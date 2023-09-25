NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 3

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

The box scores below look a bit different this week. They should be a little cleaner, and at the end there are two columns with 2023 numbers for team target and air-yard shares. For

The tables you'll see below feature full-game stats for every team, but I'll parse through all the blowouts and leave notes for the many instances in which blowouts significantly impacted snap and/or route shares. Six of the 14 pre-MNF games in Week 3 ended with margins of three scores or more, including two that were out of reach well before the fourth quarter (Bears-Chiefs, Broncos-Dolphins). The other four blowouts — Texans-Jags, Giants-49ers, Bills-Commanders, Titans-Browns — featured knockout blows by the victor midway through the final quarter, which means most starters played for 80-to-90 percent of those games (and some were never removed).

That's too bad for the Miami Dolphins, as they'd normally be the story of the week for putting up numbers last seen back when 300-pound linemen were unheard of and players worked as firefighters or turnip farmers or engineers in the offseason.

The star of Week 3 didn't play any snaps or run any routes, and the only target she's ever had is the one on her back. Taylor Swift may not have snuck up on us the way Puka Nacua did two weeks prior, but the impact of her presence was no less resounding as the Chiefs showed they're actually capable of beating up on a bad team without allowing a backdoor cover.

The box scores below look a bit different this week. They should be a little cleaner, and at the end there are two columns with 2023 numbers for team target and air-yard shares. For key pass catchers that have suited up for only two of their team's three contests this season, I adjusted the individual's numbers to only include the games they played. Those guys are Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, DJ Chark and Jerry Jeudy (missed Week 1) plus Brandin Cooks and Jakobi Meyers (missed Week 2, returned Week 3).

And we'll still have green/red color-coding for snap and route shares to denote players that got significantly more/less playing time compared to previous weeks... with the exception being cases in which the "change" obviously was due to a blowout (rather than strategy, teammate injuries, role changes, etc.).

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

Rts = Routes Run

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Share of team targets this season

AY SZN = Share of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

11= 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12= 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21= 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR

01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below.

Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Giants (12) at 49ers (30) Giants (12) at49ers (30)

Giants Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 37%

35 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 22-of-33 for 137 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks

The #Giants have ruled out vs the #49ers: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), OL Ben Bredeson (concussion), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Matt Breida took 80% of snaps with Saqon Barkley (ankle) inactive and scored Big Blue's lone TD, but the workload amounted to just four carries and three targets on a night that saw the Niners hold possession for 78 plays and 39:10 of the game clock while limiting New York to 46 plays. The Giants' TD drive was two plays plus a penalty. They had FG drives of 12 and 8 plays but otherwise ran six or fewer plays on every series, including five three-and-out punts.

and scored Big Blue's lone TD, but the workload amounted to just four carries and three targets on a night that saw Backup RB Gary Brightwell had the same number of carries and targets as Breida on one-fourth as many snaps . The 49ers stuffed Brightwell for five rushing yards, compared to Breida's 17, but he did manage gains of 18 and 13 on his two catches, accounting for two of New York's three longest plays Thursday night (his third target, however, was dropped). Rookie RB Eric Gray has still only played special teams, though he has an important role as both the kickoff and punt returner.

. The 49ers stuffed Brightwell for five rushing yards, compared to Breida's 17, but he did manage gains of 18 and 13 on his two catches, accounting for two of New York's three longest plays Thursday night (his third target, however, was dropped). Wan'Dale Robinson played the slot on all 10 of his snaps in his 2023 debut, mostly taking playing time from Parris Campbell, who dropped to 41% snap share Robinson had a couple early catches but was quiet the rest of the night. Darius Slayton played 85% of snaps, up a tick from 82% the week before, while Isaiah Hodgins dropped a tiny bit from 75% to 67%. Slayton took all 26 snaps in 11 personnel, with Hodgings getting 23 (89%), Campbell taking 17 (65%), Robinson taking eight (31%) and Hyatt four (15%). They mixed the WRs up more in 12 personnel, with Slayton at 67%, Hyatt at 52%, Hodgins at 38%, Robinson at 14% and Campbell at 10%. Sterling Shepard played only two snaps. He remains behind Campbell and now Robinson for slot work, seemingly functioning as a sort of player-coach or quasi-mascot for the team.



