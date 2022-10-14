Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 6 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

If Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are out then it opens up reps outside and in the slot. Marquez Callaway will likely take the outside rep, and Tre'Quan Smith likely the slot. This is even if Chris Olave (concussion) suits up, which isn't a given. If Olave is out then your likely outside starters are Callaway and Smith, with some mystery player ( Keith Kirkwood?) stepping in outside in three-wide looks. Chidobe Awuzie is the top Cincinnati corner and sometimes receives shadow assignments, which

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 6 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

NO vs CIN

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

If Tee Higgins (ankle) can play then he or/and Ja'Marr Chase would be in an improved position in light of Marshon Lattimore's injury. Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo aren't a bad duo of corners, but neither is all that close to Lattimore. If Higgins is out then the Bengals might work with some infernal rotation between Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor and Stanley Morgan to pick up his reps. Tyler Boyd should see beatable slot coverage, especially if Lattimore is out.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

IND vs JAC

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Shaquill Griffin tends to play on the left and Tyson Campbell the right, and Darious Williams in the slot. All three corners are very athletic but the results have been hit-or-miss at best this year. Perhaps they'll improve over the year as they play longer in the Mike Caldwell defense, but it's not obvious why these corners should be at a clear advantage against Michael Pittman or Alec Pierce. More likely any difficulties for those two would trace to the right side of the Indianapolis offensive line, which simply was not NFL-viable against Denver. Parris Campbell doesn't get serious routes for usage.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk is a mismatch against Kenny Moore in the slot, but the Colts' coverages usually don't make it quite that 1-on-1 and they'll no doubt look to defend him differently than the first time these teams played. The Colts can't give up 78 yards and two touchdowns on six targets again, so they'll make it a point of emphasis. Whether they can actually do any better is a different question, but a tough one to guess. Zay Jones and Marvin Jones just aren't qualified as a WR2/3 tandem and don't project for any obvious advantage against Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson/Isaiah Rodgers, but the latter two are not particularly good and are capable of losing to the Joneses.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

NYG vs BAL

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) might make it back for this one, but it's unclear whether any substantial role awaits him in light of the emergence of Richie James. Robinson has more talent, but he would need to almost fully send James to the bench to carve out a worthwhile amount of space in such a limited passing game. Whoever plays slot wideout for the Giants might mostly see Damarion Williams, a rookie fourth-round pick who has struggled to this point after testing poorly as an athlete at the combine. Both Robinson and James dusted corners like Williams all the time in college. Darius Slayton finally saw the usage he deserved last week and predictably provided good returns, even against solid Green Bay corners. Unfortunately that showing might make him the primary assignment of Marlon Humphrey, and even if not Marcus Peters is not the easiest matchup. Marcus Johnson is basically a heavier but slower version of Slayton and probably needs busted coverage to do much.

Upgrade: Wan'Dale Robinson, Richie James (be leery of low snap/target count in both cases)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darius Slayton (downgrade if shadowed by Humphrey), Marcus Johnson

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

If Rashod Bateman (foot) is out again then it leaves Devin Duvernay as Baltimore's top receiver for a second week in a row. Adoree' Jackson might shadow Duvernay, perhaps even into the slot, and Duvernay is unlikely to create much separation from Jackson. Duvernay probably is the faster of the two, though, and more importantly he's about 15 pounds heavier. Maybe Duvernay can't lose Jackson deep, but Jackson doesn't want to tackle him in space, either. Demarcus Robinson is predictably killing the Ravens but Greg Roman doesn't seem to mind, nor would Fabian Moreau. Robinson might be the one receiver Moreau can cover. Darnay Holmes should mostly see James Proche and Duvernay to a lesser extent.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

ATL vs SF

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

The 49ers are reeling after losing standout corner Emmanuel Moseley for the year, but this still is probably a bad setup for Drake London, volume aside. Charvarius Ward is a tough matchup for London on one side, and even beatable corners like Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas are insulated somewhat by Atlanta's shallow pass-catching personnel. Maybe those two can't cover London, but they'll probably have some according help that makes them look competent. If Kyle Pitts (ankle) can play then he'd probably draw some coverage and make life easier for London.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Terrell might be able to stop Brandon Aiyuk if assigned as a shadow, but it's difficult to tell what Terrell can do about Deebo Samuel. The Falcons might have to accept that they can't do anything about Samuel and should just leave Terrell on Aiyuk, even if Samuel is the more dangerous player. Slot corner Dee Alford is about 40 pounds lighter than Jauan Jennings and might have a problem there.

Upgrade:

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel (upgrade if Terrell shadows Aiyuk), Brandon Aiyuk (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Terrell), Jauan Jennings

GB vs NYJ

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Aaron Rodgers needs to get it together here, because the Jets defense has some talent now and might not be the pushover they would have been a year or two ago. Allen Lazard won't project well on the snaps he sees Sauce Gardner outside, though Lazard should also see D.J. Reed outside once or twice and plenty of Michael Carter II in the slot. Reed and Carter are too small to cover Lazard, so Rodgers needs to capitalize on that fact to safely bounce back. Randall Cobb is piling up numbers but it's not a healthy sign for the offense when Cobb leads the receiving game with seven catches for 99 yards on 13 targets, because a 54.0 percent completion rate at 7.6 yards per attempt isn't going to cut it. Cobb probably projects fine against Carter, but Carter mirrors Cobb's traits well. Romeo Doubs probably can't beat Gardner but might be able to beat Reed, who's at a size and athleticism disadvantage against Doubs.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Jets have used Elijah Moore as their outer-most receiver this year, which is almost the entirety of why he's struggling. For now they appear intent on using him as a decoy while he draws the top corners, leaving Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and even Braxton Berrios to run more slot reps. If they're unhappy with the passing game results to this point (58.4 percent completed, 6.5 yards per attempt) then they might want to reconsider this, but no one can make them. Whoever is in the slot is getting the targets, both because it's the easiest matchup and because the Jets quarterbacks can't make competitive outfield/downfield throws. Wilson is the main beneficiary in this case, because Rasul Douglas can't cover him. Davis has the worst trait set to threaten these Green Bay corners, who are generally big and fast, but Davis has some ability in his own right and sometimes can hold serve in tough matchups. Moore can dust Eric Stokes on the left but not Jaire Alexander on the right.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Elijah Moore, Corey Davis

CLE vs NE

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper saw his efficiency fall off a cliff the last two weeks but so long as he's not facing a top shadow corner (see A.J. Terrell in Week 4) his usage is all but assured over any significant snap sample. That might make him the main target of Bill Belichick's coverage scheming, but Bill doesn't have the same tools to work with as he used to. Kyle Dugger is his main killer in coverage, and his jurisdictions usually hover closer to the tight ends. Jonathan Jones should be a challenging matchup for Cooper on the outside, but has beaten better corners. Players like Jack Jones and Jalen Mills are likely getting beat regularly if matched up against Cooper. Jones and Mills might be able to handle Donovan Peoples-Jones, but he's not at any obvious disadvantage against them. In fact, he's probably a better receiver than either is a corner, and at the very least neither corner can run with an athlete like DPJ for more than 10 yard bursts or so.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Denzel Ward (concussion) might be out and it's an issue for Cleveland if so, but the Patriots passing game needs to constrict itself to keep itself viable due to having either Bailey Zappe or an injured Mac Jones at quarterback. Greg Newsome is the tough remaining cover and might be able to take someone like Nelson Agholor or DeVante Parker out on a given pass play, but he can't be on those two and Tyquan Thornton at the same time. There should be opportunities in this game for the New England quarterback, but the delicate handling and consequent lack of pass volume makes it difficult to guess where the big play might happen. Jakobi Meyers might be able to make it work from the slot, but even he is a candidate to see some of Newsome if the Browns prioritize the matchup.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton

PIT vs TB

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Diontae Johnson is a tough cover for most corners but bigger corners like Carlton Davis and especially Jamel Dean can struggle trying to anticipate and track Johnson's movements, especially at start/stop points or change of direction. Davis and Dean are better built to mirror a receiver like George Pickens; we'll see if they actually can. Chase Claypool doesn't get reliable usage and has a tough matchup against Antoine Winfield in the slot, but it's kind of like making a shooting guard defend a power forward.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers don't play clean 1:1 matchups especially often in coverage, and they tend to get by with pass rush and good moneyball pickups for their scheme at corner. The problem for them is that the pass rush isn't much without T.J. Watt, and their secondary is battered by injury. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is what holds it all together but it's unclear if he'll be able to play with his knee issue. That absence alone would leave Pittsburgh in a difficult spot, but they also don't about the availability or fitness of Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cameron Sutton (hamstring) or Levi Wallace (concussion). Tom Brady cannot screw this up.

Upgrade: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

MIA vs MIN

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

This is a tough one for practical advice – the Minnesota defense point blank cannot cover either of Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle but it's just about impossible to know what that means in light of Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback. Thompson is an easy player to root for, but a more difficult one to imagine succeeding. As quarterback prospects go, he's about as shaky as they get. To be fair to Thompson, he also might deal with some pass rush difficulty in this one. The receivers will be open, the rest is unsettled.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

If you're a Justin Jefferson investor you wouldn't mind it if Xavien Howard (groin) missed another game, but you don't care either way. There might be a tier of corner where you worry for Jefferson but Howard is well short of it. Nik Needham knows how to play corner but can't run much, so the Dolphins need to be careful if he's matched up against Jefferson or K.J. Osborn. It's not clear whether Adam Thielen has the wheels to hurt a corner like Needham anymore, but he can probably give some coverage lessons to a rookie corner like Kader Kohou.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

SEA vs ARI

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Byron Murphy has expanded his game to outside reps after mostly playing the slot in previous years, and so far he seems to be holding up well doing it. It's not clear how Arizona might use him in this one, especially if Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is able to play. Lockett has absolutely butchered Arizona the last two years, so they might view him as a suitable shadow assignment for Murphy, especially given that DK Metcalf is so much bigger and faster than Murphy. Murphy can somewhat match Lockett's traits but never Metcalf. Metcalf might be too toolsy for a scrappy corner like Murphy to run with all game, while CB2 Marco Wilson has the wheels for the task but none of the skill set.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett (arguable Upgrade in either case when not covered by Murphy)

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Tariq Woolen looks pretty good and even Mike Jackson might be useful as some kind of rover defensive back, but neither of them can cover Marquise Brown even a little. Woolen and Jackson are too big – too tall and too heavy both – to mirror Brown in man coverage. To be quite serious, it's a health risk for the corners because of what might happen to their ankles. Kliff Kingsbury cannot possibly screw this up, right? Rondale Moore should be able to run away from these corners, too, but it's unclear how valuable his usage opportunities might be in this offense. Whereas Woolen and Jackson can't cover Brown, they should be able to cover A.J. Green blindfolded.

Upgrade: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore

Downgrade: A.J. Green

Even: N/A

LAR vs CAR

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Panthers might be without top corner Jaycee Horn (ribs) and second corner Donte Jackson (ankle). Slot corner Myles Hartsfield might be pretty good but the Panthers do not have the resources to account for the range of threats posted by Cooper Kupp. The main danger to Kupp in this matchup might be that even Allen Robinson might be able to get open against the backup corners in the event Horn/Jackson are out.

Upgrade: Cooper Kupp

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Allen Robinson

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

P.J. Walker is the quarterback. It's probably not worth dwelling on the cornerback matchups, but Jalen Ramsey won't necessarily shadow DJ Moore.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson

KC vs BUF

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Jordan Poyer back at safety is an important reinforcement for the Bills, even if he doesn't do much in man coverage. Poyer makes life tough in the middle of the field and helps the corners play their best by providing standout help coverage. Poyer doesn't have much in the way of speed or leaping ability, though, so if the pass rush doesn't get to Pat Mahomes then wideouts like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman can run past him. The good news for Buffalo is that Sean McDermott already knows this and accounts accordingly, so rarely is the scenario allowed in the first place. Slot corner Taron Johnson is probably the most intimidating of the current corner rotation in Buffalo, but rookie Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson are holding up outside, too. Elam has the build and wheels to neutralize a receiver like Valdes-Scantling, but it's not clear if the Bills will be able to get any particular CB:WR matchup arranged reliably. JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't have an obvious advantage on the corners but might be the Chiefs receiver most capable of exploiting a zone-heavy defense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashad Fenton (hamstring) is out but that might not even be a downgrade for the Chiefs. Jaylen Watson is the better outside corner between himself and Fenton, though corner depth certainly isn't Kansas City's strength while Trent McDuffie remains out. L'Jarius Sneed is the other corner in base defense, but Sneed moves into the slot in nickel. Rookie Joshua Williams might need to be the primary Fenton replacement, and this isn't the ideal environment to break in a small-school fringe prospect. Williams has an excellent press build and has good athleticism, but he played at Fayetteville State and has just 16 pro snaps so far.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir

PHI vs DAL

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are not intimidated by corners like these. It still might not be worth an Upgrade designation, because Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis aren't among the worst corners in the league, but Brown and Smith beat better corners than this all the time. So long as the Philadelphia offensive line manages the Dallas pass rush, these receivers should get open.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb might get shadowed by Darius Slay when outside, so the Cowboys might want to get Lamb into the slot as much as possible if it keeps him away from Slay and more so lined up against Avonte Maddox. Maddox can hang well with receivers more like his own 5-foot-9 build, but WR1 types like Lamb are a mismatch. Lamb also might be able to beat James Bradberry if the matchup occurs, it's just not obvious why the Eagles would let it when Lamb is so much more of a threat than Michael Gallup. Gallup might be able to make some plays against Bradberry, but he might need Bradberry to bite on a double move in order to create deep separation. I'm leaving this as an 'even' verdict but there are ways the Cowboys can make things easier or harder on themselves and they sometimes choose the latter.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Noah Brown (except when in the slot; Even)

Even: CeeDee Lamb (the more slot the better), Michael Gallup

LAC vs DEN

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers could really use Keenan Allen back, both in general and with regard to this matchup in particular. Patrick Surtain has not yet played in the slot all that much, meaning Allen would be exempt from the penalty a team would face with an outside-oriented WR1: the shadow coverage of Surtain. Slot corner K'Waun Williams is no bum, but you'd still much rather run your best receiver against him than Surtain. Williams can handle receivers like Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter in the slot, but Allen is a different question entirely. Mike Williams is likely the one stuck with Surtain, and no Allen just puts more pressure yet on Williams in an already difficult matchup.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Mike Williams

Even: Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Russell Wilson's throwing shoulder injury is a complication the Broncos don't need, as the Denver offense looked dead to begin with and now has to play without standout left tackle Garrett Boles. Asante Samuel can't match the build of Courtland Sutton, so the Chargers might try to have J.C. Jackson shadow Sutton instead and leave Samuel against Jerry Jeudy in base formations. Bryce Callahan should see the most of Jeudy, though, and Callahan is probably one of the league's tougher slot corners. Jackson and Samuel are probably a good duo for the Chargers, but it's hard to see them as the worrying complication for receivers as good as Sutton and Jeudy.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy