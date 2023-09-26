Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: Running Back Usage Report and Week 4 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
September 26, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 3 wasn't nearly as bad as Weeks 1 and 2 for RB injuries, with the big story instead being Miami's incredible feat of two backs scoring four touchdowns apiece. 

We also saw a bunch of RBs hit new season highs for snap share without putting up big-time numbers, including Rachaad White's 91% being second largest of the week (Kyren Williams played all 52 of the Rams' snaps). Tony Pollard was No. 3 at 87%, followed by Josh Jacobs (84%), Joe Mixon (84%), Matt Breida (80%), Bijan Robinson (80%), Alexander Mattison (80%), Zack Moss (78%), Joshua Kelley (75%) and Travis Etienne (73%).

The last three on that list handled larger shares either Week 1 or 2, but for all the others the number shown above is a season high. In Pollard's case, we now know he has a massive snap ceiling in non-blowout situations, not to mention that he's leading the NFL in carries inside the 20, inside the 10 and inside the 5.

Pollard is one of probably three guys that can be deemed safe RB1s for Week 4 – Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson being the others – but things could soon get better for the position with Alvin Kamara back from suspension and Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Aaron Jones (hamstring) hoping to return from injuries this week.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Gus Edwards (concussion)

Julius Chestnut (hamstring)

    

Missed Week 3

Saquon Barkley (ankle / week-to-week)

Austin Ekeler (ankle / week-to-week)

Aaron Jones

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

D'Andre Swift – 16-130-0 rushing, 70% of snaps before fourth quarter

Zack Moss – 2nd-largest snap share over last two weeks (87%)

James Cook – B2B games w/ 15+ carries for 98+ yards; 3 straight w/ 59+% snap share

De'Von Achane – 233 yards, 4 TDs, 42% snap share

Zach Charbonnet – 44% snap share, 9-46-0 rushing

Melvin Gordon – led team in carries after Gus Edwards injury

Rico Dowdle – seven touches for 46 yards, likely RB2+ if Pollard injured

     

Trending Down 📉

Derrick Henry – 29% snap share in 11 personnel / 53% snap share overall

AJ Dillon – 52% snap share with Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive

Joshua Kelley – 56 yards on 102 snaps the past two games; Week 5 bye looming

Dalvin Cook – 12 carries, four targets since Week 1

Tyler Allgeier – 31% snap share, nine touches

Antonio Gibson – Single-digit touches for third straight week

Ty Chandler – 15% snap share, could fall behind Cam Akers

Craig Reynolds – four touches w/ Montgomery out

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions. As noted in past weeks, we're excluding the Broncos and Jets, as it's only a matter of time before Javonte Williams and Breece Hall ascend to lead roles so long as they stay healthy.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens

It's a short list this go-around, with Baltimore being the only team that's starting RB was reported to suffer an in-game injury during Week 3 action (others figure to pop up on the Week 4 injury report). A bunch of the teams already missing starters quickly established a hierarchy among the backups, with guys like Joshua Kelley and Matt Breida ranking among the Week 3 snap leaders.

Kenyan Drake got playing time in Sunday's loss to the Colts before Melvin Gordon did, but Drake lost a fumble early and ultimately finished with just 15% of snaps and three touches despite Edwards' departure in the second half. Gordon, on the other hand, finished at 40% snap share and 12 touches for 55 yards.

    

On the Brink

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. Detroit Lions
  4. Seattle Seahawks

This is a much longer list, and with a variety of reasons. In each case we know who will be the team's lead back Week 4 but have questions about the medium/long-term outlook.

That starts in Chicago, where Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are the least of the team's problems but nonetheless could see a shakeup because of the overall dysfunction of the offense. Maybe that means involving a third back like Travis Homer or D'Onta Foreman, maybe it means giving Johnson a true lead role. I'm not sure when the shift happens, but I doubt it stays a 50/50ish split between Herbert and Johnson for too long.