The #Giants had just 11 rushing attempts on Thursday night. It was their second-fewest in a game in the Super Bowl era, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The only game they had fewer was Week 10 of 1989 vs. the Rams. Coach Brian Daboll was asked about the lack of a running game. This was his… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 22, 2023

49ers Personnel: 11 - 37% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 27% / 22 - 26%

39 DBs — 4.8 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 310 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

With Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive and the Niners leading nearly all night, they used 22 personnel on 20 snaps, after using it just eight times total Weeks 1-2. Prior to the fourth quarter, Deebo Samuel was the lone WR on 14 of the team's 15 snaps in 22 personnel. The trade off was fewer snaps in 21 personnel, with 27% representing a drop from 49% and 37% in the first two games.

Christian McCaffrey dropped to 59% snap share four days after logging 100% against the Rams. CMC played 70% of snaps through three quarters, then only 32% in the fourth. Elijah Mitchell finished with 34% snap share, an 11-42-0 rushing line and three targets in his first significant action of the season. Jordan Mason's three carries and four snaps all came late in the fourth quarter. There will probably be other weeks in which Mitchell is involved, and then some with McCaffrey thoroughly dominating. The every-down role is great for fantasy, but the Niners would be wise to ease up on CMC, especially when it comes to stuff like blowouts, non-conference games, etc. Granted, his (slightly) reduced playing time Thursday was probably more about the short week than the eminently beatable opponent.

against the Rams.

CMC and Elijah Mitchell splitting snaps in normal early down situations, with CMC also getting everything else pic.twitter.com/YJMyhiiBPx — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 22, 2023

George Kittle took 94% of snaps through three quarters and Deebo Samuel got 92%. It was only in the fourth quarter that they came off the field for anything more than a breather. They combined for 21 of the 34 targets, with McCaffrey the only other guy to get more than three (five).

Each of WRs Ray-Ray McCloud, Ronnie Bell and Jauan Jennings finished in the range of 37-to-46 percent snap share. There was no clear No. 2 WR, with Bell scoring a TD, Jennings producing a 24-yard gain and McCloud going untargeted despite running the most routes.

Rookie kicker Jake Moody remains perfect. He's 9-for-9 on both PATs and FGAs, including a 57-yarder (though he's also kicked four FGs from inside of 30 yards).

Stock ⬆️: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Stock ⬇️: WR Parris Campbell

Injury 🚑: OL Evan Neal (ankle) / CB Deonte Banks (arm)

Saints (17) at Packers (17) Saints (17) atPackers (17)

Saints Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 7% / 2QB - 22%

60 Plays — 38 DBs — 8.5 aDOT — 23-of-34 for 204 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks

The Saints blew a 17-0 lead while playing most of the second half with Jameis Winston at QB after Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury.

Tony Jones and Kendre Miller split the rushing workload evenly , with Jones getting more snaps on pass plays. Jamaal Williams (hamstring) is out for at least three more games on IR, while Alvin Kamara returns from suspension Week 4.

, with Jones getting more snaps on pass plays. Jamaal Williams (hamstring) is out for at least three more games on IR, while Alvin Kamara returns from suspension Week 4. Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for a TD but finished without a catch on two targets. That ends his seven-game streak of catching at least three passes despite seeing no more than six targets (he caught 29 of 33 targets for 476 yards, 14.4 YPT, over the previous games).

Jimmy Graham scored a TD and got a little more playing time with Foster Moreau (ankle) inactive, but Graham's route share was only 24%.

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas have combined for 60% of team targets through three games, with Olave a good bit ahead in target share and miles ahead in air-yard share. All six of Thomas' catches in this one came in the fourth quarter while Jameis Winston was playing quarterback .

through three games, with Olave a good bit ahead in target share and miles ahead in air-yard share. Juwan Johnson is averaging 4.0 targets per game, after 4.1 last season. It's the efficiency (5.1 YPT) that's down so far, and he hasn't seen any targets inside the 10-yard line with Olave and Thomas accounting for five of the team's eight (though neither has converted one for a TD yet).

#Saints QB Derek Carr is being taken to a local hospital to run additional tests after having X-Rays at the stadium, sources say. They will check for, among other things, internal injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Packers Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 24%

71 Plays — 45 DBs — 11.8 aDOT — 22-of-44 for 259 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

The Packers moved 83 yards on their first six drives (not including Q2 kneel-down), then 286 yards on their final four drives (not including Q4 kneel-down).

Snap/route shares for the WRs and TEs were similar to previous weeks, only with more of the targets going to Romeo Doubs and Luke Musgrave (12 and 8, respectively, career highs for both). Doubs had the third most air yards of all players Week 3, behind only Davante Adams and DJ Chark.

