected to play, although he'll be operating without four starting offensive linemen due to injury. Despite Stroud's injury emerging so late in the week, Houston wouldn't be in dire straits should Stroud have a setback, as a relatively experienced option in Davis Mills would step in for the rookie second overall pick in such a scenario.

RUNNING BACKS

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Joshua Kelley, who took 16 carries for 91 yards in Week 1 against the Dolphins in Week 1, is primed to serve as Los Angeles' feature back versus Tennessee while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller will be on hand for complementary carries. However, the matchup against a Titans defense that has done a very good job against the run over the last several seasons – including a 2022 campaign in which it allowed the fewest rushing yards per contest – could prove a daunting challenge.

The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but managed to put in a full practice Friday after logging a pair of limited sessions to open the week. Hall was one of the bright spots in a rollercoaster of a Week 1 overtime win over the Bills, ripping off an 83-yard run as part of a 10-carry, 127-yard night that also included a 20-yard catch and which seemed to corroborate the explosive running back's return to full health following last season's ACL tear. If Hall were unable to suit up versus Dallas, Dalvin Cook would see an even larger workload, while Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda would serve as his backups.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Jones is not expected to play versus Atlanta, a notion further supported by the fact Green Bay called up Patrick Taylor from its practice squad Saturday. AJ Dillon who's taken on an elevated workload in Jones' stead in the past with varying degree of efficacy, should have a good chance at helming Green Bay's ground game versus Atlanta, although rookie Emmanuel Wilson and Taylor could certainly factor in with some complementary touches.

The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. For the time being, Baltimore appears set to rely mostly on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to do the heavy lifting on the ground, although veteran Melvin Gordon, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, could factor in to an extent Sunday against the Bengals.

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sandwiching two missed practices around a full Thursday session. If CEH is unable to suit up, Isiah Pacheco would take on a larger workload, while Jerick McKinnon, who only logged one touch in the Week 1 loss to the Lions, should also be more involved versus Jacksonville.

The Colts' Zack Moss is off the injury report after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence due to a broken forearm. Moss could immediately jump into the top running back job for Indianapolis, considering Deon Jackson averaged just 1.1 yards per carry in Week 1 against the Jaguars and also lost two fumbles. Jackson would still be slated to have a complementary role in that scenario, while Moss would be looking to build on a solid finish to 2022 where he gained 334 yards and scored a touchdown on 69 carries in the final four games.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Miller sits out a second straight game to open his career, Kirk Merritt would likely slot in as the No. 2 back behind Jamaal Williams while Taysom Hill would potentially see some carries as well.

The Colts' Evan Hull (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday but is expected to return this season. While he remains out, Deon Jackson should have an even clearer path to complementary touches in the backfield, although the entire running back corps will eventually slide down a notch on the depth chart if Jonathan Taylor does return from his ankle injury after Week 4 and remains with Indianapolis.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but did manage to put in a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Watson is expected to sit out a second straight game to open the season. If another Watson absence does come to pass, Romeo Doubs, who snagged a pair of touchdowns in Week 1 and seems to have put his own hamstring issues behind him, would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would slot in behind him.

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week, setting him up for his season debut after he sat out the Week 1 loss to the Raiders. Jeudy will thus have his first regular-season opportunity to work with Russell Wilson under head coach Sean Payton's offense, while Courtland Sutton will slide back into a No. 2 role with his teammate's return.

The Titans' DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Los Angeles, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who already posted a 4-58 line on seven targets in Week 1, would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.

The Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Per early Sunday morning reports, Cooks is not expected to play versus New York. In his projected absence, Michael Gallup is expected to move into the No. 2 role alongside CeeDee Lamb, while Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin would be in line for a bump up the depth chart as well.

The Browns' Amari Cooper (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Steelers after suffering his injury during Saturday's practice. If Cooper can't suit up, Donovan Peoples-Jones would move back into a starting role that he held last season, while more targets would be available for Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku as well.

