Corner Report: Week 1

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

If Paulson Adebo (ankle) is unable to play then it will leave Bradley Roby as the top complement to Marshon Lattimore at corner for the Saints. Roby might normally play the slot among those three, but if Adebo is out then we might see safeties like P.J. Williams and Tyrann Mathieu log more slot snaps than usual. If the Saints use Lattimore as a shadow it would probably be against Drake London (knee), but Bryan Edwards poses a similar threat and so the Saints

Receivers very rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formational quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 1 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

This article will go game by game for the Week 1 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

Receivers very rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formational quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

ATL vs NO

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

If Paulson Adebo (ankle) is unable to play then it will leave Bradley Roby as the top complement to Marshon Lattimore at corner for the Saints. Roby might normally play the slot among those three, but if Adebo is out then we might see safeties like P.J. Williams and Tyrann Mathieu log more slot snaps than usual. If the Saints use Lattimore as a shadow it would probably be against Drake London (knee), but Bryan Edwards poses a similar threat and so the Saints might assign by side instead of matchup. While it's not clear who will be Atlanta's main slot receiver, Olamide Zaccheaus has more conventional slot traits than London or Edwards, who have frames more typically seen in outside receivers. The slot is how you get away from Lattimore, who's the toughest Saints corner.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London (downgrade if shadowed by Lattimore), Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Michael Thomas (hamstring) can play then he might be a candidate to see shadow coverage from A.J. Terrell, which would be bad news for Thomas. Casey Hayward isn't the easiest matchup for Thomas, either. Chris Olave has the speed to get past Hayward on one side, but like Thomas the rookie would be at a disadvantage against Terrell. Slot man Darren Hall is very beatable and makes Jarvis Landry project well in this matchup, especially if Terrell is shutting down his rep.

Upgrade: Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Thomas (downgrade if shadowed by Terrell), Chris Olave (downgrade if shadowed by Terrell)

CIN vs PIT

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers don't really try to play one-on-one pass defense, and if they did they'd surely be unable to match up with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The way the Steelers bridge that talent cap is the T.J. Watt-Cam Heyward pass rush mixed with zone coverages. Joe Burrow needs to worry about that pass rush, but if he can manage it then the receivers should get open.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers have enough worries at quarterback that even weak matchups might be difficult for Pittsburgh's wide receivers, and the Bengals corners aren't quite weak. Chidobe Awuzie is quite good outside and Mike Hilton is solid in the slot, though Eli Apple is mostly weak opposite Awuzie. Diontae Johnson should be able to draw targets even against Awuzie and all of Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens can beat Apple. Hilton might be mismatched against Claypool in the slot – Claypool is simply too big – so there are a couple ways the Bengals are vulnerable if Mitch Trubisky can hit the broad side of a barn. Then again, the Bengals pass rush buys their corners some leeway.

Upgrade: Chase Claypool

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens

CHI vs SF

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

Darnell Mooney figures to draw big target volume all year, and this game should be no exception. The matchup is a tough one though, because the 49ers pass rush should be strong and DeMeco Ryans' scheme is strong.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: All

Even: N/A

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylon Johnson is a good corner and rookie second-round pick Kyler Gordon might prove to be the same in the near future. It's still difficult to see how either of them holds their own against Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk. Jauan Jennings can be imposing as a big slot, where he might see Kindle Vildor.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

MIA vs NE

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

J.C. Jackson is gone, so the Patriots secondary is on notice this year despite how good Jonathan Jones is as a returning corner. Jalen Mills is a burn target for any receiver with above average speed, however, and presumed slot corner Myles Bryant is a likely downgrade from the reps Jones used to provide in the slot before presumably moving outside in 2022 in light of Jackson's departure. Bill Belichick has shown a propensity to call aggressive man coverage when he doesn't have the ammo to pull it off – see last year's playoff collapse against the Bills for a demonstration – and Belichick could well make the same decision in this matchup. With that said, these corners as a group cannot play man coverage against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Jones is easily the best Patriots corner and a formidable matchup for whoever sees him, but Mills needs help every single play or he can get torched deep. Cedrick Wilson is likely well-countered by a corner like Mills and he can't outrun anyone else, but at least Wilson has a huge build advantage over Jones and Bryant. Despite the reputation of the Patriots defense, Tua Tagovailoa has no real excuse for failure here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Xavien Howard (along with J.C. Jackson) is the league's top ballhawk at corner and always poses a unique danger to the quarterback. The Dolphins are vulnerable anyway because fellow starting corner Byron Jones is out, which might force the Dolphins to start slowish slot corner Nik Needham in base formations. Needham presumably will move inside when in nickel or dime, but if not the Dolphins are begging to get beat deep. Needham knows how to play corner, but he doesn't have the athletic tools to keep up with top talents. Former first-round bust Noah Igbinoghene might have to step up, and the toolsy Auburn product still has a chance to turn it around since he'll only be 23 in November, even in his third season. Until he proves anything, though, he still has the bull's eye on him. Jakobi Meyers should in any case see the most of Needham, who played Meyers well in 2021, though Meyers did draw a whopping 17 targets on 119 snaps against Miami last year. DeVante Parker might see the most of Howard if the Dolphins choose to use Howard as a shadow, and that wouldn't be helpful for Parker if so. Still, Parker can play big and make catches even if he's covered, and if he gets shots at Needham or Igbinoghene it's Game On. Nelson Agholor was dreadful in 2021 but figures to play safely ahead of Kendrick Bourne in the Patriots rotation. Agholor can beat Needham deep but it's difficult to identify any other threat he poses.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne

DET vs PHI

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Chark can outrun either of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, but Jared Goff probably isn't striking that deep unless it's a borderline blown coverage. It's more realistic that Slay or/and Bradberry neutralize Chark in the intermediate and underneath for the most part. Josh Reynolds is unlikely to beat Slay or Bradberry in any way. Amon-Ra St. Brown gets tough matchups against Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox, but it's still St. Brown who has the most viable matchup here. Perhaps St. Brown can't make the big play against this improving defense, but Goff still might need to throw his way upwards of 10 times with Slay and Bradberry neutralizing the perimeter.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

Jeff Okudah will hopefully make a strong comeback from his Achilles injury, but even if he does he would be overmatched against A.J. Brown, just as almost any corner would. Amani Oruwariye is big and toolsy on the other side, but it's doubtful he's any better than average. This should be a good setup for Brown to start 2022 fast. Then again, DeVonta Smith can dust these guys, too. Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal can't be ruled out, either, but it looks like they might split the WR3 role this year and there's no volume in that.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal

WAS vs JAC

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Jacksonville initially played Tyson Campbell in the slot last year but his play seemed to improve and he certainly has the tools to project at outside corner. It's not clear whether he'll play slot or outside in light of the Darious Williams signing – Williams mostly played outside with the Rams, but at about 5-foot-9 and 5/8 tall he has the frame of a slot corner. The two could in any case shake out as a tough combo, especially in combination with CB1 Shaq Griffin. This is an unproven but talented group with some upside. With that said, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson are all very talented receivers, and capable of beating better corners than these. In every single game this season it will matter less who these receivers face and instead come down to the question of whether Carson Wentz can play something resembling quarterback. For years he has not. To be fair to Wentz, the Jacksonville pass rush could be surprisingly lively, too.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

The on-paper question of the Washington defense is different than the in-practice one. Washington had a distinctly talented defense in 2021, yet defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was apparently too busy driving himself insane on right-wing Facebook groups to devise anything resembling an NFL defense. The problem likely persists, and this time around the Washington defense is worse. Every position is less talented than last year with the exception of corner, where Kendall Fuller and William Jackson return. Fuller is a good player and Jackson was one before he got to Washington, but Jackson in particular struggled in 2021. Perhaps he reverts to pre-2021 type, though with age-30 approach in October we might soon see Jackson's otherwise remarkable athletic gifts begin to decline. Christian Kirk might see the most of Fuller, which makes for an interesting matchup if so, and in which case Marvin Jones and Zay Jones would split their reps between Jackson and perhaps Benjamin St-Juste. St-Juste is kind of like a bad version of James Bradberry – a big corner to theoretically match up with big receivers, though more realistically matching up poorly against all. It must be noted, though, that Marvin can't beat anyone at this point.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

NYJ vs BAL

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Breakout candidate Elijah Moore might see his toughest matchup of the season in this one, where he could be the primary assignment of top corner Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey has a press-corner build but often plays in the slot when not shadowing, so as a slot-heavy wideout Moore might be Humphrey's shadow assignment in effect if not in name. Moore is an incoming star and will be able to hold his own against corners as good as Humphrey at some point. Whether he can do it now, at age 22, is a less certain question. If Humphrey isn't on Moore then it's a problem for whichever corner Moore does see, be it Marcus Peters (knee) or Brandon Stephens. If Moore catches rookie safety Kyle Hamilton in the slot then that would also be a problem for Baltimore. Basically, this matchup for Moore is either bad or extremely good without much in between, depending on how the Ravens use Humphrey. Corey Davis might struggle against these corners, all of whom are big enough to play at the rim, but Davis is good enough that the corners have to actually play well to shut him down. Garrett Wilson might see a little of Humphrey in the slot but otherwise should mostly see Peters and Stephens. Wilson is probably a bit raw, but shifty receivers like him are generally a good counter to 6-foot plus press-corner types that the Ravens have.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Elijah Moore (downgrade if shadowed by Humphrey), Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

Perhaps Ahmad Gardner will prove a top NFL corner in the near future, but in the meantime he's not an intimidating matchup for a second-year prospect of Rashod Bateman caliber. When the Jets go nickel expect CB2 D.J. Reed to move inside while 2021 top corner Bryce Hall steps in outside opposite Gardner. Gardner could be a shadow corner for the Jets at some point, but last year they played sides between Hall and Brandin Echols. We might therefore expect Gardner and Reed to split sides in base before Hall take's Reed's prior boundary rep in nickel. In other words, if the Ravens really want to get Bateman away from Gardner they should have that option easily enough. But Bateman might not need to get away from Gardner, either. It's unclear how the Ravens plan to utilize Devin Duvernay and James Proche beyond that, though Proche figures to focus on the slot when he's on the field.

Upgrade: Rashod Bateman

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Devin Duvernay, James Proche

HOU vs IND

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

It will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator hire Gus Bradley sticks with his Cover-3 inclinations with the Colts or is instead forced to take up the more hybrid Cover-2 kind of things ran by Matt Eberflus before him. The Cover-3 era has seemingly passed us, and the Colts ran something distinctly different before Bradley's arrival, so perhaps he will more so try to imitate Eberflus' scheme. The Eberflus scheme would do more to hide the burn risks Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson might otherwise be in man coverage. As big corners Gilmore and Facyson are effective trait counters to Nico Collins, but less so for Brandin Cooks. Slot man Kenny Moore counters Cooks better trait-wise, but Moore isn't really a pure coverage guy in theory to begin with – his utility often has to do with run defense and even pass rush – so the Colts don't seem to have a reliable way to slow Cooks' targets in this one.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

This would have been a pushover matchup for Michael Pittman in 2021, but the Texans look surprisingly good at corner in light of the Derek Stingley selection and the signing of Steven Nelson. Those two playing outside allows the Texans to move Desmond King back into the slot, where he has fared better than the boundary in his NFL career. The Texans might use Stingley as a shadow corner right off the bat, and if so he would make for an interesting battle against Pittman. By contrast, Pittman should be able to draw and catch targets consistently against Nelson and King types. Parris Campbell might find it tough to shake King right off the line, but if Campbell gets an opening with the ball he can outrun everyone on this defense with ease, especially 4.6 types like King and Nelson. Alec Pierce should also prove an immediate threat against Nelson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell

CAR vs CLE

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore has drawn big target volume in worse settings than this, so it's not an actionable concern really, but the Browns have two tough corners waiting for him in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. It certainly isn't an upgrade for Moore, though hopefully Baker Mayfield constitutes as much in comparison to Sam Darnold. Robbie Anderson might not be able to beat anyone if he plays like last year, and it's especially tough to see him losing Ward/Newsome types. Terrace Marshall plays out of position his entire rookie year and the Panthers haven't made clear that they've realized it yet. If they send Marshall downfield rather than underneath then he might have a prayer.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Robbie Anderson

Even: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper should draw a high target share of however many passes thrown by Jacoby Brissett, and in this game there are no especially intimidating corners to consider. Jaycee Horn might be that guy someday or even now, but in the meantime it's hard to see why the coverage specifically would undo Cooper in this matchup. The quarterback... is a different question. Horn and Donte Jackson are both fast and unlikely to get beat deep, but Cooper should draw upwards of 10 targets while trying to cut away at the intermediate. Donovan Peoples-Jones is the de facto deep threat, which in a Jacoby Brissett offense means playing decoy, busted coverage situations aside. David Bell might be a better bet to draw targets than DPJ, because Bell is too slow to run beyond Brissett's limited range. Bell has a developed underneath/intermediate game to work with, too.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Even: Amari Cooper, David Bell

MIN vs GB

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Packers haven't used elite corner Jaire Alexander as a shadow to this point, so unless that policy changes the Vikings should be free to match up Justin Jefferson against the much more beatable likes of Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas. The Packers might not even have the freedom to use Alexander as a shadow, because Stokes and especially Douglas can't defend the slot. They're almost strictly sideline guys, and they're both capable of losing not just to Jefferson but also Adam Thielen. K.J. Osborn might be the primary slot guy, and if the Vikings can keep Alexander on Osborn all game then that's a big win for them because it necessarily keeps Jefferson and Thielen in prime position.

Upgrade: Adam Thielen

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson (upgrade if Alexander plays slot), K.J. Osborn (downgrade if Alexander plays slot)

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Lazard has a toe issue to monitor, but if he can play he'll be Green Bay's primary slot receiver and will likely line up outside only when the Packers are lining up with tight splits, or perhaps on the weak side if the field to the sideline is short enough. Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will likely be the primary outside receivers, with Doubs potentially seeing a bit of slot work too. Christian Watson (knee) is back in practice and should be available, but it's hard to see him doing much more than decoy work, if that. Randall Cobb is the backup slot and nothing more, which is to say it's not easy to see how he gets to 25 snaps in a given game. The Vikings corners are not very good, in any case. Patrick Peterson is 32 now and has been struggling for almost half a decade, and Cameron Dantzler is both skinny and slow. Rookie second-round pick Andrew Booth is easily the most gifted of the three, but it's not clear how polished his game might be. It's also not clear whether Booth will play much, or if the Vikings will instead line up Peterson + Dantzler outside while playing Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Sullivan was a bad slot corner with Green Bay, so it's not obvious why it would work any better in Minnesota. Lazard should be able to beat a guy like Sullivan, and Dantzler doesn't want to defend Lazard at the rim, either. Peterson might be a good counter to Lazard but he'll rarely see him. Watkins can dust Peterson or Dantzler, and Doubs is probably capable too. Even Watson, limited as he might be, can run right past plodders like Peterson and Dantzler. The threat to the Green Bay passing game doesn't exist in the Minnesota secondary but rather its front seven, where the reeling Packers offensive line will need to manage Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith on the edge.

Upgrade: Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

TEN vs NYG

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

We don't know how much or how well Treylon Burks might play, which is a problem for Tennessee because he is easily their most talented receiver, and that A.J. Brown guy is on another team now. Robert Woods is the WR1 if Burks isn't, and it will be interesting to see if the Giants try to shadow him with Adoree' Jackson when outside. The Giants lack corner depth but if the Titans aren't prepared to test it then Jackson should be able to make things difficult for Woods, and the likes of Kyle Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are unlikely to make the Giants pay when matched up against corners like Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kadarius Toney seems like he'll be ready to go despite missing the second half of training camp with a leg issue. Kenny Golladay seems like he'll play despite seemingly not really wanting to. And even Sterling Shepard might be active after he was largely written off over his Achilles' tear recovery. In their own weird way, the Giants receivers are loaded going into Week 1. Rookie slot man Wan'Dale Robinson could be a primary factor as well. Robinson should mostly see Elijah Molden, which should be a strength-on-strength matchup. Toney, Golladay and Shepard should see most of their reps against Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary. Fulton and McCreary are both rugged corners who are more fiery than toolsy, so they at once might rough up guys like Toney and Golladay but also might get beat deep by them. Fulton and McCreary also both have short arms, which might make it tough to defend a jumpball to Golladay.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard

LAC vs LV

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Keenan Allen vs Nate Hobbs was an unexpectedly contentious matchup last year, and you'd probably have to say Hobbs got the better of it. Allen saw 19 targets on 142 snaps against the Raiders last year, producing 13 receptions for just 88 yards. What's interesting is the Raiders might not keep that matchup in place – unless Anthony Averett starts opposite Rock Ya-Sin outside, then the Raiders might move Hobbs outside from the slot and replace him in the slot with Amik Robertson, who can only play the slot. Perhaps Hobbs will be as good outside as he was in the slot last year, but if not the Raiders might inflict two downgrades on themselves with this one personnel move. The Raiders are paying Averett like a starter, though, so perhaps Robertson will more so play in four-wide and two-minute drills. The outside is likely where you want to attack these corners, so Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer project reasonably well, but it's a shame they're both slow because these non-Hobbs corners can lose deep when facing speed.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Raiders look to run an uptempo, pass-happy offense this year yet they have zero depth at receiver. Darren Waller might see more wideout snaps than expected and Foster Moreau might play more than expected as a result, but in a true three-wide formation the Raiders have to trot out Mack Hollins somewhere or other. That's 10 on 11, so we'll see if the Raiders can stand by it. The more Hollins plays the greater the percentage of targets to Waller, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, because Hollins is drawing targets at a rate well below average. With top corner J.C. Jackson out this is a nice setup for Adams and Renfrow, and in what could be an uptempo, high-scoring game moreover.

Upgrade: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mack Hollins

ARI vs KC

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Expect this Kansas City defense to look better in 2022, just maybe not this week. The Chiefs will really find themselves at Arrowhead, and a Week 1 road trip against a four-wide offense invites wonky outcomes. Marquise Brown in particular might be tough for the Chiefs to defend if their pass rush doesn't get to Kyler Murray. If Brown is lined up outside against a bigger corner like rookie Joshua Williams then he can run right past, and if Brown is lined up against a stouter corner like rookie Trent McDuffie he... also can run right past. The safeties need to be ready to pick downfield angles while running at max effort, and the slightest error in that calculation can let Brown go for a long touchdown. A.J. Green can't lose anybody at this point but might be able to pull some crafty veteran tricks on the rookies, especially a small-schooler like Williams. L'Jarius Sneed is probably the toughest Chiefs corner for the Cardinals in this matchup, but he isn't a shadow guy so if Kliff Kingsbury has any insight (he often doesn't) then he should be able to arrange favorable matchups for Brown, Green and Rondale Moore. Moore doesn't easily project as a downfield threat like Brown, but the big-play threat is there with him as well and these Chiefs corners can't run with him.

Upgrade: Marquise Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Green, Rondale Moore

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Byron Murphy is the top corner for the Cardinals and did great from the slot in 2021, but he doesn't have downfield speed and might get exposed more if the Cardinals pass rush falls off without Chandler Jones (it will). If Murphy has to turn and run with the likes of Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling then he might have an issue. JuJu Smith-Schuster is poised for a fast start especially if Andy Reid moves him away from Murphy and instead matches him up against Trayvon Mullen and Marco Wilson, who figure to play most of the outside reps at corner. Wilson can really run and Mullen can run a bit too, but they're more so sideline runners than corners you want chasing Smith-Shuster laterally. Skyy Moore is certainly capable of an impact too.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

DAL vs TB

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb might see the shadow coverage of Carlton Davis but it's not a concern if so. Lamb can beat better corners. Jamel Dean is a strong sideline defender and one can't beat deep without a double move, but the tradeoff with Dean is that he loses effectiveness the further infield he goes. Lamb can dust him laterally, in other words. Slot man Sean Murphy-Bunting is fine but again, no concern to Lamb. The Buccaneers will need to devise effective double-teams to contain Lamb. Jalen Tolbert does have cause for concern, by contrast – the rookie is promising, but these corners are much better than any he's seen to this point in his career. If Noah Brown plays it's 10 on 11 – there might not be a worse receiver in the league.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Noah Brown

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Perhaps the Cowboys corners are decent (perhaps not), but even if so they're not to the types of corners to smother opposing wideouts. Trevon Diggs is the most visible example of it, but the Cowboys give up plays with the hopes of offsetting them with turnovers. Even if Tom Brady throws an interception or three in this game, it's unlikely that Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones or Russell Gage see any truly concerning matchups here. If the Cowboys offense can provoke a shootout then the Buccaneers will likely match and exceed stride. Rather than the Dallas coverage, the main threat to these Buccaneer wideouts is probably each other, or maybe even a dud showing from the Dallas offense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage

SEA vs DEN

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Patrick Surtain is a nightmare matchup for almost any receiver, D.K. Metcalf included. It's not clear whether the Broncos will use Surtain in a shadow capacity, though, so if they don't then Seattle needs to make them pay by lining up Metcalf wherever Surtain isn't. Ronald Darby can run on the other side, but at nearly a half-foot shorter than Metcalf he's still getting beat. Darby would be a better counter to Tyler Lockett than Metcalf, but that's still a matchup where Lockett is likely the better player. If Lockett is on Surtain then it's not hopeless, just pretty close to it. Slot corner K'Waun Williams is competent but better suited to a rugged underneath game rather than the downfield threat Lockett can pose.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: D.K. Metcalf (downgrade if shadowed by Surtain), Tyler Lockett

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will look to start the season fast as their new quarterback seeks payback on his former team, and in the hostile Seattle road environment no less. The urgency is unmistakable, and the matchup doesn't seem like it could be much better. The Seahawks are going full Moneyball rebuild on their corners, trotting out journeyman H/W/S guy Mike Jackson and rookie sixth-round pick H/W/S phenom Tyriq Woolen at corner. Tools-wise Jackson and Woolen could hardly be more imposing – Jackson is big at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, and Woolen is enormous at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Jackson is super athletic with a 4.45-second 40, 40.5-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump. Woolen is generationally athletic with a 4.26-second 40 and 42-inch vertical. Jackson is a journeyman and Woolen was a sixth-round pick because scouts dislike their technique, but this will be an interesting experiment if nothing else. Until the results of that experiment are available, we have reason in the meantime to expect solid showings from Sutton and Jeudy. Sutton's traits are admittedly countered well by big, toolsy corners like Jackson and Woolen, but the shifty Jeudy is the exact kind of receiver to counter corners like those. Slot corner and rookie Coby Bryant actually has the most developed skill set among Seattle's corners and he might be the toughest matchup for Jeudy, but still one where Jeudy has the advantage. KJ Hamler is a bit of a wildcard but is expected to mostly play in the slot, meaning it might be him who sees the most of Bryant.

Upgrade: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy

Downgrade: N/A

Even: KJ Hamler