Jayden Reed caught three passes for 63 yards during the fourth-quarter rally after sitting on a goose egg for most of the day.

AJ Dillon played 63% of snaps in the first half and 46% in the second half . Patrick Taylor got four carries and three targets on 48% snap share post-halftime.

. Aaron Jones and Christian Watson were inactive again due to hamstring injuries. It thus remains unwise to put much stock in early season snap/route/target shares, but things at least appear long-term promising to varying extents for Musgrave, Reed and Doubs. Musgrave is in the running to lead all tight ends in snap and route shares . Reed and Doubs both have 21% target share and 25% air-yard share .



If this is any indication, it sure looks like Aaron Jones has a better chance than Christian Watson to play on Thursday vs. the Lions. pic.twitter.com/LX8a0AfHTS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 25, 2023

Stock ⬆️: TE Luke Musgrave

Stock ⬇️: RB AJ Dillon

Injury 🚑: QB Derek Carr (shoulder) / RG Cesar Ruiz (head) / LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) / RT Zach Tom (knee)

Chargers (28) at Vikings (24) Chargers (28) atVikings (24)

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 50% / 12 - 36%

64 Plays — 49 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 41-of-48 for 454 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

Mike Williams suffered a season-ending ACL injury late in the third quarter.

late in the third quarter. More than one-fourth of the Chargers' plays were receptions by Keenan Allen, who also threw a long TD pass to Williams on a trick play. Between his hot start and the Williams injury, Allen has a legit shot at a career season, at least for fantasy.

Joshua Kelley was around three-fourths snap share for a second straight week, but he also got stuffed on the ground again — this time being even worse — and was used as a blocker on a truly unusual number of his pass snaps while seeing just one target all afternoon. PFF charted Kelley with 24 snaps as a pass blocker Sunday, giving him 34 for the season. The only other guys with even 20 for the year are Alexander Mattison (27), Josh Jacobs (23) and James Conner (21).

this time being even worse and was used as a blocker on a truly unusual number of his pass snaps while seeing just one target all afternoon. In the fourth quarter, each of Allen, Kelley and Joshua Palmer took 12 of the 14 snaps (86%), with Donald Parham getting 71%, Gerald Everett at 50% and Quentin Johnston still only at 29%. It's not a good sign for Johnston that he played so little even after the Williams injury, but we'll also note that the Chargers were using multi-TE sets more than usual at that point. Granted, they could also do that moving forward if they'd rather have Donald Parham and Gerald Everett Everett (or Stone Smartt) on the field than their rookie first-round pick.



Vikings Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 17%

78 Plays — 54 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 32-of-50 for 367 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks

K.J. Osborn had a TD for the second week in a row and again got more snaps/routes than Jordan Addison , but the rookie topped 50 yards for a third straight game while his veteran teammate finished in the 30s for a third time in as many outings.

while his veteran teammate finished in the 30s for a third time in as many outings. Cam Akers was inactive, and Mattsion finished with season highs in everything from snap share to carries to targets to yards .

. Justin Jefferson fell shy of 150 yards for the first time this year.

Jefferson leads the league at 143 routes run, with Osborn (135) ranking second and Addison (108) tied for eighth. Addison and Mike Williams are the only guys with triple-digit routes despite getting a team share below 80 percent (and in Williams' case he was above that pre-injury).



Stock ⬆️: WR Joshua Palmer

Stock ⬇️: RBs Cam Akers + Ty Chandler

Injury 🚑: WR Mike Williams (knee) / S Derwin James (hamstring)

Patriots (15) at Jets (10) Patriots (15) atJets (10)

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 17% / 13 - 23%

69 Plays — 29 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 15-of-29 for 201 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks

DeVante Parker led the team in routes for a second time in as many games , while JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne were something between part-time and full-time. Smith-Schuster took 16 of the 18 snaps in 13 personnel as a lone WR. This included only one pass play. He also got 13 of 14 snaps in two-wide sets (Parker played all 14), and that included five pass plays (but no targets for Parker/JuJu). In 11 personnel, Bourne and Parker both played 100% of snaps while JuJu (59%) and Demario Douglas (41%) split the WR3 role .

, while JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne were something between part-time and full-time. Ezekiel Elliott got seven carries to Rhamondre Stevenson's four in the final quarter, but Stevenson still finished with three more carries and three more targets. For the year, Stevenson has a 46-28 advantage in carries and 13-8 edge in targets over Zeke , so 59-36 for total opportunities for a 62/38 split percentage wise.

Regression came hard for Hunter Henry, whose target share actually was slightly higher Sunday than in Weeks 1-2 (but coming from a pie about half the size, with New England running a lot with a lead instead of passing a lot with a deficit).

Jets Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 20%

61 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 18-of-36 for 157 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks

The Jets and Texans should be discussing a trade for Davis Mills. Houston is paying Case Keenum an awful lot to be a pseudo-coach as the third-string QB, and at this point it's clear C.J. Stroud is at least as good as Mills and probably much better. Keenum would also be better than Zach Wilson, FWIW. Two options here.

This was the start of Breece Hall playing more and Dalvin Cook playing less , but even that is hard to get excited about when the defense faces so little threat from the QB and can focus on the running game outside of long-down-and-distance situations (in which said QB looks totally helpless). There's still hope for Hall, but Cook is... cooked as a 2023 fantasy asset if he stays with the Jets and they stay with Wilson. Even if Hall were to miss time, Cook still would be past his prime, stuck in a miserable offense and likely losing pass-down work to Michael Carter.

, but even that is hard to get excited about when the defense faces so little threat from the QB and can focus on the running game outside of long-down-and-distance situations (in which said QB looks totally helpless). The Jets still aren't using Mecole Hardman, even though his limitations as a player are mostly irrelevant with Wilson at QB. Getting him some touches on carries or screens would make sense. Or at least use him as a diversion to maybe help Hall find some space on his carries.

Stock ⬆️: Anybody looking for a starting QB job / anyone who didn't watch this game

Stock ⬇️: RB Dalvin Cook / WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Injury 🚑: DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

Texans (37) at Jaguars (17) Texans (37) atJaguars (17)

Texans Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 34% / 22 - 13%

56 Plays — 30 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 20-of-30 for 280 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks

Snap shares for the Houston WRs were down some, but mostly because the team used a lot of multi-TE looks while enjoying positive game script for the first time this year. Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Robert Woods each played at least 73% of snaps in the first half, all they all finished above three-fourths route share. Dell played only five snaps in the fourth quarter (out of 14), in part because his 68-yard TD midway through the frame iced the game.

Devin Singletary got six carries on consecutive plays on Houston's final drive. Before that, Dameon Pierce had 14 of the 17 RB carries and three of the five targets . Pierce played 60% of snaps through three quarters, still losing some early down work to Singletary and some LDD snaps to Sir Mike Boone.

. Dalton Schultz remains a distant No. 4 in targets, with 12% share far south of expectations.

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 -22 %

69 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 29-of-42 for 288 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks

Christian Kirk got 94% of snaps in two-wide formations with Zay Jones (knee) inactive.

Tank Bigsby vultured a goal-line TD from Travis Etienne , who took 23 touches for 138 yards , including 49 yards on the third-quarter drive that ended with Bigsby's short TD Bigsby has two of the Jags' three IT5 carries plus the other IT10 carry. Etienne doesn't have a carry inside the 10 yet .

, including 49 yards on the third-quarter drive that ended with Bigsby's short TD D'Ernest Johnson got all but one of his snaps in the fourth quarter. Before that, Etienne took 82% of snaps and Bigbsy got 17%.

Jamal Agnew got more run than Jim Jones with Zay Jones inactive. They combined for eight targets, which would've tied Evan Engram for the team high. Agnew lost a fumble late in the second quarter.



Stock ⬆️: WR Tank Dell

Stock ⬇️: TE Dalton Schultz

Injury 🚑: RT Anton Harrison (ankle) / LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)

Falcons (6) at Lions (20) Falcons (6) atLions (20)

Falcons Personnel: 11 - 15% / 12 - 54% / 21 - 15%

65 Plays — 45 DBs — 7.5 aDOT — 21-of-38 for 201 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 7 sacks

The Lions shut down Bijan Robinson, but his snap share continues climbing up each week, from 63% to 72% to 80%. And he's seen at least five targets in every game, placing him even with Kyle Pitts for the team target lead (17). Pitts maintains his lead among TEs for team air-yard share. But it's still a small pie, and his targets remain forced/inefficient.

Jonnu Smith topped 70% snap share for a second straight week , and this time he finished second on the team with eight targets.

