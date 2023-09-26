Backfield Breakdown: Running Back Usage Report and Week 4 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Week 3 wasn't nearly as bad as Weeks 1 and 2 for RB injuries, with the big story instead being Miami's incredible feat of two backs scoring four touchdowns apiece.
We also saw a bunch of RBs hit new season highs for snap share without putting up big-time numbers, including Rachaad White's 91% being second largest of the week (Kyren Williams played all 52 of the Rams' snaps). Tony Pollard was No. 3 at 87%, followed by Josh Jacobs (84%), Joe Mixon (84%), Matt Breida (80%), Bijan Robinson (80%), Alexander Mattison (80%), Zack Moss (78%), Joshua Kelley (75%) and Travis Etienne (73%).
The last three on that list handled larger shares either Week 1 or 2, but for all the others the number shown above is a season high. In Pollard's case, we now know he has a massive snap ceiling in non-blowout situations, not to mention that he's leading the NFL in carries inside the 20, inside the 10 and inside the 5.
Pollard is one of probably three guys that can be deemed safe RB1s for Week 4 – Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson being the others – but things could soon get better for the position with Alvin Kamara back from suspension and Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Aaron Jones (hamstring) hoping to return from injuries this week.
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Gus Edwards (concussion)
Julius Chestnut (hamstring)
Missed Week 3
Saquon Barkley (ankle / week-to-week)
Austin Ekeler (ankle / week-to-week)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
D'Andre Swift – 16-130-0 rushing, 70% of snaps before fourth quarter
Zack Moss – 2nd-largest snap share over last two weeks (87%)
James Cook – B2B games w/ 15+ carries for 98+ yards; 3 straight w/ 59+% snap share
De'Von Achane – 233 yards, 4 TDs, 42% snap share
Zach Charbonnet – 44% snap share, 9-46-0 rushing
Melvin Gordon – led team in carries after Gus Edwards injury
Rico Dowdle – seven touches for 46 yards, likely RB2+ if Pollard injured
Trending Down 📉
Derrick Henry – 29% snap share in 11 personnel / 53% snap share overall
AJ Dillon – 52% snap share with Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive
Joshua Kelley – 56 yards on 102 snaps the past two games; Week 5 bye looming
Dalvin Cook – 12 carries, four targets since Week 1
Tyler Allgeier – 31% snap share, nine touches
Antonio Gibson – Single-digit touches for third straight week
Ty Chandler – 15% snap share, could fall behind Cam Akers
Craig Reynolds – four touches w/ Montgomery out
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions. As noted in past weeks, we're excluding the Broncos and Jets, as it's only a matter of time before Javonte Williams and Breece Hall ascend to lead roles so long as they stay healthy.
Messy Backfields
- Baltimore Ravens
It's a short list this go-around, with Baltimore being the only team that's starting RB was reported to suffer an in-game injury during Week 3 action (others figure to pop up on the Week 4 injury report). A bunch of the teams already missing starters quickly established a hierarchy among the backups, with guys like Joshua Kelley and Matt Breida ranking among the Week 3 snap leaders.
Kenyan Drake got playing time in Sunday's loss to the Colts before Melvin Gordon did, but Drake lost a fumble early and ultimately finished with just 15% of snaps and three touches despite Edwards' departure in the second half. Gordon, on the other hand, finished at 40% snap share and 12 touches for 55 yards.
On the Brink
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks
This is a much longer list, and with a variety of reasons. In each case we know who will be the team's lead back Week 4 but have questions about the medium/long-term outlook.
That starts in Chicago, where Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are the least of the team's problems but nonetheless could see a shakeup because of the overall dysfunction of the offense. Maybe that means involving a third back like Travis Homer or D'Onta Foreman, maybe it means giving Johnson a true lead role. I'm not sure when the shift happens, but I doubt it stays a 50/50ish split between Herbert and Johnson for too long.
In Cleveland, there's the looming threat of Kareem Hunt, who played 21% of snaps behind Jerome Ford (10-18-1 rushing, 2-33-1 receiving) in a win over Tennessee. The positives for Ford were 62% snap share before the fourth quarter and a pair of TDs; the negatives were 1.8 YPC and Hunt taking seven touches just a few days after re-signing.
Apart from a surge early in the fourth quarter, Jahmyr Gibbs failed to impress in his first shot as a lead back this past Sunday. He did play 67 percent of snaps before the fourth quarter – as noted in Box Score Breakdown on Monday – and accounted for both of Detroit's RB targets and 17 of the 20 carries before the final drive. That's promising usage, with decent results, but there are a lot of different ways this backfield could play out in the coming weeks, complicated by the likelihood of David Montgomery returning Week 5 or 6.
