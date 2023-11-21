Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More

Now that you have your competitors set, make some roster requirements and a scoring system, and, based on how many players you have, be sure to add some flex spots to add fun to your one-day league. Maybe start with 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker and a defense and add spots if needed. And yes, even if you're anti-kicker, consider using one, as this adds fun on such a short slate. (If you only have three teams, you can add a second QB spot as well).

Next, be sure to leave enough time for a quick draft that'll end before the Packers-Lions game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EST. Should you need to generate a draft order, roll dice, draw playing cards from a deck or go to Random.org and use the free list randomizer.

First, you'll need three to six people — ideally those with whom you're sharing the holiday. But don't let that stop you if your family doesn't want to play. Reach out on social media or target some of friends to have some fantasy football fun.

For the first-timers, it's great to have you aboard.

Welcome to the 15th annual RotoWire Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet.

Recommended scoring system:

20 pass yards = 1 pt

Pass TD = 4 pts

10 rush/rec yards = 1 pt

Reception = 1 pt

Rush/rec TD = 6 pts

2-point Conv = 2 pts

Sack = 1 pt

INT (for defense) = 2 pts

Safety = 2 pts

D/ST TD = 6 pts

FG = 3

PAT = 1

Otherwise, if you're playing with people from one of your fantasy leagues, or if you're playing DFS, consider using the same scoring system to keep the day nice and easy.

How about an entry fee? As we know, having a little skin in the game makes it more fun, but know your audience. If you want to make this an annual tradition, make sure the entry fee is one that keeps people coming back year after year.

Of course, make sure you have an edge. I'll list my Thanksgiving Day cheat sheet below to get you started, and, most important, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Game schedule & Vegas Odds

Packers at Lions (-7.5) (o/u 47) — Fox, 12:30 p.m. EST

Commanders at Cowboys (-11) (o/u 48.5) — CBS, 4:30 p.m. EST

49ers (-7) at Seahawks (o/u 43) — NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST

Implied Totals

Cowboys - 30 Lions - 27.5 49ers - 25 Packers - 20 Commanders - 18.5 Seahawks - 17

Fantasy Points Allowed by Position

The following table is based on full PPR scoring and uses data from the last five weeks exclusively. If using a different scoring system, use the RotoWire Defense vs. Position tool .

QB RB WR TE K Packers 17.8 (7th) 23.3 (21st) 28.5 (28.5) 10.6 (11th) 8.0 (24th) Lions 22.2 (22nd) 16.6 (4th) 36.3 (20th) 12.6 (21st) 7.1 (10th) Commanders 25.3 (31st) 22.2 (19th) 40.7 (30th) 11.7 (16th) 9.5 (31st) Cowboys 17.8 (7th) 17.5 (6th) 25.1 (3rd) 12.0 (19th) 4.7 (2nd) 49ers 17.7 (6th) 18.5 (11th) 38.9 (26th) 9.2 (6th) 6.1 (6th) Seahawks 21.0 (17th) 25.1 (27th) 36.0 (18th) 11.3 (14th) 7.4 (14th)

Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

DEFENSE

Cowboys (vs. Commanders) 49ers (at Seahawks) Lions (vs. Packers) Packers (at Lions) Seahawks (vs. 49ers) Commanders (at Cowboys)

KICKER

Side Dish Rankings

Like Kyle Shanahan setting up the perfect offensive game plan, be sure to have the same level of game planning when carefully selecting side dishes for the perfect meal. Each side has a role in the grand scheme, just like McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle in the 49ers offense. Plan this part of the feast with the highest level of discretion.

1. Mashed Potatoes

2. Sweet Potato Casserole

3. Stuffing

4. Maple Glazed Carrots

5. Mac and Cheese

6. Cheesy Corn Casserole

7. Cranberry Walnut Relish

8. Green Bean Casserole

Pie Rankings

Like running into a stacked box at the goal line, after eating all that food, we have to plow through the pain and into the nirvana that eating the perfect pie brings.

1. Pumpkin

2. Pecan

3. Blueberry

4. Custard

5. Sugar Cream

6. Apple

7. Banana Cream

8. Lemon Meringue

9. Coconut Cream

10. Sweet Potato

Beer Rankings

Whether your holidays are (hopefully) joyful or even if they're stressful, Let's bring some beer to the party! Maybe not the mass-produced common beers. It is the holiday season after all! Enjoy the great taste of some craft beers and let some of the stress slip away while your fantasy team is piling up the points.

1. Guiness Extra Stout

2. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

3. Russian River Blind Pig

4. The Alchemist Heady Topper IPA

5. Alvarado Street Mai Tai P.A.

6. Tree House Julius IPA

7. New Glarus Spotted Cow

8. North Park Hop-Fu!

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.