, and this time he finished second on the team with eight targets. That's 18 targets for tight ends, compared to six for Drake London, if you're counting. London is down at 18% target share through three games. The hope was something around 25-to-33 percent to make up for the lack of overall team pass volume. Hard to sugar-coat this one, apart from the 'still a small(ish) sample' routine.



Lions Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 16%

64 Plays — 33 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 22-of-33 for 243 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks

Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team in routes and targets while playing through a toe injury. His stats (and shares) essentially are what drafters hoped for.

Jahmyr Gibbs' lead-back debut was a bit of a letdown. He was targeted only twice and didn't have much luck on the ground until taking three carries for 37 yards on three consecutive snaps early in the fourth quarter (to set up a Jared Goff TD). Gibbs did play 67 percent of snaps prior to the final two drives (the last of which was all kneel-downs by Goff). Craig Reynolds took three of four carries on the penultimate drive. Before that, he got just one touch on 20% of snaps while Zonovan Knight had two touches on 12%.

Sam LaPorta was left wide open for a distance TD, and his huge target total (11) is even more encouraging. Josh Reynolds , meanwhile, went untargeted on 24 routes . He has a rather lengthy history of short, productive stretches that are followed by either a lapse in production or demotion back to the bench. Overall, his 13% TS and 20% AYS are about what one would expect from him in a starting role; he's never been heavily targeted long term.

Zach Ertz (25%) is the only TE with a larger target share than LaPorta now, and only T.J. Hockenson has more overall targets. The rookie is a back-end TE1 already, and might soon prove to be more. From a fantasy standpoint, this is the most promising first three weeks of a TE's career since... I'm actually not sure? Hockenson, maybe... he had a great Week 1 at Arizona his rookie year but then mostly just got short passes the rest of the season.



Lions tackle Matt Nelson was carted off for an injury. It didn't look good. No replay from FOX. Detroit's offensive line is already shorthanded, with Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai out. pic.twitter.com/gkl3BX4zAT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 24, 2023

Stock ⬆️: TE Jonnu Smith / TE Sam LaPorta

Stock ⬇️: RB Tyler Allgeier / WR Drake London / RB Craig Reynods

Injury 🚑: LB Troy Andersen (arm) / OT Matt Nelson (ankle)

Colts (22) at Ravens (19) Colts (22) atRavens (19) — OT

Colts Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 16%

84 Plays — 49 DBs — 7.5 aDOT — 27-of-44 for 227 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks

Zack Moss shared some work with Trey Sermon after taking 98% of snaps the week before, but that didn't stop Moss from having another big game, with 32 touches for 145 yards and a TD. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) might be back Week 5... he also might not.

Pierce was more involved, though even in a seven-target effort he remained well below league-average for targets per route (and produced less than both Michael Pittman and Josh Downs). Downs' lack of playing time in one/two-wide formations hasn't really mattered relative to the fact he's being targeted at double the rate as Pierce on a per-route basis. Pierce, however, does have far more air yards. PFF has charted Downs with 17 of his 21 targets coming less than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage.



With Gardner Minshew in line to start for #Colts this week, Anthony Richardson (concussion protocol) is optimistic about a Week 4 return, assuming the protocol goes as planned, per source. Team has been deliberate and cautious with prized QB this week — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 22, 2023

Ravens Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 18% / 21 - 13%

72 Plays — 35 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 202 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks

Gus Edwards played 69% of snaps prior to leaving with a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Kenyan Drake was first to mix in behind Edwards but lost a fumble on the second drive, and ultimately Melvin Gordon ended up playing a lot more than Drake . It's unclear if Justice Hill (foot) is expected back for Week 4 at Cleveland. He didn't practice at all last week, FWIW.

early in the fourth quarter. Zay Flowers led the team in targets for a second time in three weeks , having finished second on the team in the other game. It's mostly been short stuff, especially in this one, but the 30% target share is pushing him toward must-start territory for PPR leagues at least.

, having finished second on the team in the other game. Isaiah Likely played a lot early, but Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman ended up taking on most of the snaps that went to Odell Beckham (knee) in the prior two games.

Bateman played 88% of snaps to Agholor's 57% through the first three quarters, but it then flipped to 43% and 93% in the other direction with Bateman hampered by his hamstring late in the game. Bateman finished with three targets and six yards on 26 routes.