In Cleveland, there's the looming threat of Kareem Hunt, who played 21% of snaps behind Jerome Ford (10-18-1 rushing, 2-33-1 receiving) in a win over Tennessee. The positives for Ford were 62% snap share before the fourth quarter and a pair of TDs; the negatives were 1.8 YPC and Hunt taking seven touches just a few days after re-signing.

Apart from a surge early in the fourth quarter, Jahmyr Gibbs failed to impress in his first shot as a lead back this past Sunday. He did play 67 percent of snaps before the fourth quarter – as noted in Box Score Breakdown on Monday – and accounted for both of Detroit's RB targets and 17 of the 20 carries before the final drive. That's promising usage, with decent results, but there are a lot of different ways this backfield could play out in the coming weeks, complicated by the likelihood of David Montgomery returning Week 5 or 6.

Kenneth Walker had a big Week 3 and appears in no real danger of losing his starting job, but he's lost a larger share of backfield work to Zach Charbonnet with each passing week. The rookie got three touches on 24% of snaps Week 1, followed by six touches on 26% in Week 2 and now 10 touches on 43% in Week 3. 

      

Week 4 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

I'm not sure if Achane will be a useful short-term starter given that Raheem Mostert got (slightly) more snaps and touches before the fourth quarter this past Sunday, but I know it's worth using a large chunk of FAAB to chase upside when we see truly unusual stuff (e.g. Puka Nacua in Week 1).

Breida and Gordon are perhaps more likely to lead their team's rushing attacks this week, but the slices are coming from much smaller pies than what Mike McDaniels is baking in Miami. Just remember that the Dolphins weren't even close to elite for RB production last season, and Sunday's output was aided not only by Denver's incompetence but also Jaylen Waddle's absence (the Dolphins used two-tailback formations a bunch, and their playcalling was directed toward the RBs more than usual).

Breida's viability depends on Saquon Barkley's health, of course, and Gordon only has real value if both Gus Edwards (concussion) and Justice Hill (toe) are out this week against Cleveland. Even then, Gordon is probably just a one-week play, and in a matchup with a defense that's been dominant so far. Breida is a better Week 4 desperation start, if available, and in shallower formats it'd be wise to prioritize the longer-term upside with Achane and Roschon over Gordon's potential short-term value.

   

Bench Stashes

    

Drop Candidates

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Snap share only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.

Note, Pt. II: Trayveon Williams, DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah aren't listed. Each has played more than half his team's snaps on 3rd-and-3+ but is barely getting any work otherwise.

TeamPlayerSnap%SnapsRun RateRun SnPass Sn3D%3D SnSAT
INDZack Moss86.9%11944.5%536658.3%218.4%
LAKyren Williams86.1%17929.1%5212793.5%295.6%
NYGSaquon Barkley82.6%10943.1%476239.3%115.5%
LVJosh Jacobs80.1%12943.4%567331.8%74.7%
TBRachaad White80.0%14443.1%628288.9%3211.1%
SFChristian McCaffrey78.8%15648.7%768093.5%2918.6%
CINJoe Mixon77.3%13636.8%508631.3%103.7%
MINAlexander Mattison75.6%14628.8%4210451.7%157.5%
ARIJames Conner75.1%12751.2%656244.8%133.9%
JAXTravis Etienne74.8%15142.4%648767.9%196.6%
ATLBijan Robinson73.3%14040.0%568485.7%3027.9%
DALTony Pollard73.1%15247.4%728067.6%234.6%
NERhamondre Stevenson72.0%15437.7%589674.4%2913.0%
MIARaheem Mostert65.6%12844.5%577168.2%1518.0%
LACJoshua Kelley65.0%13233.3%448877.8%216.1%
CARMiles Sanders62.9%12437.9%477719.5%89.7%
DETDavid Montgomery62.4%8351.8%434036.4%124.8%
BUFJames Cook60.3%12343.1%537034.5%1012.2%
SEAKenneth Walker57.6%10650.0%535320.8%510.4%
CLEJerome Ford56.0%10744.9%485972.7%2411.2%
TENDerrick Henry55.5%9159.3%54373.4%11.1%
GBAJ Dillon55.1%9850.0%494941.2%143.1%
PITNajee Harris54.1%9341.9%395411.8%43.2%
LACAustin Ekeler53.9%4153.7%221914.8%47.3%
PHID'Andre Swift53.8%11350.4%575650.0%168.0%
PHIKenneth Gainwell53.2%7454.1%403431.3%1016.2%
WASBrian Robinson51.1%9353.8%504318.5%51.1%
NOJamaal Williams50.8%6752.2%353225.7%90.0%
HOUDameon Pierce48.8%10149.5%505111.6%55.0%
TENTyjae Spears48.8%8030.0%245693.1%2717.5%
CHIKhalil Herbert48.3%8348.2%404346.9%154.8%
WASAntonio Gibson47.3%8612.8%117577.8%218.1%
KCIsiah Pacheco46.8%9446.8%44503.0%14.3%
GBAaron Jones46.7%2846.4%131514.7%517.9%
DENJavonte Williams46.0%8149.4%404115.4%40.0%
DETJahmyr Gibbs44.9%8842.0%375139.4%1318.2%
DENSamaje Perine43.2%7625.0%195765.4%1711.8%
PITJaylen Warren42.4%7330.1%225185.3%294.1%
ATLTyler Allgeier41.9%8058.8%473331.4%110.0%
CHIRoschon Johnson41.3%7136.6%264553.1%1716.9%
BALMelvin Gordon40.3%2948.3%141521.9%73.4%
NOTony Jones40.1%7536.0%274840.0%145.3%
BALGus Edwards38.5%7764.9%502725.0%83.9%
NYJBreece Hall38.4%6147.5%29329.7%33.3%
CARChuba Hubbard37.1%7321.9%165780.5%334.1%
NYJDalvin Cook36.5%5844.8%26329.7%36.9%
NOKendre Miller36.4%2045.0%9112.9%10.0%
NEEzekiel Elliott35.0%7546.7%354033.3%1310.7%
SEAZach Charbonnet33.2%6132.8%204116.7%48.2%
HOUDevin Singletary30.9%6432.8%214337.2%166.3%
KCJerick McKinnon29.9%6021.7%134797.0%321.7%
NYGMatt Breida29.8%5324.5%134050.0%141.9%
BALJustice Hill27.5%5545.5%253040.6%130.0%
NYJMichael Carter26.4%4223.8%103280.6%257.1%
GBPatrick Taylor26.4%4729.8%143344.1%1517.0%
BUFLatavius Murray24.5%5038.0%193144.8%1328.0%
CLEKareem Hunt23.7%1457.1%866.1%20%
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire23.4%4753.2%25220.0%02.1%
SFElijah Mitchell19.2%3855.3%21173.2%15.3%
MIADe'Von Achane17.9%3560.0%21144.5%111.4%
DALRico Dowdle17.3%3661.1%221417.6%60.0%
JAXTank Bigsby16.8%3435.3%122221.4%65.9%
TBSean Tucker16.1%2958.6%17122.8%13.4%
ARIKeaontay Ingram13.0%2268.2%1570%018.2%
HOUMike Boone12.6%267.7%22432.6%1423.1%
ARIEmari Demercado11.8%2015.0%31755.2%165.0%
DENJaleel McLaughlin10.2%1833.3%61215.4%427.8%

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rush shares only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.