Kenneth Walker had a big Week 3 and appears in no real danger of losing his starting job, but he's lost a larger share of backfield work to Zach Charbonnet with each passing week. The rookie got three touches on 24% of snaps Week 1, followed by six touches on 26% in Week 2 and now 10 touches on 43% in Week 3.
Week 4 Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
- De'Von Achane - 42%
- Matt Breida - 29%
- Roschon Johnson - 48%
- Melvin Gordon - 1%
I'm not sure if Achane will be a useful short-term starter given that Raheem Mostert got (slightly) more snaps and touches before the fourth quarter this past Sunday, but I know it's worth using a large chunk of FAAB to chase upside when we see truly unusual stuff (e.g. Puka Nacua in Week 1).
Breida and Gordon are perhaps more likely to lead their team's rushing attacks this week, but the slices are coming from much smaller pies than what Mike McDaniels is baking in Miami. Just remember that the Dolphins weren't even close to elite for RB production last season, and Sunday's output was aided not only by Denver's incompetence but also Jaylen Waddle's absence (the Dolphins used two-tailback formations a bunch, and their playcalling was directed toward the RBs more than usual).
Breida's viability depends on Saquon Barkley's health, of course, and Gordon only has real value if both Gus Edwards (concussion) and Justice Hill (toe) are out this week against Cleveland. Even then, Gordon is probably just a one-week play, and in a matchup with a defense that's been dominant so far. Breida is a better Week 4 desperation start, if available, and in shallower formats it'd be wise to prioritize the longer-term upside with Achane and Roschon over Gordon's potential short-term value.
Bench Stashes
- Elijah Mitchell - 39%
- Tyjae Spears - 24%
- Rico Dowdle - 3%
- Kendre Miller - 33%
- Tank Bigsby - 29%
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 15%
- Latavius Murray - 6%
- Devin Singletary -15%
- Jaleel McLaughlin - 1%
- Pierre Strong - 2%
Drop Candidates
- Antonio Gibson
- Jamaal Williams (IR - hamstring)
- Jeff Wilson (IR - ribs)
- Damien Harris
- Rashaad Penny
- Tony Jones
- Ty Chandler
- Deon Jackson
- Craig Reynolds
- Keaontay Ingram
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
Note: Snap share only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.
Note, Pt. II: Trayveon Williams, DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah aren't listed. Each has played more than half his team's snaps on 3rd-and-3+ but is barely getting any work otherwise.
|Team
|Player
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Run Rate
|Run Sn
|Pass Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT
|IND
|Zack Moss
|86.9%
|119
|44.5%
|53
|66
|58.3%
|21
|8.4%
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|86.1%
|179
|29.1%
|52
|127
|93.5%
|29
|5.6%
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|82.6%
|109
|43.1%
|47
|62
|39.3%
|11
|5.5%
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|80.1%
|129
|43.4%
|56
|73
|31.8%
|7
|4.7%
|TB
|Rachaad White
|80.0%
|144
|43.1%
|62
|82
|88.9%
|32
|11.1%
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|78.8%
|156
|48.7%
|76
|80
|93.5%
|29
|18.6%
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|77.3%
|136
|36.8%
|50
|86
|31.3%
|10
|3.7%
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|75.6%
|146
|28.8%
|42
|104
|51.7%
|15
|7.5%
|ARI
|James Conner
|75.1%
|127
|51.2%
|65
|62
|44.8%
|13
|3.9%
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|74.8%
|151
|42.4%
|64
|87
|67.9%
|19
|6.6%
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|73.3%
|140
|40.0%
|56
|84
|85.7%
|30
|27.9%
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|73.1%
|152
|47.4%
|72
|80
|67.6%
|23
|4.6%
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|72.0%
|154
|37.7%
|58
|96
|74.4%
|29
|13.0%
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|65.6%
|128
|44.5%
|57
|71
|68.2%
|15
|18.0%
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|65.0%
|132
|33.3%
|44
|88
|77.8%
|21
|6.1%
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|62.9%
|124
|37.9%
|47
|77
|19.5%
|8
|9.7%
|DET
|David Montgomery
|62.4%
|83
|51.8%
|43
|40
|36.4%
|12
|4.8%
|BUF
|James Cook
|60.3%
|123
|43.1%
|53
|70
|34.5%
|10
|12.2%
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|57.6%
|106
|50.0%
|53
|53
|20.8%
|5
|10.4%
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|56.0%
