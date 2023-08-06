NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

POST TRADE DEADLINE EDITION

STARTING PITCHER

Joan Adon, Nationals: Adon was called up to make what was to be a spot start with Trevor Williams on the bereavement list. He posted a 7.10 ERA over 64.2 innings for Washington last season, but spent most of 2023 at Rochester with a 4.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 80:40 K:BB in 17 starts. Adon retired the first 17 batters he faced and picked up the win Saturday while allowing three runs in six innings. He'll remain with the Nationals, though it remains to be seen if he'll start next time through the rotation or shift to the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Ty Blach, Rockies: Blach is remaining in the Rockies rotation following his solid start last Sunday. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two in five scoreless innings to pick up his first win of the season. With several starting pitchers out for Colorado, Blach could get a decent run in the rotation, though profiles as a back-end starter at best. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Walker Buehler, Dodgers: Buehler, recovering from Aug. 2022 Tommy John surgery, is "on the verge" of beginning a rehab assignment. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday in San Diego and could then head out next week to one of the Dodgers' minor-league affiliates as he prepares to return to live games. Buehler was brilliant his first six starts and then horrific his next six last year before getting shut down and is expected back - as a starter - in the early part of September. The 29-year-old was originally slated to possibly work out of the bullpen, but has progressed enough in his recovery to be a rotation option the final month. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early spec return bid)

Slade Cecconi, Diamondbacks: Cecconi was called up from Triple-A Reno to replace the injured Tommy Henry (elbow) in the team's rotation Wednesday against the Giants. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings before faltering in the fifth. Cecconi's minor-league numbers don't scream promotion, though he was pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He posted a 6.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 103 innings at Reno, but excelled with a 104:29 K:BB. Cecconi could stick in the Snakes' rotation, but they have two off days next week and he may have to settle for a bulk-relief outing in the short-term if he remains with the club. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Bailey Falter, Pirates: Falter was traded to the Pirates to the Phillies for Rodolfo Castro. The left-hander received some run in Philadelphia's rotation during the first six weeks of the season, but was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May after a 5.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through 40.1 innings. Falter could get a longer look as a starter in Pittsubrgh with Rich Hill dealt to the Padres and he appeared Saturday where he gave up one run on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts over four innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Dakota Hudson/Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Hudson and Liberatore received starts this week as the Cardinals replace the outgoing Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, who were moved ahead of the trade deadline. Hudson has been working in long-relief all year for St. Louis. He was solid during his first 11 starts in 2022 before the bottom caved in, but he gets a second chance to show he deserves a rotation spot next season. Hudson earned the win over Minnesota on Wednesday in his first opportunity where he allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over seven innings. Liberatore got off to a hot start the first month of the season at Triple-A Memphis, but struggled to maintain that form while bouncing between the bigs and minors since the beginning of May. He had been particularly unimpressive over his first nine outings (eight starts) with St. Louis with a 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 3.8 K-BB% in 32 innings and continued those struggles Thursday against the Twins letting past five runs on six hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. Hudson - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Liberatore - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Michael Lorenzen, Phillies: The Phillies bolstered their rotation at the trade deadline by adding Lorenzen from the Tigers. He's enjoyed a breakthrough season with a 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:27 K:BB through 105.2 innings (18 starts). Philly is going to roll with a six-man rotation for the time being, though Ranger Suarez or Cristopher Sanchez could eventually be pushed to the bullpen to guarantee Lorenzen's spot. Moving from Comerica to Citizens Bank could impact his numbers as he moves to a better hitting park. Lorenzen gave up two runs in seven innings on the road to notch the win in Miami on Thursday. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $25

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz continued his current hot stretch with a stellar outing last Sunday and then again Saturday. He threw six shutout innings to punctuate a July where he posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB in 26.2 innings over five starts. In his first appearance in August, Matz allowed one run on five hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts to notch the win. Signed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Cards in Nov. 2021, Matz struggled last year and was off to a rough start in 2023 before turning it around. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