The Steelers' Diontae Johnson (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year wideout Calvin Austin is expected to move up to the No. 3 role behind starters George Pickens and Allen Robinson. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could also enjoy a slight bump in workload given Johnson's typical shorter-area role.

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Meyers, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 1, leaving behind a sizable role, Hunter Renfrow should have a chance to atone for the first target-less game of his career in the season-opening win over the Broncos by moving into a starting role versus Buffalo, while DeAndre Carter is likely to fill the No. 3 receiver role alongside his kick-return duties.

The Rams' Puka Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but was upgraded to a limited Friday practice after sitting out Thursday's session. As per Friday comments from head coach Sean McVay, he expects the rookie to suit up versus San Francisco after setting the team's franchise record for receiving yards in a pro debut with 119 on 10 catches in Week 1 against the Seahawks. If Nacua were to reverse course, Ben Skowronek, who played as a starter down the stretch run in 2022 due to multiple injuries, would move into the No. 3 role.

The Panthers' DJ Chark (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a full practice Saturday after logging limited sessions the first two days of the week. If Chark does make his season debut versus New Orleans, he'll slide into his projected No. 2 role while rookie Jonathan Mingo moves back into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker is unable to go for a second straight game, Kendrick Bourne, who caught two touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, would be set to handle No. 2 receiver duties again while rookie Demario Douglas would likely slot into the No. 3 role.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his likely absence, rookie Jalin Hyatt will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role behind the top trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell and Darius Slayton versus Arizona.

The Texans' Noah Brown (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his forthcoming absence, rookie Tank Dell and John Metchie III will see bumps up the depth chart behind starters Nico Collins and Robert Woods.

The Texans' John Metchie III is off the injury report and poised to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Colts after missing all of last season while receiving treatment for leukemia and also completing a recovery from a torn ACL. The injury that caused Metchie to be sidelined in Week 1 was a hamstring issue, but Metchie was able to put in a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. If he's not a healthy scratch Sunday, he could work as the No. 4 receiver.

TIGHT ENDS

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, per Friday beat writer reports that were confirmed Sunday, Kelce is expected to make his season debut against Jacksonville while playing with a compression sleeve on his leg. The perennial Pro Bowler's expected availability is naturally a boon for a Chiefs air attack that struggled with consistency and drops in a Week 1 loss to the Lions, and Kelce notably bedeviled Jacksonville last season over one regular-season meeting and a divisional-round clash by posting a 20-179-3 line.

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but worked back to a full practice Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Andrews is expected to make his season debut versus Cincinnati and jump back into the top tight end role, bumping second-year pro Isaiah Likely to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Colts' Kylen Granson (hamstring) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Gransen, who drew six targets from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in Week 1 against the Jaguars and turned in a 4-39 line, is unable to play versus Houston, then Mo Alie-Cox and Andrew Ogletree would likely handle the majority of tight end reps for Indianapolis.

The Broncos' Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out for the next four games at minimum. In Dulcich's absence, Adam Trautman should continue to handle the majority of pass-catching duties for Denver, while journeyman Chris Manhertz will likely slot in as his primary backup.

KICKERS

The Jets' Greg Zuerlein (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice Friday. Austin Seibert, a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Browns who has only 26 field-goal and extra-point attempts apiece overall in the last three seasons, was signed from the practice squad Saturday and will serve as New York's kicker Sunday.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Falcons' Jeff Okudah (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable forMonday night's game against the Steelers.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Defensive Linemen

The Chiefs' Chris Jones will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after ending his contract holdout by signing a one-year deal last Sunday and subsequently practicing in limited fashion throughout the week.

The Raiders' Chandler Jones (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Commanders' Chase Young is off the injury report and set to make his season debut Sunday aginst the Bronocs after missing the Week 1 win over the Cardinals with a neck injury.

Linebackers

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Bosa plays versus Tennessee.

The Seahawks' Devin Bush (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Broncos' Frank Clark (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Chargers' Eric Kendricks (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.