Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More

Welcome to the 15th annual RotoWire Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet.
For the first-timers, it's great to have you aboard.
Here's how to set up a one-day fantasy contest with family and friends for the Thanksgiving games:
First, you'll need three to six people — ideally those with whom you're sharing the holiday. But don't let that stop you if your family doesn't want to play. Reach out on social media or target some of friends to have some fantasy football fun.
Next, be sure to leave enough time for a quick draft that'll end before the Packers-Lions game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EST. Should you need to generate a draft order, roll dice, draw playing cards from a deck or go to Random.org and use the free list randomizer.
Now that you have your competitors set, make some roster requirements and a scoring system, and, based on how many players you have, be sure to add some flex spots to add fun to your one-day league. Maybe start with 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker and a defense and add spots if needed. And yes, even if you're anti-kicker, consider using one, as this adds fun on such a short slate. (If you only have three teams, you can add a second QB spot as well).
Recommended scoring system:
20 pass yards = 1 pt
Pass TD = 4 pts
10 rush/rec yards = 1 pt
Reception = 1 pt
Rush/rec TD = 6
2-point Conv = 2 pts
Sack = 1 pt
INT (for defense) = 2 pts
Safety = 2 pts
D/ST TD = 6 pts
FG = 3
PAT = 1
Otherwise, if you're playing with people from one of your fantasy leagues, or if you're playing DFS, consider using the same scoring system to keep the day nice and easy.
How about an entry fee? As we know, having a little skin in the game makes it more fun, but know your audience. If you want to make this an annual tradition, make sure the entry fee is one that keeps people coming back year after year.
Of course, make sure you have an edge. I'll list my Thanksgiving Day cheat sheet below to get you started, and, most important, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Game schedule & Vegas Odds
Packers at Lions (-7.5) (o/u 47) — Fox, 12:30 p.m. EST
Commanders at Cowboys (-11) (o/u 48.5) — CBS, 4:30 p.m. EST
49ers (-7) at Seahawks (o/u 43) — NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST
Implied Totals
- Cowboys - 30
- Lions - 27.5
- 49ers - 25
- Packers - 20
- Commanders - 18.5
- Seahawks - 17
Fantasy Points Allowed by Position
The following table is based on full PPR scoring and uses data from the last five weeks exclusively. If using a different scoring system, use the RotoWire Defense vs. Position tool.
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|K
|Packers
|17.8 (7th)
|23.3 (21st)
|28.5 (28.5)
|10.6 (11th)
|8.0 (24th)
|Lions
|22.2 (22nd)
|16.6 (4th)
|36.3 (20th)
|12.6 (21st)
|7.1 (10th)
|Commanders
|25.3 (31st)
|22.2 (19th)
|40.7 (30th)
|11.7 (16th)
|9.5 (31st)
|Cowboys
|17.8 (7th)
|17.5 (6th)
|25.1 (3rd)
|12.0 (19th)
|4.7 (2nd)
|49ers
|17.7 (6th)
|18.5 (11th)
|38.9 (26th)
|9.2 (6th)
|6.1 (6th)
|Seahawks
|21.0 (17th)
|25.1 (27th)
|36.0 (18th)
|11.3 (14th)
|7.4 (14th)
Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet
QUARTERBACK
- Dak Prescott DAL vs. WAS
- Brock Purdy SF at SEA
- Jared Goff DET vs. GB
- Sam Howell WAS at DAL
- Jordan Love GB at DET
- Geno Smith SEA vs. SF (questionable - triceps/elbow)
RUNNING BACK
- Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
- Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
- David Montgomery DET vs. GB
- AJ Dillon GB at DET
- Tony Pollard DAL vs. WAS
- Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. SF
- Brian Robinson WAS at DAL
- Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF (doubtful - oblique)
- Aaron Jones GB at DET (doubtful - knee)
- Antonio Gibson (questionable - toe)
- Rico Dowdle DAL vs. WAS
- Elijah Mitchell SF at SEA
- DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. SF
- Patrick Taylor GB at DET
- Chris Rodriguez WAS at DAL
- Kyle Juszczyk SF at SEA
- Emanuel Wilson GB at DET (questionable - shoulder)
- Hunter Luepke DAL vs. WAS
- Craig Reynolds DET vs. GB
- Jordan Mason SF at SEA
- Deuce Vaughn DAL vs. WAS
- Kenny McIntosh SEA vs. SF
- Alex Armah (questionable - hamstring)
- Derrick Gore WAS at DAL
- Tyrion Davis-Price SF at SEA
- Nick Bellore SEA vs. SF
WIDE RECEIVER
- CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS
- Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
- Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
- Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL
- Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
- DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
- Romeo Doubs GB at DET
- Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
- Brandin Cooks DAL vs. WAS
- Jayden Reed GB at DET
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF
- Jahan Dotson WAS at DAL
- Michael Gallup DAL vs. WAS
- Jameson Williams DET vs. GB
- Christian Watson GB at DET
- Dontayvion Wicks GB at DET (questionable - head)
- Curtis Samuel WAS at DAL
- Jake Bobo SEA vs. SF
- Kalif Raymond DET vs. GB
- Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
- Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. WAS
- KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. WAS
- Josh Reynolds DET vs. GB
- Byron Pringle WAS at DAL
- Jamison Crowder WAS at DAL
- Dyami Brown WAS at DAL
- Ray-Ray McCloud SF at SEA
- Dee Eskridge SEA vs. SF
- Ronnie Bell SF at SEA
- Jalen Brooks DAL vs. WAS
- Malik Heath GB at DET
- Donovan Peoples-Jones DET vs. GB
- Dareke Young SEA vs. SF (questionable - abdomen)
- Antoine Green DET vs. GB
- Mitchell Tinsley WAS at DAL
- Samori Toure GB at DET
TIGHT END
- George Kittle SF at SEA
- Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
- Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS
- Logan Thomas WAS at DAL
- Luke Musgrave GB at DET
- Noah Fant SEA vs. SF
- Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. WAS
- John Bates WAS at DAL
- Colby Parkinson SEA vs. SF
- Brock Wright DET vs. GB
- Tucker Kraft GB at DET
- Will Dissly SEA vs. SF
- Cole Turner WAS at DAL
- Josiah Deguara GB at DET (questionable - hip)
- James Mitchell DET vs. GB
- Charlie Woerner SF at SEA
- Ross Dwelley SF at SEA
- Sean McKeon DAL vs. WAS
- Brady Russell SEA vs. SF
DEFENSE
- Cowboys (vs. Commanders)
- 49ers (at Seahawks)
- Lions (vs. Packers)
- Packers (at Lions)
- Seahawks (vs. 49ers)
- Commanders (at Cowboys)
KICKER
- Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. WAS
- Riley Patterson DET vs. GB
- Jake Moody SF at SEA
- Jason Myers SEA vs. SF
- Joey Slye WAS at DAL
- Anders Carlson GB at DET
Side Dish Rankings
Like Kyle Shanahan setting up the perfect offensive game plan, be sure to have the same level of game planning when carefully selecting side dishes for the perfect meal. Each side has a role in the grand scheme, just like McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle in the 49ers offense. Plan this part of the feast with the highest level of discretion.
1. Mashed Potatoes
2. Sweet Potato Casserole
3. Stuffing
4. Maple Glazed Carrots
5. Mac and Cheese
6. Cheesy Corn Casserole
7. Cranberry Walnut Relish
8. Green Bean Casserole
Pie Rankings
Like running into a stacked box at the goal line, after eating all that food, we have to plow through the pain and into the nirvana that eating the perfect pie brings.
1. Pumpkin
2. Pecan
3. Blueberry
4. Custard
5. Sugar Cream
6. Apple
7. Banana Cream
8. Lemon Meringue
9. Coconut Cream
10. Sweet Potato
Beer Rankings
Whether your holidays are (hopefully) joyful or even if they're stressful, Let's bring some beer to the party! Maybe not the mass-produced common beers. It is the holiday season after all! Enjoy the great taste of some craft beers and let some of the stress slip away while your fantasy team is piling up the points.
1. Guiness Extra Stout
2. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
3. Russian River Blind Pig
4. The Alchemist Heady Topper IPA
5. Alvarado Street Mai Tai P.A.
6. Tree House Julius IPA
7. New Glarus Spotted Cow
8. North Park Hop-Fu!
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.