Tylor Megill, Mets: Megill earned another chance to start for the Mets following the trades of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. His performance since being demoted hasn't warranted that opportunity as his ERA and WHIP have only worsened with Triple-A Syracuse. Megill allowed five runs on none hits in 4.2 innings Saturday. With New York having few available options, he's likely to remain in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Pfaadt enjoyed his best start of the season for Arizona Thursday where he only allowed one run on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts while generating 31 swing-and-misses in 84 pitches over seven innings. He's produced a 7.11 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through his first nine starts, but has improved with a 3.42 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 18.2 innings in three starts since the recent recall. The overall numbers are ugly, but Pfaadt looks to be trending upwards to make him an interesting add in most leagues. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Lyon Richardson, Reds: Richardson, a second-round pick in 2018 out of high school, was scratched from his start Thursday at Triple-A Louisville with no reason provided, leading to speculation he'll be a rotation replacement for Ben Lively, who landed on the injured list Wednesday with a right pectoral strain. He missed all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery, but has roared back to deliver a 1.86 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 58 innings (19 starts) between Low-A, Double-A and Triple-A (one start). Connor Phillips and Levi Stoudt were among the other less-exciting possibilities to get the call to Cinci, though Richardson is slated to go on Sunday. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

RELIEF PITCHER

Scott Barlow, Padres: The Padres bolstered their pen by adding Barlow from the Royals. Barlow endured a rough season with an ugly 5.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, albeit with 13 saves. The right-hander pitched to a 2.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP last season and will set up Josh Hader. Barlow's value in mixed leagues takes a major hit, but he still carries NL-only value. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $7

Tristan Beck, Giants: Beck tossed four scoreless innings Thursday to notch the win. He's filled a long-relief role for the Giants with a 2.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 56 innings over 22 appearances. Beck's main value is in the counting stats and solid overall numbers he's provided while notching two saves and a hold. He was a starter until this year, which might be his role down the road. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Jose Cuas/Sam Moll: The Cubs and Reds added bullpen depth at the deadline. Cuas hadn't been particularly reliable out of the bullpen for the Royals this season with a 4.54 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 41.2 innings, though he lengthens the Chicago bullpen and gives them another arm with Marcus Stroman (hip) on the IL, Moll provides Cincy a solid lefty out of the pen against southpaws despite his step back this year after a fine 2022. Cuas - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Moll - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies: Dominguez, profiled last week when he was activated off the injured list last Tuesday, gets another mention as he picked up back-to-back saves Wednesday and Thursday. Craig Kimbrel was unavailable Wednesday, but was bypassed Thursday to bring into question if he's the primary closer given his current struggles. Dominguez likely will slide back into his role as one of Kimbrel's setup men, yet looks to be in the closer mix. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Giovanny Gallegos/JoJo Romero, Cardinals: With Jordan Hicks dealt to Toronto and Ryan Helsley still on the injured list, Gallegos is the favorite to close for St. Louis - at least in the short-term. He's converted eight of 13 save opportunities this year to go with 15 holds and gets a bump in value, though may not garner every save as JoJo Romero notched his first career save against the Cubs last Sunday. Gallegos enjoyed a brilliant July by allowing one run in 13.1 innings while Romero has two wins, two holds and a save while posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 13 innings since his Jul. 4 promotion. Helsley began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield Sunday and is projected to return when first eligible on Aug. 10. This means Gallegos and Romero only get short-term bumps in value as Helsley is expected to close once activated. Gallegos - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (short-term upped value); Romero - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Paul Sewald, Diamondbacks: The D-Backs bolstered their bullpen by adding Sewald from the Mariners last Monday. For the second straight year, Seattle dealt their closer and Arizona is the beneficiary. Sewald notched a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 21 saves in 43 innings this season and is under contract through 2024. He should step into the closer spot for the Snakes, moving Kevin Ginkel and Scott McGough to setup duty. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $45

Ryan Yarbrough, Dodgers: Yarbrough was acquired by the Dodgers from the Royals at the deadline. He's expected to fill a long-relief swing role for LA with Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove rounding out the back end of the rotation. Yarbrough could end up making a handful of starts down the stretch and posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 51 innings with KC this season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Jason Delay, Pirates: Delay was promoted to replace the traded Austin Hedges on the Pirates' roster. He slashed .260/.328/.375 across 118 plate appearances in Pittsburgh earlier this season. Delay will back up Endy Rodriguez behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Josh Bell, Marlins: Miami acquired Bell from Cleveland mainly for Khalil Watson and then sent Garrett Cooper to the Padres. Bell immediately took over as the Marlins' main first baseman despite a .233/.318/.383 slash line with 11 home runs and 48 RBI through 97 games for the Guardians. We noted in our update post-trade that the 30-year-old's xBA (.275) and xSLG (.460) this season have been pacing well ahead of his actual production and are more in line with his career numbers, providing optimism for a strong finish. 12-team Mixed: Likely rostered, 15-team Mixed: $15; 12-team NL: $35 (if believe trade will be a production boost)

Connor Joe/Alfonso Rivas, Pirates: Pittsburgh dealt Ji-Man Choi to the Padres to create a hole at first. Joe - who filled the spot most of the time while Choi was sidelined with an injury - and Rivas - who was part of the return from San Diego - will get a chance to fill the spot. Joe's numbers fell off after a hot start, relegating him to bench duty. Rivas has enjoyed success in Triple-A, but to date been unable to carry forward that to the majors. Joe may end up playing against southpaws and Rivas versus righties, making the latter the one to target. Joe - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Rivas - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Michael Toglia, Rockies: Toglia, the primary beneficiary of playing time at first when C.J. Cron was sidelined with a back injury, now takes over at the spot with Cron dealt along with Randal Grichuk to the Angels. Called up three weeks after slashing .253/.364/.479 in 343 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque, Toglia has been better since his promotion but still has a way to go to be consistently productive. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SECOND BASE

Rodolfo Castro, Phillies: Castro, acquired by the Phillies at the end of the trade deadline, was activated off the IL and added to the 40 and 26-man rosters Wednesday. He took the spot of Josh Harrison, who was released by the club. Castro projects to fill a utility infield position and should receive more playing than his predecessor. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Isan Diaz, Giants: The Giants promoted Diaz from Triple-A Sacramento Monday. With Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) headed to the injured list, Diaz was called up to give the Giants another bench bat. Diaz slashed .250/.337/.511 across 104 plate appearances in the minors, but has had very limited success throughout his career in the bigs with Miami and SF. His stint may last only until Thairo Estrada (hand) is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Jose Fermin, Cardinals: St. Louis recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday after dealing Paul DeJong to the Blue Jays. The 24-year-old was up for three weeks in July and slashed .200/.347/.450 through 49 plate appearances in Triple-A. Fermin provides the Cardinals infield depth, but isn't expected to get much playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae, out since Jul. 2, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. He'll have an extended minor-league stint and play multiple positions before being activated from the 10-day IL. Bae batted .238 with two homers and 20 steals in 76 games and will be a spot starter and bench option when he comes back. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same spec return bid)

Jace Peterson, Diamondbacks: Peterson was sent to the Diamondbacks for Chad Patrick. Through 324 plate appearances this season for the A's, he held a .637 OPS - his lowest mark since 2019 (.599). However, the 33-year-old utilityman slashed .313/.410/.438 since the All-Star break and gives Arizona a hot bat off the bench who is capable of fielding nearly every defensive position. Peterson has been on the strong side of the hot corner platoon with Evan Longoria sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers, profiled the last two weeks, is back here as he was activated Monday. His rehab assignment that started at High-A Spokane was moved last week to Triple-A Albuquerque and completed Sunday. He underwent surgery in March to repair a capsule tear in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that was expected to sideline him for the season, but looks to be back in early August. Rodgers figures to take close to the full 20 days allotted to him on rehab before returning. Once active, he should retake his role as the starting second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped injury return bid)

THIRD BASE

Jake Alu/Ildemaro Vargas. Nationals: Alu was called up from Triple-A Rochester after the Nationals sent Jeimer Candelario to the Cubs Monday. He was only 3-for-14 with a stolen base across five games in the majors this season, but slashed .298/.360/.428 with five home runs, 43 RBI and 16 steals at Rochester. Alu's defensive versatility could afford him more opportunities in Washington's lineup, possibly sharing third base with Vargas. As the Nationals evaluate for the future, Alu is the one to add. Alu - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Vargas - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Brian Anderson, Brewers: Anderson, on the IL since Jul. 16 with a strained back, was activated Thursday after a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. He could settle into an everyday role at either third or DH. Andruw Monasterio has performed capably at the hot corner in Anderson's stead, though the Brewers could make room for both in the lineup by installing Monasterio at second as a replacement for the struggling Brice Turang. Mark Canha was acquired from the Mets, but he'll platoon in the outfield, first and possibly DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Jake Burger, Marlins: Miami added some power at the hot corner by acquiring Burger from the White Sox for Jake Eder. As our update noted after the trade, he's popped 25 homers and his .527 SLG would rank as a top-10 mark if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. On the flip side, the 27-year-old has been rather one-dimensional as evidenced by his .214 average and .279 OBP. Miami will welcome the power as they ranked 28th in home runs at the time of the trade and have been searching for a solution at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: $15 (if not rostered); 12-team NL: $35