|107
|44.9%
|48
|59
|72.7%
|24
|11.2%
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|55.5%
|91
|59.3%
|54
|37
|3.4%
|1
|1.1%
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|55.1%
|98
|50.0%
|49
|49
|41.2%
|14
|3.1%
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|54.1%
|93
|41.9%
|39
|54
|11.8%
|4
|3.2%
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|53.9%
|41
|53.7%
|22
|19
|14.8%
|4
|7.3%
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|53.8%
|113
|50.4%
|57
|56
|50.0%
|16
|8.0%
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|53.2%
|74
|54.1%
|40
|34
|31.3%
|10
|16.2%
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|51.1%
|93
|53.8%
|50
|43
|18.5%
|5
|1.1%
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|50.8%
|67
|52.2%
|35
|32
|25.7%
|9
|0.0%
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|48.8%
|101
|49.5%
|50
|51
|11.6%
|5
|5.0%
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|48.8%
|80
|30.0%
|24
|56
|93.1%
|27
|17.5%
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|48.3%
|83
|48.2%
|40
|43
|46.9%
|15
|4.8%
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|47.3%
|86
|12.8%
|11
|75
|77.8%
|21
|8.1%
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|46.8%
|94
|46.8%
|44
|50
|3.0%
|1
|4.3%
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|46.7%
|28
|46.4%
|13
|15
|14.7%
|5
|17.9%
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|46.0%
|81
|49.4%
|40
|41
|15.4%
|4
|0.0%
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|44.9%
|88
|42.0%
|37
|51
|39.4%
|13
|18.2%
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|43.2%
|76
|25.0%
|19
|57
|65.4%
|17
|11.8%
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|42.4%
|73
|30.1%
|22
|51
|85.3%
|29
|4.1%
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|41.9%
|80
|58.8%
|47
|33
|31.4%
|11
|0.0%
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|41.3%
|71
|36.6%
|26
|45
|53.1%
|17
|16.9%
|BAL
|Melvin Gordon
|40.3%
|29
|48.3%
|14
|15
|21.9%
|7
|3.4%
|NO
|Tony Jones
|40.1%
|75
|36.0%
|27
|48
|40.0%
|14
|5.3%
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|38.5%
|77
|64.9%
|50
|27
|25.0%
|8
|3.9%
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|38.4%
|61
|47.5%
|29
|32
|9.7%
|3
|3.3%
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|37.1%
|73
|21.9%
|16
|57
|80.5%
|33
|4.1%
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|36.5%
|58
|44.8%
|26
|32
|9.7%
|3
|6.9%
|NO
|Kendre Miller
|36.4%
|20
|45.0%
|9
|11
|2.9%
|1
|0.0%
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|35.0%
|75
|46.7%
|35
|40
|33.3%
|13
|10.7%
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|33.2%
|61
|32.8%
|20
|41
|16.7%
|4
|8.2%
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|30.9%
|64
|32.8%
|21
|43
|37.2%
|16
|6.3%
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|29.9%
|60
|21.7%
|13
|47
|97.0%
|32
|1.7%
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|29.8%
|53
|24.5%
|13
|40
|50.0%
|14
|1.9%
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|27.5%
|55
|45.5%
|25
|30
|40.6%
|13
|0.0%
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|26.4%
|42
|23.8%
|10
|32
|80.6%
|25
|7.1%
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|26.4%
|47
|29.8%
|14
|33
|44.1%
|15
|17.0%
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|24.5%
|50
|38.0%
|19
|31
|44.8%
|13
|28.0%
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|23.7%
|14
|57.1%
|8
|6
|6.1%
|2
|0%
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|23.4%
|47
|53.2%
|25
|22
|0.0%
|0
|2.1%
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|19.2%
|38
|55.3%
|21
|17
|3.2%
|1
|5.3%
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|17.9%
|35
|60.0%
|21
|14
|4.5%
|1
|11.4%
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|17.3%
|36
|61.1%
|22
|14
|17.6%
|6
|0.0%
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|16.8%
|34
|35.3%
|12
|22
|21.4%
|6
|5.9%
|TB
|Sean Tucker
|16.1%
|29
|58.6%
|17
|12
|2.8%
|1
|3.4%
|ARI
|Keaontay Ingram
|13.0%
|22
|68.2%
|15
|7
|0%
|0
|18.2%
|HOU
|Mike Boone
|12.6%
|26
|7.7%
|2
|24
|32.6%
|14
|23.1%
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|11.8%
|20
|15.0%
|3
|17
|55.2%
|16
|5.0%
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10.2%
|18
|33.3%
|6
|12
|15.4%
|4
|27.8%
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
Note: Rush shares only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.