TeamPlayerRush ShCarr.Rush YdRush TDBTBT/TYPCYBCYAC
INDZack Moss82.8%482101511.64.381.283.1
MINAlexander Mattison78.0%391550150.03.970.913.06
CINJoe Mixon77.6%451801317.740.493.51
WASBrian Robinson73.4%47216277.14.61.213.38
TENDerrick Henry71.8%511631318.73.20.23
LVJosh Jacobs71.4%451080227.52.4-0.12.5
CARMiles Sanders63.1%411391510.63.390.822.57
SEAKenneth Walker61.8%47204496.14.341.682.66
JAXTravis Etienne61.3%492051134.64.180.463.73
ARIJames Conner60.7%51266269.75.222.083.13
DETDavid Montgomery60.7%37141266.33.810.852.96
SFChristian McCaffrey59.4%603533514.25.880.595.29
DALTony Pollard57.9%622642324.74.261.023.24
TBRachaad White57.1%481501227.03.130.123
PITNajee Harris56.5%35139057.63.970.683.29
DENJavonte Williams55.4%36138058.83.831.252.59
HOUDameon Pierce53.3%40100159.42.5-0.53
NERhamondre Stevenson52.9%461341414.02.910.862.05
NYGSaquon Barkley52.7%29114157.63.930.93.03
LACJoshua Kelley52.6%401421313.73.550.692.86
LAKyren Williams52.0%39142300.03.641.122.52
GBAJ Dillon49.4%391070221.02.74-0.042.78
BUFJames Cook48.9%442670227.06.071.744.33
MIARaheem Mostert44.1%41240695.75.852.763.09
PHIKenneth Gainwell43.1%28970216.53.460.43.06
ATLBijan Robinson42.9%39213077.65.461.364.1
KCIsiah Pacheco42.7%35155176.04.431.82.62
ATLTyler Allgeier41.8%381352104.33.55-0.464.01
LACAustin Ekeler40.0%16117136.37.311.695.62
PHID'Andre Swift39.8%453081510.07.022.444.58
NYJBreece Hall39.4%261540128.05.920.215.72
CLEJerome Ford38.7%41160176.63.91.022.89
NYJDalvin Cook37.9%2558048.02.320.232.09
DETJahmyr Gibbs33.7%31139066.84.480.813.68
NOJamaal Williams32.9%27740129.02.740.652.09
CHIKhalil Herbert32.4%2393064.84.040.993.05
NEEzekiel Elliott32.2%281220217.04.361.952.41
MINCam Akers29.3%2229145.51.32-0.351.67
GBAaron Jones28.1%941134.04.561.962.6
PITJaylen Warren27.4%1755047.33.240.662.57
BALGus Edwards27.4%29145100.052.52.75
BALMelvin Gordon27.0%1032000.03.2-0.393.59
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire26.8%2277146.53.51.322.18
HOUDevin Singletary26.7%2070000.03.50.313.19
CLENick Chubb26.4%281700216.06.071.944.13
NOTony Jones25.6%2170200.03.331.112.22
CHIRoschon Johnson23.9%1790139.05.293.311.99
TENTyjae Spears21.1%15820211.05.471.144.33
SEAZach Charbonnet21.1%16730210.04.561.153.41
MIADe'Von Achane20.4%19208200.010.959.231.72
DENSamaje Perine18.5%12540121.04.51.522.98
CARChuba Hubbard18.5%1278054.26.50.855.65
BALJustice Hill17.9%19502211.02.63-0.032.66
TBSean Tucker17.9%15230117.01.53-0.722.25
CLEKareem Hunt16.1%513017.02.6-0.413.01
DALRico Dowdle15.9%17710121.04.180.933.25
SFElijah Mitchell15.8%1652029.53.25-0.623.87
INDDeon Jackson15.5%1314029.01.08-1.242.31
BUFDamien Harris14.4%1351100.03.921.712.22
BUFLatavius Murray14.4%1345200.03.461.052.41
ARIKeaontay Ingram14.3%1215034.31.25-1.22.45
MINTy Chandler14.0%7270111.03.861.572.29
GBPatrick Taylor11.4%929025.53.22-0.213.44
JAXTank Bigsby11.3%923224.52.560.112.45
NOKendre Miller11.0%934000.03.78-0.053.82
WASAntonio Gibson10.9%735034.752.212.79
NYGMatt Breida10.6%7311111.04.431.153.28
DENJaleel McLaughlin9.2%620100.03.332.31.04