Stock ⬆️: RBs Zack Moss & Trey Sermon / WR Josh Downs

Stock ⬇️: WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring)

Injury 🚑: RB Gus Edwards (concussion) / WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring)

Broncos (20) at Dolphins (70) Broncos (20) atDolphins (70)

Broncos Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 9% / 21 - 10%

59 Plays — 39 DBs — 11.1 aDOT — 23-of-38 for 306 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

Denver played starters through the fourth quarter , including Sutton, Jeudy, Trautman and Johnson each playing at least 80% of snaps. Javonte Williams was the exception; he played 49% of snaps before the fourth quarter , compared to Samaje Perine's 34% and Jaleel McLaughlin's 13% Perine has four carries and seven targets over the past two games.

, including Sutton, Jeudy, Trautman and Johnson each playing at least 80% of snaps. Jerry Jeudy had two catches for 46 yards in the final frame to save his receiving line.

Marvin Mims tossed up 3-73-0 plus a kick return TD, but he ran only half as many routes as No. 3 receiver Brandon Johnson, same as the week before when Mims put up 2-113-1 (he's fast).

Sean Payton is out-Hacketting Nathaniel Hackett.

Courtland Sutton may be having a rebound year amidst the chaos. He's at 17-189-2 on 23 targets, with 25% target share and 31% of the team's air yards. There was offseason chatter about the team trading him or Jeudy... maybe it'll be both now that the Broncos look closer to Caleb Williams than to a playoff spot.

Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 41%

71 Plays — 28 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 25-of-28 for 376 yards — 5 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks

I didn't really think this was possible in the modern NFL? Doing it with a player as good as Jaylen Waddle (concussion) inactive is all the more impressive.

Prior to the fourth quarter, Raheem Mostert played 65% of snaps and took 20 opportunities for 143 yards and four TDs . De'Von Achane , meanwhile, played 46% of snaps and took 18 opportunities for 149 yards and two TDs . Achane then scored two more rushing TDs (and caught two more passes) on four snaps in the fourth quarter. Mostert didn't play at all in the fourth quarter , nor did Tyreek Hill, who somehow was overshadowed on a 9-157-1 day that started with a 54-yard TD on the opening drive.

. River Cracraft played 69% of snaps in the first half, same as Hill, with Berrios at 36% and Wilson and Anderson both at 28%. Hill accounted for six of the eight WR targets pre-halftime. Anderson, WIlson and Berrios all played a lot more in the second half; at least 60% snap share apiece.

Undrafted rookie TE Julian Hill played a team-high 78% of snaps in his NFL regular-season debut, though he was targeted only once on 19 routes. Durham Smythe had an every-down role the first two weeks and played seven of the first eight snaps Sunday before ultimately finishing with only 37% of snaps, i.e, he was probably injured.

in his NFL regular-season debut, though he was targeted only once on 19 routes. Miami had more than 400 yards on 31 snaps in 11 personnel, and nearly 300 more from 29 snaps in 21 personnel, easily leading the league in Week 3 yards per play from both alignments.

Dolphins snap counts vs. Broncos: 🐬 Heavy workload for Julian Hill in his debut. Smythe was in the medical tent at one point 🐬 Cracraft injured but Miami mixes in WRs w/ Waddle out 🐬 Mostert and Achane split RB snaps 🐬 Bethel takes over as CB3 over Apple pic.twitter.com/7HFrP3C5SA — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 25, 2023

Stock ⬆️: RB De'Von Achane

Stock ⬇️: RB Samaje Perine / Jeff Wilson (IR - ribs)

Injury 🚑: TE Durham Smythe (undisclosed) / C Connor Williams (groin) / OLB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) / ILB Josey Jewell (groin)

Titans (3) at Browns (27) Titans (3) atBrowns (27)

Titans Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 27%

45 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 13-of-25 for 104 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks

The Titans have really established an offensive identity. They want to run the ball but can't, so then they give up and also stink at passing. I'm going to dig into this more in Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday. Derrick Henry might not be in his prime but doesn't look washed up either.

A lot of things happened to keep Henry's snap share so low. More than one-third of Tennessee's first-half snaps came in the final minute of game clock, which meant they all went to Tyjae Spears. And then the Titans were getting crushed in the second half and went pass-heavy with Spears.

DeAndre Hopkins played 84% of snaps before the fourth quarter. He was scaled back/removed before other starters toward the end. And he's now at 31% target share, but in a brutal offense. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine went untargeted on 26 routes, dropping him to 12% target share for the season.

Treylon Burks finished with one catch for five yards on six targets. The silver lining is that he's getting downfield looks, though they've come up empty besides Week 2.

Browns Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 9%

67 Plays — 36 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 27-of-33 for 289 yards — 2 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks

Jerome Ford played 62% of snaps through three quarters, with eight of the 11 RB carries (including a TD) and three of the six targets (including another TD) . Kareem Hunt played 14 snaps and got the ball on eight of them, finishing with 34 total yards. Pierre Strong had just one carry before the fourth quarter, adding five more in garbage time.

. Elijah Moore didn't do much with his nine catches, but it was his third straight week with more targets and catches than Donovan Peoples-Jones, whose 3-49-0 represented his best game of the year.

Amari Cooper unsurprisingly was the greatest beneficiary of Deshaun Watson's first truly effective Sunday as a Brown.

Stock ⬆️: RB Jerome Ford / QB Deshaun Watson

Stock ⬇️: RB Pierre Strong / RB Derrick Henry

Injury 🚑: RB Julius Chestnut (leg)

Panthers (27) at Seahawks (37) Panthers (27) atSeahawks (37)

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 93% / 12 - 5%

75 Plays — 61 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 43-of-58 for 361 yards — 2 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks

Andy Dalton attempted 58 passes, allowing Adam Thielen to rank second in catches this week while DJ Chark was second in air yards. Chark had a distance score and one other long play but also a bunch of low-probability incompletions. Thielen was more the go-to guy. Still, it was progress for Chark after he missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury and didn't quite handle a full starter's workload. Week 2.

Jonathan Mingo left for concussion protocol after seeing six targets on 17 routes. Terrace Marshall filled in and finished with 5-35-0 on eight targets.

Hayden Hurst was Carolina's only productive pass catcher Week 1 but has since disappeared despite running a lot of routes. He's down to 10.9% target share now.

Miles Sanders ran twice as many routes as Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers don't really seem to rotate them based on down and distance, but in this one they did seem to put Sanders on the field on the plays that were likely to go to the RB.

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 37%

71 Plays — 38 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 296 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks

Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson both got slight bumps in route share with Will Dissly inactive due to a shoulder injury. Both TEs were in the 50s on Sunday, up from the 30s the week before. They split the targets/production, combining for 7-79-0 on nine looks.

Kenneth Walker had a huge fantasy day, but Zach Charbonnet also got way more playing time, jumping up to 44% snap share and 10 touches after getting only six touches on 28% the week before. The score was a factor, but Charbonnet actually played 54% of snaps pre-halftime , though his five touches were fewer than Walker's eight on 33% snap share.

after getting only six touches on 28% the week before.

Ken Walker's snap rates ... Week 1: 65%

Week 2: 61%

Week 3: 49% Zach Charbonnet's snap rates ... Week 1: 24%

Week 2: 28%

Week 3: 44% — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) September 25, 2023

Stock ⬆️: WRs DJ Chark & Adam Thielen / RB Zach Charbonnet

Stock ⬇️: TE Hayden Hurst

Injury 🚑: WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion) / LB Frankie Luvu (hip) / S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Bills (37) at Commanders (3) Bills (37) atCommanders (3)

Bills Personnel: 11 - 40% / 12 - 34% / 21 - 11%

65 Plays — 32 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 20-of-32 for 218 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks

James Cook played 69% of snaps through three quarters, accounting for 10 of the 14 RB carries and both of the two targets, i.e, very similar role to the previous two games.

Dalton Kincaid took 63% of snaps before the fourth quarter, not far behind Dawons Knox (71%).

Gabe Davis got 86% of pre-Q4 snaps, with Diggs at 80% and Sherfield 37%.

Latavius Murray scored a short TD in the fourth quarter. He got just one touch before the final frame.

Commanders Personnel: 11 - 84% / 12 - `6%

5`1 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 170 yards — 0 TD, 4 INT, 9 sacks

The Commanders kept their starter in through the end, with Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson each playing more than three-fourths of snaps in the fourth quarter.

Cole Turner led the team in targets while splitting snaps with John Bates, filling in for Logan Thomas (concussion) in a timeshare at TE. For a QB who holds the ball for so long and runs around so much, Howell ends up throwing way too many passes to TEs rather than WRs. He threw to Turner a lot this preseason, Thomas a lot Weeks 1-2 and now sent the ball to Turner on seven of 22 routes on a day that saw Jahan Dotson targeted on four of his 37 routes.

Brian Robinson got 45% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with a 10-2 carry advantage over Gibson, though Gibson had a 3-0 lead for targets.

