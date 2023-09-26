Backfield Breakdown: Running Back Usage Report and Week 4 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Pollard is one of probably three guys that can be deemed safe RB1s for Week 4 – Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson being the others – but things could soon get better for the position with Alvin Kamara back from suspension and Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Aaron Jones (hamstring) hoping to return from injuries this week.

The last three on that list handled larger shares either Week 1 or 2, but for all the others the number shown above is a season high. In Pollard's case, we now know he has a massive snap ceiling in non-blowout situations, not to mention that he's leading the NFL in carries inside the 20, inside the 10 and inside the 5.

Week 3 wasn't nearly as bad as Weeks 1 and 2 for RB injuries, with the big story instead being Miami's incredible feat of two backs scoring four touchdowns apiece.

We also saw a bunch of RBs hit new season highs for snap share without putting up big-time numbers, including Rachaad White's 91% being second largest of the week (Kyren Williams played all 52 of the Rams' snaps). Tony Pollard was No. 3 at 87%, followed by Josh Jacobs (84%), Joe Mixon (84%), Matt Breida (80%), Bijan Robinson (80%), Alexander Mattison (80%), Zack Moss (78%), Joshua Kelley (75%) and Travis Etienne (73%).

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Gus Edwards (concussion)

Julius Chestnut (hamstring)

Missed Week 3

Saquon Barkley (ankle / week-to-week)

Austin Ekeler (ankle / week-to-week)

Aaron Jones (hamstring / day-to-day)

Jamaal Williams (hamstring - IR)

David Montgomery (thigh / day-to-day)

Justice Hill (toe / week-to-week)

Salvon Ahmed (groin / week-to-week)

Boston Scott (concussion / day-to-day)

Jonathan Taylor (PUP - ankle)

Nick Chubb (IR - knee)

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is hopeful to play next week after dealing with a higher-type ankle sprain. But with a Week 5 bye looming, they could opt for more rest. Josh Kelly remains the lead back today at Minnesota. @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/o3gdsHv7jI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2023

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) would've been limited in practice today, as he was late last week, Matt LaFleur says. Sounds like he's got a good shot to return on Thursday against the #Lions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

D'Andre Swift – 16-130-0 rushing, 70% of snaps before fourth quarter

Zack Moss – 2nd-largest snap share over last two weeks (87%)

James Cook – B2B games w/ 15+ carries for 98+ yards; 3 straight w/ 59+% snap share

De'Von Achane – 233 yards, 4 TDs, 42% snap share

Zach Charbonnet – 44% snap share, 9-46-0 rushing

Melvin Gordon – led team in carries after Gus Edwards injury

Rico Dowdle – seven touches for 46 yards, likely RB2+ if Pollard injured

Trending Down 📉

Derrick Henry – 29% snap share in 11 personnel / 53% snap share overall

AJ Dillon – 52% snap share with Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive

Joshua Kelley – 56 yards on 102 snaps the past two games; Week 5 bye looming

Dalvin Cook – 12 carries, four targets since Week 1

Tyler Allgeier – 31% snap share, nine touches

Antonio Gibson – Single-digit touches for third straight week

Ty Chandler – 15% snap share, could fall behind Cam Akers

Craig Reynolds – four touches w/ Montgomery out

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions. As noted in past weeks, we're excluding the Broncos and Jets, as it's only a matter of time before Javonte Williams and Breece Hall ascend to lead roles so long as they stay healthy.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens

It's a short list this go-around, with Baltimore being the only team that's starting RB was reported to suffer an in-game injury during Week 3 action (others figure to pop up on the Week 4 injury report). A bunch of the teams already missing starters quickly established a hierarchy among the backups, with guys like Joshua Kelley and Matt Breida ranking among the Week 3 snap leaders.

Kenyan Drake got playing time in Sunday's loss to the Colts before Melvin Gordon did, but Drake lost a fumble early and ultimately finished with just 15% of snaps and three touches despite Edwards' departure in the second half. Gordon, on the other hand, finished at 40% snap share and 12 touches for 55 yards.

On the Brink

Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks

This is a much longer list, and with a variety of reasons. In each case we know who will be the team's lead back Week 4 but have questions about the medium/long-term outlook.

That starts in Chicago, where Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are the least of the team's problems but nonetheless could see a shakeup because of the overall dysfunction of the offense. Maybe that means involving a third back like Travis Homer or D'Onta Foreman, maybe it means giving Johnson a true lead role. I'm not sure when the shift happens, but I doubt it stays a 50/50ish split between Herbert and Johnson for too long.

In Cleveland, there's the looming threat of Kareem Hunt, who played 21% of snaps behind Jerome Ford (10-18-1 rushing, 2-33-1 receiving) in a win over Tennessee. The positives for Ford were 62% snap share before the fourth quarter and a pair of TDs; the negatives were 1.8 YPC and Hunt taking seven touches just a few days after re-signing.

Apart from a surge early in the fourth quarter, Jahmyr Gibbs failed to impress in his first shot as a lead back this past Sunday. He did play 67 percent of snaps before the fourth quarter – as noted in Box Score Breakdown on Monday – and accounted for both of Detroit's RB targets and 17 of the 20 carries before the final drive. That's promising usage, with decent results, but there are a lot of different ways this backfield could play out in the coming weeks, complicated by the likelihood of David Montgomery returning Week 5 or 6.

Kenneth Walker had a big Week 3 and appears in no real danger of losing his starting job, but he's lost a larger share of backfield work to Zach Charbonnet with each passing week. The rookie got three touches on 24% of snaps Week 1, followed by six touches on 26% in Week 2 and now 10 touches on 43% in Week 3.

Week 4 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

I'm not sure if Achane will be a useful short-term starter given that Raheem Mostert got (slightly) more snaps and touches before the fourth quarter this past Sunday, but I know it's worth using a large chunk of FAAB to chase upside when we see truly unusual stuff (e.g. Puka Nacua in Week 1).

Breida and Gordon are perhaps more likely to lead their team's rushing attacks this week, but the slices are coming from much smaller pies than what Mike McDaniels is baking in Miami. Just remember that the Dolphins weren't even close to elite for RB production last season, and Sunday's output was aided not only by Denver's incompetence but also Jaylen Waddle's absence (the Dolphins used two-tailback formations a bunch, and their playcalling was directed toward the RBs more than usual).

Breida's viability depends on Saquon Barkley's health, of course, and Gordon only has real value if both Gus Edwards (concussion) and Justice Hill (toe) are out this week against Cleveland. Even then, Gordon is probably just a one-week play, and in a matchup with a defense that's been dominant so far. Breida is a better Week 4 desperation start, if available, and in shallower formats it'd be wise to prioritize the longer-term upside with Achane and Roschon over Gordon's potential short-term value.

Bench Stashes

Drop Candidates

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Snap share only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.

Note, Pt. II: Trayveon Williams, DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah aren't listed. Each has played more than half his team's snaps on 3rd-and-3+ but is barely getting any work otherwise.

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rush shares only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

RTs = Routes Run

TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run

Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played

Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)

RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)

Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Note: Snap share only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.

Inside The 5 (IT5)

Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player

Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player

Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

Red Zone (Inside the 20)