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  TgtRTsTPRRRts/GmPass SnRT/PSRecYdsTDDrop
CARMiles Sanders206929.0%25.77789.6%126801
LAKyren Williams199719.6%42.312776.4%87712
ATLBijan Robinson177821.8%28.08492.9%1410212
MINAlexander Mattison167820.5%34.710475.0%115311
PITJaylen Warren163941.0%17.05176.5%1210101
LVJosh Jacobs145923.7%24.37380.8%109201
DALTony Pollard146920.3%26.78086.3%124801
BUFJames Cook135922.0%23.37084.3%106700
JAXTravis Etienne137716.9%29.08788.5%117900
DETJahmyr Gibbs134926.5%17.05196.1%105900
SFChristian McCaffrey136719.4%26.78083.8%117000
NERhamondre Stevenson137517.3%32.09678.1%107702
CINJoe Mixon127017.1%28.78681.4%85802
DENJavonte Williams123534.3%13.74185.4%84200
NYGSaquon Barkley114822.9%31.06277.4%94110
CHIRoschon Johnson113928.2%15.04586.7%105601
DENSamaje Perine114723.4%19.05782.5%97200
CHIKhalil Herbert103826.3%14.34388.4%66400
CARChuba Hubbard104124.4%19.05771.9%94500
MIARaheem Mostert106615.2%23.77193.0%107910
TENTyjae Spears103925.6%18.75669.6%71001
SEAKenneth Walker103826.3%17.75371.7%87300
TBRachaad White106914.5%27.38284.1%106400
WASAntonio Gibson96813.2%25.07590.7%76100
KCIsiah Pacheco94918.4%16.75098.0%74700
HOUDameon Pierce94420.5%17.05186.3%74101
ARIJames Conner84318.6%20.76269.4%72600
NEEzekiel Elliott83026.7%13.34075.0%62100
KCJerick McKinnon84020.0%15.74785.1%75321
LVAmeer Abdullah71741.2%7.02181.0%32100
NYJDalvin Cook72725.9%10.73284.4%74200
CLEJerome Ford75113.7%19.75986.4%55821
TENDerrick Henry73122.6%12.33783.8%57100
INDZack Moss75213.5%33.06678.8%64210
PHID'Andre Swift74216.7%18.75675.0%51401
MIASalvon Ahmed62030.0%10.52195.2%32800
ATLTyler Allgeier62227.3%11.03366.7%53600
PHIKenneth Gainwell63119.4%17.03491.2%52500
NYJBreece Hall62524.0%10.73278.1%22903
PITNajee Harris64513.3%18.05483.3%3201
INDDeon Jackson62623.1%29.02989.7%51401
NOTony Jones63616.7%16.04875.0%42100
MIADe'Von Achane51435.7%7.014100.0%53420
NYGGary Brightwell51145.5%5.511100.0%43701
NYJMichael Carter52222.7%10.73268.8%41800
MINTy Chandler51926.3%7.32286.4%43100
LACAustin Ekeler51926.3%19.019100.0%44700
BUFLatavius Murray52520.0%10.33180.6%42400
WASBrian Robinson53912.8%14.34390.7%34911
GBPatrick Taylor52817.9%11.03384.8%32300
HOUMike Boone41822.2%12.02475.0%31801
NYGMatt Breida42714.8%13.34067.5%4-200
SEAZach Charbonnet42913.8%13.74170.7%31300
CLENick Chubb41330.8%9.51968.4%42100
GBAJ Dillon43810.5%16.34977.6%32501
DALRico Dowdle41136.4%4.71478.6%44210
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire42119.0%7.32295.5%42600
MINC.J. Ham42416.7%10.73275.0%31401
GBAaron Jones41526.7%15.015100.0%28610
SFElijah Mitchell41428.6%8.51782.4%3201
CINTrayveon Williams41526.7%9.32853.6%2400
BALJustice Hill32213.6%15.03073.3%31200
LACJoshua Kelley3555.5%29.38862.5%1501
HOUDevin Singletary3378.1%14.34386.0%31400
MIAAlec Ingold2336.1%11.73594.3%23400
NOJamaal Williams2277.4%16.03284.4%2700
DETDavid Montgomery1273.7%20.04067.5%1700
BALGus Edwards0200.0%9.02774.1%    
SFKyle Juszczyk0380.0%14.04290.5%    