Stock ⬆️: RB James Cook

Stock ⬇️: QB Sam Howell / WR Jahan Dotson

Bears (10) at Chiefs (41) Bears (10) atChiefs (41)

Bears Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 12% / 21 - 12%

51 Plays — 25 DBs — 14.8 aDOT — 1-of-22 for 99 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

If you play dynasty, note that the 0-3 Bears have their own first-round pick plus Carolina's (also 0-3) for a 2024 Draft expected to feature QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. This is pretty clearly headed toward the Bears ditching Fields for one of those two, and I wouldn't be surprised if the trade happens this fall rather than after the season.

Chase Claypool ran 23 of a possible 25 routes and caught one of his four targets.

DJ Moore needed theatrics to escape with a functional fantasy line.

The RB work was shifted more toward Khalil Herbert before the fourth quarter (relative to the numbers seen above). He had 64% of snaps to Johnson's 41%, though both had six carries and Herbert only a 2-1 target advantage.

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 53% / 12 - 41%

75 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 27-of-38 for 303 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 0 sacks

Stock ⬆️: WR Rashee Rice

Stock ⬇️: QB Justin Fields

Injury 🚑: CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring)

Cowboys (16) at Cardinals (28) Cowboys (16) atCardinals (28)

Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 16% / 13 - 12%

75 Plays — 42 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 25-of-40 for 249 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks

Tony Pollard took a season-high 87% of snaps, tops among all RBs in Week 1. His role so far this season is encouraging for fantasy managers, and then some. He's a definite Round 1 guy for me if we redraft now, though Rico Dowdle has looked pretty darn good off the bench, especially this past Sunday with his seven touches for 46 yards and a TD. Deuce Vaughn played one snap on offense, none on special teams. If Pollard breaks down, I'd bet on Dowdle being a strong RB2.

Signs of life from Michael Gallup, eh?

Brandin Cooks handled a full workload his first week back from an MCL sprain, but caught only two of six targets for 17 yards.

Why was CeeDee Lamb so pouty? It's Week 3, dude, it'll be fine.

Cowboys were down three starting offensive linemen Sunday, but their greatest failures were unrelated in a letdown loss to Cardinals. "The last two weeks we were on fire, and today, we came out, and we got lit." https://t.co/XAh0vuAukg — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 25, 2023

Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 51% / 12 - 26% / 13 - 17%

53 Plays — 23 DBs — 5.9 aDOT — 17-of-21 for 189 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks

The Cardinals and Texans both won this week, while the Panthers and Bears both lost. I know it's early for this, but Chicago is off to a great start in the Caleb Sweepstakes. Tell Kyler Murray not to sell his house in Arizona just yet.

Emari Demercado played slightly more snaps than Keaontay Ingram for a second straight week, though Ingram got more carries again (and once again did nothing with them).

Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz have impressive receiving shares, even after a quieter game from Ertz in this one.

If ever there was a team that might as well go out of its way to draw up plays for a Rondale Moore type... it's this one. Good work. Now please talk to the Jets about Mecole Hardman

Stock ⬆️: RB Rico Dowdle

Stock ⬇️: RB Keaontay Ingram

Injury 🚑: LB/DE Zaven Collins (eye)

Steelers (23) at Raiders (18) Steelers (23) atRaiders (18)

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 25%

60 Plays — 29 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 16-of-28 for 235 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

Calvin Austin scored on a deep ball over the middle while running the second most routes on the team and tying George Pickens for the most targets . With Pat Freiermuth struggling to find targets in this offense, we can probably give up on Allen Robinson earning more than four or five per week.

. The split between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren hasn't changed yet, despite a lot of discussion (on the part of fans).

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 22%

67 Plays — 48 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 324 yards — 2 TD, 3 INTs, 4 sacks

Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams have accounted for 73% of the Vegas targets in Meyers' two healthy games (29 for Adams, 22 for Jakobi). Meyers returned from a concussion with 7-85-0 on 12 targets, after 9-81-2 on 10 looks in the opener. Adams finished Sunday night with his second most targets, sixth most yards and t-2nd most catches in a game. It was Adams' 22nd multi-TD outing in the regular season, including his sixth in only 20 games with the Raiders .

(29 for Adams, 22 for Jakobi).

Stock ⬆️: WR Jakobi Meyers / WR Calvin Austin

Stock ⬇️: WR Allen Robinson

Injury 🚑: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion)