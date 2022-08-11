Todd's Takes: Adjusting for Zombies and Lobs

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Clearly, it's easier to score with a head start, but some of the increases in the rate stats may not be as intuitive. In the aggregate, hitters' numbers are better with runners on, since most pitchers' skills dip a bit out of the stretch. That's not really applicable here, since almost every reliever almost exclusively pitches from the stretch. However, defenses adjust to having runners on, explaining the spike in BABIP the last two seasons. I'm surprised 2020's level wasn't higher. That said, some of this season's ballooning to .329 is likely small-sample luck.

Friend and colleague Joe Sheehan has tweeted about how comparing season stats needs to account for the extra inning rules. Offense is clearly up since the goofy rule was implemented in the pandemic season.

While lamenting a beautifully played scoreless game between the Yankees and Mariners being blemished by the Zombie runner, I was moved to pull up some data on extra-inning games. However, before sharing, while others may consider the consecutive TOOTBLAN from the Yankees as entertaining, it's not nearly enough to move me of my "get rid of the Zombie runner" stance. That said, as someone burdened with watching the Red Sox botch plays all season, as bad as it was for the Yankees to give up two outs on the bases in extra inning, the Mariners executed well, which is a rarity nowadays.

Extra, Extra, Read all About It

While lamenting a beautifully played scoreless game between the Yankees and Mariners being blemished by the Zombie runner, I was moved to pull up some data on extra-inning games. However, before sharing, while others may consider the consecutive TOOTBLAN from the Yankees as entertaining, it's not nearly enough to move me of my "get rid of the Zombie runner" stance. That said, as someone burdened with watching the Red Sox botch plays all season, as bad as it was for the Yankees to give up two outs on the bases in extra inning, the Mariners executed well, which is a rarity nowadays.

Anyway, here are some batting numbers in extra frames over the past decade.

Friend and colleague Joe Sheehan has tweeted about how comparing season stats needs to account for the extra inning rules. Offense is clearly up since the goofy rule was implemented in the pandemic season.

Clearly, it's easier to score with a head start, but some of the increases in the rate stats may not be as intuitive. In the aggregate, hitters' numbers are better with runners on, since most pitchers' skills dip a bit out of the stretch. That's not really applicable here, since almost every reliever almost exclusively pitches from the stretch. However, defenses adjust to having runners on, explaining the spike in BABIP the last two seasons. I'm surprised 2020's level wasn't higher. That said, some of this season's ballooning to .329 is likely small-sample luck.

Even so, the ensuing production is in the books, requiring some effort in the offseason to determine if player's numbers need to be adjusted before neutralizing for projection purposes.

Know Your Role

Joe has also tweeted about position players on the mound, and how that has also tainted player totals. This may be more of a factor in individual player baselines but harder to capture. Well, maybe not harder, but more tedious. I'll probably run some preliminary studies during the last week of the season to get a head start on 2023 projections.

My initial plan is to back out stats accumulated against position players for a handful of batters, then treat the adjusted numbers as their actual production and put that into my projection engine, then compare the before and after projections to decide if it's worth the effort to do it for everyone. I'm sure this will be a topic of an offseason Z Files.

In the meantime, here's a fun means of visualizing the effect of hitters pretending they're pitchers. Note the huge jump in innings in recent seasons, as well as the decrease in performance as today's guinea pigs are directed to lob the ball somewhere near the plate and hope the hitters stay in the yard.

Box Score Blitz - Wednesday August 10