       

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Note: Snap share only includes Week 1 for Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones, Weeks 1-2 for Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, Weeks 2-3 for Zack Moss, Weeks 1 and 3 for Kenneth Gainwell, Week 3 for Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt.

Inside The 5 (IT5)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
PlayerSn%SnRu ShCarr.Ru TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
Tony Pollard82.4%1472.7%820.0%02
Kenneth Walker66.7%877.8%730.0%03
Raheem Mostert64.7%1157.1%430.0%03
Alexander Mattison84.6%11100.0%4025.0%21
Latavius Murray35.7%544.4%4220.0%12
Josh Jacobs90.0%980.0%400.0%00
Austin Ekeler71.4%566.7%410.0%01
Kyren Williams80.0%860.0%320.0%02
Justice Hill71.4%560.0%320.0%02
D'Andre Swift80.0%842.9%310.0%01
Tyler Allgeier75.0%675.0%320.0%02
Tank Bigsby50.0%375.0%320.0%02
Isiah Pacheco38.5%550.0%3114.3%11
James Conner80.0%4100.0%320.0%02
Brian Robinson71.4%5100.0%310.0%01
Derrick Henry100.0%4100.0%310.0%01
Damien Harris42.9%633.3%310.0%01
AJ Dillon37.5%340.0%200.0%00
Zach Charbonnet33.3%422.2%200.0%00
Rico Dowdle17.6%318.2%200.0%00
Tony Jones80.0%466.7%2250.0%12
Dameon Pierce85.7%650.0%210.0%01
Joshua Kelley54.5%628.6%210.0%01
Roschon Johnson60.0%366.7%210.0%01
Pierre Strong40.0%266.7%210.0%01
Rachaad White100.0%4100.0%210.0%01
Patrick Taylor50.0%420.0%100.0%00
Aaron Jones50.0%233.0%110.0%01
Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%1100.0%110.0%01
Saquon Barkley100.0%3100.0%110.0%01
De'Von Achane23.5%414.3%1012.5%11
Gus Edwards14.3%120.0%110.0%01
David Montgomery50.0%1100.0%110.0%01
Joe Mixon83.3%5100.0%100.0%00
Javonte Williams23.1%333.3%100.0%00
Jaleel McLaughlin15.4%233.3%110.0%01
Bijan Robinson37.5%325.0%100.0%00
Nick Bawden50.0%1100.0%110.0%01
James Cook21.4%311.1%100.0%00
Jerome Ford40.0%233.3%1150.0%12
Christian McCaffrey100.0%650.0%110.0%01
Jahmyr Gibbs60.0%333.3%100.0%00
Deon Jackson66.7%433.3%100.0%00
J.K. Dobbins14.3%120.0%110.0%01
Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.7%116.7%110.0%01
Miles Sanders66.7%2100.0%110.0%01
Boston Scott10.0%10.0%000.0%00
Travis Etienne50.0%30.0%000.0%00
Kenneth Gainwell20.0%10.0%000.0%00
Samaje Perine53.8%70.0%000.0%00
Khalil Herbert20.0%10.0%000.0%00
Chuba Hubbard33.3%10.0%000.0%00
Zack Moss100.0%10.0%000.0%00
Gary Brightwell33.3%10.0%000.0%00
Najee Harris100.0%10.0%000.0%00
Jerick McKinnon53.8%70.0%0014.3%11
Antonio Gibson28.6%20.0%000.0%00
Dalvin Cook50.0%10.0%000.0%00
Breece Hall50.0%10.0%000.0%00

         

Red Zone (Inside the 20)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Rush Sh. = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh. = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
PlayerSn%SnRu ShCarr.Ru TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
Joe Mixon85.0%17100.0%617.7%10
Najee Harris57.1%8100.0%100.0%00
Derrick Henry59.1%1390.0%910.0%00
Alexander Mattison87.5%2888.9%8023.8%51
James Conner94.1%1685.7%6220.0%20
Rhamondre Stevenson78.6%1183.3%510.0%00
Kyren Williams87.9%2975.0%12354.5%61
Kenneth Walker54.8%2372.2%1346.3%10
Zack Moss100.0%1671.4%5137.5%31
Rachaad White92.0%2370.0%717.7%10
David Montgomery62.5%1070.0%720.0%00
Tony Pollard75.8%5068.6%24213.0%30
Christian McCaffrey94.6%3566.7%1420.0%00
Miles Sanders66.7%866.7%4125.0%10
Isiah Pacheco58.3%2166.7%10110.0%20
Josh Jacobs77.8%2163.6%708.3%10
Brian Robinson58.3%1461.5%8211.1%11
Tyler Allgeier51.9%1457.1%820.0%00
Dalvin Cook41.2%755.6%500.0%00
Kenneth Gainwell44.0%1153.8%700.0%00
Dameon Pierce65.6%2153.3%8110.0%10
Joshua Kelley67.5%2750.0%910.0%00
Saquon Barkley96.0%2445.5%5111.1%11
AJ Dillon27.6%845.5%500.0%00
Justice Hill64.3%1843.8%720.0%00
D'Andre Swift63.9%2343.5%1010.0%00
Austin Ekeler50.0%1041.7%5120.0%10
Aaron Jones66.7%640.0%2125.0%10
Tony Jones45.2%1438.5%525.9%10
Raheem Mostert55.9%1935.3%6413.3%21
De'Von Achane32.4%1135.3%6113.3%22
Jaleel McLaughlin20.6%733.3%310.0%00
Latavius Murray37.8%1430.0%6213.3%20
Bijan Robinson59.3%1628.6%4018.2%21
Zach Charbonnet40.5%1727.8%500.0%00
Tank Bigsby33.3%827.3%320.0%00
Deon Jackson41.4%1226.7%400.0%00
Jahmyr Gibbs51.7%1526.3%500.0%00
James Cook35.1%1325.0%500.0%00
Melvin Gordon25.0%125.0%100.0%00
Jamaal Williams35.5%1123.1%300.0%00
Samaje Perine47.1%1622.2%2012.5%20
Javonte Williams23.5%822.2%200.0%00
Pierre Strong20.0%322.2%210.0%00
Khalil Herbert54.5%1220.0%200.0%00
Roschon Johnson27.3%620.0%2122.2%20
Damien Harris24.3%920.0%410.0%00
Travis Etienne66.7%1618.2%200.0%00
Patrick Taylor51.7%1518.2%205.6%10
Chuba Hubbard25.0%316.7%100.0%00
Ezekiel Elliott21.4%316.7%1014.3%10
Rico Dowdle16.7%1114.3%504.3%11
Gus Edwards14.3%412.5%210.0%00
Salvon Ahmed14.7%511.8%200.0%00
Jerome Ford40.0%611.1%1140.0%22
Antonio Gibson37.5%97.7%100.0%00
Tyjae Spears54.5%120.0%0022.2%20
Breece Hall35.3%60.0%000.0%00
Jerick McKinnon33.3%120.0%0010.0%22
Jakob Johnson29.6%80.0%000.0%00
Keith Smith29.6%80.0%000.0%00
Jaylen Warren21.4%30.0%009.1%10

     