SHORTSTOP

Nicky Lopez, Braves: Lopez was traded from KC to Atlanta last Sunday in exchange for Taylor Hearn. He gives the Braves infield depth and some speed off the bench. With the addition of Lopez, Atlanta may be more willing to give their infielders an occasional day off down the stretch as the NL East looks to be fairly locked up. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Masyn Winn, Cardinals: Winn, likely ready for the majors now, will be a mid-to-late August promotion to help preserve his rookie status next season. He's earned a call-up by posting a .357/.418/.690 slash line with nine home runs, three steals and a 12.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 29 games with Triple-A Memphis. Paul DeJong's trade to Toronto has opened the spot, which currently is being filled by Tommy Edman. The defense, arm and speed have already been in Winn's toolbox, but he's broadened his value the last two years by adding power. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early spec call up bid)

OUTFIELD

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: Blackmon, on the injured list since Jun. 11 with a fractured right hand, joined Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment where he was to play two games before rejoining the Rockies. He was having a rough June with just five home runs on the season before being sidelined. Blackmon should remain a plus source of batting average and runs while also occupying a top-three spot in the Colorado batting order now that he's off the IL. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (early spec call up bid)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong was promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. The Cubs' centerfielder of the future was drafted by the Mets but traded to Chicago in an ill-fated deal for Javier Baez and hit .289/.371/.527 with 14 home runs, 60 RBI and 27 SB at Double-A, including .368 with four home runs and four steals in his last 10 games to earn the step up. The 21-year-old outfielder has a chance to aid fantasy managers in all five standard roto categories. It's not inconceivable the Cubs could recall Crow-Armstrong in September if he doesn't skip a beat at Triple-A, though it's probably more likely he debuts early next season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate in case he gets a late-season promotion)

Stuart Fairchild, Reds: Fairchild was called back up to the Reds with Jonathan India (foot) going on the injured list. He posted a .237/.339/.404 slash line in 66 games with Cincy this season, landing him in the minors in early July. Fairchild is unlikely to get significant playing time since Cincinnati's outfield group is currently healthy. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Rafael Ortega, Mets: Ortega was promoted Tuesday with Mark Canha dealt to the Brewers. He and DJ Stewart have been provided consistent playing time since the deadline and with Starling Marte sidelined. Most Mets fans want Ronny Mauricio with the parent club, but that doesn't appear to be imminent. So until Marte returns - which was expected to be Friday - Ortega and Stewart should see most of the action at the two corner outfield spots with Ortega occasionally operating in center field. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

James Outman, Dodgers: Outman has recently improved his plate discipline since the All-Star break by posting a 25.0 percent walk rate and a 21.7 percent strikeout rate. Prior to that, those numbers were 8.6 and 34.4. Those improvements have led to a rise in production and increased security in the lineup, a fact aided by Outman's solid defense and LA not adding any major hitters at the deadline. 12-team Mixed: $15, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: Rostered

AJ Pollock, Giants: Pollock, sidelined with a strained hamstring, was traded from the Mariners to the Giants on Monday along with Mark Mathias for an undisclosed return. The 35-year-old outfielder was activated Tuesday from the 10-day IL and slashed .173/.225/.323 with five home runs in 138 plate appearances for Seattle. Pollock is owed the remainder of a one-year, $7 million deal and will be a free agent after the season. He posted a .935 OPS last season vs. southpaws, which will be how he'll be used by the Giants as they need an outfielder with both Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) and Mitch Haniger (forearm) sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

Blake Rutherford, Nationals: Rutherford, a first-round selection by the Yankees in 2016, was promoted by the Nationals Friday. He split time between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester and slashed .345/.395/.583 through 261 plate appearances between the two levels. Rutherford was dealt to the White Sox in 2017 and joined the Nationals in February while parlaying his solid season into a place on the 26-man roster. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5