|Team
|Player
|Rush Sh
|Carr.
|Rush Yd
|Rush TD
|BT
|BT/T
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|IND
|Zack Moss
|82.8%
|48
|210
|1
|5
|11.6
|4.38
|1.28
|3.1
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|78.0%
|39
|155
|0
|1
|50.0
|3.97
|0.91
|3.06
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|77.6%
|45
|180
|1
|3
|17.7
|4
|0.49
|3.51
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|73.4%
|47
|216
|2
|7
|7.1
|4.6
|1.21
|3.38
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|71.8%
|51
|163
|1
|3
|18.7
|3.2
|0.2
|3
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|71.4%
|45
|108
|0
|2
|27.5
|2.4
|-0.1
|2.5
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|63.1%
|41
|139
|1
|5
|10.6
|3.39
|0.82
|2.57
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|61.8%
|47
|204
|4
|9
|6.1
|4.34
|1.68
|2.66
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|61.3%
|49
|205
|1
|13
|4.6
|4.18
|0.46
|3.73
|ARI
|James Conner
|60.7%
|51
|266
|2
|6
|9.7
|5.22
|2.08
|3.13
|DET
|David Montgomery
|60.7%
|37
|141
|2
|6
|6.3
|3.81
|0.85
|2.96
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|59.4%
|60
|353
|3
|5
|14.2
|5.88
|0.59
|5.29
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|57.9%
|62
|264
|2
|3
|24.7
|4.26
|1.02
|3.24
|TB
|Rachaad White
|57.1%
|48
|150
|1
|2
|27.0
|3.13
|0.12
|3
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|56.5%
|35
|139
|0
|5
|7.6
|3.97
|0.68
|3.29
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|55.4%
|36
|138
|0
|5
|8.8
|3.83
|1.25
|2.59
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|53.3%
|40
|100
|1
|5
|9.4
|2.5
|-0.5
|3
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|52.9%
|46
|134
|1
|4
|14.0
|2.91
|0.86
|2.05
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|52.7%
|29
|114
|1
|5
|7.6
|3.93
|0.9
|3.03
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|52.6%
|40
|142
|1
|3
|13.7
|3.55
|0.69
|2.86
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|52.0%
|39
|142
|3
|0
|0.0
|3.64
|1.12
|2.52
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|49.4%
|39
|107
|0
|2
|21.0
|2.74
|-0.04
|2.78
|BUF
|James Cook
|48.9%
|44
|267
|0
|2
|27.0
|6.07
|1.74
|4.33
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|44.1%
|41
|240
|6
|9
|5.7
|5.85
|2.76
|3.09
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|43.1%
|28
|97
|0
|2
|16.5
|3.46
|0.4
|3.06
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|42.9%
|39
|213
|0
|7
|7.6
|5.46
|1.36
|4.1
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|42.7%
|35
|155
|1
|7
|6.0
|4.43
|1.8
|2.62
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|41.8%
|38
|135
|2
|10
|4.3
|3.55
|-0.46
|4.01
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|40.0%
|16
|117
|1
|3
|6.3
|7.31
|1.69
|5.62
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|39.8%
|45
|308
|1
|5
|10.0
|7.02
|2.44
|4.58
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|39.4%
|26
|154
|0
|1
|28.0
|5.92
|0.21
|5.72
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|38.7%
|41
|160
|1
|7
|6.6
|3.9
|1.02
|2.89
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|37.9%
|25
|58
|0
|4
|8.0
|2.32
|0.23
|2.09
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|33.7%
|31
|139
|0
|6
|6.8
|4.48
|0.81
|3.68
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|32.9%
|27
|74
|0
|1
|29.0
|2.74
|0.65
|2.09
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|32.4%
|23
|93
|0
|6
|4.8
|4.04
|0.99
|3.05
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|32.2%
|28
|122
|0
|2
|17.0
|4.36
|1.95
|2.41
|MIN
|Cam Akers
|29.3%
|22
|29
|1
|4
|5.5
|1.32
|-0.35
|1.67
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|28.1%
|9
|41
|1
|3
|4.0
|4.56
|1.96
|2.6
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|27.4%
|17
|55
|0
|4
|7.3
|3.24
|0.66
|2.57
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|27.4%
|29
|145
|1
|0
|0.0
|5
|2.5
|2.75
|BAL
|Melvin Gordon
|27.0%
|10
|32
|0
|0
|0.0
|3.2
|-0.39
|3.59
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|26.8%
|22
|77
|1
|4
|6.5
|3.5
|1.32
|2.18
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|26.7%
|20
|70
|0
|0
|0.0
|3.5
|0.31
|3.19
|CLE
|Nick Chubb
|26.4%
|28
|170
|0
|2
|16.0
|6.07
|1.94
|4.13
|NO
|Tony Jones
|25.6%
|21
|70
|2
|0
|0.0
|3.33
|1.11
|2.22
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|23.9%
|17
|90
|1
|3
|9.0
|5.29
|3.31
|1.99
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|21.1%
|15
|82
|0
|2
|11.0
|5.47
|1.14
|4.33
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|21.1%
|16
|73
|0
|2
|10.0
|4.56
|1.15
|3.41
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|20.4%
|19
|208
|2
|0
|0.0
|10.95
|9.23
|1.72
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|18.5%
|12
|54
|0
|1
|21.0
|4.5
|1.52
|2.98
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|18.5%
|12
|78
|0
|5
|4.2
|6.5
|0.85
|5.65
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|17.9%
|19
|50
|2
|2
|11.0
|2.63
|-0.03
|2.66
|TB
|Sean Tucker
|17.9%
|15
|23
|0
|1
|17.0
|1.53
|-0.72
|2.25
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|16.1%
|5
|13
|0
|1
|7.0
|2.6
|-0.41
|3.01
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|15.9%
|17
|71
|0
|1
|21.0
|4.18
|0.93
|3.25
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|15.8%
|16
|52
|0
|2
|9.5
|3.25
|-0.62
|3.87
|IND
|Deon Jackson
|15.5%
|13
|14
|0
|2
|9.0
|1.08
|-1.24
|2.31
|BUF
|Damien Harris
|14.4%
|13
|51
|1
|0
|0.0
|3.92
|1.71
|2.22
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|14.4%
|13
|45
|2
|0
|0.0
|3.46
|1.05
|2.41
|ARI
|Keaontay Ingram
|14.3%
|12
|15
|0
|3
|4.3
|1.25
|-1.2
|2.45
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|14.0%
|7
|27
|0
|1
|11.0
|3.86
|1.57
|2.29
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|11.4%
|9
|29
|0
|2
|5.5
|3.22
|-0.21
|3.44
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|11.3%
|9
|23
|2
|2
|4.5
|2.56
|0.11
|2.45
|NO
|Kendre Miller
|11.0%
|9
|34
|0
|0
|0.0
|3.78
|-0.05
|3.82
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|10.9%
|7
|35
|0
|3
|4.7
|5
|2.21
|2.79
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|10.6%
|7
|31
|1
|1
|11.0
|4.43
|1.15
|3.28
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|9.2%
|6
|20
|1
|0
|0.0
|3.33
|2.3
|1.04
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tgt
|RTs
|TPRR
|Rts/Gm
|Pass Sn
|RT/PS
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|20
|69
|29.0%
|25.7
|77
|89.6%
|12
|68
|0
|1
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|19
|97
|19.6%
|42.3
|127
|76.4%
|8
|77
|1
|2
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|17
|78
|21.8%
|28.0
|84
|92.9%
|14
|102
|1
|2
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|16
|78
|20.5%
|34.7
|104
|75.0%
|11
|53
|1
|1
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|16
|39
|41.0%
|17.0
|51
|76.5%
|12
|101
|0
|1
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|14
|59
|23.7%
|24.3
|73
|80.8%
|10
|92
|0
|1
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|14
|69
|20.3%
|26.7
|80
|86.3%
|12
|48
|0
|1
|BUF
|James Cook
|13
|59
|22.0%
|23.3
|70
|84.3%
|10
|67
|0
|0
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|13
|77
|16.9%
|29.0
|87
|88.5%
|11
|79
|0
|0
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|13
|49
|26.5%
|17.0
|51
|96.1%
|10
|59
|0
|0
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|13
|67
|19.4%
|26.7
|80
|83.8%
|11
|70
|0
|0
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13
|75
|17.3%
|32.0
|96
|78.1%
|10
|77
|0
|2
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|12
|70
|17.1%
|28.7
|86
|81.4%
|8
|58
|0
|2
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|12
|35
|34.3%
|13.7
|41
|85.4%
|8
|42
|0
|0
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|11
|48
|22.9%
|31.0
|62
|77.4%
|9
|41
|1
|0
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|11
|39
|28.2%
|15.0
|45
|86.7%
|10
|56
|0
|1
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|11
|47
|23.4%
|19.0
|57
|82.5%
|9
|72
|0
|0
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|10
|38
|26.3%
|14.3
|43
|88.4%
|6
|64
|0
|0
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|10
|41
|24.4%
|19.0
|57
|71.9%
|9
|45
|0
|0
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|10
|66
|15.2%
|23.7
|71
|93.0%
|10
|79
|1
|0
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|10
|39
|25.6%
|18.7
|56
|69.6%
|7
|10
|0
|1
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|10
|38
|26.3%
|17.7
|53
|71.7%
|8
|73
|0
|0
|TB
|Rachaad White
|10
|69
|14.5%
|27.3
|82
|84.1%
|10
|64
|0
|0
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|9
|68
|13.2%
|25.0
|75
|90.7%
|7
|61
|0
|0
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|9
|49
|18.4%
|16.7
|50
|98.0%
|7
|47
|0
|0
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|9
|44
|20.5%
|17.0
|51
|86.3%
|7
|41
|0
|1
|ARI
|James Conner
|8
|43
|18.6%
|20.7
|62
|69.4%
|7
|26
|0
|0
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|8
|30
|26.7%
|13.3
|40
|75.0%
|6
|21
|0
|0
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|8
|40
|20.0%
|15.7
|47
|85.1%
|7
|53
|2
|1
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|7
|17
|41.2%
|7.0
|21
|81.0%
|3
|21
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|7
|27
|25.9%
|10.7
|32
|84.4%
|7
|42
|0
|0
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|7
|51
|13.7%
|19.7
|59
|86.4%
|5
|58
|2
|1
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|7
|31
|22.6%
|12.3
|37
|83.8%
|5
|71
|0
|0
|IND
|Zack Moss
|7
|52
|13.5%
|33.0
|66
|78.8%
|6
|42
|1
|0
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|7
|42
|16.7%
|18.7
|56
|75.0%
|5
|14
|0
|1
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|6
|20
|30.0%
|10.5
|21
|95.2%
|3
|28
|0
|0
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|6
|22
|27.3%
|11.0
|33
|66.7%
|5
|36
|0
|0
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|6
|31
|19.4%
|17.0
|34
|91.2%
|5
|25
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|6
|25
|24.0%
|10.7
|32
|78.1%
|2
|29
|0
|3
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|6
|45
|13.3%
|18.0
|54
|83.3%
|3
|2
|0
|1
|IND
|Deon Jackson
|6
|26
|23.1%
|29.0
|29
|89.7%
|5
|14
|0
|1
|NO
|Tony Jones
|6
|36
|16.7%
|16.0
|48
|75.0%
|4
|21
|0
|0
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|5
|14
|35.7%
|7.0
|14
|100.0%
|5
|34
|2
|0
|NYG
|Gary Brightwell
|5
|11
|45.5%
|5.5
|11
|100.0%
|4
|37
|0
|1
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|5
|22
|22.7%
|10.7
|32
|68.8%
|4
|18
|0
|0
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|5
|19
|26.3%
|7.3
|22
|86.4%
|4
|31
|0
|0
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|5
|19
|26.3%
|19.0
|19
|100.0%
|4
|47
|0
|0
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|5
|25
|20.0%
|10.3
|31
|80.6%
|4
|24
|0
|0
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|5
|39
|12.8%
|14.3
|43
|90.7%
|3
|49
|1
|1
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|5
|28
|17.9%
|11.0
|33
|84.8%
|3
|23
|0
|0
|HOU
|Mike Boone
|4
|18
|22.2%
|12.0
|24
|75.0%
|3
|18
|0
|1
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|4
|27
|14.8%
|13.3
|40
|67.5%
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|4
|29
|13.8%
|13.7
|41
|70.7%
|3
|13
|0
|0
|CLE
|Nick Chubb
|4
|13
|30.8%
|9.5
|19
|68.4%
|4
|21
|0
|0
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|4
|38
|10.5%
|16.3
|49
|77.6%
|3
|25
|0
|1
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|4
|11
|36.4%
|4.7
|14
|78.6%
|4
|42
|1
|0
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4
|21
|19.0%
|7.3
|22
|95.5%
|4
|26
|0
|0
|MIN
|C.J. Ham
|4
|24
|16.7%
|10.7
|32
|75.0%
|3
|14
|0
|1
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|4
|15
|26.7%
|15.0
|15
|100.0%
|2
|86
|1
|0
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|4
|14
|28.6%
|8.5
|17
|82.4%
|3
|2
|0
|1
|CIN
|Trayveon Williams
|4
|15
|26.7%
|9.3
|28
|53.6%
|2
|4
|0
|0
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|3
|22
|13.6%
|15.0
|30
|73.3%
|3
|12
|0
|0
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|3
|55
|5.5%
|29.3
|88
|62.5%
|1
|5
|0
|1
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|3
|37
|8.1%
|14.3
|43
|86.0%
|3
|14
|0
|0
|MIA
|Alec Ingold
|2
|33
|6.1%
|11.7
|35
|94.3%
|2
|34
|0
|0
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|2
|27
|7.4%
|16.0
|32
|84.4%
|2
|7
|0
|0
|DET
|David Montgomery
|1
|27
|3.7%
|20.0
|40
|67.5%
|1
|7
|0
|0
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|0
|20
|0.0%
|9.0
|27
|74.1%
|SF
|Kyle Juszczyk
|0
|38
|0.0%
|14.0
|42
|90.5%
2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬
Note: Snap share only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.
Inside The 5 (IT5)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Player
|Sn%
|Sn
|Ru Sh
|Carr.
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tony Pollard
|82.4%
|14
|72.7%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|2
|Kenneth Walker
|66.7%
|8
|77.8%
|7
|3
|0.0%
|0
|3
|Raheem Mostert
|64.7%
|11
|57.1%
|4
|3
|0.0%
|0
|3
|Alexander Mattison
|84.6%
|11
|100.0%
|4
|0
|25.0%
|2
|1
|Latavius Murray
|35.7%
|5
|44.4%
|4
|2
|20.0%
|1
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|90.0%
|9
|80.0%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|71.4%
|5
|66.7%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Kyren Williams
|80.0%
|8
|60.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|2
|Justice Hill
|71.4%
|5
|60.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|2
|D'Andre Swift
|80.0%
|8
|42.9%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|75.0%
|6
|75.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|2
|Tank Bigsby
|50.0%
|3
|75.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|2
|Isiah Pacheco
|38.5%
|5
|50.0%
|3
|1
|14.3%
|1
|1
|James Conner
|80.0%
|4
|100.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|2
|Brian Robinson
|71.4%
|5
|100.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Derrick Henry
|100.0%
|4
|100.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Damien Harris
|42.9%
|6
|33.3%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|AJ Dillon
|37.5%
|3
|40.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Zach Charbonnet
|33.3%
|4
|22.2%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rico Dowdle
|17.6%
|3
|18.2%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tony Jones
|80.0%
|4
|66.7%
|2
|2
|50.0%
|1
|2
|Dameon Pierce
|85.7%
|6
|50.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Joshua Kelley
|54.5%
|6
|28.6%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Roschon Johnson
|60.0%
|3
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Pierre Strong
|40.0%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Rachaad White
|100.0%
|4
|100.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Patrick Taylor
|50.0%
|4
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Aaron Jones
|50.0%
|2
|33.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|100.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|100.0%
|3
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|De'Von Achane
|23.5%
|4
|14.3%
|1
|0
|12.5%
|1
|1
|Gus Edwards
|14.3%
|1
|20.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|David Montgomery
|50.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Joe Mixon
|83.3%
|5
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Javonte Williams
|23.1%
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|15.4%
|2
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|37.5%
|3
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Nick Bawden
|50.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|James Cook
|21.4%
|3
|11.1%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerome Ford
|40.0%
|2
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|1
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|100.0%
|6
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|60.0%
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Deon Jackson
|66.7%
|4
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|J.K. Dobbins
|14.3%
|1
|20.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|7.7%
|1
|16.7%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Miles Sanders
|66.7%
|2
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|Boston Scott
|10.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Travis Etienne
|50.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|20.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Samaje Perine
|53.8%
|7
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|20.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|33.3%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Zack Moss
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Gary Brightwell
|33.3%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Najee Harris
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|53.8%
|7
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14.3%
|1
|1
|Antonio Gibson
|28.6%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|50.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Breece Hall
|50.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
Red Zone (Inside the 20)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Player
|Sn%
|Sn
|Ru Sh
|Carr.
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Joe Mixon
|85.0%
|17
|100.0%
|6
|1
|7.7%
|1
|0
|Najee Harris
|57.1%
|8
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Derrick Henry
|59.1%
|13
|90.0%
|9
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|87.5%
|28
|88.9%
|8
|0
|23.8%
|5
|1
|James Conner
|94.1%
|16
|85.7%
|6
|2
|20.0%
|2
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|78.6%
|11
|83.3%
|5
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kyren Williams
|87.9%
|29
|75.0%
|12
|3
|54.5%
|6
|1
|Kenneth Walker
|54.8%
|23
|72.2%
|13
|4
|6.3%
|1
|0
|Zack Moss
|100.0%
|16
|71.4%
|5
|1
|37.5%
|3
|1
|Rachaad White
|92.0%
|23
|70.0%
|7
|1
|7.7%
|1
|0
|David Montgomery
|62.5%
|10
|70.0%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tony Pollard
|75.8%
|50
|68.6%
|24
|2
|13.0%
|3
|0
|Christian McCaffrey
|94.6%
|35
|66.7%
|14
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Miles Sanders
|66.7%
|8
|66.7%
|4
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|Isiah Pacheco
|58.3%
|21
|66.7%
|10
|1
|10.0%
|2
|0
|Josh Jacobs
|77.8%
|21
|63.6%
|7
|0
|8.3%
|1
|0
|Brian Robinson
|58.3%
|14
|61.5%
|8
|2
|11.1%
|1
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|51.9%
|14
|57.1%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|41.2%
|7
|55.6%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|44.0%
|11
|53.8%
|7
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dameon Pierce
|65.6%
|21
|53.3%
|8
|1
|10.0%
|1
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|67.5%
|27
|50.0%
|9
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|96.0%
|24
|45.5%
|5
|1
|11.1%
|1
|1
|AJ Dillon
|27.6%
|8
|45.5%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Justice Hill
|64.3%
|18
|43.8%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|D'Andre Swift
|63.9%
|23
|43.5%
|10
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|50.0%
|10
|41.7%
|5
|1
|20.0%
|1
|0
|Aaron Jones
|66.7%
|6
|40.0%
|2
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|Tony Jones
|45.2%
|14
|38.5%
|5
|2
|5.9%
|1
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|55.9%
|19
|35.3%
|6
|4
|13.3%
|2
|1
|De'Von Achane
|32.4%
|11
|35.3%
|6
|1
|13.3%
|2
|2
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|20.6%
|7
|33.3%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Latavius Murray
|37.8%
|14
|30.0%
|6
|2
|13.3%
|2
|0
|Bijan Robinson
|59.3%
|16
|28.6%
|4
|0
|18.2%
|2
|1
|Zach Charbonnet
|40.5%
|17
|27.8%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|33.3%
|8
|27.3%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Deon Jackson
|41.4%
|12
|26.7%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|51.7%
|15
|26.3%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|James Cook
|35.1%
|13
|25.0%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Melvin Gordon
|25.0%
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jamaal Williams
|35.5%
|11
|23.1%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Samaje Perine
|47.1%
|16
|22.2%
|2
|0
|12.5%
|2
|0
|Javonte Williams
|23.5%
|8
|22.2%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Pierre Strong
|20.0%
|3
|22.2%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|54.5%
|12
|20.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|27.3%
|6
|20.0%
|2
|1
|22.2%
|2
|0
|Damien Harris
|24.3%
|9
|20.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Travis Etienne
|66.7%
|16
|18.2%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Patrick Taylor
|51.7%
|15
|18.2%
|2
|0
|5.6%
|1
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|25.0%
|3
|16.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|21.4%
|3
|16.7%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|1
|0
|Rico Dowdle
|16.7%
|11
|14.3%
|5
|0
|4.3%
|1
|1
|Gus Edwards
|14.3%
|4
|12.5%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|14.7%
|5
|11.8%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerome Ford
|40.0%
|6
|11.1%
|1
|1
|40.0%
|2
|2
|Antonio Gibson
|37.5%
|9
|7.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyjae Spears
|54.5%
|12
|0.0%
|0
|0
|22.2%
|2
|0
|Breece Hall
|35.3%
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|33.3%
|12
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10.0%
|2
|2
|Jakob Johnson
|29.6%
|8
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Keith Smith
|29.6%
|8
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jaylen Warren
|21.4%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|9.1%
|1
|0